Brandon Williams and the Giants per Ravens writer

Ravens also won't be getting Brandon Williams back. Lot of rumblings about Williams and Giants but not sure a decision has been made

Is a better player than Hankins. Most likely at similar money.



Don't judge his pass rush skills. He played in a 3-4. Wasn't his job to rush the passer. His pass rush productivity would probably improve in a 4-3.



Fair point, was just trying to justify why Hankins would get more than Williams (strictly speculative) in the FA market.

Doesn't make sense. If they're going to lose Hankins rather them go out and sign a 3-tech.



Snacks proved that being labeled a 3-4 NT is horseshit. He said it when he signed and went out and proved it

Wow, Reese isn't fucking around. arcarsenal : 3/8/2017 7:04 pm : link Williams is very good.

The defense worked last season because they could wipe out the run. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/8/2017 7:05 pm : link It's not a crazy idea to keep that ability to deny the run. Pass rush from the DT spot is a bonus to me. All of this could go to crap very easily right now with a Damon Harrison injury.

...#4 in their Top 101 2017 Free Agent list. This is what NFL.com is saying about this guy:



"Teams can look for a one-man run-stopping solution in the draft, or they can pay Williams money similar to what Damon "Snacks" Harrison earned from the Giants last year."



If this guy commands Snacks'-type money, this isn't gonna happen.

Williams would be huuuge (no pun) TD : 3/8/2017 7:08 pm : link Having two big run stuff DEs is a recipe for greatness. Look at the 00 Ravens.



This D could be special. Williams is better than Hank and gives us a little insurance if Snacks goes down for any period of time.



Do it!





Shocker area junc : 3/8/2017 7:09 pm : link Wow if true. A 1T who was thought to be even more expensive than Hank!

Could this be a negotiating ploy, or a second option yatqb : 3/8/2017 7:10 pm : link if Hank prices himself beyond what we're willing to pay?

Wrap up Williams ZGiants98 : 3/8/2017 7:11 pm : link Bennett, and Lacy. Trade for Joe Thomas and extend JPP and we should be iiight. Lol

Then I'm ok with their plan. You can't pay your 4 starters on the DL $50 million collectively.



Everyone keeps saying this but adjusted for inflation the Giants did just that in the mid to late 2000s and did just fine. Look at how many dlinemen were making serious back then. Strahan, Osi, Robbins which transitioned into Tuck, Osi, kiwi, Bernard and Canty.

RE: RE: RE: If this happens Johnny5 : 3/8/2017 7:22 pm : link





Quote:





In comment 13384264 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





It's clear Giants want two run stuffing DTs to deal with Cowboys OL and run game, no?







Similar to Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa on Baltimore back during their championship. Two massive run pluggers stuffing everything.







Your example is better but I always think of Stroud and Henderson in Jacksonville with TC.

Ahh yeah Stroud and Henderson... that was a good combo. They had those two paired on D and then the bookend tackles on O in Searcy and Boselli. I'm still shocked that team didn't win a Super Bowl. Fisher had Coughlin's number or they would have.

Good Lord lono801 : 3/8/2017 7:24 pm : link His arms are tree trunks...

It's a business and people need to trust the system UConn4523 : 3/8/2017 7:25 pm : link when it comes to Hankins and whether or not we keep him. Sure, I'd love it if he stayed but if he's pricing himself out and we can keep the run stuffing continuity with an equally effective but cheaper player, why wouldnt we do it?



We don't know Hanks price but it's high enough where we are filooking into other players. The Giants mean business too and they will do what needs to be done, IMO.

sign Williams annexOPR : 3/8/2017 7:28 pm : link draft a LB with 3 down talent



laugh at offenses trying to run the ball.

I don't see how they can compete with other teams illmatic : 3/8/2017 7:28 pm : link to afford him.

im excited we are looking at all options.... mphbullet36 : 3/8/2017 7:34 pm : link but get me a damn Left Tackle. Everything else will work itself out but to make a championship run we need a LT to move Flowers to RT.

