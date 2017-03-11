Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

BBI Meltdown - QB Geno Smith visiting Giants today

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am
Art Stapleton& #8207;Verified account @art_stapleton

Expectation is that former #Jets + current FA quarterback Geno Smith will visit with #Giants today, per sources.
#NYG
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
NO !!!!  
Archer : 11:21 am : link
I have seen enough of Geno Smith.

He is terrible and not a player that I would want as a back up.
He is like Cutler really good tools but not a good player.

Even the Jets do not want him and their need is significantly greater than the Giants.

If Eli ever got hurt there is no way I would want Geno leading the team down the field. He is a turnover waiting to happen.

Meltdown why?  
Johnny5 : 11:22 am : link
We need a backup QB. I mean sure it'd be nice to have Romo as a backup, but...
RE: Kid was immature early on,then got caught up in  
Devon : 11:24 am : link
In comment 13389079 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
that mess called the Jets. Fresh start,stable environment,signed on the cheap. What's not to like. You want Josh Johnson back? Hopefully still able to draft a young QB as #3 & the future!


If Josh Johnson is cheaper, yes. Especially if they're going to draft a QB that will merit a roster spot too.

Like I said above, Eli's contract + non vet min back-up + plus R1 to R4 draft pick is too many resources.
Why not Fitzpatrick?  
Carl in CT : 11:27 am : link
He started over him last year?
RE: Why not Fitzpatrick?  
Big Blue '56 : 11:28 am : link
In comment 13389098 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
He started over him last year?


Money
What Do You Expect  
Suburbanites : 11:28 am : link
You're getting as the backup QB? Earl Morrel, Frank Reich, Gary Kubiak? Geno's no starter but he's a secondary Mr round pick with a lot of NFL playing time. That's pretty much all you can ask for as your backup.
Josh Johnson  
pjcas18 : 11:30 am : link
hasn't thrown a meaningful pass in almost 6 years.

Obviously the coaching staff and FO know far more than us, but I feel like option #2 being Josh Johnson gives the Giants only slightly better chances to win than option #2 being me; a 6' 210 pound men's league hockey player who hasn't thrown a meaningful pass in 30 years.
This meeting probably has something to do with Marshall  
PatersonPlank : 11:32 am : link
My Jets diehard buddy says they are best friends and work out together. Marshall has always been a supporter of Geno.
RE: What Do You Expect  
jeff57 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 13389100 Suburbanites said:
Quote:
You're getting as the backup QB? Earl Morrel, Frank Reich, Gary Kubiak? Geno's no starter but he's a secondary Mr round pick with a lot of NFL playing time. That's pretty much all you can ask for as your backup.




Now there's a haircut you can set your watch to.
Geno Smith is better then Nassib  
George from PA : 11:34 am : link
I hope he never needs to start.....but why not
RE: Add him to the list of illustrious backups  
gtt350 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 13389056 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Lorenzen
Rosenfels
Sorgi
Freeman
Guy who got slugged in the mouth and missed a season.


Lorenzen was illustrious
FYI..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:38 am : link
BBI update.
Geno Smith and D.J. Fluker Visiting the Giants Today - ( New Window )
My problem with Smith is he isn't a steady hand or a development guy  
Patrick77 : 11:39 am : link
He is an inaccurate limited turnover mahine who takes sacks. He is the worst of two worlds - a developmental negative play guy. Him becoming a game manager might be a stretch.

