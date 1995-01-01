Rhett Ellison signs with Giants SimpleMan : 4:02 pm 4 years, $18M

Sorry forgot that is from Schefter





Chris Baker 3-yr deal with Bucs...$6M+ per yr



Rhett Ellison 4-yr $18M deal with Giants with $8M fully guaranteed at signing



Quote: that seems steep. Welcome Rhett



only 8 guaranteed

28 years old jlukes : 4:05 pm : link 51 career receptions since 2012

It's not really a lot ryanmkeane : 4:05 pm : link ...8M guaranteed? That's nothing

ouch JonC : 4:05 pm : link well, they worked him extensively back in his draft year, must have kept tabs and really liked what they saw.

This is a good pickup LakeGeorgeGiant : 4:05 pm : link They really needed a guy like Ellison.

well, they worked him extensively back in his draft year, must have kept tabs and really liked what they saw.



Why ouch? Only 8 guaranteed over 4 years

Mac want to run his shelovesnycsports : 4:06 pm : link Multiple sets with the FB/HB/TE. A good way to beat the 2 deep zone packages.

A lot jeff57 : 4:07 pm : link But at least they have a TE who can block.

Good young player with starter upside Torrag : 4:07 pm : link Nice signing.

Ellison tore his Patellar tendon in December 2015 jlukes : 4:07 pm : link .

Bizarre Patrick77 : 4:07 pm : link But they must really like him. I'm thinking Will Johnson doesn't make it out of camp.

RE: 28 years old LakeGeorgeGiant : 4:07 pm : link

Quote: 51 career receptions since 2012



Blocking.



Blocking from both the TE and FB position.



That's why he is here. In comment 13385966 jlukes said:Blocking.Blocking from both the TE and FB position.That's why he is here.

Can he block? BlueHurricane : 4:08 pm : link ????



What does this mean for Will Johnson?

Similar to Bennett jestersdead : 4:08 pm : link Back up TE who sat behind an All Pro TE and the league hasn't seen much of him

RE: Bizarre Rjanyg : 4:09 pm : link

I thinks it is more like he won't MAKE IT TO camp.



I thinks it is more like he won't MAKE IT TO camp. In comment 13385995 Patrick77 said:I thinks it is more like he won't MAKE IT TO camp.

Can he block? M.S. : 4:09 pm : link Never really used as a receiver.



I'll take the blocking.



Maybe it will rub off on our LT.

Bye bye Mkdaman1818 : 4:09 pm : link Bye bye Will Johnson

Jeez, expensive aimrocky : 4:09 pm : link hopefully a diamond in the rough.

That's a lot of money, even in this market, for that type of player. Devon : 4:09 pm : link .

Quote: thats ALOT



How do u figure? 8 mill guaranteed

If you watch his highlights BillT : 4:10 pm : link He looks like a guy that can catch and run pretty well. I gather he's considered a pretty good blocker. Nice.

RE: RE: ouch JonC : 4:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13385970 JonC said:





Quote:





well, they worked him extensively back in his draft year, must have kept tabs and really liked what they saw.







Why ouch? Only 8 guaranteed over 4 years



He's not exactly done a ton in the NFL.

Getting paid for some projection Heisenberg : 4:11 pm : link That means no Marty B. God speed, black unicorn.

Son of former 49er Riki Ellison Giants86 : 4:11 pm : link for any of you old timers out there.

Quote: .



Is he better than Fasano? If so, he's younger..Also what is Fasano making with Dolphins? Asking because I don't know

He was stuck behind Rudolph as the #1 pass catching option... Torrag : 4:11 pm : link ...he has potential to make a quantum leap offensively. Remember Bennett caught 85 balls in Dallas in four seasons and has averaged 65 per since.

Quote: Bye bye Will Johnson

Don't see this at all. I think they'd like to have the versatility both can bring.

Quote: He looks like a guy that can catch and run pretty well. I gather he's considered a pretty good blocker. Nice.



he kind of reminds me of Kevin Boss...similar build similar running style.



he kind of reminds me of Kevin Boss...similar build similar running style.

He doesn't look like he is fast but he looks like he can get down the field vertically like Boss did.

