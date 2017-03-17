Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Giants & JPP agree to long term deal!

Josh in the City : 11:21 am
@RapSheet
The #Giants and star pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract, source said. Huge.
Reese  
spike : 11:22 am
Is finally awake!
WOW! Didn't expect that so soon  
ZogZerg : 11:22 am
Can't wait to see the numbers...
Cmon, dude...  
TheGhostofBlueGuy : 11:23 am
YOU broke this story?!? Otay.
Hell  
area junc : 11:23 am
yes!
Excellent!  
mrvax : 11:23 am
.
Wow. Numbers please  
Brown Recluse : 11:23 am
.
Awesome  
ij_reilly : 11:23 am
I anticipate a cap hit around $10 million, freeing up $7 million.
Nice  
Hammer : 11:24 am
I didn't expect this, but am very pleased that I was wrong.
JOSH!!!!  
Pete from Woodstock : 11:24 am
JPP!!!
good stuff  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:24 am
Hankins soon to follow!
RE: Awesome  
Josh in the City : 11:24 am : link
In comment 13396383 ij_reilly said:
Quote:
I anticipate a cap hit around $10 million, freeing up $7 million.


Highly doubtful. Expect something closer to $13-14mm freeing up around $3-4mm.
who/what is Rap Sheet  
Greg from LI : 11:25 am
And do they have any credibility?
Hallelujah!  
Klaatu : 11:25 am
Ford's in his flivver, all's right with the world.
Great  
Kevin in Annapolis : 11:25 am
news!
Fake news....  
TheGhostofBlueGuy : 11:25 am
...this is nowhere on the Internet
Nice.  
Keith : 11:25 am
I'm expecting a very similar deal to Vernon which will make his cap hit around 12M and save the Giants 5M.
So far I'm seeing  
T-Bone : 11:25 am
it's for four years.
OV's first year cap hit was around $11 million  
ij_reilly : 11:25 am
Why would JPP's be higher?

Fuck yes!!!  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:25 am
7 Mil in cap space. Lets go get Hankins back for 1 year.
What's the  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:26 am
$?
Wooooooo  
arcarsenal : 11:26 am
.
RE: who/what is Rap Sheet  
JoeMoney19 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 13396390 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
And do they have any credibility?

It's Ian Rapoport.
RE: who/what is Rap Sheet  
BleedingBlue2 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 13396390 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
And do they have any credibility?


Ian Rapoport from NFL Network
RE: who/what is Rap Sheet  
bceagle05 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 13396390 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
And do they have any credibility?


I believe it's Ian Rapaport, so it should be legit.
only  
Steve in Greenwich : 11:27 am
thing reported is its a 4 year deal and huge....
Outstanding!  
Mdgiantsfan : 11:27 am
... looking fwd to seeing the numbers!
This is excellent news  
RinR : 11:27 am
Made my Friday. now get Hankins back in the fold.
I'm hearing 4 years  
ZogZerg : 11:27 am
??
4 year deal  
JoeMoney19 : 11:28 am
haven't seen $ yet.
confirmed by Beat reporters  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:28 am
Josh - you beat them by 5 minutes : )
NFL .com  
Paulie Walnuts : 11:28 am
confirms 4 years
Yeah!  
SB 42 and 46 and ? : 11:28 am
No more JPP and the cap threads.

Time for Hankins to come home.
Josh in the City  
CT Charlie : 11:29 am
Super Scooper!
prediction:  
area junc : 11:30 am
4 years, $65M, $42.5M guaranteed
As usual, BBI is ahead of most of the beat guys  
ZogZerg : 11:30 am
Great Job!
perfect!  
idiotsavant : 11:30 am
.
Wow  
Jay on the Island : 11:30 am
I did not see this happening. Great move and I wonder if they now turn their attention to Hankins or another free agent.
Really good news.  
Heisenberg : 11:30 am
Now lets get Hank done.
Heres the link to the  
Keith : 11:31 am
guess JPP's contract thread from a month ago.
Link - ( New Window )
Nice!  
Cenotaph : 11:32 am
Drop JT Thomas, maybe we can bring back Hankins/Robinson. That should be it for significant moves until the draft I think, maybe fill in some depth here and there (or replace Hank or a LB if we don't re-sign).
A St. Patty's day miracle?  
Emil : 11:32 am
Time to go celebrate

Great news!
I took a screen shot of Rappaports twitter  
Giants86 : 11:32 am
seems legit!!
Great news!!! Now lets get Robinson and Hankins back.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Reese  
djstat : 11:34 am : link
In comment 13396375 spike said:
Quote:
Is finally awake!
Reese has been awake for a long time. Two super bowls, his work last year and drafting since 2013. You are waking up it seems.
RE: RE: Awesome  
djstat : 11:34 am : link
In comment 13396388 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 13396383 ij_reilly said:


Quote:


I anticipate a cap hit around $10 million, freeing up $7 million.



