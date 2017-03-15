Would you be okay if we let Hankins walked? RockSoldier72 : 3/15/2017 7:12 pm Would you be okay if we let Hankins walked? Do you think we have reliable backups that we can let Hankins walk?



Thoughts???

Yes frankmihs : 3/15/2017 7:14 pm : link Seemingly a good guy and a good giant but he's not a three technique. We had great rush and pressure from the edges however nothing to move the quarterback coming up from the middle last year.

Yes UConn4523 : 3/15/2017 7:17 pm : link but it isn't fulllproof. It depends on who we replace him with. The other 3 linemen are far more important so if I had to pick one to go it would be Hankins.

Nobody is on the roster that's going to step in and replace him Ten Ton Hammer : 3/15/2017 7:18 pm : link They don't have a DT in the pipeline that they've given any indication is a long-term answer.



Typically, when the Giants have expected to let one of their DTs walk, they draft the next man up a year before. They didn't this time.

Depends on the replacement. 81_Great_Dane : 3/15/2017 7:18 pm : link Hankins is very good but he and Snacks are somewhat redundant. Hankins is better at Snacks' position, but not as good as Snacks. Meanwhile Hankins isn't as good at the 3-technique DT.



No one on the roster is as good as Hankins as a 3-technique, so if it's Bromley, for example, it's probably a downgrade. (Unless the light goes on for Bromley or someone else.) But a better 3-technique would be, well, better.



They'd probably lose a little against the run and gain against the pass.

depends on the money Vanzetti : 3/15/2017 7:26 pm : link if he gets 8-10 million per with 20 million guaranteed. Yeah, let him walk



If he signs elsewhere for 3/18, I'll be pissed.





Yea I'd be fine with it Craigg619 : 3/15/2017 7:28 pm : link Hankins is a very good player but I would definitely save cap room over next few years for other positions.



They're obviously not as good as Hankins but I really don't think Bromley or Robert Thomas are so bad. You never saw the defense fall off much when they were in and they actually rushed the passer pretty well it seemed, especially Thomas.



I'd let him walk and draft a DT to add to mix unless of course they can get Hankins back on a one year deal. However, I really think we all overrate him a little, which isn't unlike any other fan base.

How much? George from PA : 3/15/2017 7:33 pm : link He is the 4th most important DL.



Rather keep him.....His age implies plenty of upside and his eat football should be ahead of him.....But he is not Snacks.



Replacing JPP is far harder.....Thomas or Bromley might be able to replace him.

By saying no.. Giant John : 3/15/2017 7:38 pm : link I want the Giants to retain him as f possible.

The team may not have a choice ... Beer Man : 3/15/2017 7:54 pm : link So its nothing to lose sleep over

I'd be more upset ... Beer Man : 3/15/2017 7:56 pm : link If they can't sign JPP, and lose Hankins in the waiting process. I accepted a while back that due to the economics one of the two wasn't going to be on the team next year.

Redundancy....shmundancy 3 technique ...3 shmnique grizz299 : 3/15/2017 7:59 pm : link

When you chief opponent projects to be the Dallas Cowboys a redundancy to Snacks is a blessing not a curse.

A three technique is vital when you're facing a passing team, much less so when you're facing a run game based on an interior of an Oline that can bully most front fours.

However, he showed in 2014 that he can do it all and I'd expect him to better next year at collapsing the pocket from the inside out.

I wish we'd let JPP go and freed up that 17 million and kept this guy...always it'about the new math where 3x6 > 1x18.



Not at all. Red Dog : 3/15/2017 8:01 pm : link He's a good solid player and would probably require use of another relatively high draft choice to replace him.



It is very difficult to BUILD a team if you keep letting your successful high draft choices to walk as free agents.



They need to find a way to get him re-signed so they can use the draft choice that would be needed to replace him on somebody who can improve another position on the team, like RB, OL, TE, LB, or even DB.







It would be a step backwards gidiefor : Mod : 3/15/2017 8:01 pm : : 3/15/2017 8:01 pm : link unless he was replaced with an equal or better DT

...... Micko : 3/15/2017 8:07 pm : link I'd trade or release JPP and keep Hankins personally.

RE: Nobody is on the roster that's going to step in and replace him bradshaw44 : 3/15/2017 9:12 pm : link

Quote: They don't have a DT in the pipeline that they've given any indication is a long-term answer.