We already have a run stuffer in Harrison, prdave73 : 3/8/2017 7:35 pm : link I would like a penetrator type DT to help create more pass rush. Its funny how the Giants go after run stuffers to compensate for the lack of quality linebackers. Smh..

I would like a penetrator type DT to help create more pass rush. Its funny how the Giants go after run stuffers to compensate for the lack of quality linebackers. Smh..



No. Giants like to 1) make teams one dimensional if they can and 2) like to get pressure from the outside

Quote: In comment 13384248 The_Boss said:





Quote:





Then I'm ok with their plan. You can't pay your 4 starters on the DL $50 million collectively.







Everyone keeps saying this but adjusted for inflation the Giants did just that in the mid to late 2000s and did just fine. Look at how many dlinemen were making serious back then. Strahan, Osi, Robbins which transitioned into Tuck, Osi, kiwi, Bernard and Canty.



After looking it up, Fred Robbins signed with the Giants for six years/ 20m.



Not exactly an equal comparison when. Harrison is currently at 5/$46 and whatever we're talking about with Hankins or Williams.



After looking it up, Fred Robbins signed with the Giants for six years/ 20m. Not exactly an equal comparison when. Harrison is currently at 5/$46 and whatever we're talking about with Hankins or Williams. The Giants were paying two guys big money on the d line back back then. Now we're talking about paying 4.

I would like a penetrator type DT to help create more pass rush. Its funny how the Giants go after run stuffers to compensate for the lack of quality linebackers. Smh..



Or they value greatly the ability to make opposing teams one dimensional, playing right into the secondary's hands?



Or they value greatly the ability to make opposing teams one dimensional, playing right into the secondary's hands? We can't have everything. Do you not want a top run stuffing unit when the Cowboys are they biggest threat to us winning the division?

They go after run stoppers Big Rick in FL : 3/8/2017 7:47 pm : link Because quality LBs don't mean shit without good DL in front of them. Ray Lewis is a HOF and he whined like a bitch about not having good DL in front of him when Siragusa & Sam Adams left.

I've been saying all off season and have been called crazy... est1986 : 3/8/2017 7:48 pm : link ... Just Go Get Calais Campbell!

I'd rather be really good at forcing teams into medium and long passes Ten Ton Hammer : 3/8/2017 7:49 pm : link to throw into the secondary than watch the Cowboys run all over us.

The Giants stopped the run last year RetroJint : 3/8/2017 7:51 pm : link so what are they going to do-really , really, really stop the run in '17? Hank gets a rush on. He's not a one-dimensional DT. Older player in Williams, who will not come cheaply. Don't see the thinking .

. arcarsenal : 3/8/2017 7:54 pm : link My guess is that this is probably just leveraging but I'm no asshat.



I'd be surprised if we actually signed Williams.

RE: The Giants stopped the run last year robbieballs2003 : 3/8/2017 7:55 pm : link

so what are they going to do-really , really, really stop the run in '17? Hank gets a rush on. He's not a one-dimensional DT. Older player in Williams, who will not come cheaply. Don't see the thinking .



We didn't really stop the run the second Cowboys game and Hankins may provide a little as a pass rusher but his one great year is looking more like a fluke right now. He was surrounded by Snacks, JPP, and Vernon and was barely noticed last year. I like Hankins and think he can still grow as a player but he is very overrated here. People want him because of what he could become not because of who he is.

RE: The Giants stopped the run last year Ten Ton Hammer : 3/8/2017 7:56 pm : link

Quote: so what are they going to do-really , really, really stop the run in '17? Hank gets a rush on. He's not a one-dimensional DT. Older player in Williams, who will not come cheaply. Don't see the thinking .



They don't have to better. Just continue to be as good and try to protect yourself in case, god forbid, their best run defender goes down. There were some scares last season where Harrison had to hobble off and that would have killed them.

RE: The Giants stopped the run last year Matt in SGS : 3/8/2017 7:58 pm : link

Quote: so what are they going to do-really , really, really stop the run in '17? Hank gets a rush on. He's not a one-dimensional DT. Older player in Williams, who will not come cheaply. Don't see the thinking .



