John Jerry Re-signs with Giants

Mkdaman1818 : 3:36 pm
John Jerry signs with the Giants. Three years, $10 million. Per source.
Source  
shelovesnycsports : 3:37 pm : link
or the Boot.
Solid signing  
Patrick77 : 3:37 pm : link
He might even beat out fluker.

The plan at LT, RT, and swing tackle is worrisome as hell though.
Good.  
Big Blue '56 : 3:37 pm : link
Can start obviously, but most importantly, solid depth
Per Pro-Football-Talk  
adamg : 3:37 pm : link
on twittah!.

Good news. We have more solid depth. Hopefully, we snag a 2nd rounder who can start and then all of the sudden we may have a line.
We'll see how the money is allocated  
bigblue12 : 3:37 pm : link
but he at least is a competent player. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out regarding starters and positions.
Per PFT  
Mkdaman1818 : 3:38 pm : link
Link to tweet
Link - ( New Window )
As long as he doesn't start  
Stan in LA : 3:38 pm : link
It's OK.
stick this!  
I Love Clams Casino : 3:39 pm : link
nice job
A smart man.  
TC : 3:39 pm : link
.
Per Ian Rapoport  
Mkdaman1818 : 3:40 pm : link
4.25mm is guaranteed

#Giants continue to do O-line work. They agreed to terms with OL John Jerry on a 3-year deal worth $10mil with $4.25 guaranteed, source said
RE: Per PFT  
shelovesnycsports : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 13391672 Mkdaman1818 said:

Link to tweet Link - ( New Window )

Unbelievable. A guy who can be stood up and pushed out of the way by a Safety.
4.5 million guaranteed  
mofti : 3:40 pm : link
.
RE: As long as he doesn't start  
Patrick77 : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 13391673 Stan in LA said:

It's OK.


Could probably say the same about Hart and Fluker.

Lots of depth, few starters.
Jerry's easily a better player than Fluker at this point.  
Devon : 3:41 pm : link
Not that that means much, but he should hold him off at RG fairly easily and leave him where he's suited best, a back-up across multiple positions.
This seems like starter money to me  
mofti : 3:41 pm : link
...
Not a fan of this move  
colin : 3:43 pm : link
with Hankins (or his replacement) still unsigned.
This seems like  
Mkdaman1818 : 3:44 pm : link
An inflated term and money #, to reduce the cap hit. If 4.25mm is guaranteed. I'm guessing this will be structured like a 1 year deal.

Name of the game is OL competition
That's a lot of cheese for what should be an OL reserve  
The_Boss : 3:45 pm : link
Who struggles so badly in the run game, he might have trouble pushing a stack of empty cardboard boxes.
Jerry's not easily better than anyone  
PatersonPlank : 3:45 pm : link
Fluker will start at either RG or RT. Either I'd still draft a T at #23.
That's starter money if you ask me  
Canton : 3:46 pm : link
Fluker has to prove he can supplant Jerry. Looks like if we draft OL, it may be for a RT
Jerry and Fluker seem like opposites to me.  
Brown Recluse : 3:46 pm : link
One is a pass blocker and the other is a run blocker.

Maybe the Giants plan on fusing the two together in a Dijon Flurry.
Ugh  
Giantology : 3:47 pm : link
.
Easily the Giants second best OL last year  
Patrick77 : 3:47 pm : link
Fluker might be comparable, he might be better. But Jerry easily outplayed Hart, Richburg, Flowers, and newhouse last year.
Lol at the  
area junc : 3:48 pm : link
"Good depth signing " comments. File that away with the comments OK paying Harris $3M because hes a good gunner.

At that $$$ - if hes not planned to start - its a terrible move.


Its either a cheap starter contract or a way-too-expensive depth.
could do worse  
djm : 3:49 pm : link
Jerry at least plays and keeps Eli upright at an adequate level.

So he's the worst run blocking guard ever....at least he isn't the worst pass blocking guard ever.
So the same line as last year  
shelovesnycsports : 3:50 pm : link
Flowers Pugh Richburg Jerry Hart. Add one blocking TE.
Flucker is a swing tackle if he can't beat out Jerry which he can't. Jerry is better at Pass Protection.

I feel sorry for Eli. This Front Office strategy that you don't have to pay for a good Oline is going to get him killed.
Garafolo  
Canton : 3:50 pm : link
"Was a possibility when DJ Fluker signed. Fluker knew he was a flex option. This would seemingly move him to right tackle."
Eli isn't dying.  
Brown Recluse : 3:51 pm : link
Lets not be dramatic.
Great depth signing  
Earl the goat : 3:51 pm : link
Only 4.25 million guaranteed. Probably a cut after the second yesr
Reese sure  
Enzo : 3:51 pm : link
likes to give out nice paydays to scrubs and backups.
RE: Jerry's not easily better than anyone  
Devon : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 13391699 PatersonPlank said:

Fluker will start at either RG or RT. Either I'd still draft a T at #23.


