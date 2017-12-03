Is Shane Vereen Overpaid? CromartiesKid21 : 3/12/2017 1:14 pm

The #Ravens deal for RB Danny Woodhead is going to end up being large in this RB market: 3 year, $8.8M with $4.25M guaranteed

If Woodhead has received the biggest and what looks to be an overpay of RBs this offseason. With Giants trying to shake some savings from Dwayne Harris to reconsider his contract (rightfully so)...what justifies Vereen's cap hit coming off 2 season ending surgeries and playing a limited role as a RB...isnt he on the books for 3.75m or so this year?

I would personally not resign him IF EricJ : 3/12/2017 1:26 pm : we were able to find another less expensive guy to do the same thing. We may have found ourselves in the same position that the Pats were in with him a couple of years ago. They easily found Lewis and White.

Yep mdthedream : 3/12/2017 1:26 pm : plus he likes to fumble and is always injured.

He is safe djstat : 3/12/2017 1:26 pm : His first tricep injury is football. It happens. Second one was probably coming back to fast. He is a good back. Can catch passes out of the backfield, block etc. Perkins played well but now has to be the man. Do not be shocked to see us draft a RB rounds 2-3.

Of course he is but robbieballs2003 : 3/12/2017 1:29 pm : You have to balance what the cap says. If you feel like you can better serve the team with the cap savings then you move on but that should only happen when we are either on the verge of signing someone or we draft a player.

A 3rd down back at an avg of almost $ 3 million. Otay.

agree that you dont just drop him unless you have his replacement already

A 3rd down back at an avg of almost $ 3 million. Otay.



How much money has he made from the Giants and how many snaps has he played? Think about that. I am not even asking how many games. I am saying how many snaps.

A 3rd down back at an avg of almost $ 3 million. Otay.



People hate hearing about the Pats but they find guys at RB all the time for bargains but pay their TEs. The Giants always try to go the cheap way on TE and waste money on RBs. There are all kinds of success examples around the NFL for later round RBs. Sign a FB and get rid of Vereen Darkwa and deaft rookie . Everyone looks great in NE. He's been good here but really?

Snap counts robbieballs2003 : 3/12/2017 1:42 pm : 2015: 431 out of 1112 total

2016: 117 out of 1061 total





A 3rd down back at an avg of almost $ 3 million. Otay.



Vereen is scheduled to make 3.1 million this year. Woodhead is the better player of the two. He's coming off a bad injury though, so I'm a little surprised they are paying him that much.

I'll take James Conner in round 4 or 5. Pair him with Perkins and keep Darkwa as the third guy. Perkins is capable of playing on third downs if hey don't find a true third down back. He's got pretty good hands, just has to continue to refine his pass pro.

I'm not sure where you're getting that from. Go back and look at the tape. That's a frown, not a smile. He's always bummed after he fumbles.

Darkwa's making nothing. That's not a contract to harp on. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2017 3:24 pm : Nobody has been able to replicate what the Patriots do, and everyone has tried.

A whole thread of what have you done for me lately adamg : 3/12/2017 3:32 pm : Whining.



Vereen has been our best back since he was signed. He was also our third most productive offensive player when he was on the field.



But let's not stop piling on a guy for injuries





To date? Sure. UConn4523 : 3/12/2017 3:35 pm : but if healthy he'd be worth every penny. Hopefully he/we get some luck with health this year.

The fumbling/injury is so overplayed around here CaptSehorn : 3/12/2017 3:36 pm : Vereen has fumbled a whopping 4 times in his career, 2 of which came this year as a direct result of the triceps injury.



Before this years triceps, his only significant injury was missing 3 games with a foot back in 2012.



Cutting him for cap space is one thing, but doing so citing injury/fumbling

Is simply inaccurate when evaluating his career history.

Imagine for a minute if you will... Koffman : 3/12/2017 3:48 pm : a backfield of McCaffery, Perkins, with Conner @FB. It would be nice, but I think I better wake up now.

but if healthy he'd be worth every penny. Hopefully he/we get some luck with health this year.



I've never really understood the hype around Vereen. I feel like he's an ok player, but not worth his salary given how undervalued RBs are nowadays. The last decent running back(s) we had were Jacobs and Bradshaw.

