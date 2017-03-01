Schwartz: Giants express interest in TE Anthony Fasano OdellBeckhamJr : 1:35 pm

- ( Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest. link - ( New Window

GOAT blocking TE OdellBeckhamJr : 1:35 pm : link we need that

yea OdellBeckhamJr : 1:39 pm : link @PFF



Top-graded run-blocking TEs of 2016

Anthony Fasano, TEN, 88.1

Nick O'Leary, BUF, 83.1

Tyler Eifert, CIN, 77.9

Charles Clay, BUF, 77.6

Still an excellent run-blocker, and a local kid, to boot. Klaatu : 1:43 pm : link As I recall, he was on the Giants' radar a few years back. Not sure why they didn't come to terms.

RE: 33 years-old next month. Brown Recluse : 1:46 pm : link

Quote: Pass unless Vet minimum



You might possibly have the most predictable responses to potential free agent signings over 30 years old. In comment 13381966 Big Blue '56 said:You might possibly have the most predictable responses to potential free agent signings over 30 years old.

I'll always love him djm : 1:47 pm : link For allowing a Giants DB or LB to knock a td pass away from his hands in the 07 divisional playoff game beteeen nyg and Dallas. I want to say it was gibril Wilson?

He'd be a great Metnut : 1:50 pm : link compliment if we can add one of the 2 stud TEs in round 1 of the draft.

RE: I'll always love him FranknWeezer : 1:53 pm : link

Quote: For allowing a Giants DB or LB to knock a td pass away from his hands in the 07 divisional playoff game beteeen nyg and Dallas. I want to say it was gibril Wilson?



Totally forgot about that. Yep. He was one of Tuna's boys. In comment 13381995 djm said:Totally forgot about that. Yep. He was one of Tuna's boys.

I mentioned this a while back as some old asshat Matt in SGS : 1:55 pm : link info. Fasano wanted to come to the Giants a few years ago and it didn't work out. He wants to spent the end of his career back at home. I have some common friends of his from Verona that mentioned this.

RE: RE: 33 years-old next month. Big Blue '56 : 1:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13381966 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Pass unless Vet minimum







You might possibly have the most predictable responses to potential free agent signings over 30 years old.



And I will continue to be predictable as long as we get older, instead of younger, UNLESS the vet minimum is in play.. In comment 13381993 Brown Recluse said:And I will continue to be predictable as long as we get older, instead of younger, UNLESS the vet minimum is in play..

I highly doubt the Giants djm : 1:58 pm : link Are going to bank roll fasano's portfolio here. We need ditch diggers badly.

I like it. 2 year deal superspynyg : 1:58 pm : link Then draft Jake. Tut in rd 3 for the future.

A guy like this would be perfect gmen9892 : 2:00 pm : link Allows us to also draft a playmaking TE without worrying about their ability to block in their rookie year. Could also mentor said rookie TE.

RE: RE: RE: 33 years-old next month. Klaatu : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13381993 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 13381966 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Pass unless Vet minimum







You might possibly have the most predictable responses to potential free agent signings over 30 years old.







And I will continue to be predictable as long as we get older, instead of younger, UNLESS the vet minimum is in play..



We have two 25 year-old TEs on the roster who may or may not be Pro material, and a 26 year-old who's fairly underwhelming. Odds are we'll draft another young TE this year. There's nothing wrong with bringing in a veteran for a reasonable amount of money, especially one that can block. In comment 13382009 Big Blue '56 said:We have two 25 year-old TEs on the roster who may or may not be Pro material, and a 26 year-old who's fairly underwhelming. Odds are we'll draft another young TE this year. There's nothing wrong with bringing in a veteran for a reasonable amount of money, especially one that can block.

I like it. 2 year deal superspynyg : 2:01 pm : link Then draft Jake Butt in rd 3 for the future.

All well and good. Now, WHAT are you Big Blue '56 : 2:02 pm : link going to pay this "good-blocking" aging TE and who might this money not be available for?

RE: All well and good. Now, WHAT are you Klaatu : 2:12 pm : link

Quote: going to pay this "good-blocking" aging TE and who might this money not be available for?



Don't take that tone of voice with ME, pally.



Anyway...I'd offer him something similar to what he got from the Titans a couple of years ago...maybe a little bit sweeter (



As for where the money comes from, who cares? We need a good blocking TE almost as much as we need to upgrade our O-Line. In comment 13382028 Big Blue '56 said:Don't take that tone of voice with ME, pally.Anyway...I'd offer him something similar to what he got from the Titans a couple of years ago...maybe a little bit sweeter ( Spotrac As for where the money comes from, who cares? We need a good blocking TE almost as much as we need to upgrade our O-Line.

