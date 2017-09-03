So with the first OL wave over, are we mostly in agreement Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2017 6:26 pm that none of them were worth the contracts they signed(talking guarantees)?



I wanted Whitworth and would have been ok with Okung, but not for what they signed for..



There are probably second and 3rd tier OL we can sign and possibly plug in who might be better than the initial 'wavers,' imo..seems to prove out that way every year, but we shall see





i have said the same thing for years blueblood : 3/9/2017 6:29 pm : link The offensive line is about the sum of its parts. ONE person is not going to magically make the OL better. You also cant keep changing the OL every single year. An offensive line needs cohesion and time together. making players change position every year doesnt lead to the OL learning to play together.



The prices these OL players are getting are ridiculous and the Giants should not be players in that field.

Quote: The offensive line is about the sum of its parts. ONE person is not going to magically make the OL better. You also cant keep changing the OL every single year. An offensive line needs cohesion and time together. making players change position every year doesnt lead to the OL learning to play together.



The prices these OL players are getting are ridiculous and the Giants should not be players in that field.



I would have preferred to sign a solid OG to pair with Pugh to allow(hopefully) Eli to do what he does best, step into the pocket and not hurry his throws

I'm in the minority here, but I'm still hopeful about Flowers and Hart. I'd draft a lineman or two (and they will). And I'd sign a cheaper veteran FA too, but don't be shocked if Flowers and Hart are our tackles next year. And don't be shocked if they play decently. Can't count on it, but they have talent.

Wait to BBI explodes when and if John Jerry and/or Marshall Newhouse are possibly re-signed.



Wait to BBI explodes when and if John Jerry and/or Marshall Newhouse are possibly re-signed.

Too expensive WillVAB : 3/9/2017 6:33 pm : link The FA OTs were way too expensive relative to their value. I'd like to see an upgrade at OL but not at those prices.



I like what they've done so far. Marshall is great value and Ellison isn't expensive for a jack of all trades type player. He'll make some plays for us.



Solidify the other DT spot and hit on an OT in the draft and we'll be fine.

even the guard prices blueblood : 3/9/2017 6:34 pm : link have been insane

What would be wrong with tomjgiant : 3/9/2017 6:35 pm : link drafting a couple of OL in the first few rounds?

They wouldn't have to pay these big salaries and would be more set going forward.

Quote: I'm in the minority here, but I'm still hopeful about Flowers and Hart. I'd draft a lineman or two (and they will). And I'd sign a cheaper veteran FA too, but don't be shocked if Flowers and Hart are our tackles next year. And don't be shocked if they play decently. Can't count on it, but they have talent.



Wait to BBI explodes when and if John Jerry and/or Marshall Newhouse are possibly re-signed.



Flowers is only 22, I am still hopeful.

Yes, Giants had limitted $ ZogZerg : 3/9/2017 6:38 pm : link and there will be other players available.

Flowers last year was Josh in the City : 3/9/2017 6:39 pm : link the worst offensive lineman I've ever watched play in a Giants uniform. The fact that he was a 1st round pick is a travesty. Getting a guard "to allow Eli to step up" is a silly statement. Flowers was beaten consistently off the line and Eli was forced to get rid of the ball in under 2 seconds. It wasn't his inability to step up that caused those issues (though RG was pretty awful as well).



LT 100% has to be improved (even if not fully fixed) to even have a shot next season. If we go into the season with Flowers at LT and there is no improvement, you're basically throwing away one of the final years of Eli's career no matter what else is done throughout the offseason. Simply can't win with play like that from your blindside tackle.

I've been saying of late, Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2017 6:40 pm : link that Flowers in year 2 of Solari gets this year from me as a fan, before passing uninformed judgement on his play

No! Fuck Reese! drkenneth : 3/9/2017 6:41 pm : link Kidding. Look, we all want to upgrade the OL (and we need to), but to flip the fuck out over Whitworth/Khalil/Okung is a bit much.



I hope they add a FA OL + 1 in 2nd round this year. Flowers/Richburg/Pugh/Hart all need to play better as well, as they are most likely 4/5 of the 2017 OL. They need to add a starter.

