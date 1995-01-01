Giants express interest in OG/OT D.J. Fluker Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:35 pm : 2:35 pm Art Stapleton& #8207;Verified account @art_stapleton 1m1 minute ago



Hearing #Giants have expressed interest in G/T D.J. Fluker.

That's the kind of move they're looking at up front, and it'd be a good one.



Fluker is super young UConn4523 : 2:37 pm : link and played for a terribly ran organization. This is the type of risk I'd like to take, one with some upside beyond 2017.

I'd be super happy with this BLUATHRT : 2:38 pm : link Under-performed in SD, but better than the Giants have put out there at RG or RT.

For those that care Ten Ton Hammer : 2:38 pm : link



However, things took a turn for the worse in his sophomore campaign. While Fluker played every game that season, his production sharply declined, so the Chargers decided to move him inside to right guard.



That plan didn't go well either, as Fluker struggled at right guard for the past two seasons. The Chargers finished with the 31st-ranked offensive line in 2016 and surrendered 36 sacks as well.



Fluker is just one of many first-round picks from the 2013 draft that hasn’t lived up to expectations. First overall pick Eric Fisher has finally settled into his left tackle role in Kansas City, but was on the verge of being benched during the 2015 season. Luke Joeckel was selected by the Jaguars with the second pick, but he’s hitting free agency after the team declined to pick up his option last year.



The then-San Diego Chargers drafted Fluker with the 11th pick in the 2013 NFL draft, and many thought the franchise drafted him too early.



Fluker is only 25, so he has a lot of time to hone his skills as an offensive lineman. At best, another team will sign him to a one-year prove-it deal. He’ll most likely have to compete for a roster spot in training camp.



The one positive about Fluker, though, is his durability. In four seasons, he played in 59 games. No one knows if Fluker will play right tackle or guard in 2017. His next coach must make that decision.



Imagine Fluker and Flowers on the right side of the line Anakim : 2:39 pm : link BRUTE STRENGTH. Not much feet, but two of the strongest guys in the NFL

Great size Chris684 : 2:39 pm : link can play G or T, still young, maybe just needs change of scenery.



This would be a solid pickup, considering what's left out there.

I really hate JOMO25 : 2:40 pm : link this type of OL. Huge guy and that's all well and good, but sloppy physique, footwork and not mentally sharp. Sort of like our LT.

As a side note... Chris684 : 2:41 pm : link Was really upset we couldnt get him in 2013 draft.



For me, one of those guys you fall in love with during pre-draft process.

RE: I really hate Big Blue '56 : 2:41 pm : link

Quote: this type of OL. Huge guy and that's all well and good, but sloppy physique, footwork and not mentally sharp. Sort of like our LT.



Haven't seen all that much of him. Can I borrow your tape? Thanks..😎 In comment 13387998 JOMO25 said:Haven't seen all that much of him. Can I borrow your tape? Thanks..😎

RE: I really hate UConn4523 : 2:42 pm : link

Quote: this type of OL. Huge guy and that's all well and good, but sloppy physique, footwork and not mentally sharp. Sort of like our LT.



Yeah, no one ever played better on a different team or anything. Why bother, right? In comment 13387998 JOMO25 said:Yeah, no one ever played better on a different team or anything. Why bother, right?

Fluker's advantage over a Watson jeff57 : 2:43 pm : link is that he has versatility. Can play both T and G. Although he seems to have done better at RT than RG.

RE: For those that care Johnny5 : 2:46 pm : link



However, things took a turn for the worse in his sophomore campaign. While Fluker played every game that season, his production sharply declined, so the Chargers decided to move him inside to right guard.



That plan didn't go well either, as Fluker struggled at right guard for the past two seasons. The Chargers finished with the 31st-ranked offensive line in 2016 and surrendered 36 sacks as well.



That said... sign him up!! Compete in camp!! Hahahaha! This is like reading one of those mad libs! Put a blank space on top of Flukers name and insert every single name on the Giants current OL... LOLIn comment 13387993 Ten Ton Hammer said:That said... sign him up!! Compete in camp!!

