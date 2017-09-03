Did JPP mess up the Giants free agency plans? Matt in SGS : 3/9/2017 8:48 pm We all know that when JPP was Franchised he wasn't happy about it. John Mara made comments last week indicating that he wanted to work out a long term deal with JPP and reduce his cap number. We have heard reports they were close and then other reports that they were not close on a new deal.



Well, as it turns out, they apparently weren't close enough to agree by the start of free agency. The question is, did the Giants ever seriously think they were in the ballpark with the offensive linemen who went off the board today (Whitworth, Okung, etc) and not agreeing with JPP kept them from getting involved.



Or did they know fairly early on in the tampering period that they were not going to be a factor in these OL either way, and the real impact of the JPP extension is the ability to bring back Hankins. Hankins hasn't signed anywhere as of yet, so is that the real domino from a JPP extension?



It's all speculation right now, but the longer JPP goes without an extension, and if Hankins leaves, you could make a case that Franchising JPP and setting up contentious negotiations and hurt the Giants chances to improve the team in 2017 through free agency.

I think we would have been foolish to pay 732NYG : 3/9/2017 8:54 pm : link most of the available OL what they ended up getting paid either way. If someone got a bargain on a talented lineman, that's another story. Right now, it's not looking like anyone did. Now, if it costs us Hank, that is another story.

This debate has been raging on this site since pjcas18 : 3/9/2017 8:55 pm : link JPP was tagged.



Some said the Giants had all the leverage by tagging him. While I agreed the Giants had to tag him, they had next to no leverage and in fact it could hamstring the team in their efforts to improve the team elsewhere through free agency.



I felt like if JPP were a late round pick or a UDFA or other player who'd never had a pay day and was desperate then maybe it would be true, but JPP has made over $35M in his career solely from football contracts, so maybe he's not as desperate and a year at $17M while 28 years old isn't the worst thing (even if he prefers not to play on the tag).



None of us knows for sure IMO, and some people say the Giants can sign anyone they want and create cap space simply through cuts or restructures, but I don't agree (they can of course do that, but at a price), I absolutely believe JPP has the leverage and the Giants if they had any FA plans beyond Marshall, had to adjust because of a lack of cap space.



So far.



Still day 1 in free agency and the Giants history is after a big FA expenditure the next year they typically don't make a big splash again.



So I think wait and see. My opinion is yes, JPP possibly messed up the Giants FA plans.

JPP = no replaceable this upcoming year rdt288 : 3/9/2017 8:56 pm : link -

what's happening with JPP was predictable gidiefor : Mod : 3/9/2017 8:58 pm : : 3/9/2017 8:58 pm : link and the Giants had to tag him - you just don't let a player like JPP go if you have an alternative -- that's where the cards were that had to be played

Depends... Giants_West : 3/9/2017 8:59 pm : link I think we are at least in the runnin for some of those interior offensive linemen and I think they are more impactful than JPp if they can help us run the ball better. Forcing a 3rd lb on the field or a safety into box would really open our offense up. And that's without even addressing TE.

If the Giants were cap-strapped by JPP franchise tag... Milton : 3/9/2017 9:01 pm : link ...would they have signed a role player like Rhett Ellison to a 4 year, $18M contract with $8M guaranteed? That's not the kind of signing you see from a team that's counting pennies.



And the Marshall contract was structured in a way that meant he had a $4M cap hit this year when the exact same "compensation per year" could've been offered in a form that meant a $3M cap hit this year (with the $1M difference pushed into 2018).

The Giants (via McAdoo) telegraphed what we saw jcn56 : 3/9/2017 9:01 pm : link We knew before the start of FA that they weren't going to be major players for OL support. Whether that's because of cap limitations or because they didn't feel the expected market value matched ability, or they (ugh) feel good about what they have - they made it pretty clear that they weren't going to seek upgrades.



In the past, the Giants have operated this way and it didn't raise eyebrows. Sit out the first round of FA, then fill holes with second tier, lower cost FAs. IMO, that's what they're doing this year, and why they set up the big spending last year, figuring that the combination of available cap by teams to spend, the increase in the cap, and the dearth of quality FAs would result in an inflated market. They happened to have the good fortune of the convergence of cap space, need and quality last season and they executed perfectly.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 9:03 pm : : 3/9/2017 9:03 pm : link Yes, but I don't see a lot of "oohhh, I got to have that player" this year.



If JPP screws the Giants, it's with Hankins.

I never expected a long term deal done before FA began ZogZerg : 3/9/2017 9:03 pm : link I doubt the Giants did either.



