Contract is 4yrs 62mln (up to 66mln) 40mln gtd for JPP

Digestable Anakim : 3/17/2017 2:41 pm : link Better than the original amount

That doesn't sound too bad at all jcn56 : 3/17/2017 2:41 pm : link Now, I've been seeing a lot of contracts lately where there's guaranteed money as roster bonuses in year 2 and 3 - is that included in the 'guaranteed' portion, or is that part of the overall?

It's essentially the same deal as Vernon Keith : 3/17/2017 2:42 pm : link just 4 years instead of 5.

20 million signing bonus jlukes : 3/17/2017 2:44 pm : link Ian Rapoport‏Verified account

@RapSheet



On his 4-yr, $62M deal worth up to $66M, #Giants star JPP has a $20M signing bonus. He earns $34M within 11 mos & $49.5M over the 1st 3 yrs

nice! SHO'NUFF : 3/17/2017 2:44 pm : link JPP is a true Giant. I hope he doesn't take it easy after getting paid, though.

15.5 million a year on average spike : 3/17/2017 2:44 pm : link up to 16.5 a year

RE: It's essentially the same deal as Vernon jcn56 : 3/17/2017 2:44 pm : link

Quote: just 4 years instead of 5.



Sounds about right, 5/52 vs 4/40.



In comment 13396997 Keith said:

Excellent news KWALL2 : 3/17/2017 2:45 pm : link He's worth it. Add Reddick in the draft and the defense gives us a good shot at a SB.

2017 Cap Hit? jvm52106 : 3/17/2017 2:45 pm : link I am hoping we have room to go get a VET tackle or VET RB.

Guaranteed money is more in line with what I imagined. shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/17/2017 2:46 pm : link I'm happy for JPP and his family.

Structure.... Keith : 3/17/2017 2:48 pm : link If he's getting $34M in first 11 mo and 20 is the SB, then his salary is $14 million in the first 2 years? So something like this?



20M SB

Year 1 salary-6M(11M cap hit)

Year 2 salary-8M(13M cap hit)

Year 3 salary-13M(partially gtd)(18M cap hit)

Year 4 salary-19M(24M cap hit, 5M dead money if released)



Vernon's 1st year salary was $1.75 million jlukes : 3/17/2017 2:49 pm : link so I'd expect JPP's to be right around $2 million.





Meaning we likely just freed up $10 million in cap space ($17MM franchise tag hit - ($5mm signing bonus + $2mm salary)

If he is earning $34 million in the first 11 months then his contract jlukes : 3/17/2017 2:53 pm : link Probably is something like



$10MM from his signing bonus



$4MM first year salary



$13MM year 2 salary



$7MM year 2 roster bonus (due in february)

Great! andrew_nyg : 3/17/2017 2:54 pm : link Now trade him to the Browns for Joe Thomas and one of their 2nd round picks.



That opens up about $10mil in cap space and gives us more flexibility in the draft.



LOT is handled, the offense is much improved and no way anyone can project which way we'll go in the draft.



They can go either side of the ball now. I would sign Hank and then go LB, DE, RB and TE in the draft.

Took longer than i thought it would for him to cave est1986 : 3/17/2017 2:55 pm : link So much for getting OV money, close but no cigar. 4 for 65 was my guess.

Why are the browns trading their under-market price LT and valuable Ten Ton Hammer : 3/17/2017 2:56 pm : link picks for the privilege of paying JPP 62 million dollars when they're clearly not expecting to compete for anything for the foreseeable future?

He got OV money Keith : 3/17/2017 2:56 pm : link on a per year basis. He got 1 less year because he's a year older.

RE: Great! jlukes : 3/17/2017 2:57 pm : link

Quote: Now trade him to the Browns for Joe Thomas and one of their 2nd round picks.



That opens up about $10mil in cap space and gives us more flexibility in the draft.



LOT is handled, the offense is much improved and no way anyone can project which way we'll go in the draft.



They can go either side of the ball now. I would sign Hank and then go LB, DE, RB and TE in the draft.



You obviously dont know how contracts work. Once the contract is signed, JPP is literally untradeable until year 3 at the earliest.



His entire signing bonus would be accelerated to the Giants cap the moment he was traded.



In comment 13397029 andrew_nyg said:You obviously dont know how contracts work. Once the contract is signed, JPP is literally untradeable until year 3 at the earliest.His entire signing bonus would be accelerated to the Giants cap the moment he was traded.We only could have traded him if he played under the Franchise tag, because that is no bonus and all salary

RE: Great! BillT : 3/17/2017 2:57 pm : link

Quote: Now trade him to the Browns for Joe Thomas and one of their 2nd round picks.



That opens up about $10mil in cap space and gives us more flexibility in the draft.



LOT is handled, the offense is much improved and no way anyone can project which way we'll go in the draft.



They can go either side of the ball now. I would sign Hank and then go LB, DE, RB and TE in the draft.

In comment 13397029 andrew_nyg said:Great idea! Then his 40m guaranteed accelerates to this year and the Giants go over the cap by $30m+!!

I believe andrew was kidding Keith : 3/17/2017 2:57 pm : link based on the various threads started on bbi.

At least I hope Keith : 3/17/2017 2:58 pm : link he was!

Quote: he was!

Quote: he was!



In comment 13397041 Keith said:Thank you! LOL!

Quote: based on the various threads started on bbi.

Quote: based on the various threads started on bbi.

In comment 13397040 Keith said:Seems a bit much for "kidding".

Great Contract PaulN : 3/17/2017 3:01 pm : link For the Giants and a great job by Jerry Reese. Now if we can add another pass rusher and a defensive tackle, this defense will be something to watch, I also would not be surprised to see a free safety added also.



On offense we all know we need a pass catching tight end, a running back, and 2 offensive linemen would be nice. A tackle and a guard/tackle swing man. I loved last years draft and I think they should and will take the same approach. I also love the fact that McAdoo has a year under his belt, and he is much more experienced moving forward this season.



I also like his mentality, he wants to control the lines of scrimmage. It's a fun time to be a Giants fan, we just have to pray for good health, that is the thing that can kill us. We are overdue for some run of luck in that area.

Based on him signing it today speedywheels : 3/17/2017 3:05 pm : link And supposedly he came back early from vacation, does that mean they got this done now in conjunction with another impending deal to get cap space (Hankins?)?

Use that 10 million ZGiants98 : 3/17/2017 3:06 pm : link on Hank, AP, and Keenen Robinson and draft 7 offensive lineman in the draft! ;)

jlukes Keith : 3/17/2017 3:10 pm : link he got a 20M signing bonus. I'd guess his 1st year salary is much higher.

Quote: based on the various threads started on bbi. \

Quote: based on the various threads started on bbi. \



In comment 13397040 Keith said:Agreed. He was obviously being facetious, especially given his reference to trading him to the Browns for Thomas and one of their second round picks. That "hypothetical" trade has been discussed many times during the last few weeks.

If he's getting $34M in the first 11 months... Milton : 3/17/2017 3:17 pm : link That means he gets a guaranteed roster bonus in February of next year which will be amortized over the remaining three years of the deal.



for example...

$20M signing bonus today. (guaranteed money)

$3.5M salary in year 1 (guaranteed)--8.5M cap hit

$10.5M roster bonus in February 2018 (guaranteed)

$6M salary in year 2 (guaranteed)--14.5M cap hit

$9.5M salary in year 3--18M cap hit

$12.5M salary in year 4--21M cap hit.



lot of $$ Enzo : 3/17/2017 3:18 pm : link for a guy who's rarely been a consistent performer over a full season.

So help me out! Fred-in-Florida : 3/17/2017 3:19 pm : link What's the cap hit for this year? How much do we have available this year? Can we sign Hankins or Robinson?

Quote: for a guy who's rarely been a consistent performer over a full season.

Quote: for a guy who's rarely been a consistent performer over a full season.

In comment 13397076 Enzo said:This^^^

RE: RE: I believe andrew was kidding andrew_nyg : 3/17/2017 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397040 Keith said:





Quote:





based on the various threads started on bbi.





Seems a bit much for "kidding".



In comment 13397045 BillT said:Sorry BillT

Don't know the cap hit until we see the salary structure, Keith : 3/17/2017 3:22 pm : link but I'd guess anywhere from 7-11M.

