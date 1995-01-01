Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Giants to pay Vereen's $500 K Roster bonus today

Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:46 am
@KimJonesSports #NYG will pay Shane Vereen's $500,000 roster bonus by today's deadline. He is part of their 2017 plans, all per source informed.
Guess that definitely means a big RB in the draft  
jeff57 : 11:50 am : link
No McCaffrey.
I have no prob  
MotownGIANTS : 11:50 am : link
with this the O was better when he played (the few times he did play) ... however they need to make sure that arm is intact this time!
Perkins, Veeren  
est1986 : 11:52 am : link
& AP would be a three headed monster to be reckoned with, along with the better perimeter weapons and an improved OL.
Good  
Go Terps : 11:53 am : link
.
meh  
Victor in CT : 11:54 am : link
I wouldn't have paid that for him
Good....  
Reb8thVA : 11:55 am : link
He is more part of the solution to our offensive woes than an impediment.
why just because he was hurt one year  
ECham : 11:56 am : link
does everyone assume he is now injury riddled.

he basically had one injury that ruined his year
Don't have  
Giantfootball025 : 11:57 am : link
a problem with Vareen at all. But, it's clear the Giants are going to want a bigger bruising type back for short yardage situations, and it looks as if it will come via draft. Should be plenty of quality RBs who fit the mold in the 3rd or 4th round. Many of which have already been mentioned on here.
This was a no brainer  
Old Dirty Beckham : 11:57 am : link
to me
If we could add a big / short yardage back  
larryflower37 : 11:58 am : link
we would be set.
There are still a couple out there that might be willing to take a 1-year prove it deal.
Fumbles and injury missed games marked his 2016 season so  
Jimmy Googs : 11:59 am : link
at his price tag this carries a lot of risk.

But it's not like anybody else was consistently moving the chains for us...
RE: why just because he was hurt one year  
Danny Kanell : 11:59 am : link
In comment 13391207 ECham said:
Quote:
does everyone assume he is now injury riddled.

he basically had one injury that ruined his year


Because he's played 8 or less games in 3 of his 6 NFL seasons. And he's coming off a season in which he's had two (2!) torn triceps.

Oh and that fumbling issue...
RE: RE: why just because he was hurt one year  
Victor in CT : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 13391220 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 13391207 ECham said:


Quote:


does everyone assume he is now injury riddled.

he basically had one injury that ruined his year



Because he's played 8 or less games in 3 of his 6 NFL seasons. And he's coming off a season in which he's had two (2!) torn triceps.

Oh and that fumbling issue...


hater! :-)
RE: meh  
Rory : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 13391202 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
I wouldn't have paid that for him


you do realize that when you do that to a player you get a reputation as an organization who doesn't commit to their promises.

One of the reasons and advantages that FA's choose to sign with the Giants is because of its reputation with players.

there is more to these decisions then you think....
Yeah, my only concern is the two triceps(erroneously said biceps on  
Big Blue '56 : 12:02 pm : link
another thread) surgeries and whether or not complete healing has taken place or will have taken place by season's start..

Otherwise, he's a good, still young, threat to have, so delighted they are apparently keeping him
As a side note ...  
Beezer : 12:04 pm : link
how good of a day would it be if someone was going to cut you a check for a half a million today? Even after taxes.
This offense needs weapons,  
Doomster : 12:05 pm : link
not bodies....Reese figures this is his best option for a weapon....now, if only he can stay healthy...
Defines JAG  
Dannyc58 : 12:05 pm : link
­
Forgot to add,  
Doomster : 12:06 pm : link
because of those injuries, there isn't that much mileage on him....
RE: RE: why just because he was hurt one year  
Toth029 : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 13391220 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 13391207 ECham said:


Quote:


does everyone assume he is now injury riddled.

he basically had one injury that ruined his year



Because he's played 8 or less games in 3 of his 6 NFL seasons. And he's coming off a season in which he's had two (2!) torn triceps.

Oh and that fumbling issue...

Five career fumbles?
It will be interesting to see what the Vet RB's sign for  
rasbutant : 12:08 pm : link
They are paying Vereen about 3.25mil this year. Remember signing bonus is already paid.

RE: RE: meh  
Victor in CT : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 13391227 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 13391202 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


I wouldn't have paid that for him



you do realize that when you do that to a player you get a reputation as an organization who doesn't commit to their promises.

One of the reasons and advantages that FA's choose to sign with the Giants is because of its reputation with players.

there is more to these decisions then you think....

'
it's year 3. not year 1 or 2.
Good.  
arcarsenal : 12:18 pm : link
The fumbling thing is ridiculously overstated. People don't realize how much we missed him this past season.
Vereen is very versitile!  
nicky43 : 12:23 pm : link
Great move! Great player!
This should be indicative of his recovery - Good.  
Watson : 12:26 pm : link
Pass pro doesn't show up on a stat sheet but importance of its value shouldn't be overlooked.
No sure Darkwa counts a bruiser  
SCGiantsFan : 12:41 pm : link
He has size and some nimble feet, at times.

Is he our goal line back?
RE: No sure Darkwa counts a bruiser  
Big Blue '56 : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 13391314 SCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He has size and some nimble feet, at times.

Is he our goal line back?


Darkwa is no longer a Giant
Danny Kannel  
ECham : 12:45 pm : link
good job did not know that

Darkwa resigned
RE: RE: No sure Darkwa counts a bruiser  
Moose and Fury : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 13391317 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13391314 SCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


He has size and some nimble feet, at times.