Make him play under the tag eric2425ny : 3/9/2017 9:03 pm : link Honestly, there's no one left to sign that is going to dramatically impact our offensive line. I would make him play under the tag, pay the ridiculous 17 million, and let him walk if he has another typical injury riddled season. Use the 17 million next year to help resign Beckham, Pugh, Richburg, and Kennard.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2017 9:04 pm : : 3/9/2017 9:04 pm : link If you told me that after day one we would have Victor Cruz's replacement and a blocking tight end, I'd be pretty pleased.

No giants#1 : 3/9/2017 9:05 pm : link If OL was that high a priority,they wouldn't have signed BM. Or they would've cut JTT, Vereen, or Harris. Or extended Pugh.



Just because fans see a dire need doesn't mean the front office does too.

these OL prices DCPollaro : 3/9/2017 9:06 pm : link are getting ridiculous. gonna have a situation next year with Pugh and Richburg unless we reup them early

RE: ... arcarsenal : 3/9/2017 9:06 pm : link

Quote: If you told me that after day one we would have Victor Cruz's replacement and a blocking tight end, I'd be pretty pleased.



Especially when Cruz' replacement was arguably the best available WR and he took less money to sign here.



I guess you can argue that Jeffery was the best WR to find a new home so far but with all his injury history and the price tags being what they are, Marshall looks like a better value to me. In comment 13386799 Eric from BBI said:Especially when Cruz' replacement was arguably the best available WRhe took less money to sign here.I guess you can argue that Jeffery was the best WR to find a new home so far but with all his injury history and the price tags being what they are, Marshall looks like a better value to me.

RE: ... eric2425ny : 3/9/2017 9:06 pm : link

Quote: If you told me that after day one we would have Victor Cruz's replacement and a blocking tight end, I'd be pretty pleased.



Good point, and honestly an upgrade over Cruz given his injury problems and Marshall's height advantage in the red zone. In comment 13386799 Eric from BBI said:Good point, and honestly an upgrade over Cruz given his injury problems and Marshall's height advantage in the red zone.

Don't put the blame on JPP Ten Ton Hammer : 3/9/2017 9:08 pm : link People already irrationally hate him as it is.



The Giants decided to tag him. They are the ones responsible for tying up all their cap space.

I do happen to think it screwed up their plans. barens : 3/9/2017 9:10 pm : link These offensive linemen who are off the board, it's easy to say we won't pay that kind of money, or they are not worth it, but that is the going rate, and if the teams that signed these guys have good years, or improved offensive line play, then it would seem like it was the wrong decision.



If we are able to get Hankins back, that softens the blow

Quite a bit, but it sure would be nice to give our franchise qb a running game, a pocket to step up into consistently, and more than 3 seconds in the pocket before getting blindsided.

RE: ... WillVAB : 3/9/2017 9:12 pm : link

Quote: Yes, but I don't see a lot of "oohhh, I got to have that player" this year.



If JPP screws the Giants, it's with Hankins.



This. The JPP situation handcuffs the Giants ability to lock down the other DT spot. In comment 13386793 Eric from BBI said:This. The JPP situation handcuffs the Giants ability to lock down the other DT spot.

RE: Don't put the blame on JPP eric2425ny : 3/9/2017 9:14 pm : link

Quote: People already irrationally hate him as it is.



The Giants decided to tag him. They are the ones responsible for tying up all their cap space.



I don't hate or blame JPP. I think he's overrated honestly, and mainly due to the fact that he always seems to be hurt. I think JPP probably assumed they wouldn't try all that hard to resign him after seeing how well they did without him at the end of the season from a defensive standpoint. If DRC doesn't get hurt in that Packer game, who knows how far this defense could have carried them. In comment 13386813 Ten Ton Hammer said:I don't hate or blame JPP. I think he's overrated honestly, and mainly due to the fact that he always seems to be hurt. I think JPP probably assumed they wouldn't try all that hard to resign him after seeing how well they did without him at the end of the season from a defensive standpoint. If DRC doesn't get hurt in that Packer game, who knows how far this defense could have carried them.

If the Giants needed the cap space for a major signing, SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/9/2017 9:38 pm : link they would get it by restructuring contracts, which is what they do almost every offseason.



Dallas was $10 million over the cap, and after restructuring four contracts freed up $19 million.



As of this morning we don't know of any contract that the Giants had restructured.

Vereen, JTT, Harris annexOPR : 3/9/2017 9:41 pm : link could all be used to free up room as well

Did JPP mess up the Giants free agency plans? Torrag : 3/9/2017 9:47 pm : link As I see it we had five key goals before free agency started. I'll list them in order of importance...



