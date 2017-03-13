John Jerry Re-signs with Giants Mkdaman1818 : 3:36 pm John Jerry signs with the Giants. Three years, $10 million. Per source.

Solid signing Patrick77 : 3:37 pm : link He might even beat out fluker.



The plan at LT, RT, and swing tackle is worrisome as hell though.

Per Pro-Football-Talk adamg : 3:37 pm : link



Good news. We have more solid depth. Hopefully, we snag a 2nd rounder who can start and then all of the sudden we may have a line.

We'll see how the money is allocated bigblue12 : 3:37 pm : link but he at least is a competent player. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out regarding starters and positions.

Per Ian Rapoport Mkdaman1818 : 3:40 pm : link 4.25mm is guaranteed



#Giants continue to do O-line work. They agreed to terms with OL John Jerry on a 3-year deal worth $10mil with $4.25 guaranteed, source said

RE: Per PFT shelovesnycsports : 3:40 pm : link

Unbelievable. A guy who can be stood up and pushed out of the way by a Safety. In comment 13391672 Mkdaman1818 said:Unbelievable. A guy who can be stood up and pushed out of the way by a Safety.

RE: As long as he doesn't start Patrick77 : 3:41 pm : link

Quote: It's OK.



Could probably say the same about Hart and Fluker.



Lots of depth, few starters. In comment 13391673 Stan in LA said:Could probably say the same about Hart and Fluker.Lots of depth, few starters.

Jerry's easily a better player than Fluker at this point. Devon : 3:41 pm : link Not that that means much, but he should hold him off at RG fairly easily and leave him where he's suited best, a back-up across multiple positions.

This seems like starter money to me mofti : 3:41 pm : link ...

Not a fan of this move colin : 3:43 pm : link with Hankins (or his replacement) still unsigned.

This seems like Mkdaman1818 : 3:44 pm : link An inflated term and money #, to reduce the cap hit. If 4.25mm is guaranteed. I'm guessing this will be structured like a 1 year deal.



Name of the game is OL competition

That's a lot of cheese for what should be an OL reserve The_Boss : 3:45 pm : link Who struggles so badly in the run game, he might have trouble pushing a stack of empty cardboard boxes.

Jerry's not easily better than anyone PatersonPlank : 3:45 pm : link Fluker will start at either RG or RT. Either I'd still draft a T at #23.

That's starter money if you ask me Canton : 3:46 pm : link Fluker has to prove he can supplant Jerry. Looks like if we draft OL, it may be for a RT

Jerry and Fluker seem like opposites to me. Brown Recluse : 3:46 pm : link One is a pass blocker and the other is a run blocker.



Maybe the Giants plan on fusing the two together in a Dijon Flurry.

Easily the Giants second best OL last year Patrick77 : 3:47 pm : link Fluker might be comparable, he might be better. But Jerry easily outplayed Hart, Richburg, Flowers, and newhouse last year.

Lol at the area junc : 3:48 pm : link "Good depth signing " comments. File that away with the comments OK paying Harris $3M because hes a good gunner.



At that $$$ - if hes not planned to start - its a terrible move.





Its either a cheap starter contract or a way-too-expensive depth.

could do worse djm : 3:49 pm : link Jerry at least plays and keeps Eli upright at an adequate level.



So he's the worst run blocking guard ever....at least he isn't the worst pass blocking guard ever.

So the same line as last year shelovesnycsports : 3:50 pm : link Flowers Pugh Richburg Jerry Hart. Add one blocking TE.

Flucker is a swing tackle if he can't beat out Jerry which he can't. Jerry is better at Pass Protection.



I feel sorry for Eli. This Front Office strategy that you don't have to pay for a good Oline is going to get him killed.

Garafolo Canton : 3:50 pm : link "Was a possibility when DJ Fluker signed. Fluker knew he was a flex option. This would seemingly move him to right tackle."

Reese sure Enzo : 3:51 pm : link likes to give out nice paydays to scrubs and backups.

RE: Jerry's not easily better than anyone Devon : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: Fluker will start at either RG or RT. Either I'd still draft a T at #23.



