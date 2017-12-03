Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

What rb do you want to add?

mack809f : 3/12/2017 3:54 pm
The FA moves we've made so far should help the running game next season but we need another back. I like Kamara from Tennessee any chance he's there in the 2nd?
L Murray from the Raiders might work, seems like RBs are not in demand.
Jeremy McNichols in the 4th  
adamg : 3/12/2017 3:57 pm : link
James Conner or Jamaal Williams if they go for a bigger guy.

Not sold on Perine. Wouldn't hate the pick though.

Rather go other positions in the first three. But, an early pick at RB would be exciting.
I like Samaje Perine in the 4th round,  
Klaatu : 3/12/2017 4:02 pm : link
FB Prescott Line in the 7th, or as a Priority UDFA.
Don't think Kamara will be there at 55.  
jeff57 : 3/12/2017 4:04 pm : link
Perine and Foreman probably will be there, if you want a bigger back. I still wouldn't mind McCaffrey at 23.
Conner  
eric2425ny : 3/12/2017 4:05 pm : link
Conner in the 4th or 5th. Him and Perkins would be a nice 1-2 punch, kind of like how we used to mix up Bradshaw and Jacobs. Please stay away from Eddie Lacy in FA.

Use the first few rounds to draft. T, TE, and a DT (if we don't somehow retain Hankins) in no particular order.
AP  
est1986 : 3/12/2017 4:07 pm : link
For the cheap.
I'd like  
Earl the goat : 3/12/2017 4:12 pm : link
Donta Foreman in the 3rd if he lasts
Tariq Cohen in the 6th. Sleeper
Joe Williams  
YANKEE28 : 3/12/2017 4:18 pm : link
from Utah in the 5th or 6th round
RE: AP  
BleedBlue : 3/12/2017 4:27 pm : link
In comment 13390415 est1986 said:
Quote:
For the cheap.



Yea i am prob in the minority and I know its a good RB class, but id like a FA RB like AP, blount or murray.

That gives more flexibility, could go LB, TE, OL, QB, CB, DE
3rd or 4th round:  
Unemployable : 3/12/2017 4:27 pm : link
Wyoming Cowboys RB Brian Hill
draft day 3  
DavidinBMNY : 3/12/2017 4:56 pm : link
I like Connor as a nice compliment to Perkins.
Change Of Pace Compared To Perkins  
Trainmaster : 3/12/2017 5:00 pm : link
Any Brandon Jacobs or "Brandon Jacobs Light" type RBs?
Only an FA if they can get one for cheap  
Cenotaph : 3/12/2017 5:16 pm : link
I'm OK with hanging on to Vereen, if they think he'll recover fully from last year's injuries - but I also would be OK with cutting him as he has a relatively high cap #. They can probably find a cheap vet in this market, which is really down for RB's so far, and invest a later round (3 or after) pick in what is supposed to be a solid, deep draft class.
Kareem  
Reb8thVA : 3/12/2017 5:16 pm : link
Hunt
players that read the gaps really well and super quickly and burst  
idiotsavant : 3/12/2017 5:21 pm : link
forward into and through the right gap super quick and with some power.

and the usual caveat-pass protects

in other words, to integrate and get some play action run first back on the menu
I know many people won't agree with me.  
Giant John : 3/12/2017 5:21 pm : link
But I'd take Mixon and in the third. I know what he did and I know how wrong it is. I believe he is sincere in wishing it never happened. I believe if he had it to do over it will not happen again. I think he is truly remorseful. I'm willing to give him a second chance.
thats something I would look for in OL as well, quick get off  
idiotsavant : 3/12/2017 5:22 pm : link
.
RE: players that read the gaps really well and super quickly and burst  
Reb8thVA : 3/12/2017 5:26 pm : link
In comment 13390493 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
forward into and through the right gap super quick and with some power.

and the usual caveat-pass protects

in other words, to integrate and get some play action run first back on the menu


I've really enjoyed reading your ideas lately. They are thought provoking in a positive way to say the least.
RE: Joe Williams  
adamg : 3/12/2017 5:28 pm : link
In comment 13390430 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
from Utah in the 5th or 6th round


He's my favorite. I just don't think they'd draft him. He looks like a game changer though if the off the field checks out.
MaCaffrey  
NikkiMac : 3/12/2017 5:29 pm : link
In the first and S. Perrine in the 3rd or 4th and I would cut Vereen and Darkwa.....

