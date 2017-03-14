At what point do you think the Giants start to get concerned Blue Angel : 3/14/2017 4:29 pm about JPP's hold out...Is it too late to withdraw the Tag and spend it on the available FAs left?

What free agent is worth the money? an_idol_mind : 3/14/2017 4:30 pm : link The Giants have a number of ways to free up cap space and haven't used them yet, so I'm guessing they're not too thrilled with the market.

they Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2017 4:31 pm : : 3/14/2017 4:31 pm : link may have him play the year on the tender.



Might be best to see if JPP can make it through an entire year healthy.

I would not be worried MotownGIANTS : 3/14/2017 4:31 pm : link I'd get Hankins done with the anticipation JPP is one next yr ... just give him a low 1st year deal and balance it out in the 2nd yr and from there mutually beneficial and fair for both parties.

and for this reason, the Giants have the leverage. The closer we get to the season, the more JPP has to think about passing on a long term deal, likely worth $60 million +. (Similar to what he did the summer that he blew up half of his hand) If he gets hurt week 1 and doesn't sign it...bye bye long term deal....forever. In comment 13393094 Eric from BBI said:and for this reason, the Giants have the leverage. The closer we get to the season, the more JPP has to think about passing on a long term deal, likely worth $60 million +. (Similar to what he did the summer that he blew up half of his hand) If he gets hurt week 1 and doesn't sign it...bye bye long term deal....forever.

Hope he can scratch by wonderback : 3/14/2017 4:40 pm : link on just the 17 million.



'Is it too late to withdraw the Tag'... Torrag : 3/14/2017 4:42 pm : link ...realistically this was never an option. You tag a player for two reasons. One is because he fills a major role on the team which you can't replace internally. The second is to maintain control of his rights so that if in the case of the non-exclusive tag he receives an offer you get assets in return to offset the loss.



The Giants were never going to let JPP just walk away scot free. Nor should they have. That approach would hurt our chances to win both short and long term.

not worried... AnnapolisMike : 3/14/2017 4:46 pm : link Other than Hankins....who do you spend it on? What would be a shame is to lose Hankins this year and then JPP leaves after next season. But I am not sure Hankins would be an irreplaceable loss anyway.



My gut says the Giants and JPP are going to come to terms on a long term deal. JPP knows the risk of playing on a tag and I doubt he gives up a chance at 50-60 million guaranteed.

'and spend the $$ elsewhere'... Torrag : 3/14/2017 4:51 pm : link this makes no sense.

Can JPP be tagged again next year? DennyInDenville : 3/14/2017 4:56 pm : link Since his first tag was pulled a couple years ago?

really? Since they would then know thatey have that $17 mill, the could lock up Hankins. It took 3 yrs to replace Linval Joseph, that would be done. THey would have money in reserve for helpful camp casualties, maybe find a good PK who they would then be able to pay. In comment 13393134 Torrag said:really? Since they would then know thatey have that $17 mill, the could lock up Hankins. It took 3 yrs to replace Linval Joseph, that would be done. THey would have money in reserve for helpful camp casualties, maybe find a good PK who they would then be able to pay.

The mistake was tagging him in the first place Go Terps : 3/14/2017 5:01 pm : link According to Spotrac JPP's cap number in 2017 is $16.934. According to the same site, the following free agents have signed contracts with the following 2017 cap numbers:



Chris Baker (DE) - $6

Domata Peko (DT) - $3.35

Eddie Lacy (RB) - $3

Chance Warmack (G) - $1.3

Greg Zeurlein (K) - $2.25

Total - $15.9



I'm not saying the Giants should have signed each or any of those guys. I'm just listing them to provide some perspective...JPP's cap number is enormous.



Keep in mind - JPP has played 16 games once in the last four seasons Go Terps : 3/14/2017 5:06 pm : link Any games he misses this season will be $16.9 million in cap space that isn't contributing on the field. That is over 10% of the cap.



People get tired of hearing me bitch about Vernon's contract, and franchising JPP. I get that I'm a broken record, but the stakes are enormous with these two players. They HAVE to be elite AND play a 16 game season in order to be worth the cost.