I don't want to be mistaken for that Jerry troll, but he's absolutely a better (less bad?) player than Fluker just by virtue of having shown he's usually okay in pass pro (while being an awful run blocker) while Fluker has shown himself to be bad at everything other than being versatile (which makes him, at his money, a fine back-up signing).



He is definitely the starting and "best" RG on this team in 2017, with the parts as they currently look to be. In comment 13391699 PatersonPlank said:I don't want to be mistaken for that Jerry troll, but he's absolutely a better (less bad?) player than Fluker just by virtue of having shown he's usually okay in pass pro (while being an awful run blocker) while Fluker has shown himself to be bad at everything other than being versatile (which makes him, at his money, a fine back-up signing).He is definitely the starting and "best" RG on this team in 2017, with the parts as they currently look to be.

Excellent AnnapolisMike : 3:52 pm : link We are not going thru the season without injuries. Starter or great depth

Absolutely brutal The_Taxman : 3:52 pm : link The way this team builds an o-line is embarrassing. I feel for Eli and our RBs.

I'm fine with this Beer Man : 3:53 pm : link as long as he is a backup and not a starter. We've seen enough of the milk-toast and his run blocking.

RE: Lol at the speedywheels : 3:54 pm : link

Quote: "Good depth signing " comments. File that away with the comments OK paying Harris $3M because hes a good gunner.



At that $$$ - if hes not planned to start - its a terrible move.





Its either a cheap starter contract or a way-too-expensive depth.



Relax, Einstein. Only 4.5 million is guaranteed. Maybe they can still go after Anthony Davis... In comment 13391711 area junc said:Relax, Einstein. Only 4.5 million is guaranteed. Maybe they can still go after Anthony Davis...

I guess with all these middle of the road Sec 103 : 3:54 pm : link OL moves it must mean that Eli has grown some faster feet.

RE: This team drkenneth : 3:56 pm : link

Quote: is brutal.





Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year. In comment 13391725 Mr. Nickels said:Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.

I got that sick Reb8thVA : 3:56 pm : link feeling in the pit of my stomach again.

Dan Duggan Canton : 3:57 pm : link Quote: As of today. But there was a report that they signed Fluker to play G. Could see Jerry, Fluker, Hart competing for 2 spots on right side

What bothers me the most The_Taxman : 3:58 pm : link It's that Reese is okay with coming in with the same exact o-line as last year. He's actually fine with Flowers as our incumbent LT. He just gave Jerry 4 mil guaranteed to be a backup or starter if that bust Fluker busts out here like he did in San Diego. I'm sorry but that's just unforgivable when your franchise QB is 36 and has zero mobility.

Way AcidTest : 3:58 pm : link too much. Would have moved on for that kind of money. No one else was interested. Only possible reason to do this is if they think Pugh will leave after this season. 7 OL now. 8 max, so room for one more on the final roster.

Stapleton Canton : 3:59 pm : link Quote: Everybody is flipping out about starter $, backup $.

If John Jerry is getting $4.25 million guaranteed, it'll likely be spread over 3 years



In comparison to that, D.J. Fluker is getting $3 million for one year.

Now, is that starter money or backup money?

Again: #competition





This is a smart move ryanmkeane : 4:00 pm : link as much as we all rag on Jerry, you need competent OL on the roster, if not all pro bowlers.

Good signing. Diver_Down : 4:00 pm : link He can be counted on to play 16 games. He won't be going to any Pro-Bowls, but either is anyone else on our line. I'd draft Pugh's replacement and let everyone duke it out. If the rookie comes along and shows some talent in OTAs, then cut Pugh. We'll gain $5 mil in this year's cap just by the difference between Pugh's 5th year option and what Jerry signed for.

He's acceptable Metnut : 4:00 pm : link depth and knows the playback and other guys on the line. It's a solid signing.



I just hope they don't go into training camp with him expected to be a starter.

Yikes. Dave in Hoboken : 4:00 pm : link Seems like alot of money for a player of his quality. Looks like minus a miracle this line will suck again next year. Unreal.

RE: What bothers me the most ryanmkeane : 4:00 pm : link

Quote: It's that Reese is okay with coming in with the same exact o-line as last year. He's actually fine with Flowers as our incumbent LT. He just gave Jerry 4 mil guaranteed to be a backup or starter if that bust Fluker busts out here like he did in San Diego. I'm sorry but that's just unforgivable when your franchise QB is 36 and has zero mobility.