Can anybody tell me why this Perinne kid is not a first or second rounder all I see is nobody can tackle this guy I love him looks like the second coming of Earl Campbell what am I missing ?
Perrine looks like a lower, thicker version of Andre Williams.  
CT Charlie : 3/12/2017 5:45 pm : link
When I watch his highlights, all I see is huge holes and players trying to arm tackle him when he has a head of steam.
Chris Carson (Oklahoma St) - round 4 or 5  
Ira : 3/12/2017 5:49 pm : link
Power runner who never fumbled in 212 carries in college.
Speed  
gogiants : 3/12/2017 6:16 pm : link
A fast, athletic back. One that can run a sub 4.5 forty or excelled in the 3 cone or shuttles.

Day 1
Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey

Day 2
Alvin Kamara, Curtis Samuel
Marlon Mack, Jeremy McNichols, Brian Hill

Day 3
Aaron Jones, Donnel Pumphrey
Stanley Williams, TJ Logan
Tarik Cohen, Joe Williams, De'Angelo Henderson

Have to see how Kamara and Mack do on their Pro Day. They did not run fast at the combine but they are athletic.
RE: Change Of Pace Compared To Perkins  
PatersonPlank : 3/12/2017 6:22 pm : link
In comment 13390473 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Any Brandon Jacobs or "Brandon Jacobs Light" type RBs?


Donta Foreman, University of Texas
6'1", 250
2028 yards this year on 323 carries
15 TDs, 6.3 yds per carry
RE: Perrine looks like a lower, thicker version of Andre Williams.  
TC : 3/12/2017 6:38 pm : link
In comment 13390528 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
When I watch his highlights, all I see is huge holes and players trying to arm tackle him when he has a head of steam.

I see no similarities between Andre and Perine other than that they have a somewhat similar build. Andre has terrible balance, tends to stop on first contact, has very poor vision, and no power in short yardage. Perine is the opposite in every case. Andre has hands of stone and Perine is a good receiver.

The one asset Andre does have is pretty good speed, which is likely better than Perine's. But since Andre is indecisive at the P.O.A., and tends to stop at first contact, you'll never know this unless he gets an open field to run through.
Jamaal Williams or Kareem Hunt  
Anakim : 3/12/2017 6:38 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Change Of Pace Compared To Perkins  
TC : 3/12/2017 6:39 pm : link
In comment 13390570 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 13390473 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


Any Brandon Jacobs or "Brandon Jacobs Light" type RBs?



Donta Foreman, University of Texas
6'1", 250
2028 yards this year on 323 carries
15 TDs, 6.3 yds per carry

Foreman is a lesser Ron Dayne.
I've seen Foreman play a lot, he's a truck back there  
PatersonPlank : 3/12/2017 6:48 pm : link
He is nothing like Dayne.
I do not  
jpindatz : 3/12/2017 7:19 pm : link
see the Gmen taking a RB in the early rounds if at all. I think they need to focus entirely on their blocking. O-line, TE, receivers, maybe a FB and not freak out over RB. A mediocre RB can run through holes if the blockers can make sustain their blocks longer. I couldn't have seen ANY RB in the league running well with last years blocking. I think obsessing over a great RB is the wrong place to be looking!
RE: I've seen Foreman play a lot, he's a truck back there  
TC : 3/12/2017 7:25 pm : link
In comment 13390611 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He is nothing like Dayne.

I haven't watched very much, but developed my opinion based upon what I did watch. I subsequently read NFL.Com's statement -

"Usually opts for finesse over power despite his size. Needs to become more decisive and aggressive between the tackles. Inconsistent acceleration into contact. Waits to churn feet until after blow has landed."

