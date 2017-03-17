Giants & JPP agree to long term deal! Josh in the City : 11:21 am @RapSheet

The #Giants and star pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract, source said. Huge.

WOW! Didn't expect that so soon ZogZerg : 11:22 am : link Can't wait to see the numbers...

Awesome ij_reilly : 11:23 am : link I anticipate a cap hit around $10 million, freeing up $7 million.



Nice Hammer : 11:24 am : link I didn't expect this, but am very pleased that I was wrong.

good stuff gidiefor : Mod : 11:24 am : : 11:24 am : link Hankins soon to follow!

Hallelujah! Klaatu : 11:25 am : link Ford's in his flivver, all's right with the world.

Fake news.... TheGhostofBlueGuy : 11:25 am : link ...this is nowhere on the Internet

Nice. Keith : 11:25 am : link I'm expecting a very similar deal to Vernon which will make his cap hit around 12M and save the Giants 5M.

OV's first year cap hit was around $11 million ij_reilly : 11:25 am : link Why would JPP's be higher?





Fuck yes!!! BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:25 am : link 7 Mil in cap space. Lets go get Hankins back for 1 year.

RE: who/what is Rap Sheet JoeMoney19 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: And do they have any credibility?

It's Ian Rapoport. In comment 13396390 Greg from LI said:It's Ian Rapoport.

RE: who/what is Rap Sheet BleedingBlue2 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: And do they have any credibility?



Ian Rapoport from NFL Network In comment 13396390 Greg from LI said:Ian Rapoport from NFL Network

RE: who/what is Rap Sheet bceagle05 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: And do they have any credibility?



I believe it's Ian Rapaport, so it should be legit. In comment 13396390 Greg from LI said:I believe it's Ian Rapaport, so it should be legit.

Outstanding! Mdgiantsfan : 11:27 am : link ... looking fwd to seeing the numbers!

This is excellent news RinR : 11:27 am : link Made my Friday. now get Hankins back in the fold.

confirmed by Beat reporters gidiefor : Mod : 11:28 am : : 11:28 am : link Josh - you beat them by 5 minutes : )

As usual, BBI is ahead of most of the beat guys ZogZerg : 11:30 am : link Great Job!

Really good news. Heisenberg : 11:30 am : link Now lets get Hank done.

Nice! Cenotaph : 11:32 am : link Drop JT Thomas, maybe we can bring back Hankins/Robinson. That should be it for significant moves until the draft I think, maybe fill in some depth here and there (or replace Hank or a LB if we don't re-sign).

A St. Patty's day miracle? Emil : 11:32 am : link Time to go celebrate



Great news!

I took a screen shot of Rappaports twitter Giants86 : 11:32 am : link

Great news!!! Now lets get Robinson and Hankins back.

- ( seems legit!!Great news!!! Now lets get Robinson and Hankins back. Link - ( New Window

RE: Reese djstat : 11:34 am : link

Quote: Is finally awake! Reese has been awake for a long time. Two super bowls, his work last year and drafting since 2013. You are waking up it seems. In comment 13396375 spike said:Reese has been awake for a long time. Two super bowls, his work last year and drafting since 2013. You are waking up it seems.

RE: RE: Awesome djstat : 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13396383 ij_reilly said:





Quote:





I anticipate a cap hit around $10 million, freeing up $7 million.







Highly doubtful. Expect something closer to $13-14mm freeing up around $3-4mm. Based on? In comment 13396388 Josh in the City said:Based on?

yeah, now....... 'stay woke'! idiotsavant : 11:34 am : link ''Reese

spike : 11:22 am : link : reply



Is finally awake!''

I was surprised more people didn't pick up on this hitdog42 : 11:34 am : link In defenderdawgs Wednesday reading thread.... when I posted about it in the evening

This should free up some $ SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:35 am : link to possibly get Hankins back on a one year deal, provided they want him back & Hankins faces reality.

just saw that on my espn news feed GMAN4LIFE : 11:35 am : link .

RE: Worth Canton : 11:35 am : link

Quote: about $17MM/yr with $54MM guaranteed. Don't know breakdown yet.

Holy shit he got PAID In comment 13396442 Josh in the City said:Holy shit he got PAID

Yes!!! HoustonGiant : 11:35 am : link I think Reese is good, not Acorsi, but good. I think he tried too hard to get value and "huge upside" people before. Now he's sticking to known quantities.



Happy St. Patty's day to JPP!!!

RE: A St. Patty's day miracle? JoeMoney19 : 11:36 am : link

Quote: Time to go celebrate



Great news!

An excessively tame celebration, ideally. In comment 13396434 Emil said:An excessively tame celebration, ideally.

That is a LOT of freakin' money, shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:37 am : link but I don't have a problem with it for 1 simple reason...



they've decided to go all in for the last few seasons of Eli Manning's career.

Not sure how accurate but... kelsto811 : 11:37 am : link Quote: SportsCenter‏Verified account

@SportsCenter



Following

More

The Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a 4-year deal expected to be about $17M/year with about $54M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter.

17M / year; $54 guaranteed. 4 year contract Anando : 11:37 am : link So 4 year contract with essentially first three years guaranteed.

