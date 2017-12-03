What rb do you want to add? mack809f : 3/12/2017 3:54 pm The FA moves we've made so far should help the running game next season but we need another back. I like Kamara from Tennessee any chance he's there in the 2nd?

L Murray from the Raiders might work, seems like RBs are not in demand.

Jeremy McNichols in the 4th adamg : 3/12/2017 3:57 pm : link James Conner or Jamaal Williams if they go for a bigger guy.



Not sold on Perine. Wouldn't hate the pick though.



Rather go other positions in the first three. But, an early pick at RB would be exciting.

I like Samaje Perine in the 4th round, Klaatu : 3/12/2017 4:02 pm : link FB Prescott Line in the 7th, or as a Priority UDFA.

Don't think Kamara will be there at 55. jeff57 : 3/12/2017 4:04 pm : link Perine and Foreman probably will be there, if you want a bigger back. I still wouldn't mind McCaffrey at 23.

Conner eric2425ny : 3/12/2017 4:05 pm : link Conner in the 4th or 5th. Him and Perkins would be a nice 1-2 punch, kind of like how we used to mix up Bradshaw and Jacobs. Please stay away from Eddie Lacy in FA.



Use the first few rounds to draft. T, TE, and a DT (if we don't somehow retain Hankins) in no particular order.

Joe Williams YANKEE28 : 3/12/2017 4:18 pm : link from Utah in the 5th or 6th round

RE: AP BleedBlue : 3/12/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: For the cheap.





Yea i am prob in the minority and I know its a good RB class, but id like a FA RB like AP, blount or murray.



That gives more flexibility, could go LB, TE, OL, QB, CB, DE In comment 13390415 est1986 said:Yea i am prob in the minority and I know its a good RB class, but id like a FA RB like AP, blount or murray.That gives more flexibility, could go LB, TE, OL, QB, CB, DE

3rd or 4th round: Unemployable : 3/12/2017 4:27 pm : link Wyoming Cowboys RB Brian Hill

draft day 3 DavidinBMNY : 3/12/2017 4:56 pm : link I like Connor as a nice compliment to Perkins.

Change Of Pace Compared To Perkins Trainmaster : 3/12/2017 5:00 pm : link Any Brandon Jacobs or "Brandon Jacobs Light" type RBs?

Only an FA if they can get one for cheap Cenotaph : 3/12/2017 5:16 pm : link I'm OK with hanging on to Vereen, if they think he'll recover fully from last year's injuries - but I also would be OK with cutting him as he has a relatively high cap #. They can probably find a cheap vet in this market, which is really down for RB's so far, and invest a later round (3 or after) pick in what is supposed to be a solid, deep draft class.

players that read the gaps really well and super quickly and burst idiotsavant : 3/12/2017 5:21 pm : link forward into and through the right gap super quick and with some power.



and the usual caveat-pass protects



in other words, to integrate and get some play action run first back on the menu

I know many people won't agree with me. Giant John : 3/12/2017 5:21 pm : link But I'd take Mixon and in the third. I know what he did and I know how wrong it is. I believe he is sincere in wishing it never happened. I believe if he had it to do over it will not happen again. I think he is truly remorseful. I'm willing to give him a second chance.



thats something I would look for in OL as well, quick get off idiotsavant : 3/12/2017 5:22 pm : link .

RE: players that read the gaps really well and super quickly and burst Reb8thVA : 3/12/2017 5:26 pm : link

Quote: forward into and through the right gap super quick and with some power.



and the usual caveat-pass protects



in other words, to integrate and get some play action run first back on the menu



I've really enjoyed reading your ideas lately. They are thought provoking in a positive way to say the least. In comment 13390493 idiotsavant said:I've really enjoyed reading your ideas lately. They are thought provoking in a positive way to say the least.

RE: Joe Williams adamg : 3/12/2017 5:28 pm : link

Quote: from Utah in the 5th or 6th round



He's my favorite. I just don't think they'd draft him. He looks like a game changer though if the off the field checks out. In comment 13390430 YANKEE28 said:He's my favorite. I just don't think they'd draft him. He looks like a game changer though if the off the field checks out.

MaCaffrey NikkiMac : 3/12/2017 5:29 pm : link In the first and S. Perrine in the 3rd or 4th and I would cut Vereen and Darkwa.....



Can anybody tell me why this Perinne kid is not a first or second rounder all I see is nobody can tackle this guy I love him looks like the second coming of Earl Campbell what am I missing ?