Milton Fred-in-Florida : 3/17/2017 3:23 pm : link So you're saying 8.5 cap this year? Frees up about 8.5?

roster bonuses are NOT amortized giants#1 : 3/17/2017 3:24 pm : link and first 11 months might not include his 2nd year base salary since he technically doesn't get that until September 2018. So the $34M could just be his SB ($20M) plus his first year salary, plus a 2018 roster bonus.

Milton is guessing based on the little information Keith : 3/17/2017 3:25 pm : link that we know. It's a solid guess as to the structure.

Now get shelovesnycsports : 3/17/2017 3:25 pm : link Robinson back. And a Vet RB Blount,Starks,Charles,etc

RE: roster bonuses are NOT amortized Kevin in Annapolis : 3/17/2017 3:26 pm : link

Quote: and first 11 months might not include his 2nd year base salary since he technically doesn't get that until September 2018. So the $34M could just be his SB ($20M) plus his first year salary, plus a 2018 roster bonus.



In comment 13397096 giants#1 said:This sounds right

Seems like its truly a 3 year $40 million deal est1986 : 3/17/2017 3:26 pm : link With a fourth year 20 million team option.



IMO thats not close to what OV got.

Quote: but I'd guess anywhere from 7-11M.

Quote: but I'd guess anywhere from 7-11M.



In comment 13397089 Keith said:Okay thanks

Vernon giants#1 : 3/17/2017 3:28 pm : link Vernon's base was only $1.75M and he also received a $20M signing bonus (pro-rated over 5 years), but he also received a roster bonus ($7M) and a workout bonus ($250k) in the first year of his deal. The roster/workout bonuses are NOT pro-rated, thus his 1st year cap hit was: $1.75 + $20/5 + $7 + $0.25 = $13M.





He better come off vacay MotownGIANTS : 3/17/2017 3:28 pm : link to sign ..... never know what could happen ie freak accident (not from him being careless) just life happens



RE: roster bonuses are NOT amortized Milton : 3/17/2017 3:29 pm : link

In comment 13397096 giants#1 said:Roster bonuses are easily converted to signing bonuses so that they can be amortized.

Quote: that we know. It's a solid guess as to the structure.

Quote: that we know. It's a solid guess as to the structure.



In comment 13397097 Keith said:No offense, but Milton's guess is garbage since roster bonuses aren't amortized. So his cap #s make zero sense.

This is my simple guess as to the structure.. Keith : 3/17/2017 3:30 pm : link

20M SB

Year 1 salary-6M(11M cap hit)

Year 2 salary-8M(13M cap hit)

Year 3 salary-13M(partially gtd)(18M cap hit)

Year 4 salary-19M(24M cap hit, 5M dead money if released)

Chandler Jones just signed 5yr 83m 53m Guaranteed AcesUp : 3/17/2017 3:31 pm : link So this contract makes sense, slightly smaller with the potential to reach that level with incentives. Tough to digest but you had to figure that this is what it would cost.



I think they need to let Hankins walk though, we now have enough cap dollars tied up on the D line. I'd like to see them add a bargain DE/DT tweener in free agency with the cap space, Jared Odrick makes sense.

RE: RE: roster bonuses are NOT amortized giants#1 : 3/17/2017 3:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397096 giants#1 said:





Quote:





and first 11 months might not include his 2nd year base salary since he technically doesn't get that until September 2018. So the $34M could just be his SB ($20M) plus his first year salary, plus a 2018 roster bonus.



Roster bonuses are easily converted to signing bonuses so that they can be amortized.



When was the last time this happened? Typically teams (Dallas with Smith/Frederick, Dolphins with Suh, etc) have large base salaries in years 2-3+ of the deal, which they then convert to a restructure bonus. Off hand, I don't recall the Giants touching roster bonuses other than as part of a restructure and/or paycut (e.g. Cruz).

In comment 13397111 Milton said:When was the last time this happened? Typically teams (Dallas with Smith/Frederick, Dolphins with Suh, etc) have large base salaries in years 2-3+ of the deal, which they then convert to a restructure bonus. Off hand, I don't recall the Giants touching roster bonuses other than as part of a restructure and/or paycut (e.g. Cruz).

Quote: With a fourth year 20 million team option.

Quote: With a fourth year 20 million team option.

In comment 13397102 est1986 said:He gets $49.5M over the first three years of the deal.

Good for JPP! BigBlue1968 : 3/17/2017 3:34 pm : link Glad to see JPP got locked up to a 4-year deal. Frees up some necessary cap space for us this year. Now, its onto the draft.

RE: RE: RE: roster bonuses are NOT amortized Milton : 3/17/2017 3:35 pm : link

Quote: Roster bonuses are easily converted to signing bonuses so that they can be amortized.



In comment 13397117 giants#1 said:Then you tell me how you get to $34M in compensation over the first 11 months when the original signing bonus is $20M?

That's very close to the 4/$60M I predicted a month ago Torrag : 3/17/2017 3:37 pm : link /pats back

thats a lot of money spike : 3/17/2017 3:40 pm : link for each of those backflips!

So What's the Cap Impact Suburbanites : 3/17/2017 3:41 pm : link If I'm reading this correctly it means his cap hit this year is $11 million instead of the $16.934 million it would have been had he played under the franchise tag, so that adds about $6 million to the cap? Is that correct? If so OTC is saying that before this contract the Giants only had $3,282,766 in cap space so their new cap number is $9,282,766. Does that seem right?

RE: So What's the Cap Impact Keith : 3/17/2017 3:42 pm : link

Quote: If I'm reading this correctly it means his cap hit this year is $11 million instead of the $16.934 million it would have been had he played under the franchise tag, so that adds about $6 million to the cap? Is that correct? If so OTC is saying that before this contract the Giants only had $3,282,766 in cap space so their new cap number is $9,282,766. Does that seem right?



In comment 13397150 Suburbanites said:Unknown until we see salary breakdown, but your estimates are about right. Could be more savings too.

'his cap hit this year is $11 million instead'... Torrag : 3/17/2017 3:44 pm : link ...that's a posters estimate. Fulls structure details not released yet.

RE: RE: lot of $$ section125 : 3/17/2017 3:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397076 Enzo said:





Quote:





for a guy who's rarely been a consistent performer over a full season.





This^^^



In comment 13397085 shelovesnycsports said:Except he is one of the best DEs in the NFL. True he has missed time, but he's still top 5.

To much imo.. prdave73 : 3/17/2017 3:49 pm : link But it is what it is. He better stay healthy and play a full season with that kind of money.

RE: RE: RE: RE: roster bonuses are NOT amortized giants#1 : 3/17/2017 3:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397117 giants#1 said:





Quote:





Roster bonuses are easily converted to signing bonuses so that they can be amortized.



When was the last time this happened?



Then you tell me how you get to $34M in compensation over the first 11 months when the original signing bonus is $20M?



Sure. I'd start by looking at recent big deals the Giants have signed for Vernon, Jenkins, and Snacks. All 3 of these have a low year one base salary + signing bonus + year 1 roster bonus (paid now, not amortized).



So, for JPP we know his SB = $20M. I'll give him the same $1.75M base as Vernon and Snacks and also assume he's get $250k workout bonuses each of the 4 years. That's $22M total. Next, like the 3 above players, he's also likely to get a roster bonus in 2017. Let's make that the same as Vernon's ($7M). So now he's getting $29M between now and next February, which leaves a $5M roster bonus for next year (Note: these numbers change if it's really $34M in the first 2 seasons rather than first 11 months).