Glad to see him back Biteymax22 : 11:37 am : link But looking at the numbers it doesn't look like we'll be clearing up the cap space we hoped. This is probably good bye to Hank.

I had that overall dollar value, Keith : 11:38 am : link but the guarnateed is very high. Giants taking some risk with JPP, I'd think they have an out after 3 years without much of a hit.

RE: prediction: djstat : 11:39 am : link

Quote: 4 years, $65M, $42.5M guaranteed WOW In comment 13396424 area junc said:WOW

I don't think you'll see a lot of cap relief from that jcn56 : 11:39 am : link but I am glad to see JPP is sticking around. I just hope he stays motivated, when that guy is on he's a force to be reckoned with.

17 mil a year? prdave73 : 11:39 am : link Yea right.. better not be..

... kelsto811 : 11:39 am : link Quote: Long-term deal for Jason Pierre-Paul will surely reduce his 2017 cap hit and open up space for Giants to do more free-agent work. They still want DT Johnathan Hankins back but have not been willing/able to meet his price. It's possible this changes that, though I wouldn't assume it automatically does.



Dan Graziano, ESPN Staff Writer

Yeah this is going to clear a few million, Keith : 11:39 am : link maybe 2-3 probably. Enough to sign Robinson.

What is to get excited about Mr. Nickels : 11:39 am : link if he is still making 17 mill per? This just increases our risk. Unless it's backloaded.. we desperately needed the cap space to get Hankins back (and Robinson.)

RE: 17 mil a year? Victor in CT : 11:41 am : link

Quote: Yea right.. better not be..



really. how would a $17 MM cap hit for 4 years be better than for 1 year?



But let's see the details before coming to any conclusions In comment 13396471 prdave73 said:really. how would a $17 MM cap hit for 4 years be better than for 1 year?But let's see the details before coming to any conclusions

RE: RE: A St. Patty's day miracle? Emil : 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13396434 Emil said:





Quote:





Time to go celebrate



Great news!





An excessively tame celebration, ideally.



Indeed.



I would imagine JPP feels a lot of satisfaction right now and has learned a lot from the past. In comment 13396455 JoeMoney19 said:Indeed.I would imagine JPP feels a lot of satisfaction right now and has learned a lot from the past.

I'm glad he's back. Mr. Bungle : 11:41 am : link JPP and Vernon need to generate consistent edge pressure to make this defense really work.

I kept telling everyone ThatLimerickGuy : 11:41 am : link that my source kept saying they were closing in.



Does this re-cement me as a certified asshat in addition to being a certified asshole?

RE: I took a screen shot of Rappaports twitter FranknWeezer : 11:42 am : link

Quote: seems legit!!

Great news!!! Now lets get Robinson and Hankins back. Link - ( New Window )



Agree. Re-sign both of them and let's move on to the draft. Or re-sign Robinson and use the Hankins $ to go ahead and extend somebody who's deal is ending next year. In comment 13396436 Giants86 said:Agree. Re-sign both of them and let's move on to the draft. Or re-sign Robinson and use the Hankins $ to go ahead and extend somebody who's deal is ending next year.

Blowing off his hand Jolly Blue Giant : 11:42 am : link Actually made him money! I think he made more by getting this contract plus the last two years than he would have if he signed the original (60 million?) deal that was on the table before his accident.

RE: I kept telling everyone Canton : 11:43 am : link

Quote: that my source kept saying they were closing in.



Does this re-cement me as a certified asshat in addition to being a certified asshole?



I'm sure someone will toss your salad In comment 13396484 ThatLimerickGuy said:I'm sure someone will toss your salad

Overall number looks right, Keith : 11:43 am : link but gtd looks real high. Is this confirmed?

RE: . bceagle05 : 11:43 am : link

Quote: This feels like a mistake.



Thanks, I didn't want to be that guy. I respect that they're going all in for Eli's last couple of years though. In comment 13396485 Danny Kanell said:Thanks, I didn't want to be that guy. I respect that they're going all in for Eli's last couple of years though.

RE: Blowing off his hand Josh in the City : 11:44 am : link

Quote: Actually made him money! I think he made more by getting this contract plus the last two years than he would have if he signed the original (60 million?) deal that was on the table before his accident.



For him to work as hard as he did and come back the way he did, he will have earned every penny IMO. The amount of BBI'ers, reporters, and even professional scouts who completely wrote him off after that accident was astounding. He proved [almost] everyone wrong. Happy for him. In comment 13396488 Jolly Blue Giant said:For him to work as hard as he did and come back the way he did, he will have earned every penny IMO. The amount of BBI'ers, reporters, and even professional scouts who completely wrote him off after that accident was astounding. He proved [almost] everyone wrong. Happy for him.

RE: What is to get excited about Emil : 11:45 am : link

Quote: if he is still making 17 mill per? This just increases our risk. Unless it's backloaded.. we desperately needed the cap space to get Hankins back (and Robinson.)



Don't think either are coming back actually.



Hankins asking price is too high and the Giants probably want a real three tech DT anyway.



