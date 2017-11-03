OL DJ Fluker signs one year deal with the Giants

|
|Quote:
| I'm just going off of what my friends have said...they are both core Charger fans...
He is a better Guard than Tackle...
How they came to that conclusion I'm not sure...I have watched more Charger games than I care to admit...Fluker never jumped off the screen for me...but I never really watched that close
|Quote:
| In comment 13389709 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 13389707 B in ALB said:
Quote:
The job now is to bring in competition for him. Its probably not Fluker, so there could be another move coming.
Or they go OL at 23. I'm not convinced by a damn sight that Ram from Wisconsin is worthy. He would be a downgrade from Flowers from the jump.
ehhh matter of opinion
B in ALB - Would you mind taking a look at the thread linked and view the scouting clip? I'm curious since you seem entrenched in your view of Ram how that differs from the scout. Thanks. Ramczyk Scout Review - ( New Window )
|Quote:
|could you imagine if fluker and flowers turn it around and we end up with two stud OTs lol
|Quote:
| In comment 13389785 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
could you imagine if fluker and flowers turn it around and we end up with two stud OTs lol
I will jerk a horse off if that happens.
|Quote:
|That Pugh competes to play LT? Flowers to RT and Fluker to RG? Draft a LG?
|Quote:
|Young, big OL.
|Quote:
| You have been against this from day one...
Tell us how you are feeling right now.....lol
|Quote:
|how is he an upgrade over Jerry?
|Quote:
| And you wrote about it clearly....well thought out
Am I that wrong?
|Quote:
| In comment 13389851 lono801 said:
Quote:
And you wrote about it clearly....well thought out
Am I that wrong?
That is correct. I didn't like him during the draft process and nothing he has done in the NFL has changed that. But, like I said, for 1 year and 3 mil it is hard to be against this. I just hope they bring in more talent/competition. And, I will hope that the Giants can turn these guys around. I just think move moves are coming and this isn't the end of the road.
|Quote:
| In comment 13389711 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
That Pugh competes to play LT? Flowers to RT and Fluker to RG? Draft a LG?
If Pugh was the answer at LT they wouldn't have drafted Flowers.