I'm not saying the Giants should have signed each or any of those guys. I'm just listing them to provide some perspective...JPP's cap number is enormous.



right again. they beat 3 playoff teams without him. They lost when DRC got hurt. In comment 13393155 Go Terps said:right again. they beat 3 playoff teams without him. They lost when DRC got hurt.

The Front Office is ALWAYS concerned mavric : 3/14/2017 5:11 pm : link they are never sitting back thinking everything is okay. They are aware that Eli could go down, or Odell could tear an ACL, or Snacks could get back problems from lifting too much weight. The idea that they are not concerned is laughable. They have 4 deep contingency plans - perhaps not in players, but on paper and the guys shuffling the money like a casino dealer are pros at massaging money and know what can and cannot be done. We're fans - those guys have asses on the line and professionals in every cubicle

'The mistake was tagging him in the first place '... Torrag : 3/14/2017 5:19 pm : link No it wasn't. You lose the argument with one name. Chris Baker in place of JPP at DE. The rest of the guys you'd sign become irrelevant.

Calais Campbell has a hit of 10.5 mill with 30 mill guaranteed over 4 years (60 mill total btw, 15 mill average salary).



All Pro game-changing 4-3 DEs are worth more than mediocre talent. That much we knew already.



Not for nothing, if JPP plays on the tag, I imagine we're going to get the best game he's going to play at this point in his career. That well might be worth 17 mill guar. In comment 13393155 Go Terps said:Calais Campbell has a hit of 10.5 mill with 30 mill guaranteed over 4 years (60 mill total btw, 15 mill average salary).All Pro game-changing 4-3 DEs are worth more than mediocre talent. That much we knew already.Not for nothing, if JPP plays on the tag, I imagine we're going to get the best game he's going to play at this point in his career. That well might be worth 17 mill guar.

... christian : 3/14/2017 5:24 pm : link The Giants can pull the tender, they can re-work a number of contracts, they can cut additional players etc. to get the money needed to acquire the players they desire.



The Giants are not in bad near, medium, or long-term cap shape. Adding up numbers on a cap hit for this year tells so little of the story it's virtually not worth discussing.



There just aren't players on the market this year the Giants think are worth the investment.

Reese AcidTest : 3/14/2017 6:06 pm : link apparently never wanted to tag him.



I agree it will suck if he plays on the tag, leaves next year, and we lose Hankins in the interim. That's one reason I'd pull the tag, and use the money to resign Hankins. His demands should be a lot more reasonable now that the market has spoken.

adamg Go Terps : 3/14/2017 6:09 pm : link The last time we tagged JPP he skipped off-season activities and then blew up his hand.



I wouldn't assume a good season.

Quote: Hope he can scratch by on just the 17 million.

They can pull the tag... Dan in the Springs : 3/14/2017 6:12 pm : link until he signs it. Once he signs it he is guaranteed that money as long as he comes to work, whether they play him or not or if he gets injured.



He may be done playing with fireworks, but he's playing with fire now by not signing. If something similar were to happen to him (heaven forbid), the Giants could pull the tag and he'd get nothing. Given his past you would think he'd know better and be satisfied with a nice offer from the Giants. Too bad his ego is getting in the way and he wants an offer like UFA are getting. Maybe he forgot that he's not an UFA, but a tagged UFA, and they never get what UFA get.



Sorry JPP - sign a nice contract with some guaranteed money and play out the rest of your career as a Giants with plenty in the bank for you and your family.

Right... I forgot you aren't to be taken seriously in JPP discussions. Talk about red herrings.... In comment 13393243 Go Terps said:Right... I forgot you aren't to be taken seriously in JPP discussions. Talk about red herrings....