Is he our goal line back?



Darkwa is no longer a Giant


Yes he is...we re-signed him last week.
RE: RE: RE: meh  
Rory : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 13391251 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 13391227 Rory said:


Quote:


In comment 13391202 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


I wouldn't have paid that for him



you do realize that when you do that to a player you get a reputation as an organization who doesn't commit to their promises.

One of the reasons and advantages that FA's choose to sign with the Giants is because of its reputation with players.

there is more to these decisions then you think....


'
it's year 3. not year 1 or 2.


so what
RE: RE: RE: RE: meh  
Victor in CT : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 13391361 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 13391251 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 13391227 Rory said:


Quote:


In comment 13391202 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


I wouldn't have paid that for him



you do realize that when you do that to a player you get a reputation as an organization who doesn't commit to their promises.

One of the reasons and advantages that FA's choose to sign with the Giants is because of its reputation with players.

there is more to these decisions then you think....


'
it's year 3. not year 1 or 2.



so what


so they have every right to cut him after 2 years of meh production, one of which was a zero due to injury. No one is staying away for a gut being cut.$$ and a chance to win is the attraction. You don't keep players out of sentiment.
Big short-yardage back?  
CT Charlie : 1:23 pm : link
How 'bout Flowers or Fluker...
RE: Big short-yardage back?  
Victor in CT : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 13391387 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
How 'bout Flowers or Fluker...


or Andre Williams????
RE: RE: RE: No sure Darkwa counts a bruiser  
Big Blue '56 : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 13391327 Moose and Fury said:
Quote:
In comment 13391317 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 13391314 SCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


He has size and some nimble feet, at times.

Is he our goal line back?



Darkwa is no longer a Giant



Yes he is...we re-signed him last week.


Ok, thanks
RE: RE: RE: RE: No sure Darkwa counts a bruiser  
Victor in CT : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 13391394 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13391327 Moose and Fury said:


Quote:


In comment 13391317 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 13391314 SCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


He has size and some nimble feet, at times.

Is he our goal line back?



Darkwa is no longer a Giant



Yes he is...we re-signed him last week.



Ok, thanks


is it possible to get an IR bonus? :-)
RE: Good.  
Eman11 : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 13391268 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
The fumbling thing is ridiculously overstated. People don't realize how much we missed him this past season.


Totally agree.

I think a big part of the O's drop off last year from the year before had to do with him missing most of the season.

Funny too because there was a lot of hope around here he would be just what they needed coming back off IR last season. Now he's injury/fumble prone and a lot of people want him cut.
I really want to believe  
ryanmkeane : 1:41 pm : link
that Vereen can be big for us this coming year. But honestly, I'm not counting on him to a) stay healthy or b) be consistently effective.

But hey, I'm rootin for the guy to be a beast for us.
RE: Defines JAG  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 13391236 Dannyc58 said:
Quote:
­


Did you miss the Pats Seahawks Super Bowl?

He is a damn good player.
yeah I don't get the JAG  
gidiefor : Mod : 1:51 pm : link
comment about Vereen -- at all
RE: RE: Defines JAG  
Victor in CT : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 13391425 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 13391236 Dannyc58 said:


Quote:


­



Did you miss the Pats Seahawks Super Bowl?

He is a damn good player.


like baseball where you shouldn't over value what you see in spring training or September call ups, don't over value what you see from guys in Belichick's system in a particular game. BB can exploit any match up.

Worse, in 6 seasons, SV missed 8 or more games 3 times, 3 games in another. Do you think he is going to get healthier?
The Vereen  
ryanmkeane : 2:16 pm : link
Super Bowl has been talked up as if it was some type of legendary performance. He caught 11 passes for 64 yards. I'm sure he had some nice yardage here and there...but c'mon. Francesa talks about this all the time. "He caught 11 passes in the Super Bowl!" Really not that impressive.
RE: yeah I don't get the JAG  
Dannyc58 : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 13391439 gidiefor said:
Quote:
comment about Vereen -- at all


Look at his target % the last 4 years.
Vereen  
stretch234 : 2:34 pm : link
He understands how to release out of the backfield into the middle of the field and put pressure on the LB. JAG do not have career YPC over 9 at that position.

He is a very good piece to have on this offense
Based on his salary & compared to those with his # of catches  
Dannyc58 : 2:38 pm : link
or greater.

He's the worst at catching balls he's targeted on.

But maybe that's down to Eli & Brady being poor passing him the ball. Poor guy.
Were there any strings attached to the payment of the roster bonus?  
Big Blue Blogger : 3:08 pm : link
Just because he got the $500K as scheduled, that doesn't necessarily mean there was no quid pro quo. The most likely scenario for a salary reduction included payment of the roster bonus, and possibly some guaranteed salary too.
Can someone please explain to me  
Giants_West : 3:11 pm : link
why we have to have a big/power back?
RE: Can someone please explain to me  
djm : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 13391611 Giants_West said:
Quote:
why we have to have a big/power back?


I can't. I just want a GREAT back. Don't care if he's big small or in between. Sometimes the Giants over think things, especially at the RB position.

I guess I can't blame them for keeping Vereen. He's a solid player. Be nice if he could play in a meaningful stretch of games here. He only played 2015 when the team sucked. When we needed him most he was hurt.
Vereen  
map7711 : 5:13 pm : link
Was missed by the offense. Big freaking time. He is a huge weapon on 3rd down.