Soooo... bceagle05 : 2:48 pm : link which OL are we drafting at 23?

RE: RE: I really hate drkenneth : 2:49 pm : link

Yeah, no one ever played better on a different team or anything. Why bother, right?



I don't understand why this organization REFUSES to improve the OL.



I mean, why can't they just find 5 Pro-Bowls who will play for vet min? OUTRAGEOUS! In comment 13388006 UConn4523 said:I don't understand why this organization REFUSES to improve the OL.I mean, why can't they just find 5 Pro-Bowls who will play for vet min? OUTRAGEOUS!

RE: I really hate WillVAB : 2:50 pm : link

Quote: this type of OL. Huge guy and that's all well and good, but sloppy physique, footwork and not mentally sharp. Sort of like our LT.



I agree -- but if the price is right it makes sense to bring in a vet with experience and some upside. The Giants need bodies and completion along the OL. Doesn't make sense to burn 2-3 picks on OL. In comment 13387998 JOMO25 said:I agree -- but if the price is right it makes sense to bring in a vet with experience and some upside. The Giants need bodies and completion along the OL. Doesn't make sense to burn 2-3 picks on OL.

Not AcidTest : 2:54 pm : link really interested in him either, but I'd prefer him over Watson. And this is what's left, especially within our budget.

RE: I don't think anyone's looking for 5 pro bowlers. drkenneth : 3:00 pm : link

Quote: Just a competent OLine would be nice. It's been awhile..



I hear you. But let's see how this all plays out....Ellison and Marshall will certainly help things out up front. In comment 13388040 Dave in Hoboken said:sar·casmˈsärˌkazəm/nounthe use of irony to mock or convey contempt.I hear you. But let's see how this all plays out....Ellison and Marshall will certainly help things out up front.

yeah Fluker isn't ideal UConn4523 : 3:01 pm : link but when you are out on all of the top FA's you have to go into tier 2 and 3. Fluker is a young player who played for a very broken franchise who may respond well in a new environment.



Sooner or later the Giants will catch a break on the OL without having to invest a top pick or a huge contract. If he checks out physically and the numbers are right, it could pay immediate dividends.

If he's better than ryanmkeane : 3:03 pm : link Jerry I like it. But is he..?

Heavy Handed area junc : 3:03 pm : link Common theme to all the guys we are looking at seems to be size & power. We got pushed around last year

I'd be all for this Old Dirty Beckham : 3:04 pm : link move. Low risk high upside move.



Apologies to all for getting excited yesterday. Very frustrated with the Giants OL, obviously. Especially to Eric, RYK and Bb56.

It would have to be really cheap ZogZerg : 3:04 pm : link There is a reason Chargers dumped him.

Its just my opinion rich in DC : 3:05 pm : link But I think if you sign Beachum for LT, sign Fluker to RG, move Flowers to RT- that's a pretty good line in the modern NFL.



In today's NFL, you have big men in the middle of the DL- and the Giants have had problems running the ball between the tackles for years because they can't move those guys. Fluker would definitely help move those big guys.



Beachum's pass protect skills were significantly better than Flowers last year- Eli only has about 3 years left- make sure he doesn't get slammed from the back side anymore and you have better odds with the 3 WR.



In addition, people REALLY have forgotten this one- one of Eli's strengths in his early prime and when the Giants won 2 Super Bowls was his ability to freeze the defense with the play action fake handoff. No defense even buys Eli's play action anymore because they KNOW the Giants can't run the ball anyway, so just stay in your base pass D.



Also remember that if the DE/rush LB has to play contain on the run, and the Giants can run the ball effectively, that slows the pass rush down too- which is why Eli used the play action so much years ago.



If you have some big guys who can move people on the line- AND a blocking TE/FB, that play action becomes a threat again- and Eli stays on his feet and can set his feet more often because the defense has to stay honest.



It isn't just about having 5 All Pros- it is about slowing the defense down that half-step on the pass rush and being able to move the DL to get that 1st down on short yardage.

