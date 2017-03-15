The case for trading up in the 1st round pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 12:49 pm



To agree with this post you have to be willing to accept three things:



1. the draft value chart. I think it's still an accepted guide and most trades involving draft picks are close to it



2. the success of draft pick loosely defined in this blog on a Chiefs fan site.



Quote: Criteria



This post has a simple criteria: How many players were drafted by position and round over the last decade and how many went on to become a starter.



I did not distinguish superstars from regular starters. The determination of a starter comes from whether the player started at least half of their career. Obviously, this will run the gambit from below average to high performing starters. The reality is that if you can start in this league for at least half of your playing career, you are better than most. If you would like to debate the merits of players at a particular position be my guest. However, I found that it would require a lot more work than I was willing to do to put together subjective criteria to determine various levels of starters. This also does not take into consideration undrafted free agent starters in the league.



3. Reese has a terrible track record (with the jury still out on Thompson) in the 3rd round.



Here are Reese's 3rd round picks since he's been GM:



2016: Darian Thompson S

2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE

2014: Jay Bromley DT

2013: Damontre Moore DE

2012: Jayron Hosley CB

2011: Jerrel Jernigan WR

2010: Chad Jones S

2009: Ramses Barden WR (trade up), Travis Beckum TE

2008: Mario Manningham WR

2007: Jay Alford DT



Manningham was not what I'd call a bust, but he was only ever at best the 3rd WR on the team and like I said jury is still out on Thompson (and probably Odi for that matter, but he seems like Wynn and Owkara have passed him or stay ahead of him) So even if you allow for the success of Thompson, Odi and Manningham and discount Chad Jones since hard to blame Reese for that, it makes the case to trade up even more compelling.



So, the point is if a player the Giants covet is available at 17 or in that vicinity the Giants should package their 1st and 3rd and move up for that player.



Here are the by round and position success rates for draft picks (from the blog which studied 10 years of draft history from 2004 to 2014):



Quote: Historic Success Chart



The numbers show us the following outline for finding consistent starters:



1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)



2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)



3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)



4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)



5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)



6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)



7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)



the numbers are compelling, even if the player in the 1st is not an OL and to remove subjectivity from "success" it's strictly playing time, which IMO inflates the OL stats anyway. OL get longer to be bad IMO than other positions. Especially when drafted early.



Maybe this study will also demonstrate to the poster (Go Terps?) who was advocating for drafting the next franchise QB in the 4th round or later how ridiculously unlikely that really is. I know these threads are tedious and people will say it's not Madden and other comments, but one indisputable fact is that success in the NFL, while the definition can vary, is directly correlated to round the player was drafted in as an average. I believe it's furthered the higher up in the first the player is taken but that hasn't been tested in this study. And unlike trading down, which he's never done, Reese does have a track record for trading up.To agree with this post you have to be willing to accept three things:1. the draft value chart. I think it's still an accepted guide and most trades involving draft picks are close to it http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/draft/draft-trade-chart/ 2. the success of draft pick loosely defined in this blog on a Chiefs fan site. http://www.arrowheadpride.com/2015/2/20/8072877/what-the-statistics-tell-us-about-the-draft-by-round 3. Reese has a terrible track record (with the jury still out on Thompson) in the 3rd round.Here are Reese's 3rd round picks since he's been GM:2016: Darian Thompson S2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE2014: Jay Bromley DT2013: Damontre Moore DE2012: Jayron Hosley CB2011: Jerrel Jernigan WR2010: Chad Jones S2009: Ramses Barden WR (trade up), Travis Beckum TE2008: Mario Manningham WR2007: Jay Alford DTManningham was not what I'd call a bust, but he was only ever at best the 3rd WR on the team and like I said jury is still out on Thompson (and probably Odi for that matter, but he seems like Wynn and Owkara have passed him or stay ahead of him) So even if you allow for the success of Thompson, Odi and Manningham and discount Chad Jones since hard to blame Reese for that, it makes the case to trade up even more compelling.So, the point isHere are the by round and position success rates for draft picks (from the blog which studied 10 years of draft history from 2004 to 2014):the numbers are compelling, even if the player in the 1st is not an OL and to remove subjectivity from "success" it's strictly playing time, which IMO inflates the OL stats anyway. OL get longer to be bad IMO than other positions. Especially when drafted early.Maybe this study will also demonstrate to the poster (Go Terps?) who was advocating for drafting the next franchise QB in the 4th round or later how ridiculously unlikely that really is.

Wow LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/15/2017 12:52 pm : link those 3rd round picks are abysmal.

Personally, I Hate Trading Up Trainmaster : 3/15/2017 12:56 pm : link The big issue is it assumes that you know the player you're trading up for will be gone by the time your regular pick comes up. If you're wrong, you could have given away a draft pick(s) for nothing.



Trading down (IF you can find the right partner) always seems better. Ideally, you're sitting with multiple players in the same "row", all in need positions. Trading down a few slots and getting an extra pick is great.



Unless the player is clearly the last one in your row AND the position is a major need AND you are convinced a team(s) in front of you has as strong or stronger need for that player than you do AND IF the trade costs aren't too high, only then would I consider a trade up.



