Giants showing interest in Martellus Bennet

colin : 2:05 pm
Per Jason La Canfora on Twitter:


Jason La Canfora& #8207; @JasonLaCanfora

Few TEs left. GB wants to keep Cook. Hear NYG, JAX, BUFF and NE are in on Bennett. TEN and DET have been inquiring on TEs as well
1:50 PM · Mar 8, 2017
32 RETWEETS
23 LIKES

Didn't see it posted, will delete if it has been.
Link - ( New Window )
Fasano  
Andy in Boston : 2:52 pm : link
is player for us. Much cheaper...probably as good of a blocker. Makes more sense. If they land Fasano, a guard, a tackle, to accompany Marshall. Its a good Free Agency.
I say then try to trade up to get OJ Howard....or if they stay put in the draft and Howard goes before them, then draft McCaffrey.
Bennet is third on my wish list  
Cruzin : 2:54 pm : link

1. Marshall (check)
2. Latavius Murray ( rumors abound)
3. Bennett

OL is thin in the draft which will drive up FA prices. Get used to Flowers at LT again.

I do however agree that Bennett will want too much money and think we'll address pass catching TE in the draft and maybe pay for a blocking TE in FA. The Marshall signing allows us this luxury.

If we grab Bennett, I'll be pleasantly surprised.
Didn't like Bennett when he was with the team  
Milton : 2:57 pm : link
Don't like him now.

Was hoping for Doyle, but at this point would be happy with Fasano as a stopgap and then draft a TE.
scratch bennett...  
BleedBlue : 2:57 pm : link
trade for joe thomas. sign a RB (murray or lacy) draft a TE at 23 and lets get to work
I'm hearing  
ThatLimerickGuy : 2:59 pm : link
Lukewarm interest on Bennett at best from Giants.

MUCH more importantly.

I'm hearing Lacy to Giants is gaining a little bit of steam. Gmen doing their due diligence behind the scenes about his weight/commitment issues.

I wouldn't do it  
Go Terps : 2:59 pm : link
He's a weird dude and at this point coming off a title I'm not sure we'll get his best effort.

I'd rather sign Fasano at a fraction of the cost, and move forward with him and Adams.

People seem to be forgetting Adams a little bit.
If the money works, would be great news.  
Beezer : 3:00 pm : link
No reason they couldn't then also draft a TE in the second round.

This would be terrific news ... although a stud/veteran O-lineman FA signing would be a lot more satisfying right now.
RE: I'm hearing  
Big Blue '56 : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 13383829 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
Lukewarm interest on Bennett at best from Giants.

MUCH more importantly.

I'm hearing Lacy to Giants is gaining a little bit of steam. Gmen doing their due diligence behind the scenes about his weight/commitment issues.


Thanks Limo..As a fan, I have some interest in Lacy as well..
RE: Bennett didn't seem to try very hard in Blue  
larryflower37 : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 13383805 27 said:
Quote:
or during any of his stops across the league until he played under Belichick. Not sure I'd love bringing him back, but the blocking would be nice.


He came to NY to prove he could be a starter and did
2012 NYG 55 catches 626 yds 5 TDS. 16 games
Signs a 5 year 25 million deal that the Giants should have matched
2013 65 catches 759 yds 5 tds 16 games
2014 90 catches 916 yds 6 tds 16 games
2015 53 catches 439 yds 3 TD's only 11 games injured
Goes to the Pats
2016 55 catches 701 yds 7 TDS. 16 games

I would love to understand what standard you go by that he has not tried hard?
He has been a very consistent TE and a good blocker too boot.
RE: I wouldn't do it  
Big Blue '56 : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 13383831 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He's a weird dude and at this point coming off a title I'm not sure we'll get his best effort.

I'd rather sign Fasano at a fraction of the cost, and move forward with him and Adams.

People seem to be forgetting Adams a little bit.


