Brandon Marshall signs with Giants



He has a problem with lazy teammates. That isn't a problem. He seems like a really sharp guy. I think he can help Beckham a lot off the field too.



Plus he plays hard. This is a great move for NYG.

They can get Whitworth on a 2 year deal, the DT, Guard, running back, and tight end can be had in the draft. Get Whitworth, no need to be conservative now, go for it, that would give us a 2 year window for another ring.

He also has bipolar disorder. Extremely well managed as far as I can tell. But that used to be a red flag for alot of teams, and may still be

This becomes an even bigger win if the Giants can get Fasano signed. The money saved on Marshall should easily cover a Fasano contract. I know he isn't a sexy name, but adding a top blocking TE would really help the OL and the run game. The Giants can then grab one of these young TEs in the draft and really upgrade the position.

Well, that is one position Doomster : 1:05 pm : link off the Christmas list.....



I like the signing because of the price.....we have limited cap, whether we want to admit it or not, and the goal is not just to sign guys, to replace players, but to upgrade the position....if Marshall can stay healthy, he is a definite upgrade over Cruz.....



A smart GM realizes, that he can't have all stars at every position, but if he can replace guys with guys that upgrade the position, he has done his job.....

Any idea where we can watch the presser? Will it be on Facebook?

RE: And when Hankins move to the Browns... JFIB : 1:19 pm : link

...or someone else, I sure ain't gonna smile about our free agent dollars going to Brandon Marshall.



I'll say it again... wide receiver is not a high priority on this team.



It takes a back seat to:



TE

OT

OG

RB

LB



I couldn't disagree more. I think it's a huge need. Not as big as OL but there was no one else on the roster to divert attention from OBJ. Now there is. It will open up things for him as well as Sheppard. Now Jerry, go and improve the O-line and I'll consider it a successful off season. In comment 13383282 M.S. said:I couldn't disagree more. I think it's a huge need. Not as big as OL but there was no one else on the roster to divert attention from OBJ. Now there is. It will open up things for him as well as Sheppard. Now Jerry, go and improve the O-line and I'll consider it a successful off season.

Conference call. It will be held soon. You can't listen in.

Conference call. It will be held soon. You can't listen in.

So I'm going to go ahead and assume the Pryor stories the past few days were smoke/leverage in these Marshall conversations.

WoW!!!!! this is awesome!!!!

RE: RE: Any idea where we can watch the presser? Bchurch : 1:33 pm : link

Thanks, Eric. Time for me to figure out how to use the hacking tools that presented themselves yesterday!

RE: WTF are they thinking? 81_Great_Dane : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: How about spending money on the OL? I guess we will get our guy in the draft until we pass him up for another DL.



I get that there are limited resources and a salary cap and everything, but you know that free agency hasn't even officially started yet, right?



I mean, we're all impatient, none of us like waiting for things to happen, but can we wait until after free agency starts to get snarky over the Giants not signing guys? In comment 13383041 giantsfan227B said:I get that there are limited resources and a salary cap and everything, but you know that free agency hasn't even officially started yet, right?I mean, we're all impatient, none of us like waiting for things to happen, but can we wait until after free agency starts to get snarky over the Giants not signing guys?

Kim jones just retweeted someone who said Marshall went straight from signing to the weoght room and is still there

well I was wrong on this one blueblood : 1:44 pm : link I really didnt think he would sign with the Giants

RE: So I'm going to go ahead blueblood : 1:45 pm : link

and assume the Pryor stories the past few days were smoke/leverage in these Marshall conversations. or Pryor's agent trying to drive up the price



or Pryor's agent trying to drive up the price In comment 13383579 Matt in SGS said:or Pryor's agent trying to drive up the price

I didn't want this deal because I was afraid he would be a distraction Matt M. : 1:50 pm : link As long as he keeps the locker room stuff inside the locker room, I don't have a problem with him. Last year was a down year for him, but I think that has as much to do with the Jets OL injuries and QB play as anything else. He has been a productive WR for most of his career. I'd like to believe last year was an aberration and he will provide the solid WR2 threat opposite OBJ to help open up the entire offense.

So freaking pysched about this signing. bceagle05 : 1:50 pm : link Odell is Odell, and Marshall just became perhaps the best #2 WR in all of football. Oh, and Shepard. I love when we take the Jets' best players.