In the Eli trade, there were much fewer variables (i.e. top of the draft) and we only moved up 3 slots.







The giants Old Dirty Beckham : 3/15/2017 12:58 pm : link should be using their 5th rd pick and every 6th and 7th rd pick they are legally allowed to trade to move up in every round of this draft.

.... Unemployable : 3/15/2017 12:59 pm : link Still don't know how no one in the FO was held accountable for years of poor drafting in mid-rounds and the lack of talent that was on this team from 2012-2015

The Giants didn't trade up for Eli pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 1:02 pm : link



Reese traded up for Barden, Nassib, Collins and maybe others.



The point though is you target a player and get that player instead of waiting for the draft to come to you. Howard is a good example. I've seen him picked as high as top 10 so that wouldn't work, but if he's there at 16/17 you get aggressive and make the move.



Last year the Giants were leapfrogged twice, but TEN and CHI to take Conklin and Floyd. Rumor is the Giants would have taken either should they have fallen. I don't know about Floyd, but Conklin would have been a great fit.



So based on the fact the Giants have got that 1st tier of players they like the league-wide (not just Reese) crap-shoot by the time you get to the 3rd round, why not get aggressive and pounce on the guy you like.



These are league wide success results for the 3rd round from 2004 - 2014.



Reese may be even worse than this, but it's rough for everyone. I think 3rd round picks might be over-valued by everyone.





Quote:

3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16% they traded players. Giants drafted Rivers and traded him to SD for Eli, and that was Accorsi.Reese traded up for Barden, Nassib, Collins and maybe others.The point though is you target a player and get that player instead of waiting for the draft to come to you. Howard is a good example. I've seen him picked as high as top 10 so that wouldn't work, but if he's there at 16/17 you get aggressive and make the move.Last year the Giants were leapfrogged twice, but TEN and CHI to take Conklin and Floyd. Rumor is the Giants would have taken either should they have fallen. I don't know about Floyd, but Conklin would have been a great fit.So based on the fact the Giants have got that 1st tier of players they like the league-wide (not just Reese) crap-shoot by the time you get to the 3rd round, why not get aggressive and pounce on the guy you like.These are league wide success results for the 3rd round from 2004 - 2014.Reese may be even worse than this, but it's rough for everyone. I think 3rd round picks might be over-valued by everyone.

Must be a lot of TE's in the league rasbutant : 3/15/2017 1:03 pm : link How can TE be in the top 3 of every round but the 7th???

25% pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 1:06 pm : link success rate for 3rd round WR's in that decade long study and Reese took three of them in those ten years, trading up for one.



27% for DL and Reese took three of them in that decade.



6 picks where league wide in the 3rd they had just a 26% chance of becoming a starter. People view 3rd round as a premium pick still, but your odds are much better in the 1st. The conditions obviously need to be right and you of course need a willing trade partner, but if those two are met get aggresive and move closer in the 1st.

. Go Terps : 3/15/2017 1:06 pm : link "Maybe this study will also demonstrate to the poster (Go Terps?) who was advocating for drafting the next franchise QB in the 4th round or later how ridiculously unlikely that really is."



I never said this. I'd advocate (after Eli retires) moving away from the franchise QB model altogether.



I have no problem drafting a QB in round 1. I do have a problem with paying a QB (or any other player) 1/8 of the entire cap unless he's a HOF level player. Paying Kirk Cousins or Matt Stafford $20 million+ ain't getting you any closer to a Super Bowl.

RE: Personally, I Hate Trading Up burtmanjack : 3/15/2017 1:06 pm : link

Quote: The big issue is it assumes that you know the player you're trading up for will be gone by the time your regular pick comes up. If you're wrong, you could have given away a draft pick(s) for nothing.



Trading down (IF you can find the right partner) always seems better. Ideally, you're sitting with multiple players in the same "row", all in need positions. Trading down a few slots and getting an extra pick is great.



Unless the player is clearly the last one in your row AND the position is a major need AND you are convinced a team(s) in front of you has as strong or stronger need for that player than you do AND IF the trade costs aren't too high, only then would I consider a trade up.



In the Eli trade, there were much fewer variables (i.e. top of the draft) and we only moved up 3 slots.







The Eli trade (4th pick to 1st) was substantially more costly than the move the original poster was suggesting (23rd to 17th).



To me the lesson is that it depends on the player and team need, and when the value is there and the player is likely to slip pull the trigger (e.g., Shockey). In comment 13393972 Trainmaster said:The Eli trade (4th pick to 1st) was substantially more costly than the move the original poster was suggesting (23rd to 17th).To me the lesson is that it depends on the player and team need, and when the value is there and the player is likely to slip pull the trigger (e.g., Shockey).

I'm AcidTest : 3/15/2017 1:07 pm : link not a fan of trading up, especially in the first round. The cost is too high. It obviously worked out with Collins, but that was in the second round. And especially with the new salary cap, draft picks are a low cost way to improve your roster.