Quote: I'm in the minority here, but I'm still hopeful about Flowers and Hart. I'd draft a lineman or two (and they will). And I'd sign a cheaper veteran FA too, but don't be shocked if Flowers and Hart are our tackles next year. And don't be shocked if they play decently. Can't count on it, but they have talent.



Wait to BBI explodes when and if John Jerry and/or Marshall Newhouse are possibly re-signed.



I agre Eric, but I truly believe that Hart's better position might be at RG and I'd be ok with that, as long as he beats out the competition. I also believe Jerry will be back to compete and round out the Oline. Biggest ? In my mind is at RT. If we can somehow get ourselves either a FA RT or someone in the draft that is capable of starting, then we might be ok. Of course we're all counting on Flowers improved development on the left side too.

Not sure about worth pjcas18 : 3/9/2017 6:42 pm : link everyone was saying the Giants overpaid for Jenkins, Snacks, and definitely Vernon last year this time.



Not suggesting the OL signed so fit exactly that same model of young, healthy, etc. but who knows what someone's worth until they're on the field in your system and you're winning games.



I think Whitworth, Wagner, and Zeitler might be the best to sign, but Whitworth is definitely not in the mold of last years big 3 for the Giants. Wagner and Zeitler may be.



And I could be missing someone too, but the Okungs and Warmacks caliber players - pass.

Quote: and there will be other players available.



But even if we had loads of cap room, I would NOT have been thrilled with spending the money on these guys unlike last year when the talent was there, healthy, young and future building blocks..

BB 56: I thought the pressure up the middle came through Richburg Ivan15 : 3/9/2017 6:43 pm : link Jerry does okay in pass protection.



Drafting OL Archer : 3/9/2017 6:44 pm : link Based upon past drafting I have no confidence that the Giants will draft an OL who can start and play OT.



Pugh, Flowers, Hart, ..... have not shown that they are tackles.



If the Giants do not find a quality OT it could be a long season.











Quote: everyone was saying the Giants overpaid for Jenkins, Snacks, and definitely Vernon last year this time.



Not suggesting the OL signed so fit exactly that same model of young, healthy, etc. but who knows what someone's worth until they're on the field in your system and you're winning games.



I think Whitworth, Wagner, and Zeitler might be the best to sign, but Whitworth is definitely not in the mold of last years big 3 for the Giants. Wagner and Zeitler may be.



And I could be missing someone too, but the Okungs and Warmacks caliber players - pass.



My 6:43 crossed with your post

Hope is not how you run a team though. robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2017 6:44 pm : link Competition and depth needs to be brought in. We cannot throw another year away hoping these players develop. As a fan I hope they do but if I was the GM then you need to get competition in here and it should have happened two years ago, last year, and this year.



I have been very critical of Flowers but I have never once said he will not develop. Personally, I would give Pugh a fair shot at LT and Flowers a shot at LG. I think keeping him on the left side is better than having to switch up his footwork moving to the right side. I don't care when people say that Pugh is a great guard and needs to stay there. This isn't the business of making individuals happy. It is putting the best TEAM on the field. If a Pugh/Flowers combination nets a better team than a Flowers/Pugh combination than it needs to be explored.



I am actually intrigued by Beachum. He would be competition. I am not saying we need to dethrone Flowers from the LT spot but I want him to earn it. I want someone to push him. I want him to feel the pressure that this isn't a right but rather a privilege.

Quote: Jerry does okay in pass protection.



Sure. I expect him to rebound..Hopeful, anyway

Quote: I'm in the minority here, but I'm still hopeful about Flowers and Hart. I'd draft a lineman or two (and they will). And I'd sign a cheaper veteran FA too, but don't be shocked if Flowers and Hart are our tackles next year. And don't be shocked if they play decently. Can't count on it, but they have talent.



Wait to BBI explodes when and if John Jerry and/or Marshall Newhouse are possibly re-signed.



I agree with you here. Basically my take. Hart has been a positive, no?