Typically, when the Giants have expected to let one of their DTs walk, they draft the next man up a year before. They didn't this time.



Bromley was supposed to be that guy. Didn't pan out. In comment 13394494 Ten Ton Hammer said:Bromley was supposed to be that guy. Didn't pan out.

Hankins Dragon : 3/15/2017 9:12 pm : link Must be saying to himself what did I do to get no respect? Everyone claims he's not as good as snacks but he's better than what most teams have so why can't I get paid or fair value? The answer could be very simple what he has done is not flashy but it's also a major reason for the team defensive improvement. Some guys will never put up big stats but they will always outplay those players presumed to have exceptional talent. It is what' it is the Giants think JPP is more valuable than Hankins only time will prove who is wrong or right or how much the Giants truly value Hankins.

I wish people would stop using this phrase blueblood : 3/15/2017 9:17 pm : link " Let (player) Walk"



First off accept the fact that in free agency the team has ZERO control over a player if they are not franchised or transition tagged. In this case Hankins is a free agent. He does NOT have a contract with the Giants and if perfectly free to choose where he wants to go.



Its no different that anyone else here having a regular job where you do not have a contract you are perfectly free to leave your currently place of employ for another if you so choose.



The Giants could offer a good contract and Hankins could still CHOOSE to leave if he so desired.



Fans needs to accept this as a fact. You might live and die with your team. Dont expect every player to do so.

RE: Hankins blueblood : 3/15/2017 9:18 pm : link

Quote: Must be saying to himself what did I do to get no respect? Everyone claims he's not as good as snacks but he's better than what most teams have so why can't I get paid or fair value? The answer could be very simple what he has done is not flashy but it's also a major reason for the team defensive improvement. Some guys will never put up big stats but they will always outplay those players presumed to have exceptional talent. It is what' it is the Giants think JPP is more valuable than Hankins only time will prove who is wrong or right or how much the Giants truly value Hankins.



Is Hankins better than what most teams have.. or is that us as Giants fans placing a high value on a player we like? In comment 13394585 Dragon said:Is Hankins better than what most teams have.. or is that us as Giants fans placing a high value on a player we like?

RE: RE: Nobody is on the roster that's going to step in and replace him section125 : 3/15/2017 9:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13394494 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





They don't have a DT in the pipeline that they've given any indication is a long-term answer.



Typically, when the Giants have expected to let one of their DTs walk, they draft the next man up a year before. They didn't this time.







Bromley was supposed to be that guy. Didn't pan out.



Thought Bromley and Thomas played just fine.



I'd rather have him, but it won't hurt that much because they'll likely draft another day 2 DT. In comment 13394584 bradshaw44 said:Thought Bromley and Thomas played just fine.I'd rather have him, but it won't hurt that much because they'll likely draft another day 2 DT.

No! Mr. Nickels : 3/15/2017 10:16 pm : link When will we learn our lesson? Hankins is an important piece to the D. Just get him locked up.



Otherwise we waste a high pick on his replacement.



We need those picks for Oline Tight End

He's a good player annexOPR : 3/15/2017 10:21 pm : link and the 4th best defensive lineman on the team.



At some point can people stop overreacting like he's Reggie White 2.0? He didn't even have a great year last year.

RE: No! Rory : 3/15/2017 10:34 pm : link

Quote: When will we learn our lesson? Hankins is an important piece to the D. Just get him locked up.



Otherwise we waste a high pick on his replacement.



We need those picks for Oline Tight End



With what money ? In comment 13394625 Mr. Nickels said:With what money ?

Total faith in the Giants on this. CT Charlie : 3/15/2017 10:58 pm : link I'd like to see him stay, but only the front office and coaches know the budget for our other needs.

Since we didn't get a high quality OL The_Boss : 3/15/2017 11:51 pm : link I'm not in favor of letting him walk. If, say, we signed Zeitler or Whitworth, I'd be fine with letting him go. Something tells me due to OL shortcomings, we're going to need to field the best possible defense we can. That would include Hank.

Keep him mpinmaine : 12:55 am : link if we can, D hummed for the better part of last season. Hope is is signed

'if we let Hankins walk?'... Torrag : 6:28 am : link With an $8M per year multi year asking price he walked himself out of the building.



He isn't worth that. Bye.