Offensive Line Chris684 : 9:19 am Now that the first wave of FA is pretty much over, and panic is setting in here at BBI. I was hoping we can try to have a reasonable discussion about where we stand with this unit currently.



There were a lot of factors that went into what was a mediocre performance last season on the whole. Richburg was battling injury early. Pugh (and his backups) went down midseason.



If we are being honest, the skill position players besides Beckham either sucked or were rookies. And Eli, perhaps did not have his best year in terms of pocket presence. He definitely seemed to be ducking out/bailing on plays a little prematurely, more so earlier in the season (after that big hit against Washington). One of the beat writers, I forget which one, provided damning evidence of Jennings missing wide open gaps on well executed run plays. McAdoo briefly touched on some of the issues with Eli when he talked at the combine.



Anyway, the point is, even with all of this, your opinion of the OL moving forward likely boils down to whether or not you believe in Hart and Flowers. If you think both will improve, like I believe the Giants do, then you are really talking about filling one spot along the line, most likely RG.



Obviously because you need to plan for worst case, you continue to build depth, but there's no need to force anything at this point.



I think adding someone like D.J. Fluker plus an interior OL in the first few rounds to compete for that last starting spot is what I would turn my attention to now. There are probably some other lower level FA options they can afford to bring in for competition as well.



Finally, I think an influx of talent at the skill positions is going to help make the OL look alot better next season.

what kind of shape are cactus : 9:23 am : link eugene monroe and anthony davis in

Indications to this point JonC : 9:25 am : link are interest in finding an OT.



T minus ryanmkeane : 9:25 am : link 12 minutes until this turns into a Flowers bashing thread. Give me one of: Robinson-Ramcyzk-Lamp-Bolles to add to the current line, with Hart and X player battling out for the last slot, and I'm actually pretty happy.

The offensive skill position might be the best in the NFCE BillT : 9:25 am : link Eli

Perkins, Vereen

OBJ, Marshall, Shepard

Ellison



Best QB, best WRs, 2nd best RBs, average TE.



Not too shabby.

And ryanmkeane : 9:27 am : link I'm really not high on Bolles, but hell, he might be really good, who knows.

Has there been any talk about Ryan Clady?



Talented fucker..Too bad he's been injured a lot..Not sure what his present health status is

I'm really not high on Bolles, but hell, he might be really good, who knows.



One of the 4 you mentioned will certainly be available, IMO.

In comment 13387247 ryanmkeane said:One of the 4 you mentioned will certainly be available, IMO.

Honestly NYBEN1963 : 9:30 am : link in my opinion there weren't a lot of options out there. I also think most of guys went to the highest bidder which in most cases were teams at the bottom of the league. Most "Experts" are saying that this is a weak draft for tackles and that you probably will not see a true first day starter at LT from any of these guy so I agree. Try to upgrade the RG position through the draft and possibly a RT to compete with Hart.I think Flowers stays at LT and of course Pugh and Richburg stay put as well. Just throwing some names out how about Taylor Moton in the 2nd round and Kareem Are in the 4th.

One of the 4 you mentioned will certainly be available, IMO.

I agree. OL-ER or OL-TE (switching out rounds 1 and 2) would be great.

I agree, we need one starting spot to fill on OL. George from PA : 9:33 am : link But I feel we need a starting tackle.... Ideally a LT.



Moving Flowers to right side would help him.....



If Hart can handle the RT spot.....Flowers could dominate the RG spot.....

Don't be surprised Carson53 : 9:44 am : link If a free agent named John Jerry is re-signed here.

He is probably looking for a 3 year deal, and the Jints

are waiting to re-sign him on a 2 year deal.

I wouldn't go more than 2 years, and about 6.5 mill.

Let's say about half of that guaranteed. Most of the guards

are gone in free agency already. They might be able to find

a plug and play guy in the draft, but not holding my breath.

It is not a good draft year for the O Line,

better on the D Line.

