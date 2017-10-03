Raiders sign OT Marshall Newhouse Mkdaman1818 : 3/10/2017 11:47 pm #Raiders agree on a 2 year deal with OT Marshall Newhouse, source said.

Agree about JPP The_Taxman : 12:23 am : link We would've had about 30 mil if not for the franchise tag on JPP. Signing a long term deal would've gave us an extra 6-7 mil to work with.

Speedy The_Taxman : 12:25 am : link So why haven't we restructured those contracts yet? Answer:We are keeping that slug Thomas because Robinson is likely gone. We may restructure Harris which will save us a whopping 1.7 mil. You are a special kind of stupid.

Tax Giantfootball025 : 12:30 am : link None of know what the Giants front office does. If they sign Fluker it's because they know they can afford it.

he was signed here for bluepepper : 12:32 am : link depth. Got pressed into starting role when Beatty went down. Was not as bad as BBI made out. Seems like every OL breakdown in '15 was blamed on him.

Newhouse was not a bad player lono801 : 12:41 am : link Stop gap yes....long term no...



This shit just got interesting

If there is a market for Newhouse lono801 : 12:50 am : link There is a market for Jerry...



That's shocking and humbling at the same time...



Pugh back to RT?

RE: Speedy speedywheels : 1:09 am : link

Quote: So why haven't we restructured those contracts yet? Answer:We are keeping that slug Thomas because Robinson is likely gone. We may restructure Harris which will save us a whopping 1.7 mil. You are a special kind of stupid.



Vereen. Extending Pugh. Restructuring Jenkins. Or Vernon.



Who's the stupid one?



In comment 13388718 The_Taxman said:Vereen. Extending Pugh. Restructuring Jenkins. Or Vernon.Who's the stupid one?

Lets be real... Old Dirty Beckham : 1:14 am : link The giants probably lost their third best linemen today. Our lt sucks...the lg and c are good but neither are spectacular. The lt, rg and rt are bad ON PAPER. The biggest weakness is weaker on paper. We need to take an OL in rd 1 n 2 if we wanna win a sb

Another case of mass delusion sweeping BBI like in the Salem SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1:16 am : link witch hunt. A couple of people say that JPP is ruining free agency and everyone else starts repeating it, even though they know nothing about the real situation.



If the Giants can restructure the three big free agents contracts from last year, they could have all the cap space they need and more.



What O-Linemen were really worth a big payday from the Giants?



If JPP is really being an reasonable bastard in negotiations and screwing everything up, let Jerry give him some medium concessions followed by a "take it or play out the one year tag."



If JPP and his agent have any brains, they would not give up this multi-year small fortune and take the risk of injury or poor production screwing up his value a year from now.



But Reese doesn't need any advice. He knows his options and they don't include ditching JPP to overpay some mediocre offensive linemen.

RE: Fluker is a pipe dream Milton : 1:48 am : link

Quote: As mediocre as he is, he's going to want 7 mil at minimum. We have 9 mil. 4 of which has to go to draft picks. We aren't getting anyone. For someone who goes by the name Taxman, I would think you'd have a better handle on how the salary cap works in terms of the first year of multi-year contract. Even if Fluker is worth $7M/year, the Giants could give him a 4 year $28M deal with a $12M signing bonus and $750K salary in year one. The cap hit for such a deal would be $3.75M in 2017.



But I doubt very much that Fluker is going to command a contract averaging $7M/year unless it includes very little guaranteed money, certainly not the numbers I gave in the above example. If he was worth $7M/year, chances are the Chargers would've exercised the 5th year option on his contract for $8.8M.



Truth is we have no idea how much money Fluker will command. I know I certainly don't, maybe I shouldn't speak for others. He was a disappointment with the Chargers, but Kalil and Okung were also disappointments and they both signed bigtime contracts with tons of guaranteed money.



One difference is that those two are left tackles, Fluker is strictly rightside of the OL only. The Chargers moved him to OG, but I think the Giants will look at him as a right tackle. It could be that Fluker is looked upon in a similar light as Chance Warmack and Warmack signed a one year deal with the Eagles for chump change.