One of the posters earlier today said that Fasano is a client of his (not sure in what capacity) and said he was considering retirement, FWIW
I think it's less about people forgetting Adams  
GiantFilthy : 3:03 pm : link
and more about him being a 6th round pick and not doing anything more than was expected to get our hopes up going forward.
RE: La Canfora is too busy tweeting about politics  
aimrocky : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 13383750 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
to know what the f he is talking about when it comes to his actual job.


I stopped following him for this very reason. He's not good enough at his job to stomach the political overload from him.
==========  
GiantFilthy : 3:06 pm : link
Quote:
larryflower37 : 3:01 pm : link : reply
Signs a 5 year 25 million deal that the Giants should have matched

Why do we keep saying this? The Giants were up against the wall that offseason. The vast majority here on BBI understood at the time that there was no way the team was matching that offer.
Has effort ever been a concern with Bennett?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:09 pm : link
Why is that suddenly a point of concern?
I don't see this happening  
ZogZerg : 3:10 pm : link
Too much money.
RE: ==========  
Milton : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 13383843 GiantFilthy said:
Quote:


Quote:


larryflower37 : 3:01 pm : link : reply
Signs a 5 year 25 million deal that the Giants should have matched


Why do we keep saying this? The Giants were up against the wall that offseason. The vast majority here on BBI understood at the time that there was no way the team was matching that offer.
They weren't matching the offer for the same reason they gave him a lowball offer to begin with. They didn't want him back.
RE: I'm hearing  
The_Boss : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 13383829 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
Lukewarm interest on Bennett at best from Giants.

MUCH more importantly.

I'm hearing Lacy to Giants is gaining a little bit of steam. Gmen doing their due diligence behind the scenes about his weight/commitment issues.


That should make Paul Dottino very happy. He's been on the Lacey train since the season ended.
Bb56 they didnt  
area junc : 3:15 pm : link
want him back. I really dont care if u believe it or not.
==========  
GiantFilthy : 3:17 pm : link
Quote:
Milton : 3:11 pm : link : reply
They weren't matching the offer for the same reason they gave him a lowball offer to begin with. They didn't want him back.

Disagree hard! That offseason a lowball offer was the only option even if they went to work on freeing up extra.

Quote:
They had been negotiating with his agent for weeks, and a source said they made another push to re-sign him over the weekend. But with the Giants only $1.5 million under the cap when the market opened, Bennett, who played on a one-year, $2.5 million deal last season, seemed resigned to playing somewhere else. Blocking tight end Bear Pascoe and untested second-year pro Adrien Robinson will suddenly be in the spotlight. On Monday, co-owner John Mara said the Giants were “excited” about Robinson and Larry Donnell, who was on the practice squad last season. “We’ll work with them,” Mara said. “And there’s always the draft, so there are ways to replace (Bennett). You can’t have everybody back.”
Area Junk dropping fake news again.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:20 pm : link
.
The college te that interests me is Gerald Everett.  
Ira : 3:21 pm : link
He's a two way player that likes to block and plays smart.
RE: RE: I'm hearing  
ArcadeSlumlord : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 13383857 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 13383829 ThatLimerickGuy said:


Quote:


Lukewarm interest on Bennett at best from Giants.

MUCH more importantly.

I'm hearing Lacy to Giants is gaining a little bit of steam. Gmen doing their due diligence behind the scenes about his weight/commitment issues.




That should make Paul Dottino very happy. He's been on the Lacey train since the season ended.


garbage if true, lacey wont make it through training camp.
so many more other vet options out there!
The Black Unicorn!  
trueblueinpw : 3:32 pm : link
Get it done now Jerry!
Maybe The Richest TE Class Ever  
Suburbanites : 3:33 pm : link
The only TE FA I was interested in was Doyle. The Giants should focus elsewhere.
Could be just an agent request  
Rory : 3:41 pm : link
to drive an ex-players market up.

Giants have to have loved what they saw out of Howard/Njoku

RE: Maybe The Richest TE Class Ever  
Rjanyg : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 13383919 Suburbanites said:
Quote:
The only TE FA I was interested in was Doyle. The Giants should focus elsewhere.


