OL DJ Fluker signs one year deal with the Giants

The job now is to bring in competition for him. Its probably not Fluker, so there could be another move coming.



Or they go OL at 23. I'm not convinced by a damn sight that Ram from Wisconsin is worthy. He would be a downgrade from Flowers from the jump.







ehhh matter of opinion







B in ALB - Would you mind taking a look at the thread linked and view the scouting clip? I'm curious since you seem entrenched in your view of Ram how that differs from the scout. Thanks. Ramczyk Scout Review - ( New Window )







I've seen the clip. But thanks for reminding me, honestly.



I would rather hire the Wisconsin OL coach than draft Ran at 23. Not because he's a bad player or not a pro. But because I think there will be higher value there at the time of the pick.



Technically, he flashes really well. His dig step and target is really good. He sets well and establishes. On 1o1 drive he can finish based on good hips and hand placement. Without knowing his exact measurables he looks solid. But then I consider his competition and the offensive scheme that UW runs. I don't see an outstanding body of work when it comes to his PP - something that will be vital for any Giants OL.



From limited viewing, his bucket is short, probably by design, but an issue against an edge rusher with speed in terms of depth. But in college, his foot speed and hand work made up for it, it seems. He's stiff in PP and the bend/engage movement isn't particularly violent or outright effective. His anchoring isn't great at times and that will cause him to lose leverage against stout DEs in the pros.



Is he a really good prospect? Absolutely. But at 23,and within the Giants offensive construct, I'm not sold at all.