I don't want to be mistaken for that Jerry troll, but he's absolutely a better (less bad?) player than Fluker just by virtue of having shown he's usually okay in pass pro (while being an awful run blocker) while Fluker has shown himself to be bad at everything other than being versatile (which makes him, at his money, a fine back-up signing).

He is definitely the starting and "best" RG on this team in 2017, with the parts as they currently look to be.
Excellent  
AnnapolisMike : 3:52 pm : link
We are not going thru the season without injuries. Starter or great depth
Absolutely brutal  
The_Taxman : 3:52 pm : link
The way this team builds an o-line is embarrassing. I feel for Eli and our RBs.
I'm fine with this  
Beer Man : 3:53 pm : link
as long as he is a backup and not a starter. We've seen enough of the milk-toast and his run blocking.
This team  
Mr. Nickels : 3:53 pm : link
is brutal.

RE: Lol at the  
speedywheels : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 13391711 area junc said:

"Good depth signing " comments. File that away with the comments OK paying Harris $3M because hes a good gunner.

At that $$$ - if hes not planned to start - its a terrible move.


Its either a cheap starter contract or a way-too-expensive depth.


Relax, Einstein. Only 4.5 million is guaranteed. Maybe they can still go after Anthony Davis...
I guess with all these middle of the road  
Sec 103 : 3:54 pm : link
OL moves it must mean that Eli has grown some faster feet.
RE: This team  
drkenneth : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 13391725 Mr. Nickels said:

is brutal.


Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.
I got that sick  
Reb8thVA : 3:56 pm : link
feeling in the pit of my stomach again.
Dan Duggan  
Canton : 3:57 pm : link
Quote:
As of today. But there was a report that they signed Fluker to play G. Could see Jerry, Fluker, Hart competing for 2 spots on right side
What bothers me the most  
The_Taxman : 3:58 pm : link
It's that Reese is okay with coming in with the same exact o-line as last year. He's actually fine with Flowers as our incumbent LT. He just gave Jerry 4 mil guaranteed to be a backup or starter if that bust Fluker busts out here like he did in San Diego. I'm sorry but that's just unforgivable when your franchise QB is 36 and has zero mobility.
Way  
AcidTest : 3:58 pm : link
too much. Would have moved on for that kind of money. No one else was interested. Only possible reason to do this is if they think Pugh will leave after this season. 7 OL now. 8 max, so room for one more on the final roster.
Stapleton  
Canton : 3:59 pm : link
Quote:
Everybody is flipping out about starter $, backup $.
If John Jerry is getting $4.25 million guaranteed, it'll likely be spread over 3 years

In comparison to that, D.J. Fluker is getting $3 million for one year.
Now, is that starter money or backup money?
Again: #competition


This is a smart move  
ryanmkeane : 4:00 pm : link
as much as we all rag on Jerry, you need competent OL on the roster, if not all pro bowlers.
Good signing.  
Diver_Down : 4:00 pm : link
He can be counted on to play 16 games. He won't be going to any Pro-Bowls, but either is anyone else on our line. I'd draft Pugh's replacement and let everyone duke it out. If the rookie comes along and shows some talent in OTAs, then cut Pugh. We'll gain $5 mil in this year's cap just by the difference between Pugh's 5th year option and what Jerry signed for.
He's acceptable  
Metnut : 4:00 pm : link
depth and knows the playback and other guys on the line. It's a solid signing.

I just hope they don't go into training camp with him expected to be a starter.
Yikes.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:00 pm : link
Seems like alot of money for a player of his quality. Looks like minus a miracle this line will suck again next year. Unreal.
RE: What bothers me the most  
ryanmkeane : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 13391740 The_Taxman said:

It's that Reese is okay with coming in with the same exact o-line as last year. He's actually fine with Flowers as our incumbent LT. He just gave Jerry 4 mil guaranteed to be a backup or starter if that bust Fluker busts out here like he did in San Diego. I'm sorry but that's just unforgivable when your franchise QB is 36 and has zero mobility.

OK, what would you like Jerry to do...trade Beckham for Tyron Smith?
There's your starting five  
JonC : 4:01 pm : link
most likely.

Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker
RE: RE: This team  
Reb8thVA : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 13391731 drkenneth said:







is brutal.




Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.


With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite.
RE: Good signing.  
Canton : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 13391748 Diver_Down said:

He can be counted on to play 16 games. He won't be going to any Pro-Bowls, but either is anyone else on our line. I'd draft Pugh's replacement and let everyone duke it out. If the rookie comes along and shows some talent in OTAs, then cut Pugh. We'll gain $5 mil in this year's cap just by the difference between Pugh's 5th year option and what Jerry signed for.


Cut Pugh 😂

Worse post of the day
RE: RE: RE: This team  
drkenneth : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 13391756 Reb8thVA said:













is brutal.




Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.



With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite.