I've said this on other OL threads, but I would draft either Robinson PatersonPlank : 9:44 am : link , Lamp, or Ramzcyk, and let the chips fall where they may in preseason. If one of them beats out Flowers, than move him to the right side. If not have one of them play RT or RG (whichever looks like a better fit). Either way we will be young and aggressive.

Does anyone NYBEN1963 : 9:45 am : link think that any of the top tackle in this draft will be better than Flowers is right now from day 1? Personally I do not think that is the case I think Flowers gets another year at LT

The Giants need a RT, RG, and LT Patrick77 : 9:46 am : link Just to fill the players that are free agents. Beatty, Newhouse, and Jerry might not be good but they still need replaced just as a baseline.

The lack of reasonable alternatives AnnapolisMike : 9:49 am : link leads me to believe the left side is set with Flower, Pugh and Richburg. Hart is probably going to be a backup or at RG or RT. The Giants are going to draft a OT and G and will bring in JAG competition to push Flowers. Ellison should help the cause as well.



It would have been great to bring in one of the available guys if the money was right...but it wasn't. I think people forget that the Giants offense was top ten the previous season with essentially the same guys that played last year. I think the biggest difference was the lack of a good blocking TE and no fullback on the roster at all. Ellison is one piece of that puzzle.

RE: The offensive skill position might be the best in the NFCE Reb8thVA : 9:50 am : link

Quote: Eli

Perkins, Vereen

OBJ, Marshall, Shepard

Ellison



Best QB, best WRs, 2nd best RBs, average TE.



Not too shabby.



I don't agree. The Cowboys have the better RBs, and TEs. Dez and OBJ are a push as well as Shepard and Beasley. IMHO the huge gap between Dallas' TEs and ours negates any additional advantages we might have at WR. Eli is where we have the advantage

think that any of the top tackle in this draft will be better than Flowers is right now from day 1? Personally I do not think that is the case I think Flowers gets another year at LT



Likely....perhaps they slide Pugh to LT. But that would be a panic move. Thinking Flowers is going to be better somewhere else along the line is a bit too optimistic.

A running game would help...and Flowers is serviceable in that area.



A running game would help...and Flowers is serviceable in that area. In comment 13387279 NYBEN1963 said:Likely....perhaps they slide Pugh to LT. But that would be a panic move. Thinking Flowers is going to be better somewhere else along the line is a bit too optimistic.A running game would help...and Flowers is serviceable in that area.

Quote: If a free agent named John Jerry is re-signed here.

He is probably looking for a 3 year deal, and the Jints

are waiting to re-sign him on a 2 year deal.

I wouldn't go more than 2 years, and about 6.5 mill.

Let's say about half of that guaranteed. Most of the guards

are gone in free agency already. They might be able to find

a plug and play guy in the draft, but not holding my breath.

It is not a good draft year for the O Line,

better on the D Line.



Chance Warmack went to the fucking Eaqgle for a million bucks, if we sign John TurnFuckinStyle Jerry to anything over the vet minimum I will throw my fucking mouse and bash my keyboard.

Chance Warmack very very clearly sucks donkey dick Patrick77 : 10:00 am : link and not a little bit he sucks a lot of it.



John Jerry warts and all was at worst the giants second best OL last year.

Quote: In comment 13387276 Carson53 said:





Quote:





If a free agent named John Jerry is re-signed here.

He is probably looking for a 3 year deal, and the Jints

are waiting to re-sign him on a 2 year deal.

I wouldn't go more than 2 years, and about 6.5 mill.

Let's say about half of that guaranteed. Most of the guards

are gone in free agency already. They might be able to find

a plug and play guy in the draft, but not holding my breath.

It is not a good draft year for the O Line,

better on the D Line.







Chance Warmack went to the fucking Eaqgle for a million bucks, if we sign John TurnFuckinStyle Jerry to anything over the vet minimum I will throw my fucking mouse and bash my keyboard.