If the FO forgoes a long-term contract and instead relies on the 1 year tender, then I hope JPP does what's best for him as such a move is a clear indication that JPP is not in their long-term plans. At which point, the only leverage he has is to withhold his services. He can sit in Florida and show up the day before the regular season and get his 17 mil. If the Giants feel they will play hardball and pull the tender in training camp, then he becomes a UFA. There are teams that will still give him the money and long-term security that comes with it. In comment 13393094 Eric from BBI said:If the FO forgoes a long-term contract and instead relies on the 1 year tender, then I hope JPP does what's best for him as such a move is a clear indication that JPP is not in their long-term plans. At which point, the only leverage he has is to withhold his services. He can sit in Florida and show up the day before the regular season and get his 17 mil. If the Giants feel they will play hardball and pull the tender in training camp, then he becomes a UFA. There are teams that will still give him the money and long-term security that comes with it.

'If the FO forgoes a long-term contract'... Torrag : 3/14/2017 7:10 pm : link ...it takes two to tango. They aren't going to cut him late once the FA market doesn't afford them the ability to somehow alleviate his loss. IMO Mara stepped in for one reason, he sniffs a title shot. And he's right.

RE: RE: adamg Go Terps : 3/14/2017 7:20 pm : link

The first time around the franchise tag with JPP I was one of the few people here that deserved to be taken seriously. Most people were shooting the same homer garbage you are. How'd that work out? In comment 13393256 adamg said:The first time around the franchise tag with JPP I was one of the few people here that deserved to be taken seriously. Most people were shooting the same homer garbage you are. How'd that work out?

They don't PaulN : 3/14/2017 7:37 pm : link Simple as that. It may be for the best, and I am also thinking they may end up going DE in the first round anyway, unless we want the same crap to happen to the DLine that has already happened to the OLine. When you don't stay ahead of it, or draft a bust with an 11th pick, this is what it looks like, we need a defensive end, we may not be able or may not want to keep JPP next season. There are a few players that look like good ones this draft, if that kid from Tennessee is there and we don't take him, then we are nuts.

Five pretty good players djm : 3/14/2017 7:54 pm : link Doesn't necessarily beat one very good DE. And some of those five are questionable at best AND we don't even know if the Giants wanted to or even could sign any additional players.



Good or great 4-3 ends don't grow on trees. Define great as you wish but compared to every other DE in the NFL, jpp is great.



If both Vernon and jpp miss a few games and come back for the playoffs? Yes. Worth every penny. If they miss too much time oh well you can't play that game. What if Eli gets hurt in 2010? Was his contract a mistake? Of course not.

And his eventual replacement will probably be on the roster via the upcoming draft.



There is some upside to playing on the tag. No long term commitment if he gets hurt/under performs and gives the Giants a season to see what they have behind him. In comment 13393094 Eric from BBI said:And his eventual replacement will probably be on the roster via the upcoming draft.There is some upside to playing on the tag. No long term commitment if he gets hurt/under performs and gives the Giants a season to see what they have behind him.

I keep hearing they are closing in on a deal ThatLimerickGuy : 3/14/2017 8:04 pm : link Personally I would just let him walk but I am hearing some big numbers tossed around.

JPP ain't Eli. Not in the same universe when it comes to impacting wins and losses. But I have said repeatedly that once Eli retires I would want to see the team move away from the franchise quarterback model. Given the enormous attrition and reduced practice time in the NFL I'd favor a greater emphasis on improving depth and simplifying the way we play the game. In comment 13393315 djm said:JPP ain't Eli. Not in the same universe when it comes to impacting wins and losses. But I have said repeatedly that once Eli retires I would want to see the team move away from the franchise quarterback model. Given the enormous attrition and reduced practice time in the NFL I'd favor a greater emphasis on improving depth and simplifying the way we play the game.

There's a surprising lot of sentiment out there that the Giants SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/14/2017 9:19 pm : link should let Hankins go. It makes no sense, so they say, to have two run stuffing tackles playing next to each other, especially when your DEs are strong against the run.



I've also read that Hankins is less effective now playing farther away from the ball and that ideally he should be a nose tackle.



Also that this draft is so deep in DTs that the Giants can find a good pass rushing tackle with a middle round draft pick.



(Whenever I get the argument that it's fine to let a very good player walk because we'll replace him in the draft - and with a middle pick at that - it's just like, haven't they noticed yet how hard it is to hit on a draft choice, even with the 9th overall pick. Just because some lineman played really well in the Gator Bowl doesn't mean he's NFL Hall of Fame material.)