Quote: The offensive line is about the sum of its parts. ONE person is not going to magically make the OL better. You also cant keep changing the OL every single year. An offensive line needs cohesion and time together. making players change position every year doesnt lead to the OL learning to play together.



The prices these OL players are getting are ridiculous and the Giants should not be players in that field.



Gotta disagree. If they somehow pulled off the trade for Joe Thomas last year, this whole O Line would've been leaps and bounds better. None of us would be nearly as worried about the line going into this coming year as we are now.

Quote: I'm in the minority here, but I'm still hopeful about Flowers and Hart. I'd draft a lineman or two (and they will). And I'd sign a cheaper veteran FA too, but don't be shocked if Flowers and Hart are our tackles next year. And don't be shocked if they play decently. Can't count on it, but they have talent.



Wait to BBI explodes when and if John Jerry and/or Marshall Newhouse are possibly re-signed.



LOL, at this time last year. You had some posters saying since Collins isn't the answer, the Giants were still in need of big safety help in FA and move Collins to linebacker. No one knows what the next season will bring. The light can go on with Flowers and he has a HOF career at LT. It's up to the FO and coaching staff to make these decisions and live with the results.

Josh in the City Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 6:49 pm : : 3/9/2017 6:49 pm : link BBI has a 20 plus year history of crucifying offensive linemen who ended up being good players. This goes back to the mid-1990s... guys like Riesenberg, Diehl, etc.



Hell, people on BBI wanted to dump O'Hara at one point. Called Pugh a bust after his second season.



I've seen much worse than Flowers. I think you forget some of the guys Kerry Collins played behind in his final year here.

Quote: that Flowers in year 2 of Solari gets this year from me as a fan, before passing uninformed judgement on his play



LOL, uninformed? Watch the games! Look at the numbers. Even look at the useless PFF grades. Every single piece of information results in the same conclusion. Not only is Flowers terrible....he actually got worse under Solari. In comment 13386468 Big Blue '56 said:LOL, uninformed? Watch the games! Look at the numbers. Even look at the useless PFF grades. Every single piece of information results in the same conclusion. Not only is Flowers terrible....he actually gotunder Solari.

I think Beachum, Remmers and Fluker are the only linemen left Ivan15 : 3/9/2017 6:50 pm : link from the NFL top 100.



Slim pickings, eh?

drkenneth Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 6:51 pm : : 3/9/2017 6:51 pm : link My take on Hart is this - borderline athletic skills for tackle, but his work ethic makes him competitive there. He's got size, strength, and work ethic. My guess is at worst he's a decent guard.



He faded late in the year.



That all said, the quick throws in this offense cover up a lot of sins.

I'm not as worried B in ALB : 3/9/2017 6:52 pm : link about the left side of the OL as most here. The third year of Flowers will tell the true story - and now with what seems to be a commitment to giving the Tackles help (whereas they never had even a mediocre blocker for help or schemed in) the jury is still out for me. I think we'll see a solid improvement from Flowers and run production. He knows this is a HUGE year for him.



I'm more concerned with the RG and RT. Those guys can be absolutely brutal at times. And we've been programmed to believe that when there's no pressure or a solid run gain results from their blocking - very, very rare - that they're somehow not deserving of as much criticism because they weren't the #9 pick in the draft. That's bullshit to me. They're professionals too and should perform as such. And they don't.



Get me another T or G - someone who can be plugged right in. And I'm very hopeful going into next year.

I have not given up hope pjcas18 : 3/9/2017 6:56 pm : link on Flowers or Hart, but going into the season again without a plan B would be irresponsible. And Beatty is not a plan B.



I get giving Flowers the benefit of the doubt in 2016 after a rookie year where he was thrown into the fire, somewhat unexpectedly, it made sense, but in year 3 and with 2 solid years of evidence, the Giants need to have a legitimate alternative option in case Flowers doesn't have that light bulb come on.



Hart was a 7th round pick (in the same draft as Flowers - and some might say he's shown more than Flowers), if Hart can simply hold his own and continue to show the versatility he has shown so far that's gravy, but Flowers has to pan out. Missing on a 1st round pick has a negative ripple effect, hitting on a 7th round pick is the opposite, so maybe the cancel each other out.