Reese's "track record" in the third round is abysmal. But his past failures don't mean that he won't succeed this year.



I'm fine if Reese gives up one day three pick to move up in the first round, but nothing more.

RE: Must be a lot of TE's in the league pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 1:07 pm : link

Quote: How can TE be in the top 3 of every round but the 7th???



It's not a comment on volume, simply "success" defined in the OP Criteria section. In comment 13393984 rasbutant said:It's not a comment on volume, simply "success" defined in the OP Criteria section.

RE: . pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 1:09 pm : link

Quote: "Maybe this study will also demonstrate to the poster (Go Terps?) who was advocating for drafting the next franchise QB in the 4th round or later how ridiculously unlikely that really is."



I never said this. I'd advocate (after Eli retires) moving away from the franchise QB model altogether.



I have no problem drafting a QB in round 1. I do have a problem with paying a QB (or any other player) 1/8 of the entire cap unless he's a HOF level player. Paying Kirk Cousins or Matt Stafford $20 million+ ain't getting you any closer to a Super Bowl.



I see, I misunderstood. My apologies. I still think if you do get your franchise QB you pay him, but that's another topic. In comment 13393991 Go Terps said:I see, I misunderstood. My apologies. I still think if you do get your franchise QB you pay him, but that's another topic.

No sweat Go Terps : 3/15/2017 1:17 pm : link And I agree with you if that guy is Aaron Rodgers. But too many lesser players are eating up enormous cap space IMO, and that is as bad a management mistake as can be made.



As for trading up in the first round, in a vacuum I'm not really in favor of it...though with our track record in the 1st vs. 3rd rounds I can get behind that.



Generally I'd be in favor with amassing as many picks as possible as they generate the most cost-efficient players.

Generically speaking... Capt. Don : 3/15/2017 1:17 pm : link I do not think this is the draft to trade away mid round picks.



From everything I have read and heard, this draft is much deeper than it is star-studded. Apparently this is specifically true for tight ends, corners, receivers and running backs. All of these are positions that we need competition as a starter or at the very least depth.



Again, that is generically speaking. It all depends on which player has dropped and to what spot.

a whole bunch pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 1:20 pm : link of cost effective Damontre Moore's or Travis Beckum's are a lot less valuable to a team than one Justin Pugh (taken at 19) or JPP (taken at 15) or even Prince Amukamara (taken at 19), nothing is guaranteed, but it's about improving your odds of landing an impact player.

63% of first-round QBs are successful? Vanzetti : 3/15/2017 1:25 pm : link I have a hard time believing that. They must be defining "success" in a way different than most people would.



Think of all the QBs taken number 1 who were busts: Carr, House, George, Harrington. Or Ryan Leaf and Alkili Smith Then throw in all the other guys taken early who had a minimum of success (e.g. Mark Sanchez, Michael Vick).

RE: 63% of first-round QBs are successful? pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 1:30 pm : link

Quote: I have a hard time believing that. They must be defining "success" in a way different than most people would.



Think of all the QBs taken number 1 who were busts: Carr, House, George, Harrington. Or Ryan Leaf and Alkili Smith Then throw in all the other guys taken early who had a minimum of success (e.g. Mark Sanchez, Michael Vick).



success is defined strictly by starts. In order to be less subjective.



Quote: Criteria



This post has a simple criteria: How many players were drafted by position and round over the last decade and how many went on to become a starter.



I did not distinguish superstars from regular starters. The determination of a starter comes from whether the player started at least half of their career. Obviously, this will run the gambit from below average to high performing starters. The reality is that if you can start in this league for at least half of your playing career, you are better than most. If you would like to debate the merits of players at a particular position be my guest. However, I found that it would require a lot more work than I was willing to do to put together subjective criteria to determine various levels of starters. This also does not take into consideration undrafted free agent starters in the league.

In comment 13394015 Vanzetti said:success is defined strictly by starts. In order to be less subjective.

RE: 63% of first-round QBs are successful? Kevin in Annapolis : 3/15/2017 1:30 pm : link

Quote: I have a hard time believing that. They must be defining "success" in a way different than most people would.



Think of all the QBs taken number 1 who were busts: Carr, House, George, Harrington. Or Ryan Leaf and Alkili Smith Then throw in all the other guys taken early who had a minimum of success (e.g. Mark Sanchez, Michael Vick).



Success criteria was in the OP.

Quote: This post has a simple criteria: How many players were drafted by position and round over the last decade and how many went on to become a starter.





I did not distinguish superstars from regular starters. The determination of a starter comes from whether the player started at least half of their career. Obviously, this will run the gambit from below average to high performing starters. The reality is that if you can start in this league for at least half of your playing career, you are better than most. If you would like to debate the merits of players at a particular position be my guest. However, I found that it would require a lot more work than I was willing to do to put together subjective criteria to determine various levels of starters. This also does not take into consideration undrafted free agent starters in the league.

You would imagine if you draft a QB in the first round, he will get over 50% of the starts. In comment 13394015 Vanzetti said:Success criteria was in the OP.You would imagine if you draft a QB in the first round, he will get over 50% of the starts.

