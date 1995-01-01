What's left on the NYG to-do list? Sy'56 : 9:06 am Just taking a break from the pre-draft work. I have to do all of the team needs for Ourlads and I just finished NYG. After looking at the roster, what's out there, an d trying to forecast what NYG will do, here is what I came up with:



1) The starting offensive line is likely on the roster, minus one. That one being whichever position Fluker won't be playing. Personally, I would be more confident with him at guard but I think NYG will be putting him at RT. That leaves the RG spot still open but the things they've said about Bobby Hart in the past leads me to believe he is the likely guy. I still think there is a good chance John Jerry is re-signed as well. Considering the finances, I don't think NYG will consider Mangold, Pasztor, or Evans.



I do think they will add OL in the draft, but to assume they will get a starter #23 overall is dangerous. They will add for depth along the OL in the mid to late rounds, and go to battle with this group.



2) Hankins stil dangles out there, and I am surprised. I was told DEN would be going after him hard unless he priced himself out. That appears to be the case, as they added 2 DTs yesterday. Is there a chance Hankins re-signs with NYG on a 1 year, prove it deal? I think so. It is very unknown what Hankins actually is.



For what NYG needs out of their DTs, a good bargain can be had on the market. A few cheap names to consider, Al Woods and Stacy McGee. Both are limited impact guys, but they are stout gap controllers. NYG knows they need that and the draft can be a hard place to find immediate impact run defenders at the position.



This is another priority position for NYG in the draft. I don't mean early necessarily, but if they find a value at any point they will pull the trigger. The team is scary-thin here and they know it. One injury and it could ruin the defense as a whole.



3) This offensive staff like reliability and some experience at RB, even if it means less upside. With Perkins being groomed, I think their dumpster-dive signing will be here. I don't see Lacy. Peterson, Blount, Murray....etc. Too much $ there. I think they bring in a cheap veteran and a mid to late round rookie. A combination like Khiry Robinson and4th rounder Same Perine is something I could see.



Here's an interesting question....if Leonard Fournette is available at #23, would NYG go for it? I lean towards yes. McAdoo wants/needs a dangerous presence at RB.



4) The deepest position in the draft is, without a doubt, CB. NYG is strong here, but long term (as soon as next year) it could be a spot with multiple holes. With the amount of DBs on the field these days, NYG is going to add one in this draft. I can see them waiting until round 3 and grabbing a value that drops. And that will happen. There are just too. many top 75 overall CBs in this class, some of them will drop based on over-supply.



5) I don't think the Ellison signing is going to prevent NYG from looking at TE early. But I only think they will consider Howard/Njoku at #23. If one of them is there, I can see it happening. As a matter of fact, I'd put them as the favorite as the most likely pick at #23 if I had to choose now.



6) Lastly...This is worth a discussion eventually...but Deshaun Watson. I think it's worth considering a possibility. I have multiple reasons for this...but main one being if there is an ideal situation for him in the NFL, NYG is it. No pressure to play right away. A market that would love him. And a QB to follow that, other than athletic ability, is very similar to Watson himself.



7) Top 5 Predictions for NYG at #23 based on who I think they will like and who I think has a chance at being available:



1 - OJ Howard - TE/Alabama

2 - David Njoku - TE/Miami

3 - Taco Charlton - DE/Michigan

4 - Haason Reddick - LB/Temple

5 - Deshaun Watson - QB/Clemson

at least last year idiotsavant : 9:52 am : link we graduated from years of 'Light in the Ass' on the DL, by pairing Hanks with Snacks. Don't forget, we face Dallas with regularity. And lets remember how poorly the LBs had performed in the 'light assed days.'



Now, we risk going back to Light in the Ass on DL, while -remaining- Light in the Ass at the G-C-G trio, (since fluker and flowers are actually tackles not guards) which had predictable results last year. So, if that remains the case, get ready for mediocrity ball.



Add into that scenario, MacAdoo seems to avoid smash mouth running, also does not seem to use the pulling guards and all that fancy shit, simply seems to want to have his OL stand firm, feet in cement and wait for the pass to come out, which makes light assed G-C-G pairings worse. Chris Canty was mentioning this last week.



Specifically, neither Flowers nor Fluker are guards really nor, nor seemingly 'guard type OL prospects' to boot. Hopefully so, but its not that apparent really.