Very familiar with Ellison Marty866b : 4:15 pm : link USC guy who will help the team. Very willing blocker who can block on the move as well as inline. Has fair speed and decent hands and will be a good special teams guy. Solid number two tight end and can play some fullback if needed. Solid signing.

Quote: OL in round 1.



That's kinda silly Carl..We're not going to force the pick..

Quote: -



Would you please shut the fuck up?

Wonder BocaGiants91 : 4:16 pm : link What first year cap hit will be? Probally 3.25-3.5m cap hit first year, FA is crazy, im still wondering what there doing with OL, but so is everyone else.

We could have drafted him in 2012. Klaatu : 4:16 pm : link Instead we chose Adrien Robinson. Ellison was picked next, by the Vikings.

Quote: In comment 13385970 JonC said:





Quote:





well, they worked him extensively back in his draft year, must have kept tabs and really liked what they saw.







It's $8M guaranteed over four years if he plays four years and gets paid $18M total. Which is not cheap. If he plays only one year, it's $8M guaranteed over one year.

Quote: Instead we chose Adrien Robinson. Ellison was picked next, by the Vikings.



But you like this guy..Lawd knows we need a good blocking TE

Yes, a lot of money LakeGeorgeGiant : 4:17 pm : link but I like this guy. I wanted them to get this guy a year ago, but he was coming off that injury, and re-upped with Minnesota on a one-year contract.

Quote: In comment 13386024 The_Boss said:





Quote:





-







Would you please shut the fuck up?



This!

Quote: .

6'5", 250 officially.

Quote: .

6-4 250.

His wife is super hot fashion model Raina Hein Canton : 4:19 pm : link

Holy free agent prices, Batman bigbluehoya : 4:19 pm : link Look at this market. This is why it's crucial to bring home some serious bacon from the draft year in and year out.



Can't go crazy without seeing the details of the contract, but this seems like big $ for a big recent injury.

RE: Good young player with starter upside pjcas18 : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: Nice signing.



He's older than JPP, he's not a young player with upside. He's a versatile JAG. Which the Giants need.



He's older than JPP, he's not a young player with upside. He's a versatile JAG. Which the Giants need.

Not complaining about the signing, but he's not young at 28, turning 29 early in the season.

RE: He was stuck behind Rudolph as the #1 pass catching option... Big Blue Blogger : 4:19 pm : link Quote: ...he has potential to make a quantum leap offensively. Remember Bennett caught 85 balls in Dallas in four seasons and has averaged 65 per since. Not to mention the way Shiancoe blossomed in Minnesota after escaping Shockey's shadow.



Not to mention the way Shiancoe blossomed in Minnesota after escaping Shockey's shadow.

IDK whether the Giants envision Ellison as a major factor in the passing game, but at least he's a target the defense has to account for.

His wife probably wanted NY more than he did lol Canton : 4:19 pm : link .

Johnson was NOT an inline blocking TE. He stays as FB, H-Back Ivan15 : 4:19 pm : link Ellison will be a TE/H-Back and rarely FB.



I would say this means Bye, Bye, Tye. Johnson stays.



If you are going to run an offense with inline TE, H-Back and Fullback, you need to have at least 2 guys to back up all the positions in a pinch.

More dumpster diving at tight end Mr. Bungle : 4:20 pm : link for Reese.



51 catches, 3 TDs in 5 years. Yay. Problem solved.

would Rhett be are no 1 TE out of the gate? 32_Razor : 4:20 pm : link other then FB?

With today's cap LakeGeorgeGiant : 4:20 pm : link His contract isn't exactly something I'm going to lose sleep over.



18 over 4 years, a lot for this kind of player? Perhaps,but not a huge cap hit.



But by all means, let's keep whining.





Quote: In comment 13386024 The_Boss said:





Quote:





-







Would you please shut the fuck up?



For you?

For you?

Absolutely not.

Good get The_Taxman : 4:21 pm : link A little more than I thought he'd get, but a good signing nonetheless. I would've like to have both Ellison and Fasano with Ellison playing mostly at FB and Fasano as the #2 blocking TE. That would've helped out the line and running game immensely. But it looks like Reese wanted one or the other. Hopefully JPP signs an extension soon. That'll open up 6 to 7 mil so we can ho after a 2nd tier OL like Rief or Lang.

