Mayock has Giants taking Howard

the coffee man : 3/15/2017 9:45 am
in first round.

Any smarter fans out there know anything about his blocking abilities or is he strictly a beast in the passing game?

Also, if we take Howard, can we get a day 1 starter in the second round on the line?

I am starting to come around that Flowers is the LT with perhaps Pugh as an emergency backup plan. But I really think we need one more quality guys on the right, preferably tackle. Hopefully if Flowers is the only risk we can use some Tes to help him this year.
early read  
hitdog42 : 3/15/2017 9:48 am : link
would be that is a good call... but at our pick who knows who will be available. and we are early in the process.
Any tackle drafted is not likely to beat out Flowers or  
Brown Recluse : 3/15/2017 9:48 am : link
Fluker (Hart) anyway - so there a few other rounds for finding guys who may develop into starters later. Howard would be a great pick.
Howard developed into a very solid blocker.  
arcarsenal : 3/15/2017 9:49 am : link
He's not a guy who is strictly a pass catcher. He has a nice big frame and I have little doubt he'll continue to blossom into a really good two way TE.

I just don't think he's going to be there @ 23.
Unfortunately  
area junc : 3/15/2017 9:51 am : link
I think both Howard and especially Njoku will be long gone by #23.

Njoku is the best TE in this class and the most physically impressive - people are sleeping on him - he's a slam-dunk top 15 pick. We will have to trade up if we want him. Howard, maybe we get lucky and he slides.
Dream pick..  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2017 9:51 am : link
doubtful he's there at 23 but we'll take it
I believe if you look at the draft the last few yeara  
Bob in Newburgh : 3/15/2017 9:52 am : link
When Howard comfortably beat 4.6 in the 40, the chances of him being available at 23 became slim and nil.

I would love that pick, but it ain't happening.
I would be fine with either TE  
Chip : 3/15/2017 9:52 am : link
Njoku or Howard. It seems to be a down year for the OL.
He's a willing, but not great blocker - better on linebackers and.  
Ira : 3/15/2017 9:52 am : link
defensive backs than ol. I think he's a better receiver than blocker. He's also a big target - 6'6" with long arms. If he's there at 23, which I doubt, he'll be difficult to pass up.
I'd love to get Howard, but it seems he's ascended into most top 20's  
Eric on Li : 3/15/2017 9:53 am : link
though it's not uncommon for TE's to still fall. A few years ago Tyler Eiffert fell to 21 and if you look at their combines and bodies of work, they have a lot of similarities as prospects. This is a strong year for WR's and it's not hard to think most teams will value that position over TE.
Howard is already  
area junc : 3/15/2017 9:53 am : link
a very good 2-way TE - as he showed at the SR Bowl. He was mainly used as a blocker at Alabama.

The guy who is rapidly developing is Njoku. Took huge leap from year 1 to year 2 in blocking and shows that he'll stick his nose in.

He reminds me a lot of Jeremy Shockey (who he is very close with).
I would lose my mind if we pick Howard or Njokou  
JerryNYG : 3/15/2017 9:53 am : link
Fingers crossed hoping one of them is there for us at 23.
Last week he had us with Watson, this week Howard  
PatersonPlank : 3/15/2017 9:55 am : link
Lets see what his dart board comes up with next week.
Howard's stock is on the rise at the momment  
mofti : 3/15/2017 9:55 am : link
It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up going top 10.

Also i would be very pleased if we ended up with Njoku, however, i think he will be gone too way before we pick.

Hassan Reddick is going to be this years prize. 4d
RE: Any tackle drafted is not likely to beat out Flowers or  
Old Dirty Beckham : 3/15/2017 9:56 am : link
In comment 13393702 Brown Recluse said:

Fluker (Hart) anyway - so there a few other rounds for finding guys who may develop into starters later. Howard would be a great pick.


What are you basing that on? None of those players are highly regarded. It wouldn't take much to outplay those three.
I See TE in the 1st Round and OT in the Second  
Suburbanites : 3/15/2017 9:57 am : link
Unless both Howard and the Miami kid are off the board and if that's the case I think they'll go defense in the 1st. I think the 2nd round tackle will start right away. I don't think the Giants see a big difference in the Cam Robinson and Garrett Boles of the world and the OT's like Moton and Dawkins who have 2nd round projections and I agree.
Howard is just what this offense needs.  
Chris684 : 3/15/2017 9:58 am : link
Unfortunately he is a pipe dream without a trade up.