So I have no idea what his real dollar value is, but whatever it is, I hope the Giants are the team to sign him for that amount. In comment 13388713 The_Taxman said:For someone who goes by the name Taxman, I would think you'd have a better handle on how the salary cap works in terms of the first year of multi-year contract. Even if Fluker is worth $7M/year, the Giants could give him a 4 year $28M deal with a $12M signing bonus and $750K salary in year one. The cap hit for such a deal would be $3.75M in 2017.But I doubt very much that Fluker is going to command a contract averaging $7M/year unless it includes very little guaranteed money, certainly not the numbers I gave in the above example. If he was worth $7M/year, chances are the Chargers would've exercised the 5th year option on his contract for $8.8M.Truth is we have no idea how much money Fluker will command. I know I certainly don't, maybe I shouldn't speak for others. He was a disappointment with the Chargers, but Kalil and Okung were also disappointments and they both signed bigtime contracts with tons of guaranteed money.One difference is that those two are left tackles, Fluker is strictly rightside of the OL only. The Chargers moved him to OG, but I think the Giants will look at him as a right tackle. It could be that Fluker is looked upon in a similar light as Chance Warmack and Warmack signed a one year deal with the Eagles for chump change.So I have no idea what his real dollar value is, but whatever it is, I hope the Giants are the team to sign him for that amount.

RE: Another case of mass delusion sweeping BBI like in the Salem adamg : 1:50 am : link

Quote: witch hunt. A couple of people say that JPP is ruining free agency and everyone else starts repeating it, even though they know nothing about the real situation.



If the Giants can restructure the three big free agents contracts from last year, they could have all the cap space they need and more.



What O-Linemen were really worth a big payday from the Giants?



If JPP is really being an reasonable bastard in negotiations and screwing everything up, let Jerry give him some medium concessions followed by a "take it or play out the one year tag."



If JPP and his agent have any brains, they would not give up this multi-year small fortune and take the risk of injury or poor production screwing up his value a year from now.



But Reese doesn't need any advice. He knows his options and they don't include ditching JPP to overpay some mediocre offensive linemen.



Exactly. It sucks the market is crazy, but we can address OL in the draft and don't need to give Riley Reiff 60 million dollars. And actually, the offensive tackles may be a value pick in the late first this year btw. In comment 13388738 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:Exactly. It sucks the market is crazy, but we can address OL in the draft and don't need to give Riley Reiff 60 million dollars. And actually, the offensive tackles may be a value pick in the late first this year btw.

Restructuring is a two-way street, and it's not something you really Ten Ton Hammer : 2:45 am : link do lightly. A, the players have to want to do it, and B, It's kicking the can down the road. If they were going to do that, they probably would have done so to get a quality player they really want, not a clearance rack item.

Fluker would not be coming if contracts parameters George from PA : 4:30 am : link Were wide variety apart.....I suspect



He is flying in on the Giants request....For a physical.



This is going to be a bigger and longer deal then one thinks....



The monies are out of control.....But if he checks out.....He will be a Giants

RE: Restructuring is a two-way street, and it's not something you really Milton : 4:41 am : link

Quote: do lightly. A, the players have to want to do it, and B, It's kicking the can down the road. If they were going to do that, they probably would have done so to get a quality player they really want, not a clearance rack item. It's really not a two-way street. There is no reason for a player to reject the restructuring of his contract. It means salary is converted to bonus money, so he gets it sooner and in one lump sum rather than in 17 weekly payments from September to January. So he can begin earning interest on it immediately. On top of that, it gives him greater leverage in future years because his salary will be unchanged but his cap hit will be larger. The only reason to reject a restructured contract is if you want to force your way off the team. In comment 13388750 Ten Ton Hammer said:It's really not a two-way street. There is no reason for a player to reject the restructuring of his contract. It means salary is converted to bonus money, so he gets it sooner and in one lump sum rather than in 17 weekly payments from September to January. So he can begin earning interest on it immediately. On top of that, it gives him greater leverage in future years because his salary will be unchanged but his cap hit will be larger. The only reason to reject a restructured contract is if you want to force your way off the team.