Who cares how much they won by?
As of now there are alot of different combinations they can  
Chris684 : 4:03 pm : link
go with up front, and if you believe in Flowers and Hart, o-line can quickly become a strength with solid depth.

Richburg starts at C.
Pugh can play LG or LT.
Flowers can play LT or RT.
Fluker can play RG or RT.

Plus you have Hart, Jerry and a potential early draft pick. After the signings of Fluker and Jerry though, I don't think you'll see an OL with a first round pick.

I still think McAdoo would like one of the TEs or McCaffrey. We'll see.
As far as I'm concerned  
ryanmkeane : 4:03 pm : link
the only lineman worth a damn this period were Whitworth and Zeitler, and there's just no way in hell we were paying them that they got. Based on our cap, our own players, and our need to draft and develop young OL talent, we weren't even in consideration for that.

We need to beef up the line with competition and talent. Fluker was a solid move in that direction. Jerry isn't a world beater but he knows the offense and can be a good veteran on the club for young OL that we draft.
Yuck  
MookGiants : 4:04 pm : link
.
Adding a 1st or 2nd round  
ryanmkeane : 4:04 pm : link
OL to this crop, and we are in much much better shape than last season, and it's really not close. On paper anyway.
I still expect a high draft pick (2nd round) on the OL.  
drkenneth : 4:05 pm : link
Let's not all get our panties in a bunch here.
So, subtract Newhouse, and add Fluker.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:06 pm : link
Outside of that, same OLine as last year. Oh well. Poor Eli. Flowers better show some massive improvement this year. No excuses.
Some of you are such whiners when it comes to the OL  
Chris684 : 4:06 pm : link
This team trotted out garbage at TE, WR and RB last season outside of Odell and Shepard and Parker (both rookies).

Watch how much better this OL will look with RBs that can hit a hole consistently or TEs that can actually help out on an edge rush.
RE: There's your starting five  
jtfuoco : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 13391755 JonC said:

most likely.

Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker


yuck
RE: RE: RE: This team  
Big Blue '56 : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 13391756 Reb8thVA said:













is brutal.




Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.



With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite.


Seriously? How many narrow wins did the Cowboys have? When is that ever relevant in sports? The Patriots won 6 of their SBs (by 3 points each?), that could have gone either way. They should have lost to the Seahawks, even the Falcons..In short, they could be 0-9 or 9-0
RE: RE: Good signing.  
Diver_Down : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 13391760 Canton said:







He can be counted on to play 16 games. He won't be going to any Pro-Bowls, but either is anyone else on our line. I'd draft Pugh's replacement and let everyone duke it out. If the rookie comes along and shows some talent in OTAs, then cut Pugh. We'll gain $5 mil in this year's cap just by the difference between Pugh's 5th year option and what Jerry signed for.



Cut Pugh 😂

Worse post of the day


I look forward to your post after his extension at 10 mil/year and he misses his first game to keep his injury streak alive. The reality is that as Giants fans we overvalue the talent on this team and fall in love with draft picks. But if Pugh was on any other team and hit FA with his injury history and then signed for 10mil/yr with the Giants, Reese would be killed.
RE: Some of you are such whiners when it comes to the OL  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 13391778 Chris684 said:

This team trotted out garbage at TE, WR and RB last season outside of Odell and Shepard and Parker (both rookies).

Watch how much better this OL will look with RBs that can hit a hole consistently or TEs that can actually help out on an edge rush.


Man, I hope the Giants are paying some of you guys top dollar. You certainly deserve it.
RE: Some of you are such whiners when it comes to the OL  
Big Blue '56 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 13391778 Chris684 said:

This team trotted out garbage at TE, WR and RB last season outside of Odell and Shepard and Parker (both rookies).

Watch how much better this OL will look with RBs that can hit a hole consistently or TEs that can actually help out on an edge rush.


Good point of course, but remember who you're talking to..
Im a fan  
gmen9892 : 4:08 pm : link
He got way too much shit on this board. The guy is an average OL. Below-average run blocking, above-average pass blocking. He is what he is. At the very least, we have competition on the right side now, and a competent backup regardless of who wins.

I very much doubt we are done adding the OL as well. There is this whole thing called the NFL Draft coming up. I have no problem with this signing.
Ugh..  
Dillon in Va : 4:08 pm : link
Brutal... Jerry? I have to watch his pathetic ass for 3 more years? It isnt too comforting knowing 4/5 of the same OL starters will be back at their positions, especially Flowers back at LT and Jerry at RG..
I remember countless posts from last season  
Mr. Bungle : 4:08 pm : link
along the lines of, "This o-line is GARBAGE!!!" and "FUCK THIS LINE!!" "God, this offensive line sucks."

So the Giants bring back one of the problems, and now it's "Solid move"?

I guess I'm just missing something.
Yeah,  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:09 pm : link
people who aren't unbelievable homers.
Gonna need some luck  
JonC : 4:09 pm : link
to score a starting OT in the second round.