I liked Gresham as well as Doyle but other than that after the combine, I can't see the reason to add another vet. Get a young stud from the draft.
RE: ==========  
Milton : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 13383873 GiantFilthy said:
Quote:
Quote: Milton : 3:11 pm : link : reply
They weren't matching the offer for the same reason they gave him a lowball offer to begin with. They didn't want him back.

Disagree hard! That offseason a lowball offer was the only option even if they went to work on freeing up extra.

Quote: They had been negotiating with his agent for weeks, and a source said they made another push to re-sign him over the weekend. But with the Giants only $1.5 million under the cap when the market opened, Bennett, who played on a one-year, $2.5 million deal last season, seemed resigned to playing somewhere else. Blocking tight end Bear Pascoe and untested second-year pro Adrien Robinson will suddenly be in the spotlight. On Monday, co-owner John Mara said the Giants were “excited” about Robinson and Larry Donnell, who was on the practice squad last season. “We’ll work with them,” Mara said. “And there’s always the draft, so there are ways to replace (Bennett). You can’t have everybody back.”

Here are two other blurbs from back then...
Quote:
One of the reasons to create cap space is to re-sign some of your own free agents. The Giants have several of those, including tight end Martellus Bennett. Expectations have been that the Giants would try to bring Bennett back after a productive first year with the team, but Bennett says that there haven’t been any significant overtures toward getting him under contract at this point.

Paul Dottino of WFAN in New York directed a tweet to Bennett asking him when he was going to re-sign with the Giants so that Dottino would be able to stop fielding questions from his followers about Bennett’s status. Bennett sent a series of replies back to Dottino that explained where things stand at the moment.

“I dunno bro. Not feeling the love,” Bennett wrote. “They have other priorities that come before little ole me. I’m just a small piece of what they’re trying to do there. … I’ve come to the conclusion that we are just temporary investments to the owners. Value money and growth over players. … Just like any business. Employees aren’t as valuable as we use to be. Everyone needs a job. Lol.”
Quote:
A big part of free agency—sometimes overlooked—is re-signing the right players, and Reese and company succeeded in doing just that.

Some familiar faces that will be back in Giants blue for 2013 are the following key members: Kevin Boothe, Will Beatty, Bear Pascoe, Stevie Brown, Shaun Rogers, Keith Rivers, Justin Trattou, Ryan Torain and David Carr.

When it came to Reese going out and bringing in talent, he didn't do too shabby either.

Some notable free-agent signings include TE Brandon Myers, DT Cullen Jenkins, S Ryan Mundy, LB Dan Connor, familiar face CB Aaron Ross, WR Louis Murphy and kickers Josh Brown and David Buehler.

Unlike their MetLife Stadium tenant, the Giants will never sing their own praises in order to sell newspapers and make people take notice, but the G-Men have had a terrifically "quiet" free agency.

The Giants made the "right" moves, and with football being the hardest sport to predict because of the risk of injury, making the right moves is more important than the big moves.

New Giants TE Myers caught 79 passes and four touchdowns to the recently departed-for-the-money Martellus Bennett who had 55 catches and five touchdowns for Big Blue in 2012.

Let the naysayers say that the G-Men didn't come away big winners in free agency, but they sufficiently replaced the position players who didn't return and maintained good depth.

To boot, Reese made all these moves and currently has the Giants $4,580,958 under the salary cap.
==========  
GiantFilthy : 4:04 pm : link
Quote:
The patient Giants wait and pounce on good deals, unlike other clueless franchises. General manager Jerry Reese scored cheap, quality signings by obtaining Brandon Myers, Cullen Jenkins and Dan Connor. All three figure to be valuable contributors in 2013, and they were acquired for a combined five years, $11 million. That's how you handle free agency.

Quote:
"People ask you, what's your strategy? I don't think there's a template," Reese told Tim Ryan & Pat Kirwan. "Some years you have more money than other years and you think 'I can get out and strike quickly.' You have to strike when you can. Other times you have to sit back and wait and let the market settle down a little bit."

