Giants to pay Vereen's $500 K Roster bonus today

@KimJonesSports #NYG will pay Shane Vereen's $500,000 roster bonus by today's deadline. He is part of their 2017 plans, all per source informed.
with this the O was better when he played (the few times he did play) ... however they need to make sure that arm is intact this time!
& AP would be a three headed monster to be reckoned with, along with the better perimeter weapons and an improved OL.
I wouldn't have paid that for him
He is more part of the solution to our offensive woes than an impediment.
does everyone assume he is now injury riddled.
he basically had one injury that ruined his year
a problem with Vareen at all. But, it's clear the Giants are going to want a bigger bruising type back for short yardage situations, and it looks as if it will come via draft. Should be plenty of quality RBs who fit the mold in the 3rd or 4th round. Many of which have already been mentioned on here.
we would be set.
There are still a couple out there that might be willing to take a 1-year prove it deal.
at his price tag this carries a lot of risk.
But it's not like anybody else was consistently moving the chains for us...
In comment 13391202
Victor in CT said:
| I wouldn't have paid that for him
you do realize that when you do that to a player you get a reputation as an organization who doesn't commit to their promises.
One of the reasons and advantages that FA's choose to sign with the Giants is because of its reputation with players.
there is more to these decisions then you think....
another thread) surgeries and whether or not complete healing has taken place or will have taken place by season's start..
Otherwise, he's a good, still young, threat to have, so delighted they are apparently keeping him
how good of a day would it be if someone was going to cut you a check for a half a million today? Even after taxes.
not bodies....Reese figures this is his best option for a weapon....now, if only he can stay healthy...
because of those injuries, there isn't that much mileage on him....
Five career fumbles?
They are paying Vereen about 3.25mil this year. Remember signing bonus is already paid.
it's year 3. not year 1 or 2.
The fumbling thing is ridiculously overstated. People don't realize how much we missed him this past season.
Great move! Great player!
Pass pro doesn't show up on a stat sheet but importance of its value shouldn't be overlooked.
He has size and some nimble feet, at times.
Is he our goal line back?
How 'bout Flowers or Fluker...
is it possible to get an IR bonus? :-)
that Vereen can be big for us this coming year. But honestly, I'm not counting on him to a) stay healthy or b) be consistently effective.
But hey, I'm rootin for the guy to be a beast for us.
In comment 13391439
gidiefor said:
| comment about Vereen -- at all
Look at his target % the last 4 years.
He understands how to release out of the backfield into the middle of the field and put pressure on the LB. JAG do not have career YPC over 9 at that position.
He is a very good piece to have on this offense
or greater.
He's the worst at catching balls he's targeted on.
But maybe that's down to Eli & Brady being poor passing him the ball. Poor guy.
Just because he got the $500K as scheduled, that doesn't necessarily mean there was no quid pro quo. The most likely scenario for a salary reduction included payment of the roster bonus, and possibly some guaranteed salary too.
why we have to have a big/power back?
In comment 13391611
Giants_West said:
| why we have to have a big/power back?
I can't. I just want a GREAT back. Don't care if he's big small or in between. Sometimes the Giants over think things, especially at the RB position.
I guess I can't blame them for keeping Vereen. He's a solid player. Be nice if he could play in a meaningful stretch of games here. He only played 2015 when the team sucked. When we needed him most he was hurt.
Was missed by the offense. Big freaking time. He is a huge weapon on 3rd down.