Yes pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 1:32 pm : link QB and OL probably skewed somewhat, maybe, because you figure a QB or OL drafted in the 1st get every chance to fail, maybe more than some other positions.



but these days I think every 1st round pick has a chance to fail. You don't see 1st round picks groomed like you used to.

Usually I'd have no problem Eman11 : 3/15/2017 1:33 pm : link With Jerry trading up but this year I'd rather he stand pat. There's some quality depth in this draft especially at CB, DL, and even TE and RB.



I think he can hit on a 3rd round pick this year and I'd rather have another good young player added to the roster. Now if it was giving up a 3 or 4 next year to move up this year, count me in.





RE: The giants ryanmkeane : 3/15/2017 1:34 pm : link

Quote: should be using their 5th rd pick and every 6th and 7th rd pick they are legally allowed to trade to move up in every round of this draft.

Why is that? In comment 13393977 Old Dirty Beckham said:Why is that?

I don't think it is good business bigblue12 : 3/15/2017 1:35 pm : link to trade away premium picks in one of the deepest drafts in recent memory.

RE: a whole bunch Go Terps : 3/15/2017 1:36 pm : link

Quote: of cost effective Damontre Moore's or Travis Beckum's are a lot less valuable to a team than one Justin Pugh (taken at 19) or JPP (taken at 15) or even Prince Amukamara (taken at 19), nothing is guaranteed, but it's about improving your odds of landing an impact player.



Part of that though has been specifically about our scouting, draft philosophies, and uses of the players after they've been drafted.



Take Travis Beckum. Strange pick from the start: TE/H-Back type in an offense that didn't really utilize one. Or Ramses Barden...did we ever actually try to employ him in a manner that utilized his ability to go up and get the ball (I'd ask that same about Larry Donnell)? And obviously we've had the DE/LB types where we have flopped (Sintim, Odi, the jerking around of Kiwanuka). And wasn't it strange how we did/did not utilize Sinorice Moss and Jerrel Jernigan? Even Andre Williams didn't seem like he was utilized in a way that best fit his style.



My point is that with this franchise there have been some cases of square pegs/round holes in the past decade or so when it comes to the draft. And I wonder how much effort was made to re-shape the holes after we had already drafted the pegs.



In comment 13394009 pjcas18 said:Part of that though has been specifically about our scouting, draft philosophies, and uses of the players after they've been drafted.Take Travis Beckum. Strange pick from the start: TE/H-Back type in an offense that didn't really utilize one. Or Ramses Barden...did we ever actually try to employ him in a manner that utilized his ability to go up and get the ball (I'd ask that same about Larry Donnell)? And obviously we've had the DE/LB types where we have flopped (Sintim, Odi, the jerking around of Kiwanuka). And wasn't it strange how we did/did not utilize Sinorice Moss and Jerrel Jernigan? Even Andre Williams didn't seem like he was utilized in a way that best fit his style.My point is that with this franchise there have been some cases of square pegs/round holes in the past decade or so when it comes to the draft. And I wonder how much effort was made to re-shape the holes after we had already drafted the pegs.

Even BB and the Pats tend to trade down CT Charlie : 3/15/2017 1:45 pm : link and accumulate picks rather than trust their ability to identify long-run talent in the draft.

RE: 25% WillVAB : 3/15/2017 1:48 pm : link

Quote: success rate for 3rd round WR's in that decade long study and Reese took three of them in those ten years, trading up for one.



27% for DL and Reese took three of them in that decade.



6 picks where league wide in the 3rd they had just a 26% chance of becoming a starter. People view 3rd round as a premium pick still, but your odds are much better in the 1st. The conditions obviously need to be right and you of course need a willing trade partner, but if those two are met get aggresive and move closer in the 1st.



Reese has picked positions in the 3rd that have a lower success rate.



In this draft, need and value could align in the 3rd with an OL or TE -- positions that have a higher success rate statistically in the 3rd.



In a vacuum it's an interesting point, but in this specific draft I don't think it would be smart to give up a 3rd.



In comment 13393990 pjcas18 said:Reese has picked positions in the 3rd that have a lower success rate.In this draft, need and value could align in the 3rd with an OL or TE -- positions that have a higher success rate statistically in the 3rd.In a vacuum it's an interesting point, but in this specific draft I don't think it would be smart to give up a 3rd.

pj, I think this is a pretty deep draft, and the more picks you have yatqb : 3/15/2017 1:51 pm : link the better chance you have of landing a player who makes an impact. Imo this question always depends upon who is available when. If there's someone you feel is the missing piece, trade up for him if you can. If you feel that the BPA by far is at a position you don't need, try to trade down (as Dallas did when they ultimately took Frederick).

RE: . WillVAB : 3/15/2017 1:51 pm : link

Quote: "Maybe this study will also demonstrate to the poster (Go Terps?) who was advocating for drafting the next franchise QB in the 4th round or later how ridiculously unlikely that really is."



I never said this. I'd advocate (after Eli retires) moving away from the franchise QB model altogether.