If the Giants don't sign Fluker... Milton : 4:46 am : link It won't be because they didn't have the cap room for a deal. It will be because another team was willing to offer Fluker more money than the Giants thought he was worth.

Derek Carr just ran screaming into the night jeff57 : 5:21 am : link .

So right now Chip : 7:17 am : link Our OL is in worse shape than last year with no depth and a lousy class of OL coming out in the draft this year. It was the biggest problem the last few years and the Giants have not addressed the issue at all. Hopefully we can get Fluker.

RE: RE: Fluker is a pipe dream Gmen4Life21 : 7:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 13388713 The_Taxman said:





Quote:





As mediocre as he is, he's going to want 7 mil at minimum. We have 9 mil. 4 of which has to go to draft picks. We aren't getting anyone.



For someone who goes by the name Taxman, I would think you'd have a better handle on how the salary cap works in terms of the first year of multi-year contract. Even if Fluker is worth $7M/year, the Giants could give him a 4 year $28M deal with a $12M signing bonus and $750K salary in year one. The cap hit for such a deal would be $3.75M in 2017.



But I doubt very much that Fluker is going to command a contract averaging $7M/year unless it includes very little guaranteed money, certainly not the numbers I gave in the above example. If he was worth $7M/year, chances are the Chargers would've exercised the 5th year option on his contract for $8.8M.



Truth is we have no idea how much money Fluker will command. I know I certainly don't, maybe I shouldn't speak for others. He was a disappointment with the Chargers, but Kalil and Okung were also disappointments and they both signed bigtime contracts with tons of guaranteed money.



One difference is that those two are left tackles, Fluker is strictly rightside of the OL only. The Chargers moved him to OG, but I think the Giants will look at him as a right tackle. It could be that Fluker is looked upon in a similar light as Chance Warmack and Warmack signed a one year deal with the Eagles for chump change.



So I have no idea what his real dollar value is, but whatever it is, I hope the Giants are the team to sign him for that amount.



This. Tons of good points.



I think he MAY need to sign a prove it deal. Even if there are multi-year deals on the table they may not be very good. He's just 25-26, so I think 1 year could make a lot of sense from his perspective. Pryor and Jeffery are two of several I was surprised have had to settle for one year deals and not even for top dollar. In comment 13388744 Milton said:This. Tons of good points.I think he MAY need to sign a prove it deal. Even if there are multi-year deals on the table they may not be very good. He's just 25-26, so I think 1 year could make a lot of sense from his perspective. Pryor and Jeffery are two of several I was surprised have had to settle for one year deals and not even for top dollar.

I don’t get the distain for Newhouse bigblue1124 : 8:04 am : link Like it or not he was one of our better linemen last season and versatile. More or less our Kevin Boothe last year and we would have been fucked without him.



I wish the guy luck



RE: RE: Fluker is a pipe dream AcidTest : 8:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13388713 The_Taxman said:





Quote:





As mediocre as he is, he's going to want 7 mil at minimum. We have 9 mil. 4 of which has to go to draft picks. We aren't getting anyone.



For someone who goes by the name Taxman, I would think you'd have a better handle on how the salary cap works in terms of the first year of multi-year contract. Even if Fluker is worth $7M/year, the Giants could give him a 4 year $28M deal with a $12M signing bonus and $750K salary in year one. The cap hit for such a deal would be $3.75M in 2017.



But I doubt very much that Fluker is going to command a contract averaging $7M/year unless it includes very little guaranteed money, certainly not the numbers I gave in the above example. If he was worth $7M/year, chances are the Chargers would've exercised the 5th year option on his contract for $8.8M.



Truth is we have no idea how much money Fluker will command. I know I certainly don't, maybe I shouldn't speak for others. He was a disappointment with the Chargers, but Kalil and Okung were also disappointments and they both signed bigtime contracts with tons of guaranteed money.



One difference is that those two are left tackles, Fluker is strictly rightside of the OL only. The Chargers moved him to OG, but I think the Giants will look at him as a right tackle. It could be that Fluker is looked upon in a similar light as Chance Warmack and Warmack signed a one year deal with the Eagles for chump change.



So I have no idea what his real dollar value is, but whatever it is, I hope the Giants are the team to sign him for that amount.