The only one so far I don't understand jeff57 : 3/9/2017 6:57 pm : link is Chance Warmack. Who the Eagles signed to a bargain basement contract. Maybe they'll try that with Fluker.

From another thread: Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2017 6:57 pm : link Quote:



walter's Football



larryflower37 : 6:49 pm : link : reply



Kelvin Beachum, OT, Jaguars. Age: 28.



Kelvin Beachum is a talented left tackle who would be rated a bit higher than this if he were healthy. Beachum tore his ACL in 2015 and struggled this past season because he wasn't 100 percent. However, he should provide solid value this spring. He figures to be closer to 100 percent now that he's two years removed from his knee injury. Plus, he's only 28. Beachum could be one of the better signings this offseason





Eric ryanmkeane : 3/9/2017 6:59 pm : link I'm in full agreement with you there. Draft 1 or 2 talented OL, and throw everyone in the fire to compete. I'm on board with Flowers-Pugh-Richburg and then a FA/Rookie combo on the right side. Hart can compete and hell even start if he improves.

Josh ryanmkeane : 3/9/2017 7:01 pm : link Running a football team isn't as simple "his play wasn't acceptable, his ass is cut!" Reese isn't running a hedge fund. You have to draft and develop players in this league and sometimes it takes more time than *gasp* 2 years for an incoming 20 year old to learn the hardest position in the NFL outside of QB.

Flowers had some ryanmkeane : 3/9/2017 7:04 pm : link excellent games last season. He had a few horrible plays in a few games and everyone wants to just help him jump off a bridge.

Josh in the City Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 7:05 pm : : 3/9/2017 7:05 pm : link The technique issue is alarming.



But no matter what, if Flowers is a bust, the situation is ugly. And the NFL graveyard is filled with talented OL's who didn't have the mental make-up. Flowers may be another.



That said, he's still 22. This is a guy who started in the NFL when he was 20. (Hell, you think I'm an immature asshole now, you should have seen me at 20).



There were actually games last year where Flowers played well. It's those bad games or those 1-2 really bad moments in a game that stand out to all of us.



I expected him to be MUCH better last year. He didn't get better. That's what is alarming.

I also people are underestimating the Marshall/Rhett signings. drkenneth : 3/9/2017 7:15 pm : link This offense needed to get bigger and more physical at WR & TE. They've done that. That will help the OL.



Add a FA vet (cheap) and draft an OL in the 2nd. TE/Pass Rusher at # 23.



Lots of talent on this team as is.

RE: Flowers last year was mfsd : 3/9/2017 7:21 pm : link

Quote: the worst offensive lineman I've ever watched play in a Giants uniform.



I respect your opinion...but I think you're clearly forgetting Ian Allen... In comment 13386466 Josh in the City said:I respect your opinion...but I think you're clearly forgetting Ian Allen...

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 7:24 pm : : 3/9/2017 7:24 pm : link We'll agree to disagree if you don't think being 20, 21, or 22 isn't an issue for many players. Not all, but many.



Physically, Flowers is still developing. His body is still changing. Mentally and emotionally, many folks are different people/players as they get older.



Most players who come into the NFL are 23 years old. Flowers is still 22... for many, this would still be their senior year.

Diver_Down Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 7:25 pm : : 3/9/2017 7:25 pm : link My "clarifications" are my game reviews.



I don't use PFF statistics. I find them horribly inaccurate.

Diver_Down Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 7:27 pm : : 3/9/2017 7:27 pm : link Also, I don't think you read what I wrote.



I said "There were actually games last year where Flowers played well. It's those bad games or those 1-2 really bad moments in a game that stand out to all of us."



So he had games where he did OK. And he had bad games. And he had games where he did OK but 1-2 really bad plays stood out.

I'm still going with, and from the way they talked prior to the start micky : 3/9/2017 7:32 pm : link Of FA, they are satisfied with OL as is. Probably draft a late Rd OT to develope hopefully for down the line.