1)Retain JPP...check

2)Upgrade OT play...

3)Find a WR to complement OBJ...check

4)Retain/replace Hankins...

5)Sign a capable two way TE...check



So we're 3 out of 5 on Day 1.

The blame is with the Giants Go Terps : 3/9/2017 9:50 pm : link They have been blowing it with this guy since the first time they franchises him. One mistake after the other.

The Giants set the market for DE's last season HomerJones45 : 3/9/2017 9:50 pm : link Fans thinking JPP was going to ask for less than market value were deluding themselves. GM jr should have known that.



And stop with the Marshall was a bargain. He's 33 years old, has worn out his welcome with 4 other teams and was mediocre two of the last three seasons. Being a big guy, he fills a need and I applaud the signing but it was no bargain.

RE: Did JPP mess up the Giants free agency plans? HomerJones45 : 3/9/2017 9:55 pm : link

Quote: As I see it we had five key goals before free agency started. I'll list them in order of importance...



1)Retain JPP...check

2)Upgrade OT play...

3)Find a WR to complement OBJ...check

4)Retain/replace Hankins...

5)Sign a capable two way TE...check



So we're 3 out of 5 on Day 1. Ellison is not a "capable two way TE". He's a tight end converted to fullback. He's an 8 million dollar blocking back who caught 9 passes on a team that completed nearly 400 of them. That's ok; no need to gild the lily,. In comment 13386862 Torrag said:Ellison is not a "capable two way TE". He's a tight end converted to fullback. He's an 8 million dollar blocking back who caught 9 passes on a team that completed nearly 400 of them. That's ok; no need to gild the lily,.

RE: The Giants set the market for DE's last season jcn56 : 3/9/2017 10:06 pm : link

Quote: Fans thinking JPP was going to ask for less than market value were deluding themselves. GM jr should have known that.



And stop with the Marshall was a bargain. He's 33 years old, has worn out his welcome with 4 other teams and was mediocre two of the last three seasons. Being a big guy, he fills a need and I applaud the signing but it was no bargain.



You've seen this market and feel confident declaring that he was no bargain? In comment 13386868 HomerJones45 said:You've seen this market and feel confident declaring that he was no bargain?

Let's understand this Rjanyg : 3/9/2017 10:06 pm : link Prices for free agents aren't going down anytime soon. Can we afford a 2nd tier OL right now? Is Fluker, Lang or Beacham considered 2nd tier? If the other got $10-12 Mill per year, how much with these IL cost?



While I agree getting Marshall and Ellison will help the offense, re-signing Darkwa, Tendering Tye and Wynn are all underwhelming moves.



There is an old staying of quality over quantity.....I would think our OL could use some quality. Is JPP preventing us from improving our team? Yes a little but it isn't his fault......I do think Reese could have re-signed Hankins and brought in at least 1 OL and let JPP go....especially with the amount of $ already invested in the D Line.

Can't blame JPP for looking for a payday. Section331 : 3/9/2017 10:10 pm : link It will likely be his last. Given how FA OL were being priced out, I don't think JPP impacted that very much. I agree with Eric, I'm happy with what they did inFA.

RE: these OL prices LauderdaleMatty : 3/9/2017 10:15 pm : link

Quote: are getting ridiculous. gonna have a situation next year with Pugh and Richburg unless we reup them early



Reese has no fucking clue about how to build a line.



It may very well be a choice between the two. His best hear was his rookie year. 16 starts. He was average and banged up the next 3.



Richberg has missed one game. To me he's the more signable guy. Pugh isn't going to be worth what he most likely gets as a FA this year.

Zero depth and the two best guys FA next year. Reese seems to be generally good every where else in the draft over all but in free agency and the draft they need to rethink it. Pugh has never sniffed a pro bowl and is getting 8 million. He's going to want more. Richberg' sophomore season was good. Last year a step back. Flowers is a pray the light goes on.



This team may be totally fucked if they don't fix the OL and having faith in Reese and his staff when it comes to this part of the roster life folly until proven otherwise. They honestly haven't drafted a great OL since Snee. Not one in over a decade. That's pathetic In comment 13386804 DCPollaro said:Reese has no fucking clue about how to build a line.It may very well be a choice between the two. His best hear was his rookie year. 16 starts. He was average and banged up the next 3.Richberg has missed one game. To me he's the more signable guy. Pugh isn't going to be worth what he most likely gets as a FA this year.Zero depth and the two best guys FA next year. Reese seems to be generally good every where else in the draft over all but in free agency and the draft they need to rethink it. Pugh has never sniffed a pro bowl and is getting 8 million. He's going to want more. Richberg' sophomore season was good. Last year a step back. Flowers is a pray the light goes on.This team may be totally fucked if they don't fix the OL and having faith in Reese and his staff when it comes to this part of the roster life folly until proven otherwise. They honestly haven't drafted a great OL since Snee. Not one in over a decade. That's pathetic

RE: RE: these OL prices The_Boss : 3/9/2017 10:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13386804 DCPollaro said:





Quote:





are getting ridiculous. gonna have a situation next year with Pugh and Richburg unless we reup them early







Reese has no fucking clue about how to build a line.