What I would like to see Chris684 : 9:54 am : link I started what turned out to be a reasonable discussion about the OL during the week.



Fluker was a nice pickup, given the salary. Look for him to play RG. I would be interested in Jerry back as interior backup at very little money.



Hopefully they can come to terms with JPP and open up some more cap relief. Bringing back Hankins would be nice, maybe a vet swing tackle.



My wishlist for 1st round is Howard/Njokue or McCaffrey. The more weapons for Eli the better. If Watson falls to 23 (don't believe he will) I would run to the podium to select him.

Sy, I'm looking forward to your position write-ups Ira : 9:54 am : link for the draft this year. We haven't been able to do much in free agency, but this looks to be a great draft - especially in certain positions.

RE: RE: I think you're spot on about DT BillT : 9:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13389998 BillT said



Can't agree though about TE. It hasn't been a priority position for the Giants. With Ellison and Adams here I would think they're pretty happy with where they are.



I'm pretty much throwing 2015 and earlier out the window when it comes to TE. We will find out this year how much McAdoo wants one, so I think it's in the cards at 23.

Fair enough. New coach and all. But remember if you're taking a TE high, it means you aren't taking a DT or OL say, 1or 2. I'd rather have the DT or OL. In comment 13390013 UConn4523 said:Fair enough. New coach and all. But remember if you're taking a TE high, it means you aren't taking a DT or OL say, 1or 2. I'd rather have the DT or OL.

Uconn idiotsavant : 9:56 am : link of course, Becks is great. But it is also very evident what the overall team results were as a result of taking Wilson over Glenn, and it is not hindsight, and even with Becks, the overall teams fundamental structure.



Its not 'spilled milk', its simply reminding fans of the obvious overall trends and pitfalls this time of year and the predictable results of those.

RE: at least last year robbieballs2003 : 9:57 am : link

Dallas lost 2 starters on O and have to hope Collins is the answer at one spot. This team will score points but I wouldn't be surprised to see them take a huge step back. They are losing like 3 of their top five defensive backs.



Now, we risk going back to Light in the Ass on DL, while -remaining- Light in the Ass at the G-C-G trio, (since fluker and flowers are actually tackles not guards) which had predictable results last year. So, if that remains the case, get ready for mediocrity ball.



Add into that scenario, MacAdoo seems to avoid smash mouth running, also does not seem to use the pulling guards and all that fancy shit, simply seems to want to have his OL stand firm, feet in cement and wait for the pass to come out, which makes light assed G-C-G pairings worse. Chris Canty was mentioning this last week.



Specifically, neither Flowers nor Fluker are guards really nor, nor seemingly 'guard type OL prospects' to boot. Hopefully so, but its not that apparent really.



Dallas lost 2 starters on O and have to hope Collins is the answer at one spot. This team will score points but I wouldn't be surprised to see them take a huge step back. They are losing like 3 of their top five defensive backs. In comment 13390027 idiotsavant said:Dallas lost 2 starters on O and have to hope Collins is the answer at one spot. This team will score points but I wouldn't be surprised to see them take a huge step back. They are losing like 3 of their top five defensive backs.

RE: . Jay on the Island : 9:59 am : link

Quote: Thanks Sy..Great stuff..Still would love Pasztor here..

Even though Pasztor is a better fit at RG than RT I would still like to see the Giants sign him to a 3 year deal in the 10-12 million range. He could compete with Hart and a likely draft pick for the RT job. If he loses out then he would provide excellent depth at both guard and tackle. If Pugh misses a few games again then they would have nice interior depth with Pasztor and Brett Jones. In comment 13389978 Big Blue '56 said:Even though Pasztor is a better fit at RG than RT I would still like to see the Giants sign him to a 3 year deal in the 10-12 million range. He could compete with Hart and a likely draft pick for the RT job. If he loses out then he would provide excellent depth at both guard and tackle. If Pugh misses a few games again then they would have nice interior depth with Pasztor and Brett Jones.

RE: 'What's left'... robbieballs2003 : 10:02 am : link

Quote: DT/RT/DE long term solution/CB/RB/FS insurance



TE? I would put that here. I am ok with the Ellison signing and I like Adams. Everybody else? Eh. We could use another TE that can work the middle of the field and stretch the seam. The Ole Miss TE was not high on my list originally but if he somehow made it to our second round pick I would take a serious look at him. It depends on who else is available. Another guy I really like is the Villanova DE there.

hope so robbie idiotsavant : 10:02 am : link however, why negate the only coaching approach that functioned well last year, Spangulos, which seemed predicated on having not one but two big DTs. A radical improvement in D and LB play etc.