I agree with you. Nice player, but nothing special. Product of Bill Belichick system, hype from SB got him a nice contracty

I'd be happy w Connor as well and go w those 3 happily.

It's amazing how the Pats churn out these RB's all the time. Remember Jonas Gray, the guy that ran for over 200 yards that one game and disappeared from the face of the earth.

Why is Woodhead automatically better? Neither are much runners but excellent receivers. Simple.



Vereen was the teams best back in 2015 and second best weapon to Eli.



One tricep injury and all of a sudden he's prone to injuries and fumbling. In comment 13390359 eric2425ny said:Why is Woodhead automatically better? Neither are much runners but excellent receivers. Simple.Vereen was the teams best back in 2015 and second best weapon to Eli.One tricep injury and all of a sudden he's prone to injuries and fumbling.

Perkins as a 3td down back? Toth029 : 3/12/2017 4:23 pm : The same guy who had trouble in pass pro and with drops? My lord.



I'm not saying Vereen is Marshall Faulk or Ladainian Tomlinson but he is EASILY the teams best receiving back and can pass protect to boot.

Woodhead is nothing special either, but I feel he is more consistent than Vereen. I was not a huge fan of Vereen before we brought him in, pre injury and fumbling, he seems like a product of the Pats system. And being the best RB on the Giants in 2015 is not really anything to write home about.

The same guy who had trouble in pass pro and with drops? My lord.



I'm not saying Vereen is Marshall Faulk or Ladainian Tomlinson but he is EASILY the teams best receiving back and can pass protect to boot.



Almost every rookie RB struggles with pass protection. It's one of the biggest changes when moving from college to the pros. He also got off to s late start last year as UCLA's graduation is later than many schools. I would expect him to be much better in this area in 2017.

Give mdthedream : 3/12/2017 5:18 pm : me a guy like D.Williams or Murray any day. Heck I would take Charles as well.

Gmen need jpindatz : 3/12/2017 7:37 pm : to move on from Vereen and get a younger draftee to replace him. McCaffery?

All players seem old and over-paid when they are injured Giants_West : 3/12/2017 8:57 pm : reality is if he stays healthy next season he will more than likely be worth the money as we are unlikely to find a seasoned pass blocking back in the draft (especially the later rounds) and therefore while younger and cheaper likely will be less used and have a significantly lower impact on our season than Vereen might.

And sign Burkhead.



Burkhead looked pretty good when he got his chance at the very end of the season due to injuries to Hill and Bernard. Would probably cost a lot less than Vereen and is likely as good if not better.

Welcome to BBI LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/12/2017 9:42 pm : today's catchphrase is "cut Vereen, herp derp".

'Is Shane Vereen Overpaid?'... Torrag : 3/12/2017 11:33 pm : ...not if he was healthy. But he hasn't been. No way he deserves a $500K bonus.

Cut him DennyInDenville : 3/12/2017 11:43 pm : Then resign him for a cheap deal

Giants show a lot of patience, Glover : 3/12/2017 11:51 pm : dont give up on players quickly, even when they are hurt or underperform 2 years straight. Good thing Vereen wasn't a first round draft pick or he would be a Giant 2 more years.

Hate to beat a dead horse because it has been said so many times: Better to do like BB and trade or just cut guys a year early rather than keep them a year too long. It seems like Reese's ego makes him repeatedly do the latter.



a backfield of McCaffery, Perkins, with Conner @FB. It would be nice, but I think I better wake up now.



Don't wake up I wish this too. Either Christian or Conner. Please get one. I think Christian can have a great impact on this offense underneath out of the backfield open things for Odell Marshall and shep. Also will help out tight ends and makes that need not as pressing. Although this is a deep tight end class.

Overthecap Carson53 : 9:36 am : Vereen

2017 salary $3,150,000

Cap number $4,916,668





I thought the original contract was a bit much.

Now if you want to create more money, cut his salary to 2Mill.

I would make D. Harris a post June 1st cut.

Also, DRC, hate to keep banging a drum, but they can create

some more money for one or two more players in FA.

They can't cut Thomas (4 mill. cap hit) until he passes

his physical, and about 3 mill. in salary.