Excellent analysis. I don't really want Fluker, but that's what's available. He might benefit from the proverbial "change of scenery."



Good luck to Marshall. Wish him the best. He played hard, and was good at guard. Thanks for all your contributions to the Giants Marshall. In comment 13388744 Milton said:Excellent analysis. I don't really want Fluker, but that's what's available. He might benefit from the proverbial "change of scenery."Good luck to Marshall. Wish him the best. He played hard, and was good at guard. Thanks for all your contributions to the Giants Marshall.

RE: Restructuring is a two-way street, and it's not something you really jcn56 : 8:06 am : link

Quote: do lightly. A, the players have to want to do it, and B, It's kicking the can down the road. If they were going to do that, they probably would have done so to get a quality player they really want, not a clearance rack item.



Restructuring means turning nonguaranteed money into guaranteed dollars. No players are turning that down, ever. You're turning money they might see into money they'll get right now.



A pay cut isn't a restructure, that's where you need both sides to be amenable.



In comment 13388750 Ten Ton Hammer said:Restructuring means turning nonguaranteed money into guaranteed dollars. No players are turning that down, ever. You're turning money they might see into money they'll get right now.A pay cut isn't a restructure, that's where you need both sides to be amenable.

Fluker was cut right? DavidinBMNY : 8:11 am : link I'm sure he has some upside and I think it's likely he joins for a reasonable contract, but I don't think he's a savior. Will he be better then Newhouse? Maybe.



Newhouse did a decent job, and better when he played guard.



Newhouse was a man's man RetroJint : 8:11 am : link & not nearly as bad as he was made out to be. Don't think he is a starter . However the Giants line just got weaker if you think that depth and versatility are important:

RE: Reese LauderdaleMatty : 8:19 am : link

Quote: I'm assuming he has a plan. Wishful thinking?



He's got a plan. But when it comes to OL there isn't a worse GMin the NFL.



It's almost like he just figures 3 step drops can cure the worst talent level in the NFL. I think he hates Eli. In comment 13388710 Marty866b said:He's got a plan. But when it comes to OL there isn't a worse GMin the NFL.It's almost like he just figures 3 step drops can cure the worst talent level in the NFL. I think he hates Eli.

Build the Line the Right Way Suburbanites : 8:20 am : link Through the draft, Guard Tackle or Tackel Guard in the first two rounds, Jake Butt in the third. However there's no escaping the fact that it all has to click for Flowers this year, without a vet signing he's your left tackle. He's a 23 year old with 2 years of NFL experience, coach him up.

The Giants XBRONX : 8:21 am : link offensive line solution they won't do.I defer to Sy on Fluker. Sign Fluker and Mangold. Put Mangold at LG. Have Pugh and Flowers battle it out for LT. The loser battles Fluker for RT, with the loser playing RG.

RE: RE: Another case of mass delusion sweeping BBI like in the Salem LauderdaleMatty : 8:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13388738 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:





Quote:





witch hunt. A couple of people say that JPP is ruining free agency and everyone else starts repeating it, even though they know nothing about the real situation.



If the Giants can restructure the three big free agents contracts from last year, they could have all the cap space they need and more.



What O-Linemen were really worth a big payday from the Giants?



If JPP is really being an reasonable bastard in negotiations and screwing everything up, let Jerry give him some medium concessions followed by a "take it or play out the one year tag."



If JPP and his agent have any brains, they would not give up this multi-year small fortune and take the risk of injury or poor production screwing up his value a year from now.



But Reese doesn't need any advice. He knows his options and they don't include ditching JPP to overpay some mediocre offensive linemen.







Exactly. It sucks the market is crazy, but we can address OL in the draft and don't need to give Riley Reiff 60 million dollars. And actually, the offensive tackles may be a value pick in the late first this year btw.



The Giants have shown ZERO ability to identify offensive line talent in the draft or FA. At least thy found a TE who can block. God knows why the fuck they refused to last year. Oh wait to to carry two guys at back up QB who will babe about as significant careers in the NFL as I do.



