Stapleton on Giants QB interest battttles : 3/18/2017 4:31 pm



Just passing along some Twitter noise this afternoon. Probably a stretch, but have to wonder if Reese is getting the itch to try his hand at drafting a franchise QB early. Mahomes? Kizer? Just passing along some Twitter noise this afternoon. Probably a stretch, but have to wonder if Reese is getting the itch to try his hand at drafting a franchise QB early. Mahomes? Kizer?

I certainly hope they don't. Klaatu : 3/18/2017 4:35 pm : link Not this year.

The Giants could draft a Kicker in the first rounds as well ZogZerg : 3/18/2017 4:35 pm : link ..

Maybe he should consult Ernie Canton : 3/18/2017 4:43 pm : link and see if we have a diamond in the rough from this QB class. If anyone could spot a winning franchise QB, he surely can.

RE: I certainly hope they don't. Jay on the Island : 3/18/2017 4:43 pm : link

Quote: Not this year.

I agree. I hope that they wait until next year to find Eli's successor because there will be better options available IMO. In comment 13398309 Klaatu said:I agree. I hope that they wait until next year to find Eli's successor because there will be better options available IMO.

I would rather go hard during the remainder of Eli's time JerryNYG : 3/18/2017 4:49 pm : link trying to win another Superbowl.



After he is gone and we have a terrible year, drafting near the top of the round, that is when to look for that next franchise QB.

I might be on the opposing side of this discussion but... Blue Angel : 3/18/2017 4:58 pm : link I CAN SEE the logic in drafting a QB in the first round...Mahomes or Kizer and in the second round Webb and in the third round Kelly....What if Eli regresses this year again, that will certainly demand a change of QBs....What if Geno is not the answer to the next Giant QB....With those two What Ifs I could see going early for the next Giant QB.

My view is: You don't draft a QB high (1/2) unless you're in love. drkenneth : 3/18/2017 4:58 pm : link You can't half-ass it.

Of all years to look at QBs, this isn't it. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2017 5:06 pm : link I would say there's a less than zero shot of blowing a 1st round pick on a QB. Franchise malpractice.

It's a bit sensationalist Emil : 3/18/2017 5:08 pm : link But I suppose it "could" happen, if someone they like drops. Out of the top tier, I like Trubisky and Kizer the most. Trubisky just makes it look easy, has great footwork, gets the ball out quickly, and has enough athleticism to be dangerous. In a normal draft year with a better QB class, he is a mid to late 1st or a 2nd rounder. The knock on him seems limited to sample size and the disappearing act he did in the 2nd half of the bowl game.



Kizer just looks the part. He is big, tall, athletic, and can make all the throws. He is also quite young at just 21 years old. The thing with kizer though is you are clearly drafting on potential. He had an up and down career at Notre Dame, but his highs were jaw dropping, but sadly so we're his lows. Like many, I think he suffered under Coach Kelly, who is not regarded as a QB mentor. I think Kizer would need some time, which makes him perfect for the Giants situation. Not sure how much I love him in the first, if he fell into the 2nd I'd consider trading up to get him.



All that said, the 2018 QB class is supposed to be quite good.

Unless they know about an Eli injury UConn4523 : 3/18/2017 5:17 pm : link there's no chance they take a QB in round 1.

Can you imagine BB drafting a quarterback in the first round widmerseyebrow : 3/18/2017 5:22 pm : link When there are still games and possible championships to be won with Tom Brady? It would be the ultimate chicken shit move by Reese: avoid having the one bad season Eli will have at the end of his career at the expense of winning now.

Girardi did a better job YorkAveGiant : 3/18/2017 5:32 pm : link Of trying to sell the world that ARod was the kind of bat who could help teams down the stretch last June and July than Reese is of convincing me that they are going to go for it....and build for the future in rd 1, 2 or even 3 & 4 for crying out loud.



Not buying it....

