BBI Meltdown - QB Geno Smith visiting Giants today Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am
Art Stapleton Verified account @art_stapleton



Expectation is that former #Jets + current FA quarterback Geno Smith will visit with #Giants today, per sources.

NO !!!! Archer : 11:21 am : link I have seen enough of Geno Smith.



He is terrible and not a player that I would want as a back up.

He is like Cutler really good tools but not a good player.



Even the Jets do not want him and their need is significantly greater than the Giants.



If Eli ever got hurt there is no way I would want Geno leading the team down the field. He is a turnover waiting to happen.





Meltdown why? Johnny5 : 11:22 am : link We need a backup QB. I mean sure it'd be nice to have Romo as a backup, but...

RE: Kid was immature early on,then got caught up in Devon : 11:24 am : link

Quote: that mess called the Jets. Fresh start,stable environment,signed on the cheap. What's not to like. You want Josh Johnson back? Hopefully still able to draft a young QB as #3 & the future!



If Josh Johnson is cheaper, yes. Especially if they're going to draft a QB that will merit a roster spot too.



Like I said above, Eli's contract + non vet min back-up + plus R1 to R4 draft pick is too many resources. In comment 13389079 TheMick7 said:If Josh Johnson is cheaper, yes. Especially if they're going to draft a QB that will merit a roster spot too.Like I said above, Eli's contract + non vet min back-up + plus R1 to R4 draft pick is too many resources.

What Do You Expect Suburbanites : 11:28 am : link You're getting as the backup QB? Earl Morrel, Frank Reich, Gary Kubiak? Geno's no starter but he's a secondary Mr round pick with a lot of NFL playing time. That's pretty much all you can ask for as your backup.

Josh Johnson pjcas18 : 11:30 am : link hasn't thrown a meaningful pass in almost 6 years.



Obviously the coaching staff and FO know far more than us, but I feel like option #2 being Josh Johnson gives the Giants only slightly better chances to win than option #2 being me; a 6' 210 pound men's league hockey player who hasn't thrown a meaningful pass in 30 years.



This meeting probably has something to do with Marshall PatersonPlank : 11:32 am : link My Jets diehard buddy says they are best friends and work out together. Marshall has always been a supporter of Geno.

RE: What Do You Expect jeff57 : 11:33 am : link

Quote: You're getting as the backup QB? Earl Morrel, Frank Reich, Gary Kubiak? Geno's no starter but he's a secondary Mr round pick with a lot of NFL playing time. That's pretty much all you can ask for as your backup.

Now there's a haircut you can set your watch to.







RE: Add him to the list of illustrious backups gtt350 : 11:34 am : link

Quote: Lorenzen

Rosenfels

Sorgi

Freeman

Guy who got slugged in the mouth and missed a season.



My problem with Smith is he isn't a steady hand or a development guy Patrick77 : 11:39 am : link He is an inaccurate limited turnover mahine who takes sacks. He is the worst of two worlds - a developmental negative play guy. Him becoming a game manager might be a stretch.



Most backups suck too but there we guys who could probably could dink and dunk without taking multiple negative plays every game.

I'd AcidTest : 11:43 am : link rather just stay with Johnson. He at least knows the system. The meaningful passes Geno threw were usually INTs.

Geno has talent Old Dirty Beckham : 11:44 am : link I think it would do him well to come to a better organization with offensive minded coaches and a positive influence in Eli to work under.

Jets won 8 games bluepepper : 11:47 am : link with Geno at QB when he was a rookie. The idea that our season has to be over if Eli goes down for more than 1-2 games is no way to think. We have a great defense. Hold the other team to 10 points, Geno or whomever throws a couple of good passes to OBJ (or Marshall) and voila you have a win. Geno is capable of that. Moreso than say Nassib was.

Embarrassing that we're even bringing him in for a visit The_Taxman : 11:48 am : link As horrible as Nassib and Johnson are, I'd rather have either. Or even give Wenning the job. Anyone but this failure.

