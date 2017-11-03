Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

OL DJ Fluker signs one year deal with the Giants

Anakim : 3/11/2017 8:18 pm
Mike Garafolo& #8207;Verified account @MikeGarafolo
OT DJ Fluker agrees to a one-year deal with the Giants, source says. Former 11th overall pick gets a chance to reset his career.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 <<Prev | Show All |
Fluker to RT  
est1986 : 3/11/2017 9:32 pm : link
Move 55 and the walkie-talkie-gate pick to move up in a 'Landon Collins type' trade to get a OL that falls into the 2nd round. Use the first rounder on BPA as always.

Oline could look like Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Lamp-Fluker.
BleedBlue  
lono801 : 3/11/2017 9:33 pm : link
I'm just going off of what my friends have said...they are both core Charger fans...

He is a better Guard than Tackle...

How they came to that conclusion I'm not sure...I have watched more Charger games than I care to admit...Fluker never jumped off the screen for me...but I never really watched that close
Paul  
Mike B from JC : 3/11/2017 9:37 pm : link
I agree with you on the draft needs. Just don't see a oline in the first Rd. Should be able to pickup a good g in the draft. Think a 3 tech DT, recieving TE are top priority? Also needed are a big RB and another edge rusher.
RE: BleedBlue  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2017 9:40 pm : link
In comment 13389763 lono801 said:
Quote:
I'm just going off of what my friends have said...they are both core Charger fans...

He is a better Guard than Tackle...

How they came to that conclusion I'm not sure...I have watched more Charger games than I care to admit...Fluker never jumped off the screen for me...but I never really watched that close


mmm, dunno thought i read somewhere that his better years were at OT
RE: RE: RE: Flowers will be penciled in at LT  
B in ALB : 3/11/2017 9:42 pm : link
In comment 13389739 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 13389709 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 13389707 B in ALB said:


Quote:


The job now is to bring in competition for him. Its probably not Fluker, so there could be another move coming.

Or they go OL at 23. I'm not convinced by a damn sight that Ram from Wisconsin is worthy. He would be a downgrade from Flowers from the jump.



ehhh matter of opinion



B in ALB - Would you mind taking a look at the thread linked and view the scouting clip? I'm curious since you seem entrenched in your view of Ram how that differs from the scout. Thanks. Ramczyk Scout Review - ( New Window )


I've seen the clip. But thanks for reminding me, honestly.

I would rather hire the Wisconsin OL coach than draft Ran at 23. Not because he's a bad player or not a pro. But because I think there will be higher value there at the time of the pick.

Technically, he flashes really well. His dig step and target is really good. He sets well and establishes. On 1o1 drive he can finish based on good hips and hand placement. Without knowing his exact measurables he looks solid. But then I consider his competition and the offensive scheme that UW runs. I don't see an outstanding body of work when it comes to his PP - something that will be vital for any Giants OL.

From limited viewing, his bucket is short, probably by design, but an issue against an edge rusher with speed in terms of depth. But in college, his foot speed and hand work made up for it, it seems. He's stiff in PP and the bend/engage movement isn't particularly violent or outright effective. His anchoring isn't great at times and that will cause him to lose leverage against stout DEs in the pros.

Is he a really good prospect? Absolutely. But at 23,and within the Giants offensive construct, I'm not sold at all.
With the signing of Fluker,  
prdave73 : 3/11/2017 9:43 pm : link
the Giants have different options they can take now. Fluker did fair better at RT in his first year. It's possible for Rookie-Pugh-Richburg-Flowers-Fluker? Or Fluker at RG and Flowers RT? Heck maybe even Pugh-Flowers-Richburg-Rookie-Fluker? All depends really how the Draft pans out..
What if he performs much better than he has. Does the CBA  
Big Blue '56 : 3/11/2017 9:43 pm : link
allow/prevent the signed FA from being extended this calendar year? I would presume so, but you never know with the CBa
They both are huge fans...  
lono801 : 3/11/2017 9:45 pm : link
I have not agreed with their take on the NFL more than once...

Just passing it along.


Fluker is a big old body with a huge wingspan...

It's one year...at Tackle or Guard...fingers crossed
RE: RE: RE: RE: Flowers will be penciled in at LT  
Diver_Down : 3/11/2017 9:49 pm : link
In comment 13389771 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 13389739 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 13389709 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 13389707 B in ALB said:


Quote:


The job now is to bring in competition for him. Its probably not Fluker, so there could be another move coming.