You can't say it'll never happen jcn56 : 3/18/2017 5:44 pm : link because strange shit happens in the draft, like Dan Marino or Aaron Rodgers dropping like bricks. But there's a big difference between it could happen and it's likely to happen.

Let's AcidTest : 3/18/2017 5:45 pm : link start by admitting that Stapleton has provided no support for his conclusion that the Giants are thinking about drafting a QB in the first round.



But it could certainly happen. My dark horse pick is Mahomes, since Trubisky will almost certainly be gone. And since both, along with Watson, Webb, and Kizer, will definitely be gone by #55, it's either draft a QB in the first round, or settle for yet another day three developmental prospect, in this case Peterman, Kaaya, or Evans. No thanks.

they also meet with all of the top Offensive linemen gidiefor : Mod : 3/18/2017 5:48 pm : : 3/18/2017 5:48 pm : link and all of the top TEs -- Just doing their due dilligence

Kizer sitting behind Eli for 2 years. Mondo : 3/18/2017 5:51 pm : link !

The worst time to draft a qb HomerJones45 : 3/18/2017 5:59 pm : link Is when you are forced to.

it just comes off weird guitarguybs12 : 3/18/2017 5:59 pm : link " because the Giants met with top QB's, everyone should look out for the Giants maybe drafting one in the 1st round."



...as if the Giants doing due diligence interviewing QB's is some new development for this year.

With all the money Reese has invested in this defense, SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/18/2017 6:02 pm : link I don't think it likely that halfway through the season he's going to decide that it's a rebuilding year and put a rookie QB out there. Or Gino. Live or die with Eli.

RE: The worst time to draft a qb lono801 : 3/18/2017 6:03 pm : link

Quote: Is when you are forced to.



Indeed... In comment 13398428 HomerJones45 said:Indeed...

I doubt a guy they'd take that early will be there for them, but it's Devon : 3/18/2017 6:28 pm : link not like the team hasn't set the table for it, in some ways (Reese's comments, someone in the org leaking that they've detected decline in Eli, McAdoo going openly hard at the QB play in a way that you rarely see).



The next QB possibly isn't as far away as some want to think and it's not likely going to be a three/four project like Favre -> Rodgers was either.

Not saying it will happen AcesUp : 3/18/2017 6:31 pm : link But if you aren't bracing yourself for a potential QB pick in the first, you're a fool. Our QB is 36 and coming off his worst year since his maturity, there's 4 QBs with a general public consensus grade of late 1/early 2...it can happen.



QB is an extremely subjective position team to team, especially in the age of college spreads. It's more likely than not that the Giants have a higher grade on at least one of these guys than most teams. If their guy is there...

If they aren't going to upgrade the OL ChicagoMarty : 3/18/2017 6:45 pm : link then obtaining a young mobile qb should be high on their list.



Statue qb's like Eli are fast becoming dinosaurs in an NFL that is evolving to stress speed, quickness and mobility at really every position

In a weak ass QB class, the Giants are not ZogZerg : 3/18/2017 6:48 pm : link Taking one in the first round.

Some of you crank me up.

Weak at the top AcesUp : 3/18/2017 7:01 pm : link But not necessarily weak. If we were picking in the top 10 you would have a point, but we're not.

RE: they also meet with all of the top Offensive linemen GeofromNJ : 3/18/2017 7:55 pm : link

Quote: and all of the top TEs -- Just doing their due dilligence

This is precisely how I see it. In comment 13398424 gidiefor said:This is precisely how I see it.

Eli will break Favre's record est1986 : 3/18/2017 8:32 pm : link We better not use a premium pick on a QB until 2019 the earliest. Late round, fine. Just not with any of the first three picks please. The 2020 first round pick? Sure.

I'm surprised so many people think this is a possibility. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2017 9:14 pm : link Most of you have said they're in win now mode committed to take advantage of Eli's last years. We all agree that's the case. So why would you spend your biggest chip on a QB? A first round pick is your best shot at a player that can pay dividends now, when they're trying for a deep playoff run, and for the future.