It may very well be a choice between the two. His best hear was his rookie year. 16 starts. He was average and banged up the next 3.



Richberg has missed one game. To me he's the more signable guy. Pugh isn't going to be worth what he most likely gets as a FA this year.

Zero depth and the two best guys FA next year. Reese seems to be generally good every where else in the draft over all but in free agency and the draft they need to rethink it. Pugh has never sniffed a pro bowl and is getting 8 million. He's going to want more. Richberg' sophomore season was good. Last year a step back. Flowers is a pray the light goes on.



This team may be totally fucked if they don't fix the OL and having faith in Reese and his staff when it comes to this part of the roster life folly until proven otherwise. They honestly haven't drafted a great OL since Snee. Not one in over a decade. That's pathetic



Uh oh. Be careful. The beasts here can't handle the truth. In comment 13386904 LauderdaleMatty said:Uh oh. Be careful. The beasts here can't handle the truth.

RE: The Giants set the market for DE's last season chopperhatch : 3/9/2017 10:23 pm : link

Quote: Fans thinking JPP was going to ask for less than market value were deluding themselves. GM jr should have known that.



And stop with the Marshall was a bargain. He's 33 years old, has worn out his welcome with 4 other teams and was mediocre two of the last three seasons. Being a big guy, he fills a need and I applaud the signing but it was no bargain.



Not a very good post. When he left Denver (dumpster fire), his head coach followed immediately afterwards accepting a lesser role with another team and his jag off QB was traded away also. That organization scuttled the whole ship. Then with the Bears, they chose a younger similarly skilled WR over him based on cap ramifications. And again, look at that org now...all but in full rebuild mode. Then with the Jets, a rudderless ship, he experiences some success and has his QB's back throughout the offseason. Then the team implodes midseason and the team appears to have quit on the coaches...qb situation in flux. He feels cheated and it was no secret that the lockerroom was a mess. But nothing that Marshall did caused that. That team is fucked from the top down. Do they even know who theiir 1st string QB is going to come into camp as the 1?



To think that Marshall is going to be allowed to cause problems in that locker room is just absurd...the contract protects them from that kinda injury to the team. In comment 13386868 HomerJones45 said:Not a very good post. When he left Denver (dumpster fire), his head coach followed immediately afterwards accepting a lesser role with another team and his jag off QB was traded away also. That organization scuttled the whole ship. Then with the Bears, they chose a younger similarly skilled WR over him based on cap ramifications. And again, look at that org now...all but in full rebuild mode. Then with the Jets, a rudderless ship, he experiences some success and has his QB's back throughout the offseason. Then the team implodes midseason and the team appears to have quit on the coaches...qb situation in flux. He feels cheated and it was no secret that the lockerroom was a mess. But nothing that Marshall did caused that. That team is fucked from the top down. Do they even know who theiir 1st string QB is going to come into camp as the 1?To think that Marshall is going to be allowed to cause problems in that locker room is just absurd...the contract protects them from that kinda injury to the team.

jpp hightop cleats : 3/9/2017 10:24 pm : link has never been interested in anything other than himself. sorry. i know this is a business; but he and his agent have a wildly unrealistic perception of his worth. he could care less if he blew up the FA math. it is, and sadly always has been, only about him.

Ellison is not a "capable two way TE" Torrag : 3/9/2017 10:36 pm : link Yeah he is. This is a guy that only wants for an opportunity. Ala Bennett in Dallas playing behind Whitten. Maybe not of the same level but a similar circumstance. FB's aren't 6'5 in most cases. Do your homework on the player before you start chirping.

RE: RE: Don't put the blame on JPP SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/9/2017 10:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13386813 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





People already irrationally hate him as it is.



The Giants decided to tag him. They are the ones responsible for tying up all their cap space.







I don't hate or blame JPP. I think he's overrated honestly, and mainly due to the fact that he always seems to be hurt. I think JPP probably assumed they wouldn't try all that hard to resign him after seeing how well they did without him at the end of the season from a defensive standpoint. If DRC doesn't get hurt in that Packer game, who knows how far this defense could have carried them.