I like Robinson, but you can find LBs that can cover in the draft. Also, this class is loaded at safety. Drafting another one allows you to put Collins in the box more or at LB in the nickel package. In comment 13396476 Mr. Nickels said:Don't think either are coming back actually.Hankins asking price is too high and the Giants probably want a real three tech DT anyway.I like Robinson, but you can find LBs that can cover in the draft. Also, this class is loaded at safety. Drafting another one allows you to put Collins in the box more or at LB in the nickel package.

Is he kidding? pjcas18 : 11:46 am : link Quote: Jason Pierre-Paul‏Verified account @UDWJPP 43s43 seconds ago



That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong.

0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes



wow! kelsto811 : 11:46 am : link Quote: Jason Pierre-Paul‏Verified account @UDWJPP 1m1 minute ago

More

That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong.

RE: I kept telling everyone Rocky369 : 11:47 am : link

Quote: that my source kept saying they were closing in.



Does this re-cement me as a certified asshat in addition to being a certified asshole?



I'd say you're certifiable. In comment 13396484 ThatLimerickGuy said:I'd say you're certifiable.

Uh oh. Maybe just the terms reported are wrong? Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:47 am : : 11:47 am : link ?

weird. other sources Heisenberg : 11:47 am : link seemed to have confirmed this

RE: Uh oh. Maybe just the terms reported are wrong? jcn56 : 11:48 am : link

Quote: ?



Dunno, but 'ain't signed nothing' doesn't seem to imply a problem with terms... In comment 13396529 Bold Ruler said:Dunno, but 'ain't signed nothing' doesn't seem to imply a problem with terms...

That's definitely his real account. Devon : 11:49 am : link I'd assume he's joking about he hasn't yet actually physically signed the deal yet.

$17 million per year? The_Boss : 11:49 am : link That can't be real, right? Eli, OV, JPP would be consuming​ a pretty high % of the cap.

If he actually got $54M gtd, he should be finding the fastest safe jcn56 : 11:50 am : link vehicle he can get himself to the offices with and sign that fucker pronto. I like JPP, but that's about as much money as one guy can make given the circumstances.

Maybe AcidTest : 11:51 am : link they've reached an agreement, but he hasn't formally signed the contract. OTOH, why would he even get on Twitter and make such a statement if that was true?

Glad he's back montanagiant : 11:52 am : link Ridiculous what we paid

He hates Shefter GiantsRage2007 : 11:52 am : link Thats the answer

. Danny Kanell : 11:53 am : link Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.

That is a lot of dough GiantTuff1 : 11:53 am : link was hoping it'd be lower than that.



The guaranteed money alone is $13.5M per year if true... how low can his base salary possibly be in the first 2-3 years... under $1M?... then inflate the final number to like $30M, and essentially 3 year deal?

RE: That is a lot of dough Keith : 11:55 am : link

Quote: was hoping it'd be lower than that.



The guaranteed money alone is $13.5M per year if true... how low can his base salary possibly be in the first 2-3 years... under $1M?... then inflate the final number to like $30M, and essentially 3 year deal?



Guaranteed doesn't mean signing bonus, they are different. They guaranteed his salary for a portion of it. In comment 13396561 GiantTuff1 said:Guaranteed doesn't mean signing bonus, they are different. They guaranteed his salary for a portion of it.

RE: $17 million per year? AcidTest : 11:56 am : link

Quote: That can't be real, right? Eli, OV, JPP would be consuming​ a pretty high % of the cap.



Agreed. Part of the reason for a new deal was to lower his cap number for this year, which is $17M on the FT. This deal apparently pays him $17M this year, so it wouldn't free up any more cap space. In comment 13396542 The_Boss said:Agreed. Part of the reason for a new deal was to lower his cap number for this year, which is $17M on the FT. This deal apparently pays him $17M this year, so it wouldn't free up any more cap space.

RE: . Josh in the City : 11:56 am : link

Quote: Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.



How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake! In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this amistake!

JPP in denying it.... Jeff : 11:58 am : link It’s important to note that this is just a reported deal, though, because JPP himself says he has not signed anything.

Follow

Jason Pierre-Paul ✔ @UDWJPP

What the heck is people talking about I ain't sign nothing.

11:43 AM - 17 Mar 2017

1,086 1,086 Retweets 663 663 likes

Follow

Jason Pierre-Paul ✔ @UDWJPP

That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong.

11:45 AM - 17 Mar 2017

422 422 Retweets 345 345 likes

RE: RE: . Danny Kanell : 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.







How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake!



That's not over paying by a little. I'd rather just give him the $17M tag on a 1 year deal. In comment 13396579 Josh in the City said:That's not over paying by a little. I'd rather just give him the $17M tag on a 1 year deal.

Canty just announced that Geno Smith was signed, idiotsavant : 11:58 am : link sticky someobody this shit





over/under on days until JPP throws his ass in the Hot Tub

. kelsto811 : 11:59 am : link Quote: Art Stapleton‏Verified account @art_stapleton 45s46 seconds ago

More

#Giants and JPP have agreement. Confident in that.

He has not signed contract yet.

