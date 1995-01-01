Brandon Marshall signs with Giants

That isn't a problem. He seems like a really sharp guy. I think he can help Beckham a lot off the field too.
Plus he plays hard. This is a great move for NYG.
They can get Whitworth on a 2 year deal, the DT, Guard, running back, and tight end can be had in the draft. Get Whitworth, no need to be conservative now, go for it, that would give us a 2 year window for another ring.
He could easily have gotten 8-10m somewhere.
Extremely well managed as far as I can tell. But that used to be a red flag for alot of teams, and may still be
if the Giants can get Fasano signed. The money saved on Marshall should easily cover a Fasano contract. I know he isn't a sexy name, but adding a top blocking TE would really help the OL and the run game. The Giants can then grab one of these young TEs in the draft and really upgrade the position.
off the Christmas list.....
I like the signing because of the price.....we have limited cap, whether we want to admit it or not, and the goal is not just to sign guys, to replace players, but to upgrade the position....if Marshall can stay healthy, he is a definite upgrade over Cruz.....
A smart GM realizes, that he can't have all stars at every position, but if he can replace guys with guys that upgrade the position, he has done his job.....
along with Dotino talking free agency.
...or someone else, I sure ain't gonna smile about our free agent dollars going to Brandon Marshall.
I'll say it again... wide receiver is not a high priority on this team.
It takes a back seat to:
TE
OT
OG
RB
LB
I couldn't disagree more. I think it's a huge need. Not as big as OL but there was no one else on the roster to divert attention from OBJ. Now there is. It will open up things for him as well as Sheppard. Now Jerry, go and improve the O-line and I'll consider it a successful off season.
Conference call. It will be held soon. You can't listen in.
and assume the Pryor stories the past few days were smoke/leverage in these Marshall conversations.
In comment 13383564 Bchurch said:
Will it be on Facebook?
Conference call. It will be held soon. You can't listen in.
Thanks, Eric. Time for me to figure out how to use the hacking tools that presented themselves yesterday!
| How about spending money on the OL? I guess we will get our guy in the draft until we pass him up for another DL.
I get that there are limited resources and a salary cap and everything, but you know that free agency hasn't even officially started yet, right?
I mean, we're all impatient, none of us like waiting for things to happen, but can we wait until after free agency starts to get snarky over the Giants not signing guys?
Marshall went straight from signing to the weoght room and is still there
I really didnt think he would sign with the Giants
| and assume the Pryor stories the past few days were smoke/leverage in these Marshall conversations.
or Pryor's agent trying to drive up the price
As long as he keeps the locker room stuff inside the locker room, I don't have a problem with him. Last year was a down year for him, but I think that has as much to do with the Jets OL injuries and QB play as anything else. He has been a productive WR for most of his career. I'd like to believe last year was an aberration and he will provide the solid WR2 threat opposite OBJ to help open up the entire offense.
Odell is Odell, and Marshall just became perhaps the best #2 WR in all of football. Oh, and Shepard. I love when we take the Jets' best players.
If they can somehow add OL help and a decent RB to split time with Perkins, I'll be really excited about the offense again. And maybe find a way to get Fasano or draft Howard/Njoku. I'll be dancing.
| Good signing; at that money/years it's a no brainer.
I wouldn't be surprised if Reese is targeting one of the tight ends in round 1 now. If I had to put a bet on who our pick is right now I'm going with the Miami kid.
If we get the Miami kid or OJ... man that's some group of skill players. I try not to get too invested in nyg draft hopefuls but I really want a big athletic TE here.
In comment 13383330 GiantsRage2007 said:
2 yrs ago... love this signing
I think Brandon Marshall is a very dangerous receiver who can cause big problems for NFL defenses. But out of all due respect, recognizing this great receiver in the context of Amukamara is confusing to me.
Dude... are you serious.
In comment 13383389 M.S. said:
In comment 13383372 speedywheels said:
In comment 13383343 M.S. said:
I think Brandon Marshall is a very dangerous receiver who can cause big problems for NFL defenses.
So they signed a guy - at below market value - who you admit causes problems for NFL teams, and yet you are "ambivalent" about it?
Strange...
Because we still have a non-existent running game behind an inferior run blocking offensive line.
And the people who can really improve those areas in free agency are not accepting 6 million dollars a year. So the goal should be to constantly improve the team and not just to hold onto money waiting for a non-existent player at a position of the most need (or to overpay at a position of the most need). The Giants just added a really good player for LESS than he was worth. If you can't get on board with that, then I don't know what to say.
This should be forcefully read to posters here that say the same tried crap every day here during FA. We get it. But some don't. Read this and try and think outside the box for a second. It's not even thinking outside the box. It's merely just thinkng.
