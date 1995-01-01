Giants expected to sign Geno Smith kelsto811 : 11:43 am Quote: Adam Schefter& #8207;Verified account @AdamSchefter 12s12 seconds ago

Giants expected to sign former Jets QB Geno Smith, per @JordanRaanan and me. Smith and Brandon Marshall teammates again.

Quote: the way to look at it I suppose is if Eli gets hurt, we all suspected the Giants are screwed. Now we know they are screwed with Geno. So if Eli goes down, might as well have a 2015 Dallas tank job with Brandon Weeden and be so bad in the 2018 NFL Draft that they have a real chance to land a franchise QB again.



That's the case with any backup QB that isn't being paid good money, which is why I don't care if it's Smith so long as he's cheap. If we paid good money for that stiff I'm going to fully endorse the angry mob with pitchforks that goes after Reese. In comment 13396767 Matt in SGS said:That's the case with any backup QB that isn't being paid good money, which is why I don't care if it's Smith so long as he's cheap. If we paid good money for that stiff I'm going to fully endorse the angry mob with pitchforks that goes after Reese.

Geno might be better than Johnson, Keith : 1:23 pm : link but he's also been a problem child in his short time in the NFL. Hopefully he knows his place and place nicely in teh sandbox.

Some of you are such babies. Brown Recluse : 1:23 pm : link This isn't a bad signing for a player who will likely never see the field. And if he does, whether your hatred for the Jets allows you to see it or not - can win a game or two for us.

I hope it's for the vet minimum Milton : 1:25 pm : link I'd hate to lose out on a comp pick because he was included in the calculations.

Geno lacked maturity Mike fr Warwick : 1:26 pm : link And a professional attitude not physical abilty. There is a small chance he will see these qualities in Eli and develop them too.

RE: Well Enzo : 1:26 pm : link

the way to look at it I suppose is if Eli gets hurt, we all suspected the Giants are screwed. Now we know they are screwed with Geno. So if Eli goes down, might as well have a 2015 Dallas tank job with Brandon Weeden and be so bad in the 2018 NFL Draft that they have a real chance to land a franchise QB again.

I'd say your chances are better to win a game or two with Smith who has 30 starts under his belt than somebody who's never seen action in a regular season game. In comment 13396767 Matt in SGS said:I'd say your chances are better to win a game or two with Smith who has 30 starts under his belt than somebody who's never seen action in a regular season game.

Quote: I'd hate to lose out on a comp pick because he was included in the calculations.



Even without him, doesn't JPP's contract factor in or does the formula discard players re-signing with the team? We haven't exactly lost much. In comment 13396780 Milton said:Even without him, doesn't JPP's contract factor in or does the formula discard players re-signing with the team? We haven't exactly lost much.

Quote: I'd hate to lose out on a comp pick because he was included in the calculations.



Comp pick formula is heavy on playing time and (I think) evaluates salary compensation relative to your position. So signing a slot DB for $5M that sees 60% of your snaps might net the former team a 4th/5th round comp pick, but signing a backup QB for $5M that doesn't take a snap isn't likely to net them anything. In comment 13396780 Milton said:Comp pick formula is heavy on playing time and (I think) evaluates salary compensation relative to your position. So signing a slot DB for $5M that sees 60% of your snaps might net the former team a 4th/5th round comp pick, but signing a backup QB for $5M that doesn't take a snap isn't likely to net them anything.

Quote: In comment 13396767 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





the way to look at it I suppose is if Eli gets hurt, we all suspected the Giants are screwed. Now we know they are screwed with Geno. So if Eli goes down, might as well have a 2015 Dallas tank job with Brandon Weeden and be so bad in the 2018 NFL Draft that they have a real chance to land a franchise QB again.





I'd say your chances are better to win a game or two with Smith who has 30 starts under his belt than somebody who's never seen action in a regular season game.



That's not necessarily true. With a younger player with no film you have the element of surprise and might catch the D with something unexpected. With Geno, D's already know his strengths/weaknesses and can game plan accordingly.



That said, Josh Johnson doesn't necessarily fit the 'younger player' mold since he's played on half the NFL teams... In comment 13396784 Enzo said:That's not necessarily true. With a younger player with no film you have the element of surprise and might catch the D with something unexpected. With Geno, D's already know his strengths/weaknesses and can game plan accordingly.That said, Josh Johnson doesn't necessarily fit the 'younger player' mold since he's played on half the NFL teams...

Quote: In comment 13396784 Enzo said:





Quote:





In comment 13396767 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





the way to look at it I suppose is if Eli gets hurt, we all suspected the Giants are screwed. Now we know they are screwed with Geno. So if Eli goes down, might as well have a 2015 Dallas tank job with Brandon Weeden and be so bad in the 2018 NFL Draft that they have a real chance to land a franchise QB again.





