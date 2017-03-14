When do you expect Hankins to sign CMicks3110 : 3/14/2017 6:41 pm with anyone, let alone the Giants? next few days? next week? before the draft? after the draft?

Not sure UConn4523 : 3/14/2017 6:43 pm : link but I don't anticipate him staying here.

Its the coffee man : 3/14/2017 6:44 pm : link possible he sign a one year show me deal. I think we overate Hankins as Giants fan. But Id throw him a one year deal worth ten million. It would be right off the cap next year and we aren't going to sign anybody worthy anyway.

Hankins RAIN : 3/14/2017 7:16 pm : link with us, when JPP agrees to something long-term.



With someone else, any day now. His agent and the market has been tight lipped about this. Probably has something to do with JPP and the behind the scenes. A number may have been agreed to contingent on other factors, like JPP and JT Thomas agreeing to a injury settlement. Keenan Robinson as well.

Unfortunately I think we moved on Stu11 : 3/14/2017 7:18 pm : link While at this point its more and more likely he signs a 1 year show me type of deal with another team.To me thats makes absoluitely no sense. If its one year and affordable why not with us?

The fact the he hasn't signed yet giantgiantfan : 3/14/2017 7:27 pm : link means he is asking more than he is worth. I think this is working in the Giants favor. Might be able to sign him for a 5-6 million one year show me deal.

Do you think he's as good as Terrell McLain? RetroJint : 3/14/2017 8:02 pm : link I do. The Redskins gave the ex-Cowboy a 5 Million signing bonus , 20 mill over 4 with 10 guaranteed . So what do you think Hank will "settle" for? He will get signed . But the Giants probably blew their wad on Jerry, at least the way they do their CAP.

The longer this goes Matt in SGS : 3/14/2017 8:09 pm : link the better the chances that Hankins comes back to the Giants. That he can't find the money he's looking for tells you that teams aren't sold on what Hankins can do by himself and probably feel that his good season we more due to the fact that he had Snacks next to him, along with Vernon and JPP. Add in one of the best secondaries in the NFL, teams probably feel that Hankins is more of a complimentary player rather than a horse who will dominate. With a dried up market, Hankins is better off returning to the Giants where he knows the system and can look to continue to play well and give it another shot in 2018.

Sign Tony XBRONX : 3/14/2017 8:12 pm : link McDaniel to a one year deal.

Like Cruz, he was a square peg in a round hole. frankmihs : 3/14/2017 8:18 pm : link He is a 1T playing the 3T.

I don't think you understand how the salary cap works. if you have ten million in space. And you give a guy a one year ten million contract. The following year you owe him nothing and the ten million becomes free again. Thus, if the Giants have a free ten million lying around and nobody to spend it on, why not? In comment 13393298 NYGmen58 said:if you have ten million in space. And you give a guy a one year ten million contract. The following year you owe him nothing and the ten million becomes free again. Thus, if the Giants have a free ten million lying around and nobody to spend it on, why not?

RE: The longer this goes SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2017 8:24 pm : link

Quote: the better the chances that Hankins comes back to the Giants. That he can't find the money he's looking for tells you that teams aren't sold on what Hankins can do by himself and probably feel that his good season we more due to the fact that he had Snacks next to him, along with Vernon and JPP. Add in one of the best secondaries in the NFL, teams probably feel that Hankins is more of a complimentary player rather than a horse who will dominate. With a dried up market, Hankins is better off returning to the Giants where he knows the system and can look to continue to play well and give it another shot in 2018.



+1.



Now watch him sign a long term deal with someone tomorrow. In comment 13393327 Matt in SGS said:+1.Now watch him sign a long term deal with someone tomorrow.

There's a lot of sentiment out there that the Giants should let him go SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/14/2017 8:41 pm : link They don't need two run-stuffing tackles, especially when the defensive ends are strong against the run, Hankins was less effective this year because he was playing farther from the ball, that ideally Hankins should be a nose tackle in a 3-4 defense. The draft is strong in defensive tackles and the Giants should be able to find a pass-rushing tackle with a middle round draft choice.



