So how are we feeling about Giants free agency so far? Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:50 am : 11:50 am ?

I think Reese allocated resources wisely gidiefor : Mod : 12:36 pm : : 12:36 pm : link !



: )

Doing fine so far considering the cap space. Red Dog : 12:38 pm : link But it's not over yet.



They still need to re-sign Hankins at a reasonable number, and some of the remaining UFA defensive depth.

I like the moves so far it's another win off-season for Reese & Co. Ray_Ray (NYG) : 12:38 pm : link If we can somehow bring back either Hankins or Robinson and add depth to the CB position, it would be a super good offseason even though we really didn't address the OL I believe with the additions of Marshall and Ellison, our run game should improve.

I don't see how it could have gone better BurlyMan : 12:39 pm : link I know I'm in the minority here but I feel that continuity on the line with modest improvement + a blocking tight end + a healthy Vereen + better downfield blocking from Marshall is going to make the Giants offense money on third down.









Doomster Klaatu : 12:44 pm : link We have eight Safeties on the roster now. The Giants will most likely keep four or five on the final 53. How can you say we have no depth at the position?

Happy AnnapolisMike : 12:49 pm : link I like the focus on the defensive side of the ball. It's where championships are won and lost. What good has a shiny high powered offense done for the Giants when the defense was not good. All that gave us was sub .500 teams. Flip it around and the record was 11-5.



I think the Giants made the offense better and kept the defense good.

Clear Message DavidinBMNY : 12:52 pm : link The Giants are putting all the chips on the table. They know the Eli Manning Era is winding down and they are maximizing resources accordingly.



I love what they've done.



They've largely kept the defense in tact and they've addressed glaring weakness at WR and TE.



If they draft best player at position of need in the draft in the first few picks, I think that fits. I hope they don't reach in the draft, but I do thing they look a little more closely this year at immediate impact. Although my dark horse RD 1 pick is a CB, just because when DRC can't play, it's noticeably felt.





I like it illmatic : 1:11 pm : link With the Marshall and Ellison signings, they're setting themselves up for the offense to be better than last year, which everyone knew they needed to do. OL is probably a wash as of right now which isn't comforting at all but at least Fluker has some potentially and they can add more in the draft.



If they can bring back Hankins and add a vet RB, I'll be feeling pretty damn good heading into the draft. Still plenty of needs at that point including TE, OL, CB, DL, LB but they'll be set up pretty nicely.



Peterson/Charles/Blount plus Hankins, if they somehow have the space this year to make that happen, would be pretty awesome. They could use some talent and experience at RB. I like Perkins a lot but I don't know if I want to see a young rookie paired with him unless that rookie is a stud.

Whitworth was the guy I'd like to have landed. yatqb : 1:11 pm : link He's the one guy who was out there who could have made a huge impact on the OL.



Once he was gone, I think that Reese did all he could do to incrementally improve the team.



I still want Big Hank back...otherwise the defense has a new hole to fill.

liked all signings, except throwing money to the following JAGs Floyd_Fan : 1:15 pm : link Wynn, Darkwa,Johnson/Geno.

Whitworth annexOPR : 1:18 pm : link would be nice ... and then we'd be back in the same hole 2 years from now. Flowers is still young, hopefully can be coached up [I'm assuming he's week 1 LT]



I also don't think this teams window is short ... dominant defense with young talent on offense ... gear towards OL/defense and you can still be somewhat competitive even without the "franchise" QB [t helps, obviously]. I don't think this ship sinks when Eli retires, they just need to build an OL similar to Dallas' strategy and keep guys like Collins/Beckham in blue.

Resse AcidTest : 1:21 pm : link has done very well.



Marshall, Ellison, Fluker, and resigning JPP for a reasonable contract. Also not acceding to Hankins's ridiculous contract demands, or overpaying for FA OL.



Would have liked to sign Robinson, and have no interest in Smith. Jerry sort of meh. Thought we overpaid, but his play did improve last year.

Considering up against the cap this year, not any "quality" FA's esp micky : 1:22 pm : link positions, I can see it's not their fault on having to make minor acquisitions.