I'd say your chances are better to win a game or two with Smith who has 30 starts under his belt than somebody who's never seen action in a regular season game.







That's not necessarily true. With a younger player with no film you have the element of surprise and might catch the D with something unexpected. With Geno, D's already know his strengths/weaknesses and can game plan accordingly.



That said, Josh Johnson doesn't necessarily fit the 'younger player' mold since he's played on half the NFL teams...

nobody is game planning for your backup QB. And even if the element of "surprise" is worth anything...I'd say it's worth a lot less than actual experience playing the position in the NFL. In comment 13396803 giants#1 said:nobody is game planning for your backup QB. And even if the element of "surprise" is worth anything...I'd say it's worth a lot less than actual experience playing the position in the NFL.

^not for an in-game replacement giants#1 : 1:35 pm : link But if your backup is going to start a game or 2 they'll certainly game plan for him.

Meh, most backup QBs are terrible. Geno's no different. Heisenberg : 1:52 pm : link McAdoo knows a bit about QB-ing and if he's on board with trying to salvage Geno, who am I to argue?

Uh, Doomster : 1:52 pm : link 'except when they wasted a fourth rounder on Nassib'...

...so true.



It was a 4th AND a 6th.....

I don't hate this pick up Rjanyg : 1:59 pm : link The cards were stacked against him for 2 reasons:1. Rex was his head coach and 2. He played for the Jets. He will improve with a better team knowing he is the backup QB.

Part of developing a QB is giving him an environment to thrive David in LA : 2:01 pm : link and develop. I don't think the Jets was a good place for anybody to develop. He is a talented guy. What do we really lose here with this signing? He's better than Nassib by a mile.

RE: The starting QB gets punched in the face Ten Ton Hammer : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: in the locker room and not a single teammate defends him. This is all we need to know about Geno.



He can run. Apart from that he is a turnover machine with a bad attitude.



Please tell me this is a joke.



He can run based on what, exactly?



Look, this will probably spiral the thread out of control, but just because he's black doesn't mean he's a running QB. In comment 13396699 averagejoe said:He can run based on what, exactly?Look, this will probably spiral the thread out of control, but just because he's black doesn't mean he's a running QB.

Geno looked good last year adamg : 2:07 pm : link And then he got hurt immediately. He only was allowed a short rope as a starter. As a 2nd round pick he was given two seasons as a starter, showed improvement but the team lost more, and so he was replaced by Fitzpatrick.



I like this signing. He's young and has potential.



But, for many BBIers, I guess we only should have gone out and signed Tom Brady...

This is a decent move... Chris684 : 2:12 pm : link What is the risk exactly?



The reward is a guy with some physical tools (size, arm strength, toughness) is able to figure out the rest of the position surrounded by an offensive-minded HC and a hall of fame level starter.



I actually like the idea.

They signed the other guy too... BillKo : 2:14 pm : link so I assume he'll have to make the team.



Hey, make a change of scenery is good for him..........

He's never going to start a game with us. Dave in Hoboken : 2:15 pm : link Why is it a big deal if he figures the game out while a Giant? Some of you guys are weird.

How do you know Dave? Chris684 : 2:18 pm : link What is so weird about thinking this could actually be a good move?



Besides his well-documented problems, 81_Great_Dane : 2:23 pm : link I think Geno's been unlucky. The Jets are terrible at developing QBs, the organization has been unstable, he hasn't had good leadership. And yeah, he was a dick and played badly when he got the chance.



I think there's a lot of luck in the career of NFL QBs. If the Jets or Browns had drafted Tom Brady instead of the Patriots, would he have become the guy we've seen? He wasn't a blue-chip prospect, he needed development, and he landed in just the right spot. He was lucky.



Some guys screw up their own careers, like Ryan Leaf, and Kerry Collins in Carolina, and Johnny Manziel. We all know those guys. On the other hand, I think we can all think of blue-chip prospects whose development got botched, or who ended up on lousy teams that hurt their development. David Carr was wrecked by all those sacks early in his career. Long ago, Jim Plunkett was a former #1 overall pick (by the Patriots) who was a reclamation project by the time he got to Oakland. Unlucky early, lucky late. Roethlisberger was luckier than Rivers. Phil Simms was unlucky early, both with injuries and Bill Parcells choosing Scott Brunner to start ahead of him. (One of the few truly boneheaded moves Parcells made.)



Now Geno moves from the mess that is the Jets to the Giants, where he has zero pressure and nobody is looking at him for leadership. He has Eli Manning to teach him work habits, how to break down film, etc. If things go well he might have a few years to understudy and get superbly prepared to be Eli's successor. He has a stable organization and a strong head coach who seems to be on the rise. The team is pretty good. There's a winning culture, even if the team hasn't had a lot of winning seasons since the last Super Bowl run.