I'd rather they dealt off that first for Joe Thomas before drafting a QB this year.

Eli was worse Gazo827 : 3/18/2017 11:24 pm : link in 2013. N bounced back big time. I think all this talk about decline n drafting a qb is only gunna have him come out strong. We think last yr was his worst cuz we got use to how amazing he was the last few yrs. If he bounces back like he has done so many times n we waste a 1st rounder on a qb, i will be pissed. Especially since next yr has a better crop NN Eli is still signed for 3 more yrs. I would c how he looks this yr b4 rushing anything. He may b great n want a one yr deal for all we kno during his 39th yr. some qbs last longer. who knos what can happen. We need talent around him now, n win it all!

RE: I'm surprised so many people think this is a possibility. Mason : 12:27 am : link

Quote: Most of you have said they're in win now mode committed to take advantage of Eli's last years. We all agree that's the case. So why would you spend your biggest chip on a QB? A first round pick is your best shot at a player that can pay dividends now, when they're trying for a deep playoff run, and for the future.



I'd rather they dealt off that first for Joe Thomas before drafting a QB this year.



Because the organization hasn't exactly said they are all in. Some pieces that were added could be viewed as 'win now' but the draft should never be viewed as that since it about development of a future core. If you identify a BPA you take them. In comment 13398560 Ten Ton Hammer said:Because the organization hasn't exactly said they are all in. Some pieces that were added could be viewed as 'win now' but the draft should never be viewed as that since it about development of a future core. If you identify a BPA you take them.

I don't think it is a stretch at all larryflower37 : 12:59 am : link Manning is 36 and most likely on his last deal.

I would rather draft a QB now and work through any development issues than wait until Manning is done and be pressed to draft a QB.

Best case scenario Manning plays 4 more years but that is a big stretch.

It's only smart to have a back up plan



I don't see any other way to interpret what they're doing Ten Ton Hammer : 1:53 am : link as anything other than trying to win now.



Why spend all this money on defense and pick up a short term fix on offense if you aren't trying to capitalize on his last years?



In any case, any non-QB pick would also be building towards the future as well considering the open book of needs they have. There isn't one position on this team that couldn't benefit from a first or second round type talent added to it.

We have all talked 1st and 10 : 3:26 am : link And know the Giants have a tier system in the draft. If most of the players they want in the top tier are all gone in their pick in round 1, but a qb is there, I could very well see JR pick a qb.



RE: I don't see any other way to interpret what they're doing jcn56 : 7:50 am : link

Quote: as anything other than trying to win now.



Why spend all this money on defense and pick up a short term fix on offense if you aren't trying to capitalize on his last years?



In any case, any non-QB pick would also be building towards the future as well considering the open book of needs they have. There isn't one position on this team that couldn't benefit from a first or second round type talent added to it.



You spend the money if you're going to spend it wisely. They had the cap space. Young, talented defensive players that fit positions the Giants generally covet were available. Regardless of Eli's situation, I think the Giants spend that money in exactly that way.



The short term fixes on OL? A reclamation project on the OL and value at WR. Do you think those two signings would be different any other year? Marshall came in at 6M/yr. He's a steal at that price. Fluker, a failed former draft pick that we reportedly had interest in is the kind of move we've been making for years.



'Win now' would have been backing up the brinks truck for an older player like Whitworth, or overpaying for a Reiff because you feel you really needed the OL help regardless of value. It's like forcing a need pick in the draft and bypassing BPA.