Then, the tendency to over look the G-C-G trio here is legendary, add in the extra weight needed for Mac Ball, I am still looking at Guards, DTs and Centers rounds 1-4.



Lamp as left guard and go from there, Moton, DT Qualls, Asiata, those types early and often.



Nothing has changed. Adding Fluker and removing Hanks only makes it more important.





Why would Hank be considered for a Beer Man : 10:02 am : link "1-year prove it deal"? He has played well and shown to be a very reliable run stopper.

I was interested in Sy's pointing out that Watson is similar to Eli Ira : 10:03 am : link

Quote: There is a little bit of Eli Manning in this kids overall play by that I mean, he is calm and quiet with a sneaky competitive nature that challenges him to make big plays in the big games.

as I previously read Boylhart's write-up of Watson. He said -

My mock draft est1986 : 10:04 am : link RD1 Ruben Foster

RD2 Forrest Lamp

RD3 BPA, which is probably CB as Sy 56 notes.



This and bringing back Hankins put us into contention immediately.

I'm not advocating TE UConn4523 : 10:05 am : link just saying it will probably be in the cards. But if one is rated higher than any DT or OL then I'm good with the pick. The trenches are extremely important but we've invested a ton in both already and need to make it work. Bypassing a top TE or WR for a need pick is foolish.

RE: My mock draft Jay on the Island : 10:05 am : link

Quote: RD1 Ruben Foster

RD2 Forrest Lamp

RD3 BPA, which is probably CB as Sy 56 notes.



This and bringing back Hankins put us into contention immediately.

Even after the combine fiasco Foster will still go before the Giants pick.

Here is where I think the team still has holes to fill Beer Man : 10:07 am : link 1. Another OT, and possibly OL backups

2. Hank or another DT

3. Get JPP signed or draft a DE/ER

4. LB (hopefully they also resign Robinson)

5. Backup CB

6. Kicker

7. Backup RB

8. FB (especially if Ellison is to line up as the blocking TE)

specifically at 3 tech idiotsavant : 10:09 am : link great ones are very hard to find.



The idea with Hank from pre-draft that year for me, was that he was a niftier than average big type DT that could sometimes go one gapping at the 3 tech. Maybe see former 3/4 DEs Canty or Cofield as reference. or maybe not.



One of the benefits of having Snacks is that you can use a larger DT at the 3 tech, assuming the very rare smaller quick and. actually. functioning. ones are not there. Many would-be smaller 3 techs do wash out of the league or the lines, no?



Its not like one can just 'pick up' great or even good bigger 3 tech DTs and very good 'packers type' guards...no, it takes early picks and often.

RE: hope so robbie robbieballs2003 : 10:09 am : link

Quote: however, why negate the only coaching approach that functioned well last year, Spangulos, which seemed predicated on having not one but two big DTs. A radical improvement in D and LB play etc.



Then, the tendency to over look the G-C-G trio here is legendary, add in the extra weight needed for Mac Ball, I am still looking at Guards, DTs and Centers rounds 1-4.



Lamp as left guard and go from there, Moton, DT Qualls, Asiata, those types early and often.



Nothing has changed. Adding Fluker and removing Hanks only makes it more important.





I don't think one year determines a trend. Spags used the pieces he had last year. I don't think we need a big body next to Snacks. While our run D improved dramatically our pass rush left a lot to be desired and a big problem with that was little push from our interior guys. People look at Vernon and JPP and say they didn't have enough sacks. True, they didn't. But they had pressures. A good DL can work together in unison. Too many times a QB was able to step up in the pocket to avoid our DEs rushing. Imo, it would be nice to have a plugger next to Snacks but it is probably more important to get a guy who can get pressure on the inside since Snacks, JPP, and Vernon are all plus run defenders. In comment 13390043 idiotsavant said:I don't think one year determines a trend. Spags used the pieces he had last year. I don't think we need a big body next to Snacks. While our run D improved dramatically our pass rush left a lot to be desired and a big problem with that was little push from our interior guys. People look at Vernon and JPP and say they didn't have enough sacks. True, they didn't. But they had pressures. A good DL can work together in unison. Too many times a QB was able to step up in the pocket to avoid our DEs rushing. Imo, it would be nice to have a plugger next to Snacks but it is probably more important to get a guy who can get pressure on the inside since Snacks, JPP, and Vernon are all plus run defenders.