This is Geno finally getting a little lucky. He has good physical tools. Can he truly master the position?



If he can't succeed with the Giants, he probably can't succeed, period. But if he's learned from his travails of the last few years, he could surprise us all.

Because he's a backup whose been in the league Dave in Hoboken : 2:23 pm : link for years and has shown that he sucks time and time again, along with being unprofessional.



Yeah, great signing.

If Eli were to get hurt, and you are a legitimate playoff team Bob in Newburgh : 2:24 pm : link Geno will win some games for you.



And he creates some real defensive problems for you. If you get into the red zone, you must not only account for him, but you have to account for him with someone who has speed and agility

One of our red zone problems is that defenses do not have to account for Eli.



This is a good situation for Geno. Statistical odds are against him at this stage of his career, but it is hard to imagine a worse QB development structure than what he had with the Jets.

Geno's stat line for his first 866 NFL attempts... Big Blue Blogger : 2:26 pm : link ...isn't all that different from Eli's. Smith's is better by many measures, especially if you include Manning's shitshow in the 2005 playoffs.



Do I want Geno Smith taking meaningful snaps at QB for the Giants? Hell no. But he's a 26-year-old quarterback with a fair amount of physical ability, plus some valuable game experience. Would you prefer Josh "Zero pass attempts since 2011" Johnson backing up our 35-year-old starter?





We tend to have good luck with ex Jets spike : 2:28 pm : link Cruz, Snacks, Steve Weatherford, MacKenzie. Now Brandon Marshall and Geno Smith.



Marshall must have said some good things about Geno, who is his workout partner

RE: If Eli were to get hurt, and you are a legitimate playoff team David in LA : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: Geno will win some games for you.



And he creates some real defensive problems for you. If you get into the red zone, you must not only account for him, but you have to account for him with someone who has speed and agility

One of our red zone problems is that defenses do not have to account for Eli.



This is a good situation for Geno. Statistical odds are against him at this stage of his career, but it is hard to imagine a worse QB development structure than what he had with the Jets.



He's not a running QB. In comment 13396937 Bob in Newburgh said:He's not a running QB.

RE: We tend to have good luck with ex Jets Brown Recluse : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: Cruz, Snacks, Steve Weatherford, MacKenzie. Now Brandon Marshall and Geno Smith.



Marshall must have said some good things about Geno, who is his workout partner



The whole Victor Cruz Jets thing is a perfect example of proof by assertion. In comment 13396952 spike said:The whole Victor Cruz Jets thing is a perfect example of proof by assertion.

RE: We tend to have good luck with ex Jets Victor in CT : 2:33 pm : link

Quote: Cruz, Snacks, Steve Weatherford, MacKenzie. Now Brandon Marshall and Geno Smith.



Marshall must have said some good things about Geno, who is his workout partner



Cruz IS NOT AN EX JET. FUUUUUUCK! What is with you people? In comment 13396952 spike said:Cruz IS NOT AN EX JET. FUUUUUUCK! What is with you people?

Geno AcidTest : 2:33 pm : link Smith is horrific.



The Jets are dysfunctional, and Geno tore an ACL, but he's had plenty of time to prove himself. The Jets also had a very good defense for several years. And yes, I'd much rather have Johnson than Smith. Several teams wanted Johnson last season as a backup IIRC. Nobody this year wants Smith.

fml... ArcadeSlumlord : 2:35 pm : link Damontre Moore and Ryan Nassib - two of the worst back to back picks ever made by Reese that early in the draft. Shoulda went Jordan Reed / Landry Jones or something. I dont get the Geno signing.

RE: RE: We tend to have good luck with ex Jets Big Blue Blogger : 2:37 pm : link Quote: Cruz IS NOT AN EX JET. FUUUUUUCK! What is with you people?

I've been reading about things... I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks. ;o) Victor in CT said:I've been reading about things... I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks. ;o)

re: Smith, good signing idiotsavant : 2:41 pm : link Jason Pierre Paul, Snacks, Vernon and Co. need someone that they can give the beat down to in practice, ...without feeling too bad!



Think people, THINK!



;-)

RE: Geno Klaatu : 2:42 pm : link

Quote: Smith is horrific.







Whatchu talkin' 'bout, Acid? In comment 13396968 AcidTest said:

AcidTest: I don't think there was much of a market for Josh Johnson. Big Blue Blogger : 2:47 pm : link Quote: ...And yes, I'd much rather have Johnson than Smith. Several teams wanted Johnson last season as a backup IIRC. Nobody this year wants Smith. It doesn't appear that many teams wanted Johnson last summer, judging by the one-year qualifying contract he signed with the Giants on September 5th. Maybe there was competition for his services when he signed with the Ravens, but I doubt it. He faced an uphill climb to unseat Mallett as their #2, so Baltimore was hardly an ideal destination. And by the time they cut him, a vet-min deal was his only option.