People arent upset Newhouse is gone. Tha t they didn't piss away 40-60 million on Rief or Okung. . They are upset Reese is a moron wnen it comes to the OL. We heard from all the people who generally reside up Reese's ass he had a plan last year. Yeah. That worked out. Forgive us for our skepticism In comment 13388745 adamg said:The Giants have shown ZERO ability to identify offensive line talent in the draft or FA. At least thy found a TE who can block. God knows why the fuck they refused to last year. Oh wait to to carry two guys at back up QB who will babe about as significant careers in the NFL as I do.People arent upset Newhouse is gone. Tha t they didn't piss away 40-60 million on Rief or Okung. . They are upset Reese is a moron wnen it comes to the OL. We heard from all the people who generally reside up Reese's ass he had a plan last year. Yeah. That worked out. Forgive us for our skepticism

I think it's safe to say, the OL David B. : 8:37 am : link will be a bit different next season, but unless they uncover a David Diehl type rookie in the draft, the OL won't be any better than it was last year.



The FA's available -- certainly the remaining ones -- don't appear to be any better than Newhouse or Jerry.

RE: Derek Carr just ran screaming into the night Rjanyg : 8:43 am : link

Quote: .



Too funny. Nicely done In comment 13388765 jeff57 said:Too funny. Nicely done

RE: RE: Reese The_Boss : 8:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13388710 Marty866b said:





Quote:





I'm assuming he has a plan. Wishful thinking?







He's got a plan. But when it comes to OL there isn't a worse GMin the NFL.



It's almost like he just figures 3 step drops can cure the worst talent level in the NFL. I think he hates Eli.



Someone I know actually says he thinks Reese hates Eli as well. Obviously it's not true because Eli's a big reason why he's still employed, but you would think that at an advanced stage of his career, something Reese had acknowledged numerous times, he'd understand that Eli needs a solid OL now more than at any time in his career. In comment 13388844 LauderdaleMatty said:Someone I know actually says he thinks Reese hates Eli as well. Obviously it's not true because Eli's a big reason why he's still employed, but you would think that at an advanced stage of his career, something Reese had acknowledged numerous times, he'd understand that Eli needs a solid OL now more than at any time in his career.

RE: Let's all not forget the possible plans the Giants The_Boss : 8:50 am : link

Quote: might have (even as versatile depth) for Brett Jones



Plan for Brett Jones?

Come on. The plan is to have him in pads every week and hope there are no in game injuries across the interior of the OL that would require him starting for a long stretch of time.

In comment 13388852 Big Blue '56 said:Plan for Brett Jones?Come on. The plan is to have him in pads every week and hope there are no in game injuries across the interior of the OL that would require him starting for a long stretch of time.

RE: Newhouse was a man's man yatqb : 8:51 am : link

Quote: & not nearly as bad as he was made out to be. Don't think he is a starter . However the Giants line just got weaker if you think that depth and versatility are important:



Agree that we just got weaker, Retro.



I'm getting the sense that the Giants want to get younger on the OL, and given that, that we're gonna have a few rookies battling for starting positions this season. Cam Robinson, with his inconsistency? Lamb, with his short arms but good feet? This is gonna be an interesting two months. In comment 13388833 RetroJint said:Agree that we just got weaker, Retro.I'm getting the sense that the Giants want to get younger on the OL, and given that, that we're gonna have a few rookies battling for starting positions this season. Cam Robinson, with his inconsistency? Lamb, with his short arms but good feet? This is gonna be an interesting two months.

RE: RE: Newhouse was a man's man The_Boss : 8:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13388833 RetroJint said:





Quote:





& not nearly as bad as he was made out to be. Don't think he is a starter . However the Giants line just got weaker if you think that depth and versatility are important:







Agree that we just got weaker, Retro.



I'm getting the sense that the Giants want to get younger on the OL, and given that, that we're gonna have a few rookies battling for starting positions this season. Cam Robinson, with his inconsistency? Lamb, with his short arms but good feet? This is gonna be an interesting two months.



I'd take either of those 2 and plug them into RG. Robinson in particular as Sy thinks he has All Pro talent at that spot. RT is trickier. No clue what they do there. In comment 13388882 yatqb said:I'd take either of those 2 and plug them into RG. Robinson in particular as Sy thinks he has All Pro talent at that spot. RT is trickier. No clue what they do there.

