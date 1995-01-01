Raanan: Giants/JPP NOT close on new deal jlukes : 1:29 pm



Quote: Don't expect a long-term deal between Giants and JPP before free agency. Two sides not close. Giants will have to make do with available funds. Will be somewhat restrictive. Per twitter

I understand PaulN : 1:43 pm : link That JPP wants a long term deal, but it was him that screwed up his situation, now he wants to act as if there is no problem with signing him to an enormous contract when he a good season, but not a dominant season. I am with the Giants on this and would try to get a DE in this draft. If you can add one in this draft then add another in next years draft, then if JPP does not live up to the expectations he has created, you let him walk.



I love JPP but he did not play his hand well when he did get injured, let's not forget, and he is at it again. It does hurt short term, but if the Giants can upgrade the guard position in free agency this season, then add the tackle in the draft, maybe we can get by again. They can also add a tight end to help out. Not ideal, but since when has JPP shown the least concern with the team when his money is concerned. I know he is not alone, but this does not make me feel warm and fuzzy about JPP. Maybe I'm wrong but that is how I feel. If the Giants changed their minds and cut ties with him I would actually understand now, and that is something I never thought I would say.

Dont they ajr2456 : 1:44 pm : link only need to be under the cap by a certain date?



They can technically spend what they want now.

Vernon SBS82 : 1:45 pm : link Sounds alot like the situation in Miami last year when they just pulled the tag.

You'd have to sign him first, wouldn't you?



No, Patriots traded Cassel while on the FT. You can trade players on the FT from what I know. In comment 13385476 Klaatu said:No, Patriots traded Cassel while on the FT. You can trade players on the FT from what I know.

Quote: That JPP wants a long term deal, but it was him that screwed up his situation, now he wants to act as if there is no problem with signing him to an enormous contract when he a good season, but not a dominant season. I am with the Giants on this and would try to get a DE in this draft. If you can add one in this draft then add another in next years draft, then if JPP does not live up to the expectations he has created, you let him walk.



I love JPP but he did not play his hand well when he did get injured, let's not forget, and he is at it again. It does hurt short term, but if the Giants can upgrade the guard position in free agency this season, then add the tackle in the draft, maybe we can get by again. They can also add a tight end to help out. Not ideal, but since when has JPP shown the least concern with the team when his money is concerned. I know he is not alone, but this does not make me feel warm and fuzzy about JPP. Maybe I'm wrong but that is how I feel. If the Giants changed their minds and cut ties with him I would actually understand now, and that is something I never thought I would say.



I feel the same way. I didn't expect this at all. I guess I should have known better. Thought he bled blue on some level.

Quote: only need to be under the cap by a certain date?



They can technically spend what they want now.



Top 51 has to be under the cap right now. In comment 13385485 ajr2456 said:Top 51 has to be under the cap right now.

Quote: only need to be under the cap by a certain date?



They can technically spend what they want now.



Only before the start of the league year. Once 4PM today hits, all teams have to be under the cap and stay under or face penalties. In comment 13385485 ajr2456 said:Only before the start of the league year. Once 4PM today hits, all teams have to be under the cap and stay under or face penalties.

Quote: .



Yes, but he's probably not wrong about this, given the sentiment around everyone who covers the team.

Only before the start of the league year. Once 4PM today hits, all teams have to be under the cap and stay under or face penalties.



Gotcha

Quote: only need to be under the cap by a certain date?



They can technically spend what they want now.



Yes they can until the new league year starts today at 4pm.

No, Patriots traded Cassel while on the FT. You can trade players on the FT from what I know.



Yeah, but Cassel signed his tender and was then traded. I don't think you can trade a guy without him signing his tender first.

Leverage is still with the Giants, all they have to do is restructure jcn56 : 1:51 pm : link a couple of guys and boom, they're right back where they started in terms of available cap space.



This isn't a good thing, mind you - it'd be better if they were close on contract terms so we'd know JPP is here to stay and they'd have a more manageable cap situation, but it's not dire either.

How many on BBI Doomster : 1:51 pm : link thought he was going to give the Giants a hometown discount? Come on, 'fess up!

I can't believe we're going to be paying this guy $17 million in 2017 Go Terps : 1:52 pm : link Brutal.

Okay, the tweet says Dan in the Springs : 1:55 pm : link don't expect a new deal before free agency. Implies they aren't close.



Doesn't free agency start today? Is it really news that the deal isn't going to be done today?



All I get from this tweet is that we shouldn't be expecting a signing in the next few hours. Doesn't mean that we can't see something happen in the next couple of weeks.