Those arguments for letting Hankins walk seem to make some sense.



The best argument for keep him, in my opinion, is "if it ain't broke don't fix it."



This defense we know was playing at a very high level with Hankins. How the defense plays without Hankins is just speculation.

Quote: then, no, it's too late for big splashes Has it occurred to you that Hankins is not as good as you think hence why he is still available? 2015 he was lousy before injury. IN 2016 he played well but was he the benefit of Snacks, Jpp and Vernon? In comment 13393092 Big Blue '56 said:Has it occurred to you that Hankins is not as good as you think hence why he is still available? 2015 he was lousy before injury. IN 2016 he played well but was he the benefit of Snacks, Jpp and Vernon?

Quote: Personally I would just let him walk but I am hearing some big numbers tossed around.



I hope they get it done. If it reduces his cap number enough that we can bring Hankins and Robinson back, maybe even get a RB like Blount, this off season will be very solid and the draft can set us up for a run. In comment 13393326 ThatLimerickGuy said:I hope they get it done. If it reduces his cap number enough that we can bring Hankins and Robinson back, maybe even get a RB like Blount, this off season will be very solid and the draft can set us up for a run.

The Giants could of gone after Jabaal Sheard 3 years/ $21 Mill) and re-signed Hankins, Robinson and possibly a better OT, and even s Vet RB.



As good as JPP is, you need talent all over your roster. Free agency is for filling holes and the draft is for a starter or 2, depth and the future. A DE could be selected in the first 3 rounds. In comment 13393315 djm said:The Giants could of gone after Jabaal Sheard 3 years/ $21 Mill) and re-signed Hankins, Robinson and possibly a better OT, and even s Vet RB.As good as JPP is, you need talent all over your roster. Free agency is for filling holes and the draft is for a starter or 2, depth and the future. A DE could be selected in the first 3 rounds.

This is a copycat league, right? grizz299 : 3/14/2017 11:47 pm : link So why don't GM's copy New England.

Can you imagine Little Bill being held hostage like this.?

He should have been gone and a comp pick awarded. No player - other than a QB - is worth 10% of your cap.

3 x 6 is much bigger than 1 x 18.

That's the real "new math".

... annexOPR : 3/14/2017 11:54 pm : link They played just fine without him



Said it on another thread, but Vernon/Snacks already give the Giants a defensive line better than most. I still think a long term deal gets done, and if it doesn't, oh well - guess we're stuck with the best run stopping defensive player in the league and 1 of the best 2 way DEs in the NFL. Bummer.

We are capable of having the NFL's most dominant DL SGMen : 12:23 am : link That is what you WANT if you DESIRE a true SB run. Assuming we sign DT Hankins long-term; assuming health for all four starters; assuming development of the youth; and, assuming we get a LB who can rush and play the run better than Casillas, this front seven could be devastating to ANY Offense in the league.



Eli can than manage games and hit the big play as available.



We have the potential to again have a top 3 overall defense and special teams. All we need is for the offense to be productive. We added blocking so lets see how this works out.



The first time around the franchise tag with JPP I was one of the few people here that deserved to be taken seriously. Most people were shooting the same homer garbage you are. How'd that work out?



Another post and the same tired point is made, an irrelevant one at that. Continue to repeat yourself though. In comment 13393292 Go Terps said:Another post and the same tired point is made, an irrelevant one at that. Continue to repeat yourself though.

Quote: Do you have one?



In regard to what? Your sour grape reiteration that you didn't want JPP before he blew his hand up and now every mention of him in a thread requires you to flaunt your Nostradamus level of insight? No point can be made to you.



I already said the market for a player of JPP's quality is well over a $10 mill cap hit. So, your argument that we could have 3 jags on D for that hit is a facile and silly thing. Others mentioned the same latter point. Do you have an actual point? Or are you just going to mention JPP's fireworks for the third time in a row and keep crowing? In comment 13393560 Go Terps said:In regard to what? Your sour grape reiteration that you didn't want JPP before he blew his hand up and now every mention of him in a thread requires you to flaunt your Nostradamus level of insight? No point can be made to you.I already said the market for a player of JPP's quality is well over a $10 mill cap hit. So, your argument that we could have 3 jags on D for that hit is a facile and silly thing. Others mentioned the same latter point. Do you have an actual point? Or are you just going to mention JPP's fireworks for the third time in a row and keep crowing?