I have no problem drafting a QB in round 1. I do have a problem with paying a QB (or any other player) 1/8 of the entire cap unless he's a HOF level player. Paying Kirk Cousins or Matt Stafford $20 million+ ain't getting you any closer to a Super Bowl.



This may not be popular but I agree smart teams should move away from the conventional model when it comes to QBs. College just isn't producing The type of cerebral QBs we think of when it comes to franchise QBs.



Look around the league at the "good" young QBs. I'm not impressed. In comment 13393991 Go Terps said:This may not be popular but I agree smart teams should move away from the conventional model when it comes to QBs. College just isn't producing The type of cerebral QBs we think of when it comes to franchise QBs.Look around the league at the "good" young QBs. I'm not impressed.

Go Terps - Couldn't Agree More wonderback : 3/15/2017 1:54 pm : link This isn't baseball. You can't just throw a guy out there and watch him perform. In football, so much is based on scheme, who's next to you, who's behind you and who's in front of you. Many of the players you've stated (IMO) were not given the chance to succeed given their particular set of strengths. The Giants have been guilty of this many times. Kind of like the front office is not talking to the coaching staff or how you put it, drafting the pegs without reshaping the holes. Let's hope they've learned from those mistakes.

Well one thing I never buy into is pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 1:55 pm : link the it's a deep draft or a weak draft commentary.



No one ever remembers these narratives and looks back 3 years later and says "huh, that wasn't as strong a draft as it was supposed to be"



Read up on the 2013 draft if you get some free time.



It was "loaded" with premier pass rushers and OL.



guys like Damontre Moore, Bjorn Werner, Barkevious Mingo, Dion Jordon and Sam Mongtomery.



Luke Joeckel, DJ Fluker, etc.



it turned out to be one of the worst drafts ever (off the top of my head).



So I'd never build my draft strategy based on the media narratives, I'd trust my scouts and if the player and opportunity arises I'd make the move.



but I like the discussion and dissenting opinions.



no one right or wrong way to approach it.

That's a pretty cool study. FranknWeezer : 3/15/2017 1:58 pm : link Remarkable that a 6th Round TE is just as successful as a 2nd Round DT and more successful than a 2nd Round RB. Wow.

Hmm nice job pjcas Johnny5 : 3/15/2017 2:12 pm : link You definitely did your homework and make a compelling argument.

We need starters, from this draft...... Doomster : 3/15/2017 2:17 pm : link If there is someone, that is a perfect fit for this team, but could be picked earlier, you have to pull the trigger with a 3rd or 4th round pick.....



I would do the same in the second round.....we need starters...

George Young's "planet" philosophy PEEJ : 3/15/2017 2:28 pm : link There are only so many big men on the planet. Draft them early, cuz they won't be there later

Credence! RAIN : 3/15/2017 2:43 pm : link I've been a huge advocate of drafting OL in 2/3. This backs it up. I'm down for it this year.. the value is in round 2.

Let's Look At The Data Presented For The 3rd Round Trainmaster : 3/15/2017 3:40 pm : link Quote: 3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)



and apply it to Reese's picks:



Quote: 2016: Darian Thompson S - DB (24%)

2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE - DL (27%)

2014: Jay Bromley DT - DL (27%)

2013: Damontre Moore DE - DL (27%)

2012: Jayron Hosley CB - DB (24%)

2011: Jerrel Jernigan WR - WR (25%)

2010: Chad Jones S - DB (24%)

2009: Ramses Barden WR (trade up), Travis Beckum TE - WR (25%)

2008: Mario Manningham WR - WR (25%)

2007: Jay Alford DT - DL (27%)



It seems like Reese has picked a lot positions (DL, CB) that have about a 25% success rate. Maybe 1 of 3 out of the DBs.



The league success rate data are useful.



Collectively, we've probably got 1 of 4 on the DL and 1 of 4 out of the WRs



and apply it to Reese's picks:It seems like Reese has picked a lot positions (DL, CB) that have about a 25% success rate. Maybe 1 of 3 out of the DBs.The league success rate data are useful.Collectively, we've probably got 1 of 4 on the DL and 1 of 4 out of the WRs

'trading up in the 1st round'... Torrag : 3/15/2017 4:21 pm : link ...not this year. Only reason to trade up and give up assets would be to get a LT. One problem. There isn't one to get got. Stand pat in Round 1 and add as many pieces as we can.

to me, Reese's Enzo : 3/15/2017 4:33 pm : link struggles in the mid to late rounds can be seen as a reason to trade down. It would theoretically give him more chances to pick contributing players and build depth. As we saw in several seasons under TC, the bottom half of your roster can often be needed to play important roles as starters are lost to injury.

Howard is going in top 10 shelovesnycsports : 3/15/2017 4:39 pm : link but I can see Reese trading up for Nojoku from Miami since his MO is ex Canes and he wants another big offensive weapon to take more pressure off OBJ. I think Philly wants the same guy so he would have to trade up in front of the Eagles and that would cost more than a 3rd pick.