Highly doubtful. Expect something closer to $13-14mm freeing up around $3-4mm.
Based on?
Worth  
Josh in the City : 11:34 am
about $17MM/yr with $54MM guaranteed. Don't know breakdown yet.
yeah, now....... 'stay woke'!  
idiotsavant : 11:34 am
''Reese
spike : 11:22 am : link : reply

Is finally awake!''
17m a year  
GMAN4LIFE : 11:34 am
.
I was surprised more people didn't pick up on this  
hitdog42 : 11:34 am
In defenderdawgs Wednesday reading thread.... when I posted about it in the evening
This should free up some $  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:35 am
to possibly get Hankins back on a one year deal, provided they want him back & Hankins faces reality.
$54M Guaranteed  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:35 am
$17 mil per year.
just saw that on my espn news feed  
GMAN4LIFE : 11:35 am
.
RE: Worth  
Canton : 11:35 am : link
In comment 13396442 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
about $17MM/yr with $54MM guaranteed. Don't know breakdown yet.

Holy shit he got PAID
Yes!!!  
HoustonGiant : 11:35 am
I think Reese is good, not Acorsi, but good. I think he tried too hard to get value and "huge upside" people before. Now he's sticking to known quantities.

Happy St. Patty's day to JPP!!!
RE: A St. Patty's day miracle?  
JoeMoney19 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 13396434 Emil said:
Quote:
Time to go celebrate

Great news!

An excessively tame celebration, ideally.
That is a LOT of freakin' money,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:37 am
but I don't have a problem with it for 1 simple reason...

they've decided to go all in for the last few seasons of Eli Manning's career.
Not sure how accurate but...  
kelsto811 : 11:37 am
Quote:
SportsCenter‏Verified account
@SportsCenter

Following
More
The Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a 4-year deal expected to be about $17M/year with about $54M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter.
17M / year; $54 guaranteed. 4 year contract  
Anando : 11:37 am
So 4 year contract with essentially first three years guaranteed.
Glad to see him back  
Biteymax22 : 11:37 am
But looking at the numbers it doesn't look like we'll be clearing up the cap space we hoped. This is probably good bye to Hank.
I had that overall dollar value,  
Keith : 11:38 am
but the guarnateed is very high. Giants taking some risk with JPP, I'd think they have an out after 3 years without much of a hit.
RE: prediction:  
djstat : 11:39 am : link
In comment 13396424 area junc said:
Quote:
4 years, $65M, $42.5M guaranteed
WOW
I don't think you'll see a lot of cap relief from that  
jcn56 : 11:39 am
but I am glad to see JPP is sticking around. I just hope he stays motivated, when that guy is on he's a force to be reckoned with.
17 mil a year?  
prdave73 : 11:39 am
Yea right.. better not be..
...  
kelsto811 : 11:39 am
Quote:
Long-term deal for Jason Pierre-Paul will surely reduce his 2017 cap hit and open up space for Giants to do more free-agent work. They still want DT Johnathan Hankins back but have not been willing/able to meet his price. It's possible this changes that, though I wouldn't assume it automatically does.

Dan Graziano, ESPN Staff Writer
Yeah this is going to clear a few million,  
Keith : 11:39 am
maybe 2-3 probably. Enough to sign Robinson.
What is to get excited about  
Mr. Nickels : 11:39 am
if he is still making 17 mill per? This just increases our risk. Unless it's backloaded.. we desperately needed the cap space to get Hankins back (and Robinson.)
RE: 17 mil a year?  
Victor in CT : 11:41 am : link
In comment 13396471 prdave73 said:
Quote:
Yea right.. better not be..


really. how would a $17 MM cap hit for 4 years be better than for 1 year?

But let's see the details before coming to any conclusions
RE: RE: A St. Patty's day miracle?  
Emil : 11:41 am : link
In comment 13396455 JoeMoney19 said:
Quote:
In comment 13396434 Emil said:


Quote:


Time to go celebrate

Great news!


An excessively tame celebration, ideally.


Indeed.

I would imagine JPP feels a lot of satisfaction right now and has learned a lot from the past.
I'm glad he's back.  
Mr. Bungle : 11:41 am
JPP and Vernon need to generate consistent edge pressure to make this defense really work.
I kept telling everyone  
ThatLimerickGuy : 11:41 am
that my source kept saying they were closing in.