'For the most part the Giants have always done what they did this year. Skip the bidding wars for the high-end free agents. Troll for bargains. Replace expensive veterans with similarly talented, less expensive veterans.'


They may have signed a handful but they did so on the cheap and were mainly able to because they didn't match that Bears offer to Unicorn. I don't think that is a sign that they didn't want him. That is a sign that they are smart and decided to fill a number of positions instead of one.
RE: RE: ==========  
larryflower37 : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 13383968 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 13383873 GiantFilthy said:


Quote:


Quote: Milton : 3:11 pm : link : reply
They weren't matching the offer for the same reason they gave him a lowball offer to begin with. They didn't want him back.

Disagree hard! That offseason a lowball offer was the only option even if they went to work on freeing up extra.

Quote: They had been negotiating with his agent for weeks, and a source said they made another push to re-sign him over the weekend. But with the Giants only $1.5 million under the cap when the market opened, Bennett, who played on a one-year, $2.5 million deal last season, seemed resigned to playing somewhere else. Blocking tight end Bear Pascoe and untested second-year pro Adrien Robinson will suddenly be in the spotlight. On Monday, co-owner John Mara said the Giants were “excited” about Robinson and Larry Donnell, who was on the practice squad last season. “We’ll work with them,” Mara said. “And there’s always the draft, so there are ways to replace (Bennett). You can’t have everybody back.”


Here are two other blurbs from back then...


Quote:


One of the reasons to create cap space is to re-sign some of your own free agents. The Giants have several of those, including tight end Martellus Bennett. Expectations have been that the Giants would try to bring Bennett back after a productive first year with the team, but Bennett says that there haven’t been any significant overtures toward getting him under contract at this point.

Paul Dottino of WFAN in New York directed a tweet to Bennett asking him when he was going to re-sign with the Giants so that Dottino would be able to stop fielding questions from his followers about Bennett’s status. Bennett sent a series of replies back to Dottino that explained where things stand at the moment.

“I dunno bro. Not feeling the love,” Bennett wrote. “They have other priorities that come before little ole me. I’m just a small piece of what they’re trying to do there. … I’ve come to the conclusion that we are just temporary investments to the owners. Value money and growth over players. … Just like any business. Employees aren’t as valuable as we use to be. Everyone needs a job. Lol.”



Quote:


A big part of free agency—sometimes overlooked—is re-signing the right players, and Reese and company succeeded in doing just that.

Some familiar faces that will be back in Giants blue for 2013 are the following key members: Kevin Boothe, Will Beatty, Bear Pascoe, Stevie Brown, Shaun Rogers, Keith Rivers, Justin Trattou, Ryan Torain and David Carr.

When it came to Reese going out and bringing in talent, he didn't do too shabby either.

Some notable free-agent signings include TE Brandon Myers, DT Cullen Jenkins, S Ryan Mundy, LB Dan Connor, familiar face CB Aaron Ross, WR Louis Murphy and kickers Josh Brown and David Buehler.

Unlike their MetLife Stadium tenant, the Giants will never sing their own praises in order to sell newspapers and make people take notice, but the G-Men have had a terrifically "quiet" free agency.

The Giants made the "right" moves, and with football being the hardest sport to predict because of the risk of injury, making the right moves is more important than the big moves.

New Giants TE Myers caught 79 passes and four touchdowns to the recently departed-for-the-money Martellus Bennett who had 55 catches and five touchdowns for Big Blue in 2012.

Let the naysayers say that the G-Men didn't come away big winners in free agency, but they sufficiently replaced the position players who didn't return and maintained good depth.

To boot, Reese made all these moves and currently has the Giants $4,580,958 under the salary cap.



Once again they could have and should have made a push for him.
Myers was basically a 1 year 5 million deal.
Which could have gone to Bennett.
I really can't see Reece going back and signing Bennett for 7 or 8 million now.
Free the black unicorn.
TE  
stretch234 : 4:19 pm : link
Curious how Myers contract of 2.25M is basically 5M. He signed for 4-14.5M with 3 voidable years totaling 12M

He got 1.5M SB and a 775K salary

BW  
JonC : 4:27 pm : link
bingo.
My point is...  
Milton : 4:28 pm : link
He's not a core player, he's a mercenary. He's always been a mercenary. It's all about him. And I just don't like guys like that. They can come in handy every now and again, but you can't depend on them.