And that's pretty much what I saw. The first thing the popped into my head when watching him was he looked a whole lot the way Ron Dayne did when he was playing in school.We'll see if he has better NFL career than Ron, but I don't want to be the club that finds out.
Burkhead  
KWALL2 : 3/12/2017 8:19 pm : link
He showed skills with his PT this year. He can do many things including catch and would work well with Perkins.

He's visiting Atlanta today but he would be a better fit here. In Atl he's RB3. He could be RB1a with Giants. It wouldn't cost much. A lot less than Murray from Oakland and Burkhead is a better pass catcher.

He could fill the roles of Vereen and Jennings. Giants should sign him.
Agree with K-wall. Burkhwad from Cincy  
Ivan15 : 3/12/2017 8:28 pm : link
Still young veteran. Productive in limited service. Low mileage.
Jim Brown  
David B. : 3/12/2017 8:44 pm : link
circa 1963
I like Burkhead  
GiantsLaw : 3/12/2017 10:02 pm : link
Benny Cunningham is also a quality backup that should come cheap.
pick a RB in the 4th Round from this list...  
Torrag : 3/12/2017 11:49 pm : link
...not all of them will be there but they're all good backs.

Brian Hill
Samaje Perine
Kareem Hunt
De'Veon Smith
James Connor
RE: RE: I've seen Foreman play a lot, he's a truck back there  
PatersonPlank : 3/12/2017 11:51 pm : link
In comment 13390650 TC said:
Quote:
In comment 13390611 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


He is nothing like Dayne.


I haven't watched very much, but developed my opinion based upon what I did watch. I subsequently read NFL.Com's statement -

"Usually opts for finesse over power despite his size. Needs to become more decisive and aggressive between the tackles. Inconsistent acceleration into contact. Waits to churn feet until after blow has landed."

And that's pretty much what I saw. The first thing the popped into my head when watching him was he looked a whole lot the way Ron Dayne did when he was playing in school.We'll see if he has better NFL career than Ron, but I don't want to be the club that finds out.


We'll have to disagree then. The guy has good speed and runs really strong. He gets lots of yards after contact. The reports I've read on him state this too. In fact Fox Sports had him as the #4 back and lauded his physical running. This matches what I saw game in and out. He was All American and the Doak Walker winner.
anyone not named  
RasputinPrime : 3:25 am : link
Smith, Jones, or Williams.
RE: anyone not named  
adamg : 3:31 am : link
In comment 13390842 RasputinPrime said:
Quote:
Smith, Jones, or Williams.


Jones?
RE: Conner  
Carson53 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 13390410 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Conner in the 4th or 5th. Him and Perkins would be a nice 1-2 punch, kind of like how we used to mix up Bradshaw and Jacobs. Please stay away from Eddie Lacy in FA.

Use the first few rounds to draft. T, TE, and a DT (if we don't somehow retain Hankins) in no particular order.


That's my guy too, in the 4th or 5th.
The kid from Oklahoma, has had some durability issues, Perrine?
RE: Burkhead  
Carson53 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 13390708 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He showed skills with his PT this year. He can do many things including catch and would work well with Perkins.

He's visiting Atlanta today but he would be a better fit here. In Atl he's RB3. He could be RB1a with Giants. It wouldn't cost much. A lot less than Murray from Oakland and Burkhead is a better pass catcher.

He could fill the roles of Vereen and Jennings. Giants should sign him.
.

He is SLOW!
If healthy Jamaal Charles on a short-term deal  
pjcas18 : 9:59 am : link
and cut Vereen. Second place Chris Johnson on a lesser money deal than Charles. Nice to have a veteran backup at a low cost.

And draft a RB.

Perkins, Charles/Johnson, Darkwa and draft pick

What RB do you want to add?  
johnboyw : 10:05 am : link
Perine in the 3rd or McGuire in the 6th depending on other needs.
Late-round flier on De'Veon Smith  
Bluenatic : 10:21 am : link
De'Veon lacks ideal size and speed. He's not a home run hitter by any stretch. But he can get the tough yards and has played well in big games. Worth a 7th round pick or UDFA pick-up.
James Conner  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:30 am : link
he is just a fantastic runner with some size and can be had in the later rounds. He has been a pain in my college teams ass for a long time.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support