. Anakim : 3:05 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan

OL D.J. Fluker has visit scheduled with Giants, per source. The Patriots also have strong interest in the former Chargers first-round pick.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:06 pm : : 3:06 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 2m2 minutes ago



OL D.J. Fluker has visit scheduled with Giants, per source. The Patriots also have strong interest in the former Chargers first-round pick.



agree with rich UConn4523 : 3:07 pm : link improved Guard play and the ability to run up the gut will greatly help in pass pro. It will also help keep a cleaner pocket for Eli. I know LT is the highly coveted position on the OLine, but there's other ways to make it work. The Giants need to get creative.

I'm all for ryanmkeane : 3:13 pm : link Fluker and a rookie in the first two rounds competing for the open 2 slots. This paired with Ellison and we are at least moving in the right direction. Imagine what Beckham/Shepard can do with at the very least, an extra second to get open.

Also agree with Rich. chopperhatch : 3:18 pm : link At the very least Fluker gives us push up front. Beachum has more polish than Flowers on the left side. Grab those two and slide Flowers to RT, get back Newhouse and/or Jerry for depth and that is a good offseason given the market and cap room. Gets us much younger, deeper and more powerful up front. Get JPP to a long term deal and that is a productive offseason as we can draft BPA again and stay on course with the goal of the team.

RE: Heavy Handed Johnny5 : 3:21 pm : link

Quote: Common theme to all the guys we are looking at seems to be size & power. We got pushed around last year

For sure. I don't see sloppy footwork or technique here as some others have suggested. He is a big strapping nasty dude who doesn't get pushed around... but based on the mistake clips... oopha. I mean... He stripped his own WR on a fumble for crissakes... lol. Still, maybe an org change helps a guy like this. In comment 13388056 area junc said:For sure. I don't see sloppy footwork or technique here as some others have suggested. He is a big strapping nasty dude who doesn't get pushed around... but based on the mistake clips... oopha. I mean... He stripped his own WR on a fumble for crissakes... lol. Still, maybe an org change helps a guy like this.

RE: ... Rjanyg : 3:23 pm : link

Quote: Jordan RaananþVerified account @JordanRaanan 2m2 minutes ago



OL D.J. Fluker has visit scheduled with Giants, per source. The Patriots also have strong interest in the former Chargers first-round pick.



Like Fluker. Versatile. Young. In comment 13388063 Eric from BBI said:Like Fluker. Versatile. Young.

RE: RE: I don't think anyone's looking for 5 pro bowlers. Dave in Hoboken : 3:23 pm : link

I like both moves alot. So, no complaints from me. I'd just like to add Fluker, too. At least we have a visit scheduled, so there is at least some interest there on both sides. In comment 13388050 drkenneth said:I like both moves alot. So, no complaints from me. I'd just like to add Fluker, too. At least we have a visit scheduled, so there is at least some interest there on both sides.

Get it done with Fluker. Young with upside...Healthy as well. drkenneth : 3:25 pm : link .

I prefer Fluker at OT rather than OG Milton : 3:27 pm : link Same as I feel about Flowers. I think the assumption that their weaknesses can be better masked at OG than at OT is a mistake.



While the OT position requires greater athletic ability to be successful, the OG position is more mentally demanding. It was a couple of years ago I read in one of Bob McGinn's pre-draft columns an NFL scout saying that it's more important for an OG to be smart than it is an OT. Also, it seems to me that it's a waste of 35 1/2 inch arms to put these guys at OG.



So if you feel it is the mental demands of the game holding Flowers or Fluker back and not their athletic ability, a switch to OG from OT is not going to solve their problems. Only their coaches know if this is the case or not.

Also Fluker could be a good influence on Flowers Milton : 3:29 pm : link They have very, very different personalities, but they also have a lot in common (and the fact that both their names begin with "FL" is just a small part of it).

RE: RE: RE: I don't think anyone's looking for 5 pro bowlers. drkenneth : 3:29 pm : link

I like both moves alot. So, no complaints from me. I'd just like to add Fluker, too. At least we have a visit scheduled, so there is at least some interest there on both sides.



