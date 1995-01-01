Giants to pay Vereen's $500 K Roster bonus today Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:46 am : 11:46 am @KimJonesSports #NYG will pay Shane Vereen's $500,000 roster bonus by today's deadline. He is part of their 2017 plans, all per source informed.

Guess that definitely means a big RB in the draft jeff57 : 11:50 am : link No McCaffrey.

I have no prob MotownGIANTS : 11:50 am : link with this the O was better when he played (the few times he did play) ... however they need to make sure that arm is intact this time!

Perkins, Veeren est1986 : 11:52 am : link & AP would be a three headed monster to be reckoned with, along with the better perimeter weapons and an improved OL.

Good.... Reb8thVA : 11:55 am : link He is more part of the solution to our offensive woes than an impediment.

why just because he was hurt one year ECham : 11:56 am : link does everyone assume he is now injury riddled.



he basically had one injury that ruined his year

Don't have Giantfootball025 : 11:57 am : link a problem with Vareen at all. But, it's clear the Giants are going to want a bigger bruising type back for short yardage situations, and it looks as if it will come via draft. Should be plenty of quality RBs who fit the mold in the 3rd or 4th round. Many of which have already been mentioned on here.

If we could add a big / short yardage back larryflower37 : 11:58 am : link we would be set.

There are still a couple out there that might be willing to take a 1-year prove it deal.

Fumbles and injury missed games marked his 2016 season so Jimmy Googs : 11:59 am : link at his price tag this carries a lot of risk.



But it's not like anybody else was consistently moving the chains for us...

Yeah, my only concern is the two triceps(erroneously said biceps on Big Blue '56 : 12:02 pm : link another thread) surgeries and whether or not complete healing has taken place or will have taken place by season's start..



Otherwise, he's a good, still young, threat to have, so delighted they are apparently keeping him

As a side note ... Beezer : 12:04 pm : link how good of a day would it be if someone was going to cut you a check for a half a million today? Even after taxes.

This offense needs weapons, Doomster : 12:05 pm : link not bodies....Reese figures this is his best option for a weapon....now, if only he can stay healthy...

Forgot to add, Doomster : 12:06 pm : link because of those injuries, there isn't that much mileage on him....

It will be interesting to see what the Vet RB's sign for rasbutant : 12:08 pm : link They are paying Vereen about 3.25mil this year. Remember signing bonus is already paid.





Good. arcarsenal : 12:18 pm : link The fumbling thing is ridiculously overstated. People don't realize how much we missed him this past season.

Vereen is very versitile! nicky43 : 12:23 pm : link Great move! Great player!



This should be indicative of his recovery - Good. Watson : 12:26 pm : link Pass pro doesn't show up on a stat sheet but importance of its value shouldn't be overlooked.

No sure Darkwa counts a bruiser SCGiantsFan : 12:41 pm : link He has size and some nimble feet, at times.



Is he our goal line back?

RE: Good. Eman11 : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: The fumbling thing is ridiculously overstated. People don't realize how much we missed him this past season.



Totally agree.



I think a big part of the O's drop off last year from the year before had to do with him missing most of the season.



Funny too because there was a lot of hope around here he would be just what they needed coming back off IR last season. Now he's injury/fumble prone and a lot of people want him cut. In comment 13391268 arcarsenal said:Totally agree.I think a big part of the O's drop off last year from the year before had to do with him missing most of the season.Funny too because there was a lot of hope around here he would be just what they needed coming back off IR last season. Now he's injury/fumble prone and a lot of people want him cut.

I really want to believe ryanmkeane : 1:41 pm : link that Vereen can be big for us this coming year. But honestly, I'm not counting on him to a) stay healthy or b) be consistently effective.



But hey, I'm rootin for the guy to be a beast for us.

yeah I don't get the JAG gidiefor : Mod : 1:51 pm : : 1:51 pm : link comment about Vereen -- at all

The Vereen ryanmkeane : 2:16 pm : link Super Bowl has been talked up as if it was some type of legendary performance. He caught 11 passes for 64 yards. I'm sure he had some nice yardage here and there...but c'mon. Francesa talks about this all the time. "He caught 11 passes in the Super Bowl!" Really not that impressive.

Vereen stretch234 : 2:34 pm : link He understands how to release out of the backfield into the middle of the field and put pressure on the LB. JAG do not have career YPC over 9 at that position.



He is a very good piece to have on this offense

Based on his salary & compared to those with his # of catches Dannyc58 : 2:38 pm : link or greater.



He's the worst at catching balls he's targeted on.



But maybe that's down to Eli & Brady being poor passing him the ball. Poor guy.

Were there any strings attached to the payment of the roster bonus? Big Blue Blogger : 3:08 pm : link Just because he got the $500K as scheduled, that doesn't necessarily mean there was no quid pro quo . The most likely scenario for a salary reduction included payment of the roster bonus, and possibly some guaranteed salary too.

Can someone please explain to me Giants_West : 3:11 pm : link why we have to have a big/power back?

RE: Can someone please explain to me djm : 3:35 pm : link

Quote: why we have to have a big/power back?



I can't. I just want a GREAT back. Don't care if he's big small or in between. Sometimes the Giants over think things, especially at the RB position.



I guess I can't blame them for keeping Vereen. He's a solid player. Be nice if he could play in a meaningful stretch of games here. He only played 2015 when the team sucked. When we needed him most he was hurt. In comment 13391611 Giants_West said:I can't. I just want a GREAT back. Don't care if he's big small or in between. Sometimes the Giants over think things, especially at the RB position.I guess I can't blame them for keeping Vereen. He's a solid player. Be nice if he could play in a meaningful stretch of games here. He only played 2015 when the team sucked. When we needed him most he was hurt.