OK, what would you like Jerry to do...trade Beckham for Tyron Smith? In comment 13391740 The_Taxman said:OK, what would you like Jerry to do...trade Beckham for Tyron Smith?

RE: Good signing. Canton : 4:01 pm : link

As of now there are alot of different combinations they can Chris684 : 4:03 pm : link go with up front, and if you believe in Flowers and Hart, o-line can quickly become a strength with solid depth.



Richburg starts at C.

Pugh can play LG or LT.

Flowers can play LT or RT.

Fluker can play RG or RT.



Plus you have Hart, Jerry and a potential early draft pick. After the signings of Fluker and Jerry though, I don't think you'll see an OL with a first round pick.



I still think McAdoo would like one of the TEs or McCaffrey. We'll see.



As far as I'm concerned ryanmkeane : 4:03 pm : link the only lineman worth a damn this period were Whitworth and Zeitler, and there's just no way in hell we were paying them that they got. Based on our cap, our own players, and our need to draft and develop young OL talent, we weren't even in consideration for that.



We need to beef up the line with competition and talent. Fluker was a solid move in that direction. Jerry isn't a world beater but he knows the offense and can be a good veteran on the club for young OL that we draft.

Adding a 1st or 2nd round ryanmkeane : 4:04 pm : link OL to this crop, and we are in much much better shape than last season, and it's really not close. On paper anyway.

I still expect a high draft pick (2nd round) on the OL. drkenneth : 4:05 pm : link Let's not all get our panties in a bunch here.

So, subtract Newhouse, and add Fluker. Dave in Hoboken : 4:06 pm : link Outside of that, same OLine as last year. Oh well. Poor Eli. Flowers better show some massive improvement this year. No excuses.

Some of you are such whiners when it comes to the OL Chris684 : 4:06 pm : link This team trotted out garbage at TE, WR and RB last season outside of Odell and Shepard and Parker (both rookies).



Watch how much better this OL will look with RBs that can hit a hole consistently or TEs that can actually help out on an edge rush.

RE: There's your starting five jtfuoco : 4:06 pm : link

Quote: most likely.



Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker



yuck In comment 13391755 JonC said:yuck

RE: RE: Good signing. Diver_Down : 4:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13391748 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





He can be counted on to play 16 games. He won't be going to any Pro-Bowls, but either is anyone else on our line. I'd draft Pugh's replacement and let everyone duke it out. If the rookie comes along and shows some talent in OTAs, then cut Pugh. We'll gain $5 mil in this year's cap just by the difference between Pugh's 5th year option and what Jerry signed for.







Cut Pugh 😂



Worse post of the day



I look forward to your post after his extension at 10 mil/year and he misses his first game to keep his injury streak alive. The reality is that as Giants fans we overvalue the talent on this team and fall in love with draft picks. But if Pugh was on any other team and hit FA with his injury history and then signed for 10mil/yr with the Giants, Reese would be killed. In comment 13391760 Canton said:I look forward to your post after his extension at 10 mil/year and he misses his first game to keep his injury streak alive. The reality is that as Giants fans we overvalue the talent on this team and fall in love with draft picks. But if Pugh was on any other team and hit FA with his injury history and then signed for 10mil/yr with the Giants, Reese would be killed.

RE: Some of you are such whiners when it comes to the OL Dave in Hoboken : 4:07 pm : link

Quote: This team trotted out garbage at TE, WR and RB last season outside of Odell and Shepard and Parker (both rookies).



Watch how much better this OL will look with RBs that can hit a hole consistently or TEs that can actually help out on an edge rush.



Man, I hope the Giants are paying some of you guys top dollar. You certainly deserve it. In comment 13391778 Chris684 said:Man, I hope the Giants are paying some of you guys top dollar. You certainly deserve it.

RE: Some of you are such whiners when it comes to the OL Big Blue '56 : 4:08 pm : link

Quote: This team trotted out garbage at TE, WR and RB last season outside of Odell and Shepard and Parker (both rookies).