Great signing illmatic : 2:08 pm : link If they can somehow add OL help and a decent RB to split time with Perkins, I'll be really excited about the offense again. And maybe find a way to get Fasano or draft Howard/Njoku. I'll be dancing.

RE: Nice touch putting his name in blue on the signature line djm : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: Good signing; at that money/years it's a no brainer.



I wouldn't be surprised if Reese is targeting one of the tight ends in round 1 now. If I had to put a bet on who our pick is right now I'm going with the Miami kid.



If we get the Miami kid or OJ... man that's some group of skill players. I try not to get too invested in nyg draft hopefuls but I really want a big athletic TE here. In comment 13383323 Go Terps said:If we get the Miami kid or OJ... man that's some group of skill players. I try not to get too invested in nyg draft hopefuls but I really want a big athletic TE here.

RE: RE: I remember Prince trying to cover him djm : 2:33 pm : link

I think Brandon Marshall is a very dangerous receiver who can cause big problems for NFL defenses. But out of all due respect, recognizing this great receiver in the context of Amukamara is confusing to me. Dude... are you serious.



Dude... are you serious. In comment 13383343 M.S. said:Dude... are you serious.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I remember Prince trying to cover him djm : 2:39 pm : link

So they signed a guy - at below market value - who you admit causes problems for NFL teams, and yet you are "ambivalent" about it?



Strange...





Because we still have a non-existent running game behind an inferior run blocking offensive line.







And the people who can really improve those areas in free agency are not accepting 6 million dollars a year. So the goal should be to constantly improve the team and not just to hold onto money waiting for a non-existent player at a position of the most need (or to overpay at a position of the most need). The Giants just added a really good player for LESS than he was worth. If you can't get on board with that, then I don't know what to say.



This should be forcefully read to posters here that say the same tried crap every day here during FA. We get it. But some don't. Read this and try and think outside the box for a second. It's not even thinking outside the box. It's merely just thinkng.



The OTs aren't any good and if they are they will cost double or triple shah Marshall got, and we don't even know how much guaranteed money he got. And FA isn't over yet. And wr was a HUGE need. Marshall is a perfect stop gap move. Perfect. Pryor intrigued me but there was no way you'd get Pryor short term and cheap like this and Marshall is a player.



We're a better offense today. In comment 13383404 shockeyisthebest8056 said:This should be forcefully read to posters here that say the same tried crap every day here during FA. We get it. But some don't. Read this and try and think outside the box for a second. It's not even thinking outside the box. It's merely just thinkng.The OTs aren't any good and if they are they will cost double or triple shah Marshall got, and we don't even know how much guaranteed money he got. And FA isn't over yet. And wr was a HUGE need. Marshall is a perfect stop gap move. Perfect. Pryor intrigued me but there was no way you'd get Pryor short term and cheap like this and Marshall is a player.We're a better offense today.

Man....if Eli has time AnnapolisMike : 3:14 pm : link The Giants are going to be really good on offense.

Does King give up his #15?

Love Eli Canton : 3:41 pm : link Art Stapleton :



"Brandon Marshall says Eli Manning is "already on me" about getting together with other WR in early April #Giants"

RE: RE: RE: I haven't looked into this so any help is appreciated Carson53 : 3:44 pm : link

Not really. They can restructure/cut guys if they need more cap room...



I named two in Vereen and DRC, who else you got?

More quotes Canton : 3:44 pm : link ""I'm going to learn from this guy. He does things no one else does. Brandon Marshall on Odell Beckham Jr."



"Brandon Marshall on Odell Beckham: "He's the biggest star in the NFL. ... The kid isn't even in his prime yet. He's a monster.""



"Brandon Marshall says he can't wait to be a part of Odell Beckham's maturation process."

Hopefully Odell's a part bceagle05 : 3:47 pm : link of the Odell Beckham maturation process.

Vacchiano. Brandon Marshall said his infamous Instagram pic was randomly chosen because of the Super Bowl trophy. Didn't realize a Giant was holding it

. Ira : 3:49 pm : link Art Stapleton‏Verified account

@art_stapleton



Brandon Marshall: "They definitely didn't offer me the most money. It was probably the least money. It was all about a championship" #Giants

Marshall and Bennett have the same agent. Brandon Marshall and Martellus Bennett have same agent. "I don't think they'll need me to do any recruiting,'' Marshall said.

It's a good move Gman11 : 3:53 pm : link based on past performance on the field. Not so good with his past performance off the field.