Does this re-cement me as a certified asshat in addition to being a certified asshole?
.  
Danny Kanell : 11:41 am
This feels like a mistake.
RE: I took a screen shot of Rappaports twitter  
FranknWeezer : 11:42 am : link
In comment 13396436 Giants86 said:
Quote:
seems legit!!
Great news!!! Now lets get Robinson and Hankins back. Link - ( New Window )


Agree. Re-sign both of them and let's move on to the draft. Or re-sign Robinson and use the Hankins $ to go ahead and extend somebody who's deal is ending next year.
Blowing off his hand  
Jolly Blue Giant : 11:42 am
Actually made him money! I think he made more by getting this contract plus the last two years than he would have if he signed the original (60 million?) deal that was on the table before his accident.
RE: I kept telling everyone  
Canton : 11:43 am : link
In comment 13396484 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
that my source kept saying they were closing in.

Does this re-cement me as a certified asshat in addition to being a certified asshole?


I'm sure someone will toss your salad
Overall number looks right,  
Keith : 11:43 am
but gtd looks real high. Is this confirmed?
RE: .  
bceagle05 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 13396485 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
This feels like a mistake.


Thanks, I didn't want to be that guy. I respect that they're going all in for Eli's last couple of years though.
Looks  
AcidTest : 11:43 am
like too much IMO.
RE: Blowing off his hand  
Josh in the City : 11:44 am : link
In comment 13396488 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Actually made him money! I think he made more by getting this contract plus the last two years than he would have if he signed the original (60 million?) deal that was on the table before his accident.


For him to work as hard as he did and come back the way he did, he will have earned every penny IMO. The amount of BBI'ers, reporters, and even professional scouts who completely wrote him off after that accident was astounding. He proved [almost] everyone wrong. Happy for him.
So this is JPP real twitter account is it not?  
kelsto811 : 11:45 am
Quote:
Jason Pierre-Paul‏Verified account
@UDWJPP

Following
More
What the heck is people talking about I ain't sign nothing.

link - wtf? - ( New Window )
RE: What is to get excited about  
Emil : 11:45 am : link
In comment 13396476 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
if he is still making 17 mill per? This just increases our risk. Unless it's backloaded.. we desperately needed the cap space to get Hankins back (and Robinson.)


Don't think either are coming back actually.

Hankins asking price is too high and the Giants probably want a real three tech DT anyway.

I like Robinson, but you can find LBs that can cover in the draft. Also, this class is loaded at safety. Drafting another one allows you to put Collins in the box more or at LB in the nickel package.
Is he kidding?  
pjcas18 : 11:46 am
Quote:
Jason Pierre-Paul‏Verified account @UDWJPP 43s43 seconds ago

That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong.
0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes
wow!  
kelsto811 : 11:46 am
Quote:
Jason Pierre-Paul‏Verified account @UDWJPP 1m1 minute ago
More
That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong.
RE: I kept telling everyone  
Rocky369 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 13396484 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
that my source kept saying they were closing in.

Does this re-cement me as a certified asshat in addition to being a certified asshole?


I'd say you're certifiable.
I'm confused.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:47 am
So he hasn't signed?
Uh oh. Maybe just the terms reported are wrong?  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:47 am
?
weird. other sources  
Heisenberg : 11:47 am
seemed to have confirmed this
LOL  
Josh in the City : 11:48 am
Oh JPP...
WTF..  
arcarsenal : 11:48 am
.
RE: Uh oh. Maybe just the terms reported are wrong?  
jcn56 : 11:48 am : link
In comment 13396529 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
?


Dunno, but 'ain't signed nothing' doesn't seem to imply a problem with terms...
That's definitely his real account.  
Devon : 11:49 am
I'd assume he's joking about he hasn't yet actually physically signed the deal yet.
$17 million per year?  
The_Boss : 11:49 am
That can't be real, right? Eli, OV, JPP would be consuming​ a pretty high % of the cap.
what's so great about Robinson?  
Victor in CT : 11:49 am
He's a ham and egger
If he actually got $54M gtd, he should be finding the fastest safe  
jcn56 : 11:50 am
vehicle he can get himself to the offices with and sign that fucker pronto. I like JPP, but that's about as much money as one guy can make given the circumstances.
Maybe  
AcidTest : 11:51 am
they've reached an agreement, but he hasn't formally signed the contract. OTOH, why would he even get on Twitter and make such a statement if that was true?
Glad he's back  
montanagiant : 11:52 am
Ridiculous what we paid
Gino Smith  
Carl in CT : 11:52 am
Has been inked.
He hates Shefter  
GiantsRage2007 : 11:52 am
Thats the answer
.  
Danny Kanell : 11:53 am
Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.
That is a lot of dough  
GiantTuff1 : 11:53 am
was hoping it'd be lower than that.

The guaranteed money alone is $13.5M per year if true... how low can his base salary possibly be in the first 2-3 years... under $1M?... then inflate the final number to like $30M, and essentially 3 year deal?
RE: That is a lot of dough  
Keith : 11:55 am : link
In comment 13396561 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
was hoping it'd be lower than that.