And also, most of problem fell on Eli's play this season. In essence saying for eli to straighten his stuff out or out sooner than later

Diver_Down Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 7:35 pm : : 3/9/2017 7:35 pm : link Thanks, but I stand by my assessment. There were times he had relatively clean games, games that were "ruined" by 1-2 plays, and then there were games where he was inconsistent throughout.

I'll Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 7:37 pm : : 3/9/2017 7:37 pm : link also give you an example of a lineman who played both right and left tackle and his early career was ugly - Jumbo Elliott. And Jumbo wasn't called to pass block 30-40 times per game.

It's clear Jon in NYC : 3/9/2017 7:41 pm : link that Flowers has ability. It's just also clear that his future isn't at LT. And that's okay. We just say a good but not pro bowl caliber RT get 9M per year. It's a valuable position to have a good starter at.

I can't wait to see Bill in TN : 3/9/2017 7:44 pm : link what all you Flowers apologists will be saying next year at this time. For all our sakes, I hope that I will be reminded to eat a very large portion of crow.

But I won't hold my breath for that to be the case.

If not replaced/moved, EF has to be, at a minimum, challenged with competition. Right now that option does not exist.

Based on what transpired today Reb8thVA : 3/9/2017 8:04 pm : link And the team's interviews at the combine, my master of the obvious projection is they keep,Flowers at LT and bring in Beecham as insurance and competition. I suspect they will take a RG like Feeney or Dorian Johnson in the second round and pair him with an RT later

Jeff Hatch bc4life : 3/9/2017 8:07 pm : link worst draft pick ever?

diver Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 8:07 pm : : 3/9/2017 8:07 pm : link Actually, David Diehl made both the Pro Bowl and All Pro.





when Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 8:17 pm : : 3/9/2017 8:17 pm : link the Giants drafted Thompson, they passed on Jack Tatum and Jack Youngblood. Yikes.





Giants passed on Butkus and Sayers Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2017 8:20 pm : link to take pretty boy Frederickson..TF was good and not for injury might have been very good, but he was and would never have been close to the talents of Butkus and Sayers..An egregious draft faux pas imv

Big Blue '56 Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 8:28 pm : : 3/9/2017 8:28 pm : link And the QB desperate Giants passed on Dan Fouts who fell to the 3rd round in 1973. Ugh.

if OT MookGiants : 3/9/2017 8:33 pm : link once again torpedoes a season for us, then overpaying for one of those guys would be a smart decision.





Well - we had deep pockets last year gidiefor : Mod : 3/9/2017 8:37 pm : : 3/9/2017 8:37 pm : link but even so in looking at Jenkins, Snacks, and Vernon last year - their game tape against the entire NFCE was phenomenal. There was definitely evidence that each of those players could be really valuable to the Giants - and then there was their ages and history of production. Paying those players what they received under the circumstances was a good value then -- and proved to be a good value as the season unfolded.



This year is different regarding the Oline - what we are seeing is aged players, older and 2nd contract questionable players receiving pro bowler money. None of these players has good game tape against the NFCE - If the Giants had deep pockets maybe you take a flyer on one of the, but with limited resources and multiple needs, you can't risk poor value.



The Giants had a clear need for a decent Y outside receiver -- Marshall fits the bill and was signed for reasonable money --

The Giants had a clear need for more power blocking in support of the line and the run game - Ellison fits that bill well and was probably paid market value -- but the Giants received value in return.



I give Reese credit for sticking to his guns, prioritizing things well, and getting reasonable bang for his buck.



I can't see paying the kind of money that went out to the Olineman so far -- not at the expense of the defense and the other needs the Giants have.



Fact is - that the 2016 oline basically equaled the 2015 line - with very different results. In my opinion, the support players were a large part of the reason for that - The giants had a fullback in 2015 - and they got better production out of the TEs, RBs and WRs too.

Marshall and Ellison should help with that.



If the same oline returns with a better support staff - it will represent an improvement. Maybe a value signing will appear to help the oline too. Maybe one more year under Solari will be something to build on.



Count me among those who haven't given up on Flowers yet - I hope the kid breaks out --- that will make a difference too and hopefully pick up the rest of the line.