We also know that the total deal is $62M with $49.5M paid in the first 3 years (IIRC). That means his final year base salary is $12.25M (last $250k is the workout bonus)



2017: $1.75M B $5M SB $7M RB $0.25 WB = $14M cap hit

2018: $4M B $5M SB $5M RB $0.25 WB = $14.25M cap hit

2019: $11M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $16.25M cap hit

2020: $12.25M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $17.5M cap hit

Total: $62M



In comment 13397132 Milton said:Sure. I'd start by looking at recent big deals the Giants have signed for Vernon, Jenkins, and Snacks. All 3 of these have a low year one base salary + signing bonus + year 1 roster bonus (paid now, not amortized).So, for JPP we know his SB = $20M. I'll give him the same $1.75M base as Vernon and Snacks and also assume he's get $250k workout bonuses each of the 4 years. That's $22M total. Next, like the 3 above players, he's also likely to get a roster bonus in 2017. Let's make that the same as Vernon's ($7M). So now he's getting $29M between now and next February, which leaves a $5M roster bonus for next year (Note: these numbers change if it's really $34M in the first 2rather than first 11 months).We also know that the total deal is $62M with $49.5M paid in the first 3 years (IIRC). That means his final year base salary is $12.25M (last $250k is the workout bonus)2017: $1.75M B $5M SB $7M RB $0.25 WB = $14M cap hit2018: $4M B $5M SB $5M RB $0.25 WB = $14.25M cap hit2019: $11M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $16.25M cap hit2020: $12.25M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $17.5M cap hitTotal: $62M

Florio is reporting... Milton : 3/17/2017 3:53 pm : link Quote: Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s a four-year deal with a base value of $62 million. Of that amount, $29 million is fully guaranteed at signing.



If the $20M signing bonus report is true, this suggests a cap hit of $6.5M this year. I'm guessing there's a little bit of misinformation going on, but the exact numbers will come out within a couple of days, so no biggie.

RE: This is my simple guess as to the structure.. giants#1 : 3/17/2017 3:57 pm : link

Quote:

20M SB

Year 1 salary-6M(11M cap hit)

Year 2 salary-8M(13M cap hit)

Year 3 salary-13M(partially gtd)(18M cap hit)

Year 4 salary-19M(24M cap hit, 5M dead money if released)



In comment 13397114 Keith said:He's (reportedly) getting $49.5M over the first 3 years with a $20M signing bonus ($5M against the cap per year). So there's no way his year 4 salary is $19M. It's $12.5M minus roster/workout bonuses due that year (based on the deals last year, I'd guess he gets $250k workout each year and only Jenkins receive a roster bonus outside of year 1).

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: roster bonuses are NOT amortized Milton : 3/17/2017 4:00 pm : link

Quote:

2017: $1.75M B $5M SB $7M RB $0.25 WB = $14M cap hit

2018: $4M B $5M SB $5M RB $0.25 WB = $14.25M cap hit

2019: $11M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $16.25M cap hit

2020: $12.25M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $17.5M cap hit

Total: $62M

In comment 13397190 giants#1 said:We'll see but I find it hard to believe that the Giants signed him to a 4 year $62M deal with $40M guaranteed just so they could shave $3M off of this year's cap.

Yeah I kept it simple Keith : 3/17/2017 4:00 pm : link didn't include roster bonuses or workout bonuses. Just for a baseline.

RE: Florio is reporting... giants#1 : 3/17/2017 4:04 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s a four-year deal with a base value of $62 million. Of that amount, $29 million is fully guaranteed at signing.



The cash flow is as follows: $22.5 million in 2017, $35 million through 2018, $49.5 million through 2019, and $62 million. Incentives can push the value of the contract to $66 million.



If the $20M signing bonus report is true, this suggests a cap hit of $6.5M this year. I'm guessing there's a little bit of misinformation going on, but the exact numbers will come out within a couple of days, so no biggie.



If this is right it would be a $7.5M first year cap hit ($5M from SB + $2.5M base/other bonus).



And as I suspected, it's $34-35M through 2018, not the first 11 months. Based on this info, I would say the structure is:



2017: $1.75M base _ $5M sb _ $500k rb _ $0.25 wb = $7.5M cap hit

2018: $12.25M base ($6.5M gtd) _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $17.5M cap hit

2019: $14.25M base _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $19.5M cap hit

In comment 13397201 Milton said:If this is right it would be a $7.5M first year cap hit ($5M from SB + $2.5M base/other bonus).And as I suspected, it's $34-35M through 2018, not the first 11 months. Based on this info, I would say the structure is:2017: $1.75M base _ $5M sb _ $500k rb _ $0.25 wb = $7.5M cap hit2018: $12.25M base ($6.5M gtd) _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $17.5M cap hit2019: $14.25M base _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $19.5M cap hit2020: $12.25M base _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $17.5M cap hit

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: roster bonuses are NOT amortized giants#1 : 3/17/2017 4:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397190 giants#1 said:





Quote:







2017: $1.75M B $5M SB $7M RB $0.25 WB = $14M cap hit

2018: $4M B $5M SB $5M RB $0.25 WB = $14.25M cap hit

2019: $11M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $16.25M cap hit

2020: $12.25M B $5M SB $0.25 WB = $17.5M cap hit

Total: $62M





We'll see but I find it hard to believe that the Giants signed him to a 4 year $62M deal with $40M guaranteed just so they could shave $3M off of this year's cap.



They signed him to the deal so they'd have a (second) premier pass rusher locked up for 4 seasons.



In comment 13397220 Milton said:They signed him to the deal so they'd have a (second) premier pass rusher locked up for 4 seasons.That said, with the new info (assuming its accurate) about the $35M thru 2018 instead of 11 months, I've ammended this.

This type of structure makes more sense for the Giants Torrag : 3/17/2017 4:31 pm : link 2017: $1.75M base _ $5M sb _ $500k rb _ $0.25 wb = $7.5M cap hit

2018: $12.25M base ($6.5M gtd) _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $17.5M cap hit

2019: $14.25M base _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $19.5M cap hit

2020: $12.25M base _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $17.5M cap hit



I'm expecting it to look earily similar to this when the official numbers are released.

WAAAY to much ThatLimerickGuy : 3/17/2017 4:38 pm : link but hopefully it is front loaded. Pay him now and in 18 months when we all realize what a disaster it was to give the following player 40 million guaranteed:



1. A man with 7 fingers

2. With proven immaturity issues (Prince in Tub/Fireworks)

3. And motivation issues (came to camp looking like Kevin James one year)

4. And injury concerns (Bad back/surgery and dinged all the time)



We can cut bait and move on without really crippling us in 2 years.





RE: This type of structure makes more sense for the Giants giants#1 : 3/17/2017 4:38 pm : link

Quote: 2017: $1.75M base _ $5M sb _ $500k rb _ $0.25 wb = $7.5M cap hit

2018: $12.25M base ($6.5M gtd) _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $17.5M cap hit

2019: $14.25M base _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $19.5M cap hit

2020: $12.25M base _ $5M sb _ $0.25 wb = $17.5M cap hit



I'm expecting it to look earily similar to this when the official numbers are released.



The one thing that stands out is his 2019 number since Eli's cap # will be $23.2M, Vernon's $19.5M, Jenkins $13.25M and Beckham will be starting his big money deal that season. Excluding Beckham, that's $75M in cap space for 4 players!



In comment 13397317 Torrag said:The one thing that stands out is his 2019 number since Eli's cap # will be $23.2M, Vernon's $19.5M, Jenkins $13.25M and Beckham will be starting his big money deal that season. Excluding Beckham, that's $75M in cap space for 4 players!Maybe they'll structure Pugh & Richburg's deals to have cap hits below average in 2019.

The cap will be in the $180-185 million rnge by then... Torrag : 3/17/2017 4:41 pm : link ...so it really isn't a problem.

Quote: Robinson back. And a Vet RB Blount,Starks,Charles,etc

+1

Quote: Robinson back. And a Vet RB Blount,Starks,Charles,etc



+1



Robinson was great in pass coverage and would be great to bring him back for another year. Plus the Giants are an attractive destination for a vet RB, with really only Paul Perkins to contend with for the starting job.



In comment 13397098 shelovesnycsports said:+1Robinson was great in pass coverage and would be great to bring him back for another year. Plus the Giants are an attractive destination for a vet RB, with really only Paul Perkins to contend with for the starting job.Hoping Jamaal Charles lowers his asking price and accepts a 1 year vet minimum contract just to have a shot to be a starting RB again. Having a 1-2 combo

The giants are much more comfortable with jpp hitdog42 : 3/17/2017 4:53 pm : link Long term because of the presence of Vernon.

Vernon brought leadership and work ethic and dedication that fed into jpp both on and off the field

I'm sure snacks helped too

But they have no maturity concerns now

2019 cap stretch234 : 3/17/2017 4:55 pm : link You don't worry about 2019 numbers because in most cases all the guaranteed money other than SB amortization is paid. The contracts are really essentially front loaded

I thought they'd keep it further under $14M per than they did JonC : 3/17/2017 4:55 pm : link and they paid him more than I expected, JPP's camp must have really stood their ground well.