Or they go OL at 23. I'm not convinced by a damn sight that Ram from Wisconsin is worthy. He would be a downgrade from Flowers from the jump.



ehhh matter of opinion



B in ALB - Would you mind taking a look at the thread linked and view the scouting clip? I'm curious since you seem entrenched in your view of Ram how that differs from the scout. Thanks. Ramczyk Scout Review - ( New Window )



I've seen the clip. But thanks for reminding me, honestly.

I would rather hire the Wisconsin OL coach than draft Ran at 23. Not because he's a bad player or not a pro. But because I think there will be higher value there at the time of the pick.

Technically, he flashes really well. His dig step and target is really good. He sets well and establishes. On 1o1 drive he can finish based on good hips and hand placement. Without knowing his exact measurables he looks solid. But then I consider his competition and the offensive scheme that UW runs. I don't see an outstanding body of work when it comes to his PP - something that will be vital for any Giants OL.

From limited viewing, his bucket is short, probably by design, but an issue against an edge rusher with speed in terms of depth. But in college, his foot speed and hand work made up for it, it seems. He's stiff in PP and the bend/engage movement isn't particularly violent or outright effective. His anchoring isn't great at times and that will cause him to lose leverage against stout DEs in the pros.

Is he a really good prospect? Absolutely. But at 23,and within the Giants offensive construct, I'm not sold at all.


Thank you for your insight.
.....  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2017 9:55 pm : link
could you imagine if fluker and flowers turn it around and we end up with two stud OTs lol
RE: BleedBlue  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2017 9:57 pm : link
In comment 13389763 lono801 said:
Quote:
I'm just going off of what my friends have said...they are both core Charger fans...

He is a better Guard than Tackle...

How they came to that conclusion I'm not sure...I have watched more Charger games than I care to admit...Fluker never jumped off the screen for me...but I never really watched that close


Well, they'd probably know, but his best season was his rookie year at tackle. He made the all rookie team. He flopped the second year, and they moved him to guard. I guess in theory he could play both, but guards usually need to have better feet than RTs
It would be so amazing to have book ends at this point  
lono801 : 3/11/2017 9:58 pm : link
Eli still has the throws...
Finally !!!  
Trainmaster : 3/11/2017 10:02 pm : link
.
.
.
Fluker  
Percy : 3/11/2017 10:03 pm : link
Tremendously useful signing -- and maybe even better than that. San Diego was not the right place for a guy like this to play. Wanted him years ago in the draft. I am overwhelmingly pleased that, at long last, he's a Giant. Let's hope he's the OL asset he has every reason to be here and that we have every reason to expect.
RE: .....  
Boy Cord : 3/11/2017 10:03 pm : link
In comment 13389785 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
could you imagine if fluker and flowers turn it around and we end up with two stud OTs lol


I will jerk a horse off if that happens.
'OL DJ Fluker signs'...  
Torrag : 3/11/2017 10:04 pm : link
With two aggressive behemoths like Fluker and Flowers we need to run the ball over them more. Especially early in games to establish an aggressive posture and beat up their opponents. These two guys aren't prototype tackles but if you let them play to their strengths they can succeed.

If we try to drop back and throw the ball before setting a tone they'll be much less effective.
RE: RE: .....  
robbieballs2003 : 3/11/2017 10:05 pm : link
In comment 13389793 Boy Cord said:
Quote:
In comment 13389785 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


could you imagine if fluker and flowers turn it around and we end up with two stud OTs lol



I will jerk a horse off if that happens.


I so want to post that Tom Green image but feel it is too much.
robbie  
lono801 : 3/11/2017 10:08 pm : link
You have been against this from day one...


Tell us how you are feeling right now.....lol
.  
Anakim : 3/11/2017 10:09 pm : link
djthewarrior76
Now standing on the shoulders of #Giants
#1927 #1934 #1938 #1956
#XXI #XXV #XLII #XLVI
Wow that's a pretty cool tweet.  
bceagle05 : 3/11/2017 10:14 pm : link
Hope he helps us add another.
RE: RE: .....  
drkenneth : 3/11/2017 10:18 pm : link
In comment 13389793 Boy Cord said:
Quote:
In comment 13389785 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


could you imagine if fluker and flowers turn it around and we end up with two stud OTs lol



I will jerk a horse off if that happens.


Livestream on BBI? Lol
RE: Any shot  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/11/2017 10:22 pm : link
In comment 13389711 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
That Pugh competes to play LT? Flowers to RT and Fluker to RG? Draft a LG?