Well, I admit that the defense played better than I expected without JPP, but don't carry this too far. We did lose two of the five games, including the big one to the Packers.



DRC played great in most of those games without JPP. I remember the regular season closer against the Skins where he was just everywhere making plays, and got the "defensive player of the week" award. But he had to leave the last game, and you're always going to have one of your best players out, which is why you want as many stars as you can get on your team.



On the other hand, Vernon had 8.5 sacks all season, and 7 in the five games 8 through 12. Vernon registered two sacks against the Steelers. In the last five games of the season, without JPP, including the Packers, Vernon had only one half sack.



We all know that you can't double two ends, but you can double one all the time if one is all you've got.



FYI, just looking at Vernon's stats, not too impressive for $55 million or whatever he got. Only one forced fumble and no passes batted down. Throw in JPP's blocked field goal and IMHO he was the better playmaker. In comment 13386823 eric2425ny said:Well, I admit that the defense played better than I expected without JPP, but don't carry this too far. We did lose two of the five games, including the big one to the Packers.DRC played great in most of those games without JPP. I remember the regular season closer against the Skins where he was just everywhere making plays, and got the "defensive player of the week" award. But he had to leave the last game, and you're always going to have one of your best players out, which is why you want as many stars as you can get on your team.On the other hand, Vernon had 8.5 sacks all season, and 7 in the five games 8 through 12. Vernon registered two sacks against the Steelers. In the last five games of the season, without JPP, including the Packers, Vernon had only one half sack.We all know that you can't double two ends, but you can double one all the time if one is all you've got.FYI, just looking at Vernon's stats, not too impressive for $55 million or whatever he got. Only one forced fumble and no passes batted down. Throw in JPP's blocked field goal and IMHO he was the better playmaker.

JPP musings Big_Pete : 3/9/2017 10:59 pm : link I have just been thinking on the free agent market so far...



Considering the lack of talent at Edge Rusher on the open market and the kind of money being thrown around. Do you think another team with a major need at Pass Rusher could be willing to sign JPP and give up the two picks? It seems unlikely, but there are playoff teams who could be desperate for a quality pass rusher.



It is interesting that JPP has the non-exclusive franchise tag despite it reportedly not costing more for the exclusive tag.



Another question is given the current market (with a lack of talent, particularly pass rushers) and teams with a ton of cash to spend, what kind of money would/could JPP likely attract?



Other factors to consider is that JPP has said he isn't playing on a one year deal and he and the Giants are reportedly not in the same ball park for a long term contract. It is certain that market will be very happy to pay a lot more than the Giants are for JPP's services.



I completely understand the position of JPP and NYG and both views are quite valid given the circumstances. There is potentially a lot of money at stake for all parties. This situation certainly has the potential to become messy.



How do you see this ending up?



RE: RE: RE: Don't put the blame on JPP eric2425ny : 3/9/2017 11:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13386823 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 13386813 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





People already irrationally hate him as it is.



The Giants decided to tag him. They are the ones responsible for tying up all their cap space.







I don't hate or blame JPP. I think he's overrated honestly, and mainly due to the fact that he always seems to be hurt. I think JPP probably assumed they wouldn't try all that hard to resign him after seeing how well they did without him at the end of the season from a defensive standpoint. If DRC doesn't get hurt in that Packer game, who knows how far this defense could have carried them.







Well, I admit that the defense played better than I expected without JPP, but don't carry this too far. We did lose two of the five games, including the big one to the Packers.



DRC played great in most of those games without JPP. I remember the regular season closer against the Skins where he was just everywhere making plays, and got the "defensive player of the week" award. But he had to leave the last game, and you're always going to have one of your best players out, which is why you want as many stars as you can get on your team.



On the other hand, Vernon had 8.5 sacks all season, and 7 in the five games 8 through 12. Vernon registered two sacks against the Steelers. In the last five games of the season, without JPP, including the Packers, Vernon had only one half sack.



We all know that you can't double two ends, but you can double one all the time if one is all you've got.



FYI, just looking at Vernon's stats, not too impressive for $55 million or whatever he got. Only one forced fumble and no passes batted down. Throw in JPP's blocked field goal and IMHO he was the better playmaker.