Agree completely Mike from Ohio : 3/15/2017 5:19 pm : link This regime has done well with 1st round picks, and if there is significant doubt a guy they have a high grade on at a position of need won't be there, lose the 3rd (and 4th) if you need to and go get him.



I would rather have fewer and higher picks than a bunch of 3rd to 5th rounders that provide tons of competition but little in the way of production.

Trade AcidTest : 3/15/2017 6:04 pm : link the whole draft to move up and take Ricky Williams.

Most of the 3rd round draft picks under George Young and Accorsi NikkiMac : 3/15/2017 6:31 pm : link Didn't pan out that well either check it out and see



I think it's a jinx I'd trade that sucker every draft if it was me !!!!

RE: I don't think it is good business bigbluescot : 3/15/2017 6:50 pm : link

Quote: to trade away premium picks in one of the deepest drafts in recent memory.



If anything the smart thing in this draft is to acquire 2nd and 3rd round picks because that's where the value is. I'm not adverse to moving out of the 1st if there's decent value in it. In comment 13394037 bigblue12 said:If anything the smart thing in this draft is to acquire 2nd and 3rd round picks because that's where the value is. I'm not adverse to moving out of the 1st if there's decent value in it.

If OJ Howard TommyWiseau : 3/15/2017 7:11 pm : link Is sitting at pick 17 to 19 you move up and get him. Plug him and Ellison in at TE for the next 8 years. You have your Dan Campbell and your Shockey

Franchise QB's speedywheels : 3/15/2017 7:12 pm : link The list of SB winners the last 10 years is filled with Franchise QB's:



Pats (brady)

Broncos (Peyton)

Pats

Seahawks (Wilson)

Ravens (Flacco)

Giants

Packers (Rodgers)

Saints (Brees)

Steelers (Ben)

Giants



Even if you allow the argument that Peyton wasn't really a franchise QB for Denver (fair to say, IMO), that's still quite a list chockful of franchise QB's. Flacco is not, Wilson is, but wasn't paid like one at that time, which allowed them to spend $$ elsewhere.



Otherwise, they are all Franchise QB's.



Heck, even look at the list of QB's who lost - Ben, Brady, Ryan, Cam, Kapernick, Ben, Peyton, Warner. Kap is not, Ryan is debatable, but all the others are Franchise Qb's (Peyton was still elite when the lost to Seattle)



Now, were they the only reason why they won (or even made it to the SB)? Of course not; most of those teams had great skill players and/or defenses.





But this notion that teams can win - or even make it to the game - with a mediocre guy like Dilfer is long gone, and quite silly...





Value based pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 7:13 pm : link drafting like the Patriots used to do isn't as much a thing under the new CBA. Standard 4 year deals and rookie $$ slots take a lot of the albatross potential away from a missed 1st round pick. Compare the extremes Sam Bradford (last #1 on the old CBA 6 year $76M) with the next two: Newton (1st year new CBA): 4 year $22M and Luck (2nd year new CBA): 4 year $22.5M



The Patriots (for example since they're the gold standard of value based drafting and pick accumulation) have only traded out of the 1st once in the new CBA (for draft picks) and in 2012 they actually made two first round picks.



While hitting on a 1st is still crucial, it's not like it used to be like when guys like Jason Smith and Aaron Curry got $60M+ contracts as rookies.

RE: Value based Vanzetti : 3/15/2017 7:33 pm : link

Quote: drafting like the Patriots used to do isn't as much a thing under the new CBA. Standard 4 year deals and rookie $$ slots take a lot of the albatross potential away from a missed 1st round pick. Compare the extremes Sam Bradford (last #1 on the old CBA 6 year $76M) with the next two: Newton (1st year new CBA): 4 year $22M and Luck (2nd year new CBA): 4 year $22.5M



The Patriots (for example since they're the gold standard of value based drafting and pick accumulation) have only traded out of the 1st once in the new CBA (for draft picks) and in 2012 they actually made two first round picks.



While hitting on a 1st is still crucial, it's not like it used to be like when guys like Jason Smith and Aaron Curry got $60M+ contracts as rookies.



I think the key to the Patriots success is Brady-Belichik. Not trying to deny the good points people are making on this thread, but somehow I don't think the Patriots model would be quite as successful if say they had Collins-Fassel. Just like the WC offense was unstoppable with Walsh-Montana-Rice but not so much with Mariucci and Jeff Garcia. In comment 13394490 pjcas18 said:I think the key to the Patriots success is Brady-Belichik. Not trying to deny the good points people are making on this thread, but somehow I don't think the Patriots model would be quite as successful if say they had Collins-Fassel. Just like the WC offense was unstoppable with Walsh-Montana-Rice but not so much with Mariucci and Jeff Garcia.

RE: RE: Value based pjcas18 : 3/15/2017 7:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13394490 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





drafting like the Patriots used to do isn't as much a thing under the new CBA. Standard 4 year deals and rookie $$ slots take a lot of the albatross potential away from a missed 1st round pick. Compare the extremes Sam Bradford (last #1 on the old CBA 6 year $76M) with the next two: Newton (1st year new CBA): 4 year $22M and Luck (2nd year new CBA): 4 year $22.5M



The Patriots (for example since they're the gold standard of value based drafting and pick accumulation) have only traded out of the 1st once in the new CBA (for draft picks) and in 2012 they actually made two first round picks.



