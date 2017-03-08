Giants showing interest in Martellus Bennet

|
Brown Recluse said:
BleedBlue said:
Brown Recluse said:
BleedBlue said:
NOOOOO. wouldnt like this at all. this is a GREAT TE draft. why do that? spend the money elsewhere
Is there a reason it has to be one or the other? Why can't you sign a tight end and then draft one too?
Its not like we have any tight ends on the roster right now that are any good.
um no, you dont spend 9 mill per on a TE then draft one in first round. We have adams and tye who are servicable. I agree we need an upgrade, but i MUCH rather spend money elsewhere and use a high pick on a TE. bennett is overpriced
But there is more than one round in the draft and you said it yourself - its a great draft for tight ends.
i agree, but you dont spend 9 mill per then spend a high pick on a TE. you have other needs, that 9 mill TE is an every down guy.
I'm not advocating the signing of Bennett. But I won't be upset if they make the choice to bring him back. You can absolutely spend 9m on a tight end and then draft one high. Bennett is the present. The draft pick is the future. And there are plenty of plays to be made with two tight ends.
| Lukewarm interest on Bennett at best from Giants.
MUCH more importantly.
I'm hearing Lacy to Giants is gaining a little bit of steam. Gmen doing their due diligence behind the scenes about his weight/commitment issues.
|or during any of his stops across the league until he played under Belichick. Not sure I'd love bringing him back, but the blocking would be nice.
| He's a weird dude and at this point coming off a title I'm not sure we'll get his best effort.
I'd rather sign Fasano at a fraction of the cost, and move forward with him and Adams.
People seem to be forgetting Adams a little bit.
|to know what the f he is talking about when it comes to his actual job.
larryflower37 :
Signs a 5 year 25 million deal that the Giants should have matched
|
Quote:
larryflower37 : 3:01 pm : link : reply
Signs a 5 year 25 million deal that the Giants should have matched
Why do we keep saying this? The Giants were up against the wall that offseason. The vast majority here on BBI understood at the time that there was no way the team was matching that offer.
Milton :
They weren't matching the offer for the same reason they gave him a lowball offer to begin with. They didn't want him back.
|They had been negotiating with his agent for weeks, and a source said they made another push to re-sign him over the weekend. But with the Giants only $1.5 million under the cap when the market opened, Bennett, who played on a one-year, $2.5 million deal last season, seemed resigned to playing somewhere else. Blocking tight end Bear Pascoe and untested second-year pro Adrien Robinson will suddenly be in the spotlight. On Monday, co-owner John Mara said the Giants were “excited” about Robinson and Larry Donnell, who was on the practice squad last season. “We’ll work with them,” Mara said. “And there’s always the draft, so there are ways to replace (Bennett). You can’t have everybody back.”
|The only TE FA I was interested in was Doyle. The Giants should focus elsewhere.
Milton :
They weren't matching the offer for the same reason they gave him a lowball offer to begin with. They didn't want him back.
Disagree hard! That offseason a lowball offer was the only option even if they went to work on freeing up extra.
Quote: They had been negotiating with his agent for weeks, and a source said they made another push to re-sign him over the weekend. But with the Giants only $1.5 million under the cap when the market opened, Bennett, who played on a one-year, $2.5 million deal last season, seemed resigned to playing somewhere else. Blocking tight end Bear Pascoe and untested second-year pro Adrien Robinson will suddenly be in the spotlight. On Monday, co-owner John Mara said the Giants were “excited” about Robinson and Larry Donnell, who was on the practice squad last season. “We’ll work with them,” Mara said. “And there’s always the draft, so there are ways to replace (Bennett). You can’t have everybody back.”
|The patient Giants wait and pounce on good deals, unlike other clueless franchises. General manager Jerry Reese scored cheap, quality signings by obtaining Brandon Myers, Cullen Jenkins and Dan Connor. All three figure to be valuable contributors in 2013, and they were acquired for a combined five years, $11 million. That's how you handle free agency.
| He's not a core player, he's a mercenary. He's always been a mercenary. It's all about him. And I just don't like guys like that. They can come in handy every now and again, but you can't depend on them.
And in the meantime, you have to put up with his obnoxious, tireless self-promotion.
|And compliment Perkins
|Aren't all free agents mercenaries? Nobody's doing this for charity or noble causes. They're out to maximize dollars like anyone would.
|just traded for Dwayne Allen.
|And compliment Perkins