I expect @UDWJPP responding to those saying he "signed"

How much guaranteed money is signing bonus? ij_reilly : 11:59 am : link Anyone have the breakdown of guaranteed money, signing bonus versus guaranteed salary?



JPP stretch234 : 12:00 pm : link Until you see the actual breakdown of guaranteed money it means nothing.



What is the SB, what salary is guaranteed, when is the salary guaranteed.

JPP Tweet SimpleMan : 12:00 pm : link " Jason Pierre-Paul‏Verified account @UDWJPP 13m13 minutes ago



That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong."



You can easily call that much guaranteed money, if it's true, a Devon : 12:00 pm : link mistake given JPP's health history. It's hardly an out there claim.



People constantly say we're not in win-now mode to defend other moves. If not in win-now mode, you don't lock yourself into that for this player.

RE: RE: RE: . Josh in the City : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396579 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.







How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake!







That's not over paying by a little. I'd rather just give him the $17M tag on a 1 year deal.



And then go through this entire dance (and owe him even more money) next year? That would be very shortsighted. In comment 13396586 Danny Kanell said:And then go through this entire dance (and owe him even more money) next year? That would be very shortsighted.

RE: You can easily call that much guaranteed money, if it's true, a Josh in the City : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: mistake given JPP's health history. It's hardly an out there claim.



People constantly say we're not in win-now mode to defend other moves. If not in win-now mode, you don't lock yourself into that for this player.



Looking at Eli's age and trajectory and based on every move we've made this offseason, it's obvious to anyone with a brain that we're in win now mode. Not really a question. In comment 13396598 Devon said:Looking at Eli's age and trajectory and based on every move we've made this offseason, it's obvious to anyone with a brain that we're in win now mode. Not really a question.

RE: RE: RE: . montanagiant : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396579 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.







How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake!







That's not over paying by a little. I'd rather just give him the $17M tag on a 1 year deal.

Yeah I don't get it, just keep him on the one year deal, spend the year trying to get a longterm one. We have other avenues to free up money if needed In comment 13396586 Danny Kanell said:Yeah I don't get it, just keep him on the one year deal, spend the year trying to get a longterm one. We have other avenues to free up money if needed

I agree with Danny 17 mil Vegas Steve : 12:04 pm : link is way too much for JPP. Sorry but his production doesn't match that salary.



Now I hear we are going to sign Geno... Say it isn't so Joe!!



JR has lost his mind if the Geno signing is true

Not to speak for him, Keith : 12:04 pm : link but his point is probably that they will have a better idea next year if he's worth it.



The gtd money is a TON for a 4 year deal, you can't deny that and I'm somoene that really wnated JPP signed.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . Danny Kanell : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396586 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13396579 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





In comment 13396560 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





Here's hoping it isn't true. That contract would be - in my humble opinion - a big mistake.







How can it be a big mistake? What were you hoping to get a premier DE for? MAYBE $1-2mm less per year? And he's 28 years old, in the prime of his career, proved he can be elite in this defensive system, and it seems to only be guaranteed for the first 3 years. This signing was a must and even if we overpay by a little there is simply no way you can call this a big mistake!







That's not over paying by a little. I'd rather just give him the $17M tag on a 1 year deal.







And then go through this entire dance (and owe him even more money) next year? That would be very shortsighted.



Listen, I like JPP and I hope it works out. But there's a big difference in guaranteeing a player with legit health issues $54M over $17M. Would we end up going through this dance again? Maybe, maybe not. Maybe after 1 more season, we realize his value isn't $17M a season anymore (I don't even think it is now) and we use that $34M we saved in 2018 and 2019 towards areas of need. That's ALOT of money! In comment 13396601 Josh in the City said:Listen, I like JPP and I hope it works out. But there's a big difference in guaranteeing a player with legit health issues $54M over $17M. Would we end up going through this dance again? Maybe, maybe not. Maybe after 1 more season, we realize his value isn't $17M a season anymore (I don't even think it is now) and we use that $34M we saved in 2018 and 2019 towards areas of need. That's ALOT of money!

Dan Duggan Big Rick in FL : 12:07 pm : link Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.

RE: RE: You can easily call that much guaranteed money, if it's true, a Devon : 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396598 Devon said:





Quote:





mistake given JPP's health history. It's hardly an out there claim.



People constantly say we're not in win-now mode to defend other moves. If not in win-now mode, you don't lock yourself into that for this player.







Looking at Eli's age and trajectory and based on every move we've made this offseason, it's obvious to anyone with a brain that we're in win now mode. Not really a question.



Look at the OL and seriously tell yourself that again. No clear win now team is starting the dreck we are at three spots, with a QB with a shot internal clock.



If anything, the Giants are in purgatory, neither win-now nor long term building, which makes giving JPP that much guaranteed even more suspect (and I say that as someone who wanted him back). In comment 13396605 Josh in the City said:Look at the OL and seriously tell yourself that again. No clear win now team is starting the dreck we are at three spots, with a QB with a shot internal clock.If anything, the Giants are in purgatory, neither win-now nor long term building, which makes giving JPP that much guaranteed even more suspect (and I say that as someone who wanted him back).