The guaranteed money alone is $13.5M per year if true... how low can his base salary possibly be in the first 2-3 years... under $1M?... then inflate the final number to like $30M, and essentially 3 year deal?


Guaranteed doesn't mean signing bonus, they are different. They guaranteed his salary for a portion of it.
RE: $17 million per year?  
AcidTest : 11:56 am : link
In comment 13396542 The_Boss said:
Quote:
That can't be real, right? Eli, OV, JPP would be consuming​ a pretty high % of the cap.


Agreed. Part of the reason for a new deal was to lower his cap number for this year, which is $17M on the FT. This deal apparently pays him $17M this year, so it wouldn't free up any more cap space.
RE: .  
Josh in the City : 11:56 am : link
In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.


How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake!
JPP in denying it....  
Jeff : 11:58 am
It’s important to note that this is just a reported deal, though, because JPP himself says he has not signed anything.
Follow
Jason Pierre-Paul ✔ @UDWJPP
What the heck is people talking about I ain't sign nothing.
11:43 AM - 17 Mar 2017
1,086 1,086 Retweets 663 663 likes
Follow
Jason Pierre-Paul ✔ @UDWJPP
That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong.
11:45 AM - 17 Mar 2017
422 422 Retweets 345 345 likes
RE: RE: .  
Danny Kanell : 11:58 am : link
In comment 13396579 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.



How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake!


That's not over paying by a little. I'd rather just give him the $17M tag on a 1 year deal.
Canty just announced that Geno Smith was signed,  
idiotsavant : 11:58 am
sticky someobody this shit


over/under on days until JPP throws his ass in the Hot Tub
.  
kelsto811 : 11:59 am
Quote:
Art Stapleton‏Verified account @art_stapleton 45s46 seconds ago
More
#Giants and JPP have agreement. Confident in that.
He has not signed contract yet.
I expect @UDWJPP responding to those saying he "signed"
How much guaranteed money is signing bonus?  
ij_reilly : 11:59 am
Anyone have the breakdown of guaranteed money, signing bonus versus guaranteed salary?
JPP  
stretch234 : 12:00 pm
Until you see the actual breakdown of guaranteed money it means nothing.

What is the SB, what salary is guaranteed, when is the salary guaranteed.
JPP Tweet  
SimpleMan : 12:00 pm
" Jason Pierre-Paul‏Verified account @UDWJPP 13m13 minutes ago

That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong."
You can easily call that much guaranteed money, if it's true, a  
Devon : 12:00 pm
mistake given JPP's health history. It's hardly an out there claim.

People constantly say we're not in win-now mode to defend other moves. If not in win-now mode, you don't lock yourself into that for this player.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Josh in the City : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 13396586 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 13396579 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.



How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake!



That's not over paying by a little. I'd rather just give him the $17M tag on a 1 year deal.


And then go through this entire dance (and owe him even more money) next year? That would be very shortsighted.
RE: You can easily call that much guaranteed money, if it's true, a  
Josh in the City : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 13396598 Devon said:
Quote:
mistake given JPP's health history. It's hardly an out there claim.

People constantly say we're not in win-now mode to defend other moves. If not in win-now mode, you don't lock yourself into that for this player.


Looking at Eli's age and trajectory and based on every move we've made this offseason, it's obvious to anyone with a brain that we're in win now mode. Not really a question.
RE: RE: RE: .  
montanagiant : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 13396586 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 13396579 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.



How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake!



That's not over paying by a little. I'd rather just give him the $17M tag on a 1 year deal.

Yeah I don't get it, just keep him on the one year deal, spend the year trying to get a longterm one. We have other avenues to free up money if needed
I agree with Danny 17 mil  
Vegas Steve : 12:04 pm
is way too much for JPP. Sorry but his production doesn't match that salary.

Now I hear we are going to sign Geno... Say it isn't so Joe!!

JR has lost his mind if the Geno signing is true
Not to speak for him,  
Keith : 12:04 pm
but his point is probably that they will have a better idea next year if he's worth it.

The gtd money is a TON for a 4 year deal, you can't deny that and I'm somoene that really wnated JPP signed.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Danny Kanell : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 13396601 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 13396586 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


In comment 13396579 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.



How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake!



That's not over paying by a little. I'd rather just give him the $17M tag on a 1 year deal.



And then go through this entire dance (and owe him even more money) next year? That would be very shortsighted.


Listen, I like JPP and I hope it works out. But there's a big difference in guaranteeing a player with legit health issues $54M over $17M. Would we end up going through this dance again? Maybe, maybe not. Maybe after 1 more season, we realize his value isn't $17M a season anymore (I don't even think it is now) and we use that $34M we saved in 2018 and 2019 towards areas of need. That's ALOT of money!
Dan Duggan  
Big Rick in FL : 12:07 pm
Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.
RE: RE: You can easily call that much guaranteed money, if it's true, a  
Devon : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 13396605 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 13396598 Devon said:


Quote:


mistake given JPP's health history. It's hardly an out there claim.

