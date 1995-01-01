Giants express interest in OT Menelik Watson Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:01 am : 11:01 am Seth Walder& #8207;Verified account @SethWalderNYDN 3m3 minutes ago



Giants have expressed interest in former Raiders T Menelik Watson, per source. Just preliminary talks so far.

At least Reb8thVA : 11:27 am
According to Raider fans

RE: RE: RE: Can't stay healthy Big Blue '56 : 11:28 am

OK



My point was, in and of itself, Robinson and Okung staying healthy means squat as it pertains to Watson. But, if guys who have been career injuries waiting to happen can manage to finally stay healthy, why not Watson, finally? Don't know that he will, but at least it gives me room for hope, nothing more In comment 13387461 jeff57 said:My point was, in and of itself, Robinson and Okung staying healthy means squat as it pertains to Watson. But, if guys who have been career injuries waiting to happen can manage to finally stay healthy, why not Watson, finally? Don't know that he will, but at least it gives me room for hope, nothing more

RE: Doesnt really have the best Carson53 : 11:29 am

resume Watson - ( New Window )



According to the link, missed the entire 2015 season.

In comment 13387436 Old Dirty Beckham said:According to the link, missed the entire 2015 season.

Absolutely not sjnyfan : 11:32 am : link I didn't like him coming out of FSU and he hasn't done anything to prove otherwise since joining the Raiders. 17 starts in three seasons of inconsistency and injury. We might as well keep Newhouse and/or Beatty.

Carson53 Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am
He tore his Achilles tendon before season started in 2015.

RE: RE: Doesnt really have the best jeff57 : 11:35 am
Tore his achilles

could be a good guy on a one year show me deal. Heisenberg : 11:39 am
he's got more talent than health so far. a lot cheaper than the high priced guys.

RE: I must admit stillpoe : 11:39 am

don't know anything about this guy, what's the 411 here?



I remember him from his draft year. He was a former basketball player and there was a lot of buzz about him and his potential because he had great movement skills for a big guy. Things haven't panned out for him obviously, but most of the top OT prospects from that '13 draft have been letdowns. In comment 13387435 Carson53 said:I remember him from his draft year. He was a former basketball player and there was a lot of buzz about him and his potential because he had great movement skills for a big guy. Things haven't panned out for him obviously, but most of the top OT prospects from that '13 draft have been letdowns.

Okay Eric & Jeff Carson53 : 11:43 am
thanks for the 2015 update on the injury front!

Maybe get this guy on the cheap? Let him compete at RT.

He won't cost much at all.

He's British Suburbanites : 11:45 am
If the Giants want him maybe they can ask Osi to sit down and have tea with him.

For me Watson = Flowers rasbutant : 11:48 am
which is better then Newhouse/Hart, but not going to make those wanting an upgrade on Flowers happy.

I don't see this guy being a starter for the Giants 81_Great_Dane : 11:51 am
unless the new strength and conditioning regime here proves some magic elixir. But a guy like this who can play either tackle spot can be a very useful backup and spot starter -- as long as he's not asked to hold up over an entire season.



I figure some guys just aren't physically resilient enough to take the pounding of a full NFL season. Some of that is luck, some is just genes, and conditioning can't really fix it. They can still be useful if their role doesn't ask them to do more than they're capable of.



That's actually a pretty good way to think about players. It's not "Is he good or does he suck?" it's more like "Can he do something to help this team win? If so, what?" Good coaches find ways to play to their guys' strengths and the opponent's weaknesses.

I'm going to say it SLIM_ : 11:51 am
I'm not looking for old and/or injured players.



I like a guy like Fluker who to my knowledge hasn't been injured as he had talent and maybe can respond to different coaching.



Outside of that, our best options may be Jerry and Newhouse. I'm a broken record with Jerry. If he is your 5th best lineman, you can field a good line. If he is your 3rd where despite the abuse that he takes has basically been our 3rd best in our tenure here due to other injuries and suckitude.



Newhouse knows our offense and to me he didn't look awful at left guard. He provides a luxury of not needing a lot of snaps to learn the offense so you give young guys every opportunity to take the position but you can rely on him to be adequate if needed.



Sign Jerry/Newhouse cheap unless something healthier, younger can be had for same money. We need to have Flowers improve. You hope Hart can. You draft someone in the top 4 rounds and you prepare yourself to switch Pugh to a tackle spot if you need to. It isn't the best situation but with improvements at other spots (tight end, wide receiver, running back) it may be enough.

RE: RE: RE: RE: He's a Newhouse or Jerry, nothing more Rory : 11:56 am : link

Newhouse/Jerry appear Rory : 11:59 am : link to be the safer signings as they know

the offensive line blocking formations and have minimal health concerns.



Get a new tackle/guard in the draft.