The OTs aren't any good and if they are they will cost double or triple shah Marshall got, and we don't even know how much guaranteed money he got. And FA isn't over yet. And wr was a HUGE need. Marshall is a perfect stop gap move. Perfect. Pryor intrigued me but there was no way you'd get Pryor short term and cheap like this and Marshall is a player.
We're a better offense today.
The Giants are going to be really good on offense.
Art Stapleton :
"Brandon Marshall says Eli Manning is "already on me" about getting together with other WR in early April #Giants"
In comment 13383462 Carson53 said:
In comment 13383400 LatHarv83 said:
What does the cap situation look like? Does the team have money to make a couple impact signings after this or no?
2nd tier signings, that's about it.
Put another way, swimming in the shallow pool.
Not really. They can restructure/cut guys if they need more cap room...
I named two in Vereen and DRC, who else you got?
""I'm going to learn from this guy. He does things no one else does. Brandon Marshall on Odell Beckham Jr."
"Brandon Marshall on Odell Beckham: "He's the biggest star in the NFL. ... The kid isn't even in his prime yet. He's a monster.""
"Brandon Marshall says he can't wait to be a part of Odell Beckham's maturation process."
of the Odell Beckham maturation process.
Brandon Marshall said his infamous Instagram pic was randomly chosen because of the Super Bowl trophy. Didn't realize a Giant was holding it
Brandon Marshall: "They definitely didn't offer me the most money. It was probably the least money. It was all about a championship" #Giants
Brandon Marshall and Martellus Bennett have same agent. "I don't think they'll need me to do any recruiting,'' Marshall said.
based on past performance on the field. Not so good with his past performance off the field.
This makes the team a Super Bowl contender? What if he blows out his ACL in the preseason? That's the kind of thinking that had the Eagles thinking they had a dream team.
|“That’s why I’m here,” he said. “I’m here just because of that reason, because I want to finish my career as a winner.”
| based on past performance on the field. Not so good with his past performance off the field.
This makes the team a Super Bowl contender? What if he blows out his ACL in the preseason? That's the kind of thinking that had the Eagles thinking they had a dream team.
(((yawn)))
I bet he does but for a price. It will cost BM a few bucks!
Who asked - fairly or not - to play more on the outside. I don't think he will take many snaps away from King. King may take snaps away from Marshall.
| based on past performance on the field. Not so good with his past performance off the field.
This makes the team a Super Bowl contender? What if he blows out his ACL in the preseason? That's the kind of thinking that had the Eagles thinking they had a dream team.
Again with this off the field stuff, SMH. We won 11 games and on paper we just got better. I haven't hear or read anyone claiming this was a "dream team". Being viewed as contender isn't that far fetched IMO.
Who asked - fairly or not - to play more on the outside. I don't think he will take many snaps away from King. King may take snaps away from Marshall.
I had to read this a few times to make sure I understood.
You think King may take snaps away from Marshall?
have seen him on inside the NFL--one of the reasons he signed with the giants--and he seems like a decent guy that can roll with the punches. we needed a big guy WR target--eli says hello--plus he can block--everyone seems to forget about WRs blocking, but they turn 5-10 yards into 20-30-long TD.
Well he should offer a big improvement at the position in the red zone. He should also improve our third and long conversion rate.
Unfortunately I doubt he will do much to impact the problem of consistently being in second/third-and-long situations so I doubt this will significantly improve our offense or allow us to be more consistent offensively.**
**Assumes similar approach to game planning offensively as 2016
year left in him. Enough for Eli to get to sB again? We will see.
Who asked - fairly or not - to play more on the outside. I don't think he will take many snaps away from King. King may take snaps away from Marshall.
I get it.
I like to day drink sometimes too.
But I don't normally go full black out before supper and post on a message board.
Marshall is 33 yrs old. The Texans signed Ahman Green a few years ago. He was a total bust. I hope the Giants were careful with his contract. I'm always skeptical of older veterans. I don't want to see him riding the bike on the sidelines because of a groin injury.
given his size. Then throw in Odell and Shep. Wow.
Brandon Marshall: "They definitely didn't offer me the most money. It was probably the least money. It was all about a championship" #Giants
Well said from a guy, that if we get it going next year, could still be a beast to deal with opposite OBJ.
Remember talking about this possibility a few months ago of landing him, and it just seemed to make sense from both sides...
then this team will be looking really good.
Agreed. Not another signing (unless a JPP extension) until the OL is fixed. Every other position can wait. Our resources better be put into the OL or forget about next year we will be in the same place.
Teams will have no option but to give him single or zone coverage, they have to roll to OBJ and Marshall.