RE: Here is where I think the team still has holes to fill mfsd : 10:09 am : link

Quote: 1. Another OT, and possibly OL backups

2. Hank or another DT

3. Get JPP signed or draft a DE/ER

4. LB (hopefully they also resign Robinson)

5. Backup CB

6. Kicker

7. Backup RB

8. FB (especially if Ellison is to line up as the blocking TE)



The only change I'd make it to sign JPP AND draft another pass rusher

RE: I'm not advocating TE Jay on the Island : 10:12 am : link

Quote: just saying it will probably be in the cards. But if one is rated higher than any DT or OL then I'm good with the pick. The trenches are extremely important but we've invested a ton in both already and need to make it work. Bypassing a top TE or WR for a need pick is foolish.

I agree with you. I would much rather draft an OL, DE, or LB wiht their first round pick but if OJ Howard falls to the Giants I would love for them to draft him. If they added him to the offense then the Giants would be one good offensive linemen away from having a top offense.

true robbie idiotsavant : 10:17 am : link either a quality plugger or a true rush DT or a combo players (Elijah Qualls?) . having snacks and JPP makes the types more fungible, presents an opportunity, for sure, but also does not present an excuse to miss that opportunity and 'pass' on the chance for greatness. that would be to waste an opportunity.



and, in all those cases, insight is required and emphasis either with high draft picks or great scouting efforts.



(better than we have had mostly)

How would drafting Watson, tomjgiant : 10:21 am : link who barring injury to Eli wouldn't see the field for the foreseeable future be a smart pick?While drafting Bolles,Ramczyk,Robinson,or Lamp who are all projected first round picks would be dangerous.Any one of those guys could be a long term starter on the line and drafting OL now will keep cost down in that position.Fluker is only signed for one year and Pugh,Richberg,and then Flowers are going to be up for new contracts in the next couple years so now is the time to bring on young talent that will be cap friendly and help solidify a position that has been a weak link for far to long.

so, based on fans input here, rather than my own time: idiotsavant : 10:22 am : link either by round:



1. Lamp as a left guard

2. Moton as a right guard

3. Qualls as a DT



(had been thinking asiata as a G to C conversion replace Richburg eventually, but DT is looking like a need)



OR, by round



1. DT (but whom here )

2. OG

3. OG



I would not rest next season on Flowers, Fluker and Bromley, no, not at all.

I know this sounds weird but it wouldn't bother me robbieballs2003 : 10:22 am : link To see Bromley start on this DL. I think we would need more depth but it would bother me like the current construction of our OL. We still have 3 major question marks along the OL and no depth. People keep focusing on the upside which is fine but I would rather be level-headed and the downside is really bad. It is all over the place. I think we need to add another pass rusher regardless. I think we need more depth at both DT and DE. Having a rookie on the DL can contribute in limited roles but most struggle to start from day one so looking for a starter in the draft this year may not be wise which is why I am fine with Bromley starting but only of we have a nice rotation headed into the season.

Here is my take Carson53 : 10:25 am : link I think Fluker is going to play guard, that's what he played

the last two years with the Chargers. Players like Fluker

get a one year prove it deal, not a player like Hankins.

I don't agree with Sy that Fluker will play tackle here,

and what does Hankins have to prove?

I think folks really need to keep in mind with Bolles and

Ramszck? that both only played one year of major college ball, so that could be what Sy meant. So if people thought Flowers was raw coming out (and he was), after playing

3 years of major college ball, what does one think of the

two aforementioned draftees? I wouldn't be surprised if they

are backups their first year. I don't think Watson is in play this year as well, maybe a late round pick like the kid from Cal, not a good QB class to me.

RE: My mock draft Eman11 : 10:26 am : link

Quote: RD1 Ruben Foster

RD2 Forrest Lamp

RD3 BPA, which is probably CB as Sy 56 notes.



This and bringing back Hankins put us into contention immediately.





I'd sign up for that in a heartbeat.