RE: I want the cheapest, youngest option Matt M. : 11:49 am : link

Quote: If he comes close to vet min, I'm all for it. Let's face it, Eli goes down and the season goes with him, might as well not dump good cap resources into a backup QB. I agree. In comment 13389036 jcn56 said:I agree.

RE: Embarrassing that we're even bringing him in for a visit Big Blue '56 : 11:50 am : link

Quote: As horrible as Nassib and Johnson are, I'd rather have either. Or even give Wenning the job. Anyone but this failure.



Nassib was awful..Johnson probably even worse. Smith has flaws, but he's more experienced than either of the two, in that Johnson hasn't thrown a pass in what, 6 years? In comment 13389132 The_Taxman said:Nassib was awful..Johnson probably even worse. Smith has flaws, but he's more experienced than either of the two, in that Johnson hasn't thrown a pass in what, 6 years?

RE: I was hoping for Matt M. : 11:51 am : link

Quote: Fitzpatrick I hope that is just a bad joke. In comment 13389053 Jolly Blue Giant said:I hope that is just a bad joke.

Plus Matt M. : 11:53 am : link Here Geno has no delusions of even being in the running as the starter. This team has several needs to fill that will actually play and likely start. That is where you spend the money, not on a backup QB when your starter is Eli.

Some of you are ridiculous. Brown Recluse : 11:53 am : link If they sign him, you'll change your tune. Just like you did with every other "bad" player the Giants signed. Once they don Giants blue, all is forgiven.



This wouldn't be the worst signing in the world.

Good athlete joeinpa : 11:55 am : link Big arm. Why noy

RE: Some of you are ridiculous. Big Blue '56 : 11:57 am : link

Quote: If they sign him, you'll change your tune. Just like you did with every other "bad" player the Giants signed. Once they don Giants blue, all is forgiven.



This wouldn't be the worst signing in the world.



And he's 26...😜😜😜 In comment 13389140 Brown Recluse said:And he's 26...😜😜😜

RE: RE: Embarrassing that we're even bringing him in for a visit eric2425ny : 11:57 am : link

Not sure how this can be perceived as a bad move if the $$ is right. The guy might not be great, but keep in mind he played for NY's minor league team and is a former high end pick. Watch this guy end up being fantastic in preseason (hopefully that's all he'll have to play). I'd rather have a guy with some potential than a lousy Curtis Painter type. In comment 13389135 Big Blue '56 said:Not sure how this can be perceived as a bad move if the $$ is right. The guy might not be great, but keep in mind he played for NY's minor league team and is a former high end pick. Watch this guy end up being fantastic in preseason (hopefully that's all he'll have to play). I'd rather have a guy with some potential than a lousy Curtis Painter type.

RE: RE: RE: I want the cheapest, youngest option Section331 : 11:59 am : link

That's the thing - you think the league is OL starved, try signing a halfway decent QB.



For a QB to go .500 in Eli's place, he'd have to be better than halfway decent, and that would command a lot of money (see Osweiler, Brock and Glennon, Mike).



That's true. I guess we could do worse. I'd take a look at Josh McCown or TJ Yates first, but you do want a guy who at least has some NFL starts. In comment 13389082 jcn56 said:That's true. I guess we could do worse. I'd take a look at Josh McCown or TJ Yates first, but you do want a guy who at least has some NFL starts.

Get the most noble backup Carl in CT : 12:07 pm : link The way things are going Eli will be hurt and he will be running for his life.

Ha ha, Eric is now stoking the fire by putting Geno on the home page PatersonPlank : 12:07 pm : link of BBI.

Backup QBs Are Not Cheap Jim in Tampa : 12:08 pm : link The Bucs offered Glennon 8 mil per to stay on as a backup.



Geno has experience starting and some tools. He would actually be their best backup QB in quite a while. If he hadn't played of the Jets I think more people would be on board with the idea.

