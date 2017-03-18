Stapleton on Giants QB interest

Just passing along some Twitter noise this afternoon. Probably a stretch, but have to wonder if Reese is getting the itch to try his hand at drafting a franchise QB early. Mahomes? Kizer?
and see if we have a diamond in the rough from this QB class. If anyone could spot a winning franchise QB, he surely can.
In comment 13398309
Klaatu said:
I agree. I hope that they wait until next year to find Eli's successor because there will be better options available IMO.
trying to win another Superbowl.
After he is gone and we have a terrible year, drafting near the top of the round, that is when to look for that next franchise QB.
I CAN SEE the logic in drafting a QB in the first round...Mahomes or Kizer and in the second round Webb and in the third round Kelly....What if Eli regresses this year again, that will certainly demand a change of QBs....What if Geno is not the answer to the next Giant QB....With those two What Ifs I could see going early for the next Giant QB.
I would say there's a less than zero shot of blowing a 1st round pick on a QB. Franchise malpractice.
But I suppose it "could" happen, if someone they like drops. Out of the top tier, I like Trubisky and Kizer the most. Trubisky just makes it look easy, has great footwork, gets the ball out quickly, and has enough athleticism to be dangerous. In a normal draft year with a better QB class, he is a mid to late 1st or a 2nd rounder. The knock on him seems limited to sample size and the disappearing act he did in the 2nd half of the bowl game.
Kizer just looks the part. He is big, tall, athletic, and can make all the throws. He is also quite young at just 21 years old. The thing with kizer though is you are clearly drafting on potential. He had an up and down career at Notre Dame, but his highs were jaw dropping, but sadly so we're his lows. Like many, I think he suffered under Coach Kelly, who is not regarded as a QB mentor. I think Kizer would need some time, which makes him perfect for the Giants situation. Not sure how much I love him in the first, if he fell into the 2nd I'd consider trading up to get him.
All that said, the 2018 QB class is supposed to be quite good.
there's no chance they take a QB in round 1.
When there are still games and possible championships to be won with Tom Brady? It would be the ultimate chicken shit move by Reese: avoid having the one bad season Eli will have at the end of his career at the expense of winning now.
Of trying to sell the world that ARod was the kind of bat who could help teams down the stretch last June and July than Reese is of convincing me that they are going to go for it....and build for the future in rd 1, 2 or even 3 & 4 for crying out loud.
Not buying it....
because strange shit happens in the draft, like Dan Marino or Aaron Rodgers dropping like bricks. But there's a big difference between it could happen and it's likely to happen.
start by admitting that Stapleton has provided no support for his conclusion that the Giants are thinking about drafting a QB in the first round.
But it could certainly happen. My dark horse pick is Mahomes, since Trubisky will almost certainly be gone. And since both, along with Watson, Webb, and Kizer, will definitely be gone by #55, it's either draft a QB in the first round, or settle for yet another day three developmental prospect, in this case Peterman, Kaaya, or Evans. No thanks.
and all of the top TEs -- Just doing their due dilligence
Is when you are forced to.
"because the Giants met with top QB's, everyone should look out for the Giants maybe drafting one in the 1st round."
...as if the Giants doing due diligence interviewing QB's is some new development for this year.
I don't think it likely that halfway through the season he's going to decide that it's a rebuilding year and put a rookie QB out there. Or Gino. Live or die with Eli.
In comment 13398428
HomerJones45 said:
| Is when you are forced to.
Indeed...
not like the team hasn't set the table for it, in some ways (Reese's comments, someone in the org leaking that they've detected decline in Eli, McAdoo going openly hard at the QB play in a way that you rarely see).
The next QB possibly isn't as far away as some want to think and it's not likely going to be a three/four project like Favre -> Rodgers was either.
But if you aren't bracing yourself for a potential QB pick in the first, you're a fool. Our QB is 36 and coming off his worst year since his maturity, there's 4 QBs with a general public consensus grade of late 1/early 2...it can happen.
QB is an extremely subjective position team to team, especially in the age of college spreads. It's more likely than not that the Giants have a higher grade on at least one of these guys than most teams. If their guy is there...
then obtaining a young mobile qb should be high on their list.
Statue qb's like Eli are fast becoming dinosaurs in an NFL that is evolving to stress speed, quickness and mobility at really every position
Taking one in the first round.
Some of you crank me up.
But not necessarily weak. If we were picking in the top 10 you would have a point, but we're not.
In comment 13398424
gidiefor said:
| and all of the top TEs -- Just doing their due dilligence
This is precisely how I see it.