RE: The giants are much more comfortable with jpp Keith : 3/17/2017 4:57 pm : link

Quote: Long term because of the presence of Vernon.

Vernon brought leadership and work ethic and dedication that fed into jpp both on and off the field

I'm sure snacks helped too

But they have no maturity concerns now



Is this your opinion or knowledge of the situation? I ask because it appeared as though the situation changed him and how he approaches things rather than his new teammates. In comment 13397371 hitdog42 said:Is this your opinion or knowledge of the situation? I ask because it appeared as though the situation changed him and how he approaches things rather than his new teammates.

RE: I thought they'd keep it further under $14M per than they did Ten Ton Hammer : 3/17/2017 4:59 pm : link

Quote: and they paid him more than I expected, JPP's camp must have really stood their ground well.



There's only so much you can do. What they were asking for was on par with market rate for top defensive ends.



The "giants have all the leverage" stuff is almost always fan fiction every time you hear it.



Also, I'm of the opinion that the team has always been much higher on him as a person and a player than fans here have been. They have been trying to get him signed long term for years, and stuck by him through everything.



If you're a team that doesn't trust a player or you're lukewarm on his effort or behavior, this is not how you demonstrate it. In comment 13397377 JonC said:There's only so much you can do. What they were asking for was on par with market rate for top defensive ends.The "giants have all the leverage" stuff is almost always fan fiction every time you hear it.Also, I'm of the opinion that the team has always been much higher on him as a person and a player than fans here have been. They have been trying to get him signed long term for years, and stuck by him through everything.If you're a team that doesn't trust a player or you're lukewarm on his effort or behavior, this is not how you demonstrate it.

Fact Keith hitdog42 : 3/17/2017 5:01 pm : link A very good thing

I think the team was REALLY impressed by his comeback shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/17/2017 5:04 pm : link and his attitude after he came back in 2015. He's been much more mature, at least in his public statements since the accident.

RE: I think the team was REALLY impressed by his comeback spike : 3/17/2017 5:09 pm : link

Quote: and his attitude after he came back in 2015. He's been much more mature, at least in his public statements since the accident.



maybe he is ready to finally become team CAPTAIN In comment 13397409 shockeyisthebest8056 said:maybe he is ready to finally become team CAPTAIN

RE: The giants are much more comfortable with jpp Dave in Hoboken : 3/17/2017 5:27 pm : link

Quote: Long term because of the presence of Vernon.

Vernon brought leadership and work ethic and dedication that fed into jpp both on and off the field

I'm sure snacks helped too

But they have no maturity concerns now



I suspected this, tbh. Vernon and Snacks work ehtics and attitudes rubbing off on JPP doesn't surprise me. In comment 13397371 hitdog42 said:I suspected this, tbh. Vernon and Snacks work ehtics and attitudes rubbing off on JPP doesn't surprise me.

RE: RE: I thought they'd keep it further under $14M per than they did section125 : 3/17/2017 5:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397377 JonC said:





Quote:





and they paid him more than I expected, JPP's camp must have really stood their ground well.







There's only so much you can do. What they were asking for was on par with market rate for top defensive ends.



The "giants have all the leverage" stuff is almost always fan fiction every time you hear it.



Also, I'm of the opinion that the team has always been much higher on him as a person and a player than fans here have been. They have been trying to get him signed long term for years, and stuck by him through everything.



If you're a team that doesn't trust a player or you're lukewarm on his effort or behavior, this is not how you demonstrate it.



Seeing what other DEs of lesser ability got and seeing OV with $85 mill, there was no way to get it under $14 mill/year. In comment 13397387 Ten Ton Hammer said:Seeing what other DEs of lesser ability got and seeing OV with $85 mill, there was no way to get it under $14 mill/year.

Congratulations to Jerry Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 5:53 pm : link for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back.

RE: Congratulations to Jerry Big Blue '56 : 3/17/2017 5:57 pm : link

Quote: for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back.



In fairness, not a helluva lot of them have been healthy enough to get to the second contract and if so, were injury prone enough (i.e. Prince) not to pursue In comment 13397463 Diver_Down said:In fairness, not a helluva lot of them have been healthy enough to get to the second contract and if so, were injury prone enough (i.e. Prince) not to pursue

RE: Congratulations to Jerry jcn56 : 3/17/2017 5:59 pm : link

Quote: for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back.



Are you forgetting what happened to guys like Hakeem Nicks, Kenny Phillips or David Wilson? Or is the Coughlin worship just *that* pathetic? In comment 13397463 Diver_Down said:Are you forgetting what happened to guys like Hakeem Nicks, Kenny Phillips or David Wilson? Or is the Coughlin worship just *that* pathetic?

RE: RE: Congratulations to Jerry David in LA : 3/17/2017 6:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397463 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back.







Are you forgetting what happened to guys like Hakeem Nicks, Kenny Phillips or David Wilson? Or is the Coughlin worship just *that* pathetic?



I love how he completely ignores mentioning any of the context. Some people should just give it up, and go root for Jax already. In comment 13397468 jcn56 said:I love how he completely ignores mentioning any of the context. Some people should just give it up, and go root for Jax already.

Contract stretch234 : 3/17/2017 6:01 pm : link Do people really think that Philips or Nicks were not going to get contracts if their careers were not wrecked by injuries. Never approached that point with Wilson.



It was never a question about ability with either of the. If Prince stayed healthy he would be here.



Not receiving a second contract because of injury is far different than not getting one because you cant play

A totally unfair generalization grizz299 : 3/17/2017 6:03 pm : link ......"for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back....."".



If you want to issue a condemning statement you're obligated to be specific....what first round picks do you think he should have resigned?

Otherwise you're a cheap shot artist.

yea Steve in Greenwich : 3/17/2017 6:07 pm : link funny to see that stat thrown around about Reese today, very fair to bitch and moan about his lack of production from mid to late round picks over his tenure, but first round picks, he has knocked out of the ballpark. Add in that he's generally pick in the back half of the first round, and its even more impressive.

RE: Roughly 80% of Vernon's numbers, correct? BMac : 3/17/2017 6:10 pm : link

Quote: Reflecting their respective digits.



I'm here all week, folks.



Stick with the veal. In comment 13397022 Big Blue Blogger said:Stick with the veal.

Well Reese did say Dave on the UWS : 3/17/2017 6:19 pm : link "He's one of our best players and one of our leaders". They' are paying him that way, not just for sack numbers. I'm good with it. I wouldn't sign Hankins. Bromley and Thomas have to get the job done. Can't keep throwing money at the DL it's needed elsewhere. Successful teams develop players. Bromley was a high draft choice. Time for him to step up. Adams needs to be part of the TE solution. Lewis and King need to develop at WR. Everything can't be a free agency fix. Solutions have to come internally (like Goodson at MLB)

WWBBD? spike : 3/17/2017 6:23 pm : link No way Hankins would stay unless at a relative bargain.

This is a fair contract Cenotaph : 3/17/2017 6:39 pm : link It's a big #, and we really need him to stay healthy (at least mostly over the next 3 years - realistically hope for him to play better than 80% of the games). But it's fair considering what pass rusher's make now - JPP is a talented and complete DE, good against both run and especially pass.



It's a lot of money on DL, but clearly that's where the Giants place their value on D (along w/DB, mainly CB). We have a great pair of bookend DE's who should essentially be at their prime age for the next few years. Along with Snacks, it's a scary DL even w/o Hankins. And now they have some cap room to possibly bring back big Hank (probably still not the most likely tho - they need to think about some other upcoming contracts like OBJ, Collins and Pugh etc), or a cheaper replacement and probable draft pick. I'd rather not lose one of those guys to pay a 4th DL.



Glad to get it done, now can move on to whatever's next (DT if no Hank, cover LB if not Robinson, DB depth, RB/TE/OL and the draft picks we'll add at those positions). I'm excited to see this roster fill out - a real nice core of good talent at key positions locked up for a few years - still a handful of guys coming up, but unfortunately when you hit on picks and sign FA's like we did last year, you may not be able to keep all the good picks or cheap backups who do well...

And with all the $ on our DL Cenotaph : 3/17/2017 6:41 pm : link and with other players like Poe and Logan getting $8-10M, I just don't see the Giants paying Hankins' price. Unless he takes a 1 year, prove it type deal for maybe $6M (or less?).