5Bowls old man : 12:09 pm : link I was thinking the same thing.

He's a big guy, maybe TE-convert in mind.If he can block, 4OLs,2(1 as a designated OL) blocking TEs, who might be better than our 5+1 last year.

RE: Get the most noble backup PatersonPlank : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: The way things are going Eli will be hurt and he will be running for his life.



Geno is very noble. In comment 13389157 Carl in CT said:Geno is very noble.

RE: Backup QBs Are Not Cheap Brown Recluse : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: The Bucs offered Glennon 8 mil per to stay on as a backup.



Geno has experience starting and some tools. He would actually be their best backup QB in quite a while. If he hadn't played of the Jets I think more people would be on board with the idea.



Sometimes they're cheap and sometimes they aren't. Depends on a number of variables. In comment 13389159 Jim in Tampa said:Sometimes they're cheap and sometimes they aren't. Depends on a number of variables.

Nobility is tantamount to good QB play Patrick77 : 12:13 pm : link Being mobile can help too but being a noble of high birth is an excellent requisite.

As bad as he has been giantsfan227B : 12:30 pm : link I trust him more than Nassib. Nassib was a total waste of a pick.

RE: Backup QBs Are Not Cheap Ten Ton Hammer : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: The Bucs offered Glennon 8 mil per to stay on as a backup.



Geno has experience starting and some tools. He would actually be their best backup QB in quite a while. If he hadn't played of the Jets I think more people would be on board with the idea.



Kind of an outlier, and questionable situation since the Bucs aren't paying their QB real money yet. 8 million a year for a backup QB is absolutely not the going rate around the league. In comment 13389159 Jim in Tampa said:Kind of an outlier, and questionable situation since the Bucs aren't paying their QB real money yet. 8 million a year for a backup QB is absolutely not the going rate around the league.

RE: As bad as he has been jcn56 : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: I trust him more than Nassib. Nassib was a total waste of a pick.



Nassib was perfect. A low cost insurance policy we never needed. In comment 13389201 giantsfan227B said:Nassib was perfect. A low cost insurance policy we never needed.

Geno sucks ZogZerg : 1:12 pm : link I'd rather draft an unknown prospect.

Smith would be an adequate #2. Big Blue Blogger : 1:23 pm : link They can draft a developmental QB on day 3, and carry him (or Keith Wenning) as a healthy scratch or possibly on the practice squad for a year. They did the same thing in Nassib's rookie year, with Curtis Painter as the #2. Eli is four years older now, which makes insurance more expensive.



BTW, a dozen QBs have started for the Jets since November 2004. For some reason, I thought that was worth mentioning.

RE: As bad as he has been shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:29 pm : link

Quote: I trust him more than Nassib. Nassib was a total waste of a pick.



IDK... Nassib looked awful in the preseason last year, but he was usually good on the VERY rare occasions he got regular season game action.



Geno Smith is an untrustworthy human being, let alone an untrustworthy football player. I'd rather go with Nassib. In comment 13389201 giantsfan227B said:IDK... Nassib looked awful in the preseason last year, but he was usually good on the VERY rare occasions he got regular season game action.Geno Smith is an untrustworthy human being, let alone an untrustworthy football player. I'd rather go with Nassib.

If he's willing to sign for the vet minimum then his contract won't yatqb : 1:36 pm : link count against the cap. So he can be cut at any time.

RE: Holy fuck Dave in Hoboken : 1:41 pm : link

Do you work for the Giants by any chance? In comment 13389285 Rory said:Do you work for the Giants by any chance?

RE: If he's willing to sign for the vet minimum then his contract won't Big Blue '56 : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: count against the cap. So he can be cut at any time.



I never knew that. Vet minimums aren't counted against the cap? In comment 13389292 yatqb said:I never knew that. Vet minimums aren't counted against the cap?