While hitting on a 1st is still crucial, it's not like it used to be like when guys like Jason Smith and Aaron Curry got $60M+ contracts as rookies.







I think the key to the Patriots success is Brady-Belichik. Not trying to deny the good points people are making on this thread, but somehow I don't think the Patriots model would be quite as successful if say they had Collins-Fassel. Just like the WC offense was unstoppable with Walsh-Montana-Rice but not so much with Mariucci and Jeff Garcia.



Of course that's correct, but regardless as GM Belichick sort of created the value based drafting approach (trade down and accumulate picks). And in NE it drove the media crazy. They still won at a legendary pace, though they experienced a 10 year SB drought, but the roster and personnel decisions were often questionable.



It's been well chronicled the players they had an opportunity to draft but passed on for more "at-bats" in the 2nd - 4th rounds and no one can claim it worked out better than if they had simply drafted a player in their original spot. but...winning cures all and i won't get in that debate again about if you can question anything Belichick has ever done, some people here worship at the altar of Belichick and he's infallible.

In comment 13394510 Vanzetti said:Of course that's correct, but regardless as GM Belichick sort of created the value based drafting approach (trade down and accumulate picks). And in NE it drove the media crazy. They still won at a legendary pace, though they experienced a 10 year SB drought, but the roster and personnel decisions were often questionable.It's been well chronicled the players they had an opportunity to draft but passed on for more "at-bats" in the 2nd - 4th rounds and no one can claim it worked out better than if they had simply drafted a player in their original spot. but...winning cures all and i won't get in that debate again about if you can question anything Belichick has ever done, some people here worship at the altar of Belichick and he's infallible.

RE: Franchise QB's Go Terps : 3/15/2017 7:53 pm : link

Quote: The list of SB winners the last 10 years is filled with Franchise QB's:



Pats (brady)

Broncos (Peyton)

Pats

Seahawks (Wilson)

Ravens (Flacco)

Giants

Packers (Rodgers)

Saints (Brees)

Steelers (Ben)

Giants



Even if you allow the argument that Peyton wasn't really a franchise QB for Denver (fair to say, IMO), that's still quite a list chockful of franchise QB's. Flacco is not, Wilson is, but wasn't paid like one at that time, which allowed them to spend $$ elsewhere.



Otherwise, they are all Franchise QB's.



Heck, even look at the list of QB's who lost - Ben, Brady, Ryan, Cam, Kapernick, Ben, Peyton, Warner. Kap is not, Ryan is debatable, but all the others are Franchise Qb's (Peyton was still elite when the lost to Seattle)



Now, were they the only reason why they won (or even made it to the SB)? Of course not; most of those teams had great skill players and/or defenses.





But this notion that teams can win - or even make it to the game - with a mediocre guy like Dilfer is long gone, and quite silly...





But no one is trying it any other way. Every team either has, erroneously believes they have, or is trying to get the stereotypical franchise quarterback. There isn't a team out there that treats the QB position more like the other positions on the field.



Everything on every team is built around whether or not they have the franchise QB. That seems odd to me considering they are so hard to get.



Look at our situation in 2004 and the extent to which the planets had to align to get Eli Manning. Collins, Accorsi, Fassel's firing, the spate of injuries that destroyed the 2003 season, the excellent 2004 QB class. All that had to line up just so, and even then it took an enormous trade in order to get the quarterback we wanted.



There has to be a smarter, more efficient method to building a team. There has to be.



In comment 13394488 speedywheels said:But no one is trying it any other way. Every team either has, erroneously believes they have, or is trying to get the stereotypical franchise quarterback. There isn't a team out there that treats the QB position more like the other positions on the field.Everything on every team is built around whether or not they have the franchise QB. That seems odd to me considering they are so hard to get.Look at our situation in 2004 and the extent to which the planets had to align to get Eli Manning. Collins, Accorsi, Fassel's firing, the spate of injuries that destroyed the 2003 season, the excellent 2004 QB class. All that had to line up just so, and even then it took an enormous trade in order to get the quarterback we wanted.There has to be a smarter, more efficient method to building a team. There has to be.

RE: Franchise QB's WillVAB : 3/15/2017 11:23 pm : link

Quote: The list of SB winners the last 10 years is filled with Franchise QB's:



Pats (brady)

Broncos (Peyton)

Pats

Seahawks (Wilson)

Ravens (Flacco)

Giants

Packers (Rodgers)

Saints (Brees)

Steelers (Ben)

Giants



Even if you allow the argument that Peyton wasn't really a franchise QB for Denver (fair to say, IMO), that's still quite a list chockful of franchise QB's. Flacco is not, Wilson is, but wasn't paid like one at that time, which allowed them to spend $$ elsewhere.



Otherwise, they are all Franchise QB's.