Nice! trueblueinpw : 3/17/2017 7:08 pm : link I thought this was really important. Good work JR.

RE: RE: Congratulations to Jerry Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 7:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397463 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back.







Are you forgetting what happened to guys like Hakeem Nicks, Kenny Phillips or David Wilson? Or is the Coughlin worship just *that* pathetic?



My statement had nothing to do with Coughlin. It was a factual statement regarding our GM's 1st round draft picks. I didn't forget what happened to players with injuries. Kenny and David are the only ones that were/are out of the league due to their injuries. The others were able to sign/play for other teams before being out of the league. Aaron Ross was good enough to latch on in Jax and good enough to resign with the Giants. Nicks was good enough to latch on in Ind and good enough to resign with the Giants. Prince was good enough to latch on with Jax and now Chicago.

Pugh will be the next eligible. If we apply the same standard of not being worth a second contract due to being often injured and missing games, then Pugh will not be extended. Still too early on OBJ, Flowers, and Apple.



Is this summary not factual? Again, not one mention of Coughlin in my response, but I'm sure you'll find some angle to drag him into the discussion. In comment 13397468 jcn56 said:My statement had nothing to do with Coughlin. It was a factual statement regarding our GM's 1st round draft picks. I didn't forget what happened to players with injuries. Kenny and David are the only ones that were/are out of the league due to their injuries. The others were able to sign/play for other teams before being out of the league. Aaron Ross was good enough to latch on in Jax and good enough to resign with the Giants. Nicks was good enough to latch on in Ind and good enough to resign with the Giants. Prince was good enough to latch on with Jax and now Chicago.Pugh will be the next eligible. If we apply the same standard of not being worth a second contract due to being often injured and missing games, then Pugh will not be extended. Still too early on OBJ, Flowers, and Apple.Is this summary not factual? Again, not one mention of Coughlin in my response, but I'm sure you'll find some angle to drag him into the discussion.

RE: A totally unfair generalization Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 7:22 pm : link

Quote: ......"for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back....."".



If you want to issue a condemning statement you're obligated to be specific....what first round picks do you think he should have resigned?

Otherwise you're a cheap shot artist.



It's not a cheap shot. The condemnation is based in the factual summary of Jerry's ability to extend his own first round draft picks. In a decade, he has extended 1 of his first round picks to a multi-year contract. Interpret that simple statement how you will. In comment 13397473 grizz299 said:It's not a cheap shot. The condemnation is based in the factual summary of Jerry's ability to extend his own first round draft picks. In a decade, he has extended 1 of his first round picks to a multi-year contract. Interpret that simple statement how you will.

RE: Contract Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 7:25 pm : link

Quote: Do people really think that Philips or Nicks were not going to get contracts if their careers were not wrecked by injuries. Never approached that point with Wilson.



It was never a question about ability with either of the. If Prince stayed healthy he would be here.



Not receiving a second contract because of injury is far different than not getting one because you cant play



But our former 1st round picks did continue to play. Kenny and David are the only ones that were/are out of the league due to their injuries. The others were able to sign/play for other teams before being out of the league. Aaron Ross was good enough to latch on in Jax and good enough to resign with the Giants. Nicks was good enough to latch on in Ind and good enough to resign with the Giants. Prince was good enough to latch on with Jax and now Chicago. In comment 13397472 stretch234 said:But our former 1st round picks did continue to play. Kenny and David are the only ones that were/are out of the league due to their injuries. The others were able to sign/play for other teams before being out of the league. Aaron Ross was good enough to latch on in Jax and good enough to resign with the Giants. Nicks was good enough to latch on in Ind and good enough to resign with the Giants. Prince was good enough to latch on with Jax and now Chicago.

'In a decade, he has extended'... Torrag : 3/17/2017 7:28 pm : link Translation: I don't know the circumstances surrounding these players not being re-signed. Hence I will make an idiotic blanket statement that exposes me to ridicule.



Congrats. Mission accomplished numbnutz.

RE: RE: Congratulations to Jerry Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 7:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397463 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back.







In fairness, not a helluva lot of them have been healthy enough to get to the second contract and if so, were injury prone enough (i.e. Prince) not to pursue



Now that is the crux of it - not worthy to pursue. Injuries have derailed players careers (Philips and Wilson), and others (Ross, Nicks, Prince) had some injuries but were able to continue playing after their rookie contract. Apparently 2 of them were worthy enough to bring back on a 1yr contract. In comment 13397467 Big Blue '56 said:Now that is the crux of it - not worthy to pursue. Injuries have derailed players careers (Philips and Wilson), and others (Ross, Nicks, Prince) had some injuries but were able to continue playing after their rookie contract. Apparently 2 of them were worthy enough to bring back on a 1yr contract.

RE: 'In a decade, he has extended'... Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 7:40 pm : link

Quote: Translation: I don't know the circumstances surrounding these players not being re-signed. Hence I will make an idiotic blanket statement that exposes me to ridicule.



Congrats. Mission accomplished numbnutz.



Attack the post not the poster. What was incorrect about my statement? Jerry Reese became the GM in Jan. 2007. Fact. In his decade of tenure, he has had 10 first round picks. OBJ, Flowers, and Apple are not eligible for second contracts. So out of 7 1st round draft picks, Jerry has managed to sign 1 to a multi-year contract. I'm aware of injuries. Some players (Phillips and Wilson) were forced out of the league due to their injuries. Others (Ross, Nicks, and Prince) managed to continue to play beyond their rookie contracts. The jury is still out regarding Pugh.

In comment 13397552 Torrag said:Attack the post not the poster. What was incorrect about my statement? Jerry Reese became the GM in Jan. 2007. Fact. In his decade of tenure, he has had 10 first round picks. OBJ, Flowers, and Apple are not eligible for second contracts. So out of 7 1st round draft picks, Jerry has managed to sign 1 to a multi-year contract. I'm aware of injuries. Some players (Phillips and Wilson) were forced out of the league due to their injuries. Others (Ross, Nicks, and Prince) managed to continue to play beyond their rookie contracts. The jury is still out regarding Pugh.

RE: RE: RE: Congratulations to Jerry Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 7:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397468 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13397463 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back.







Are you forgetting what happened to guys like Hakeem Nicks, Kenny Phillips or David Wilson? Or is the Coughlin worship just *that* pathetic?







I love how he completely ignores mentioning any of the context. Some people should just give it up, and go root for Jax already.



What does my statement have to do with Jax? I've responded to others with the context. In comment 13397471 David in LA said:What does my statement have to do with Jax? I've responded to others with the context.

RE: The giants are much more comfortable with jpp est1986 : 3/17/2017 8:02 pm : link

Quote: Long term because of the presence of Vernon.

Vernon brought leadership and work ethic and dedication that fed into jpp both on and off the field

I'm sure snacks helped too

But they have no maturity concerns now



This. In comment 13397371 hitdog42 said:This.

RE: RE: Contract Ten Ton Hammer : 3/17/2017 8:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397472 stretch234 said:





Quote:





Do people really think that Philips or Nicks were not going to get contracts if their careers were not wrecked by injuries. Never approached that point with Wilson.



It was never a question about ability with either of the. If Prince stayed healthy he would be here.



Not receiving a second contract because of injury is far different than not getting one because you cant play







But our former 1st round picks did continue to play. Kenny and David are the only ones that were/are out of the league due to their injuries. The others were able to sign/play for other teams before being out of the league. Aaron Ross was good enough to latch on in Jax and good enough to resign with the Giants. Nicks was good enough to latch on in Ind and good enough to resign with the Giants. Prince was good enough to latch on with Jax and now Chicago.



This is a ridiculous point to try to pass off as legitimate discussion. In comment 13397547 Diver_Down said:This is a ridiculous point to try to pass off as legitimate discussion.

Anyone catch this on JPP Instagram post? Bchurch : 3/17/2017 8:19 pm : link



Rooting for his buddy to get a big payday or its Hanks turn to sign with NYG?



Quote: #90PowerCircle #nygiants #onceagiantalwaysagiant

#its-Hanks-turn S/O to @nyg_teamphotographer for always being there to take great pictures for me. #its-Hanks-turnRooting for his buddy to get a big payday or its Hanks turn to sign with NYG?

what a surprise WillieYoung : 3/17/2017 8:21 pm : link The JPP will never play again guys think it is a bad contract. Now they have to watch the next 4 years with their eyes closed!