I am actually open to the idea of jumping up for him if they can workout a deal.
Howard will likely be gone before pick 23...  
Jim in Tampa : 3/15/2017 9:58 am : link
But a lot of the mocks have Njoku still there for the Giants pick...and they all have the Giants picking someone else.

Howard is probably the safer pick and I think if he's there the Giants take him. I really like Njoku, but the Giants may view him as a project.
The Ravens  
area junc : 3/15/2017 9:59 am : link
are the team we need to get in front of and that's a big jump. They always like the same players we do.
RE: RE: Any tackle drafted is not likely to beat out Flowers or  
Brown Recluse : 3/15/2017 10:00 am : link
In comment 13393721 Old Dirty Beckham said:
Quote:
In comment 13393702 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


Fluker (Hart) anyway - so there a few other rounds for finding guys who may develop into starters later. Howard would be a great pick.



What are you basing that on? None of those players are highly regarded. It wouldn't take much to outplay those three.


I'm basing it on the idea that none of the tackle prospects are that highly regarded either. It would be a surprise to see a developmental pick beat out a veteran. I didn't say it was impossible. I said its not likely.
Howard as a projection is the holy grail for NFL teams  
Bob in Newburgh : 3/15/2017 10:03 am : link
Those that want a complete TE so that they can do anything out of their base can project him as that.

Those that want the always open guy because of physical mismatch, either size or speed, can project him as that.

Those that want that seam down the middle of the field threatened can project him doing that.
RE: Howard as a projection is the holy grail for NFL teams  
the coffee man : 3/15/2017 10:05 am : link
In comment 13393734 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
Those that want a complete TE so that they can do anything out of their base can project him as that.

Those that want the always open guy because of physical mismatch, either size or speed, can project him as that.

Those that want that seam down the middle of the field threatened can project him doing that.
Lets cross our fingers he is there. Thanks for input all.
Once we get to about a week out of the draft,  
barens : 3/15/2017 10:07 am : link
Then there is no one better at doing mock drafts than Mayock.
I really hope  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2017 10:11 am : link
Mayock doesn't become the Skins GM. He really has a great eye for talent and how it translates to the pros. I remember his thoughts on Floyd were pretty much spot on.
RE: Howard's stock is on the rise at the momment  
Rjanyg : 3/15/2017 10:15 am : link
In comment 13393719 mofti said:
Quote:
It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up going top 10.

Also i would be very pleased if we ended up with Njoku, however, i think he will be gone too way before we pick.

Hassan Reddick is going to be this years prize. 4d


Agreed. my Top 3 players I want at 23 are Howard, Njoku, Reddick in that order.
Howard and Njoku may be there  
Earl the goat : 3/15/2017 10:25 am : link
Because there will be a run on CBs and safeties
I don't think the Giants expect a starting o-lineman from this draft.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/15/2017 10:35 am : link
That's based on a combination of the draft talent pool, the Giants picking 23rd, and - most importantly - the number of veteran lineman the team has under contract for 2017 at decent starter money. On the other hand, with Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker all UFAs in 2018, and a decision due next year on Flowers's year-5 option, the team is almost certainly in the market for Day 2/3 picks who project as eventual starters. At this point, the developmental pipeline is pretty bare: Bobby Hart might have the most upside. That's not saying much. Brett Jones might still have some potential.

The 2017 starters - barring serious injury - are almost certainly some combination of the three locks (Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers) and two from among Fluker, Jerry and Hart. Even if the Giants land one of the top linemen in the draft class - Ramczyk, Robinson, Bolles, Lamp - it's not a slam-dunk that any of them would represent an immediate upgrade
I really can't see Howard being available at #23.  
drkenneth : 3/15/2017 10:36 am : link
Hope I'm wrong. I just don't see it.

Looks like a Jimmy Graham clone to me.
I'd have NO problem if they traded up to grab Howard  
Pete from Woodstock : 3/15/2017 10:38 am : link
Some say he is the most sure thing this draft has to offer!
What is crazy is McShay has Howard going at #4  
Vin_Cuccs : 3/15/2017 10:41 am : link
to Jacksonville.

Earliest for a TE in the modern era.