Big surprise there... lol Patrick77 : 1:56 pm : link I get that a lot here figured he might do a hometown discounts or a 12 million per year deal.



The Chandler Jones (who is 4 months younger than JPP) deal pretty much sets the tone. JPP IMO is "worth" somewhere less than Vernon and Jones but will absolutely demand what they got and expect more than what Calais Campbell was paid the last two year (14 and 15 million).



The market is pretty much set and it is fucking outrageously high.

Quote: a couple of guys and boom, they're right back where they started in terms of available cap space.



This isn't a good thing, mind you - it'd be better if they were close on contract terms so we'd know JPP is here to stay and they'd have a more manageable cap situation, but it's not dire either.



Being able to restructure is really not leverage, it's closer to desperation. Restructuring is not something an NFL teams wants to ever do, it's something they're forced to do to create cap space. Players don't care, just winds up benefiting them.



I looked at Eli's contract, I don't see him being a candidate, best options are the three big ticket FA's signed last year or extending Pugh IMO. But who wants to have to restructure those deals already.



As many predicted, JPP on the FT hamstrings what the Giants can do in FA. In comment 13385519 jcn56 said:Being able to restructure is really not leverage, it's closer to desperation. Restructuring is not something an NFL teams wants to ever do, it's something they're forced to do to create cap space. Players don't care, just winds up benefiting them.I looked at Eli's contract, I don't see him being a candidate, best options are the three big ticket FA's signed last year or extending Pugh IMO. But who wants to have to restructure those deals already.As many predicted, JPP on the FT hamstrings what the Giants can do in FA.

Quote: don't expect a new deal before free agency. Implies they aren't close.



Doesn't free agency start today? Is it really news that the deal isn't going to be done today?



All I get from this tweet is that we shouldn't be expecting a signing in the next few hours. Doesn't mean that we can't see something happen in the next couple of weeks.



The significance would be impact to the 2017 tier 1 FA crop, who will likely be gone by the time they could work something out. It won't prevent the Giants from signing from the second tier (then again, they would have been able to do so through the restructures as well). In comment 13385530 Dan in the Springs said:The significance would be impact to the 2017 tier 1 FA crop, who will likely be gone by the time they could work something out. It won't prevent the Giants from signing from the second tier (then again, they would have been able to do so through the restructures as well).

Being able to restructure is really not leverage, it's closer to desperation. Restructuring is not something an NFL teams wants to ever do, it's something they're forced to do to create cap space. Players don't care, just winds up benefiting them.



I looked at Eli's contract, I don't see him being a candidate, best options are the three big ticket FA's signed last year or extending Pugh IMO. But who wants to have to restructure those deals already.



As many predicted, JPP on the FT hamstrings what the Giants can do in FA.



I think you're just repeating fanspeak - restructuring is something just about all teams do (save for those so far under the cap they're looking at the floor). It's the frequent restructures of players who won't be viable towards the end of where you're kicking money that are a problem.



That's not an issue with the Giants, who won't be expecting to part with guys like Snacks or Vernon any time soon, or Eli.



The only thing this prevents is longer term cap management, since the Giants might not know for awhile how they're going to address the DE spot in '18. In comment 13385535 pjcas18 said:I think you're just repeating fanspeak - restructuring is something just about all teams do (save for those so far under the cap they're looking at the floor). It's the frequent restructures of players who won't be viable towards the end of where you're kicking money that are a problem.That's not an issue with the Giants, who won't be expecting to part with guys like Snacks or Vernon any time soon, or Eli.The only thing this prevents is longer term cap management, since the Giants might not know for awhile how they're going to address the DE spot in '18.

Just fucking pull the tag Go Terps : 2:00 pm : link Move on and use the money to sign two or even three players that could help us.





. Danny Kanell : 2:00 pm : link I would 100% try to trade him at this point. This team is too close to be this hamstrung financially by a guy not named Eli Manning.



This is why franchising him wasn't a no brainer.

Do you? He's tagged. Does he have to approve the tag before he can be dealt?



He's not under contract so we don't own his rights. The tag would need to be signed before he could be traded. He can sit out until the eve of the regular season. He would only incur fines for training camp ($30k/day). After July 14, we can no longer sign him to a multi-year contract. We could always rescind the tag at which point he becomes a free agent with no compensation for the Giants. In comment 13385480 adamg said:He's not under contract so we don't own his rights. The tag would need to be signed before he could be traded. He can sit out until the eve of the regular season. He would only incur fines for training camp ($30k/day). After July 14, we can no longer sign him to a multi-year contract. We could always rescind the tag at which point he becomes a free agent with no compensation for the Giants.