Good point on Vernon's production dropping off after JPP was out. I think the jury is still out on Vernon. It was reported that he was basically playing with a broken wrist/hand most of the year, so we will see how he does this season. I am not suggesting that the Giants dump JPP and replace him with an Okwara/Wynn combo. If they let him walk, they would have to draft a DE in round 1 or 2 to protect themselves. In comment 13386955 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:Good point on Vernon's production dropping off after JPP was out. I think the jury is still out on Vernon. It was reported that he was basically playing with a broken wrist/hand most of the year, so we will see how he does this season. I am not suggesting that the Giants dump JPP and replace him with an Okwara/Wynn combo. If they let him walk, they would have to draft a DE in round 1 or 2 to protect themselves.

Look people can create these checklists all they want. Giants_West : 3/9/2017 11:07 pm : link But the reality is our biggest concern, and what should have been our number one priority to adress coming into this off-season was the complete lack of any consistency on offense. Primarily the high percentage of three-and-outs, the combination of a terrible ypc average coupled with consistently game planning to run first, and our inability to effectively attack defenses that were overly committing to covering our receivers wide and deep. I think Hankins is secondary to this but also very important as there just isn't a surplus of 330lb guys with motors as high as his.



JPP's franchise # represents a huge team wide impact being tied up entirely in one player. Especially when we already have Vernon carrying the contract he is. Are we really going to tie 120-140mil with ~ 85 mil guaranteed up in a position group that was arguable the 3rd best (behind the interior D-line and secondary) on our defense last year?



Maybe it works out, but as I see it we are rolling the dice on our entire offense for on player on what appears to be a still otherwise stacked defense. I really hope I am missing something here

RE: Look people can create these checklists all they want. eric2425ny : 3/9/2017 11:13 pm : link

Quote: But the reality is our biggest concern, and what should have been our number one priority to adress coming into this off-season was the complete lack of any consistency on offense. Primarily the high percentage of three-and-outs, the combination of a terrible ypc average coupled with consistently game planning to run first, and our inability to effectively attack defenses that were overly committing to covering our receivers wide and deep. I think Hankins is secondary to this but also very important as there just isn't a surplus of 330lb guys with motors as high as his.



JPP's franchise # represents a huge team wide impact being tied up entirely in one player. Especially when we already have Vernon carrying the contract he is. Are we really going to tie 120-140mil with ~ 85 mil guaranteed up in a position group that was arguable the 3rd best (behind the interior D-line and secondary) on our defense last year?



Maybe it works out, but as I see it we are rolling the dice on our entire offense for on player on what appears to be a still otherwise stacked defense. I really hope I am missing something here



Agree with a lot of this. I feel that a lot of our offensive issues fall on lazy game plans. I'm not s big Sullivan fan, he totally flamed out in his short stint in TB. And who knows what his role even is here with the HC calling the plays. I think Mac is trying to do too much which is one of the reasons they were so predictable and inconsistent with their production. We had the same exact mediocre line the year before and were in the top half of the league in offense. In comment 13386968 Giants_West said:Agree with a lot of this. I feel that a lot of our offensive issues fall on lazy game plans. I'm not s big Sullivan fan, he totally flamed out in his short stint in TB. And who knows what his role even is here with the HC calling the plays. I think Mac is trying to do too much which is one of the reasons they were so predictable and inconsistent with their production. We had the same exact mediocre line the year before and were in the top half of the league in offense.

I really King Quis : 3/9/2017 11:18 pm : link Hope JPP makes it too difficult for us to sign him and we cut him loose. I'd rather have Barwin at 10 mil per than JPP at 16 per....JPP is a solid two way player who gives your glimpses of greatness but not enough consistency for me.

RE: I really eric2425ny : 3/9/2017 11:28 pm : link

Quote: Hope JPP makes it too difficult for us to sign him and we cut him loose. I'd rather have Barwin at 10 mil per than JPP at 16 per....JPP is a solid two way player who gives your glimpses of greatness but not enough consistency for me.



At this point, I'd rather they let him go, draft another DE in the first two rounds and save a good portion of this 17 million to help resign all of the guys they have to bring back next year. They could use some of it to bring back Hank or maybe a few lower tier guys to plug holes. In comment 13386977 King Quis said:At this point, I'd rather they let him go, draft another DE in the first two rounds and save a good portion of this 17 million to help resign all of the guys they have to bring back next year. They could use some of it to bring back Hank or maybe a few lower tier guys to plug holes.

RE: The Giants set the market for DE's last season geelabee : 3:04 am : link

Quote: Fans thinking JPP was going to ask for less than market value were deluding themselves. GM jr should have known that.



And stop with the Marshall was a bargain. He's 33 years old, has worn out his welcome with 4 other teams and was mediocre two of the last three seasons. Being a big guy, he fills a need and I applaud the signing but it was no bargain.