Keep the D strong and add some quality pieces to it while also filling a big need that is the OL. In comment 13390047 est1986 said:I'd sign up for that in a heartbeat.Keep the D strong and add some quality pieces to it while also filling a big need that is the OL.

Great AcidTest : 10:29 am : link stuff.



I'd be very surprised if the Giants took Watson. He's a proven leader, who threw very well at the combine. But he also threw 30 INTs in the last two seasons, and made most of his throws from the shotgun. I assume Trubisky is gone. Mahomes is more likely than Watson. Bigger arm and frame. I wouldn't draft Mahomes at #23, but I could see the Giants doing so. Reese likes guys with upside. Mahomes is a classic "high ceiling," "low floor," player, but he has a much bigger potential upside than Watson.



Howard, Njoku, Davis, Reddick, Barnett, Bolles, Ramczyk, Robinson, and Charlton are all likely to be gone by #23.



I agree we'll add a veteran RB, and another in draft. Perine is a good mid round choice. For DT, I think the Giants will go with Thomas, and add another in the draft. As I've said, I like DeAngelo Brown. A day three OL is likely. Look for DE and CB early. We need to groom someone to replace JPP, and the draft is loaded at CB.

Robbie, I get that, however idiotsavant : 10:41 am : link in my own view, winning football is not predicated on being 'good enough at all positions and coach 'em up' (unless you are Bill Belechick, and we are NOT, nor is anyone else for that matter).



For us mere mortals, having one groundbreaking out standing unit that can take over games is the key, and we are very, very close on DL.



Therefore, if we do manage to talk ourselves into thinking that some combination of our current OL can get it done for this team, with this coach, and this QB next year (a major mistake in my view now and for the future as well) and, if we insist on using the first round or early rounds for other positions, I would let that be at DT.



However, I have not looked this year and have -no idea- about whom those great DTs are this year.......SY GO!





Out of Sy's list the only guy I'd like is Reddick PatersonPlank : 10:43 am : link My list would contain Reddick, the 4 OL players, and a top RB if he dropped. I definitely don't want Taco.

I'd still like to see another WR added bigbluescot : 10:44 am : link either via FA or more likely the draft, a real speedster would be a very useful situational piece

RE: RE: My mock draft PatersonPlank : 10:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13390047 est1986 said:





Quote:





RD1 Ruben Foster

RD2 Forrest Lamp

RD3 BPA, which is probably CB as Sy 56 notes.



This and bringing back Hankins put us into contention immediately.









I'd sign up for that in a heartbeat.



Keep the D strong and add some quality pieces to it while also filling a big need that is the OL.



Getting Lamp in the 2nd Rd would be a dream scenario, but I do not think its realistic. He should be long gone by then

RE: Why would Hank be considered for a Sy'56 : 10:49 am : link

Quote: "1-year prove it deal"? He has played well and shown to be a very reliable run stopper.



Sounds like he and his agent are asking for money that is mxh more than "run stopper"

RE: Robbie, I get that, however robbieballs2003 : 10:50 am : link

Quote: in my own view, winning football is not predicated on being 'good enough at all positions and coach 'em up' (unless you are Bill Belechick, and we are NOT, nor is anyone else for that matter).



For us mere mortals, having one groundbreaking out standing unit that can take over games is the key, and we are very, very close on DL.



Therefore, if we do manage to talk ourselves into thinking that some combination of our current OL can get it done for this team, with this coach, and this QB next year (a major mistake in my view now and for the future as well) and, if we insist on using the first round or early rounds for other positions, I would let that be at DT.



However, I have not looked this year and have -no idea- about whom those great DTs are this year.......SY GO!





I don't know how you got that from my post. I do agree that you are only as good as your weakest link but never did I say we have to be perfect everywhere. If you noticed what I said, I said I am fine with our DL right now but we need ro get more pass rushers. That would make that a dominant group and if we want our offense ro do anything they need the OL to play better. Those are the two biggest areas imo but not the only ones.

Sy- any thoughts on Dorian Johnson from Pitt? Andy in Boston : 10:56 am : link Every draft analyst/scout talks about his athletic ability.

Do you think he can play RT? If not - is going to be a really good guard.

no thanks on dorian johnson idiotsavant : 11:03 am : link Robbie, a pass rushing true DT then. not a bad idea.