Watch how much better this OL will look with RBs that can hit a hole consistently or TEs that can actually help out on an edge rush.



Good point of course, but remember who you're talking to.. In comment 13391778 Chris684 said:Good point of course, but remember who you're talking to..

Im a fan gmen9892 : 4:08 pm : link He got way too much shit on this board. The guy is an average OL. Below-average run blocking, above-average pass blocking. He is what he is. At the very least, we have competition on the right side now, and a competent backup regardless of who wins.



I very much doubt we are done adding the OL as well. There is this whole thing called the NFL Draft coming up. I have no problem with this signing.

Ugh.. Dillon in Va : 4:08 pm : link Brutal... Jerry? I have to watch his pathetic ass for 3 more years? It isnt too comforting knowing 4/5 of the same OL starters will be back at their positions, especially Flowers back at LT and Jerry at RG..

I remember countless posts from last season Mr. Bungle : 4:08 pm : link along the lines of, "This o-line is GARBAGE!!!" and "FUCK THIS LINE!!" "God, this offensive line sucks."



So the Giants bring back one of the problems, and now it's "Solid move"?



I guess I'm just missing something.

Gonna need some luck JonC : 4:09 pm : link to score a starting OT in the second round.



This doesn't rule out OT at #23, just don't force the pick.



RE: Gonna need some luck Big Blue '56 : 4:10 pm : link

Quote: to score a starting OT in the second round.



This doesn't rule out OT at #23, just don't force the pick.



Who might be there at 23 that you don't believe would be a 'forced pick?' In comment 13391794 JonC said:Who might be there at 23 that you don't believe would be a 'forced pick?'

Dude you just said that Chris684 : 4:10 pm : link minus a miracle the Giants OL will suck again next year.



This team is like 5 days into the new calendar year. They have the rest of FA, the draft, June 1st cuts, not to mention another whole offseason program to develop and re-shape the roster and yet Dave in Hoboken KNOWS the OL will suck again next year!



Makes sense, Got it!

All 3 of YANKEE28 : 4:10 pm : link Fluker, Hart, and Jerry played almost their entire careers on the right side.



I think this signing clarifies that Flowers will be back at Left Tackle.

Football 101 - Games are won on the LOS ... Spider56 : 4:11 pm : link I sure hope JR has a plan ... but I think not.

I don't see any player at this stage JonC : 4:11 pm : link My money's on an edge rusher, WR, TE, or CB.



RE: Gonna need some luck AcidTest : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: to score a starting OT in the second round.



This doesn't rule out OT at #23, just don't force the pick.



Bolles and Ramczyk will likely be gone. I'm beginning to think Reese may do the unthinkable and draft Mahomes. In comment 13391794 JonC said:Bolles and Ramczyk will likely be gone. I'm beginning to think Reese may do the unthinkable and draft Mahomes.

@RSmithNFL Canton : 4:13 pm : link Quote: Not bad value for the #Giants if John Jerry plays like he did in 2016. Run blocking improved, always been a solid pass protector.

RE: Dude you just said that Dave in Hoboken : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: minus a miracle the Giants OL will suck again next year.



This team is like 5 days into the new calendar year. They have the rest of FA, the draft, June 1st cuts, not to mention another whole offseason program to develop and re-shape the roster and yet Dave in Hoboken KNOWS the OL will suck again next year!



Makes sense, Got it!



Dude, they're bringing back 4 out of 5 players from last year's line. We're not drafting some blue chip OT at #23 or in the later rounds who's coming in ready to play and dominate from year 1, barring something extremely unforeseen. I didn't say it wasn't possible for them to improve..



;) In comment 13391801 Chris684 said:Dude, they're bringing back 4 out of 5 players from last year's line. We're not drafting some blue chip OT at #23 or in the later rounds who's coming in ready to play and dominate from year 1, barring something extremely unforeseen. I didn't say it wasn't possible for them to improve..;)

What do the experts say 5BowlsSoon : 4:16 pm : link About Jerry?



I know some here say he is a "lousy run blocker" but is that accurate?

RE: I remember countless posts from last season Brown Recluse : 4:17 pm : link

Quote: along the lines of, "This o-line is GARBAGE!!!" and "FUCK THIS LINE!!" "God, this offensive line sucks."