The thing to bear in mind about the D is the core is young and will likely outlast Eli. If anything, what helps Eli out more, an OL that is slightly less awful with a high profile FA pickup, or a defense that greatly reduces the pressure on the O to win shootouts? Reese saw how Peyton was operating toward the end and decided the money and talent was there to put together a nasty defense for Eli's 'back nine'. In comment 13398714 Ten Ton Hammer said:You spend the money if you're going to spend it wisely. They had the cap space. Young, talented defensive players that fit positions the Giants generally covet were available. Regardless of Eli's situation, I think the Giants spend that money in exactly that way.The short term fixes on OL? A reclamation project on the OL and value at WR. Do you think those two signings would be different any other year? Marshall came in at 6M/yr. He's a steal at that price. Fluker, a failed former draft pick that we reportedly had interest in is the kind of move we've been making for years.'Win now' would have been backing up the brinks truck for an older player like Whitworth, or overpaying for a Reiff because you feel you really needed the OL help regardless of value. It's like forcing a need pick in the draft and bypassing BPA.The thing to bear in mind about the D is the core is young and will likely outlast Eli. If anything, what helps Eli out more, an OL that is slightly less awful with a high profile FA pickup, or a defense that greatly reduces the pressure on the O to win shootouts? Reese saw how Peyton was operating toward the end and decided the money and talent was there to put together a nasty defense for Eli's 'back nine'.

RE: RE: I don't see any other way to interpret what they're doing Big Blue '56 : 8:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13398714 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





as anything other than trying to win now.



Why spend all this money on defense and pick up a short term fix on offense if you aren't trying to capitalize on his last years?



In any case, any non-QB pick would also be building towards the future as well considering the open book of needs they have. There isn't one position on this team that couldn't benefit from a first or second round type talent added to it.







You spend the money if you're going to spend it wisely. They had the cap space. Young, talented defensive players that fit positions the Giants generally covet were available. Regardless of Eli's situation, I think the Giants spend that money in exactly that way.



The short term fixes on OL? A reclamation project on the OL and value at WR. Do you think those two signings would be different any other year? Marshall came in at 6M/yr. He's a steal at that price. Fluker, a failed former draft pick that we reportedly had interest in is the kind of move we've been making for years.



'Win now' would have been backing up the brinks truck for an older player like Whitworth, or overpaying for a Reiff because you feel you really needed the OL help regardless of value. It's like forcing a need pick in the draft and bypassing BPA.



The thing to bear in mind about the D is the core is young and will likely outlast Eli. If anything, what helps Eli out more, an OL that is slightly less awful with a high profile FA pickup, or a defense that greatly reduces the pressure on the O to win shootouts? Reese saw how Peyton was operating toward the end and decided the money and talent was there to put together a nasty defense for Eli's 'back nine'.



This is an excellent post, especially since it's early on a Sunday morning..Lots of coffee? 👍 In comment 13398744 jcn56 said:This is an excellent post, especially since it's early on a Sunday morning..Lots of coffee? 👍

A prospect like JPinstripes : 8:55 am : link Patrick Mahomes would not surprise me at all with pick #23.



The kid has all the talent in the world, can make all the throws, is athletic for the position, but he may need a year or two to develop based on all the scouting reports.

Giants QB interest..... johnboyw : 10:08 am : link Really not the year given other needs and a relatively weak QB class, however if Webb is still there in the 3rd, maybe. Next year is potentially a much better QB class .

RE: You can't say it'll never happen LauderdaleMatty : 10:14 am : link

Quote: because strange shit happens in the draft, like Dan Marino or Aaron Rodgers dropping like bricks. But there's a big difference between it could happen and it's likely to happen.



Except those guys body of work in college(pro style QBs) dwarfs anyone in this years draft.



Also the stupidity of the Dak Prescott love is amazing from a professional standpoint. If they guy was on Cleveland how would they have done? Talk about a perfect situation. Russel Wilson isn't far behind. Both those kids have skills and talent but where u go matters. Both teams with insane RBs who carry the team and somehow defenses who Woody about the run have to watch that first.



I honestly don't think any QB in this years draft can sniff

Marino or Rodgers talent level. In comment 13398417 jcn56 said:Except those guys body of work in college(pro style QBs) dwarfs anyone in this years draft.Also the stupidity of the Dak Prescott love is amazing from a professional standpoint. If they guy was on Cleveland how would they have done? Talk about a perfect situation. Russel Wilson isn't far behind. Both those kids have skills and talent but where u go matters. Both teams with insane RBs who carry the team and somehow defenses who Woody about the run have to watch that first.I honestly don't think any QB in this years draft can sniffMarino or Rodgers talent level.

