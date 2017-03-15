Mayock has Giants taking Howard

in first round.
Any smarter fans out there know anything about his blocking abilities or is he strictly a beast in the passing game?
Also, if we take Howard, can we get a day 1 starter in the second round on the line?
I am starting to come around that Flowers is the LT with perhaps Pugh as an emergency backup plan. But I really think we need one more quality guys on the right, preferably tackle. Hopefully if Flowers is the only risk we can use some Tes to help him this year.
would be that is a good call... but at our pick who knows who will be available. and we are early in the process.
Fluker (Hart) anyway - so there a few other rounds for finding guys who may develop into starters later. Howard would be a great pick.
He's not a guy who is strictly a pass catcher. He has a nice big frame and I have little doubt he'll continue to blossom into a really good two way TE.
I just don't think he's going to be there @ 23.
I think both Howard and especially Njoku will be long gone by #23.
Njoku is the best TE in this class and the most physically impressive - people are sleeping on him - he's a slam-dunk top 15 pick. We will have to trade up if we want him. Howard, maybe we get lucky and he slides.
doubtful he's there at 23 but we'll take it
When Howard comfortably beat 4.6 in the 40, the chances of him being available at 23 became slim and nil.
I would love that pick, but it ain't happening.
Njoku or Howard. It seems to be a down year for the OL.
defensive backs than ol. I think he's a better receiver than blocker. He's also a big target - 6'6" with long arms. If he's there at 23, which I doubt, he'll be difficult to pass up.
though it's not uncommon for TE's to still fall. A few years ago Tyler Eiffert fell to 21 and if you look at their combines and bodies of work, they have a lot of similarities as prospects. This is a strong year for WR's and it's not hard to think most teams will value that position over TE.
a very good 2-way TE - as he showed at the SR Bowl. He was mainly used as a blocker at Alabama.
The guy who is rapidly developing is Njoku. Took huge leap from year 1 to year 2 in blocking and shows that he'll stick his nose in.
He reminds me a lot of Jeremy Shockey (who he is very close with).
Fingers crossed hoping one of them is there for us at 23.
Lets see what his dart board comes up with next week.
It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up going top 10.
Also i would be very pleased if we ended up with Njoku, however, i think he will be gone too way before we pick.
Hassan Reddick is going to be this years prize. 4d
What are you basing that on? None of those players are highly regarded. It wouldn't take much to outplay those three.
Unless both Howard and the Miami kid are off the board and if that's the case I think they'll go defense in the 1st. I think the 2nd round tackle will start right away. I don't think the Giants see a big difference in the Cam Robinson and Garrett Boles of the world and the OT's like Moton and Dawkins who have 2nd round projections and I agree.
Unfortunately he is a pipe dream without a trade up.
I am actually open to the idea of jumping up for him if they can workout a deal.
But a lot of the mocks have Njoku still there for the Giants pick...and they all have the Giants picking someone else.
Howard is probably the safer pick and I think if he's there the Giants take him. I really like Njoku, but the Giants may view him as a project.
are the team we need to get in front of and that's a big jump. They always like the same players we do.
I'm basing it on the idea that none of the tackle prospects are that highly regarded either. It would be a surprise to see a developmental pick beat out a veteran. I didn't say it was impossible. I said its not likely.
Those that want a complete TE so that they can do anything out of their base can project him as that.
Those that want the always open guy because of physical mismatch, either size or speed, can project him as that.
Those that want that seam down the middle of the field threatened can project him doing that.
Lets cross our fingers he is there. Thanks for input all.
Then there is no one better at doing mock drafts than Mayock.
Mayock doesn't become the Skins GM. He really has a great eye for talent and how it translates to the pros. I remember his thoughts on Floyd were pretty much spot on.
Agreed. my Top 3 players I want at 23 are Howard, Njoku, Reddick in that order.
Because there will be a run on CBs and safeties
That's based on a combination of the draft talent pool, the Giants picking 23rd, and - most importantly - the number of veteran lineman the team has under contract for 2017 at decent starter money. On the other hand, with Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker all UFAs in 2018, and a decision due next year on Flowers's year-5 option, the team is almost certainly in the market for Day 2/3 picks who project as eventual starters. At this point, the developmental pipeline is pretty bare: Bobby Hart might have the most upside. That's not saying much. Brett Jones might still have some potential.
The 2017 starters - barring serious injury - are almost certainly some combination of the three locks (Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers) and two from among Fluker, Jerry and Hart. Even if the Giants land one of the top linemen in the draft class - Ramczyk, Robinson, Bolles, Lamp - it's not a slam-dunk that any of them would represent an immediate upgrade
Hope I'm wrong. I just don't see it.
Looks like a Jimmy Graham clone to me.
Some say he is the most sure thing this draft has to offer!
to Jacksonville.
Earliest for a TE in the modern era.
Also has Njoku going before the #23 pick.
He will not be available at number 23.He is a top ten player in this draft. We would have to trade up to draft Howard.
Reddick or Njoku are a possibility at number 23.
I doubt they take one with first pick regardless of who is available. The draft is deep in TE's so I believe the Giants will go elsewhere in early rounds.
I would normally have agreed with all of this post, but I think the bar for 'decent starter money' has moved up. At this point, I think we're running bargain basement on a couple of these guys (those who aren't on their first contracts).
need, talent, well coached, and has played against real competition in NCAA
Howard would be a great pick.
He is that good thatt I would take him at that point.
I am not so enamored with Njoku.
Njoku has a high ceiling and low foor. People are projecting his play based upon his physical attributes.
If Howard is not aviable at 23, I would rather select a TE in the second or third rounds. There is great depth at the position.
The Giants need an offensive tackle who has the potential to play left and right. They cannot or will not sign a quality OT in free agency. Therefore, the only way to fill that position is through the draft.
Based upon what I have read there are only (2) left tackles worth drafting in the first round. If Ryan Ramczyk or Garett Bolles is there I take them.
I thought "decent" was broad enough to encompass Pugh at the high end and Fluker/Jerry near the bottom. But you're right: the salaries for Fluker and Jerry represent very marginal starter money - to the point where it's really not a big deal if one of them winds up on the bench behind Hart or a rookie.
He did not have the "monster" combine many were expecting, so I think he falls back a bit.
...how do people feel about Evan Engram in round 2?
Not much of a blocker but he's not a project TE either.
Won't be there at 55. If we want him will have to be in round 1. Rather go Boiles , Robinson or Ramczyk.
to open the offence up hopefully either of those two make it to thier pick at 23
likely a CB taking since that is deepest of positions in this draft.
Probaly get some sniper fire, but I we're good with Ellison, Tye & Adams imv. 1st should be used elsewhere. OL, DL, or LB. Depending.
will jump in front of the Giants to get Howard.Right?
...give me Howard, Reddick or our top CB at the time.