This doesn't rule out OT at #23, just don't force the pick.
RE: Gonna need some luck  
Big Blue '56 : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 13391794 JonC said:

to score a starting OT in the second round.

This doesn't rule out OT at #23, just don't force the pick.


Who might be there at 23 that you don't believe would be a 'forced pick?'
Dude you just said that  
Chris684 : 4:10 pm : link
minus a miracle the Giants OL will suck again next year.

This team is like 5 days into the new calendar year. They have the rest of FA, the draft, June 1st cuts, not to mention another whole offseason program to develop and re-shape the roster and yet Dave in Hoboken KNOWS the OL will suck again next year!

Makes sense, Got it!
All 3 of  
YANKEE28 : 4:10 pm : link
Fluker, Hart, and Jerry played almost their entire careers on the right side.

I think this signing clarifies that Flowers will be back at Left Tackle.
Football 101 - Games are won on the LOS ...  
Spider56 : 4:11 pm : link
I sure hope JR has a plan ... but I think not.
I don't see any player at this stage  
JonC : 4:11 pm : link
My money's on an edge rusher, WR, TE, or CB.
Y28  
JonC : 4:12 pm : link
yup.
RE: Gonna need some luck  
AcidTest : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 13391794 JonC said:

to score a starting OT in the second round.

This doesn't rule out OT at #23, just don't force the pick.


Bolles and Ramczyk will likely be gone. I'm beginning to think Reese may do the unthinkable and draft Mahomes.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This team  
Reb8thVA : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 13391783 Big Blue '56 said:



















is brutal.




Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.



With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite.



Seriously? How many narrow wins did the Cowboys have? When is that ever relevant in sports? The Patriots won 6 of their SBs (by 3 points each?), that could have gone either way. They should have lost to the Seahawks, even the Falcons..In short, they could be 0-9 or 9-0


God forbid that I suggest that the team may not have been as good as their 11-5 record indicated and that a few bounces here or there and things could easily have been different. I'm sorry I have a much different opinion of the state of this team than the learned cognoscenti here. God this place has become insufferable.
@RSmithNFL  
Canton : 4:13 pm : link
Quote:
Not bad value for the #Giants if John Jerry plays like he did in 2016. Run blocking improved, always been a solid pass protector.
RE: Dude you just said that  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 13391801 Chris684 said:

minus a miracle the Giants OL will suck again next year.

This team is like 5 days into the new calendar year. They have the rest of FA, the draft, June 1st cuts, not to mention another whole offseason program to develop and re-shape the roster and yet Dave in Hoboken KNOWS the OL will suck again next year!

Makes sense, Got it!


Dude, they're bringing back 4 out of 5 players from last year's line. We're not drafting some blue chip OT at #23 or in the later rounds who's coming in ready to play and dominate from year 1, barring something extremely unforeseen. I didn't say it wasn't possible for them to improve..

;)
RE: RE: RE: RE: This team  
YAJ2112 : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 13391783 Big Blue '56 said:



















is brutal.




Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.



With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite.



Seriously? How many narrow wins did the Cowboys have? When is that ever relevant in sports? The Patriots won 6 of their SBs (by 3 points each?), that could have gone either way. They should have lost to the Seahawks, even the Falcons..In short, they could be 0-9 or 9-0


the Patriots have won 6 Super Bowls? And could have beaten the '86 Bears?
What do the experts say  
5BowlsSoon : 4:16 pm : link
About Jerry?

I know some here say he is a "lousy run blocker" but is that accurate?
RE: I remember countless posts from last season  
Brown Recluse : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 13391792 Mr. Bungle said:

along the lines of, "This o-line is GARBAGE!!!" and "FUCK THIS LINE!!" "God, this offensive line sucks."

So the Giants bring back one of the problems, and now it's "Solid move"?

I guess I'm just missing something.


Exactly
The funny thing is...  
Chris684 : 4:18 pm : link
For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.

Eli can mask alot of skill position deficiencies, but even he did not have his best season last year.

Let's see this offensive line can do with legitimate TEs, RBs and more weapons like Marshall and hopefully some early draft picks at skill positions.
How I read this signing  
Canton : 4:18 pm : link
The GIANTS aren't counting on the draft for a lineman. They probably don't see a day one starter. Thus why they got Fluker and kept Jerry.

I think they go TE, RB, or CB in the first round and grab a developmental OL in the latter rounds.
Look out, Eli.  
bceagle05 : 4:18 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This team  
Big Blue '56 : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 13391810 Reb8thVA said:

























is brutal.




Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.



With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite.



Seriously? How many narrow wins did the Cowboys have? When is that ever relevant in sports? The Patriots won 6 of their SBs (by 3 points each?), that could have gone either way. They should have lost to the Seahawks, even the Falcons..In short, they could be 0-9 or 9-0



God forbid that I suggest that the team may not have been as good as their 11-5 record indicated and that a few bounces here or there and things could easily have been different. I'm sorry I have a much different opinion of the state of this team than the learned cognoscenti here. God this place has become insufferable.