So the Giants bring back one of the problems, and now it's "Solid move"?



I guess I'm just missing something.



Exactly In comment 13391792 Mr. Bungle said:Exactly

The funny thing is... Chris684 : 4:18 pm : link For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.



Eli can mask alot of skill position deficiencies, but even he did not have his best season last year.



Let's see this offensive line can do with legitimate TEs, RBs and more weapons like Marshall and hopefully some early draft picks at skill positions.

How I read this signing Canton : 4:18 pm : link The GIANTS aren't counting on the draft for a lineman. They probably don't see a day one starter. Thus why they got Fluker and kept Jerry.



I think they go TE, RB, or CB in the first round and grab a developmental OL in the latter rounds.

RE: There's your starting five Rjanyg : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: most likely.



Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker



Yes. I think Fluker will be a major upgrade from Newhouse. I like Hart as the 6th OL. Drafting a OL is still pretty important. But this looks like the opening day OL. In comment 13391755 JonC said:Yes. I think Fluker will be a major upgrade from Newhouse. I like Hart as the 6th OL. Drafting a OL is still pretty important. But this looks like the opening day OL.

Man, the cost of a sled has mfsd : 4:21 pm : link really gone up this offseason

The last thing this team needs ghost718 : 4:21 pm : link is a Jerry being signed or re-signed.





Before Jerry signing this was the entire OL room Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:22 pm : link

Ereck Flowers, D.J. Fluker, Bobby Hart , Michael Bowie, Justin Pugh, Adam Gettis, Jon Halapio, Martin Wallace, Weston Richburg, Brett Jones and Khaled Holmes.



As I count it, that is five guys that can play some (maybe 6 with Jones) and a bunch of guys who could appear on a milk carton. So signing Jerry can't possibly be a bad thing. Hopefully he never sees the field (because there are five guys who are better), but injuries do happen and you need guys like this.



Would we all like to have signed a bunch of all-pros for vet minimum? Sure but that isn't the way it works. Frankly, I don't love Jerry, but I am not sure I would like Jon Halapio, Martin Wallace or Khaled Holmes a lot better.

RE: The funny thing is... Brown Recluse : 4:23 pm : link

Quote: For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.



Eli can mask alot of skill position deficiencies, but even he did not have his best season last year.



Let's see this offensive line can do with legitimate TEs, RBs and more weapons like Marshall and hopefully some early draft picks at skill positions.



Your insinuation that skill positions will improve the OL's pass blocking is backwards. The ball starts in the QBs hands and is distributed from there. In comment 13391820 Chris684 said:Your insinuation that skill positions will improve the OL's pass blocking is backwards. The ball starts in the QBs hands and is distributed from there.

RE: I'm ok with this. Brown Recluse : 4:26 pm : link

Quote: He's cheap, reliable, and won't get Eli killed.



Hopefully he and Richberg can get Flowers to the Lebentley Charles camp!



But he did get Eli killed. In comment 13391843 phil in arizona said:But he did get Eli killed.

I dunno, I saw evidence Chris684 : 4:27 pm : link of Rashad Jennings very late to/completely missing gaping holes created by this OL.



Makes you wonder how many times that might have happened.



A running back great at pass pro can pickup an o-lineman who's been beaten or an assignment that's been missed up front.



TEs can do wonders in protection.





RE: I'm ok with this. mfsd : 4:28 pm : link

Quote: He's cheap, reliable, and won't get Eli killed.



Hopefully he and Richberg can get Flowers to the Lebentley Charles camp!



That's a pretty funny mis-type of LeCharles Bentley In comment 13391843 phil in arizona said:That's a pretty funny mis-type of LeCharles Bentley

If This is a Depth Signing than OK Suburbanites : 4:28 pm : link But they better not have any grandiose ideas of giving him his RG gig back. He can't run block, I'd like to see the Mauling Mountie be the number one interior lineman coming off the bench. In fairness to Jerry, he was originally signed as a depth guy and got pushed into a starting role because of personnel neglect by JR.

RE: RE: The funny thing is... Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13391820 Chris684 said:



Quote:





For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.