Strictly a Blocking TE At this Point Suburbanites : 2:15 pm : link But I'd welcome this signing, I don't need to do research to know the Giants had the worst blocking TE's in football last season. Wouldn't it be nice to have an edge sealed for a change allowing a back to bounce to the outside. I still expect the Giants to draft a TE in the first two rounds. How nice would it be to have a TE group consisting of either Howard, Njoku, Everett, Engram, Butt, Leggett or Hodges as the premier guy, then Fasano as the blocking TE and finally Tye as depth or an H-back type weapon. Throw Will Johnson in as the FB, sign an adequate LT allowing Flowers to go to RT and draft a decent guard in the 3rd round and the offense will be significantly improved.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:15 pm : : 2:15 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 7m7 minutes ago



Jordan Raanan Retweeted Paul Schwartz



Not going to be the only TE #Giants contact. Heard they're monitoring top of the TE market (Bennett, Cook, Doyle, etc) as well

for 2 yrs/$5M (total) giants#1 : 2:18 pm : link I'd definitely take Fasano. That's not going to prevent them from signing anyone they want (though I'd cut Thomas to "create" the space.



Biggest problem is that Fasano still doesn't give them a #1 TE unless Adams takes a significant leap. Whereas Tye is only a receiving threat, Fasano is basically just a blocking 'threat', albeit he's one of the best whereas Tye is average at best at his 1 skill. Makes the offense more predictable and limits options.

... christian : 2:22 pm : link Above average blocking at TE, HBack, RB and FB will be a big contributor to turning around the offense.



The idea it has to be the 5 upfront is simplistic and misguided. I'd gladly give the money saved cutting Jennings to a Fasano type TE for the next two years.

Schwartz had Doyle listed as the TE Cruzin : 2:25 pm : link Jints were targeting this morning in the Post.



I like the Fasano idea, we could make due with Fasano, draft a TE and sign a top WR. ( Brandon Marshall please)



If we don't sign a top WR (Jeffrey, Marshall, Pryor) we have to sign a pass catching TE. They cost more than blocking TEs.



This is a 2 year window people, can't abandon the future but planning for life after Eli seems counter productive to seizing the moment.





From my hometown micky : 2:27 pm : link He'd like to play for giants

He is a blocking tight end SLIM_ : 2:30 pm : link last time I checked we don't have one of those although Adams looked good in limited time.



I'm not sure why Will Johnson is getting a free pass on this roster. He was a low priced option last year, doesn't have prototypical size as a tight end and was out all last year with neck issues. Maybe a little more versatile than Fasano as he may be able to play fullback better but you bring in guy like Fasano and we should be able to run the ball better off the edge and pass protect.



Should he start. Ideally, we get some guy like Njoku but then we have the ability to run more double tight end sets and not go in 1-1 formation 98% of the time like last year.

and I'd take Fasano for 2 yrs/$5M (total) giants#1 : 2:37 pm : link or even a little more over a guy like Doyle for 5 yrs/$25-35M.



And while I like Bennett, no way am I giving him $9M per.

Cheap AcidTest : 2:38 pm : link guy who can still block. Offers little in the passing game. Would rather go with Tye, Adams, and a draft pick. No interest, unless for vet minimum as someone said.

waste mdthedream : 2:45 pm : link of money and roster spot.

RE: waste djm : 2:49 pm : link

Quote: of money and roster spot.



We don't have a blocking tight end on the roster. How on earth is this a waste of money or a roster slot? First off he's not getting a lot of money. Second, we have no TEs that can block! I said that second point twice because it needed to be said twice.



It's a waste of money to fix the shittiest blocking TEs in NFL history? Wha?? In comment 13382116 mdthedream said:We don't have a blocking tight end on the roster. How on earth is this a waste of money or a roster slot? First off he's not getting a lot of money. Second, we have no TEs that can block! I said that second point twice because it needed to be said twice.It's a waste of money to fix the shittiest blocking TEs in NFL history? Wha??

If true about him and Marshall MotownGIANTS : 2:50 pm : link both wanting to be in the NY area and take "hometown" deals. We can focus on JPP to get money to sign Hank and then focus on the OL.



Giving us real flexibility moving into the draft.