That's the whole point. A few bounces here and there and many(most?) teams records would/could be different..Those are facts for MOST/ALL teams, so not understanding this particular point of yours given that's what happens in ALL sports..Why be so defensive? I never considered myself a "learned cognoscenti."
RE: There's your starting five  
Rjanyg : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 13391755 JonC said:

most likely.

Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker


Yes. I think Fluker will be a major upgrade from Newhouse. I like Hart as the 6th OL. Drafting a OL is still pretty important. But this looks like the opening day OL.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This team  
Big Blue '56 : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 13391817 YAJ2112 said:

























is brutal.




Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.



With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite.



Seriously? How many narrow wins did the Cowboys have? When is that ever relevant in sports? The Patriots won 6 of their SBs (by 3 points each?), that could have gone either way. They should have lost to the Seahawks, even the Falcons..In short, they could be 0-9 or 9-0



the Patriots have won 6 Super Bowls? And could have beaten the '86 Bears?


Fucking sorry..5
BBI Update  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:20 pm : link
FYI..
Giants Re-Sign John Jerry; Keenan Robinson Visits Bengals - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This team  
YAJ2112 : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 13391829 Big Blue '56 said:




























Quote:


is brutal.




Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.



With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite.



Seriously? How many narrow wins did the Cowboys have? When is that ever relevant in sports? The Patriots won 6 of their SBs (by 3 points each?), that could have gone either way. They should have lost to the Seahawks, even the Falcons..In short, they could be 0-9 or 9-0



the Patriots have won 6 Super Bowls? And could have beaten the '86 Bears?



Fucking sorry..5


Why so tense? Everything alright at home?
Man, the cost of a sled has  
mfsd : 4:21 pm : link
really gone up this offseason
The last thing this team needs  
ghost718 : 4:21 pm : link
is a Jerry being signed or re-signed.

Before Jerry signing this was the entire OL room  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:22 pm : link

Ereck Flowers, D.J. Fluker, Bobby Hart, Michael Bowie, Justin Pugh, Adam Gettis, Jon Halapio, Martin Wallace, Weston Richburg, Brett Jones and Khaled Holmes.

As I count it, that is five guys that can play some (maybe 6 with Jones) and a bunch of guys who could appear on a milk carton. So signing Jerry can't possibly be a bad thing. Hopefully he never sees the field (because there are five guys who are better), but injuries do happen and you need guys like this.

Would we all like to have signed a bunch of all-pros for vet minimum? Sure but that isn't the way it works. Frankly, I don't love Jerry, but I am not sure I would like Jon Halapio, Martin Wallace or Khaled Holmes a lot better.
RE: The funny thing is...  
Brown Recluse : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 13391820 Chris684 said:

For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.

Eli can mask alot of skill position deficiencies, but even he did not have his best season last year.

Let's see this offensive line can do with legitimate TEs, RBs and more weapons like Marshall and hopefully some early draft picks at skill positions.


Your insinuation that skill positions will improve the OL's pass blocking is backwards. The ball starts in the QBs hands and is distributed from there.
I'm ok with this.  
phil in arizona : 4:26 pm : link
He's cheap, reliable, and won't get Eli killed.

Hopefully he and Richberg can get Flowers to the Lebentley Charles camp!
RE: I'm ok with this.  
Brown Recluse : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 13391843 phil in arizona said:

He's cheap, reliable, and won't get Eli killed.

Hopefully he and Richberg can get Flowers to the Lebentley Charles camp!


But he did get Eli killed.
I dunno, I saw evidence  
Chris684 : 4:27 pm : link
of Rashad Jennings very late to/completely missing gaping holes created by this OL.

Makes you wonder how many times that might have happened.

A running back great at pass pro can pickup an o-lineman who's been beaten or an assignment that's been missed up front.

TEs can do wonders in protection.

RE: I'm ok with this.  
mfsd : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 13391843 phil in arizona said:

He's cheap, reliable, and won't get Eli killed.

Hopefully he and Richberg can get Flowers to the Lebentley Charles camp!


That's a pretty funny mis-type of LeCharles Bentley
If This is a Depth Signing than OK  
Suburbanites : 4:28 pm : link
But they better not have any grandiose ideas of giving him his RG gig back. He can't run block, I'd like to see the Mauling Mountie be the number one interior lineman coming off the bench. In fairness to Jerry, he was originally signed as a depth guy and got pushed into a starting role because of personnel neglect by JR.
RE: RE: The funny thing is...  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 13391841 Brown Recluse said:



Quote:


For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.


Your insinuation that skill positions will improve the OL's pass blocking is backwards. The ball starts in the QBs hands and is distributed from there.