This guy is god awful and has an injury history The_Taxman : 12:04 pm
This is the definition of dumpster diving. Reese and co continue to show how abysmal they are when it comes to even scouting o-line talent if they truly even consider talking to Watson, nevermind sign him. I wouldn't even want Watson as a backup. I understand there's no one left,but like someone else mentioned above, I'd rather sign Mangold to play Guard. Or even give Pasztor a shot if the money isn't overboard. Bringing Watson in is a waste of time.

It appears that the Giants are trying to create some competition Simms11 : 12:16 pm
for the oline. The FA linemen available are all uninspiring. They'll draft 1 or 2 guys as well. I'm wondering right now if we'll see any change to the starting Oline from last year at this point?!

RE: This guy is god awful and has an injury history Rory : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: This is the definition of dumpster diving. Reese and co continue to show how abysmal they are when it comes to even scouting o-line talent if they truly even consider talking to Watson, nevermind sign him. I wouldn't even want Watson as a backup. I understand there's no one left,but like someone else mentioned above, I'd rather sign Mangold to play Guard. Or even give Pasztor a shot if the money isn't overboard. Bringing Watson in is a waste of time.



be honest, other then reading like 1 post from this site you dont know a thing about Watson do you? In comment 13387594 The_Taxman said:be honest, other then reading like 1 post from this site you dont know a thing about Watson do you?

agreed TaxMan this guy area junc : 12:19 pm
is scary bad. I watched the Raiders OL quite a bit because they were fun to watch overall, but I always came away thinking Watson sucked.
He looks like a Hall of Fame OT too. Menacing look. But can't play.

He looks like a Hall of Fame OT too. Menacing look. But can't play.

RE: Another poor OT The_Boss : 12:21 pm
Agreed 100%

Quote: and nothing more.



Agreed 100% In comment 13387569 Sy'56 said:Agreed 100%

Rory The_Taxman : 12:32 pm
I'm not going to get into credentials with you. I've seen Watson play at the pro level and he is horrible. Not even worth a roster spot. He'll be last year's Beatty all over again. Not even good enough to get a jersey on game day.

he's nothing like Newhouse djm : 12:37 pm
Newhouse plays the majority of games but isn't very good. He was signed to be a backup. But he plays a lot. Watson has more ability but can't stay on the field. In what way is he anything like Newhouse?
Could be worthless. Could be something. Probably cheap. Can't hurt.



Could be worthless. Could be something. Probably cheap. Can't hurt.

RE: Rory speedywheels : 12:46 pm : link

Quote: I'm not going to get into credentials with you.



In other words, Rory is probably right.



LOL... In comment 13387675 The_Taxman said:In other words, Rory is probably right.LOL...

regarding watson jtgiants : 12:47 pm
my friend is a die hard raider fan. he loves watson and the raiders are trying to keep him. his issues r health. not talent. strictly a right tackle. good strong run blocker ok in pass protection. if healthy im for this move

I'm all for bringing in depth and competition. Brown Recluse : 12:49 pm
Not every signing needs to be a superstar to help improve the team.

RE: This guy is god awful and has an injury history nicky43 : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: This is the definition of dumpster diving. Reese and co continue to show how abysmal they are when it comes to even scouting o-line talent if they truly even consider talking to Watson, nevermind sign him. I wouldn't even want Watson as a backup. I understand there's no one left,but like someone else mentioned above, I'd rather sign Mangold to play Guard. Or even give Pasztor a shot if the money isn't overboard. Bringing Watson in is a waste of time.



I don't think Reese is abysmal at scouting O-Line Talent. I just think he doesn't understand the value of a really good o-line. He continuously lets it whither until everyone is screaming about it then he makes these half hearted moves to beef it up with average players. And when it gets so bad he has to spend a first round draft choice on the o-line he won't trade up for the best and settles for whoever falls to him like in the case of Flowers.





In comment 13387594 The_Taxman said:I don't think Reese is abysmal at scouting O-Line Talent. I just think he doesn't understand the value of a really good o-line. He continuously lets it whither until everyone is screaming about it then he makes these half hearted moves to beef it up with average players. And when it gets so bad he has to spend a first round draft choice on the o-line he won't trade up for the best and settles for whoever falls to him like in the case of Flowers.

RE: RE: This guy is god awful and has an injury history speedywheels : 12:54 pm : link

RE: he's nothing like Newhouse Ten Ton Hammer : 1:00 pm : link

OL The_Taxman : 1:04 pm
I think it's a combination of both poor scouting, letting the line deteriorate to the point we have to make desperate moves, and flat out poor personnel decisions. It looks worse because it leaves our aging and immobile franchise QB out to dry. It just seems like Reese values only the DE, WR, and CB positions. The rest of the positions he neglects to the point it becomes laughable.