RE: no thanks on dorian johnson Andy in Boston : 11:06 am : link

Quote: Robbie, a pass rushing true DT then. not a bad idea.



I'm referencing Johnson as a 2nd/3rd roundeb

i dont see the point in adding another 'maybe OT' idiotsavant : 11:23 am : link our roster has been piled with maybe OTs. just go OG really early and use the OTs we have. unless you get the blue goose, which may be a myth at this point given this staff.



don't think that prospect you mentioned makes a good guard for us.

there are some interesting DT names on the idiotsavant : 11:25 am : link verticle jump leaders and 3 cone leaders list, if you can find a site that removes the DEs and just lists the DTs.

RE: Sy- any thoughts on Dorian Johnson from Pitt? Klaatu : 11:37 am : link

Quote: Every draft analyst/scout talks about his athletic ability.

Do you think he can play RT? If not - is going to be a really good guard.



I've asked Sy about Dorian Johnson before. Sy said he was pretty high on him, although we didn't discuss specific positions.



I've asked Sy about Dorian Johnson before. Sy said he was pretty high on him, although we didn't discuss specific positions.

Personally, I think he can play RG or RT, but is probably better off at RG.

sorry, I was thinking Rod Johnson: idiotsavant : 11:52 am : link no thx on that one:



''Johnson patiently waits for defenders to get close to him and using his wide frame to engulf them. Once close, Johnson can get lazy with his fundamentals, dropping his head on contact and failing to keep his feet shuffling laterally. Johnson shows some stiffness in his core, struggling to re-direct and recover if defenders counter back inside.''

I think Sy is mostly right rich in DC : 11:56 am : link Though I think he left an important detail unsaid. I think that he sees the Giants moving their OL toward one that can move people in the run game and be adequate in the pass game. This does not mean that they are giving up on the pass game- that would be a mistake with ODB and Marshall on the roster.



Instead, I think the Giants are making a philosophical shift for Eli or bust to an offense that is based on the ability to run the ball and generally decide when it wants to pass the ball rather than being dependent on throwing it. The Giants have not been able to run the ball in years- but the personnel they are bringing in are pieces of a run-centered offense.



It also works to Eli's advantage. By being able to run the ball, defenses have to stay honest- no more bum rushing the pocket- they will have to play contain and LB will have to hold their position rather than adding bodies to the pass rush.



I think we are more likely to see an offense that usually goes to the line with a run play called- but allows Eli to read the defense and audible to a pass play were he sees a mismatch. How many times this year did we see Eli sit in the shotgun and have no one to throw to because the defense knew it was a pass play- the answer is many times each game. By letting Eli pick his spots, the chances of an open receiver on the play improve- and the run game opens all of that.



I think SY is right that the Giants would go with the 2 big TE if they are there- but that feeds into the new philosophy as well. Howard is supposed to be a good blocker too- and Njoku has the tools.



I think that the Giants may also go for a RB that gets yards falling forward and tough yards. I think they would LOVE Fournette to fall to them, but after the combine, I don't see it.



I also think that SY sees the transition with his Watson discussion. To succeed in the NFL, Watson is going to need an offense that will be able to run the ball so that he isn't going to be scrambling for his life back there.



Just saying, I think as fans that McAdoo was trying to get us prepared for a less Eli-focused offense when he made his comments at the combine.

Then they have the wrong coach HomerJones45 : 12:03 pm : link [quote]Instead, I think the Giants are making a philosophical shift for Eli or bust to an offense that is based on the ability to run the ball and generally decide when it wants to pass the ball rather than being dependent on throwing it. The Giants have not been able to run the ball in years- but the personnel they are bringing in are pieces of a run-centered offense.[\quote]His forte is supposed to be the short passing game. He came from a team that did not and does not really depend on or value the run game.



or could it be the return of the "balance" that you guys hated so much?

possibly DT Caleb Brantley fills that niche Robbie: idiotsavant : 12:04 pm : link (CBS)



''Brantley tallied 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble overall in 2016. For his career, Brantley recorded 81 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was more disruptive than these numbers suggest, however, frequently slashing through the line to harass quarterbacks and ruining opposing rushing attacks despite often facing double-teams. Perhaps at no point was this more evident than in a showdown with rival LSU when the redshirt junior defensive snuffed out three potential scoring drives, including one in the final seconds to preserve the Gators' stunning 16-10 victory, recording five tackles, including three for loss and a forced fumble.