Heck, even look at the list of QB's who lost - Ben, Brady, Ryan, Cam, Kapernick, Ben, Peyton, Warner. Kap is not, Ryan is debatable, but all the others are Franchise Qb's (Peyton was still elite when the lost to Seattle)



Now, were they the only reason why they won (or even made it to the SB)? Of course not; most of those teams had great skill players and/or defenses.





But this notion that teams can win - or even make it to the game - with a mediocre guy like Dilfer is long gone, and quite silly...





Yet only one of those QBs is young and he rode the back of an elite defense and running game.



In comment 13394488 speedywheels said:Yet only one of those QBs is young and he rode the back of an elite defense and running game.

pjcas18 makes a good case Gregorio : 2:48 am : link for trading up. That historic success chart is a sobering demonstration of how difficult it is to succeed in the NFL.



When you combine Reese’s 3rd round success (or failure) rate with the trade value, it makes sense. Getting a 17th pick in return puts the Giants a little ahead value wise. Pick 23 (value 760) + pick 87 (value 155) = 915. Pick 17 has value 950. By trading those 2 picks the Giants would gain 35 points of value.



The basis of all this is of course statistical analysis. Some support it, and others have trashed using it for decision making. I find it gives a fun way to look into draft possibilities.



Greg



RE: Let's Look At The Data Presented For The 3rd Round chopperhatch : 3:28 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)







and apply it to Reese's picks:







Quote:





2016: Darian Thompson S - DB (24%)

2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE - DL (27%)

2014: Jay Bromley DT - DL (27%)

2013: Damontre Moore DE - DL (27%)

2012: Jayron Hosley CB - DB (24%)

2011: Jerrel Jernigan WR - WR (25%)

2010: Chad Jones S - DB (24%)

2009: Ramses Barden WR (trade up), Travis Beckum TE - WR (25%)

2008: Mario Manningham WR - WR (25%)

2007: Jay Alford DT - DL (27%)







It seems like Reese has picked a lot positions (DL, CB) that have about a 25% success rate. Maybe 1 of 3 out of the DBs.



The league success rate data are useful.



Collectively, we've probably got 1 of 4 on the DL and 1 of 4 out of the WRs





To be fair, looking at those names, 5 were utter failures (Barden, Beckum, Hosley, Jerrnigan, Moore), 5 were players most people here would agree are good players that could be a big part of the team, but either are too young to assess (Odi, Bromley, Thompson) or had serious injuries derail their career (alford, Jones). And one unquestioned success in Manningham. Id say 50/50 is an ok ratio for 3rd rounders. In comment 13394240 Trainmaster said:To be fair, looking at those names, 5 were utter failures (Barden, Beckum, Hosley, Jerrnigan, Moore), 5 were players most people here would agree are good players that could be a big part of the team, but either are too young to assess (Odi, Bromley, Thompson) or had serious injuries derail their career (alford, Jones). And one unquestioned success in Manningham. Id say 50/50 is an ok ratio for 3rd rounders.

Interesting and well done post giantgiantfan : 4:18 am : link Playing devils advocate you can argue that trading down and stock piling picks accomplishes the same thing. We've seen the Patriots due this in the past. Collecting additional 2nd, 3rd, and 4th picks thus increasing their chances of a hit in the late rounds.



In the end, Reese has to trust his scouts or fire them. If there is a can't miss talent in round 1, get them. Much like we did with Landon Collins (pick 33 is damn near first round). Otherwise sit pat and trust your scouts can find a guy in round 3. Lets not forget we've hit on many second rounders and even thirds (Tuck) though post-Acorsi it has been dismal.

RE: RE: Let's Look At The Data Presented For The 3rd Round adamg : 4:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13394240 Trainmaster said:





Quote:









Quote:





3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)







and apply it to Reese's picks:







Quote:





2016: Darian Thompson S - DB (24%)

2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE - DL (27%)

2014: Jay Bromley DT - DL (27%)

2013: Damontre Moore DE - DL (27%)

2012: Jayron Hosley CB - DB (24%)

2011: Jerrel Jernigan WR - WR (25%)

2010: Chad Jones S - DB (24%)

2009: Ramses Barden WR (trade up), Travis Beckum TE - WR (25%)

2008: Mario Manningham WR - WR (25%)

2007: Jay Alford DT - DL (27%)







It seems like Reese has picked a lot positions (DL, CB) that have about a 25% success rate. Maybe 1 of 3 out of the DBs.



The league success rate data are useful.



Collectively, we've probably got 1 of 4 on the DL and 1 of 4 out of the WRs









To be fair, looking at those names, 5 were utter failures (Barden, Beckum, Hosley, Jerrnigan, Moore), 5 were players most people here would agree are good players that could be a big part of the team, but either are too young to assess (Odi, Bromley, Thompson) or had serious injuries derail their career (alford, Jones). And one unquestioned success in Manningham. Id say 50/50 is an ok ratio for 3rd rounders.



And Moore has a ton of talent, first round talent even. He's just a fucking psycho who can't help himself. In comment 13394698 chopperhatch said:And Moore has a ton of talent, first round talent even. He's just a fucking psycho who can't help himself.