Can we wait for the real numbers? arcarsenal : 12:13 pm : link I feel like we're getting too far ahead of ourselves here and are discussing numbers that probably aren't accurate.



When all the contract details come out, it'll be easier to analyze.

In what world are we not in a win now mode???? Keith : 12:13 pm : link Because our OL was bad last year? The Giants 100% believe they are contenders this year.

RE: In what world are we not in a win now mode???? pjcas18 : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: Because our OL was bad last year? The Giants 100% believe they are contenders this year.



Agree 100%.



In comment 13396643 Keith said:Agree 100%.

Danny it's a fair point Josh in the City : 12:24 pm : link I think where we disagree is on JPP's worth today. I think he proved he's still an elite DE in this league (even with 7 fingers) and that's just what elite DE's command.

RE: Dan Duggan therealmf : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.



You keep saying that Quote: Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters. I don't understand what you are saying.



Non-guaranteed salary/bonus does count against the cap when they are earned. The only time that non-guaranteed is not counted against the cap is if the player is released and has yet to be paid.



Now if you are referring to the last year or two of a multi year contract of a soon to be released player I'd agree with you. But if JPP has non-guaranteed salary in the first two years of the contract your statement is wrong. That money will count against the cap if he is on the team. In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:You keep saying thatI don't understand what you are saying.Non-guaranteed salary/bonus does count against the cap when they are earned. The only time that non-guaranteed is not counted against the cap is if the player is released and has yet to be paid.Now if you are referring to the last year or two of a multi year contract of a soon to be released player I'd agree with you. But if JPP has non-guaranteed salary in the first two years of the contract your statement is wrong. That money will count against the cap if he is on the team.

Hope it isn't true.... Doomster : 12:30 pm : link Worst comes to worst, you pay him the 17M this year, and plan for life without him next....

Hope it isn't true.... Doomster : 12:31 pm : link Worst comes to worst, you pay him the 17M this year, and plan for life without him next....

RE: Dan Duggan ron mexico : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.



The guaranteed amount matters a lot, but you have to look at the entire structure In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:The guaranteed amount matters a lot, but you have to look at the entire structure

Glad this got done Torrag : 12:33 pm : link Finish the sentence...



People constantly say we're not in win-now mode ...



...were wrong.



Now we wait and see the actual contract numbers so we can assess the impact on this years cap.

RE: RE: That is a lot of dough ron mexico : 12:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396561 GiantTuff1 said:





Quote:





was hoping it'd be lower than that.



The guaranteed money alone is $13.5M per year if true... how low can his base salary possibly be in the first 2-3 years... under $1M?... then inflate the final number to like $30M, and essentially 3 year deal?







Guaranteed doesn't mean signing bonus, they are different. They guaranteed his salary for a portion of it.



Signing bonus is part of the guaranteed amount.

For example if the the signing bonus is 25mm then the remaining guarantees are 29mm (assuming 54mm guaranteed) In comment 13396569 Keith said:Signing bonus is part of the guaranteed amount.For example if the the signing bonus is 25mm then the remaining guarantees are 29mm (assuming 54mm guaranteed)

the guaranteed fkap : 12:36 pm : link matters a whole lot if 54 mil is accurate. that figure would be insane.

I keep looking at the OV contract as a template ij_reilly : 12:39 pm : link That contract has a first year (2016) cap hit of $13 million according to SportTrac.



I guess the JPP cap hit could come in around that number. I hope not.



There is no way 50 million guarenteed is right. est1986 : 12:41 pm : link Glad he is locked up. My guess is 4 for 65 (35 gtd).

Bad deal if 17 mill 32_Razor : 12:43 pm : link Too much money

We all agree PaulN : 12:48 pm : link If the contract is 4 year at 54 mil and 35 guaranteed, that is bad enough, but acceptable, 17 mil with all of it guaranteed is a contract that the Giants would be out of their fucking minds to offer and I don't think they are out of their minds.

There is no hiding PaulN : 12:50 pm : link 54 guaranteed, bonus or other wise, it would be insanity if that is the contract and a HORRIBLE signing.

hey we are set at defensive end, this is a killer D gtt350 : 12:53 pm : link we get a LB and we're off

JPP did post a snapchat this AM nyjuggernaut2 : 1:00 pm : link Of him in a dr office with his agent. Perhaps getting a physical prior to signing. Also was in Jamaica yesterday and flew back to NY early this AM, and based of his snaps he wasn't too pleased to have left his vacation.

rappaport nfl network Chip : 1:00 pm : link saying 4 year deal. My guess is 65 mil with 35 mil guaranteed.

Some of you worried about the "money" Chris684 : 1:00 pm : link are not realistic about where this team is right now.



You're looking at probably a (tops) 3 year window with Eli right now.



With this move they have effectively locked up all major players on the defensive side of the football through that window.



Let JPP walk and you are then trying to replace arguably the top 2 way DE in the league. Easier said than done, and everyone knows the value the Giants place on this position anyway. They don't let top DEs in their prime leave.



This team is right there, the goal now is to string together playoff appearances and hopefully let Eli do his thing when he gets there.