That's one of the biggest surprises for me so far in FA. I though we'd be lucky to get him at the 5mil/yr range.

Flowers TyreeHelmet : 10:03 am : link I can't believe they are bringing flowers back at LT. He's going to get Eli killed

I think ryanmkeane : 10:04 am : link it might be a few times per day that we see this Pugh to LT thing. It's not going to happen.

Sy ryanmkeane : 10:06 am : link is pretty high on Ramcyzk from what I recall. And he believes Robinson can be an elite guard. I'd be very happy with either at 23.

No change in O-Line means... M.S. : 10:07 am : link

...no real chance to do anything in the playoffs, assuming we get back to the playoffs in 2017.



Ereck Flowers is now the Giants #1 problem... a premium draft pick who regressed in Year Two, while being healthier than in Year One.



Bad omen.



Another bad omen: No one else on our front line is exactly a world beater. NO ONE. On a good day, it's a fair-to-middling unit. On a bad day, our RBs are drilled in the backfield and our future HOF QB plays duck-and-chuck.





Quote:

...no real chance to do anything in the playoffs, assuming we get back to the playoffs in 2017.



Ereck Flowers is now the Giants #1 problem... a premium draft pick who regressed in Year Two, while being healthier than in Year One.



Bad omen.



Another bad omen: No one else on our front line is exactly a world beater. NO ONE. On a good day, it's a fair-to-middling unit. On a bad day, our RBs are drilled in the backfield and our future HOF QB plays duck-and-chuck.





So does this mean you'll stop posting? Not sure we'll be able to function during the season without your "My observations" thread after every single game.

is pretty high on Ramcyzk from what I recall. And he believes Robinson can be an elite guard. I'd be very happy with either at 23.
Would be real nice to secure either one!

Would be real nice to secure either one! In comment 13387325 ryanmkeane said:Would be real nice to secure either one!

RE: Chance Warmack very very clearly sucks donkey dick Carson53 : 10:28 am : link

Quote: and not a little bit he sucks a lot of it.



John Jerry warts and all was at worst the giants second best OL last year. .



I agree with you, Warmack has been a disappointment.

I would have liked Warford okay here. In comment 13387309 Patrick77 said:I agree with you, Warmack has been a disappointment.I would have liked Warford okay here.

Quote: is pretty high on Ramcyzk from what I recall. And he believes Robinson can be an elite guard. I'd be very happy with either at 23.



Off of his comments and from what I've been reading, I'd be onboard for that as well In comment 13387325 ryanmkeane said:Off of his comments and from what I've been reading, I'd be onboard for that as well

Robinson ryanmkeane : 10:31 am : link is just a mammoth of a guy. He's also pushing back against the notion that he's a guard. I like that.

Draft TyreeHelmet : 10:32 am : link I'm all for building through the draft but lets be honest, this is a win now team. Marshall signing clearly shows that. If you Eli on his back 9 and they built an elite defense. What about signing TJ Lang? Would you trade next years 1st for Joe Thomas? Joe Thomas would completely transform this line. I know it would take serious salary cap gymnastics, but the window to win is right now. Offensive line of Thomas, Pugh, Richburg, Lang, Flowers is pretty damn formidable.

Quote: I'm all for building through the draft but lets be honest, this is a win now team.

We tried to do the whole "win now" thing and signed free agent OLs in the past that were dubbed "great moves." They turned out to be awful. Have we not learned? In comment 13387371 TyreeHelmet said:We tried to do the whole "win now" thing and signed free agent OLs in the past that were dubbed "great moves." They turned out to be awful. Have we not learned?

You can be an ascending, "win now" ryanmkeane : 10:35 am : link team and still not make panic moves through FA, all the while drafting at positions of the "win now" mode. These things can happen.

I dont blame Eli one bit Glover : 10:37 am : link for the below average offense (being kind) last year. 34 backbone of our offense isn't standing on his back foot and delivering? Like Mac said? Whatever. The O line was horrible. Hart may be able to develop into a decent RT, but Marshall played for him in week 17 and they stuck with Marshall against the Packers. Is Marshall your water mark for a decent RT?