The draft may be same (considering down at #23) as most top teir will be off the board likely then.



Offense may be the same as last season as far as execution and play, but hoping that defense can still carry this team like last season.

Pretty good ChicagoMarty : 1:26 pm : link given what was out there and how much $ they had to work with.



Marshall and Ellison should make positive impacts on the O.



Dt's are a whole lot easier to obtain than quality OL



But with the way the game has evolved in the NFL I think the Jints are screwed until they replace Eli with a mobile qb. That won't happen imo for another year or two

Bring back Hank or add one more piece on Offense or Defense est1986 : 1:27 pm : link And im giving it a "A".

Just wish old man : 1:31 pm : link the JPP deal as it stands was done before the 9th; all things being equal we might have picked up a better than or additional OL to Fluker that was NOT JJerry.

Especially in a weak OL draft.

I understand all the moves they've made, but if they lose both Hankins Devon : 1:35 pm : link and Robinson, they aren't coming out any better than they went in and staying around the same is usually the same as going backwards in the NFL.



Adding a rich man's Bear Pascoe and current day Marshall isn't enough to offset those losses, if they happen, given how the defense will likely have to carry them again with how terrible their OT play is likely to be (and I'm not saying they should have broken the bank for any of the OL on the market; there was no one worth it... they got dealt the wrong hand for the wrong time on that front).



They're in a spot where they now need to really nail it in the draft, either adding a big defensive piece or somehow finding OL help that can immediately contribute.

Compared to our division mack809f : 1:35 pm : link I'd say we did fine. The Cowboys had significant losses at DB and OL, Redskins are a mess, only the Eagles did OK.

As I've said- slightly improved today than at the end of the year The_Boss : 1:46 pm : link But we're haven't closed the gap much on the top 4 teams in the conference. In the end, shouldn't that be the goal? Hopefully the draft is fruitful for us. Before some of you jump on me for posting my opinion, check Raanan's FA piece yesterday on ESPN. He essentially said the exact same thing. I think we are, at the very least, a virtual lock for a WC. A HR draft can elevate us.

Marshall - A Just what we needed Ira : 1:57 pm : link Ellison - B- Solid but overpaid

JPP - B Concerned about his injury history

Fluker - C His last two years have been poor

2 backup qb's - B Whichever one wins will be ok in that role.

Still hoping we sign Keenan Robinson and Zach Brown Anakim : 2:05 pm : link I think Hankins is a pipe dream

Ellison annexOPR : 2:13 pm : link will be a fan favorite. His blocking is going to be a huge addition to this offense.

Good, outside of not getting more help Dave in Hoboken : 2:13 pm : link for the OLine. Also help we can retain at least one of Robinson or Hankins, since it seems like no one is intent in giving Hankins some huge contract.

Very pleased with what Reese has done BillT : 2:14 pm : link This is a really good haul for the money they had. Folks tend not to count "signing your own" as a FA pickup but it is. JPP is as good a signing as most anyone had this year. Adding other pieces as well and this is a very good effort. And they may not be done.

It's been a great offseason so far David in LA : 2:16 pm : link We got Marshall on a below market deal. I am ok with the Ellison deal, and ecstatic that we got JPP back long term.

RE: Still hoping we sign Keenan Robinson and Zach Brown Klaatu : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: I think Hankins is a pipe dream



If the Raiders, who have a ton of cap space coupled with a huge need at LB, couldn't come to terms with Brown, what makes you think the Giants can?



As for Robinson, I have no idea what he's looking for, but I'd be very hesitant to give him a long-term deal because of his injury history.



I can certainly see the Giants waiting until after the draft to sign a lower-priced free agent LB (or two).



RE: Still hoping we sign Keenan Robinson and Zach Brown dpinzow : 2:23 pm : link

Quote: I think Hankins is a pipe dream



Not if Dontari Poe got only a year at $7.5M



JPP and Marshall KWALL2 : 2:31 pm : link Great moves with these 2. Marshall has at least 2 years left of good ball.



The bad: Contract for Ellison, the OL isnt better, & RB depth blows.



Marshall and JPP playing like studs fixing just about everything.