The skill positions were not winning their matchups early last year. Better skill position play reduces the amount of time the QB has to hold the ball and the line has to hold their blocks.
RE: RE: I'm ok with this.  
phil in arizona : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13391848 mfsd said:




Quote:


He's cheap, reliable, and won't get Eli killed.

Hopefully he and Richberg can get Flowers to the Lebentley Charles camp!



That's a pretty funny mis-type of LeCharles Bentley


God Damnit
Good depth..  
prdave73 : 4:32 pm : link
If need be can be a starter.
RE: RE: RE: The funny thing is...  
Brown Recluse : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 13391855 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:









Quote:


For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.


Your insinuation that skill positions will improve the OL's pass blocking is backwards. The ball starts in the QBs hands and is distributed from there.



The skill positions were not winning their matchups early last year. Better skill position play reduces the amount of time the QB has to hold the ball and the line has to hold their blocks.


-----> and the line has to hold their blocks
The guy worked hard last off season and improved  
ij_reilly : 4:34 pm : link
Give him credit, he did the work necessary to become a better player.

Perhaps we will see more improvement this off season.
RE: Look out, Eli.  
shelovesnycsports : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 13391825 bceagle05 said:
Quote:


In all fairness that is Richburg who almost got Eli Killed.
Flowers  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:36 pm : link
At LT...nauseous.
I wonder what our rushing stats looked like  
phil in arizona : 4:38 pm : link
up the gut vs offtackle.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:38 pm : link


What if the John Jerry BBI troll is Jerry Reese?
RE: The guy worked hard last off season and improved  
shelovesnycsports : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 13391865 ij_reilly said:

Give him credit, he did the work necessary to become a better player.

Perhaps we will see more improvement this off season.

he didn't become a better Run blocker! He was stood up at the line by Linebackers and Safeties. He has no technique and can not push off. He becomes something you have to run around not through. 11 games went right to Reese's head.
Look Reese expended many assets  
joeinpa : 4:39 pm : link
to develop an offensive line. If two 1's and a 2 are not a solid foundation, there was not much could be done this off season to fix that.

None of the free agent OL warranted the type of money they were commanding.

Reese should be held accountable for the mess this line was last season, but I don't know what he could have done differently this off season than what he has done.
Flowers concerns me more  
5BowlsSoon : 4:39 pm : link
Fluker also concerns me. So, it appears we have three guys on this line with concerns. (Assuming Fluker plays RT.)
RE: RE: RE: The funny thing is...  
Devon : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 13391855 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:









Quote:


For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.


Your insinuation that skill positions will improve the OL's pass blocking is backwards. The ball starts in the QBs hands and is distributed from there.



The skill positions were not winning their matchups early last year. Better skill position play reduces the amount of time the QB has to hold the ball and the line has to hold their blocks.


Eli got the ball out faster than all but one other QB (out of 40 qualifying) last season.

He needs to be allowed to and have the confidence to get it out less quickly, if anything, not quicker. Even with likely better skill players.
RE: RE: The guy worked hard last off season and improved  
section125 : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 13391874 shelovesnycsports said:




Quote:


Give him credit, he did the work necessary to become a better player.

Perhaps we will see more improvement this off season.


he didn't become a better Run blocker! He was stood up at the line by Linebackers and Safeties. He has no technique and can not push off. He becomes something you have to run around not through. 11 games went right to Reese's head.


Show me one play where a safety single handedly stood up Jerry. Me thinks you are full of mierda. I middle linebacker, maybe.
RE: RE: The guy worked hard last off season and improved  
Suburbanites : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 13391874 shelovesnycsports said:




Quote:


Give him credit, he did the work necessary to become a better player.

Perhaps we will see more improvement this off season.


he didn't become a better Run blocker! He was stood up at the line by Linebackers and Safeties. He has no technique and can not push off. He becomes something you have to run around not through. 11 games went right to Reese's head.


I agree, I give him credit for working so hard at camp Bentley but unfortunately effort and determination can't completely erase talent deficiencies. At this stage of his career we know what Jerry is, a decent backup NFL guard.
Why  
AcidTest : 4:44 pm : link
didn't we spend this money on Robinson? Or will we have to spend another year watching TEs split us down the seam because we don't have a LB who can cover? Too expensive.
Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason,  
Go Terps : 4:44 pm : link
a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.
I'm OK with this  
Marty866b : 4:45 pm : link
We can win with Jerry playing. He messed up in that clip against the Skins but his body of work shows he is a good pass blocker. Mediocre starter and would be a very good backup. The organization knows him well and if they think he's worth bringing back,then he most likely is.
RE: Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason,  
The_Taxman : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 13391898 Go Terps said:

a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.