Quote: for Reese.



51 catches, 3 TDs in 5 years. Yay. Problem solved.



Next time get a clue before you open your mouth.

Will Johnson gidiefor : Mod : 4:22 pm : : 4:22 pm : link must not be very healthy still

Quote: In comment 13386057 Klaatu said:





Quote:





Instead we chose Adrien Robinson. Ellison was picked next, by the Vikings.







But you like this guy..Lawd knows we need a good blocking TE



I do like him. I just hope he stays healthy.

Quote: other then FB?

Doubt it. He'll be the blocking TE. Hopefully, they'll be able to get someone like a Njoku, Engram or Everett in the draft.

I would venture that Will Johnson bigblue12 : 4:23 pm : link is a goner.

Sorry meant to add Young Elijah : 4:24 pm : link not great stuff from 35-43 seconds.



Then again its Von.

Don't AcidTest : 4:25 pm : link know much about him, but that seems like a lot. Could blossom, because he was stuck behind Rudolph. But tore his patellar tendon in 2015. Not sure who is gone. We have .32 in cap space left.

It's hard to imagine him posing much of a threat up the seam. Big Blue Blogger : 4:25 pm : link He ran a 4.88 40 at the combine in 2012, and suffered a Cruz-type injury in 2015.



If nothing else, this signing indicates that the team has acknowledged the hole that was created last year when both Johnson and Whitlock went down. It does raise the question of why so little was done to fill that hole at the time.

Wow Reese you can over pay for FB, prdave73 : 4:25 pm : link But not for an Olineman?? Lol

Very underrated player Peppers : 4:26 pm : link He's a perfect fit for our offense. Blocks well inline and as the lead blocker. Under utilized to this point in his career. I think he'll blossom here.

Don't get the Will Johnson comments BillT : 4:29 pm : link He's 6'2" 240 and plays FB/H-Back. Ellison plays end-of-the -line TE. What? We have so many versatile weapons we're giving them away. Hey, maybe his injury is bad but it that's so, why wasn't he already released.

The best part about this deal?.... Milton : 4:30 pm : link It ends any talk of the Giants signing Martellus Bennett!

Welcome aboard. bceagle05 : 4:31 pm : link Now go find Ereck Flowers and stand by his side - might as well get used to it now.

I'm not sure the Giants cut Will Johnson. They may see him more as a FB and Rhett Ellison more as a tight end/H-Back.



Eh, Mike Matthews 2.0 Suburbanites : 4:35 pm : link I get they need a blocking TE, still with all the offensive linemen FA's who signed elsewhere today, hard to get excited about this.

not necessarily, the team had no fullback last year after Johnson was ir'd. Having both gives the team more flexibility between FB & TE. I think Tye and LaCross have more to worry about

Quote: I get they need a blocking TE, still with all the offensive linemen FA's who signed elsewhere today, hard to get excited about this.



I'd be ok with Okung, but once Whitworth was signed, who was really worth the huge bucks given out, even if we were flush with cap money?



Zeitler was out of our financial grasp and probably Warford as well..



I'd be ok with Okung, but once Whitworth was signed, who was really worth the huge bucks given out, even if we were flush with cap money?

Zeitler was out of our financial grasp and probably Warford as well..

Chance Warmack might be worth signing..Depends on the Giants POV. I understand they liked him the year he came out

Kennard approves pjcas18 : 4:36 pm : link Quote: Devon Kennard‏Verified account @DevonKennard 40s41 seconds ago



GREAT pick up @Giants Rhett is one of best blockers at TE I've ever gone against college or pros! We bout to have some battles in camp!



Quote: In comment 13386044 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





OL in round 1.







That's kinda silly Carl..We're not going to force the pick..



Right cause the giants have never forced a pick? Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, David Wilson to name a few.

So I bet they don't run 11 LauderdaleMatty : 4:37 pm : link 95% of the time next year. Seems Reese and McAdoo figured it was an issue

Quote: It ends any talk of the Giants signing Martellus Bennett!



In comment

Quote: Now go find Ereck Flowers and stand by his side - might as well get used to it now.



A big +1 to both of these comments.

Devon Kennard‏Verified account @DevonKennard

GREAT pick up @Giants Rhett is one of best blockers at TE I've ever gone against college or pros! We bout to have some battles in camp!