Yea, they could have done better than Jennings last season, but it's not like that line was constantly opening up holes and Jennings was missing them every time.

I like the fact that you think a guy like Fluker could be an upgrade. A lot of people here follow the organization's lead in denying how bad the O line is, and Flowers is going to come around and play like a franchise left tackle. I would love to be wrong, but I aint seeing it. No feet, and he's supposedly athletic? But can't even come close to dropping like a tackle should.

Eli has always hated getting hit, thats what he is, and he's done pretty good by us. Need to make him as comfortable as possible in the pocket. Have to do something to add to the O line.

Where do these factual statements come from? Bob in Newburgh : 11:01 am : link "moving Flowers to the right side would help him." Presented as proven fact, this is the statement of an idiot.



Moving Flowers to the right side "might" help him. Just adding a minor little qualifier there.



Never had significant time, if any, on that side with the Giants. The U moved him to the left early, and left him there.



Rather than crapping around, preference would be for the Giants to draft the best OG projection (might be Lamp) stick him at RG, and make teams fear, rather than laugh, that we might run the ball on first down.

Quote: "moving Flowers to the right side would help him." Presented as proven fact, this is the statement of an idiot.



Moving Flowers to the right side "might" help him. Just adding a minor little qualifier there.



Never had significant time, if any, on that side with the Giants. The U moved him to the left early, and left him there.



Rather than crapping around, preference would be for the Giants to draft the best OG projection (might be Lamp) stick him at RG, and make teams fear, rather than laugh, that we might run the ball on first down.



Agree with this, +1. Only caveat is I would take Robinson or Ramzcyk too. Let them compete at RT, LT, and RG, and see what happens. The best 5 start.

RE: RE: The offensive skill position might be the best in the NFCE BillT : 11:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13387241 BillT said:





Quote:





Eli

Perkins, Vereen

OBJ, Marshall, Shepard

Ellison



Best QB, best WRs, 2nd best RBs, average TE.



Not too shabby.







I don't agree. The Cowboys have the better RBs, and TEs. Dez and OBJ are a push as well as Shepard and Beasley. IMHO the huge gap between Dallas' TEs and ours negates any additional advantages we might have at WR. Eli is where we have the advantage

Dez and OBJ are a push as well as Shepard and Beasley but we have Marshall and they have no one close. We're better at QB. And you overestimate the Dallas TEs. Witten was 69 for 673 at 9.8/per with 3 TDs. Their other TEs did next to nothing. And I gave them the #1 RB spot but we're still #2.

Giants TE's in 2016 were PatersonPlank : 12:11 pm : link 79 receptions

609 Yards

3 TD's



Blocking ability is subjective, but likely could be improved

I expect we'll see mainly Cenotaph : 12:27 pm : link the same line from last year, with the addition of a 2nd tier/lower priced vet FA and a lower (1st 3 rounds) draft pick. Regardless of if JPP signs long term or plays under tag, we wouldn't have the cap to sign any of the big names yesterday. Best chance is probably to hope for a reclamation project OT or lower priced OG to fill one hole. I think the Giants will end up giving Flowers another year (albeit with much more scheme help) - he is talented but apparently plays with bad technique. Hart flashed some last year, and Jerry is not as bad a RG as many here believe (he's probably close to league average and I think will be back on a reasonable deal).



Many here won't like it, but the reality is we likely won't see a big move for an OL. We'll have to hope for improvement from our own, maybe some help in the draft if someone falls who can come in day 1 (unlikely this year it seems), and maybe a less notable name vet. I'd guess we see Flowers - Pugh - Richburg - Jerry - Hart/FA as the starters next year. Outside of Flowers, that wouldn't be terrible - most teams have at least one weak spot on OL. However, Flowers failing to improve has really hurt us since our other talent is interior OL, so it leaves us weak at both OT's. Maybe the light clicks on for him in year 3. Maybe he finds a home and they get by with a less than ideal solution at LT, a la Diehl. My guess is we see improved play and scheme helping Flowers, solid work form the middle 3, and hopefully Hart or an FA can step up and do an average job at RT. An average RG/RT, with good play from C and Pro Bowl level LG could be enough, with scheme help, to keep this offense ticking over without a top LT.