Quote: Move on and use the money to sign two or even three players that could help us.





Can we?

Quote: Move on and use the money to sign two or even three players that could help us.





Agree and draft a DE. JPP is good but not that good imo In comment 13385550 Go Terps said:Agree and draft a DE. JPP is good but not that good imo

Quote: I would 100% try to trade him at this point. This team is too close to be this hamstrung financially by a guy not named Eli Manning.



This is why franchising him wasn't a no brainer.



Who are the Giants missing out on signing? They just got arguably 1 of the top WRs available. I don't think they were ever in the market to pay 9-13 million for FA OL but I guess who knows. In comment 13385554 Danny Kanell said:Who are the Giants missing out on signing? They just got arguably 1 of the top WRs available. I don't think they were ever in the market to pay 9-13 million for FA OL but I guess who knows.

Quote: Move on and use the money to sign two or even three players that could help us.





Totally agree. We played pretty well defensively without him last year anyway. With 17 million extra dollars we could probably resign Hank, pick up Warford, and some second/third tier guys. Use the draft for a T, TE, another DE to rotate with Wynn and Okwara and depth based on bpa the rest of the way In comment 13385550 Go Terps said:Totally agree. We played pretty well defensively without him last year anyway. With 17 million extra dollars we could probably resign Hank, pick up Warford, and some second/third tier guys. Use the draft for a T, TE, another DE to rotate with Wynn and Okwara and depth based on bpa the rest of the way

It's not fan speak it's math pjcas18 : 2:06 pm : link restructuring does not mean pay cut, it means guaranteeing portions of or more of a contract than you as the team initially agreed to (aka you are now required to pay the player more or sooner than you thought they were worth.).



Eli isn't an option, because this is the year his cap hit dips. To create cap room with Eli need to increase the cap hit in future years and it's already 22.2 and 23.2 the final two years, that would hurt when they get there.



The others, maybe are candidates but again it's not in you as the teams best interest.





FYI... pjcas18 : 2:11 pm : link you can trade a player while on the FT, Matt Cassel, Jared Allen, two examples.

It's Simple geelabee : 2:31 pm : link Pay the man!!!



Fact: JPP is the superior player...he is better the Chandler Jones or Oliver Vernon...people know damn well that JPP will outplay both these 2 next year...just don't get why people expect him to play for less makes no sense...and just don't understand the malice and disrespect for the player...



The Giants should protect themselves with an out after 2-3 years if he can't stay healthy..,

Quote: fuck it, trade him to cleveland for joe thomas and sign back hankins.



So then we'll have our LT, albeit one on the wrong side of 30.



We'll also have a gaping hole at one of the most important positions in a 4-3 defense with 2-way DEs becoming harder to find.



Tell us more. In comment 13385441 BleedBlue said:So then we'll have our LT, albeit one on the wrong side of 30.We'll also have a gaping hole at one of the most important positions in a 4-3 defense with 2-way DEs becoming harder to find.Tell us more.

NYG chose to overpay Vernon JonC : 2:36 pm : link doubt they'll do the same for JPP.



doubt they'll do the same for JPP.



Very likely true. To me that just means it is all the more likely he plays a year on the tag and then leaves to go get paid. In comment 13385641 JonC said:Very likely true. To me that just means it is all the more likely he plays a year on the tag and then leaves to go get paid.

Agree with geelabee aquidneck : 2:42 pm : link Doesn't matter how many fingers he has. JPP is already and still a better DE than either Chandler Jones or Olivier Vernon.



Pay the man.

So then we'll have our LT, albeit one on the wrong side of 30.



We'll also have a gaping hole at one of the most important positions in a 4-3 defense with 2-way DEs becoming harder to find.



Tell us more.



The defense played pretty well without him down the stretch last year. Draft is also pretty deep at DE. If you plug Joe Thomas in there down the stretch last season maybe things would have turned out a bit differently. Our offensive line and lack of depth at corner (Wade filling in when DRC got hurt) is what killed us last year. We didn't lose because JPP got hurt. In comment 13385637 LakeGeorgeGiant said:The defense played pretty well without him down the stretch last year. Draft is also pretty deep at DE. If you plug Joe Thomas in there down the stretch last season maybe things would have turned out a bit differently. Our offensive line and lack of depth at corner (Wade filling in when DRC got hurt) is what killed us last year. We didn't lose because JPP got hurt.