There really was no OT JonC : 4:38 pm : link worth open market dollars.



Quote: In comment 13386050 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13386044 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





OL in round 1.







That's kinda silly Carl..We're not going to force the pick..







Right cause the giants have never forced a pick? Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, David Wilson to name a few.



They didn't force the pick at all..They liked Flowers, they liked Pugh and, after Martin was taken a pick before them, they chose Wilson at 32, which was in effect a second rounder

Kennard gave him a good reference adamg : 4:39 pm : link On twittah

Ellison is of Māori descent. He is the son of three-time Super bowl winner Riki Ellison, a former USC and NFL linebacker. He is also of Ngāi Tahu descent and is the grandnephew of the first captain of the All Blacks, Thomas Ellison, who led New Zealand on their first tour to Australia in 1893. He is also related to current New Zealand rugby union players Jacob Ellison and Tamati Ellison. Ellison completed a bachelor's degree in international relations from USC and a master's degree in communication management. He is married to fashion model Raina Hein, runner-up of Cycle 14 of America's Next Top Model.

IT'S IT'S HAKA TIME IN EAST RUTHERFORD!



IT'S IT'S HAKA TIME IN EAST RUTHERFORD!

Last year Matt in SGS : 4:40 pm : link



Quote: "Sure," McAdoo said when asked if Johnson is a fullback, tight end, or both. Then, when pressed as to what the Giants liked about Johnson, McAdoo only said, "We like Will. We feel he has some versatility on offense and special teams and he's been a good addition so far."



So, let's ask Johnson: Are you a fullback? Tight end? Both?



"Yes, I'm both," said Johnson, who did divulge he is currently working out of the tight ends position room. "The more I can do to contribute to this offense and help out, I'm more than capable of doing. Whether that's fullback, tight end, short yardage runner, whatever. I did that all in Pittsburgh, so I'm familiar with it."



I don't know if Johnson is healthy or not, but it would appear that Ellison was signed to do what the Giants thought they were getting out of Johnson last year. And considering the cap situation and roster space, it doesn't make much sense to keep Johnson on the roster with this signing, even if they want a fullback.



Maybe they will try to use Ellison similar to what they did with former TE/HBack Dan Campbell, who they also played some at fullback years ago. McAdoo was joking around with Johnson when he was discussing what role he has in the offense, and it led in part to this articleI don't know if Johnson is healthy or not, but it would appear that Ellison was signed to do what the Giants thought they were getting out of Johnson last year. And considering the cap situation and roster space, it doesn't make much sense to keep Johnson on the roster with this signing, even if they want a fullback.Maybe they will try to use Ellison similar to what they did with former TE/HBack Dan Campbell, who they also played some at fullback years ago.

JC Tretter signed a Old Dirty Beckham : 4:41 pm : link 3 yr 16 million deal at guard. Hard to convince me that wouldnt have been a better deal than signing this guy to play TE.



With Jerell Adams projection as a blocker + Will Johnson, I have to think Tretter at G helps #Giants more than Rhett Ellison. Similar deals.

Having a TE that can block RobCarpenter : 4:41 pm : link Is a big deal for this team. The Giants might have had the worst blocking TEs last year in the NFL.

RE: RE: RE: RE: We just told the world we are going pjcas18 : 4:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13386152 Old Dirty Beckham said:





Quote:





In comment 13386050 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13386044 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





OL in round 1.







That's kinda silly Carl..We're not going to force the pick..







Right cause the giants have never forced a pick? Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, David Wilson to name a few.







They didn't force the pick at all..They liked Flowers, they liked Pugh and, after Martin was taken a pick before them, they chose Wilson at 32, which was in effect a second rounder



I never get this philosophy:



Quote: ...they chose Wilson at 32, which was in effect a second rounder..



Does it work in reverse, when the Browns take someone at 33 is it in effect a first rounder, is the 34th pick in effect a first rounder? Is 31 in effect a second rounder?



There's 32 picks in the round (unless the Patriots lose one for cheating) they're all 1st round picks, not in effect anything.



Not picking on you, a lot of people say this, what am I missing?