JPP stretch234 : 1:02 pm : link Even if 54M is accurate, which i am hesitant that is 13.5M guaranteed per year. If you take 30 for a SB that is 7.5M per year. That leaves 24M. You give him roster bonus totaling 4 (1 per year). that leaves you salary.



If you structure 4M in 17 and 11M in 2018 that gets you to 42M.



You do the same verbiage as Vernon. 11M guaranteed on 3rd day of 2019.



It saves money in 17, the 18 number is manageable and you then get to 2019



It is not that hard

Absolutely necessary signing RetroJint : 1:02 pm : link JPP gets more guaranteed money than Vernon. Righteous as far as I'm concerned. The league knows the value of the guy. The Cowboys were hoping they wouldn't have to face him this season, at least as a Giant.





Can't fault Reese. He got it done , paying what needed to be paid. He will have a leather noose tightening around his sacks as he begins deliberations for '18 , but right now, it's '17 that matters.



So here is the scorecard:



QB

RB

WR +

TE +

OL

DL -

LB -

DB

SP -



Minus grades at D-Line & LB presuming loss of Hankins & Robinson, respectively. Are they better? That's for you to decide .

RE: I kept telling everyone Jay in Toronto : 1:03 pm : link

Quote: that my source kept saying they were closing in.



Does this re-cement me as a certified asshat in addition to being a certified asshole?



I think you'll have to ask all the asshole asshole-certifiers at BBI. In comment 13396484 ThatLimerickGuy said:I think you'll have to ask all the asshole asshole-certifiers at BBI.

Great News Rflairr : 1:06 pm : link Now trade for Joe Thomas

RE: In what world are we not in a win now mode???? arcarsenal : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: Because our OL was bad last year? The Giants 100% believe they are contenders this year.



Yup. NYG are trying to push for one more SB before the Eli window closes. I think it's obvious. We're all in right now. In comment 13396643 Keith said:Yup. NYG are trying to push for one more SB before the Eli window closes. I think it's obvious. We're all in right now.

Over paid for JPP... M.S. : 1:14 pm : link

...but sometimes ya gotta do it.



And sometimes ya gotta say good-bye to old friends.



Johnathan Hankins... so long it's been good to know you.

What is this about? Tom [Giants fan] : 1:17 pm : link Jason Pierre-Paul‏Verified account @UDWJPP 1h1 hour ago

That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong.

So I guess we're all on the 'signed' side? jcn56 : 1:18 pm : link Not much doubt that the terms are at least agreed to?

Where Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:27 pm : : 1:27 pm : link are folks seeing the $54M ($17M per year) figure?



No one has tweeted that out.

so if this isnt true, shouldnt this be removed from the sticky? GMAN4LIFE : 1:27 pm : link ,.

RE: Where halfback20 : 1:29 pm : link

Quote: are folks seeing the $54M ($17M per year) figure?



No one has tweeted that out.



Espns mobile app says that is per Schefter In comment 13396791 Eric from BBI said:Espns mobile app says that is per Schefter

ESPN PaulN : 1:34 pm : link Is not reporting any figures, only saying what we already heard.

RE: RE: Where Rocky369 : 1:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396791 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





are folks seeing the $54M ($17M per year) figure?



No one has tweeted that out.







Espns mobile app says that is per Schefter



which explains the snapchat of JPP at the doctor's office with his agent. In comment 13396799 halfback20 said:which explains the snapchat of JPP at the doctor's office with his agent.

RE: RE: Where Steve in Greenwich : 1:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396791 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





are folks seeing the $54M ($17M per year) figure?



No one has tweeted that out.







Espns mobile app says that is per Schefter

Rotoworld quotes those numbers to Schefter as well, but I never saw any tweets or what not from Schefter to back the numbers up, unless he mentioned it on air. I'd be skeptical about any JPP news coming from Schefter after their history, and with Duggan hedging the numbers that were reported and no one else really running with that number, I think it very well may be incorrect. In comment 13396799 halfback20 said:Rotoworld quotes those numbers to Schefter as well, but I never saw any tweets or what not from Schefter to back the numbers up, unless he mentioned it on air. I'd be skeptical about any JPP news coming from Schefter after their history, and with Duggan hedging the numbers that were reported and no one else really running with that number, I think it very well may be incorrect.

RE: Dan Duggan Gatorade Dunk : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.

Yet again, you're wrong. The non-guaranteed matters also as long as he's on the roster and under contract. I don't know why you seem to think that players only get paid the guaranteed portion. In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:Yet again, you're wrong. The non-guaranteed matters also as long as he's on the roster and under contract. I don't know why you seem to think that players only get paid the guaranteed portion.

RE: ESPN halfback20 : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: Is not reporting any figures, only saying what we already heard.

Mobile app had the 17 per and 54 gtd earlier. I didnt screenshot it tho In comment 13396807 PaulN said:Mobile app had the 17 per and 54 gtd earlier. I didnt screenshot it tho

I see it now PaulN : 1:45 pm : link If you watch the film with the attachment above it reports those figures, shit if true.