Quote: restructuring does not mean pay cut, it means guaranteeing portions of or more of a contract than you as the team initially agreed to (aka you are now required to pay the player more or sooner than you thought they were worth.).



Eli isn't an option, because this is the year his cap hit dips. To create cap room with Eli need to increase the cap hit in future years and it's already 22.2 and 23.2 the final two years, that would hurt when they get there.



The others, maybe are candidates but again it's not in you as the teams best interest.





Of course it's math - but it's sliding math - there's always future seasons to push cap into.



It dips to $19M - you can convert a few million of that to guaranteed money, and spread it out, causing relief in this season.



Yes, it is spreading an inevitable cap hit down the road. Thing is, Eli's under contract until 2020, and presumably he'll be the starting QB here until that point. Even if we have to do it once or twice more, the amount of dead cap spread to the end is not all that much. The idea when restructuring in this manner is to align it in a way that you don't have to spend a lot of money while also writing off dead cap space, which results in you losing players you wanted to retain.



You're going to have dead cap - that goes without saying - but in return, you get something from JPP, whether it's a season that allows you to bridge into a newly drafted DE (or one signed in FA next season), or leverage that convinces him to sign a long term deal that's slightly below market. In comment 13385571 pjcas18 said:Of course it's math - but it's sliding math - there's always future seasons to push cap into.It dips to $19M - you can convert a few million of that to guaranteed money, and spread it out, causing relief in this season.Yes, it is spreading an inevitable cap hit down the road. Thing is, Eli's under contract until 2020, and presumably he'll be the starting QB here until that point. Even if we have to do it once or twice more, the amount of dead cap spread to the end is not all that much. The idea when restructuring in this manner is to align it in a way that you don't have to spend a lot of money while also writing off dead cap space, which results in you losing players you wanted to retain.You're going to have dead cap - that goes without saying - but in return, you get something from JPP, whether it's a season that allows you to bridge into a newly drafted DE (or one signed in FA next season), or leverage that convinces him to sign a long term deal that's slightly below market.

I AcidTest : 2:47 pm : link would definitely trade him. Get 2 #2s. The large contract he wants drives down what we can get, but that should be doable.

Given all the back and forth nonsense that went on with the fireworks Spider56 : 2:48 pm : link It's very naive to think signing JPP will be easy. He was getting wacko advice and let things get way 'out of hand'.

Frankly, I don't think his performance warrants the aggravation. Trade him for as much as we can get.

It's AcidTest : 2:59 pm : link similar to Shockey, albeit not nearly to the same disruptive extent. But it's definitely similar to Cousins. Both teams should lower their asking price. I'm not saying we should trade JPP for a few low round picks, but somebody would offer us something decent in all likelihood.

Quote: Move on and use the money to sign two or even three players that could help us.





Agreed. In comment 13385550 Go Terps said:Agreed.

Quote: Move on and use the money to sign two or even three players that could help us.





Where do I sign..Of course, other than Hankins, who else besides Warford is available to ink at this point? In comment 13385550 Go Terps said:Where do I sign..Of course, other than Hankins, who else besides Warford is available to ink at this point?

I feel the same way. I didn't expect this at all. I guess I should have known better. Thought he bled blue on some level.



I generally agree with this but we don't know the situation...the Giants could be lowballing him. In comment 13385498 adamg said:I generally agree with this but we don't know the situation...the Giants could be lowballing him.

Quote: . that's what I was thinking. Yesterday we heard both sides were close. I wonder with the jones deal if JPP and agent decided to dig in In comment 13385475 guitarguybs12 said:that's what I was thinking. Yesterday we heard both sides were close. I wonder with the jones deal if JPP and agent decided to dig in

Did it it ever occur to that the Browns might not take that trade? Jesus Christ you make it seem like Cleveland offered Thomas for JPP.

Unbelievable the stupidity this time of year.



Unbelievable the stupidity this time of year.





fucking relax dude... In comment 13385468 chopperhatch said:fucking relax dude...

let some other team Enzo : 3:27 pm : link pay big money for this guy, take the comp pick (hopefully)...and spread the money around to improve the roster.

thank you for sharing

JPP Simms : 3:53 pm : link I was glad when we first signed him, and wished him well after his accident. But as others have noted he has handled things poorly. His talent is why the Giants have hung in there trying to make it work, but his actions have to be a concern with the front office in his dealings.



Cleveland being a wildcard can trade for him, but now with a new QB in their trade today seems unlikely, and a fantasy at best. Shame as they are known for more head scratching deals.



Always a wild ride this time of year.