JPP, NYGBlue42 : 3/17/2017 8:27 pm : link Give me a call if you need some one to light them fire works this 4th of July.

RE: RE: RE: Congratulations to Jerry Gmen4Life21 : 3/17/2017 8:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397468 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13397463 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back.







Are you forgetting what happened to guys like Hakeem Nicks, Kenny Phillips or David Wilson? Or is the Coughlin worship just *that* pathetic?







My statement had nothing to do with Coughlin. It was a factual statement regarding our GM's 1st round draft picks. I didn't forget what happened to players with injuries. Kenny and David are the only ones that were/are out of the league due to their injuries. The others were able to sign/play for other teams before being out of the league. Aaron Ross was good enough to latch on in Jax and good enough to resign with the Giants. Nicks was good enough to latch on in Ind and good enough to resign with the Giants. Prince was good enough to latch on with Jax and now Chicago.

Pugh will be the next eligible. If we apply the same standard of not being worth a second contract due to being often injured and missing games, then Pugh will not be extended. Still too early on OBJ, Flowers, and Apple.



Is this summary not factual? Again, not one mention of Coughlin in my response, but I'm sure you'll find some angle to drag him into the discussion.



Lost me at Nicks. Nicks became a shell of himself due to leg injuries. Nicks would've signed a longterm deal as top 10 WR. Injuries derailed that. End of story



Yes he got another chance to hang on because he was a still just 25 formerly elite WR, but the point is he was worthy of a long-term deal if not for career-altering injuries. In comment 13397536 Diver_Down said:Lost me at Nicks. Nicks became a shell of himself due to leg injuries. Nicks would've signed a longterm deal as top 10 WR. Injuries derailed that. End of storyYes he got another chance to hang on because he was a still just 25 formerly elite WR, but the point is he was worthy of a long-term deal if not for career-altering injuries.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Congratulations to Jerry Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 9:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397536 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13397468 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13397463 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





for finally signing one of his first round draft picks to a multi-year contract. It has only taken a decade to get this monkey off his back.







Are you forgetting what happened to guys like Hakeem Nicks, Kenny Phillips or David Wilson? Or is the Coughlin worship just *that* pathetic?







My statement had nothing to do with Coughlin. It was a factual statement regarding our GM's 1st round draft picks. I didn't forget what happened to players with injuries. Kenny and David are the only ones that were/are out of the league due to their injuries. The others were able to sign/play for other teams before being out of the league. Aaron Ross was good enough to latch on in Jax and good enough to resign with the Giants. Nicks was good enough to latch on in Ind and good enough to resign with the Giants. Prince was good enough to latch on with Jax and now Chicago.

Pugh will be the next eligible. If we apply the same standard of not being worth a second contract due to being often injured and missing games, then Pugh will not be extended. Still too early on OBJ, Flowers, and Apple.



Is this summary not factual? Again, not one mention of Coughlin in my response, but I'm sure you'll find some angle to drag him into the discussion.







Lost me at Nicks. Nicks became a shell of himself due to leg injuries. Nicks would've signed a longterm deal as top 10 WR. Injuries derailed that. End of story



Yes he got another chance to hang on because he was a still just 25 formerly elite WR, but the point is he was worthy of a long-term deal if not for career-altering injuries.



You place the criteria of "long-term" deal. My criteria was a multi-year contract. Jerry signed Ross, Nicks, and JPP to 1 year deals in the past. My low bar for him to clear is a contract that exceeds 1 year. Ross, Nicks, and Prince played for more than 1 year beyond their rookie contracts. Nowhere in my statements have I moved the goalposts to frame the critique that a "long-term" deal was required. In comment 13397646 Gmen4Life21 said:You place the criteria of "long-term" deal. My criteria was a multi-year contract. Jerry signed Ross, Nicks, and JPP to 1 year deals in the past. My low bar for him to clear is a contract that exceeds 1 year. Ross, Nicks, and Prince played for more than 1 year beyond their rookie contracts. Nowhere in my statements have I moved the goalposts to frame the critique that a "long-term" deal was required.

In 10 years as GM..... Tesla : 3/17/2017 9:03 pm : link the Giants have ZERO starts from QB's Reese drafted. Zero.



Don't hate me for saying it....it's simply true.

Contract stretch234 : 3/17/2017 9:06 pm : link Do people really think that Philips or Nicks were not going to get contracts if their careers were not wrecked by injuries. Never approached that point with Wilson.



It was never a question about ability with either of the. If Prince stayed healthy he would be here.



Not receiving a second contract because of injury is far different than not getting one because you cant play

RE: Contract Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 9:11 pm : link

Quote: Do people really think that Philips or Nicks were not going to get contracts if their careers were not wrecked by injuries. Never approached that point with Wilson.



It was never a question about ability with either of the. If Prince stayed healthy he would be here.



Not receiving a second contract because of injury is far different than not getting one because you cant play



Being that you copied and pasted your original response above, I'll copy and paste my response to your response. RE: Contract

Diver_Down : 7:25 pm : link : reply

In comment 13397472 stretch234 said:

Quote:

Do people really think that Philips or Nicks were not going to get contracts if their careers were not wrecked by injuries. Never approached that point with Wilson.



It was never a question about ability with either of the. If Prince stayed healthy he would be here.



Not receiving a second contract because of injury is far different than not getting one because you cant play





But our former 1st round picks did continue to play. Kenny and David are the only ones that were/are out of the league due to their injuries. The others were able to sign/play for other teams before being out of the league. Aaron Ross was good enough to latch on in Jax and good enough to resign with the Giants. Nicks was good enough to latch on in Ind and good enough to resign with the Giants. Prince was good enough to latch on with Jax and now Chicago. In comment 13397656 stretch234 said:Being that you copied and pasted your original response above, I'll copy and paste my response to your response. RE: ContractDiver_Down : 7:25 pm : link : replyIn comment 13397472 stretch234 said:Quote:Do people really think that Philips or Nicks were not going to get contracts if their careers were not wrecked by injuries. Never approached that point with Wilson.It was never a question about ability with either of the. If Prince stayed healthy he would be here.Not receiving a second contract because of injury is far different than not getting one because you cant playBut our former 1st round picks did continue to play. Kenny and David are the only ones that were/are out of the league due to their injuries. The others were able to sign/play for other teams before being out of the league. Aaron Ross was good enough to latch on in Jax and good enough to resign with the Giants. Nicks was good enough to latch on in Ind and good enough to resign with the Giants. Prince was good enough to latch on with Jax and now Chicago.

Seriously, Nicks? jcn56 : 3/17/2017 9:13 pm : link You should be ashamed of yourself for even trying to slip that one by.



Nobody - not the Giants FO, not the fans, no one - wanted Nicks to be let go before he was hurt. He was putting together a HoF worthy career before he was derailed. And it was only after it was clear he had nothing left that he left the building with no attempt to retain him. And even then, they brought him back with the hopes he might somehow be able to resurrect his career.



What happened to him was criminal, but to insinuate that somehow it was a failing by Reese or the FO, or that the player was anything less than worthy of a hefty second contract, is insulting.

RE: Seriously, Nicks? Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 9:21 pm : link

Quote: You should be ashamed of yourself for even trying to slip that one by.



Nobody - not the Giants FO, not the fans, no one - wanted Nicks to be let go before he was hurt. He was putting together a HoF worthy career before he was derailed. And it was only after it was clear he had nothing left that he left the building with no attempt to retain him. And even then, they brought him back with the hopes he might somehow be able to resurrect his career.



What happened to him was criminal, but to insinuate that somehow it was a failing by Reese or the FO, or that the player was anything less than worthy of a hefty second contract, is insulting.



I'm not trying to deceive anyone. Not trying to "slip one by". I'm setting a very low bar for Reese to hurdle. A multi-year contract is more than 1 year. A 2 year contract qualifies as a multi-year contract. Ross, Nicks, and Prince have all played for 2 years beyond their rookie contracts. Hence, they all could have qualified to have been signed to multi-year contracts. In comment 13397669 jcn56 said:I'm not trying to deceive anyone. Not trying to "slip one by". I'm setting a very low bar for Reese to hurdle. A multi-year contract is more than 1 year. A 2 year contract qualifies as a multi-year contract. Ross, Nicks, and Prince have all played for 2 years beyond their rookie contracts. Hence, they all could have qualified to have been signed to multi-year contracts.