If Pugh was the answer at LT they wouldn't have drafted Flowers.
Aside from Richburg...  
Torrag : 3/11/2017 10:24 pm : link
...I don't think the Giants have a clue where these guys are going to slot in along the line right now.
I will say, while I don't trust Fluker or Flowers to be reliable  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2017 10:26 pm : link
In pass protection, they can maul in the run game IF the Giants commit to it.
First crack at RT  
JonC : 3/11/2017 10:26 pm : link
.
Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Draft pick-Fluker  
drkenneth : 3/11/2017 10:30 pm : link
Young, big OL.
'IF the Giants commit to it'...  
Torrag : 3/11/2017 10:31 pm : link
...they need to. These guys are a liability in pass protection. Gotta play to their strengths. Especially early in games. Concussed opponents don't pass rush well.
If Flowers can just not suck this year  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/11/2017 10:34 pm : link
that would be a huge help.
RE: Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Draft pick-Fluker  
lono801 : 3/11/2017 10:34 pm : link
In comment 13389822 drkenneth said:
Quote:
Young, big OL.


That would be a nasty OLine...I'm game as long as they can keep Eli clean
nice  
spike : 3/11/2017 10:34 pm : link
now draft a top mauler guard to finish up

RE: RE: .....  
Big Blue '56 : 3/11/2017 10:34 pm : link
In comment 13389793 Boy Cord said:
Quote:
In comment 13389785 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


could you imagine if fluker and flowers turn it around and we end up with two stud OTs lol



I will jerk a horse off if that happens.


RAZE would suffice...
my guess is  
nygiants16 : 3/11/2017 10:36 pm : link
flowers pugh richburg hart fluker...

draft an offensive lineman and hart becomes the 6th guy swing lineman
RE: RE: Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Draft pick-Fluker  
drkenneth : 3/11/2017 10:37 pm : link
In comment 13389828 lono801 said:
Quote:
In comment 13389822 drkenneth said:


Quote:


Young, big OL.



That would be a nasty OLine...I'm game as long as they can keep Eli clean


Guy like Lamp at #23 or Dion Dawkins later makes sense. Still think they go playmaker at #23 (TE/DE)
Hopefully this means we have no more money  
blueblood : 3/11/2017 10:37 pm : link
to sign Geno Smith
Someone help me here  
5BowlsSoon : 3/11/2017 10:39 pm : link
how is he an upgrade over Jerry?
RE: robbie  
robbieballs2003 : 3/11/2017 10:40 pm : link
In comment 13389801 lono801 said:
Quote:
You have been against this from day one...


Tell us how you are feeling right now.....lol


Huh? Just because I said I wanted to post an image of what someone else posted doesn't show my opinion on the situation. And, I never said I was against this. I don't like Fluker's game. However, for 1 year at 3 million it is hard to be against this move.
RE: RE: robbie  
lono801 : 3/11/2017 10:44 pm : link
In comment 13389839 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13389801 lono801 said:


Quote:


You have been against this from day one...


Tell us how you are feeling right now.....lol



Huh? Just because I said I wanted to post an image of what someone else posted doesn't show my opinion on the situation. And, I never said I was against this. I don't like Fluker's game. However, for 1 year at 3 million it is hard to be against this move.


Maybe I was wrong...my bad
Yeah, I wasn't the one that wanted to fondle a horse.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/11/2017 10:46 pm : link
Lol
RE: Someone help me here  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2017 10:48 pm : link
In comment 13389837 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
how is he an upgrade over Jerry?


Nobody could say that, really. It's just changing out one part for another. Jerry was an average pass blocker and couldn't run-block worth a damn. Fluker is a better run blocker than he is a pass blocker.

In a way, I think it's a better fit because you now at least see the start of an identity with this line. Running the football fits the skill sets at LT, LG, C, and Fluker.

How much they can hold up in pass pro will be key.
I thought you didn't like Flukers game...  
lono801 : 3/11/2017 10:49 pm : link
And you wrote about it clearly....well thought out

Am I that wrong?
RE: I thought you didn't like Flukers game...  
robbieballs2003 : 3/11/2017 10:53 pm : link
In comment 13389851 lono801 said:
Quote:
And you wrote about it clearly....well thought out

Am I that wrong?


