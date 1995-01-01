Giants interested in TE/FB/H-Back Rhett Ellison

Mike Garafolo& #8207;Verified account @MikeGarafolo
Giants checked out all levels of the TE market. A guy they're honing in on: Rhett Ellison, who was a FB/TE hybrid guy for the Vikings.
as he can fill a few roles but isnt this what Will Johnson is supposed to be?
never got a chance to fill.
he might be good. Kyle Rudolph is such a stud he's basically TE2 in Minnesota. He has produced when given the opportunity. But again, he's behind an aging all-pro caliber TE. I think you could do worse. You won't hate him. You also won't be purchasing an Ellison jersey in 2017. Unless it is custom made.
He uncovers more under the radar gems like this than anyone else covering the Giants.
I'm a fan of signing young guys that play behind great players and have flashed. Bennett was in this mold when we inked him away from Dallas.
Ellison is right behind Juszczyk for me when it comes to FBs. And what makes him more appealing is he's more versatile since he can play TE. He's a very good blocker as well. I wouldn't mind signing both him and Fasano. It's obvious we won't be going after the 1st wave of Tackles and Guards so we have to find other ways to improve our blocking. Getting Fasano to play TE and Ellison as a FB/HB would be a good start. Then go after 2nd tier guys like Reif and/or Lang.
NFLTradeRumors.co @nfltrade_rumors 1m1 minute ago
Jaguars Also Interested In TE Rhett Ellison
Suffered a patellar tendon tear but came back strong after a long rehab. We could do a lot worse (and have for the past couple of years).
that put him on IR...a stinger?
That makes me nervous, and possibly the Giants, too...
|“Rhett [Ellison] is a guy who can really do an awful lot of things,” Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer said after the tight end’s Week 17 injury. “He helps in protection and helps with blocking in the running-game. He has done a good job, really, with everything. He is a smart guy. We’re going to miss him. Rhett is a good football player and probably even a better person.”
When Zimmer says Ellison can do an awful lot of things, he’s right. Over the course of his four-year career, the Vikings have asked Ellison to do everything, and he’s done everything well. From blocking for Cordarrelle Patterson on kick returns to wrangling in punt returners as part of the coverage team, he’s the perfect plug-and-play piece in all three phases of the game. Who knows, Ellison could very well make an serviceable linebacker. The screenshots below demonstrate Ellison’s meaningful contributions in a number of different spots on the field.
Seems to have had some troubles staying healthy though. Rhett Ellison: The Viking's Swiss Army Knife
suffered the Cruz-like patellar tendon injury in Week 17 of the 2015 season.
In comment 13385363
Rjanyg said:
I don't think so. He'll be a blocking TE....Johnson is the only fullback we have.
Will Johnson is really a full back.
They'd have two blockers to move around, one on the line, one in the backfield.
This is the Fasano alternative: younger, cheaper, and higher upside potentially as well.
In comment 13385357
OdellBeckhamJr said:
| sign him video link - ( New Window )
Can you imagine if we had a guy like this to lineup up next to Flowers (or whoevers at LT) to do that to speed rushers? Awesome.
He's a small TE/HB. He's a JAG with a neck injury. I wouldn't count on him being in our plans. Sign Ellison and Fasano. This team needs all the blocking it can get.
That Mac didn't have last year. I guy who can be on the field in multiple sets that can lead to many different plays. Match up problems for the defense. Johnson is plan A.
He's a small TE/HB. He's a JAG with a neck injury. I wouldn't count on him being in our plans. Sign Ellison and Fasano. This team needs all the blocking it can get.
Remember this play
Enoch : 1:36 pm : link : reply
?
That was Jenkins and Collins that missed the tackle?
Thought he would be a good fifth round tyle pick. Vikes grabbed him in the fourth.
at least that is what i just read
In comment 13385497
mack809f said:
I like a poster with a sense of humor :)