The argument in favor of bringing back Hankins is much simpler: "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."



The defense was excellent last season, and was still improving month by month until JPP went down. Do you really believe all these self-proclaimed analysts of the game who tell you that Hankins was in the top quarter of defensive tackles in 2014 and in the bottom quarter in 2016?



Is everyone really convinced that Harrison made Hankins look better (even though they are saying he didn't play that well)? Maybe Harrison doesn't make 1st team All Pro without Hankins playing next to him.



For most, what this comes down to is bring Hankins back if he wants to come back (of course he said he did) and his asking price is not far out of line. But don't chase him.

RAIN....it's always great to see you post lono801 : 3/14/2017 9:06 pm : link I'm glad to see you around these days...don't be such a stranger...



I like the fact that Hanks has not found a team...he fits with Snacks and The Giants...



Sadly he could return a bit humbled...he should be proud of his game...



Heck of a DT...

What is the deal with extra cap room? Can you carry all of it over to the next season. At this point I don't see them signing any guys of what is remaining to big deals even if they get the JPP thing worked out. Just thinking ahead to next year when we have a ton of guys to re-sign. In comment 13393268 adamg said:What is the deal with extra cap room? Can you carry all of it over to the next season. At this point I don't see them signing any guys of what is remaining to big deals even if they get the JPP thing worked out. Just thinking ahead to next year when we have a ton of guys to re-sign.

Tomorrow Unemployable : 3/14/2017 9:13 pm : link at precisely 2:43PM and 17 seconds

I guarantee he will sign section125 : 3/14/2017 9:31 pm : link when he gets the deal he wants.

I've read also that Hankins doesn't want to return to the Giants, SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/14/2017 9:42 pm : link or return but sign only a one year deal.



With the Giants, Hankins is always going to be the small fish playing on the defensive line with three whales.



With another team he would get a lot more attention and be one of the leaders of the line.

RE: Like Cruz, he was a square peg in a round hole. Suburbanites : 3/14/2017 9:50 pm : link

Quote: He is a 1T playing the 3T.



You're correct. In comment 13393331 frankmihs said:You're correct.

Did BBI over rate a Giant player ? xman : 3/14/2017 10:48 pm : link How does this happen? How did the legend start?

He's disproportionally important because of the matchup grizz299 : 3/14/2017 11:28 pm : link with Dallas.

Two 350 run stuffers going up against Fredrickson, the kid from Notre Dame and Collins blunt that brutally strong interior.

A true no.penetrating DT may play well against other teams but two nose guards works against Dallas. And right now the team we have to be designing our personnel for is Dallas.

During the year Snacks said that Hankins had a huge upside. I jump back to 2014 and remember a guy who had it all: who could penetrate, collapse the pocket and stuff the run.

I hope we're able to bring him back.

Is there a way to edit a post... grizz299 : 3/14/2017 11:31 pm : link should have been "penetrating" tackle not "NO penetrating"

DT Hankins hasn't "peeked" yet SGMen : 12:13 am : link He is young.



We sign him to a long term deal we are better off defensively and for the future. Remember, football is a brutal sport and injuries happen. We must beat Dallas 2x to win this divsion (spoken like a true fan...).





I don't like letting go of a 24 year old DT with a good motor Ten Ton Hammer : 12:35 am : link He hasn't played well enough to get some kind of mega-deal and the market is telling us that. Why can't they get him signed long term for what he is? A good role player on a contending team.

Agree. This is almost silly. Hankins is worthy of a starting position Jimmy Googs : 3:43 am : link on the Giants, one of the better defenses in the league.



But to consider him valuable is a huge overstatement. He is simply



Wove to keep him, but don't let the door hit you on the wait out....



Let me know when D Jackson is available

Agree​ with Matt JonC : 8:18 am : link A one year deal would probably be $5-6M ballpark, as would an extension. Giants waiting out the market and probably won't overextend very far over value.