I like Hankins a lot and would love him to come back, but he's going to want his big money deal (as he should). If he can get a big deal from Cleveland, back closer to his Ohio State roots and his Michigan home, so be it. I don't see the Giants able to break the bank to keep him. And Snacks actually was pretty decent rushing the passer this year, he got a good push up the middle and had a few sacks where he broke through. His reputation as the best run defender in the NFL takes away from his ability to get in on the QB a bit. And when the Giants go to a pressure defense, they usually go with a speedier guy inside over the guards, this past year was Kennard a great deal, same with Double O, and Okwara as well. Hankins and Snacks both came out.



In comment 13384393 RetroJint said:I like Hankins a lot and would love him to come back, but he's going to want his big money deal (as he should). If he can get a big deal from Cleveland, back closer to his Ohio State roots and his Michigan home, so be it. I don't see the Giants able to break the bank to keep him. And Snacks actually was pretty decent rushing the passer this year, he got a good push up the middle and had a few sacks where he broke through. His reputation as the best run defender in the NFL takes away from his ability to get in on the QB a bit. And when the Giants go to a pressure defense, they usually go with a speedier guy inside over the guards, this past year was Kennard a great deal, same with Double O, and Okwara as well. Hankins and Snacks both came out.

Quote: My guess is that this is probably just leveraging but I'm no asshat.



I'd be surprised if we actually signed Williams.



This is my first reaction - feels like a shot across the bow to Hankins agent that we wont hesitate to move on if he tries to shop our offer around and make us wait out a bidding war



This is my first reaction - feels like a shot across the bow to Hankins agent that we wont hesitate to move on if he tries to shop our offer around and make us wait out a bidding war. But who knows...lot to like about Williams. We clearly seem committed to making sure our front four defense is as stout as it was last year

I looked at some posts online. robbieballs2003 : 3/8/2017 8:11 pm : link I remember hearing Hankins was gonna get a contract somewhere in the $10-$12 mil per year range where Williams i looking for Snacks money which would be a shade under $9 mil per year. Give me Williams.

Smart play WillVAB : 3/8/2017 8:18 pm : link Shouldn't shock anyone. The Giants need to keep the the run stuffing element in tact to have a leg up on the division. Also allows the defense to play at a high level with below average to average talent at LB.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3/8/2017 8:20 pm : link





Quote:





My guess is that this is probably just leveraging but I'm no asshat.



I'd be surprised if we actually signed Williams.







This is my first reaction - feels like a shot across the bow to Hankins agent that we wont hesitate to move on if he tries to shop our offer around and make us wait out a bidding war



But who knows...lot to like about Williams. We clearly seem committed to making sure our front four defense is as stout as it was last year



I would actually prefer Williams if all things are equal, as I think he's the slightly better player. But obviously money is going to be the major factor.



I would actually prefer Williams if all things are equal, as I think he's the slightly better player. But obviously money is going to be the major factor. I do really like Big Hank so I'd also be very happy to retain him.

Shouldn't shock anyone. The Giants need to keep the the run stuffing element in tact to have a leg up on the division. Also allows the defense to play at a high level with below average to average talent at LB.



Exactly - our mediocre LBs held up pretty well last season, largely bc they were often cleaning up plays that our DL had already disrupted.



Exactly - our mediocre LBs held up pretty well last season, largely bc they were often cleaning up plays that our DL had already disrupted. Plus, Landon Collins was so busy making plays they didn't often get the chance to be exposed:)

Ten hammer djm : 3/8/2017 8:29 pm : link I'd bet if you adjust for inflation it's very close. Especially 09 and beyond.

RE: RE: Smart play WillVAB : 3/8/2017 8:31 pm : link





Quote:





Shouldn't shock anyone. The Giants need to keep the the run stuffing element in tact to have a leg up on the division. Also allows the defense to play at a high level with below average to average talent at LB.







Exactly - our mediocre LBs held up pretty well last season, largely bc they were often cleaning up plays that our DL had already disrupted.



Plus, Landon Collins was so busy making plays they didn't often get the chance to be exposed:)



Yep. I want to keep Hankins but really I just want the Giants to keep the same identity and performance on defense. If that means swapping Hankins for one of these guys so be it.