Yup. I'd be down for Fluker....rather take chance on younger guy with upside. In comment 13388088 Dave in Hoboken said:Yup. I'd be down for Fluker....rather take chance on younger guy with upside.

RE: Just get JPP signed Josh in the City : 3:32 pm : link

Quote: so we can afford these players AND Hankins..



Can't imagine getting JPP signed for a long term contarct would free up that much cap space. He's at $17MM right now for this year. Don't see any scenario where they get that number anywhere lower than $12MM and even that would be pushing more money towards the later years of a contract. In comment 13388080 Big Blue '56 said:Can't imagine getting JPP signed for a long term contarct would free up that much cap space. He's at $17MM right now for this year. Don't see any scenario where they get that number anywhere lower than $12MM and even that would be pushing more money towards the later years of a contract.

RE: Also agree with Rich. Beezer : 3:33 pm : link

Quote: At the very least Fluker gives us push up front. Beachum has more polish than Flowers on the left side. Grab those two and slide Flowers to RT, get back Newhouse and/or Jerry for depth and that is a good offseason given the market and cap room. Gets us much younger, deeper and more powerful up front. Get JPP to a long term deal and that is a productive offseason as we can draft BPA again and stay on course with the goal of the team.



^^^ this. In comment 13388075 chopperhatch said:^^^ this.

RE: RE: Just get JPP signed BillT : 3:37 pm : link

Vernon's first year hit was 13m so 11m is possible for JPP. Would save 6m. Along with the 8 w have that would give us 14m which would be enough for Flucker and Hankins. In comment 13388110 Josh in the City said:Vernon's first year hit was 13m so 11m is possible for JPP. Would save 6m. Along with the 8 w have that would give us 14m which would be enough for Flucker and Hankins.

According to Raanan Beer Man : 3:43 pm : link Fluker has a visit scheduled with the Giants

The Pats being in the mix sucks UConn4523 : 3:49 pm : link hopefully the visit is with us and they can get a deal done before leaving.

RE: According to Raanan Rjanyg : 3:55 pm : link

Quote: Fluker has a visit scheduled with the Giants



Don't let him leave the building. Short ride to Foxboro. In comment 13388131 Beer Man said:Don't let him leave the building. Short ride to Foxboro.

sign him ASAP jnoble : 3:56 pm : link we can use this guy and he can use a second chance with a change of scenery

RE: RE: According to Raanan Beer Man : 3:58 pm : link

Do it spike : 3:59 pm : link Don't let the Pats get him

Watson to Denver jeff57 : 4:03 pm : link May the Fluke be with us.

NYG apparently had a high grade on him in the Pugh draft JonC : 4:06 pm : link It would be a good gamble on upside, but Fluker has the body type that doesn't age well. I wonder if he's gained weight since college that might be slowing him down.



The last team I'd want to compete for players Big Blue '56 : 4:12 pm : link with are the Pats..Who wouldn't want to play for them..Our chances of signing him are slim and none, imo..If the Pats are serious about him, that is

They have to sign this guy Giants in 07 : 4:14 pm : link Goes along with the mantra of last offseason of signing players going into their second contract.





RE: The last team I'd want to compete for players Milton : 5:11 pm : link

Quote: with are the Pats..Who wouldn't want to play for them..Our chances of signing him are slim and none, imo..If the Pats are serious about him, that is I think the Pats are set at the tackle positions, so they would most likely want him at OG. And it could be the Giants are projecting him at Right Tackle, which could be his preference. In other words, there could be more to his decision than a better shot at a Super Bowl trophy and who's to say that Belichick will offer him any more money than Reese. In comment 13388228 Big Blue '56 said:I think the Pats are set at the tackle positions, so they would most likely want him at OG. And it could be the Giants are projecting him at Right Tackle, which could be his preference. In other words, there could be more to his decision than a better shot at a Super Bowl trophy and who's to say that Belichick will offer him any more money than Reese.