Way to go Jerry Beer Man : 1:29 pm
Two years in a row with the same crappy OL and this is what your looking at as the possible missing link. Wow

RE: RE: Rory Rory : 1:36 pm
haha

RE: Way to go Jerry Rory : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: Two years in a row with the same crappy OL and this is what your looking at as the possible missing link. Wow



You're right Giants should have spent 36 million on a 35 yr old right tackle to play left tackle



Or...



You're right Giants should have spent 55 million on a often injure LT who would only play half the season if lucky as the starting LT.



Guess who would play LT for the other half. cmon guess In comment 13387803 Beer Man said:You're right Giants should have spent 36 million on a 35 yr old right tackle to play left tackleOr...You're right Giants should have spent 55 million on a often injure LT who would only play half the season if lucky as the starting LT.Guess who would play LT for the other half. cmon guess

At this point Rjanyg : 1:41 pm : link we don't have the money to re-sign Jerry and Newhouse, which is pretty sad.



That said, I can see Reese bringing both back and drafting a OL in the first 3 rounds.





oh and lets not act like Rory : 1:44 pm
Jerry Reese wasn't heavily interested in Jake Conklin. He was the pick Apple was next option

RE: RE: Way to go Jerry The_Taxman : 1:49 pm : link

You are a moron. Whitworth is a LT and a top 5 one,at that. He's not a RT playing LT you idiot. Even at 35 he's still one of the best LTs in the game. I don't get some fans who use money as an excuse. They'd rather have a shitty player or a lesser player to save money. Whitworth would be our best OL by far. Even if that 3rd year of the deal he lost it, it still would've been worth the 1st 2 years of him at LT. In comment 13387832 Rory said:You are a moron. Whitworth is a LT and a top 5 one,at that. He's not a RT playing LT you idiot. Even at 35 he's still one of the best LTs in the game. I don't get some fans who use money as an excuse. They'd rather have a shitty player or a lesser player to save money. Whitworth would be our best OL by far. Even if that 3rd year of the deal he lost it, it still would've been worth the 1st 2 years of him at LT.

Meanwhile prdave73 : 1:57 pm
the Denver Broncos sign Ron Leary.. Good teams focus on their Olines, unfortunately its not very important for the Giants. Smh..

RE: Meanwhile Jon in NYC : 1:58 pm : link

Quote: the Denver Broncos sign Ron Leary.. Good teams focus on their Olines, unfortunately its not very important for the Giants. Smh..



You realize 3/5 of the line was a 1st or 2nd round pick by the Giants, right? I mean there's stupid fucking commends and there's stupid fucking comments. In comment 13387881 prdave73 said:You realize 3/5 of the line was a 1st or 2nd round pick by the Giants, right? I mean there's stupid fucking commends and there's stupid fucking comments.

Agree with Jon ij_reilly : 2:11 pm : link Some of the comments on here are just dreadful.



The Giants have two OL positions to address - RG and RT; or possibly RG and LT if Flowers moves to RT.



Look, John Jerry had a decent year. An upgrade would be great. But you could do a lot worse than Jerry.



So really the Giants could use from help at RT/LT. They only need one signing to improve the line, assuming they bring Jerry back. Or, possibly one draft pick.



The contracts we've seen for tackles have been out of the Giants range. They don't have the cap this year.



The doom-and-gloom is uncalled for.



Give it a rest.



RE: regarding watson Big Blue '56 : 2:16 pm
Hey buddy, howya doin'?

Quote: my friend is a die hard raider fan. he loves watson and the raiders are trying to keep him. his issues r health. not talent. strictly a right tackle. good strong run blocker ok in pass protection. if healthy im for this move



Hey buddy, howya doin'? In comment 13387710 jtgiants said:Hey buddy, howya doin'?

the giants OL BleedBlue : 2:22 pm
is garbage...everyone here can talk about overpaying for whitworth, but to answer the question....yes i would have. make room, cut JT thomas, ask eli to take a cut, etc. there are a million ways to make things work. whitworth EASILY would have been our best lineman. and it potentially improves two oline positions. eli has 2-3 years max...we need to win NOW. with flowers at LT, i dont think we have a chance. im not a pessimist as I still believe we are going to be good, but that OL will be the death of us. Wish they would have made a move on whitworth. we probably could have gotten him for slighly less if you consider our chance to win vs the rams lol

bb56 jtgiants : 2:26 pm
good sir. happy w marshall. needed big wr on the outside. i like ellison. watsons not perfect in any way but were going to need to roll the dice to some extent on the o line

Beachum AcidTest : 2:39 pm
and Watson are what's left. Injury riddled and/or underachievers. Since Beachum is just the former, I'd prefer him, but I'm sure he has other suitors. Not really interested in Watson.