100% agree with you....but it gets worse...when you consider that the Giants signed an inferior player last year...JPP > Vernon...and the people on this board are mad because JPP won't take less...go figure... In comment 13386868 HomerJones45 said:100% agree with you....but it gets worse...when you consider that the Giants signed an inferior player last year...JPP > Vernon...and the people on this board are mad because JPP won't take less...go figure...

If you asked most people what were the most important areas SB 42 and 46 and ? : 4:09 am : link on a team that wanted to go for the Super Bowl, most I think would say quarterback and pass rush. You can't beat Brady and Rodgers unless you get after them. Put quarterbacks of this quality in a comfortable pocket and you can't stop them.



Even the best cover guys can only cover for a few seconds.



I wasn't fair criticizing Vernon. I forgot that he was playing with a bad hand.



People don't like JPP, even after Reese went out of his way to call him and Hankins fine young men and positive locker room influences. Is it because JPP was dumb enough to blow up one of his hands? When I was 13 I was dumb enough to have a firecracker explode in my hand. Luckily it was just one of those little Macau crackers, so when I brought my numb hand over to a porch light to look at it, all the fingers were still there.

Short answer no Jesse B : 5:41 am : link Under Jerry Reese the Giants have operated financially by allocTting a ton of resources and capital at DE, WR, Eli Manning and secondary.



As the team is currently constructed resource allocation leans towards DE, and secondary and Eli Manning.



The problem is people refuse to accept the face that lffwnxkd line play across the league is terrible. There are like 5 teams with plus offensive lines and 27 of them looking to get better there. None of these guys available are such better upgrades that they would make the Giants noticeably better immediately.



The Giants needed to get better at blocking from their WR corps and TE to take pressure off the offensive line because last year Cruz Beckham and Sheppard were among the smallest and worst blocking WRs in the league. And the running backs need to make more plays, and Eli Needs to play better more consistently.



Of course the OL is part of the problem but again they might be the hardest position in the league to find good ones so the Giants need to explore contingency plans.

The answer is no hitdog42 : 6:15 am : link The giants have a guard and a center on the team that they need to resign in the coming years- they were never going to overspend for a fa guard this year- leaving them relatively screwed with negotiations in the future.

The ot free agent class stinks.

And the giants view a 16 game Pugh and healthy richburg as an upgrade. It doesn't mean they aren't looking for ol pieces- but to get frustrated about not spending on the "big name ol" this year- is just wasting your own time and emotions.

How many playoff games RollBlue : 9:22 am : link have Frederick, Smith, Martin and Free won??? I think the answer is 1. Great O-Lines do not win championships. NE complete in the AFC championship game just about every year with a mediocre line. Obviously any team tries to improve at every position. Keeping a guy like JPP is more important that spending big dollars on a RG.



The Giants O played well in 2015 with an O-line that was suspect. Upgrade WR, TE and RB, any maybe better play calling can go a long way towards winning a championship.

Think if we lose TMS : 10:06 am : link Hankins this defense goes back to mediocrity and JPP will be hurt again as always..

RE: Ellison is not a HomerJones45 : 10:14 am : link

Quote: Yeah he is. This is a guy that only wants for an opportunity. Ala Bennett in Dallas playing behind Whitten. Maybe not of the same level but a similar circumstance. FB's aren't 6'5 in most cases. Do your homework on the player before you start chirping. No, he's not. He was projected as a fullback (or "lead blocker" if you like) due to lack of speed and quickness at the draft and that has been his role with the Vikings (who had him labeled as a "running back"- apparently unaware of the height requirements for fullbacks). You must have missed his draft analysis in your vast amount of research. If Ellison was not signed as a lead blocker, then Will Johnson should march into the front office and inquire if his impending release is in error.



Yeah, Ellison is exactly like Bennett only smaller, slower, drafted lower and playing running back for his former team. Your hopes and dreams are not reality sonny. In comment 13386939 Torrag said:No, he's not. He was projected as a fullback (or "lead blocker" if you like) due to lack of speed and quickness at the draft and that has been his role with the Vikings (who had him labeled as a "running back"- apparently unaware of the height requirements for fullbacks). You must have missed his draft analysis in your vast amount of research. If Ellison was not signed as a lead blocker, then Will Johnson should march into the front office and inquire if his impending release is in error.Yeah, Ellison is exactly like Bennett only smaller, slower, drafted lower and playing running back for his former team. Your hopes and dreams are not reality sonny.