Due to his initial quickness, Brantley projects best as a three-technique defensive tackle in a classic 4-3 alignment. He is likely to come off the board somewhere in the late first to mid second round.





ANALYSIS



STRENGTHS: Has a compact, powerful frame with a naturally low center of gravity and thick limbs. Springs off the snap with the initial quickness to penetrate gaps and wreak havoc in the backfield. Brantley does a nice job of using an over-arm swim and chopping his hands to knock away the blockers' attempts to latch on, coordinating his hands and feet to slip free. Brantley's quick, powerful hands also show up with his ability to punch the ball out as ball-carriers attempt to slide past him. He shows impressive upper body strength to stack and shed blocks, as well as the lateral agility and balance to sprawl and keep blockers from reaching his legs, rarely getting knocked to the ground. Highly regarded by the Florida coaching staff for his toughness and selfless play.



WEAKNESSES: Average size for the position and his frame might not handle much weight without negatively impacting his quickness. Brantley appears to possess just average arm length and he can struggle to disengage once blockers have successfully latched on. While possessing an explosive initial burst, Brantley tires quickly and does not possess ideal speed for stalking or in pursuit - a characteristic many of the elite three-techniques possess. He shows balance and quickness with a spin move but is slow to pick up the ball again after losing sight of it when using this technique.

''



However, I would caution to draft a huge nose type as well as there is no substitute and as insurance for Snacks.



For all defensive linesmen I would always advise to look for the fumbles caused, fumbles recovered, plays made dowfield as well as the obvious items like sacks and tackles. the outlier stats indicate qualities that are hard to measure.

RE: possibly DT Caleb Brantley fills that niche Robbie: AcidTest : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: (CBS)



''Brantley tallied 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble overall in 2016. For his career, Brantley recorded 81 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was more disruptive than these numbers suggest, however, frequently slashing through the line to harass quarterbacks and ruining opposing rushing attacks despite often facing double-teams. Perhaps at no point was this more evident than in a showdown with rival LSU when the redshirt junior defensive snuffed out three potential scoring drives, including one in the final seconds to preserve the Gators' stunning 16-10 victory, recording five tackles, including three for loss and a forced fumble.



Due to his initial quickness, Brantley projects best as a three-technique defensive tackle in a classic 4-3 alignment. He is likely to come off the board somewhere in the late first to mid second round.





ANALYSIS



STRENGTHS: Has a compact, powerful frame with a naturally low center of gravity and thick limbs. Springs off the snap with the initial quickness to penetrate gaps and wreak havoc in the backfield. Brantley does a nice job of using an over-arm swim and chopping his hands to knock away the blockers' attempts to latch on, coordinating his hands and feet to slip free. Brantley's quick, powerful hands also show up with his ability to punch the ball out as ball-carriers attempt to slide past him. He shows impressive upper body strength to stack and shed blocks, as well as the lateral agility and balance to sprawl and keep blockers from reaching his legs, rarely getting knocked to the ground. Highly regarded by the Florida coaching staff for his toughness and selfless play.



WEAKNESSES: Average size for the position and his frame might not handle much weight without negatively impacting his quickness. Brantley appears to possess just average arm length and he can struggle to disengage once blockers have successfully latched on. While possessing an explosive initial burst, Brantley tires quickly and does not possess ideal speed for stalking or in pursuit - a characteristic many of the elite three-techniques possess. He shows balance and quickness with a spin move but is slow to pick up the ball again after losing sight of it when using this technique.

''



However, I would caution to draft a huge nose type as well as there is no substitute and as insurance for Snacks.



For all defensive linesmen I would always advise to look for the fumbles caused, fumbles recovered, plays made dowfield as well as the obvious items like sacks and tackles. the outlier stats indicate qualities that are hard to measure.



Brantley apparently had terrible interviews at the combine. He was described as immature. Not sure how much of that is true, but that is what I read.

Would love Reddick jeff57 : 12:21 pm : link Not sure he'll be there. Nor Njoku or Charlton. Howard definitely not. Could see them taking Robinson and sticking him at RT.

wonder how you guys see the relative strength at DT this year idiotsavant : 12:26 pm : link draft wise.

RE: wonder how you guys see the relative strength at DT this year jeff57 : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: draft wise.



Don't think it's that great.