And in the meantime, you have to put up with his obnoxious, tireless self-promotion.
The Patriots  
SimpleMan : 4:28 pm : link
just traded for Dwayne Allen.
Lacy would fill that big back short yardage role  
micky : 4:35 pm : link
And compliment Perkins
nope--doubt it  
xtian : 4:35 pm : link
i thought they should have resigned him a few years ago when he was on the team. his blocking was missed more that his receiving. [myers was a bad signing to begin with, always hated it because of his crapping blocking.] but martellus's day has passed unless we get him at a bargain rate, so forget about it. we will pick up a younger guy or more likely through the draft.
RE: My point is...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 13384058 Milton said:
Quote:
He's not a core player, he's a mercenary. He's always been a mercenary. It's all about him. And I just don't like guys like that. They can come in handy every now and again, but you can't depend on them.

And in the meantime, you have to put up with his obnoxious, tireless self-promotion.


Aren't all free agents mercenaries? Nobody's doing this for charity or noble causes. They're out to maximize dollars like anyone would.
RE: Lacy would fill that big back short yardage role  
Old Dirty Beckham : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 13384072 micky said:
Quote:
And compliment Perkins


Not really a power guy though
RE: RE: My point is...  
Milton : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 13384092 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Aren't all free agents mercenaries? Nobody's doing this for charity or noble causes. They're out to maximize dollars like anyone would.
You know what I mean. Everyone wants to maximize their income, but some guys are team players and others are all about themselves.
Please sign Bennet!  
ZGiants98 : 4:47 pm : link
Just do it!
RE: The Patriots  
giantsfan227B : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 13384059 SimpleMan said:
Quote:
just traded for Dwayne Allen.


He ain't getting 9M from them. I think it is fair to say his asking price just dropped big time.
They made a mistake with the deal  
KWALL2 : 5:02 pm : link
the first time.

Made another one letting him go to CHI.

We haven't had a TE since he left.

Even with the loaded TE class, I'd welcome the guy back. He's a very good 2 way TE. Thats a big help to what is probably the weakest unit for any team in the league.

Sign Bennett and we can still draft one of the explosive pass catching types like Hodges or Griffin.
RE: Lacy would fill that big back short yardage role  
Suburbanites : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 13384072 micky said:
Quote:
And compliment Perkins


I think Lacy or Blount would be excellent compliments to Perkins. Focusing there makes more sense to me than TE although I acknowledge this is a pretty rich RB class too.
the Giants brain trust  
fkap : 5:14 pm : link
which at the time was Mara,TC,Reese, and probably a few more, thought little of the TE position, thinking it was an easy spot to fill. They've thought little of it throughout the Coughlin period. Do it on the cheap. It worked with Boss and MB, but virtually no one else. MB was a 'luxury' they thought they could do without. Being up against the cap made sure he wasn't coming back. Only an idiot wouldn't have wanted him back, but the Giants aren't idiots. They simply recognized that MB was going to cost more than they valued the TE spot.

The biggest bungle was bringing in Myers for a one year deal masquerading as a multiple year deal. His contract guaranteed he'd be gone while his dead cap space remained. And he was a bust.

with this amount of time gone since then, it doesn't seem logical to bringing in a much older, and expensive MB.
No Please No  
NJLCO : 5:27 pm : link
Not the guy we want either on the field or in the locker room. NE let him walk for a reason. Great draft for a TE--take our chances at the draft
Lacy may be an excellent signing, if their diligence works out  
PatersonPlank : 5:35 pm : link
He is a good complement to Perkins, can likely be gotten for a good price, and is young.

Frees up our draft picks for an OL pick and a TE pick. Maybe even a LB.