We better not use a premium pick on a QB until 2019 the earliest. Late round, fine. Just not with any of the first three picks please. The 2020 first round pick? Sure.
Most of you have said they're in win now mode committed to take advantage of Eli's last years. We all agree that's the case. So why would you spend your biggest chip on a QB? A first round pick is your best shot at a player that can pay dividends now, when they're trying for a deep playoff run, and for the future.
I'd rather they dealt off that first for Joe Thomas before drafting a QB this year.
in 2013. N bounced back big time. I think all this talk about decline n drafting a qb is only gunna have him come out strong. We think last yr was his worst cuz we got use to how amazing he was the last few yrs. If he bounces back like he has done so many times n we waste a 1st rounder on a qb, i will be pissed. Especially since next yr has a better crop NN Eli is still signed for 3 more yrs. I would c how he looks this yr b4 rushing anything. He may b great n want a one yr deal for all we kno during his 39th yr. some qbs last longer. who knos what can happen. We need talent around him now, n win it all!
In comment 13398560
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Most of you have said they're in win now mode committed to take advantage of Eli's last years. We all agree that's the case. So why would you spend your biggest chip on a QB? A first round pick is your best shot at a player that can pay dividends now, when they're trying for a deep playoff run, and for the future.
I'd rather they dealt off that first for Joe Thomas before drafting a QB this year.
Because the organization hasn't exactly said they are all in. Some pieces that were added could be viewed as 'win now' but the draft should never be viewed as that since it about development of a future core. If you identify a BPA you take them.
Manning is 36 and most likely on his last deal.
I would rather draft a QB now and work through any development issues than wait until Manning is done and be pressed to draft a QB.
Best case scenario Manning plays 4 more years but that is a big stretch.
It's only smart to have a back up plan
as anything other than trying to win now.
Why spend all this money on defense and pick up a short term fix on offense if you aren't trying to capitalize on his last years?
In any case, any non-QB pick would also be building towards the future as well considering the open book of needs they have. There isn't one position on this team that couldn't benefit from a first or second round type talent added to it.
And know the Giants have a tier system in the draft. If most of the players they want in the top tier are all gone in their pick in round 1, but a qb is there, I could very well see JR pick a qb.
In comment 13398714
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| as anything other than trying to win now.
Why spend all this money on defense and pick up a short term fix on offense if you aren't trying to capitalize on his last years?
In any case, any non-QB pick would also be building towards the future as well considering the open book of needs they have. There isn't one position on this team that couldn't benefit from a first or second round type talent added to it.
You spend the money if you're going to spend it wisely. They had the cap space. Young, talented defensive players that fit positions the Giants generally covet were available. Regardless of Eli's situation, I think the Giants spend that money in exactly that way.
The short term fixes on OL? A reclamation project on the OL and value at WR. Do you think those two signings would be different any other year? Marshall came in at 6M/yr. He's a steal at that price. Fluker, a failed former draft pick that we reportedly had interest in is the kind of move we've been making for years.
'Win now' would have been backing up the brinks truck for an older player like Whitworth, or overpaying for a Reiff because you feel you really needed the OL help regardless of value. It's like forcing a need pick in the draft and bypassing BPA.
The thing to bear in mind about the D is the core is young and will likely outlast Eli. If anything, what helps Eli out more, an OL that is slightly less awful with a high profile FA pickup, or a defense that greatly reduces the pressure on the O to win shootouts? Reese saw how Peyton was operating toward the end and decided the money and talent was there to put together a nasty defense for Eli's 'back nine'.
In comment 13398744
jcn56 said:
| In comment 13398714 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
as anything other than trying to win now.
Why spend all this money on defense and pick up a short term fix on offense if you aren't trying to capitalize on his last years?
In any case, any non-QB pick would also be building towards the future as well considering the open book of needs they have. There isn't one position on this team that couldn't benefit from a first or second round type talent added to it.
You spend the money if you're going to spend it wisely. They had the cap space. Young, talented defensive players that fit positions the Giants generally covet were available. Regardless of Eli's situation, I think the Giants spend that money in exactly that way.
The short term fixes on OL? A reclamation project on the OL and value at WR. Do you think those two signings would be different any other year? Marshall came in at 6M/yr. He's a steal at that price. Fluker, a failed former draft pick that we reportedly had interest in is the kind of move we've been making for years.
'Win now' would have been backing up the brinks truck for an older player like Whitworth, or overpaying for a Reiff because you feel you really needed the OL help regardless of value. It's like forcing a need pick in the draft and bypassing BPA.