Yep. I want to keep Hankins but really I just want the Giants to keep the same identity and performance on defense. If that means swapping Hankins for one of these guys so be it. Plug as many holes as possible so the draft can be wide open.

Prefer him..



He hasn't rushed since 2014. People shit on Bromley but a comparison tells me how much Hankins has fallen off since 2014 when you factor in snap counts. And the reason why the Giants went to get Snacks was because Hankins wasn't good with the run either in 2015.



Some try to suggest 'oh we don't know what Spags is asking him to do' Bullshit. I pretty sure he isn't telling him 'don't rush the passer in passing situations'



He hasn't rushed since 2014. People shit on Bromley but a comparison tells me how much Hankins has fallen off since 2014 when you factor in snap counts. And the reason why the Giants went to get Snacks was because Hankins wasn't good with the run either in 2015. Some try to suggest 'oh we don't know what Spags is asking him to do' Bullshit. I pretty sure he isn't telling him 'don't rush the passer in passing situations' "Hankins is coming off of his worst season in the NFL. He earned his lowest grade from Pro Football Focus -- and it wasn't even close. This might not be a coincidence either. Hankins was playing a new position. For the first time in his career, Hankins shifted from the one-technique defensive tackle position -- now occupied by Harrison -- and he played the 3-technique all season. Hankins is best suited to play his old position but the Giants will not move Harrison from that spot."

We at BBI habitually overrate Giant players xman : 3/8/2017 10:15 pm : link We are committed to this practice.



Bye Bye Hank. Likely will be reading about him on a BBI's obligatory appreciation thread

Using PFF won't get you places for some of us... lono801 : 3/8/2017 10:34 pm : link For some of us...we watched LJ walk...



There was a huge gap when LJ left this team...Hanks filled that gap.



One hopes history won't repeat itself.



It's the eye test

. arcarsenal : 3/8/2017 10:37 pm : link Well, the caveat to letting Hankins walk would be that we're replacing him with someone like Williams or, to a lesser degree, McClain.



If that's the case, it's not a big deal.



If we let him walk and rely on someone like Bromley or another draft pick to fill the void, that's a different story. I don't think Reese plans on doing that.

Really? Doomster : 3/8/2017 10:46 pm : link Hankins vs Williams

Hankins is 24 years and has better pass rushing skills than Williams.



Williams is 28 and more of a run stuffer.



Maybe that's why he would be less expensive than Hankins, no?





Hankins has pass rushing skills? He has none.....Sometimes you are just in the right place at the right time when you get a sack.......

We have the corners to blitz AcesUp : 3/8/2017 11:11 pm : link so the signing does make sense if you think about it, force teams into 3rd and longs then attack. To really see the benefit, we'd need to add another versatile pass rusher, whether that's a LB/DE or DE/DT combo guy.

He's better than Hankins AcesUp : 3/8/2017 11:12 pm : link so all money being similar, give it to Williams.

As always it all comes down to money NoGainDayne : 3/8/2017 11:20 pm : link Either Hankins or Williams at 10 million (Probably not, depending on guarentees)



Either at 11+ No



Either at 9 or less, I think you do it. As for which one, i'd prefer Williams if for nothing else health reasons. Williams has proven to be more durable. And I agree with many here, Williams is better against the run and would be a terror against the run with snacks. Hankins has more "quicks" so is the better pass rusher but he's declined in that area and you'd rather have them both out on passing downs

Doesn't make sense. If they're going to lose Hankins rather them go out and sign a 3-tech.



Yea, because Sam Adams and Siragusa didnt make sense in '00.

Quote: Is a better player than Hankins. Most likely at similar money.



Don't judge his pass rush skills. He played in a 3-4. Wasn't his job to rush the passer. His pass rush productivity would probably improve in a 4-3. Agreed, and I'm not sure how much upside Hankins has though?

Agreed, and I'm not sure how much upside Hankins has though? Williams and Snacks would make the Giants run defense up the middle impregnable. I'm all for getting him if Hankins is more expensive.

At some point LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:51 am : link can we stop whining about Joseph and move on with our fucking lives? Thanks.