People constantly say we're not in win-now mode to defend other moves. If not in win-now mode, you don't lock yourself into that for this player.



Looking at Eli's age and trajectory and based on every move we've made this offseason, it's obvious to anyone with a brain that we're in win now mode. Not really a question.


Look at the OL and seriously tell yourself that again. No clear win now team is starting the dreck we are at three spots, with a QB with a shot internal clock.

If anything, the Giants are in purgatory, neither win-now nor long term building, which makes giving JPP that much guaranteed even more suspect (and I say that as someone who wanted him back).
Can we wait for the real numbers?  
arcarsenal : 12:13 pm
I feel like we're getting too far ahead of ourselves here and are discussing numbers that probably aren't accurate.

When all the contract details come out, it'll be easier to analyze.
In what world are we not in a win now mode????  
Keith : 12:13 pm
Because our OL was bad last year? The Giants 100% believe they are contenders this year.
RE: In what world are we not in a win now mode????  
pjcas18 : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 13396643 Keith said:
Quote:
Because our OL was bad last year? The Giants 100% believe they are contenders this year.


Agree 100%.

Danny it's a fair point  
Josh in the City : 12:24 pm
I think where we disagree is on JPP's worth today. I think he proved he's still an elite DE in this league (even with 7 fingers) and that's just what elite DE's command.
RE: Dan Duggan  
therealmf : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.


You keep saying that
Quote:
Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.
I don't understand what you are saying.

Non-guaranteed salary/bonus does count against the cap when they are earned. The only time that non-guaranteed is not counted against the cap is if the player is released and has yet to be paid.

Now if you are referring to the last year or two of a multi year contract of a soon to be released player I'd agree with you. But if JPP has non-guaranteed salary in the first two years of the contract your statement is wrong. That money will count against the cap if he is on the team.
Hope it isn't true....  
Doomster : 12:30 pm
Worst comes to worst, you pay him the 17M this year, and plan for life without him next....
Hope it isn't true....  
Doomster : 12:31 pm
Worst comes to worst, you pay him the 17M this year, and plan for life without him next....
RE: Dan Duggan  
ron mexico : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.


The guaranteed amount matters a lot, but you have to look at the entire structure
Glad this got done  
Torrag : 12:33 pm
Finish the sentence...

People constantly say we're not in win-now mode...

...were wrong.

Now we wait and see the actual contract numbers so we can assess the impact on this years cap.
RE: RE: That is a lot of dough  
ron mexico : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 13396569 Keith said:
Quote:
In comment 13396561 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


was hoping it'd be lower than that.

The guaranteed money alone is $13.5M per year if true... how low can his base salary possibly be in the first 2-3 years... under $1M?... then inflate the final number to like $30M, and essentially 3 year deal?



Guaranteed doesn't mean signing bonus, they are different. They guaranteed his salary for a portion of it.


Signing bonus is part of the guaranteed amount.
For example if the the signing bonus is 25mm then the remaining guarantees are 29mm (assuming 54mm guaranteed)
the guaranteed  
fkap : 12:36 pm
matters a whole lot if 54 mil is accurate. that figure would be insane.
I keep looking at the OV contract as a template  
ij_reilly : 12:39 pm
That contract has a first year (2016) cap hit of $13 million according to SportTrac.

I guess the JPP cap hit could come in around that number. I hope not.
There is no way 50 million guarenteed is right.  
est1986 : 12:41 pm
Glad he is locked up. My guess is 4 for 65 (35 gtd).
Bad deal if 17 mill  
32_Razor : 12:43 pm
Too much money
We all agree  
PaulN : 12:48 pm
If the contract is 4 year at 54 mil and 35 guaranteed, that is bad enough, but acceptable, 17 mil with all of it guaranteed is a contract that the Giants would be out of their fucking minds to offer and I don't think they are out of their minds.
There is no hiding  
PaulN : 12:50 pm
54 guaranteed, bonus or other wise, it would be insanity if that is the contract and a HORRIBLE signing.
hey we are set at defensive end, this is a killer D  
gtt350 : 12:53 pm
we get a LB and we're off
JPP did post a snapchat this AM  
nyjuggernaut2 : 1:00 pm
Of him in a dr office with his agent. Perhaps getting a physical prior to signing. Also was in Jamaica yesterday and flew back to NY early this AM, and based of his snaps he wasn't too pleased to have left his vacation.
rappaport nfl network  
Chip : 1:00 pm
saying 4 year deal. My guess is 65 mil with 35 mil guaranteed.
Some of you worried about the "money"  
Chris684 : 1:00 pm
are not realistic about where this team is right now.