Your insinuation that skill positions will improve the OL's pass blocking is backwards. The ball starts in the QBs hands and is distributed from there.



The skill positions were not winning their matchups early last year. Better skill position play reduces the amount of time the QB has to hold the ball and the line has to hold their blocks. In comment 13391841 Brown Recluse said:The skill positions were not winning their matchups early last year. Better skill position play reduces the amount of time the QB has to hold the ball and the line has to hold their blocks.

RE: RE: I'm ok with this. phil in arizona : 4:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13391843 phil in arizona said:





Quote:





He's cheap, reliable, and won't get Eli killed.



Hopefully he and Richberg can get Flowers to the Lebentley Charles camp!







That's a pretty funny mis-type of LeCharles Bentley



God Damnit In comment 13391848 mfsd said:God Damnit

Good depth.. prdave73 : 4:32 pm : link If need be can be a starter.

RE: RE: RE: The funny thing is... Brown Recluse : 4:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13391841 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 13391820 Chris684 said:



Quote:





For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.





Your insinuation that skill positions will improve the OL's pass blocking is backwards. The ball starts in the QBs hands and is distributed from there.







The skill positions were not winning their matchups early last year. Better skill position play reduces the amount of time the QB has to hold the ball and the line has to hold their blocks.



-----> and the line has to hold their blocks In comment 13391855 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:-----> and the line has to hold their blocks

The guy worked hard last off season and improved ij_reilly : 4:34 pm : link Give him credit, he did the work necessary to become a better player.



Perhaps we will see more improvement this off season.



RE: Look out, Eli. shelovesnycsports : 4:35 pm : link

Quote:



In all fairness that is Richburg who almost got Eli Killed. In comment 13391825 bceagle05 said:In all fairness that is Richburg who almost got Eli Killed.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:38 pm : : 4:38 pm : link



What if the John Jerry BBI troll is Jerry Reese?

RE: The guy worked hard last off season and improved shelovesnycsports : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: Give him credit, he did the work necessary to become a better player.



Perhaps we will see more improvement this off season.

he didn't become a better Run blocker! He was stood up at the line by Linebackers and Safeties. He has no technique and can not push off. He becomes something you have to run around not through. 11 games went right to Reese's head. In comment 13391865 ij_reilly said:he didn't become a better Run blocker! He was stood up at the line by Linebackers and Safeties. He has no technique and can not push off. He becomes something you have to run around not through. 11 games went right to Reese's head.

Look Reese expended many assets joeinpa : 4:39 pm : link to develop an offensive line. If two 1's and a 2 are not a solid foundation, there was not much could be done this off season to fix that.



None of the free agent OL warranted the type of money they were commanding.



Reese should be held accountable for the mess this line was last season, but I don't know what he could have done differently this off season than what he has done.

Flowers concerns me more 5BowlsSoon : 4:39 pm : link Fluker also concerns me. So, it appears we have three guys on this line with concerns. (Assuming Fluker plays RT.)

RE: RE: RE: The funny thing is... Devon : 4:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13391841 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 13391820 Chris684 said:



Quote:





For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.





Your insinuation that skill positions will improve the OL's pass blocking is backwards. The ball starts in the QBs hands and is distributed from there.







The skill positions were not winning their matchups early last year. Better skill position play reduces the amount of time the QB has to hold the ball and the line has to hold their blocks.



Eli got the ball out faster than all but one other QB (out of 40 qualifying) last season.



He needs to be allowed to and have the confidence to get it out less quickly, if anything, not quicker. Even with likely better skill players. In comment 13391855 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:Eli got the ball out faster than all but one other QB (out of 40 qualifying) last season.He needs to be allowed to and have the confidence to get it out less quickly, if anything, not quicker. Even with likely better skill players.

RE: RE: The guy worked hard last off season and improved section125 : 4:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13391865 ij_reilly said:





Quote:





Give him credit, he did the work necessary to become a better player.



Perhaps we will see more improvement this off season.





he didn't become a better Run blocker! He was stood up at the line by Linebackers and Safeties. He has no technique and can not push off. He becomes something you have to run around not through. 11 games went right to Reese's head.