RE: RE: ESPN Tyrion : 1:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396807 PaulN said:





Quote:





Is not reporting any figures, only saying what we already heard.





Mobile app had the 17 per and 54 gtd earlier. I didnt screenshot it tho



I was seeing the same thing earlier. In comment 13396828 halfback20 said:I was seeing the same thing earlier.

Hit the link PaulN : 1:45 pm : link I sent and wait until the video starts, it shows those figures.

Its on PaulN : 1:46 pm : link After the 30 sec. ad.

I'm glad he has signed Rjanyg : 1:50 pm : link Hopefully a good deal for both parties. Not sure I want both Geno and Johnson at QB. I'm sure they will only keep one

RE: I'm glad he has signed Ten Ton Hammer : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: Hopefully a good deal for both parties. Not sure I want both Geno and Johnson at QB. I'm sure they will only keep one



No risk with Geno. He could be as temporary as Josh Freeman was. In comment 13396855 Rjanyg said:No risk with Geno. He could be as temporary as Josh Freeman was.

He hasn't signed yet... Slade : 2:00 pm : link The proposal is indeed lucrative... but incentive laden.

slade Rocky369 : 2:02 pm : link Shefty needs to borrow your eraser.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:03 pm : : 2:03 pm : link Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago



JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.



RE: He hasn't signed yet... Jay on the Island : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: The proposal is indeed lucrative... but incentive laden.

Thanks Slade. Have you heard if they are going to focus on any particular FA now that they cleared some cap room> In comment 13396880 Slade said:Thanks Slade. Have you heard if they are going to focus on any particular FA now that they cleared some cap room>

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:03 pm : : 2:03 pm : link Art Stapleton‏Verified account @art_stapleton 13m13 minutes ago



Hearing Jason Pierre-Paul is expected at #Giants facility at some point today, so, again, agreement is in place. Anticipated signing to come



RE: ... Kevin in Annapolis : 2:05 pm : link

Quote: Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago



JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.



That is wild, a lot of guys unlucky with injuries, but still. In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:That is wild, a lot of guys unlucky with injuries, but still.

RE: ... MetsAreBack : 2:06 pm : link

Quote: Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago



JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.





Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there. In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.

RE: ... David in LA : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago



JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.



It's so messed up that our 1st guy to get a 2nd long term deal blew up his hand. We had unusually shitty luck. In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:It's so messed up that our 1st guy to get a 2nd long term deal blew up his hand. We had unusually shitty luck.

RE: RE: ... Kevin in Annapolis : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago



JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.









Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.



And Nicks In comment 13396895 MetsAreBack said:And Nicks

RE: RE: Dan Duggan Big Rick in FL : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.





Yet again, you're wrong. The non-guaranteed matters also as long as he's on the roster and under contract. I don't know why you seem to think that players only get paid the guaranteed portion.



Because he's probably never going to see the end of the contract. Just like most free agent signings in the NFL. In comment 13396823 Gatorade Dunk said:Because he's probably never going to see the end of the contract. Just like most free agent signings in the NFL.

RE: RE: ... adamg : 2:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago



JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.









Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.



If you look through the list, you can't really point to any mistakes on not re-signing guys, and it's virtually all due to injury:



Wilson, Amukamara, Nicks, Phillips, and Ross are the players in question.



And based on the beat reporters', it sounds like that percentage is about to be changed significantly: Pugh, Beckham, and Apple all seem to be ripe for second contracts (unless they too fall the way of ill-health). Flowers is still in limbo. In comment 13396895 MetsAreBack said:If you look through the list, you can't really point to any mistakes on not re-signing guys, and it's virtually all due to injury:Wilson, Amukamara, Nicks, Phillips, and Ross are the players in question.And based on the beat reporters', it sounds like that percentage is about to be changed significantly: Pugh, Beckham, and Apple all seem to be ripe for second contracts (unless they too fall the way of ill-health). Flowers is still in limbo.

RE: RE: RE: Dan Duggan Big Rick in FL : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396823 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13396627 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Is saying the numbers that are out there aren't accurate. Plus everybody needs to stop looking at the 17 million a year number. It's fake. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.





Yet again, you're wrong. The non-guaranteed matters also as long as he's on the roster and under contract. I don't know why you seem to think that players only get paid the guaranteed portion.







Because he's probably never going to see the end of the contract. Just like most free agent signings in the NFL.



Not to mention bonuses & incentives. We have no clue how that's broken down. Everytime we first see a contract it looks huge. Then the actual numbers come out and it isn't nearly as big as originally thought. In comment 13396901 Big Rick in FL said:Not to mention bonuses & incentives. We have no clue how that's broken down. Everytime we first see a contract it looks huge. Then the actual numbers come out and it isn't nearly as big as originally thought.

RE: ... Rory : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago



JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.



You think that factor has to weigh a bit on Reese's decision to stay committed to him over the years. In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:You think that factor has to weigh a bit on Reese's decision to stay committed to him over the years.

RE: RE: RE: ... David in LA : 2:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396895 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago



JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.









Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.







If you look through the list, you can't really point to any mistakes on not re-signing guys, and it's virtually all due to injury:



Wilson, Amukamara, Nicks, Phillips, and Ross are the players in question.