Also has Njoku going before the #23 pick.
Most people think Howard will be off the board  
ZogZerg : 3/15/2017 11:12 am : link
long before we pick.
Howard is the most complete TE in the draft. He is a Blue Chip TE  
Rick in Dallas : 3/15/2017 11:17 am : link
He will not be available at number 23.He is a top ten player in this draft. We would have to trade up to draft Howard.
Reddick or Njoku are a possibility at number 23.
I'd be surprised if he's there at 23 given the rave reviews h'es  
Victor in CT : 3/15/2017 11:21 am : link
been getting.
Giants don't value TE  
averagejoe : 3/15/2017 11:25 am : link
I doubt they take one with first pick regardless of who is available. The draft is deep in TE's so I believe the Giants will go elsewhere in early rounds.
What if the rest of the NFL finds out we need a TE???  
drkenneth : 3/15/2017 11:37 am : link
THE HORROR!
RE: I don't think the Giants expect a starting o-lineman from this draft.  
jcn56 : 3/15/2017 11:42 am : link
In comment 13393783 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
That's based on a combination of the draft talent pool, the Giants picking 23rd, and - most importantly - the number of veteran lineman the team has under contract for 2017 at decent starter money. On the other hand, with Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker all UFAs in 2018, and a decision due next year on Flowers's year-5 option, the team is almost certainly in the market for Day 2/3 picks who project as eventual starters. At this point, the developmental pipeline is pretty bare: Bobby Hart might have the most upside. That's not saying much. Brett Jones might still have some potential.

The 2017 starters - barring serious injury - are almost certainly some combination of the three locks (Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers) and two from among Fluker, Jerry and Hart. Even if the Giants land one of the top linemen in the draft class - Ramczyk, Robinson, Bolles, Lamp - it's not a slam-dunk that any of them would represent an immediate upgrade


I would normally have agreed with all of this post, but I think the bar for 'decent starter money' has moved up. At this point, I think we're running bargain basement on a couple of these guys (those who aren't on their first contracts).
would be a good selection  
mdc1 : 3/15/2017 11:51 am : link
need, talent, well coached, and has played against real competition in NCAA
Howard  
Archer : 3/15/2017 1:04 pm : link
Howard would be a great pick.
He is that good thatt I would take him at that point.

I am not so enamored with Njoku.
Njoku has a high ceiling and low foor. People are projecting his play based upon his physical attributes.

If Howard is not aviable at 23, I would rather select a TE in the second or third rounds. There is great depth at the position.

The Giants need an offensive tackle who has the potential to play left and right. They cannot or will not sign a quality OT in free agency. Therefore, the only way to fill that position is through the draft.

Based upon what I have read there are only (2) left tackles worth drafting in the first round. If Ryan Ramczyk or Garett Bolles is there I take them.

jcn56: I actually went back and forth on how to phrase that.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/15/2017 1:39 pm : link
jcn56 said:
Quote:
I would normally have agreed with all of this post, but I think the bar for 'decent starter money' has moved up. At this point, I think we're running bargain basement on a couple of these guys (those who aren't on their first contracts).

I thought "decent" was broad enough to encompass Pugh at the high end and Fluker/Jerry near the bottom. But you're right: the salaries for Fluker and Jerry represent very marginal starter money - to the point where it's really not a big deal if one of them winds up on the bench behind Hart or a rookie.
Good chance Njoku is there at 23  
Vanzetti : 3/15/2017 1:51 pm : link
He did not have the "monster" combine many were expecting, so I think he falls back a bit.
If Howard and Njoku are not available....  
hazydave : 3/15/2017 2:58 pm : link
...how do people feel about Evan Engram in round 2?

Not much of a blocker but he's not a project TE either.
Engram  
floridagiantsfan : 3/15/2017 3:21 pm : link
Won't be there at 55. If we want him will have to be in round 1. Rather go Boiles , Robinson or Ramczyk.
they need a top TE  
msh : 3/15/2017 3:33 pm : link
to open the offence up hopefully either of those two make it to thier pick at 23
highly doubt Howard and the Miami TE are there  
micky : 3/15/2017 5:16 pm : link
likely a CB taking since that is deepest of positions in this draft.
Pass on any TE  
OC2.0 : 3/15/2017 5:40 pm : link
Probaly get some sniper fire, but I we're good with Ellison, Tye & Adams imv. 1st should be used elsewhere. OL, DL, or LB. Depending.
Howard will be long gone  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/15/2017 5:43 pm : link
By 23.
Somebody  
XBRONX : 3/15/2017 5:46 pm : link
will jump in front of the Giants to get Howard.Right?
If it isn't an OL...  
Torrag : 3/15/2017 5:47 pm : link
...give me Howard, Reddick or our top CB at the time.
Hard to believe he falls to 23.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/15/2017 6:37 pm : link
.