Most backups suck too but there we guys who could probably could dink and dunk without taking multiple negative plays every game.
Fitzpatrick Money?  
Carl in CT : 11:41 am : link
Last I knew he couldn't find a job.
I'd  
AcidTest : 11:43 am : link
rather just stay with Johnson. He at least knows the system. The meaningful passes Geno threw were usually INTs.
Geno has talent  
Old Dirty Beckham : 11:44 am : link
I think it would do him well to come to a better organization with offensive minded coaches and a positive influence in Eli to work under.
Ask BM  
Carl in CT : 11:45 am : link
He has worked with him. Bet his answer is hell no!
Jets won 8 games  
bluepepper : 11:47 am : link
with Geno at QB when he was a rookie. The idea that our season has to be over if Eli goes down for more than 1-2 games is no way to think. We have a great defense. Hold the other team to 10 points, Geno or whomever throws a couple of good passes to OBJ (or Marshall) and voila you have a win. Geno is capable of that. Moreso than say Nassib was.
Embarrassing that we're even bringing him in for a visit  
The_Taxman : 11:48 am : link
As horrible as Nassib and Johnson are, I'd rather have either. Or even give Wenning the job. Anyone but this failure.
RE: I want the cheapest, youngest option  
Matt M. : 11:49 am : link
In comment 13389036 jcn56 said:
Quote:
If he comes close to vet min, I'm all for it. Let's face it, Eli goes down and the season goes with him, might as well not dump good cap resources into a backup QB.
I agree.
RE: Embarrassing that we're even bringing him in for a visit  
Big Blue '56 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 13389132 The_Taxman said:
Quote:
As horrible as Nassib and Johnson are, I'd rather have either. Or even give Wenning the job. Anyone but this failure.


Nassib was awful..Johnson probably even worse. Smith has flaws, but he's more experienced than either of the two, in that Johnson hasn't thrown a pass in what, 6 years?
RE: I was hoping for  
Matt M. : 11:51 am : link
In comment 13389053 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Fitzpatrick
I hope that is just a bad joke.
Plus  
Matt M. : 11:53 am : link
Here Geno has no delusions of even being in the running as the starter. This team has several needs to fill that will actually play and likely start. That is where you spend the money, not on a backup QB when your starter is Eli.
Some of you are ridiculous.  
Brown Recluse : 11:53 am : link
If they sign him, you'll change your tune. Just like you did with every other "bad" player the Giants signed. Once they don Giants blue, all is forgiven.

This wouldn't be the worst signing in the world.
Good athlete  
joeinpa : 11:55 am : link
Big arm. Why noy
RE: Some of you are ridiculous.  
Big Blue '56 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 13389140 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
If they sign him, you'll change your tune. Just like you did with every other "bad" player the Giants signed. Once they don Giants blue, all is forgiven.

This wouldn't be the worst signing in the world.


And he's 26...😜😜😜
RE: RE: Embarrassing that we're even bringing him in for a visit  
eric2425ny : 11:57 am : link
In comment 13389135 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13389132 The_Taxman said:


Quote:


As horrible as Nassib and Johnson are, I'd rather have either. Or even give Wenning the job. Anyone but this failure.



Nassib was awful..Johnson probably even worse. Smith has flaws, but he's more experienced than either of the two, in that Johnson hasn't thrown a pass in what, 6 years?


Not sure how this can be perceived as a bad move if the $$ is right. The guy might not be great, but keep in mind he played for NY's minor league team and is a former high end pick. Watch this guy end up being fantastic in preseason (hopefully that's all he'll have to play). I'd rather have a guy with some potential than a lousy Curtis Painter type.
RE: RE: RE: I want the cheapest, youngest option  
Section331 : 11:59 am : link
In comment 13389082 jcn56 said:
Quote:

That's the thing - you think the league is OL starved, try signing a halfway decent QB.

For a QB to go .500 in Eli's place, he'd have to be better than halfway decent, and that would command a lot of money (see Osweiler, Brock and Glennon, Mike).


That's true. I guess we could do worse. I'd take a look at Josh McCown or TJ Yates first, but you do want a guy who at least has some NFL starts.
Geno  
5BowlsSoon : 11:59 am : link
Lol. Can he block?
Get the most noble backup  
Carl in CT : 12:07 pm : link
The way things are going Eli will be hurt and he will be running for his life.
Ha ha, Eric is now stoking the fire by putting Geno on the home page  
PatersonPlank : 12:07 pm : link
of BBI.
Backup QBs Are Not Cheap  
Jim in Tampa : 12:08 pm : link
The Bucs offered Glennon 8 mil per to stay on as a backup.