RE: RE: RE: Reese LauderdaleMatty : 8:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13388844 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





In comment 13388710 Marty866b said:





Quote:





I'm assuming he has a plan. Wishful thinking?







He's got a plan. But when it comes to OL there isn't a worse GMin the NFL.



It's almost like he just figures 3 step drops can cure the worst talent level in the NFL. I think he hates Eli.







Someone I know actually says he thinks Reese hates Eli as well. Obviously it's not true because Eli's a big reason why he's still employed, but you would think that at an advanced stage of his career, something Reese had acknowledged numerous times, he'd understand that Eli needs a solid OL now more than at any time in his career.



lol I was joking but it's just a huge organizational blind spot. You have guy who is not very mobile in the later stages of his career and the one area of the team that is essential to an older QB they can't get right 4 years running In comment 13388878 The_Boss said:lol I was joking but it's just a huge organizational blind spot. You have guy who is not very mobile in the later stages of his career and the one area of the team that is essential to an older QB they can't get right 4 years running

RE: RE: RE: RE: Reese The_Boss : 9:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13388878 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13388844 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





In comment 13388710 Marty866b said:





Quote:





I'm assuming he has a plan. Wishful thinking?







He's got a plan. But when it comes to OL there isn't a worse GMin the NFL.



It's almost like he just figures 3 step drops can cure the worst talent level in the NFL. I think he hates Eli.







Someone I know actually says he thinks Reese hates Eli as well. Obviously it's not true because Eli's a big reason why he's still employed, but you would think that at an advanced stage of his career, something Reese had acknowledged numerous times, he'd understand that Eli needs a solid OL now more than at any time in his career.







lol I was joking but it's just a huge organizational blind spot. You have guy who is not very mobile in the later stages of his career and the one area of the team that is essential to an older QB they can't get right 4 years running



I've made it no secret my disappointment in the level of talent they've accumulated along the OL the last number of years. I'm in agreement. In comment 13388893 LauderdaleMatty said:I've made it no secret my disappointment in the level of talent they've accumulated along the OL the last number of years. I'm in agreement.

The Marshall Newhouse era has just ended. Ira : 9:01 am : link What will the future bring?

Reese is lousy drafting o-line Ivan15 : 9:14 am : link Not a revelation to most of you but I counted the draft picks on the BBI listed roster.



1 QB, 1 RB, 2 WR, 1TE, 5 OL, 4 DL, 2 LB, 5 DB



Allowing for the fact that OL, DL, and DB, tend to take up the most roster spots, not only is Reese terrible at drafting OL, the Giants haven't been able to develop them either.

RE: RE: Fluker is a pipe dream Carson53 : 9:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 13388713 The_Taxman said:





Quote:





As mediocre as he is, he's going to want 7 mil at minimum. We have 9 mil. 4 of which has to go to draft picks. We aren't getting anyone.



For someone who goes by the name Taxman, I would think you'd have a better handle on how the salary cap works in terms of the first year of multi-year contract. Even if Fluker is worth $7M/year, the Giants could give him a 4 year $28M deal with a $12M signing bonus and $750K salary in year one. The cap hit for such a deal would be $3.75M in 2017.



But I doubt very much that Fluker is going to command a contract averaging $7M/year unless it includes very little guaranteed money, certainly not the numbers I gave in the above example. If he was worth $7M/year, chances are the Chargers would've exercised the 5th year option on his contract for $8.8M.



Truth is we have no idea how much money Fluker will command. I know I certainly don't, maybe I shouldn't speak for others. He was a disappointment with the Chargers, but Kalil and Okung were also disappointments and they both signed bigtime contracts with tons of guaranteed money.



One difference is that those two are left tackles, Fluker is strictly rightside of the OL only. The Chargers moved him to OG, but I think the Giants will look at him as a right tackle. It could be that Fluker is looked upon in a similar light as Chance Warmack and Warmack signed a one year deal with the Eagles for chump change.



So I have no idea what his real dollar value is, but whatever it is, I hope the Giants are the team to sign him for that amount.