It obvious the prices were too steep for Reese Rjanyg : 3/9/2017 8:42 pm : link Fluker and Lang are still out there. Beachum as well. The RT from Cleveland also. Maybe one of these guys are brought in instead of Jerry and Newhouse?

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 8:55 pm : : 3/9/2017 8:55 pm : link If the Giants spent what the other teams did on Kalil or Okung, I don't think I would be happy. I'd be nervous. The OL-desperate Broncos let Okung go. Kalil hasn't been good.



The grass isn't always greener.



Now at the end of 2017 if either player had a great season and Flowers didn't improve, it will have been the wrong move.



But these aren't two guys who I really wanted.



Also, keep in mind, we're under $10 million on the cap now. We can cut/re-structure, but this isn't last year.

Hey it could be worse nyjuggernaut2 : 3/9/2017 8:57 pm : link Remember when Ian Allen was our starting RT?! I still think Flowers seems better suited playing RT, just don't think his feet are quick enough to line up on the left side. Time will tell I guess.

Flowers WillVAB : 3/9/2017 9:08 pm : link The issue is his technique is horrible and hasn't showed any signs of improvement. Consistently doesn't play with leverage. There are guys in this draft class with better technique than Flowers right now -- and he's been in a professional program for 2 years. That's alarming.



As far as the "few bad plays here and there" point, the argument goes the other way as well. There were plenty of times he was beat badly but it didn't impact the play because of the scheme.

'are we mostly in agreement'... Torrag : 3/9/2017 9:18 pm : link ...Mostly. I would have paid Whitworth what he finally signed for. There has been no evidence his age has effected his play a whit. He's that rare timeless player that goes out there every game year in and year out and simply gets the job done at a high level. There's no reason to think his game will suddenly plummet. None at all. We'd have gottenn our moneys worth.



The rest of this gang of players got grossly overpaid for their track records of performance on the field.



This still doesn't change the fact that I'm now extremely worried we will not be able to play at a high enough level to maximize our offensive weapons potential. Or keep our QB secure enough that his internal clock won't be severely impacted by constant harassment a the season wears on.



Beachum can help us if we can sign him. He has good tape on his resume and most guys are improved in the second season removed from ACL rehab. We are anorexically thin at OT and he'd certainly improve our depth at one of the most critical positions on the field. He's only 27 years old.

3 out of 5 Giants O linemen Glover : 3/9/2017 9:52 pm : link are below average. The other 2 are average. Marshall was a bargain, but 4.5 mil for a FB? Is Vereen staying with the team? Is 21 personnel the new package the Giants go with 98% of the time? I think not, with Beckham, Marshall, and Shepard. I realize that the FA T market was not hot, and the guys that were available got more than most think they should have, but the O line was, and still is, the problem. I dont see Flowers' talent, and Hart and Newhouse, take your pick, were below average last season. Sorry for the lack of optimism, but staying status quo at O line seems like madness to me. Look for more of the same on the offensive side of the ball if Eli has no confidence in the pocket and they can't run the ball.

The OL is the sum of its parts The_Boss : 3/9/2017 10:10 pm : link While true, there does need to be some semblance of talent. Right now we have Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, TBD (probably Jerry again), and Hart. These guys made up one of the worst OL's in football. Part of the reason why so many here are upset over what didn't transpire today is now we turn to the draft to see if we can fix this unit. The irony is our poor drafting along the OL put us in this spot. Now we are going to depend on a weak draft class for OL?



Hey, maybe we'll qualify for the playoffs next year on the back of a tremendous defense again by winning a lot of 17-14 games. But that's about all we'll accomplish. Then next March we'll once again hope that this FO will finally fix the OL, like we've been saying since 2013.



I was spot on last spring saying the OL would hold the team back last year. And, sadly as nothing has been done to improve it (other than praying for continuity and improvement), there is no doubt I foresee the same fate for the 2017 NYG.



People don't realize..in order to get any quality LT micky : 7:53 am : link You are going have to over spend for that tackle..no ways around it



Giants shown they have no priority to that position and are relying on Flowers as a mainstay there..unless a draft in few years produces a better lt.