You're looking at probably a (tops) 3 year window with Eli right now.

With this move they have effectively locked up all major players on the defensive side of the football through that window.

Let JPP walk and you are then trying to replace arguably the top 2 way DE in the league. Easier said than done, and everyone knows the value the Giants place on this position anyway. They don't let top DEs in their prime leave.

This team is right there, the goal now is to string together playoff appearances and hopefully let Eli do his thing when he gets there.
JPP  
stretch234 : 1:02 pm
Even if 54M is accurate, which i am hesitant that is 13.5M guaranteed per year. If you take 30 for a SB that is 7.5M per year. That leaves 24M. You give him roster bonus totaling 4 (1 per year). that leaves you salary.

If you structure 4M in 17 and 11M in 2018 that gets you to 42M.

You do the same verbiage as Vernon. 11M guaranteed on 3rd day of 2019.

It saves money in 17, the 18 number is manageable and you then get to 2019

It is not that hard
Absolutely necessary signing  
RetroJint : 1:02 pm
JPP gets more guaranteed money than Vernon. Righteous as far as I'm concerned. The league knows the value of the guy. The Cowboys were hoping they wouldn't have to face him this season, at least as a Giant.


Can't fault Reese. He got it done , paying what needed to be paid. He will have a leather noose tightening around his sacks as he begins deliberations for '18 , but right now, it's '17 that matters.

So here is the scorecard:

QB
RB
WR +
TE +
OL
DL -
LB -
DB
SP -

Minus grades at D-Line & LB presuming loss of Hankins & Robinson, respectively. Are they better? That's for you to decide .
RE: I kept telling everyone  
Jay in Toronto : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 13396484 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
that my source kept saying they were closing in.

Does this re-cement me as a certified asshat in addition to being a certified asshole?


I think you'll have to ask all the asshole asshole-certifiers at BBI.
Great News  
Rflairr : 1:06 pm
Now trade for Joe Thomas
RE: In what world are we not in a win now mode????  
arcarsenal : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 13396643 Keith said:
Quote:
Because our OL was bad last year? The Giants 100% believe they are contenders this year.


Yup. NYG are trying to push for one more SB before the Eli window closes. I think it's obvious. We're all in right now.
M.S. : 1:14 pm  
M.S. : 1:14 pm : link

...but sometimes ya gotta do it.

And sometimes ya gotta say good-bye to old friends.

Johnathan Hankins... so long it's been good to know you.
What is this about?  
Tom [Giants fan] : 1:17 pm
Jason Pierre-Paul‏Verified account @UDWJPP 1h1 hour ago
That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong.
So I guess we're all on the 'signed' side?  
jcn56 : 1:18 pm
Not much doubt that the terms are at least agreed to?
Where  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:27 pm
are folks seeing the $54M ($17M per year) figure?

No one has tweeted that out.
so if this isnt true, shouldnt this be removed from the sticky?  
GMAN4LIFE : 1:27 pm
,.
RE: Where  
halfback20 : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 13396791 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are folks seeing the $54M ($17M per year) figure?

No one has tweeted that out.


Espns mobile app says that is per Schefter
ESPN  
PaulN : 1:34 pm
Is not reporting any figures, only saying what we already heard.
RE: RE: Where  
Rocky369 : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 13396799 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 13396791 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are folks seeing the $54M ($17M per year) figure?

No one has tweeted that out.



Espns mobile app says that is per Schefter


which explains the snapchat of JPP at the doctor's office with his agent.
RE: RE: Where  
Steve in Greenwich : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 13396799 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 13396791 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are folks seeing the $54M ($17M per year) figure?

No one has tweeted that out.



Espns mobile app says that is per Schefter

Rotoworld quotes those numbers to Schefter as well, but I never saw any tweets or what not from Schefter to back the numbers up, unless he mentioned it on air. I'd be skeptical about any JPP news coming from Schefter after their history, and with Duggan hedging the numbers that were reported and no one else really running with that number, I think it very well may be incorrect.
Would love it if he signed but those aren't the numbers.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:36 pm
*Crosses fingers*
RE: Dan Duggan  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.

Yet again, you're wrong. The non-guaranteed matters also as long as he's on the roster and under contract. I don't know why you seem to think that players only get paid the guaranteed portion.
Here  
PaulN : 1:41 pm
Is what I see on ESPN.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: ESPN  
halfback20 : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 13396807 PaulN said:
Quote:
Is not reporting any figures, only saying what we already heard.

Mobile app had the 17 per and 54 gtd earlier. I didnt screenshot it tho
there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1
are no contract figures on Schefter's twitter account.
I see it now  
PaulN : 1:45 pm : link
If you watch the film with the attachment above it reports those figures, shit if true.
RE: RE: ESPN  
Tyrion : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 13396828 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 13396807 PaulN said:


Quote:


Is not reporting any figures, only saying what we already heard.