I like it WillVAB : 2:35 pm : link Good value signings at positions of need with a ton of upside.

looking good so far..... George from PA : 2:37 pm : link The draft is the key to any off-season but



Marshall is such a prefect fit.



JPP signed for more but $$$ are nuts but deal is better then the tag.



I feel Fluker in a new environment can prove worthy.....we still need another tackle.



I am perfectly find with the new blocking TE









I think we should have fixed the OL shelovesnycsports : 2:40 pm : link At least one side of it. Eli,the receivers,Perkins are all useless without protection and blocking. Defense was pretty solid when JPP was out.

Only really cracked when DRC went down. JPP hasn't been great since 2011. Unless he becomes that guy again we overpaid big time.



Geno Smith is going to run an offense that counts on the QB presnap reading the defense and then calling the play? A rapid fire offense? A guy who had problems running basic WC schemes? With this Oline? This one makes me wonder.





RE: Because of the franchise of JPP, we lost out on the best djm : 2:41 pm : link

Quote: available ol. I like the Marshall signing. That's about it.



This is gonna be one of the more annoying and likely false narratives of this offseason. In comment 13398030 Ira said:This is gonna be one of the more annoying and likely false narratives of this offseason.

You do what you can with what you have. Klaatu : 2:49 pm : link The Giants didn't have much to begin with, but it seems to me they made the most of their limited resources.



Now they need another good, solid draft (and that includes UDFAs), and I wouldn't be surprised if they rounded things out after the draft with some low-priced free agent signings for depth/insurance.



It also wouldn't hurt if their second and third-year guys stepped up their games a bit.

RE: As I've said- slightly improved today than at the end of the year BigBlueShock : 2:58 pm : link

Quote: But we're haven't closed the gap much on the top 4 teams in the conference. In the end, shouldn't that be the goal? Hopefully the draft is fruitful for us. Before some of you jump on me for posting my opinion, check Raanan's FA piece yesterday on ESPN. He essentially said the exact same thing. I think we are, at the very least, a virtual lock for a WC. A HR draft can elevate us.

You don't think they've closed the gap on Dallas? Seriously? Dallas lost their entire secondary, among other things, including probably Romo. The Giants didn't have to make a single move and that gap has closed simply based on Dallas coming back to the pack with huge losses In comment 13398144 The_Boss said:You don't think they've closed the gap on Dallas? Seriously? Dallas lost their entire secondary, among other things, including probably Romo. The Giants didn't have to make a single move and that gap has closed simply based on Dallas coming back to the pack with huge losses

... annexOPR : 3:02 pm : link on top of the fact they swept Dallas ... so sick of how "good" the cowboys are made out to be





RE: RE: As I've said- slightly improved today than at the end of the year dpinzow : 3:16 pm : link

RE: As I've said- slightly improved today than at the end of the year dpinzow : 3:21 pm : link

Quote: But we're haven't closed the gap much on the top 4 teams in the conference. In the end, shouldn't that be the goal? Hopefully the draft is fruitful for us. Before some of you jump on me for posting my opinion, check Raanan's FA piece yesterday on ESPN. He essentially said the exact same thing. I think we are, at the very least, a virtual lock for a WC. A HR draft can elevate us.



Dallas lost the right side of their offensive line. Their defense is still below average and they had no cap room to make major additions to improve.



Seattle continues to see its championship window close. They're not far from an overhaul as Wilson eats up more of their cap.



GB and ATL got better with Martellus to the Packers and Poe to Atlanta In comment 13398144 The_Boss said:Dallas lost the right side of their offensive line. Their defense is still below average and they had no cap room to make major additions to improve.Seattle continues to see its championship window close. They're not far from an overhaul as Wilson eats up more of their cap.GB and ATL got better with Martellus to the Packers and Poe to Atlanta

Wait till the draft LCtheINTMachine : 3:36 pm : link That's when Jerry does his best work. I got a good feeling he'll surprise us with a major stud.