Diver_Down BigBlueShock : 3/17/2017 9:30 pm : link Are you EVER not a negative, miserable person? Serious question because I've never seen you post a positive thing about this team. Why do you even watch? Don't you have a puppy to kick or something?

RE: Diver_Down Diver_Down : 3/17/2017 9:40 pm : link

Quote: Are you EVER not a negative, miserable person? Serious question because I've never seen you post a positive thing about this team. Why do you even watch? Don't you have a puppy to kick or something?



I would appreciate if you would focus your criticism at my post and not myself. Don't confuse my criticism of the GM with my devotion to the team. One is capable for rooting for the team without endorsing the GM. In comment 13397689 BigBlueShock said:I would appreciate if you would focus your criticism at my post and not myself. Don't confuse my criticism of the GM with my devotion to the team. One is capable for rooting for the team without endorsing the GM.

RE: RE: Diver_Down BigBlueShock : 3/17/2017 9:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397689 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





Are you EVER not a negative, miserable person? Serious question because I've never seen you post a positive thing about this team. Why do you even watch? Don't you have a puppy to kick or something?







I would appreciate if you would focus your criticism at my post and not myself. Don't confuse my criticism of the GM with my devotion to the team. One is capable for rooting for the team without endorsing the GM.

This was a 11-5 team that has added a big productive WR (team need), a blocking TE (team need), a G/T (team need), hasn't lost anyone of any signifance (Hankins still in limbo) and the draft is still yet to come. Seems a strange time to be killing the GM, though I'm not surprised that you continue to do so. You've made your mind up. Reese sucks. Nothing will ever change your mind so you will continue to litter every single thread with your agenda. Lucky us! In comment 13397696 Diver_Down said:This was a 11-5 team that has added a big productive WR (team need), a blocking TE (team need), a G/T (team need), hasn't lost anyone of any signifance (Hankins still in limbo) and the draft is still yet to come. Seems a strange time to be killing the GM, though I'm not surprised that you continue to do so. You've made your mind up. Reese sucks. Nothing will ever change your mind so you will continue to litter every single thread with your agenda. Lucky us!

DIVEr down djm : 3/17/2017 9:56 pm : link Should change the handle to double down. Don't stop now there doubles...

Reese is the hottest GM in the league right now. est1986 : 3/17/2017 10:35 pm : link He has had good picks and bad picks like every GM. The good outweighs the bad. Minus Marvin Austin, Clint Sintim, a freak David Wilson injury (imagine him in this offense!), and Reuben Randle going full retarded.. Reese is god. Still praying on Flowers to pan out.

RE: Reese is the hottest GM in the league right now. Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/17/2017 10:42 pm : link

Quote: He has had good picks and bad picks like every GM. The good outweighs the bad. Minus Marvin Austin, Clint Sintim, a freak David Wilson injury (imagine him in this offense!), and Reuben Randle going full retarded.. Reese is god. Still praying on Flowers to pan out.



Easy there killer In comment 13397730 est1986 said:Easy there killer

RE: Reese is the hottest GM in the league right now. The_Boss : 3/17/2017 10:51 pm : link

Quote: He has had good picks and bad picks like every GM. The good outweighs the bad. Minus Marvin Austin, Clint Sintim, a freak David Wilson injury (imagine him in this offense!), and Reuben Randle going full retarded.. Reese is god. Still praying on Flowers to pan out.



Reese is god? You do realize why he's had to spend so much in FA in the first place, right? If OBJ hadn't blown up the league in 2014, Reese might not even still be here. In comment 13397730 est1986 said:Reese is god? You do realize why he's had to spend so much in FA in the first place, right? If OBJ hadn't blown up the league in 2014, Reese might not even still be here.

RE: RE: Reese is the hottest GM in the league right now. Rory : 3/17/2017 10:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397730 est1986 said:





Quote:





He has had good picks and bad picks like every GM. The good outweighs the bad. Minus Marvin Austin, Clint Sintim, a freak David Wilson injury (imagine him in this offense!), and Reuben Randle going full retarded.. Reese is god. Still praying on Flowers to pan out.







Reese is god? You do realize why he's had to spend so much in FA in the first place, right? If OBJ hadn't blown up the league in 2014, Reese might not even still be here.



Hey bossman , if you can't appreciate what Jerry Reese has done for the NY Giants since becoming the GM , feel free to root for another team. In comment 13397738 The_Boss said:Hey bossman , if you can't appreciate what Jerry Reese has done for the NY Giants since becoming the GM , feel free to root for another team.

RE: RE: RE: Reese is the hottest GM in the league right now. The_Boss : 3/17/2017 11:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13397738 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13397730 est1986 said:





Quote:





He has had good picks and bad picks like every GM. The good outweighs the bad. Minus Marvin Austin, Clint Sintim, a freak David Wilson injury (imagine him in this offense!), and Reuben Randle going full retarded.. Reese is god. Still praying on Flowers to pan out.







Reese is god? You do realize why he's had to spend so much in FA in the first place, right? If OBJ hadn't blown up the league in 2014, Reese might not even still be here.







Hey bossman , if you can't appreciate what Jerry Reese has done for the NY Giants since becoming the GM , feel free to root for another team.



Sorry. Been a NYG fan since conception. That doesn't mean the team, or members of the FO, are immune from being criticized when warranted. The hard truth is Reese's poor job performance from 2008 thru 2012 contributed to the roster's deterioration that resulted in the team missing the playoffs 6 out of 7 seasons, including the train-wreck seasons of 2013, 2014, and 2015. They've seemingly turned a corner, but to waste away the prime years of the best QB in franchise history as he's done is criminal. In comment 13397743 Rory said:Sorry. Been a NYG fan since conception. That doesn't mean the team, or members of the FO, are immune from being criticized when warranted. The hard truth is Reese's poor job performance from 2008 thru 2012 contributed to the roster's deterioration that resulted in the team missing the playoffs 6 out of 7 seasons, including the train-wreck seasons of 2013, 2014, and 2015. They've seemingly turned a corner, but to waste away the prime years of the best QB in franchise history as he's done is criminal.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Reese is the hottest GM in the league right now. Diver_Down : 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13397750 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13397743 Rory said:





Quote:





In comment 13397738 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13397730 est1986 said:





Quote:





He has had good picks and bad picks like every GM. The good outweighs the bad. Minus Marvin Austin, Clint Sintim, a freak David Wilson injury (imagine him in this offense!), and Reuben Randle going full retarded.. Reese is god. Still praying on Flowers to pan out.







Reese is god? You do realize why he's had to spend so much in FA in the first place, right? If OBJ hadn't blown up the league in 2014, Reese might not even still be here.







Hey bossman , if you can't appreciate what Jerry Reese has done for the NY Giants since becoming the GM , feel free to root for another team.







Sorry. Been a NYG fan since conception. That doesn't mean the team, or members of the FO, are immune from being criticized when warranted. The hard truth is Reese's poor job performance from 2008 thru 2012 contributed to the roster's deterioration that resulted in the team missing the playoffs 6 out of 7 seasons, including the train-wreck seasons of 2013, 2014, and 2015. They've seemingly turned a corner, but to waste away the prime years of the best QB in franchise history as he's done is criminal.







Why are you such a clown? You should just change your handle to: The_Cunt





Is it too much of a challenge for you to respond to a post without deferring to profanities? What The_Boss posted above is true. Because we root for our team doesn't mean that we have to agree with all facets of the organization. Someone above referenced that I think "Reese Sucks" which is the lazy narrative for any criticism of Jerry. Is he capable of the job? Sure. Has his past performance warranted the "In Reese We Trust" moniker that is thrown around? Not unless you are a homer. In comment 13397880 drkenneth said:Is it too much of a challenge for you to respond to a post without deferring to profanities? What The_Boss posted above is true. Because we root for our team doesn't mean that we have to agree with all facets of the organization. Someone above referenced that I think "Reese Sucks" which is the lazy narrative for any criticism of Jerry. Is he capable of the job? Sure. Has his past performance warranted the "In Reese We Trust" moniker that is thrown around? Not unless you are a homer.