I must admit, that first line made me chuckle.

BTW, I think Fluker is John Jerry 2.0, both are not

good run blockers. The Giants need about 6 mill. for the rooks Taxman, just saying. If I was the Giants, I wouldn't

go more than 2 years, 9 mill. on Fluker with about 5 GTD.

There is a reason a 25 yr. old. G/T is available on the open market now. Newhouse is gone, yippee! In comment 13388744 Milton said:I must admit, that first line made me chuckle.BTW, I think Fluker is John Jerry 2.0, both are notgood run blockers. The Giants need about 6 mill. for the rooks Taxman, just saying. If I was the Giants, I wouldn'tgo more than 2 years, 9 mill. on Fluker with about 5 GTD.There is a reason a 25 yr. old. G/T is available on the open market now. Newhouse is gone, yippee!

If they sign Fluker: Carson53 : 9:26 am : link from left to right, Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Fluker, and Hart.



They may find a plug and play in the draft, but unless they do, this looks likely to me. They can't afford to sign another

O Lineman in free agency, unless it is a vet. min. deal.

those of you celebrating Newhouse's departure gidiefor : Mod : 9:28 am : : 9:28 am : link are doing the same thing the fan base of every team, except the Bengals, is doing about their former offensive lineman now signed by another team this FA period - they all sucked



Newhouse wasn't terrible - but he is definitely the best of what's out there -



Charger fans are cheering that they signed Okung and lost Fluker.



You all are desperate for Fluker and cheering that Newhouse is gone.



Be careful what you wish for - it is not true that there is addition by subtraction here.

Wow who is left? Patrick77 : 9:30 am : link Jerry, Lang, Fluker, Clady?



Pretty soon BBI won't be able to name FA OL.



Newhouse was signed on the third day of free agency, think about that. Demand is out of control.

RE: Wow who is left? Carson53 : 9:38 am : link

Quote: Jerry, Lang, Fluker, Clady?



Pretty soon BBI won't be able to name FA OL.



Newhouse was signed on the third day of free agency, think about that. Demand is out of control. .



Pretty whacked, the money thrown at some very average tackles! In comment 13388932 Patrick77 said:Pretty whacked, the money thrown at some very average tackles!

RE: those of you celebrating Newhouse's departure LauderdaleMatty : 9:43 am : link

Quote: are doing the same thing the fan base of every team, except the Bengals, is doing about their former offensive lineman now signed by another team this FA period - they all sucked



Newhouse wasn't terrible - but he is definitely the best of what's out there -



Charger fans are cheering that they signed Okung and lost Fluker.



You all are desperate for Fluker and cheering that Newhouse is gone.



Be careful what you wish for - it is not true that there is addition by subtraction here.



Reese did nothing last year. This year so far he lost a guy who was at least a valuable backup. People who are glad he's gone seem to think he is a starter. Well that's Reese's fault. The guy and his whole staff just isn't good enough at finding offensive lineman period. I said it before. My guess is w the WCO the Giants brass assumed that would fix a lot of the ills of their ineptitude. It hasn't. At least not they grabbed Ellison. But good God. In Reese's whole career as a GM his best OL Draft pick may be Pugh.



What I wish for is for them to bring in an outside person to figure out what to do. I have zero faith in them when it comes to OL. DBs great. WRs great. OL. Ugh In comment 13388931 gidiefor said:Reese did nothing last year. This year so far he lost a guy who was at least a valuable backup. People who are glad he's gone seem to think he is a starter. Well that's Reese's fault. The guy and his whole staff just isn't good enough at finding offensive lineman period. I said it before. My guess is w the WCO the Giants brass assumed that would fix a lot of the ills of their ineptitude. It hasn't. At least not they grabbed Ellison. But good God. In Reese's whole career as a GM his best OL Draft pick may be Pugh.What I wish for is for them to bring in an outside person to figure out what to do. I have zero faith in them when it comes to OL. DBs great. WRs great. OL. Ugh

PRetty much guarantees #23 will be picked from PatersonPlank : 9:44 am : link Robinson, Lamp, Ramczyk, or Bolles. I'd prefer Robinson but could live with any of them.