Show me one play where a safety single handedly stood up Jerry. Me thinks you are full of mierda. I middle linebacker, maybe. In comment 13391874 shelovesnycsports said:Show me one play where a safety single handedly stood up Jerry. Me thinks you are full of mierda. I middle linebacker, maybe.

RE: RE: The guy worked hard last off season and improved Suburbanites : 4:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13391865 ij_reilly said:





Quote:





Give him credit, he did the work necessary to become a better player.



Perhaps we will see more improvement this off season.





he didn't become a better Run blocker! He was stood up at the line by Linebackers and Safeties. He has no technique and can not push off. He becomes something you have to run around not through. 11 games went right to Reese's head.



I agree, I give him credit for working so hard at camp Bentley but unfortunately effort and determination can't completely erase talent deficiencies. At this stage of his career we know what Jerry is, a decent backup NFL guard. In comment 13391874 shelovesnycsports said:I agree, I give him credit for working so hard at camp Bentley but unfortunately effort and determination can't completely erase talent deficiencies. At this stage of his career we know what Jerry is, a decent backup NFL guard.

Why AcidTest : 4:44 pm : link didn't we spend this money on Robinson? Or will we have to spend another year watching TEs split us down the seam because we don't have a LB who can cover? Too expensive.

Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason, Go Terps : 4:44 pm : link a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.

I'm OK with this Marty866b : 4:45 pm : link We can win with Jerry playing. He messed up in that clip against the Skins but his body of work shows he is a good pass blocker. Mediocre starter and would be a very good backup. The organization knows him well and if they think he's worth bringing back,then he most likely is.

RE: Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason, The_Taxman : 4:46 pm : link

Quote: a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.



Bingo!! In comment 13391898 Go Terps said:Bingo!!

This goes back to the failure last draft shelovesnycsports : 4:46 pm : link to grab a RT(Everybody knew the Giants wanted Conklin) in the first round.

I bet the Eagle and Cowboy and Redskins Defensive linemen are laughing about this.

So much for a RG who can block jeff57 : 4:49 pm : link Have to hope for one of:



Ramcyzk

Bolles

Lamp

Robinson

Feeney

Moton

Dawkins



in the draft.

The first pick will be an offensive weapon shelovesnycsports : 4:53 pm : link not a lineman.

RE: RE: Dude you just said that hankb1126 : 4:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13391801 Chris684 said:





Quote:





minus a miracle the Giants OL will suck again next year.



This team is like 5 days into the new calendar year. They have the rest of FA, the draft, June 1st cuts, not to mention another whole offseason program to develop and re-shape the roster and yet Dave in Hoboken KNOWS the OL will suck again next year!



Makes sense, Got it!







Dude, they're bringing back 4 out of 5 players from last year's line. We're not drafting some blue chip OT at #23 or in the later rounds who's coming in ready to play and dominate from year 1, barring something extremely unforeseen. I didn't say it wasn't possible for them to improve..



;)



don't lines improve with continuity so keeping 4 repeating starters should be good since the y know each others strengths and weaknesses



so improvement is a possibility especially when 3 of the starters are young players and need coaching up In comment 13391813 Dave in Hoboken said:don't lines improve with continuity so keeping 4 repeating starters should be good since the y know each others strengths and weaknessesso improvement is a possibility especially when 3 of the starters are young players and need coaching up

RE: There's your starting five The_Boss : 4:57 pm : link

Quote: most likely.



Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker



Pretty much.

Likely bottom of the league (again) as well. Defense better be lights out again just to qualify for the playoffs. Likely zero advancement in the playoffs should we get there. In comment 13391755 JonC said:Pretty much.Likely bottom of the league (again) as well. Defense better be lights out again just to qualify for the playoffs. Likely zero advancement in the playoffs should we get there.

Jerry Signing Percy : 5:04 pm : link Is comforting. He knows how to play and knows the Giants. His absence would have been a problem. This and signing Fluker for RT opens up all kinds of possibilities for OL drafting where the ability to start right away is not a requirement.