Bingo!!
This goes back to the failure last draft  
shelovesnycsports : 4:46 pm : link
to grab a RT(Everybody knew the Giants wanted Conklin) in the first round.
I bet the Eagle and Cowboy and Redskins Defensive linemen are laughing about this.
Jerry  
Paulie Walnuts : 4:47 pm : link
sadly was our best Lineman last year
rd #1  
Paulie Walnuts : 4:48 pm : link
we will be drafting a Guard or DE
So much for a RG who can block  
jeff57 : 4:49 pm : link
Have to hope for one of:

Ramcyzk
Bolles
Lamp
Robinson
Feeney
Moton
Dawkins

in the draft.
The first pick will be an offensive weapon  
shelovesnycsports : 4:53 pm : link
not a lineman.
RE: RE: Dude you just said that  
hankb1126 : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 13391813 Dave in Hoboken said:




Quote:


minus a miracle the Giants OL will suck again next year.

This team is like 5 days into the new calendar year. They have the rest of FA, the draft, June 1st cuts, not to mention another whole offseason program to develop and re-shape the roster and yet Dave in Hoboken KNOWS the OL will suck again next year!

Makes sense, Got it!



Dude, they're bringing back 4 out of 5 players from last year's line. We're not drafting some blue chip OT at #23 or in the later rounds who's coming in ready to play and dominate from year 1, barring something extremely unforeseen. I didn't say it wasn't possible for them to improve..

;)


don't lines improve with continuity so keeping 4 repeating starters should be good since the y know each others strengths and weaknesses

so improvement is a possibility especially when 3 of the starters are young players and need coaching up
RE: There's your starting five  
The_Boss : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 13391755 JonC said:

most likely.

Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker


Pretty much.
Likely bottom of the league (again) as well. Defense better be lights out again just to qualify for the playoffs. Likely zero advancement in the playoffs should we get there.
RE: RE: Dude you just said that  
hankb1126 : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 13391813 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13391801 Chris684 said:


Quote:


minus a miracle the Giants OL will suck again next year.

This team is like 5 days into the new calendar year. They have the rest of FA, the draft, June 1st cuts, not to mention another whole offseason program to develop and re-shape the roster and yet Dave in Hoboken KNOWS the OL will suck again next year!

Makes sense, Got it!



Dude, they're bringing back 4 out of 5 players from last year's line. We're not drafting some blue chip OT at #23 or in the later rounds who's coming in ready to play and dominate from year 1, barring something extremely unforeseen. I didn't say it wasn't possible for them to improve..

;)


don't lines improve with continuity so keeping 4 repeating starters should be good since the y know each others strengths and weaknesses

so improvement is a possibility especially when 3 of the starters are young players and need coaching up
RE: RE: RE: Dude you just said that  
jeff57 : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 13391928 hankb1126 said:
Quote:
In comment 13391813 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 13391801 Chris684 said:


Quote:


minus a miracle the Giants OL will suck again next year.

This team is like 5 days into the new calendar year. They have the rest of FA, the draft, June 1st cuts, not to mention another whole offseason program to develop and re-shape the roster and yet Dave in Hoboken KNOWS the OL will suck again next year!

Makes sense, Got it!



Dude, they're bringing back 4 out of 5 players from last year's line. We're not drafting some blue chip OT at #23 or in the later rounds who's coming in ready to play and dominate from year 1, barring something extremely unforeseen. I didn't say it wasn't possible for them to improve..

;)



don't lines improve with continuity so keeping 4 repeating starters should be good since the y know each others strengths and weaknesses

so improvement is a possibility especially when 3 of the starters are young players and need coaching up

Yes, lines can improve with continuity. But if there's not enough talent, continuity doesn't matter
Jerry Signing  
Percy : 5:04 pm : link
Is comforting. He knows how to play and knows the Giants. His absence would have been a problem. This and signing Fluker for RT opens up all kinds of possibilities for OL drafting where the ability to start right away is not a requirement.
You could see this coming  
bceagle05 : 5:05 pm : link
when McAdoo shifted blame from the OL onto Eli during the combine interview. He knew we'd be trotting out the same garbage next season and wanted to soften the blow. Flowers, Hart, Fluker and Jerry are all below average linemen. Pugh's good, and Richburg is pretty solid. Add it up and the line still blows. I hope there's someone there at #23 who they love.
RE: RE: Look out, Eli.  
The_Boss : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 13391868 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
In comment 13391825 bceagle05 said:


Quote:






In all fairness that is Richburg who almost got Eli Killed.


What are you watching? Baker obliterated Jerry there and knocked Eli into next week. That hit f'ed Eli up the rest of the year. He wasn't the same guy.
Walter Football gives it a B  
jeff57 : 5:06 pm : link
Fluker signing an A.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: The funny thing is...  
Mr. Nickels : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 13391820 Chris684 said:
Quote:
For all the shit the OL gets for last season, the skill positions were AWFUL.

Eli can mask alot of skill position deficiencies, but even he did not have his best season last year.

Let's see this offensive line can do with legitimate TEs, RBs and more weapons like Marshall and hopefully some early draft picks at skill positions.


Solid point.

I am hoping we draft a great Tight End.

