Giants showing interest in Martellus Bennet

Milton : 3:11 pm : link : reply

They weren't matching the offer for the same reason they gave him a lowball offer to begin with. They didn't want him back.



Disagree hard! That offseason a lowball offer was the only option even if they went to work on freeing up extra.



Quote: They had been negotiating with his agent for weeks, and a source said they made another push to re-sign him over the weekend. But with the Giants only $1.5 million under the cap when the market opened, Bennett, who played on a one-year, $2.5 million deal last season, seemed resigned to playing somewhere else. Blocking tight end Bear Pascoe and untested second-year pro Adrien Robinson will suddenly be in the spotlight. On Monday, co-owner John Mara said the Giants were “excited” about Robinson and Larry Donnell, who was on the practice squad last season. “We’ll work with them,” Mara said. “And there’s always the draft, so there are ways to replace (Bennett). You can’t have everybody back.”





Here are two other blurbs from back then...





One of the reasons to create cap space is to re-sign some of your own free agents. The Giants have several of those, including tight end Martellus Bennett. Expectations have been that the Giants would try to bring Bennett back after a productive first year with the team, but Bennett says that there haven’t been any significant overtures toward getting him under contract at this point.



Paul Dottino of WFAN in New York directed a tweet to Bennett asking him when he was going to re-sign with the Giants so that Dottino would be able to stop fielding questions from his followers about Bennett’s status. Bennett sent a series of replies back to Dottino that explained where things stand at the moment.



“I dunno bro. Not feeling the love,” Bennett wrote. “They have other priorities that come before little ole me. I’m just a small piece of what they’re trying to do there. … I’ve come to the conclusion that we are just temporary investments to the owners. Value money and growth over players. … Just like any business. Employees aren’t as valuable as we use to be. Everyone needs a job. Lol.”







A big part of free agency—sometimes overlooked—is re-signing the right players, and Reese and company succeeded in doing just that.



Some familiar faces that will be back in Giants blue for 2013 are the following key members: Kevin Boothe, Will Beatty, Bear Pascoe, Stevie Brown, Shaun Rogers, Keith Rivers, Justin Trattou, Ryan Torain and David Carr.



When it came to Reese going out and bringing in talent, he didn't do too shabby either.



Some notable free-agent signings include TE Brandon Myers, DT Cullen Jenkins, S Ryan Mundy, LB Dan Connor, familiar face CB Aaron Ross, WR Louis Murphy and kickers Josh Brown and David Buehler.



Unlike their MetLife Stadium tenant, the Giants will never sing their own praises in order to sell newspapers and make people take notice, but the G-Men have had a terrifically "quiet" free agency.



The Giants made the "right" moves, and with football being the hardest sport to predict because of the risk of injury, making the right moves is more important than the big moves.



New Giants TE Myers caught 79 passes and four touchdowns to the recently departed-for-the-money Martellus Bennett who had 55 catches and five touchdowns for Big Blue in 2012.



Let the naysayers say that the G-Men didn't come away big winners in free agency, but they sufficiently replaced the position players who didn't return and maintained good depth.



To boot, Reese made all these moves and currently has the Giants $4,580,958 under the salary cap.