And based on the beat reporters', it sounds like that percentage is about to be changed significantly: Pugh, Beckham, and Apple all seem to be ripe for second contracts (unless they too fall the way of ill-health). Flowers is still in limbo.



Ross just wasn't that good IMO. He was an ok pick. Steve Smith wasn't a first, but still, he should have been a Giant for a long time. In comment 13396910 adamg said:Ross just wasn't that good IMO. He was an ok pick. Steve Smith wasn't a first, but still, he should have been a Giant for a long time.

Reese PaulN : 2:25 pm : link Has made some bad draft picks, especially in the later rounds, but everyone does, the problem recently of coarse is the offensive line, and with Eli as the franchise QB and him getting older now, it is imperative to have a good offensive line.



But overall Reese has done a decent job, the biggest problem overall has been injuries, no doubt there has been too much bad luck. But we have to hope that the luck has changed and hope that Flowers works hard, which I doubt he has, and that Fluker works his ass off, if that happens and Pugh and Richburg improve a little and stay healthy, who knows, maybe we can make it 3 for 3 against the pats, we are the only ones that seem to be capable of beating them.

Reese AcidTest : 2:26 pm : link isn't an idiot. He's going to protect himself and the organization. My guess is that they have some kind of "out" after two or maybe three years, just as Eli's career is ending. This is done to give us one final chance at a SB with these players before their careers end, and to not undue the $200M we spent on defense last year.

My issue with JPP is his ability to stay on the field...I hope there That’s Gold, Jerry : 2:27 pm : link is something in the contract with respect to that. No question he is a good player but can he stay on the field?

RE: RE: ... Jesse B : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396888 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday 22s22 seconds ago



JPP is the first 1st round pick by GM Jerry Reese to get a second long-term deal with the team.









Technically true, but also some lousy injury luck with David Wilson and Kenny Phillips in there.



Hakeem nicks and prince anukamara as well. In comment 13396895 MetsAreBack said:Hakeem nicks and prince anukamara as well.

JPP is in the Giants building now SimpleMan : 2:34 pm : link from Tom Rock Twitter. Should be signing the deal soon.

4 years/$62 million bigblue12 : 2:37 pm : link up to $66m with $40 million guaranteed per Ian Rapoport

Terms Saos1n : 2:38 pm : link Quote: #Giants pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul signed a 4-year contract worth $62M base – up $66M – with $40M guaranteed, source said. Big-time 💰💰

Wow that's ryanmkeane : 2:39 pm : link actually pretty good for Giants. 15 and change per season, only 40M guaranteed. Not bad!

Seems like a fair deal Heisenberg : 2:40 pm : link .

Alooooot of money. Dave in Hoboken : 2:40 pm : link Hope he can hold up these next 4 years. I am happy it's 4 years and not a day more than that, at least. Still, alot of money. Hope he can get home alittle more often next season.

4 years is the right length spike : 2:41 pm : link up to his age 32 season

It's AcidTest : 2:42 pm : link probably structured so that after year three, there's very little cap hit. Depending on the exact terms, it seems fair for both sides.

RE: Didn't Raanan recently say they weren't close on a deal? adamg : 2:42 pm : link

Quote: He was 100% off then...



Yeah. He also said BMarsh wouldn't be signed here. In comment 13396990 Stan in LA said:Yeah. He also said BMarsh wouldn't be signed here.

so the spike : 2:42 pm : link JPP and Vernon bookend will continue for 4 seasons, which should be the ELI WINDOW.

Contract seems very similar to Calais Campbell (31 YO) + extra gtd $ Eric on Li : 2:43 pm : link which makes sense since JPP had the leverage of the tag. Fair deal all the way around for both sides. Now get Hank signed.

RE: Didn't Raanan recently say they weren't close on a deal? Heisenberg : 2:43 pm : link

Quote: He was 100% off then...



I think that was over a week ago.

In comment 13396990 Stan in LA said:I think that was over a week ago.

RE: RE: Didn't Raanan recently say they weren't close on a deal? Stan in LA : 2:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396990 Stan in LA said:





Quote:





He was 100% off then...







Yeah. He also said BMarsh wouldn't be signed here.



He's been nailing it! In comment 13396995 adamg said:He's been nailing it!

Geesh, you'd think that the fans had to pay JPP. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 4:01 pm : link Well, maybe season ticket holders will have to pay some.



It's not even the owners' money, at least not out of pocket. The Giants annual revenue is almost a half a billion dollars and under two hundred thousand goes to the cost of players. The owners are already wealthy and they want to win just as much as the fans.



Besides JPP's sacks, it's also his batted down passes and the help that Vernon, on the other side of the line, gets because they can't double both ends. Vernon had only a half a sack in the last five games of the season without JPP, including Green Bay.



It's a gamble that his health and productivity stay high, but you gamble on all the players. If you want to stop Brady and Rodgers, you have to have pressure on them. If you want to stop Dak and Zeke, and win at least one against the 'Boys, you have to have players equally good lined up against them.



I'm already excited about seeing this defense back on the field.