Excited about Marshall and Perkins (as starter)
RE: RE: RE: Look out, Eli.  
Giants_West : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 13391942 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 13391868 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


In comment 13391825 bceagle05 said:


Quote:






In all fairness that is Richburg who almost got Eli Killed.



What are you watching? Baker obliterated Jerry there and knocked Eli into next week. That hit f'ed Eli up the rest of the year. He wasn't the same guy.


Well it seems pretty clear from that gif that Weston was supposed to slide his protection to Jerry and that Jerry was expecting help on the inside. Richburg even throws his hands to his helmet when he realizes what he just let happen. it is hard to see from that angle but it looks like he really screwed up his assignment and ended up basically blocking nobody on a rush that sacked the quarterback on his primary gap.
RE: Walter Football gives it a B  
The_Boss : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 13391943 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Fluker signing an A. Link - ( New Window )


The same Walter Football that basically said the team went 11-5 in spite of Eli?
I see this as a good move.  
George from PA : 5:16 pm : link
Protects us a little bit next year as well.....If we can not sign Pugh/Fluker.

I am not a big fan....But the reality of this market is the $$$$$ are out of control.....We now can assure that we are not desperate to start a rookie.

Get Ryan Clady and I will be very Happy......
True competition!

RE: ...  
GiantTuff1 : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 13391873 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


What if the John Jerry BBI troll is Jerry Reese?


I can see that lol
RE: Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason,  
GiantTuff1 : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 13391898 Go Terps said:
Quote:
a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.


There's truth to this.
RE: Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason,  
DieHard : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 13391898 Go Terps said:
Quote:
a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.


And if we didn't spend on defense last year we would have been lucky to finish .500. Unlike you, I never saw this offense becoming an unstoppable force last year with a few extra pieces. Eli has never been a Peyton Manning/Tom Brady rack-up-the-points QB, for starters, and he's more inconsistent at this stage of his career.

I'm not too enthused about the current OL, but it's not all on them. Eli has to play better (sure he was pressured quite a bit, but there were a lot of plays where he had time and bailed out too early), the skill positions need a talent infusion (hopefully Marshall, Perkins, new RB can help), and a TE that can seal the edge on blocks can make a difference. Oh, and McAdoo could freshen up the play-calling too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Look out, Eli.  
Diver_Down : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 13391950 Giants_West said:
Quote:
In comment 13391942 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 13391868 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


In comment 13391825 bceagle05 said:


Quote:






In all fairness that is Richburg who almost got Eli Killed.



What are you watching? Baker obliterated Jerry there and knocked Eli into next week. That hit f'ed Eli up the rest of the year. He wasn't the same guy.



Well it seems pretty clear from that gif that Weston was supposed to slide his protection to Jerry and that Jerry was expecting help on the inside. Richburg even throws his hands to his helmet when he realizes what he just let happen. it is hard to see from that angle but it looks like he really screwed up his assignment and ended up basically blocking nobody on a rush that sacked the quarterback on his primary gap.


It is exactly what happened. It doesn't fit the popular narrative of BBI that Jerry sucks and almost got Eli killed.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Look out, Eli.  
shelovesnycsports : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 13391970 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 13391950 Giants_West said:


Quote:


In comment 13391942 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 13391868 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


In comment 13391825 bceagle05 said:


Quote:






In all fairness that is Richburg who almost got Eli Killed.



What are you watching? Baker obliterated Jerry there and knocked Eli into next week. That hit f'ed Eli up the rest of the year. He wasn't the same guy.



Well it seems pretty clear from that gif that Weston was supposed to slide his protection to Jerry and that Jerry was expecting help on the inside. Richburg even throws his hands to his helmet when he realizes what he just let happen. it is hard to see from that angle but it looks like he really screwed up his assignment and ended up basically blocking nobody on a rush that sacked the quarterback on his primary gap.



It is exactly what happened. It doesn't fit the popular narrative of BBI that Jerry sucks and almost got Eli killed.

That hit lead to the great performances by Eli in Minn and Green bay where he got rid of the ball when someone got close because he couldn't take another hit.
Hope  
Mr. Nickels : 5:29 pm : link
we get a tackle Round 1 and a guard round 3 or 4

Fluker vs Jerry for RG
RE: Given the crazy amount of money we had in the 2016 offseason,  
jcn56 : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 13391898 Go Terps said:
Quote:
a starting OL of Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker entering the 2017 season is something that I would deem an organizational failure.


Because you would have signed whom, instead? And you should incorporate that not plying those dollars into the D would have left the talent from 2015 returning in 2016 into your answer.
Good move  
PaulN : 5:31 pm : link
This was a necessity, don't know what the complaining is, Hankins is not a necessity, it is a great draft for DT, we have Snacks who is way better, Hankins was never a good option for the money he wants, we needed to keep jerry, now we add a player or two in the draft and we are good to go on the Oline, we also need a couple of players on the Dline.