RE: The answer is no Brandon Walsh : 10:21 am : link

Quote: The giants have a guard and a center on the team that they need to resign in the coming years- they were never going to overspend for a fa guard this year- leaving them relatively screwed with negotiations in the future.

The ot free agent class stinks.

And the giants view a 16 game Pugh and healthy richburg as an upgrade. It doesn't mean they aren't looking for ol pieces- but to get frustrated about not spending on the "big name ol" this year- is just wasting your own time and emotions.



Great post, I've been saying this since before they even franchised JPP. The Giants were never spending the prices these OL were going to command even if they had Cleveland Browns type money because they have Pugh and Richburg coming up and they weren't going to have two guards making ridiculous money like that. They don't structure their roster in that way, never have.



For those that can't understand why the Giants franchised JPP, where else did you want the Giants to spend the money? The average talent that was out there? And then how replace him? Overpay someone that is 50% of him? Brilliant



If JPP hit the market, I'm starting to believe he would have blown OV's contract out of the water based on the stupid contracts that were given out yesterday, he's a pass rusher, and he's actually a good player.



But let the anti-JPP crowd continue to look foolish and let we dont want the facts to get in their way... In comment 13387038 hitdog42 said:Great post, I've been saying this since before they even franchised JPP. The Giants were never spending the prices these OL were going to command even if they had Cleveland Browns type money because they have Pugh and Richburg coming up and they weren't going to have two guards making ridiculous money like that. They don't structure their roster in that way, never have.For those that can't understand why the Giants franchised JPP, where else did you want the Giants to spend the money? The average talent that was out there? And then how replace him? Overpay someone that is 50% of him? BrilliantIf JPP hit the market, I'm starting to believe he would have blown OV's contract out of the water based on the stupid contracts that were given out yesterday, he's a pass rusher, and he's actually a good player.But let the anti-JPP crowd continue to look foolish and let we dont want the facts to get in their way...

The franchise tag is close to what his yearly average salary could be Patrick77 : 10:25 am : link On the open market. JPP is under no obligation to play for less than the market would bear. The Giants had to see this coming.

BW Big Blue '56 : 10:27 am : link Quote:



For those that can't understand why the Giants franchised JPP, where else did you want the Giants to spend the money? The average talent that was out there? And then how replace him? Overpay someone that is 50% of him? Brilliant







Hankins..I think he's more critical than given credit for. Snacks thinks so. But, even if his comments are teammate-speak, the point is, in tandem, they were one of the best. That said, you're right about the absurd overspending on mostly average to good OL, but a contract with JPP as you know, pretty much assures(fingers crossed) a Hankins return, imo Hankins..I think he's more critical than given credit for. Snacks thinks so. But, even if his comments are teammate-speak, the point is, in tandem, they were one of the best. That said, you're right about the absurd overspending on mostly average to good OL, but a contract with JPP as you know, pretty much assures(fingers crossed) a Hankins return, imo

RE: BW Brandon Walsh : 10:37 am : link

Quote:



Quote:









For those that can't understand why the Giants franchised JPP, where else did you want the Giants to spend the money? The average talent that was out there? And then how replace him? Overpay someone that is 50% of him? Brilliant











Hankins..I think he's more critical than given credit for. Snacks thinks so. But, even if his comments are teammate-speak, the point is, in tandem, they were one of the best. That said, you're right about the absurd overspending on mostly average to good OL, but a contract with JPP as you know, pretty much assures(fingers crossed) a Hankins return, imo



Good point and as mentioned by others, I'm in the same camp, losing Hankins could be the only fall out and I'm not minimizing that one bit.



But I also believe it won't be because of JPP's number but because Hankins has exceeded the value they deemed appropriate for him. If Hankins is trying to get paid more than Snacks or similar, the Giants won't do it, not only because of money but because they can't pay a lesser player more than a superior player on their own roster.



The Giants still have plenty of cap flexibility this year to get Hankins in at what they probably deem appropriate (my guess is a little under what Fairley just got) In comment 13387359 Big Blue '56 said:Good point and as mentioned by others, I'm in the same camp, losing Hankins could be the only fall out and I'm not minimizing that one bit.But I also believe it won't be because of JPP's number but because Hankins has exceeded the value they deemed appropriate for him. If Hankins is trying to get paid more than Snacks or similar, the Giants won't do it, not only because of money but because they can't pay a lesser player more than a superior player on their own roster.The Giants still have plenty of cap flexibility this year to get Hankins in at what they probably deem appropriate (my guess is a little under what Fairley just got)

jpp gm7b5 : 12:00 pm : link is a must sign for the giants, homegrown, extremely talented twoways, with a motor that dont quit. Why do people doubt him?