It keeps getting better. GMen23 : 3:38 pm : link Knowing how limited our money was this year, I like where we're going. The OL must improve to not bring us down, but the money paid to below avg. linemen (Remmers?, Kahil?), no way we we should pay that, never mind the Whitworth Zeitler money. Jpp was my #1 priority, and I was banging the table that Brandon would give us a discount.

I'm not ruling out a 1st rd OL. As much as everyone keeps saying it's a terrible draft for OL's, there's 3-5 graded right at 23. I'd love another weapon, but give me protection and holes for the weapons we have.

Have worked the cap as well as can be expected.....draft needs reduced edavisiii : 4:08 pm : link The one thing I feared was that they would go into the draft saying we need to draft a ?????? Since they got a large WR,a blocking Tight end, a backup QB, Fluker + Khaled Holmes (he could provide interior OL depth) and resigned JPP, we closed up some of the most glaring holes. With the draft being so deep, you want them to be able to take the best players available @ 23 and 55, especially if someone highly ranked happens to fall. I wish I had a list of all the prospects people have said, "will not be there at 23!" because, to be honest, there would be more than 23 on that list...someone will fall to 23 and probably to 55. I really feel at 88, we could get a real good RB if we don't take one earlier. It would be nice to get Hankins and Robinson back but we will see!

Ellison Gazo827 : 4:09 pm : link has his moment to shine. Hes not just a blocking TE. He can be weapon as well. He just nvr had a shot being rudolphs backup. He has experience as a FB. That can hopefully create a personal of him n adams out there together. Also keeping vereen n having him out there picking up blitzes is huge. I just hope mcadoo n the giants will use the flexibility we should now have instead of being predictable again. N hope he still has trust in Eli. N get back to some 3plus wr sets n let eli do what hes great at. I kno running the football is huge. I am in the camp of Eli still has it n dont want to totally turn into a conservative ground n pound team. We should be able to actually open up some leads for once with our D n Eli putting that final nail in the opponents coffin. As long as we can run n block better. Hopefully that opens things up for Eli to start carving up Ds again.

"Dallas lost the right side of their offensive line" is catchy, WillieYoung : 5:15 pm : link but it is an alternative fact. Leary started at left guard. Martin is the right guard. Hankins blew Martin up in both games which is why I want to resign Hankins.

Not Bad at All Samiam : 5:26 pm : link One of the reasons Reese had money to spend last year is that he didn't piss away big bucks on average talent. I think he continued down that route again. The available OL free agents were way overpaid either in salary or length of contract. And, for the most part, thry were not a major upgrade over Fluker except the old man who got the 3 year deal.



Also, TEs coming out of college generally don't block. And that was a major deficiency on the roster last year. They corrected the problem and sre now in s position to draft one of these matchup college TEs in a mid round. Marshall is a huge upgrade over Cruz and when you factor in his blocking, not many college WRs bring to the table what he does and a 2 year deal.



With not a lot of money to spend, and I don't think they restructured anybody, they're going into the draft without critical needs - at least those that could have been fixed by free agency in a responsible way. I also expect a premium pick to be used on the OL since that is still the big weakness. All in all I think they did ok considering the money situation and what was available

RE: montanagiant : 5:48 pm : link

Quote: but it is an alternative fact. Leary started at left guard. Martin is the right guard. Hankins blew Martin up in both games which is why I want to resign Hankins.

They also have lost their whole starting secondary from last year. In comment 13398377 WillieYoung said:They also have lost their whole starting secondary from last year.

Feeling good... trueblueinpw : 5:52 pm : link I think JR has always been pretty good at knowing when to hold 'em and knowing when to fold 'em. Knowing when to walk away and knowing when to run. He never counts his money, when he's sitting at the table...



Ok, enough of that.



Yeah, I think getting JPP was terrific. I think TE was a huge problem for the offense and I'm interested to see how Ellison contributes to the team. I like the Flukker signing but don't expect too much from it. I love the Marshall get and think the deal JR signed him to was just right. There wasn't any one FA out there that I thought was critical for the Giants to sign beside JPP. Would love to keep Big Hank (but not for $10M per) and thought BM would be a terrific addition.



So, yeah, feeling pretty good.



I will say though, my concerns with JR have been his production in the draft. So let's not get too excited just yet.