Mobile app had the 17 per and 54 gtd earlier. I didnt screenshot it tho


I was seeing the same thing earlier.
Hit the link  
PaulN : 1:45 pm : link
I sent and wait until the video starts, it shows those figures.
Its on  
PaulN : 1:46 pm : link
After the 30 sec. ad.
I'm glad he has signed  
Rjanyg : 1:50 pm : link
Hopefully a good deal for both parties. Not sure I want both Geno and Johnson at QB. I'm sure they will only keep one
...  
Josh in the City : 1:55 pm : link
Quote:
@art_stapleton
Hearing Jason Pierre-Paul is expected at #Giants facility at some point today, so, again, agreement is in place. Anticipated signing to come
RE: I'm glad he has signed  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 13396855 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Hopefully a good deal for both parties. Not sure I want both Geno and Johnson at QB. I'm sure they will only keep one


No risk with Geno. He could be as temporary as Josh Freeman was.
He hasn't signed yet...  
Slade : 2:00 pm : link
The proposal is indeed lucrative... but incentive laden.
slade  
Rocky369 : 2:02 pm : link
Shefty needs to borrow your eraser.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:03 pm : link
Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago

JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.
RE: He hasn't signed yet...  
Jay on the Island : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 13396880 Slade said:
Quote:
The proposal is indeed lucrative... but incentive laden.

Thanks Slade. Have you heard if they are going to focus on any particular FA now that they cleared some cap room>
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:03 pm : link
Art Stapleton‏Verified account @art_stapleton 13m13 minutes ago

Hearing Jason Pierre-Paul is expected at #Giants facility at some point today, so, again, agreement is in place. Anticipated signing to come
RE: ...  
Kevin in Annapolis : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago

JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.


That is wild, a lot of guys unlucky with injuries, but still.
RE: ...  
MetsAreBack : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago

JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.



Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.
RE: ...  
David in LA : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago

JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.


It's so messed up that our 1st guy to get a 2nd long term deal blew up his hand. We had unusually shitty luck.
RE: RE: ...  
Kevin in Annapolis : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 13396895 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago

JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.




Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.


And Nicks
RE: RE: Dan Duggan  
Big Rick in FL : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 13396823 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.


Yet again, you're wrong. The non-guaranteed matters also as long as he's on the roster and under contract. I don't know why you seem to think that players only get paid the guaranteed portion.


Because he's probably never going to see the end of the contract. Just like most free agent signings in the NFL.
RE: RE: ...  
adamg : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 13396895 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago

JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.




Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.


If you look through the list, you can't really point to any mistakes on not re-signing guys, and it's virtually all due to injury:

Wilson, Amukamara, Nicks, Phillips, and Ross are the players in question.

And based on the beat reporters', it sounds like that percentage is about to be changed significantly: Pugh, Beckham, and Apple all seem to be ripe for second contracts (unless they too fall the way of ill-health). Flowers is still in limbo.
RE: RE: RE: Dan Duggan  
Big Rick in FL : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 13396901 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 13396823 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.


Yet again, you're wrong. The non-guaranteed matters also as long as he's on the roster and under contract. I don't know why you seem to think that players only get paid the guaranteed portion.



Because he's probably never going to see the end of the contract. Just like most free agent signings in the NFL.


Not to mention bonuses & incentives. We have no clue how that's broken down. Everytime we first see a contract it looks huge. Then the actual numbers come out and it isn't nearly as big as originally thought.
RE: ...  
Rory : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago

JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.


You think that factor has to weigh a bit on Reese's decision to stay committed to him over the years.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
David in LA : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 13396910 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 13396895 MetsAreBack said:


Quote:


In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago

JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.




Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.



If you look through the list, you can't really point to any mistakes on not re-signing guys, and it's virtually all due to injury:

Wilson, Amukamara, Nicks, Phillips, and Ross are the players in question.

And based on the beat reporters', it sounds like that percentage is about to be changed significantly: Pugh, Beckham, and Apple all seem to be ripe for second contracts (unless they too fall the way of ill-health). Flowers is still in limbo.


Ross just wasn't that good IMO. He was an ok pick. Steve Smith wasn't a first, but still, he should have been a Giant for a long time.
Reese  
PaulN : 2:25 pm : link
Has made some bad draft picks, especially in the later rounds, but everyone does, the problem recently of coarse is the offensive line, and with Eli as the franchise QB and him getting older now, it is imperative to have a good offensive line.