That is correct. I didn't like him during the draft process and nothing he has done in the NFL has changed that. But, like I said, for 1 year and 3 mil it is hard to be against this. I just hope they bring in more talent/competition. And, I will hope that the Giants can turn these guys around. I just think move moves are coming and this isn't the end of the road.
Totally fair...  
lono801 : 3/11/2017 10:56 pm : link
Guess we will find out...

That's the fun part
I love this.  
adamg : 3/11/2017 11:17 pm : link
Frees up our draft range in the first. Haason Reddick dreams aren't dead until draft night now.
RE: RE: I thought you didn't like Flukers game...  
HomerJones45 : 3/11/2017 11:20 pm : link
In comment 13389854 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13389851 lono801 said:


Quote:


And you wrote about it clearly....well thought out

Am I that wrong?



That is correct. I didn't like him during the draft process and nothing he has done in the NFL has changed that. But, like I said, for 1 year and 3 mil it is hard to be against this. I just hope they bring in more talent/competition. And, I will hope that the Giants can turn these guys around. I just think move moves are coming and this isn't the end of the road.
+1 good post
RE: RE: RE: RE: Flowers will be penciled in at LT  
WillVAB : 3/11/2017 11:21 pm : link
In comment 13389771 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 13389739 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 13389709 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 13389707 B in ALB said:


Quote:


The job now is to bring in competition for him. Its probably not Fluker, so there could be another move coming.

Or they go OL at 23. I'm not convinced by a damn sight that Ram from Wisconsin is worthy. He would be a downgrade from Flowers from the jump.



ehhh matter of opinion



B in ALB - Would you mind taking a look at the thread linked and view the scouting clip? I'm curious since you seem entrenched in your view of Ram how that differs from the scout. Thanks. Ramczyk Scout Review - ( New Window )



I've seen the clip. But thanks for reminding me, honestly.

I would rather hire the Wisconsin OL coach than draft Ran at 23. Not because he's a bad player or not a pro. But because I think there will be higher value there at the time of the pick.

Technically, he flashes really well. His dig step and target is really good. He sets well and establishes. On 1o1 drive he can finish based on good hips and hand placement. Without knowing his exact measurables he looks solid. But then I consider his competition and the offensive scheme that UW runs. I don't see an outstanding body of work when it comes to his PP - something that will be vital for any Giants OL.

From limited viewing, his bucket is short, probably by design, but an issue against an edge rusher with speed in terms of depth. But in college, his foot speed and hand work made up for it, it seems. He's stiff in PP and the bend/engage movement isn't particularly violent or outright effective. His anchoring isn't great at times and that will cause him to lose leverage against stout DEs in the pros.

Is he a really good prospect? Absolutely. But at 23,and within the Giants offensive construct, I'm not sold at all.


Ramcyk is better technically than Flowers right now.

Flowers may have more upside but he plays like a guy converted to LT from some other sport. Ramcyk may or may not be able to handle the top end DE's but he's polished enough to hold his own at LT.

As far as Fluker goes, 1 year 3 mil is a steal for a guy with his experience. He may not pan out but the Giants could do a lot worse in this market.

Get Hankins back and this is an A+ off-season under the circumstances.

RE: RE: RE: Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Draft pick-Fluker  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2017 11:28 pm : link
In comment 13389834 drkenneth said:
Quote:
In comment 13389828 lono801 said:


Quote:


In comment 13389822 drkenneth said:


Quote:


Young, big OL.



That would be a nasty OLine...I'm game as long as they can keep Eli clean



Guy like Lamp at #23 or Dion Dawkins later makes sense. Still think they go playmaker at #23 (TE/DE)


That line would be 4 #1 picks and 1 #2 pick. Our coaches better be able to coach that up.
RE: RE: Any shot  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/11/2017 11:56 pm : link
In comment 13389813 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13389711 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


That Pugh competes to play LT? Flowers to RT and Fluker to RG? Draft a LG?



If Pugh was the answer at LT they wouldn't have drafted Flowers.

Pugh doesn't have to be the answer at LT to potentially be the best LT they have on the roster. I'm not necessarily endorsing Pugh for LT, but we're comparing against current Flowers, not draft-prospect Flowers.
To sum up  
Micko : 12:04 am : link
1. San diego for some reason was the wrong place for fluker
2. Some guy here will jerk off a horse if fluker and flowers improve
3. Fluker is awesome


Don't see Fluker as a definite upgrade  
Glover : 12:09 am : link
over Flowers, just a probable upgrade.
hope he works out better here  
micky : 12:43 am : link
a good stop gap OL for now hopefully
Pages: 1 2 3 4 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support