The thing to bear in mind about the D is the core is young and will likely outlast Eli. If anything, what helps Eli out more, an OL that is slightly less awful with a high profile FA pickup, or a defense that greatly reduces the pressure on the O to win shootouts? Reese saw how Peyton was operating toward the end and decided the money and talent was there to put together a nasty defense for Eli's 'back nine'.
This is an excellent post, especially since it's early on a Sunday morning..Lots of coffee? 👍
Patrick Mahomes would not surprise me at all with pick #23.
The kid has all the talent in the world, can make all the throws, is athletic for the position, but he may need a year or two to develop based on all the scouting reports.
Really not the year given other needs and a relatively weak QB class, however if Webb is still there in the 3rd, maybe. Next year is potentially a much better QB class .
In comment 13398417
jcn56 said:
| because strange shit happens in the draft, like Dan Marino or Aaron Rodgers dropping like bricks. But there's a big difference between it could happen and it's likely to happen.
Except those guys body of work in college(pro style QBs) dwarfs anyone in this years draft.
Also the stupidity of the Dak Prescott love is amazing from a professional standpoint. If they guy was on Cleveland how would they have done? Talk about a perfect situation. Russel Wilson isn't far behind. Both those kids have skills and talent but where u go matters. Both teams with insane RBs who carry the team and somehow defenses who Woody about the run have to watch that first.
I honestly don't think any QB in this years draft can sniff
Marino or Rodgers talent level.
In comment 13398744
jcn56 said:
|
You spend the money if you're going to spend it wisely. They had the cap space. Young, talented defensive players that fit positions the Giants generally covet were available. Regardless of Eli's situation, I think the Giants spend that money in exactly that way.
The short term fixes on OL? A reclamation project on the OL and value at WR. Do you think those two signings would be different any other year? Marshall came in at 6M/yr. He's a steal at that price. Fluker, a failed former draft pick that we reportedly had interest in is the kind of move we've been making for years.
'Win now' would have been backing up the brinks truck for an older player like Whitworth, or overpaying for a Reiff because you feel you really needed the OL help regardless of value. It's like forcing a need pick in the draft and bypassing BPA.
The thing to bear in mind about the D is the core is young and will likely outlast Eli. If anything, what helps Eli out more, an OL that is slightly less awful with a high profile FA pickup, or a defense that greatly reduces the pressure on the O to win shootouts? Reese saw how Peyton was operating toward the end and decided the money and talent was there to put together a nasty defense for Eli's 'back nine'.
Excellent post jcn!!!
In comment 13398744
jcn56 said:
| In comment 13398714 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
as anything other than trying to win now.
Why spend all this money on defense and pick up a short term fix on offense if you aren't trying to capitalize on his last years?
In any case, any non-QB pick would also be building towards the future as well considering the open book of needs they have. There isn't one position on this team that couldn't benefit from a first or second round type talent added to it.
You spend the money if you're going to spend it wisely. They had the cap space. Young, talented defensive players that fit positions the Giants generally covet were available. Regardless of Eli's situation, I think the Giants spend that money in exactly that way.
The short term fixes on OL? A reclamation project on the OL and value at WR. Do you think those two signings would be different any other year? Marshall came in at 6M/yr. He's a steal at that price. Fluker, a failed former draft pick that we reportedly had interest in is the kind of move we've been making for years.
'Win now' would have been backing up the brinks truck for an older player like Whitworth, or overpaying for a Reiff because you feel you really needed the OL help regardless of value. It's like forcing a need pick in the draft and bypassing BPA.
The thing to bear in mind about the D is the core is young and will likely outlast Eli. If anything, what helps Eli out more, an OL that is slightly less awful with a high profile FA pickup, or a defense that greatly reduces the pressure on the O to win shootouts? Reese saw how Peyton was operating toward the end and decided the money and talent was there to put together a nasty defense for Eli's 'back nine'.
Fantastic post. I agree that the spending on the defense is not an indication of a "win now" attitude to capitalize on Eli's last years. They had the money, and the defense was historically bad. Overpaying for Whitworth, Reiff, or another OL would be a better example of Reese and the Giants spending anything and everything to "win now," regardless of the future cap implications. But he didn't, and instead signed a reclamation project like Fluker. The resigning of JPP at a reasonable contract, and not meeting Hankins's crazy contract demands are more proof that Reese won't mortgage the future for Eli's last years.
In comment 13398833
gidiefor said:
