Hankins update: Asking for MORE than 10m/yr



Reached out to sources around league and found that DT Johnathan Hankins is asking for A LOT of money. A lot as in more than $10M per year.



He will never get that montanagiant : 3/16/2017 2:31 pm : link Ridiculous of him

I guess he has been talking with JPP ZogZerg : 3/16/2017 2:31 pm : link ..

When reached for comment, his agent repeated jcn56 : 3/16/2017 2:32 pm : link

Well then he's going to be disappointed Cenotaph : 3/16/2017 2:32 pm : link DT market hasn't been hot this offseason, there are still a few solid guys available, likely for way less than $10M, and the available guys are in Hankins' league, if not better. Seems like the league is wondering if Hankins' play might be (at least partially) the result of the rest of the talent on the DL/playing next to Snacks eating up 2 blockers often?

It is Only Ridiculous Bob in Vt : 3/16/2017 2:35 pm : link if no one pays him anywhere close to that amount.



If some team is silly enough to pony up that kind of dough for him, he comes out looking like a marketing genius.



But I suspect that, since he is still not signed, it is very likely that no team will offer him anything close to that.

I like Hankins beatrixkiddo : 3/16/2017 2:36 pm : link he unfortunately has a terrible agent, he's gonna be left with having to sign a 1 year prove it deal, which isn't bad as hes still very young, but he could have landed somewhere already with a long term contract locked up.



If the Giants resign him, I'd love to have him as a hungry player looking to cash in next year somewhere else. Gives us time to groom some people behind him.

Agents will tell these players anything ny2plano : 3/16/2017 2:36 pm : link Way overpriced. Maybe worth $10 million for 2 yeaars.

he is going to be waiting a long time bigblue12 : 3/16/2017 2:38 pm : link if that is what he is asking for.

even if we pay JPP the full $17 million UConn4523 : 3/16/2017 2:39 pm : link he's worth much more than Hankins at $10 million, just not even close for me.



I wish Hankins well, getting all the money he can should be his primary focus, but I hope it isn't with us at that price.

See you later, Hank The_Boss : 3/16/2017 2:42 pm : link You're not worth anywhere near that.

RE: He'll get smart and fire his agent. AcidTest : 3/16/2017 2:45 pm : link

He better do so soon, or there will be very little FA money left for most teams. That is ridiculous. As I said, I would do $5-6M on a one year "prove it" deal, but I think he's better off going to a team where he can be a real 1T.

RE: RE: He'll get smart and fire his agent. jcn56 : 3/16/2017 2:46 pm : link

He better do so soon, or there will be very little FA money left for most teams. That is ridiculous. As I said, I would do $5-6M on a one year "prove it" deal, but I think he's better off going to a team where he can be a real 1T.



Not so sure about that - if he's not up to the task, he might be better off here where the results might be masked by a strong DL around him. Going somewhere else for a year could backfire on him.

I think he can get a 5 year deal.... MOOPS : 3/16/2017 2:47 pm : link in the $35-$38M range.

What he's asking for now is crazy.

Seriously, who is his agent? njm : 3/16/2017 2:52 pm : link If he doesn't make clear that's an opening position he's nuts. I think Hankins is worth a lot more than a $5 mil. one year "show me" contract, but this is as bad in the opposite direction.

RE: Seriously, who is his agent? BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/16/2017 2:58 pm : link

Quote: If he doesn't make clear that's an opening position he's nuts. I think Hankins is worth a lot more than a $5 mil. one year "show me" contract, but this is as bad in the opposite direction.



This is fantastic for us. He keeps this shit up, he will have no choice, but to return for a cheap deal.

RE: RE: Seriously, who is his agent? adamg : 3/16/2017 2:59 pm : link

This is fantastic for us. He keeps this shit up, he will have no choice, but to return for a cheap deal.



I hope so. That agent better pull his shit together. He's about to become a pariah in the biggest sports market in the country.

If he gets it, do you think that nets the Giants rasbutant : 3/16/2017 3:01 pm : link a 3rd round comp pick, or have prices soared so much now that it would only be a 4th?

Funny how this is all of a sudden a joke est1986 : 3/16/2017 3:02 pm : link When half of BBI thought he would get that number going into FA. Overrated for sure. Looked like he could break out after year two but he hasn't at all.

lol David in LA : 3/16/2017 3:04 pm : link some of you guys were ready to pay him the franchise tag and let JPP walk. Rest of the league disagrees, thank god.

RE: lol adamg : 3/16/2017 3:14 pm : link

Quote: some of you guys were ready to pay him the franchise tag and let JPP walk. Rest of the league disagrees, thank god.



I think the people who suggested the tag didn't know what the cost of the tag was.

Funny how this is all of a sudden a joke est1986 : 3/16/2017 3:15 pm : link When half of BBI thought he would get that number going into FA. Overrated for sure. Looked like he could break out after year two but he hasn't at all.

I really do not believe there is a market for him at that number. Giant John : 3/16/2017 3:18 pm : link He has been listening to fairy tales. He will need a lot of fairy dust before that flies.

RE: RE: lol David in LA : 3/16/2017 3:19 pm : link

That is true, but they also grossly overrated how good he is.

One cannot forget about inflation... Dan in the Springs : 3/16/2017 3:44 pm : link and consider the likelihood that someone actually fulfills their contract. As a 24 year old, it is very likely that he will reach the end of any multi-year contract.



Right now >$10MM per seems really expensive, but with the way contracts have inflated over the past five years, it may be an average contract by the time it expires. Keep these things in mind.



Obviously he hasn't found a buyer yet that agrees with him, but I don't think he's lost his marbles by asking for this either. He knows about inflation and is willing to risk a large amount of guaranteed money, play on a one year prove-it deal if necessary and hit free agency as a 25 year old rather than sign a contract he's unhappy with. Not necessarily a bad bet for most players his age.

He better go check out Rflairr : 3/16/2017 3:44 pm : link what Poe got

Hankins stretch234 : 3/16/2017 3:47 pm : link Nothing wrong with asking for the moon. The issue then becomes is as the market develops, is your agent adjusting for reality. Thus far it appears not

Wow Cenotaph : 3/16/2017 4:01 pm : link looks like Poe will get $10M per. Still don't think Hankins will. Logan is a very good DT also, and signed for far less a few days ago (1 year prove it deal).

He's really a NT. LauderdaleMatty : 3/16/2017 4:15 pm : link More than a few actual Nose Tackles out there this year. When a guy becomes a FA matters. There were other guys as good or better than he who got paid well. I personally believe the deal the Ravens handed out to their NT was moronic. Maybe he and his agent think he's that good or better.



. Either way most NTs are never going to get that type of deal. Suh's deal is an albatross for the Dolphins. Snacks worked out but his deal looks to be a bargain for how he played. Other than Wilfork and Snacks a lot of guys on the Nose doena ton of dirty work and it gets lost. Also here has to be worry about wear and tear on a guy at that position. Good luck to him but the only way he gets a lot of cash is if some team needs to reach that salary cap floor.

Someones full of themself Peppers : 3/16/2017 4:17 pm : link No way Hank is getting more than 10.

I said it before free agency Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2017 5:06 pm : link I'd give him anywhere between 7-8 million over 5 years. With around 20 million guaranteed. Snacks is making similar money and he's a WAY better player.



At this point the best bet for Hankins is to accept a 1 year deal with the Giants. Maybe 6 million with incentives to reach 9 million. It's a scheme he's familiar with and he's on a DL with Snacks, OV & JPP. He won't get near as much attention as he would anywhere else. Try to have a big year and cash in next year.

RE: I said it before free agency section125 : 3/16/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: I'd give him anywhere between 7-8 million over 5 years. With around 20 million guaranteed. Snacks is making similar money and he's a WAY better player.



At this point the best bet for Hankins is to accept a 1 year deal with the Giants. Maybe 6 million with incentives to reach 9 million. It's a scheme he's familiar with and he's on a DL with Snacks, OV & JPP. He won't get near as much attention as he would anywhere else. Try to have a big year and cash in next year.



Giants don't have anywhere near that money...The still have a ton of players to sign including backup QB and a kicker...

Hank XBRONX : 3/16/2017 5:26 pm : link you are not that good.See ya.

RE: RE: I said it before free agency Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2017 6:09 pm : link

The Giants can very easily open up that kind of space. Just like every other team in the league can. 2 weeks ago the Cowboys were 14 million over the cap. They signed Terrance Williams, McFadden, Nolan Carroll, Stephen Paea & DaMontre Moore which is 9,575,000 in cap hits this year. They still have 8 million in cap space. So the Cowboys opened up a little bit over 30 million in cap space. The Giants if needed can easily open up 15-20 million. That's not even including JPPs deal.

RE: RE: Seriously, who is his agent? FStubbs : 3/16/2017 6:16 pm : link

If he takes a show me deal it'll probably be elsewhere.

There are no XBRONX : 3/16/2017 6:17 pm : link good DT's left in free agency who can rush the passer. Sign Tony McDaniel to a one year deal.He can stop the run.

Bye been nice to know ya uconngiant : 3/16/2017 6:17 pm : link He is not worth $10 million a year, but more like $6-maybe 8 million a year

RE: RE: RE: I said it before free agency Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2017 6:19 pm : link

Could they move money around? Sure, as you said any team can. It's a matter of whether they value the player in question enough to kick the salary cap can down the road. I'm not certain Hankins is the player to sacrifice future flexibility for. For what reason is he worth that much other than that's what he wants?



Could they move money around? Sure, as you said any team can. It's a matter of whether they value the player in question enough to kick the salary cap can down the road. I'm not certain Hankins is the player to sacrifice future flexibility for. For what reason is he worth that much other than that's what he wants?

The cowboys constantly shuffle money around, but they also never have enough to go get top end free agents that they could have really used to make their defense better than the mediocrity it is. They're always cutting off pieces from one area to create space for other things.

Hank is good - a game changing superstar??? not so muc mavric : 3/16/2017 6:20 pm : link I like the guy and don't blame him for testing the free agent waters. However, when asking for an 8-figure annual contract, you better be in perfect shape with little to no injury history and the stud at your position everyone is talking about and have a ton of film showing teams how you alone changed a game in the team's favor.

I don't think Hankins is going to get what he is looking for and in the end, could end up with less than if he just sat down with the team that drafted him to make compromises to seal a long term deal. If he finds out no one thinks he's worth as much as he thinks, so will the Giants and he has little leverage to get the team to pony up big bucks. The Giants hold all the cards if he comes back with hat in hand.

If Hankins doesn't come back, Go Terps : 3/16/2017 6:43 pm : link I don't think it's as easy as "Snacks is awesome so anyone can fill that spot". I thought that combo was the backbone of the team last season, and it's tough to say what the impact could be on Snacks because we haven't seen it.



I'm reminded of when Coughlin's Jaguars had the John Henderson/Marcus Stroud combo in the center of their defense. I also recall when the Eagles had Mike Patterson/Brodrick Bunkley. When you get two guys in the middle like that it can shape what opponents do on offense in a big way, and it makes average linebackers good.





RE: If Hankins doesn't come back, Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2017 6:45 pm : link

Quote: I don't think it's as easy as "Snacks is awesome so anyone can fill that spot". I thought that combo was the backbone of the team last season, and it's tough to say what the impact could be on Snacks because we haven't seen it.



I'm reminded of when Coughlin's Jaguars had the John Henderson/Marcus Stroud combo in the center of their defense. I also recall when the Eagles had Mike Patterson/Brodrick Bunkley. When you get two guys in the middle like that it can shape what opponents do on offense in a big way, and it makes average linebackers good.





Adams and Siragusa. Helped keep Lewis clean. A lot

It's malpractice to build your defense around stopping the run Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2017 6:51 pm : link and investing so much money in Harrison, only to get him fed to double teams in run defense situations as much as possible, which is exactly what will happen if the plan is "Let Bromley start", barring a Landon Collins-like leap from JB.



Harrison is the best at what he does, but putting him in a situation where he has to split the combination block on every run play is a waste of money and time for everyone involved. A good way to get him worn down or hurt before the end of the season too.



Defenses are systems that are usually only as strong as their weakest link. Not saying pay Hankins 8-10 million, but there needs to be a plan in place in case his agent really is insane.

He may be worth that money, just not to the Giants. Keith : 3/16/2017 7:18 pm : link It's a pretty big risk whether he will live up to that sort of contract. He definitely benefited being on a line with 3 premier players. The Giants can't afford to pay the 4th best player on the d-line that sort of money, especially when that player has been inconsistent in his very young career.

At some point soon, Keith : 3/16/2017 7:21 pm : link he may have to do what Poe did. If we could work something out with JPP and somehow clear a few million, I'd be willing to give Hankins a 1 year 7-8 million deal.



This team is a SB caliber team, spend the money if you have it, especially if it doesn't hurt long term.

Even though I do not like signing JPP long term..... Dry Lightning : 3/16/2017 7:55 pm : link if we could somehow get Hankins back after JPP does his deal in the 1 year 7-8 million range it would be an awesome off season.......with the draft to come.

We know that the defensive line and the whole defense is Reese's Pieces : 3/16/2017 8:47 pm : link exceptional with Hankins in the lineup. We believe that the line and the defense will play just as well without Hankins. But we don't know that it will play just as well because we haven't seen the defense try.



The Giants defense led the league in fewest rushing yards per attempt at 3.6 yards. If, halfway through next season, we find that the Giants defense is ranked 12th in rushing yards per attempt, everyone is going to say, "I told you we shouldn't have let Hankins walk."



So there is risk in letting Hankins leave.



Only Pro Football Focus, so it says, knows for sure how valuable Hankins was last season.

Poe got $8M, so I guess that would be Hankins' ballpark. yatqb : 3/16/2017 11:05 pm : link That's a lot, but the money keeps going up, so perhaps someone will give it to him. It clearly won't be us, imo.