Perrine looks like a lower, thicker version of Andre Williams. CT Charlie : 3/12/2017 5:45 pm : link When I watch his highlights, all I see is huge holes and players trying to arm tackle him when he has a head of steam.

Chris Carson (Oklahoma St) - round 4 or 5 Ira : 3/12/2017 5:49 pm : link Power runner who never fumbled in 212 carries in college.

Speed gogiants : 3/12/2017 6:16 pm : link A fast, athletic back. One that can run a sub 4.5 forty or excelled in the 3 cone or shuttles.



Day 1

Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey



Day 2

Alvin Kamara, Curtis Samuel

Marlon Mack, Jeremy McNichols, Brian Hill



Day 3

Aaron Jones, Donnel Pumphrey

Stanley Williams, TJ Logan

Tarik Cohen, Joe Williams, De'Angelo Henderson



Have to see how Kamara and Mack do on their Pro Day. They did not run fast at the combine but they are athletic.

RE: Change Of Pace Compared To Perkins PatersonPlank : 3/12/2017 6:22 pm : link

Quote: Any Brandon Jacobs or "Brandon Jacobs Light" type RBs?



Donta Foreman, University of Texas

6'1", 250

2028 yards this year on 323 carries

15 TDs, 6.3 yds per carry In comment 13390473 Trainmaster said:Donta Foreman, University of Texas6'1", 2502028 yards this year on 323 carries15 TDs, 6.3 yds per carry

RE: Perrine looks like a lower, thicker version of Andre Williams. TC : 3/12/2017 6:38 pm : link

Quote: When I watch his highlights, all I see is huge holes and players trying to arm tackle him when he has a head of steam.

I see no similarities between Andre and Perine other than that they have a somewhat similar build. Andre has terrible balance, tends to stop on first contact, has very poor vision, and no power in short yardage. Perine is the opposite in every case. Andre has hands of stone and Perine is a good receiver.



The one asset Andre does have is pretty good speed, which is likely better than Perine's. But since Andre is indecisive at the P.O.A., and tends to stop at first contact, you'll never know this unless he gets an open field to run through.

In comment 13390528 CT Charlie said:I see no similarities between Andre and Perine other than that they have a somewhat similar build. Andre has terrible balance, tends to stop on first contact, has very poor vision, and no power in short yardage. Perine is the opposite in every case. Andre has hands of stone and Perine is a good receiver.The one asset Andre does have is pretty good speed, which is likely better than Perine's. But since Andre is indecisive at the P.O.A., and tends to stop at first contact, you'll never know this unless he gets an open field to run through.

Jamaal Williams or Kareem Hunt Anakim : 3/12/2017 6:38 pm : link .

RE: RE: Change Of Pace Compared To Perkins TC : 3/12/2017 6:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13390473 Trainmaster said:





Quote:





Any Brandon Jacobs or "Brandon Jacobs Light" type RBs?







Donta Foreman, University of Texas

6'1", 250

2028 yards this year on 323 carries

15 TDs, 6.3 yds per carry

Foreman is a lesser Ron Dayne. In comment 13390570 PatersonPlank said:Foreman is a lesser Ron Dayne.

I've seen Foreman play a lot, he's a truck back there PatersonPlank : 3/12/2017 6:48 pm : link He is nothing like Dayne.

I do not jpindatz : 3/12/2017 7:19 pm : link see the Gmen taking a RB in the early rounds if at all. I think they need to focus entirely on their blocking. O-line, TE, receivers, maybe a FB and not freak out over RB. A mediocre RB can run through holes if the blockers can make sustain their blocks longer. I couldn't have seen ANY RB in the league running well with last years blocking. I think obsessing over a great RB is the wrong place to be looking!

RE: I've seen Foreman play a lot, he's a truck back there TC : 3/12/2017 7:25 pm : link

Quote: He is nothing like Dayne.

I haven't watched very much, but developed my opinion based upon what I did watch. I subsequently read NFL.Com's statement -



"Usually opts for finesse over power despite his size. Needs to become more decisive and aggressive between the tackles. Inconsistent acceleration into contact. Waits to churn feet until after blow has landed."