Geno has experience starting and some tools. He would actually be their best backup QB in quite a while. If he hadn't played of the Jets I think more people would be on board with the idea.
5Bowls  
old man : 12:09 pm : link
I was thinking the same thing.
He's a big guy, maybe TE-convert in mind.If he can block, 4OLs,2(1 as a designated OL) blocking TEs, who might be better than our 5+1 last year.
RE: Get the most noble backup  
PatersonPlank : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 13389157 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
The way things are going Eli will be hurt and he will be running for his life.


Geno is very noble.
RE: Backup QBs Are Not Cheap  
Brown Recluse : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 13389159 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
The Bucs offered Glennon 8 mil per to stay on as a backup.

Geno has experience starting and some tools. He would actually be their best backup QB in quite a while. If he hadn't played of the Jets I think more people would be on board with the idea.


Sometimes they're cheap and sometimes they aren't. Depends on a number of variables.
Nobility is tantamount to good QB play  
Patrick77 : 12:13 pm : link
Being mobile can help too but being a noble of high birth is an excellent requisite.
reese as usual  
viggie : 12:20 pm : link
Vet min, good move  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:20 pm : link
Otherwise they have to draft one.
As bad as he has been  
giantsfan227B : 12:30 pm : link
I trust him more than Nassib. Nassib was a total waste of a pick.
RE: Backup QBs Are Not Cheap  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 13389159 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
The Bucs offered Glennon 8 mil per to stay on as a backup.

Geno has experience starting and some tools. He would actually be their best backup QB in quite a while. If he hadn't played of the Jets I think more people would be on board with the idea.


Kind of an outlier, and questionable situation since the Bucs aren't paying their QB real money yet. 8 million a year for a backup QB is absolutely not the going rate around the league.
RE: As bad as he has been  
jcn56 : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 13389201 giantsfan227B said:
Quote:
I trust him more than Nassib. Nassib was a total waste of a pick.


Nassib was perfect. A low cost insurance policy we never needed.
Geno sucks  
ZogZerg : 1:12 pm : link
I'd rather draft an unknown prospect.
Smith would be an adequate #2.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:23 pm : link
They can draft a developmental QB on day 3, and carry him (or Keith Wenning) as a healthy scratch or possibly on the practice squad for a year. They did the same thing in Nassib's rookie year, with Curtis Painter as the #2. Eli is four years older now, which makes insurance more expensive.

BTW, a dozen QBs have started for the Jets since November 2004. For some reason, I thought that was worth mentioning.
Holy fuck  
Rory : 1:28 pm : link
Shut up

It's a visit , my god go find something else to do with your lives
RE: As bad as he has been  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 13389201 giantsfan227B said:
Quote:
I trust him more than Nassib. Nassib was a total waste of a pick.


IDK... Nassib looked awful in the preseason last year, but he was usually good on the VERY rare occasions he got regular season game action.

Geno Smith is an untrustworthy human being, let alone an untrustworthy football player. I'd rather go with Nassib.
If he's willing to sign for the vet minimum then his contract won't  
yatqb : 1:36 pm : link
count against the cap. So he can be cut at any time.
RE: Holy fuck  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 13389285 Rory said:
Quote:
Shut up

It's a visit , my god go find something else to do with your lives


Do you work for the Giants by any chance?
RE: If he's willing to sign for the vet minimum then his contract won't  
Big Blue '56 : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 13389292 yatqb said:
Quote:
count against the cap. So he can be cut at any time.


I never knew that. Vet minimums aren't counted against the cap?
Not exactly, Bruce, but only the top 51 count against the cap in the  
yatqb : 1:45 pm : link
offseason. I didn't phrase the initial post well, did I?
watchout eli  
micky : 2:02 pm : link
.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support