I never get this philosophy:

Does it work in reverse, when the Browns take someone at 33 is it in effect a first rounder, is the 34th pick in effect a first rounder? Is 31 in effect a second rounder?

There's 32 picks in the round (unless the Patriots lose one for cheating) they're all 1st round picks, not in effect anything.

Not picking on you, a lot of people say this, what am I missing?

This type of player was actually a major need. arcarsenal : 4:41 pm : link I didn't expect to have to pay this much to get it.. but this is most certainly an element that was missing from our offense last year. Big time.

Quote: In comment 13386024 The_Boss said:





Quote:





-







Would you please shut the fuck up?



Yes please

Quote: In comment 13386152 Old Dirty Beckham said:





Quote:





In comment 13386050 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13386044 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





OL in round 1.







That's kinda silly Carl..We're not going to force the pick..







Right cause the giants have never forced a pick? Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, David Wilson to name a few.







They didn't force the pick at all..They liked Flowers, they liked Pugh and, after Martin was taken a pick before them, they chose Wilson at 32, which was in effect a second rounder



They drafted Pugh and Flowers when they had DIRE Needs at the position. Pugh was like the 7th lineman taken in that rd.



They drafted Pugh and Flowers when they had DIRE Needs at the position. Pugh was like the 7th lineman taken in that rd.

Do the Giants take Collins if not for his name being around in a murder case? Give me a break. They fucking forced those picks.

... annexOPR : 4:43 pm : link This will indirectly improve line play, especially in the run game





Quote: In comment 13386144 Suburbanites said:





Quote:





I get they need a blocking TE, still with all the offensive linemen FA's who signed elsewhere today, hard to get excited about this.







I'd be ok with Okung, but once Whitworth was signed, who was really worth the huge bucks given out, even if we were flush with cap money?



Zeitler was out of our financial grasp and probably Warford as well..



Chance Warmack might be worth signing..Depends on the Giants POV. I understand they liked him the year he came out



I agree but I'm frustrated, what I say. I really thought they needed to get a veteran Guard or OT in FA and it ain't happening.

Quote: In comment 13386052 drkenneth said:





Quote:





In comment 13386024 The_Boss said:





Quote:





-







Would you please shut the fuck up?







For you?

Absolutely not.



8mil guaranteed , that's all that matters.

Quote: In comment 13386144 Suburbanites said:





Quote:





I get they need a blocking TE, still with all the offensive linemen FA's who signed elsewhere today, hard to get excited about this.







I'd be ok with Okung, but once Whitworth was signed, who was really worth the huge bucks given out, even if we were flush with cap money?



Zeitler was out of our financial grasp and probably Warford as well..



Chance Warmack might be worth signing..Depends on the Giants POV. I understand they liked him the year he came out



Warmack to Eagles

Quote: In comment 13386161 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13386152 Old Dirty Beckham said:





Quote:





In comment 13386050 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13386044 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





OL in round 1.







That's kinda silly Carl..We're not going to force the pick..







Right cause the giants have never forced a pick? Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, David Wilson to name a few.







They didn't force the pick at all..They liked Flowers, they liked Pugh and, after Martin was taken a pick before them, they chose Wilson at 32, which was in effect a second rounder







They drafted Pugh and Flowers when they had DIRE Needs at the position. Pugh was like the 7th lineman taken in that rd.



Do the Giants take Collins if not for his name being around in a murder case? Give me a break. They fucking forced those picks.



You're impossible to have a discussion with..Everything is a fucking fact with you..No need to engage with you moving forward

Not sure I get this deal dpinzow : 4:45 pm : link Ellison is a good blocker but what else does he do out of the TE position

Quote: In comment 13385984 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13385970 JonC said:





Quote:





well, they worked him extensively back in his draft year, must have kept tabs and really liked what they saw.







Why ouch? Only 8 guaranteed over 4 years



It's $8M guaranteed over four years if he plays four years and gets paid $18M total. Which is not cheap. If he plays only one year, it's $8M guaranteed over one year.



Not true. If he plays one year then it would be approximately $2 bonus and base salary for the first year. If he is released after that then we would have approximately $6 million in dead money for 2018.

Quote: Ellison is a good blocker but what else does he do out of the TE position



I don't know. What did Visanthe Shiancoe or Martellus Bennett do before they were traded?

how on Earth santacruzom : 4:48 pm : link are you so confidently asserting that David Wilson was a "forced pick?"

