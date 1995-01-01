Giants interested in TE/FB/H-Back Rhett Ellison Anakim : 12:53 pm Mike Garafolo& #8207;Verified account @MikeGarafolo

Giants checked out all levels of the TE market. A guy they're honing in on: Rhett Ellison, who was a FB/TE hybrid guy for the Vikings.

Makes sense Old Dirty Beckham : 12:58 pm : link as he can fill a few roles but isnt this what Will Johnson is supposed to be?

trying to fill the hole in the McAdoo plan that Will Johnson Heisenberg : 12:58 pm : link never got a chance to fill.

Here's what my buddy who is a big Vikings fan had to say about him... Bchurch : 1:01 pm : link he might be good. Kyle Rudolph is such a stud he's basically TE2 in Minnesota. He has produced when given the opportunity. But again, he's behind an aging all-pro caliber TE. I think you could do worse. You won't hate him. You also won't be purchasing an Ellison jersey in 2017. Unless it is custom made.













Isn't Will Johnson still on the roster? Mason : 1:03 pm : link Hmm...

love Garafolo Torrag : 1:05 pm : link He uncovers more under the radar gems like this than anyone else covering the Giants.



I'm a fan of signing young guys that play behind great players and have flashed. Bennett was in this mold when we inked him away from Dallas.



This would be a good get The_Taxman : 1:05 pm : link Ellison is right behind Juszczyk for me when it comes to FBs. And what makes him more appealing is he's more versatile since he can play TE. He's a very good blocker as well. I wouldn't mind signing both him and Fasano. It's obvious we won't be going after the 1st wave of Tackles and Guards so we have to find other ways to improve our blocking. Getting Fasano to play TE and Ellison as a FB/HB would be a good start. Then go after 2nd tier guys like Reif and/or Lang.

Coughlin trying to steal him from us mofti : 1:06 pm : link NFLTradeRumors.co‏ @nfltrade_rumors 1m1 minute ago

Jaguars Also Interested In TE Rhett Ellison http://bit.ly/2mq0bag

One of PFF's Secret Superstars a few years back. Klaatu : 1:07 pm : link Suffered a patellar tendon tear but came back strong after a long rehab. We could do a lot worse (and have for the past couple of years).

Johnson had a stinger Doomster : 1:09 pm : link that put him on IR...a stinger?



That makes me nervous, and possibly the Giants, too...

. Brown Recluse : 1:09 pm : link Quote: “Rhett [Ellison] is a guy who can really do an awful lot of things,” Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer said after the tight end’s Week 17 injury. “He helps in protection and helps with blocking in the running-game. He has done a good job, really, with everything. He is a smart guy. We’re going to miss him. Rhett is a good football player and probably even a better person.”



When Zimmer says Ellison can do an awful lot of things, he’s right. Over the course of his four-year career, the Vikings have asked Ellison to do everything, and he’s done everything well. From blocking for Cordarrelle Patterson on kick returns to wrangling in punt returners as part of the coverage team, he’s the perfect plug-and-play piece in all three phases of the game. Who knows, Ellison could very well make an serviceable linebacker. The screenshots below demonstrate Ellison’s meaningful contributions in a number of different spots on the field.



Seems to have had some troubles staying healthy though.

- ( Seems to have had some troubles staying healthy though. Rhett Ellison: The Viking's Swiss Army Knife - ( New Window

He will replace Will Johnson Rjanyg : 1:11 pm : link if signed.

He Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:21 pm : : 1:21 pm : link suffered the Cruz-like patellar tendon injury in Week 17 of the 2015 season.

RE: He will replace Will Johnson Andy in Boston : 1:23 pm : link

Quote: if signed.



I don't think so. He'll be a blocking TE....Johnson is the only fullback we have. In comment 13385363 Rjanyg said:I don't think so. He'll be a blocking TE....Johnson is the only fullback we have.

He's a blocking TE adamg : 1:25 pm : link Will Johnson is really a full back.



They'd have two blockers to move around, one on the line, one in the backfield.



This is the Fasano alternative: younger, cheaper, and higher upside potentially as well.



RE: He decleated Von Miller mfsd : 1:26 pm : link

Quote: sign him video link - ( New Window )



Can you imagine if we had a guy like this to lineup up next to Flowers (or whoevers at LT) to do that to speed rushers? Awesome. In comment 13385357 OdellBeckhamJr said:Can you imagine if we had a guy like this to lineup up next to Flowers (or whoevers at LT) to do that to speed rushers? Awesome.

Will Johnson is far from a traditional FB The_Taxman : 1:33 pm : link He's a small TE/HB. He's a JAG with a neck injury. I wouldn't count on him being in our plans. Sign Ellison and Fasano. This team needs all the blocking it can get.

The plan B shelovesnycsports : 1:33 pm : link That Mac didn't have last year. I guy who can be on the field in multiple sets that can lead to many different plays. Match up problems for the defense. Johnson is plan A.

Maybe we don't want to be caught holding our Johnson mack809f : 1:47 pm : link for another year.

OMG... Doomster : 2:13 pm : link Remember this play

I liked him coming out of USC jeff57 : 2:33 pm : link Thought he would be a good fifth round tyle pick. Vikes grabbed him in the fourth.

giants signed him xtian : 4:38 pm : link at least that is what i just read