Worried About Overvaluing JPP Jeffrey : 8:14 am : link He played much better than I expected last year but this is an enormous hit. Question: can you sign a tendered player and then trade him immediately as they do in the NBA?

Well, considering he's not holding out yet YAJ2112 : 8:18 am : link I doubt the Giants are concerned at all right now.

This idea that jpp is injury prone ron mexico : 8:31 am : link Is such bullshit.



Injured way less than strahan, tuck, osi



And that's even invludingbthe fireworks incident.

Is such bullshit.



Injured way less than strahan, tuck, osi



Strahan fail to play at least 15 games twice in a 15 year career(3 times if you look at his rookie year where he had 0 starts)



JPP failed to play in at least 15 games 3 times in a 7 year career (not including his rookie year when he had 0 starts).



In what capacity does that make Strahan more injured? Hell, you can almost make a case that Osi and Tuck missed less games proportionally to JPP too. to at least fact check some of the bullshit:Strahan fail to play at least 15 games twice in a 15 year career(3 times if you look at his rookie year where he had 0 starts)JPP failed to play in at least 15 games 3 times in a 7 year career (not including his rookie year when he had 0 starts).In what capacity does that make Strahan more injured? Hell, you can almost make a case that Osi and Tuck missed less games proportionally to JPP too.

Strahan.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:54 am : link missed 17 games in his career. JPP has missed 18 already in half the time.



Osi missed 12 games in 9 years here. Tuck missed 14 games in 9 years.



Way less injured??

JPP's hand will never be the same... Doomster : 9:09 am : link He is a one trick pony as far as his moves on rushing the passer....



I don't trust him, to play 16 game seasons....



Reese had to know he was opening a can of worms, by signing Snacks and Vernon, to huge contracts.....he knew that Hankins and JPP would be in line at his door with their hand out too....



Doesn't every one remember the lack of pressure/sacks this defensive line had last season when it rushed only four? Yes, it shut down the running game, but QB's had time to pass..... Enough credit has not been given to the back 7, who played much better than the previous year, with Apple, Jenkins, and DRC back there....that and the stupid OC's that didn't take advantage of what we were trotting out there at FS....



Cap does not grow on trees......





Quote: missed 17 games in his career. JPP has missed 18 already in half the time.



Osi missed 12 games in 9 years here. Tuck missed 14 games in 9 years.



Way less injured??



FIC, Wouldn't it be nice if the poster you corrected would actually come back to the thread to thank you for correcting them? That way they don't walk around spreading false information. Instead it's almost always crickets In comment 13393629 FatMan in Charlotte said:FIC, Wouldn't it be nice if the poster you corrected would actually come back to the thread to thank you for correcting them? That way they don't walk around spreading false information. Instead it's almost always crickets

That one trick pony was on pace for 10 sacks. In comment 13393643 Doomster said:That one trick pony was on pace for 10 sacks.

He was on pace for 56 sacks, Doomster : 9:37 am : link if he played Cleveland and Chicago every other week...

I think JPPs cap number has made him far too expansive for us and I think Reese should have known this. There had to be decent pass rushers out there in FA who he could have signed and saved a ton of money to spend elsewhere In comment 13393155 Go Terps said:I think JPPs cap number has made him far too expansive for us and I think Reese should have known this. There had to be decent pass rushers out there in FA who he could have signed and saved a ton of money to spend elsewhere

adamg Go Terps : 10:57 am : link You said the following:



"Not for nothing, if JPP plays on the tag, I imagine we're going to get the best game he's going to play at this point in his career. That well might be worth 17 mill guar."



That is based on what? My point, since you asked, is that the other time he was franchised he did NOT give the Giants great football. And even if he hadn't blown up his hand he was skipping all offseason activity. How was that going to result in him playing great football?



Homer bullshit is still bullshit. The Giants fucked up tagging him. Twice.