Really, we're debating the relative culinary merits of a plate of worms vs. a bowl of cockroaches. More evidence that the offseason is too long. AcidTest said:It doesn't appear that many teams wanted Johnson last summer, judging by the one-year qualifying contract he signed with the Giants on September 5th. Maybe there was competition for his services when he signed with the Ravens, but I doubt it. He faced an uphill climb to unseat Mallett as their #2, so Baltimore was hardly an ideal destination. And by the time they cut him, a vet-min deal was his only option.Really, we're debating the relative culinary merits of a plate of worms vs. a bowl of cockroaches. More evidence that the offseason is too long.

Finally, we have 5BowlsSoon : 2:48 pm : link The next Eli is in the house, and his friends call him, GEEEEEEEENO!

RE: RE: The starting QB gets punched in the face averagejoe : 2:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396699 averagejoe said:





Quote:





in the locker room and not a single teammate defends him. This is all we need to know about Geno.



He can run. Apart from that he is a turnover machine with a bad attitude.



Please tell me this is a joke.







He can run based on what, exactly?



Look, this will probably spiral the thread out of control, but just because he's black doesn't mean he's a running QB.



Only an ass clown would make an innocent comment a racial issue. You can fuck of now junior. In comment 13396886 Ten Ton Hammer said:Only an ass clown would make an innocent comment a racial issue. You can fuck of now junior.

everytime Paulie Walnuts : 2:52 pm : link I watched Geno, I was unimpressed

except for his big arm



hope Mac can fix this guy





RE: RE: RE: The starting QB gets punched in the face Ten Ton Hammer : 2:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396886 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13396699 averagejoe said:





Quote:





in the locker room and not a single teammate defends him. This is all we need to know about Geno.



He can run. Apart from that he is a turnover machine with a bad attitude.



Please tell me this is a joke.







He can run based on what, exactly?



Look, this will probably spiral the thread out of control, but just because he's black doesn't mean he's a running QB.







Only an ass clown would make an innocent comment a racial issue. You can fuck of now junior.



Nah, pipe down. You're the one that made a know-nothing assumption based entirely on race. In comment 13397021 averagejoe said:Nah, pipe down. You're the one that made a know-nothing assumption based entirely on race.

RE: RE: RE: The starting QB gets punched in the face Ten Ton Hammer : 2:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13396886 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13396699 averagejoe said:





Quote:





in the locker room and not a single teammate defends him. This is all we need to know about Geno.



He can run. Apart from that he is a turnover machine with a bad attitude.



Please tell me this is a joke.







He can run based on what, exactly?



Look, this will probably spiral the thread out of control, but just because he's black doesn't mean he's a running QB.







Only an ass clown would make an innocent comment a racial issue. You can fuck of now junior.



Nah, pipe down. You're the one that made a know-nothing assumption based entirely on race. In comment 13397021 averagejoe said:Nah, pipe down. You're the one that made a know-nothing assumption based entirely on race.

Ten Ton Hammer: He actually IS a tough runner. Big Blue Blogger : 3:02 pm : link Quote: He can run based on what, exactly?

His first two seasons with the Jets, Smith rushed for over 600 yards and 7 TDs, on 131 attempts. Those numbers were a bit of a surprise, because he didn't run a lot at West Virginia.



He's no Michael Vick, and nobody knows how the injuries have affected his mobility, but his resume says he is at least a threat the defense has to account for, especially in the red zone. Ten Ton Hammer said:His first two seasons with the Jets, Smith rushed for over 600 yards and 7 TDs, on 131 attempts. Those numbers were a bit of a surprise, because he didn't run a lot at West Virginia.He's no Michael Vick, and nobody knows how the injuries have affected his mobility, but his resume says he is at least a threat the defense has to account for, especially in the red zone.

Geno wouldn't have been my first choice as a free agent 81_Great_Dane : 3:07 pm : link but it seems pretty low-risk to me. He's not guaranteed a roster spot. He'll have to compete to make the team. They can still draft a QB if the draft falls that way. He takes up a roster spot in training camp, and that has some value, but otherwise, he'll have to earn everything.



Not something to get upset about in March, IMHO. Long way to final roster cuts.

As bad as Nassib was... EricJ : 3:23 pm : link I feel far more comfortable having him (vs Geno) come into the game if Eli got hurt.



This really makes you wonder WTF Reese is thinking. I rank Geno in there with Tebow.