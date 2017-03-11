BBI Meltdown - QB Geno Smith visiting Giants today

Art Stapleton& #8207;Verified account @art_stapleton
Expectation is that former #Jets + current FA quarterback Geno Smith will visit with #Giants today, per sources.
#NYG
I have seen enough of Geno Smith.
He is terrible and not a player that I would want as a back up.
He is like Cutler really good tools but not a good player.
Even the Jets do not want him and their need is significantly greater than the Giants.
If Eli ever got hurt there is no way I would want Geno leading the team down the field. He is a turnover waiting to happen.
We need a backup QB. I mean sure it'd be nice to have Romo as a backup, but...
| that mess called the Jets. Fresh start,stable environment,signed on the cheap. What's not to like. You want Josh Johnson back? Hopefully still able to draft a young QB as #3 & the future!
If Josh Johnson is cheaper, yes. Especially if they're going to draft a QB that will merit a roster spot too.
Like I said above, Eli's contract + non vet min back-up + plus R1 to R4 draft pick is too many resources.
He started over him last year?
Money
You're getting as the backup QB? Earl Morrel, Frank Reich, Gary Kubiak? Geno's no starter but he's a secondary Mr round pick with a lot of NFL playing time. That's pretty much all you can ask for as your backup.
hasn't thrown a meaningful pass in almost 6 years.
Obviously the coaching staff and FO know far more than us, but I feel like option #2 being Josh Johnson gives the Giants only slightly better chances to win than option #2 being me; a 6' 210 pound men's league hockey player who hasn't thrown a meaningful pass in 30 years.
My Jets diehard buddy says they are best friends and work out together. Marshall has always been a supporter of Geno.
Now there's a haircut you can set your watch to.
I hope he never needs to start.....but why not
Rosenfels
Sorgi
Freeman
Guy who got slugged in the mouth and missed a season.
Lorenzen was illustrious
He is an inaccurate limited turnover mahine who takes sacks. He is the worst of two worlds - a developmental negative play guy. Him becoming a game manager might be a stretch.
Most backups suck too but there we guys who could probably could dink and dunk without taking multiple negative plays every game.
Last I knew he couldn't find a job.
rather just stay with Johnson. He at least knows the system. The meaningful passes Geno threw were usually INTs.
I think it would do him well to come to a better organization with offensive minded coaches and a positive influence in Eli to work under.
He has worked with him. Bet his answer is hell no!
with Geno at QB when he was a rookie. The idea that our season has to be over if Eli goes down for more than 1-2 games is no way to think. We have a great defense. Hold the other team to 10 points, Geno or whomever throws a couple of good passes to OBJ (or Marshall) and voila you have a win. Geno is capable of that. Moreso than say Nassib was.
As horrible as Nassib and Johnson are, I'd rather have either. Or even give Wenning the job. Anyone but this failure.
I agree.
Nassib was awful..Johnson probably even worse. Smith has flaws, but he's more experienced than either of the two, in that Johnson hasn't thrown a pass in what, 6 years?
Here Geno has no delusions of even being in the running as the starter. This team has several needs to fill that will actually play and likely start. That is where you spend the money, not on a backup QB when your starter is Eli.
If they sign him, you'll change your tune. Just like you did with every other "bad" player the Giants signed. Once they don Giants blue, all is forgiven.
This wouldn't be the worst signing in the world.
And he's 26...😜😜😜
Not sure how this can be perceived as a bad move if the $$ is right. The guy might not be great, but keep in mind he played for NY's minor league team and is a former high end pick. Watch this guy end up being fantastic in preseason (hopefully that's all he'll have to play). I'd rather have a guy with some potential than a lousy Curtis Painter type.
That's the thing - you think the league is OL starved, try signing a halfway decent QB.
For a QB to go .500 in Eli's place, he'd have to be better than halfway decent, and that would command a lot of money (see Osweiler, Brock and Glennon, Mike).
That's true. I guess we could do worse. I'd take a look at Josh McCown or TJ Yates first, but you do want a guy who at least has some NFL starts.
The way things are going Eli will be hurt and he will be running for his life.
The Bucs offered Glennon 8 mil per to stay on as a backup.
Geno has experience starting and some tools. He would actually be their best backup QB in quite a while. If he hadn't played of the Jets I think more people would be on board with the idea.
I was thinking the same thing.
He's a big guy, maybe TE-convert in mind.If he can block, 4OLs,2(1 as a designated OL) blocking TEs, who might be better than our 5+1 last year.
Geno is very noble.
Sometimes they're cheap and sometimes they aren't. Depends on a number of variables.
Being mobile can help too but being a noble of high birth is an excellent requisite.
Otherwise they have to draft one.
I trust him more than Nassib. Nassib was a total waste of a pick.
Kind of an outlier, and questionable situation since the Bucs aren't paying their QB real money yet. 8 million a year for a backup QB is absolutely not the going rate around the league.
Nassib was perfect. A low cost insurance policy we never needed.
I'd rather draft an unknown prospect.
They can draft a developmental QB on day 3, and carry him (or Keith Wenning) as a healthy scratch or possibly on the practice squad for a year. They did the same thing in Nassib's rookie year, with Curtis Painter as the #2. Eli is four years older now, which makes insurance more expensive.
BTW, a dozen QBs have started for the Jets since November 2004. For some reason, I thought that was worth mentioning.
Shut up
It's a visit , my god go find something else to do with your lives
IDK... Nassib looked awful in the preseason last year, but he was usually good on the VERY rare occasions he got regular season game action.
Geno Smith is an untrustworthy human being, let alone an untrustworthy football player. I'd rather go with Nassib.
count against the cap. So he can be cut at any time.
Do you work for the Giants by any chance?
I never knew that. Vet minimums aren't counted against the cap?
offseason. I didn't phrase the initial post well, did I?