RE: RE: RE: Reese is the hottest GM in the league right now. BigBlueShock : 9:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13397738 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13397730 est1986 said:





Quote:





He has had good picks and bad picks like every GM. The good outweighs the bad. Minus Marvin Austin, Clint Sintim, a freak David Wilson injury (imagine him in this offense!), and Reuben Randle going full retarded.. Reese is god. Still praying on Flowers to pan out.







Reese is god? You do realize why he's had to spend so much in FA in the first place, right? If OBJ hadn't blown up the league in 2014, Reese might not even still be here.







Hey bossman , if you can't appreciate what Jerry Reese has done for the NY Giants since becoming the GM , feel free to root for another team.

He already does. He's an Eagles fan. In comment 13397743 Rory said:He already does. He's an Eagles fan.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Reese is the hottest GM in the league right now. Klaatu : 9:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13397743 Rory said:





Quote:





In comment 13397738 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13397730 est1986 said:





Quote:





He has had good picks and bad picks like every GM. The good outweighs the bad. Minus Marvin Austin, Clint Sintim, a freak David Wilson injury (imagine him in this offense!), and Reuben Randle going full retarded.. Reese is god. Still praying on Flowers to pan out.







Reese is god? You do realize why he's had to spend so much in FA in the first place, right? If OBJ hadn't blown up the league in 2014, Reese might not even still be here.







Hey bossman , if you can't appreciate what Jerry Reese has done for the NY Giants since becoming the GM , feel free to root for another team.







Sorry. Been a NYG fan since conception. That doesn't mean the team, or members of the FO, are immune from being criticized when warranted. The hard truth is Reese's poor job performance from 2008 thru 2012 contributed to the roster's deterioration that resulted in the team missing the playoffs 6 out of 7 seasons, including the train-wreck seasons of 2013, 2014, and 2015. They've seemingly turned a corner, but to waste away the prime years of the best QB in franchise history as he's done is criminal.



How anyone who calls himself a Giants fan can look at the 2008, 2009, and 2010 drafts and criticize Reese is beyond me.



In 2008, picking last in each round, the Giants got a starting FS, a starting CB, a complimentary WR, and a starting-caliber MIKE.



In 2009, picking late in each round, the Giants got a #1 WR and a starting LT.



In 2010, the Giants got an elite DE and a starting, run-stuffing DT.



Throw in a bunch of late-rounders who, at the very least, provided depth and special-teams play...add a couple of UDFAs who became major contributors...and let's not forget some very key free agent acquisitions, and it shouldn't be hard to see why the Giants won their second Super Bowl under Reese's tenure in 2011.



Is Reese God? Hardly. He's certainly made his share of mistakes. But he's also been the victim of a tremendous amount of bad luck and an inordinate amount of catastrophic injuries. My guess is that Eli gives him a lot more credit than some alleged fans do. After all, he's got two rings and two Super Bowl MVPs on his resume. Does Aaron Rogers? Does Drew Brees? Can Tony Romo? Can any other QB not named Brady or Roethlisberger make those claims? Nope.



So, oh, my paws and whiskers! Reese had to spend big in free agency last year to bolster a historically bad defense - a spending spree that was roundly criticized by pundits and fans alike, but which ended up being monumentally successful. A huge feather in his cap, in my opinion.



Criticism is fine when it's constructive. Incessant whining is not, but it's what we've come to expect from the usual suspects. In comment 13397750 The_Boss said:How anyone who calls himself a Giants fan can look at the 2008, 2009, and 2010 drafts and criticize Reese is beyond me.In 2008, picking last in each round, the Giants got a starting FS, a starting CB, a complimentary WR, and a starting-caliber MIKE.In 2009, picking late in each round, the Giants got a #1 WR and a starting LT.In 2010, the Giants got an elite DE and a starting, run-stuffing DT.Throw in a bunch of late-rounders who, at the very least, provided depth and special-teams play...add a couple of UDFAs who became major contributors...and let's not forget some very key free agent acquisitions, and it shouldn't be hard to see why the Giants won their second Super Bowl under Reese's tenure in 2011.Is Reese God? Hardly. He's certainly made his share of mistakes. But he's also been the victim of a tremendous amount of bad luck and an inordinate amount of catastrophic injuries. My guess is that Eli gives him a lot more credit than some alleged fans do. After all, he's got two rings and two Super Bowl MVPs on his resume. Does Aaron Rogers? Does Drew Brees? Can Tony Romo? Can any other QB not named Brady or Roethlisberger make those claims? Nope.So, oh, my paws and whiskers! Reese had to spend big in free agency last year to bolster a historically bad defense - a spending spree that was roundly criticized by pundits and fans alike, but which ended up being monumentally successful. A huge feather in his cap, in my opinion.Criticism is fine when it's constructive. Incessant whining is not, but it's what we've come to expect from the usual suspects.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Reese is the hottest GM in the league right now. drkenneth : 9:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13397880 drkenneth said:





Quote:





In comment 13397750 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13397743 Rory said:





Quote:





In comment 13397738 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13397730 est1986 said:





Quote:





He has had good picks and bad picks like every GM. The good outweighs the bad. Minus Marvin Austin, Clint Sintim, a freak David Wilson injury (imagine him in this offense!), and Reuben Randle going full retarded.. Reese is god. Still praying on Flowers to pan out.







Reese is god? You do realize why he's had to spend so much in FA in the first place, right? If OBJ hadn't blown up the league in 2014, Reese might not even still be here.







Hey bossman , if you can't appreciate what Jerry Reese has done for the NY Giants since becoming the GM , feel free to root for another team.







Sorry. Been a NYG fan since conception. That doesn't mean the team, or members of the FO, are immune from being criticized when warranted. The hard truth is Reese's poor job performance from 2008 thru 2012 contributed to the roster's deterioration that resulted in the team missing the playoffs 6 out of 7 seasons, including the train-wreck seasons of 2013, 2014, and 2015. They've seemingly turned a corner, but to waste away the prime years of the best QB in franchise history as he's done is criminal.







Why are you such a clown? You should just change your handle to: The_Cunt









Is it too much of a challenge for you to respond to a post without deferring to profanities? What The_Boss posted above is true. Because we root for our team doesn't mean that we have to agree with all facets of the organization. Someone above referenced that I think "Reese Sucks" which is the lazy narrative for any criticism of Jerry. Is he capable of the job? Sure. Has his past performance warranted the "In Reese We Trust" moniker that is thrown around? Not unless you are a homer.



Is it too hard not to bitch and moan about everything? Believe it or not, there are posters here that would love to talk about the Giants without The_Boss, Diver Down, and Doomster whining on every fucking thread. WE GET IT: THE OL SUCKS, REESE'S DRAFTS SUCKED for a few years BLAH BLAH BLAH..We get it. Men are trying to talk here.



Since then, he's drafted one of the best players in the NFL on offense (Beckham), traded up for an all pro safety (Collins), and added 3 MORE ALL PROS in Snacks, Vernon, Jenkins + DRC. But yeah, keep whining about the 2013 draft.



Nobody wants to be around the guy who bitches and moans all the time. If you're interested in having a discussion, I'd be more than happy to. But you seem more interested in venting your misery around here.



I'm sure I'm not the only poster who can do without The_Boss doing his "THE OL SUCKS I TOLD YOU SO" shtick, Doomster (who's a borderline troll) and Diver_Down polluting every thread like 15 year old girls.



Man the fuck up. In comment 13397887 Diver_Down said:Is it too hard not to bitch and moan about everything? Believe it or not, there are posters here that would love to talk about the Giants without The_Boss, Diver Down, and Doomster whining on every fucking thread. WE GET IT: THE OL SUCKS, REESE'S DRAFTS SUCKED for a few years BLAH BLAH BLAH..We get it. Men are trying to talk here.Since then, he's drafted one of the best players in the NFL on offense (Beckham), traded up for an all pro safety (Collins), and added 3 MORE ALL PROS in Snacks, Vernon, Jenkins + DRC. But yeah, keep whining about the 2013 draft.Nobody wants to be around the guy who bitches and moans all the time. If you're interested in having a discussion, I'd be more than happy to. But you seem more interested in venting your misery around here.I'm sure I'm not the only poster who can do without The_Boss doing his "THE OL SUCKS I TOLD YOU SO" shtick, Doomster (who's a borderline troll) and Diver_Down polluting every thread like 15 year old girls.Man the fuck up.