You could see this coming bceagle05 : 5:05 pm : link when McAdoo shifted blame from the OL onto Eli during the combine interview. He knew we'd be trotting out the same garbage next season and wanted to soften the blow. Flowers, Hart, Fluker and Jerry are all below average linemen. Pugh's good, and Richburg is pretty solid. Add it up and the line still blows. I hope there's someone there at #23 who they love.

RE: RE: Look out, Eli. The_Boss : 5:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13391825 bceagle05 said:





Quote:













In all fairness that is Richburg who almost got Eli Killed.



What are you watching? Baker obliterated Jerry there and knocked Eli into next week. That hit f'ed Eli up the rest of the year. He wasn't the same guy. In comment 13391868 shelovesnycsports said:What are you watching? Baker obliterated Jerry there and knocked Eli into next week. That hit f'ed Eli up the rest of the year. He wasn't the same guy.

RE: The funny thing is... Mr. Nickels : 5:10 pm : link

Quote: For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.



Eli can mask alot of skill position deficiencies, but even he did not have his best season last year.



Let's see this offensive line can do with legitimate TEs, RBs and more weapons like Marshall and hopefully some early draft picks at skill positions.



Solid point.



I am hoping we draft a great Tight End.



Excited about Marshall and Perkins (as starter) In comment 13391820 Chris684 said:Solid point.I am hoping we draft a great Tight End.Excited about Marshall and Perkins (as starter)

RE: Walter Football gives it a B The_Boss : 5:12 pm : link

Quote: Fluker signing an A. Link - ( New Window )



The same Walter Football that basically said the team went 11-5 in spite of Eli? In comment 13391943 jeff57 said:The same Walter Football that basically said the team went 11-5 in spite of Eli?

I see this as a good move. George from PA : 5:16 pm : link Protects us a little bit next year as well.....If we can not sign Pugh/Fluker.



I am not a big fan....But the reality of this market is the $$$$$ are out of control.....We now can assure that we are not desperate to start a rookie.



Get Ryan Clady and I will be very Happy......

True competition!





RE: ... GiantTuff1 : 5:18 pm : link

Quote:



What if the John Jerry BBI troll is Jerry Reese?



I can see that lol In comment 13391873 Eric from BBI said:I can see that lol

RE: Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason, GiantTuff1 : 5:19 pm : link

Quote: a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.



There's truth to this. In comment 13391898 Go Terps said:There's truth to this.

RE: Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason, DieHard : 5:21 pm : link

Quote: a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.



And if we didn't spend on defense last year we would have been lucky to finish .500. Unlike you, I never saw this offense becoming an unstoppable force last year with a few extra pieces. Eli has never been a Peyton Manning/Tom Brady rack-up-the-points QB, for starters, and he's more inconsistent at this stage of his career.



I'm not too enthused about the current OL, but it's not all on them. Eli has to play better (sure he was pressured quite a bit, but there were a lot of plays where he had time and bailed out too early), the skill positions need a talent infusion (hopefully Marshall, Perkins, new RB can help), and a TE that can seal the edge on blocks can make a difference. Oh, and McAdoo could freshen up the play-calling too. In comment 13391898 Go Terps said:And if we didn't spend on defense last year we would have been lucky to finish .500. Unlike you, I never saw this offense becoming an unstoppable force last year with a few extra pieces. Eli has never been a Peyton Manning/Tom Brady rack-up-the-points QB, for starters, and he's more inconsistent at this stage of his career.I'm not too enthused about the current OL, but it's not all on them. Eli has to play better (sure he was pressured quite a bit, but there were a lot of plays where he had time and bailed out too early), the skill positions need a talent infusion (hopefully Marshall, Perkins, new RB can help), and a TE that can seal the edge on blocks can make a difference. Oh, and McAdoo could freshen up the play-calling too.

Hope Mr. Nickels : 5:29 pm : link we get a tackle Round 1 and a guard round 3 or 4



Fluker vs Jerry for RG

RE: Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason, jcn56 : 5:29 pm : link

Quote: a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.



Because you would have signed whom, instead? And you should incorporate that not plying those dollars into the D would have left the talent from 2015 returning in 2016 into your answer. In comment 13391898 Go Terps said:Because you would have signed whom, instead? And you should incorporate that not plying those dollars into the D would have left the talent from 2015 returning in 2016 into your answer.