RE: RE: I don't see any other way to interpret what they're doing gidiefor : Mod : 10:17 am : : 10:17 am : link

Quote:

You spend the money if you're going to spend it wisely. They had the cap space. Young, talented defensive players that fit positions the Giants generally covet were available. Regardless of Eli's situation, I think the Giants spend that money in exactly that way.



The short term fixes on OL? A reclamation project on the OL and value at WR. Do you think those two signings would be different any other year? Marshall came in at 6M/yr. He's a steal at that price. Fluker, a failed former draft pick that we reportedly had interest in is the kind of move we've been making for years.



'Win now' would have been backing up the brinks truck for an older player like Whitworth, or overpaying for a Reiff because you feel you really needed the OL help regardless of value. It's like forcing a need pick in the draft and bypassing BPA.



The thing to bear in mind about the D is the core is young and will likely outlast Eli. If anything, what helps Eli out more, an OL that is slightly less awful with a high profile FA pickup, or a defense that greatly reduces the pressure on the O to win shootouts? Reese saw how Peyton was operating toward the end and decided the money and talent was there to put together a nasty defense for Eli's 'back nine'.



Excellent post jcn!!! In comment 13398744 jcn56 said:Excellent post jcn!!!

RE: RE: I don't see any other way to interpret what they're doing AcidTest : 11:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13398714 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





as anything other than trying to win now.



Why spend all this money on defense and pick up a short term fix on offense if you aren't trying to capitalize on his last years?



In any case, any non-QB pick would also be building towards the future as well considering the open book of needs they have. There isn't one position on this team that couldn't benefit from a first or second round type talent added to it.







You spend the money if you're going to spend it wisely. They had the cap space. Young, talented defensive players that fit positions the Giants generally covet were available. Regardless of Eli's situation, I think the Giants spend that money in exactly that way.



The short term fixes on OL? A reclamation project on the OL and value at WR. Do you think those two signings would be different any other year? Marshall came in at 6M/yr. He's a steal at that price. Fluker, a failed former draft pick that we reportedly had interest in is the kind of move we've been making for years.



'Win now' would have been backing up the brinks truck for an older player like Whitworth, or overpaying for a Reiff because you feel you really needed the OL help regardless of value. It's like forcing a need pick in the draft and bypassing BPA.



The thing to bear in mind about the D is the core is young and will likely outlast Eli. If anything, what helps Eli out more, an OL that is slightly less awful with a high profile FA pickup, or a defense that greatly reduces the pressure on the O to win shootouts? Reese saw how Peyton was operating toward the end and decided the money and talent was there to put together a nasty defense for Eli's 'back nine'.



Fantastic post. I agree that the spending on the defense is not an indication of a "win now" attitude to capitalize on Eli's last years. They had the money, and the defense was historically bad. Overpaying for Whitworth, Reiff, or another OL would be a better example of Reese and the Giants spending anything and everything to "win now," regardless of the future cap implications. But he didn't, and instead signed a reclamation project like Fluker. The resigning of JPP at a reasonable contract, and not meeting Hankins's crazy contract demands are more proof that Reese won't mortgage the future for Eli's last years. In comment 13398744 jcn56 said:Fantastic post. I agree that the spending on the defense is not an indication of a "win now" attitude to capitalize on Eli's last years. They had the money, and the defense was historically bad. Overpaying for Whitworth, Reiff, or another OL would be a better example of Reese and the Giants spending anything and everything to "win now," regardless of the future cap implications. But he didn't, and instead signed a reclamation project like Fluker. The resigning of JPP at a reasonable contract, and not meeting Hankins's crazy contract demands are more proof that Reese won't mortgage the future for Eli's last years.