The draft can change our OL outlook floridagiantsfan : 1:47 pm : link Round 1 Take one of Ramczak, Robinson or Boiles

Round 2 Take one of Lamp, Feeney, Johnson or Dawkins

Round 3 Take one of Butt, Everett, Leggett or Shaheeen



In each round 1 of these players should be available.

Quote: Round 1 Take one of Ramczak, Robinson or Boiles

Round 2 Take one of Lamp, Feeney, Johnson or Dawkins

Round 3 Take one of Butt, Everett, Leggett or Shaheeen



In each round 1 of these players should be available.



boiles in 1?



boiles in 1?
I'll look for death of the first born in round 10...

If Lamp ryanmkeane : 1:49 pm : link is somehow available in the 2nd that'd be a no brainer pick.

i'm not panicking. Flowers had a rough year, but I wouldn't give up on Victor in CT : 4:11 pm : link him yet. they can still get help at G

Quote: In comment 13387325 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





is pretty high on Ramcyzk from what I recall. And he believes Robinson can be an elite guard. I'd be very happy with either at 23.





Would be real nice to secure either one!



if he's there at 23..i'd jump on it and draft him..regardless whom else is on the board then. Either way, the OL in 2017 is going to hinder the offense in production again..not their fault..just nothing out there that can help or better players avail that can afford.

I posted this on another thread rich in DC : 5:04 pm : link The Giants still have viable alternatives for OL. I think the best combination would be to sign Beacham for LT, Fluker for RG and move Flowers to RT. The reasoning is rather simple.



Beacham is a significant improvement in pass blocking at LT to Flowers. That is a plus in and of itself. However, moving Flowers and signing Fluker for the right side is more important.



One of the Giants primary problems with running the ball in recent years has been the inability to move interior DL. Fluker and Flowers would give the power to move people- and a healthy Pugh would help on the left side.



The importance is simple- when Eli was in his early prime and during the Super Bowl runs, one of Eli's primary weapons to slow the pass rush as the play action. The ability to freeze the pass rush- even if only for a second- so that they have to assess if it is a pass or run give the QB time. In recent years, teams have defensed the Giants by staying in a pass defense- they KNEW the Giants could not and would not run the ball effectively.



By changing the equation- getting more push up front (and likely drafting a young power RB), plus the addition of a good blocking FB/TE- would result in a greater chance of the Giants being able to effectively run the ball. That, in turn, forces defenses to be honest and maintain lanes and contain instead of just pinning their ears back and rushing the QB.



In other words, if the Giants are at least adequate to good running the ball, the DE/pass rush LB must pause and assess whether Eli is handling off the ball for a run or it is a ball fake- that's an extra second for the offense. With Eli now having 3 legit WR weapons (and we assume that the Giants add a TE in the draft), that extra second means more ball movement. It also means that the OL does not have to maintain the blocks so long.



Sure, the "big names" that everyone knows for OL are going off the board. However, sometimes you need to assess what is the team's need. Is it 5 All Pro OL who dominate up front, or is it the ability to run the ball and be adequate in pass pro?



If the Giants can run the ball, then Eli's strong play action skills become valuable to buy his OL more time- which in turn makes them better. Play to your QB's strengths.

Our draft 5BowlsSoon : 5:29 pm : link 1. Tackle

2. Tackle

3. Tackle

4. Qb

5. Tackle

6. Tackle

7. K

Quote: 1. Tackle

2. Tackle

3. Tackle

4. Qb

5. Tackle

6. Tackle

7. K

Sign me up!