But overall Reese has done a decent job, the biggest problem overall has been injuries, no doubt there has been too much bad luck. But we have to hope that the luck has changed and hope that Flowers works hard, which I doubt he has, and that Fluker works his ass off, if that happens and Pugh and Richburg improve a little and stay healthy, who knows, maybe we can make it 3 for 3 against the pats, we are the only ones that seem to be capable of beating them.
Reese  
AcidTest : 2:26 pm : link
isn't an idiot. He's going to protect himself and the organization. My guess is that they have some kind of "out" after two or maybe three years, just as Eli's career is ending. This is done to give us one final chance at a SB with these players before their careers end, and to not undue the $200M we spent on defense last year.
Meant  
AcidTest : 2:27 pm : link
undo.
My issue with JPP is his ability to stay on the field...I hope there  
That’s Gold, Jerry : 2:27 pm : link
is something in the contract with respect to that. No question he is a good player but can he stay on the field?
RE: RE: ...  
Jesse B : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 13396895 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago

JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.




Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.


Hakeem nicks and prince anukamara as well.
JPP is in the Giants building now  
SimpleMan : 2:34 pm : link
from Tom Rock Twitter. Should be signing the deal soon.
4 years/$62 million  
bigblue12 : 2:37 pm : link
up to $66m with $40 million guaranteed per Ian Rapoport
Terms  
Saos1n : 2:38 pm : link
Quote:
#Giants pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul signed a 4-year contract worth $62M base – up $66M – with $40M guaranteed, source said. Big-time 💰💰
Should  
Jon in NYC : 2:38 pm : link
free up some significant money, assuming it is structured well.
Per Rapoport  
Saos1n : 2:38 pm : link
.
Wow that's  
ryanmkeane : 2:39 pm : link
actually pretty good for Giants. 15 and change per season, only 40M guaranteed. Not bad!
Seems like a fair deal  
Heisenberg : 2:40 pm : link
.
Alooooot of money.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:40 pm : link
Hope he can hold up these next 4 years. I am happy it's 4 years and not a day more than that, at least. Still, alot of money. Hope he can get home alittle more often next season.
Didn't Raanan recently say they weren't close on a deal?  
Stan in LA : 2:41 pm : link
He was 100% off then...
4 years is the right length  
spike : 2:41 pm : link
up to his age 32 season
Let's Go!  
adamg : 2:41 pm : link
It's  
AcidTest : 2:42 pm : link
probably structured so that after year three, there's very little cap hit. Depending on the exact terms, it seems fair for both sides.
RE: Didn't Raanan recently say they weren't close on a deal?  
adamg : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 13396990 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
He was 100% off then...


Yeah. He also said BMarsh wouldn't be signed here.
so the  
spike : 2:42 pm : link
JPP and Vernon bookend will continue for 4 seasons, which should be the ELI WINDOW.
Contract seems very similar to Calais Campbell (31 YO) + extra gtd $  
Eric on Li : 2:43 pm : link
which makes sense since JPP had the leverage of the tag. Fair deal all the way around for both sides. Now get Hank signed.
RE: Didn't Raanan recently say they weren't close on a deal?  
Heisenberg : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 13396990 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
He was 100% off then...


I think that was over a week ago.
RE: RE: Didn't Raanan recently say they weren't close on a deal?  
Stan in LA : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 13396995 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 13396990 Stan in LA said:


Quote:


He was 100% off then...



Yeah. He also said BMarsh wouldn't be signed here.


He's been nailing it!
Geesh, you'd think that the fans had to pay JPP.  
SB 42 and 46 and ? : 4:01 pm : link
Well, maybe season ticket holders will have to pay some.

It's not even the owners' money, at least not out of pocket. The Giants annual revenue is almost a half a billion dollars and under two hundred thousand goes to the cost of players. The owners are already wealthy and they want to win just as much as the fans.

Besides JPP's sacks, it's also his batted down passes and the help that Vernon, on the other side of the line, gets because they can't double both ends. Vernon had only a half a sack in the last five games of the season without JPP, including Green Bay.

It's a gamble that his health and productivity stay high, but you gamble on all the players. If you want to stop Brady and Rodgers, you have to have pressure on them. If you want to stop Dak and Zeke, and win at least one against the 'Boys, you have to have players equally good lined up against them.

I'm already excited about seeing this defense back on the field.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Dan Duggan  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 13396913 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 13396901 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 13396823 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.


Yet again, you're wrong. The non-guaranteed matters also as long as he's on the roster and under contract. I don't know why you seem to think that players only get paid the guaranteed portion.



Because he's probably never going to see the end of the contract. Just like most free agent signings in the NFL.



Not to mention bonuses & incentives. We have no clue how that's broken down. Everytime we first see a contract it looks huge. Then the actual numbers come out and it isn't nearly as big as originally thought.

Doesn't change the fact that you're wrong. It's not just the guaranteed dollars that matter. Milton did a good job of detailing how the first three years of a large multiyear contract are the most important thing, much more than the guaranteed/non-guaranteed breakdown.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:42 pm : link
"Big News Friday"?