With AcidTest : 4:48 pm : link his blocking ability, I wonder if this indicates the Giants might be more willing to take a TE who can stretch the seam, even if he isn't a good blocker. This is about improving the run game, and protecting Eli.

Quote: OL in round 1.



or RB. Unless Lacy signs.

Quote: In comment 13386196 dpinzow said:





Quote:





Ellison is a good blocker but what else does he do out of the TE position







I don't know. What did Visanthe Shiancoe or Martellus Bennett do before they were traded?



Excuse me...not traded. Left in free agency for a better opportunity.

Quote: In comment 13386098 gidiefor said:





Quote:





must not be very healthy still







Looks like he's doing fine. Will Johnson Status Update - ( New Window )



Raanan :



FB/TE Rhett Ellison was a move that makes sense for Giants. They couldn't go into season with Will Johnson as... http://es.pn/2mMfxHh

Raanan :

FB/TE Rhett Ellison was a move that makes sense for Giants. They couldn't go into season with Will Johnson as... http://es.pn/2mMfxHh

Looking at the prices sshin05 : 4:51 pm : link receivers are getting in this market. It's almost imperative to sign Odell to a long-term contract after the season.

Hell...Jake Ballard was slow as molasses... Klaatu : 4:51 pm : link But he still caught 38 passes for 604 yards - a whopping 15.9 ypc - in 2011.

8 mil guaranteed fkap : 4:51 pm : link is nothing to be cavalier about. For that kind of ka-ching they have to be sure about the guy. It's not break the bank money, but it's not take a flier money, either. depends on how they structure it. With the tight cap, I'm guessing it's something like a signing bonus that can be spread over the length of the contract, or guaranteed salary for next year. any salary this year is almost de facto guaranteed regardless of whether it technically is or not.



an actual blocking TE? I like it. Be glad, but don't grab him for your FF team.

Quote: are you so confidently asserting that David Wilson was a "forced pick?"



Because he read it somewhere or it simply fits an argument.



Because he read it somewhere or it simply fits an argument.

The guy was the last pick in the first round and with the way the league was changing, his skill set would have been amazing to build around. Very few teams have every down backs, they matter less an less in the current NFL.

Quote: In comment 13386206 santacruzom said:





Quote:





are you so confidently asserting that David Wilson was a "forced pick?"







Because he read it somewhere or it simply fits an argument.



The guy was the last pick in the first round and with the way the league was changing, his skill set would have been amazing to build around. Very few teams have every down backs, they matter less an less in the current NFL.



The fact he didnt argue the other two means I'm right. I'll take it. 2 out of 3 aint bad.

Gidie - Diver_Down : 4:53 pm : link No way to know if Johnson will be ready when it comes time to strap on the pads, but when you have suffered a stinger affecting the neck/shoulder 6 months later you are lifting 500lbs with the same neck/shoulder, I would guess he's feeling much better.

Ellison is Last Years Will Johnson Bluesbreaker : 4:54 pm : link Maybe He is not healthy.....

Quote: Devon Kennard‏Verified account @DevonKennard



GREAT pick up @Giants Rhett is one of best blockers at TE I've ever gone against college or pros! We bout to have some battles in camp!



They were both Trojans...

Quote: In comment 13386165 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13386098 gidiefor said:





Quote:





must not be very healthy still







Looks like he's doing fine. Will Johnson Status Update - ( New Window )







Raanan :



FB/TE Rhett Ellison was a move that makes sense for Giants. They couldn't go into season with Will Johnson as... http://es.pn/2mMfxHh Link - ( New Window )

Wow Jordan reads BBI great scope there .

Ellison is more of a TE/H-B type B in ALB : 4:59 pm : link I'd say. He's an in-line blocker picked up to help the Tackles on this team, play in a big package on short yardage and goal line and catch the ball every now and then.



Name me one player on this team that could do that last year? I'll wait.



And if it's $8M gtd over 4 years, you're talking chump change for a guy who will improve your blocking schemes and run game.



This still leaves BPA open during the draft which is how Reese will approach it. That includes the TE's certainly and to some extent the OL available - though i'm a bit bearish on those guys at this point.