And that's pretty much what I saw. The first thing the popped into my head when watching him was he looked a whole lot the way Ron Dayne did when he was playing in school.We'll see if he has better NFL career than Ron, but I don't want to be the club that finds out. In comment 13390611 PatersonPlank said:I haven't watched very much, but developed my opinion based upon what I did watch. I subsequently read NFL.Com's statement -"Usually opts for finesse over power despite his size. Needs to become more decisive and aggressive between the tackles. Inconsistent acceleration into contact. Waits to churn feet until after blow has landed."And that's pretty much what I saw. The first thing the popped into my head when watching him was he looked a whole lot the way Ron Dayne did when he was playing in school.We'll see if he has better NFL career than Ron, but I don't want to be the club that finds out.

Burkhead KWALL2 : 3/12/2017 8:19 pm : link He showed skills with his PT this year. He can do many things including catch and would work well with Perkins.



He's visiting Atlanta today but he would be a better fit here. In Atl he's RB3. He could be RB1a with Giants. It wouldn't cost much. A lot less than Murray from Oakland and Burkhead is a better pass catcher.



He could fill the roles of Vereen and Jennings. Giants should sign him.

Agree with K-wall. Burkhwad from Cincy Ivan15 : 3/12/2017 8:28 pm : link Still young veteran. Productive in limited service. Low mileage.

I like Burkhead GiantsLaw : 3/12/2017 10:02 pm : link Benny Cunningham is also a quality backup that should come cheap.

pick a RB in the 4th Round from this list... Torrag : 3/12/2017 11:49 pm : link ...not all of them will be there but they're all good backs.



Brian Hill

Samaje Perine

Kareem Hunt

De'Veon Smith

James Connor



RE: RE: I've seen Foreman play a lot, he's a truck back there PatersonPlank : 3/12/2017 11:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13390611 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





He is nothing like Dayne.





I haven't watched very much, but developed my opinion based upon what I did watch. I subsequently read NFL.Com's statement -



"Usually opts for finesse over power despite his size. Needs to become more decisive and aggressive between the tackles. Inconsistent acceleration into contact. Waits to churn feet until after blow has landed."



And that's pretty much what I saw. The first thing the popped into my head when watching him was he looked a whole lot the way Ron Dayne did when he was playing in school.We'll see if he has better NFL career than Ron, but I don't want to be the club that finds out.



We'll have to disagree then. The guy has good speed and runs really strong. He gets lots of yards after contact. The reports I've read on him state this too. In fact Fox Sports had him as the #4 back and lauded his physical running. This matches what I saw game in and out. He was All American and the Doak Walker winner. In comment 13390650 TC said:We'll have to disagree then. The guy has good speed and runs really strong. He gets lots of yards after contact. The reports I've read on him state this too. In fact Fox Sports had him as the #4 back and lauded his physical running. This matches what I saw game in and out. He was All American and the Doak Walker winner.

RE: anyone not named adamg : 3:31 am : link

Quote: Smith, Jones, or Williams.



Jones? In comment 13390842 RasputinPrime said:Jones?

RE: Conner Carson53 : 9:48 am : link

Quote: Conner in the 4th or 5th. Him and Perkins would be a nice 1-2 punch, kind of like how we used to mix up Bradshaw and Jacobs. Please stay away from Eddie Lacy in FA.



Use the first few rounds to draft. T, TE, and a DT (if we don't somehow retain Hankins) in no particular order.



That's my guy too, in the 4th or 5th.

The kid from Oklahoma, has had some durability issues, Perrine? In comment 13390410 eric2425ny said:That's my guy too, in the 4th or 5th.The kid from Oklahoma, has had some durability issues, Perrine?

RE: Burkhead Carson53 : 9:51 am : link

Quote: He showed skills with his PT this year. He can do many things including catch and would work well with Perkins.



He's visiting Atlanta today but he would be a better fit here. In Atl he's RB3. He could be RB1a with Giants. It wouldn't cost much. A lot less than Murray from Oakland and Burkhead is a better pass catcher.



He could fill the roles of Vereen and Jennings. Giants should sign him. .



He is SLOW! In comment 13390708 KWALL2 said:He is SLOW!

If healthy Jamaal Charles on a short-term deal pjcas18 : 9:59 am : link and cut Vereen. Second place Chris Johnson on a lesser money deal than Charles. Nice to have a veteran backup at a low cost.



And draft a RB.



Perkins, Charles/Johnson, Darkwa and draft pick





What RB do you want to add? johnboyw : 10:05 am : link Perine in the 3rd or McGuire in the 6th depending on other needs.

Late-round flier on De'Veon Smith Bluenatic : 10:21 am : link De'Veon lacks ideal size and speed. He's not a home run hitter by any stretch. But he can get the tough yards and has played well in big games. Worth a 7th round pick or UDFA pick-up.