This makes the team a Super Bowl contender? What if he blows out his ACL in the preseason? That's the kind of thinking that had the Eagles thinking they had a dream team.

Pumped. "That's why I'm here," he said. "I'm here just because of that reason, because I want to finish my career as a winner."





RE: It's a good move Brown Recluse : 4:02 pm : link

Quote: based on past performance on the field. Not so good with his past performance off the field.



This makes the team a Super Bowl contender? What if he blows out his ACL in the preseason? That's the kind of thinking that had the Eagles thinking they had a dream team.



(((yawn))) In comment 13383975 Gman11 said:(((yawn)))

RE: Does King give up his #15? Rjanyg : 4:08 pm : link

I bet he does but for a price. It will cost BM a few bucks!

He basically replaces Cruz. WideRight : 4:14 pm : link Who asked - fairly or not - to play more on the outside. I don't think he will take many snaps away from King. King may take snaps away from Marshall.

RE: It's a good move Ceez2.0 : 4:18 pm : link

Quote: based on past performance on the field. Not so good with his past performance off the field.



This makes the team a Super Bowl contender? What if he blows out his ACL in the preseason? That's the kind of thinking that had the Eagles thinking they had a dream team.



Again with this off the field stuff, SMH. We won 11 games and on paper we just got better. I haven't hear or read anyone claiming this was a "dream team". Being viewed as contender isn't that far fetched IMO. In comment 13383975 Gman11 said:Again with this off the field stuff, SMH. We won 11 games and on paper we just got better. I haven't hear or read anyone claiming this was a "dream team". Being viewed as contender isn't that far fetched IMO.

RE: He basically replaces Cruz. Brown Recluse : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: Who asked - fairly or not - to play more on the outside. I don't think he will take many snaps away from King. King may take snaps away from Marshall.



I had to read this a few times to make sure I understood.



You think King may take snaps away from Marshall? In comment 13384027 WideRight said:I had to read this a few times to make sure I understood.You think King may take snaps away from Marshall?

love it--good value and fit xtian : 4:30 pm : link have seen him on inside the NFL--one of the reasons he signed with the giants--and he seems like a decent guy that can roll with the punches. we needed a big guy WR target--eli says hello--plus he can block--everyone seems to forget about WRs blocking, but they turn 5-10 yards into 20-30-long TD.

... Giants_West : 4:33 pm : link Well he should offer a big improvement at the position in the red zone. He should also improve our third and long conversion rate.



Unfortunately I doubt he will do much to impact the problem of consistently being in second/third-and-long situations so I doubt this will significantly improve our offense or allow us to be more consistent offensively.**



**Assumes similar approach to game planning offensively as 2016

This is a lightning in a bottle signing. I believe he has one great 32_Razor : 4:50 pm : link year left in him. Enough for Eli to get to sB again? We will see.

RE: He basically replaces Cruz. Patrick77 : 4:53 pm : link

Quote: Who asked - fairly or not - to play more on the outside. I don't think he will take many snaps away from King. King may take snaps away from Marshall.



I get it.









I like to day drink sometimes too.

But I don't normally go full black out before supper and post on a message board. In comment 13384027 WideRight said:I get it.I like to day drink sometimes too.But I don't normally go full black out before supper and post on a message board.

I hope this works out. Tark10 : 5:01 pm : link Marshall is 33 yrs old. The Texans signed Ahman Green a few years ago. He was a total bust. I hope the Giants were careful with his contract. I'm always skeptical of older veterans. I don't want to see him riding the bike on the sidelines because of a groin injury.

This could be like Eli in the Plax days giantgiantfan : 5:07 pm : link given his size. Then throw in Odell and Shep. Wow.

RE: . Jimmy Googs : 5:17 pm : link

Well said from a guy, that if we get it going next year, could still be a beast to deal with opposite OBJ.



Remember talking about this possibility a few months ago of landing him, and it just seemed to make sense from both sides...



In comment 13383964 Ira said:Well said from a guy, that if we get it going next year, could still be a beast to deal with opposite OBJ.Remember talking about this possibility a few months ago of landing him, and it just seemed to make sense from both sides...

If we can solidify the O-line... EricJ : 5:17 pm : link then this team will be looking really good.

Eric Carl in CT : 5:34 pm : link Agreed. Not another signing (unless a JPP extension) until the OL is fixed. Every other position can wait. Our resources better be put into the OL or forget about next year we will be in the same place.