3/19 Giants FA Rumblings: DT Hankins and RB Blount EddieNYG : 3/19/2017 2:38 pm Quote: Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com believes there is currently a 50-50 chance that DT Johnathan Hankins returns to the Giants. He also hears that Big Blue wants to add a physical power back to complement Paul Perkins, and LeGarrette Blount could be an option in that regard.

I would love mavric : 3/19/2017 2:41 pm : link to see Bount on the team plowing through those tough short yardage situations and goal line stands. Just having him line up takes pressure off of the receivers, especially in the red zone

It would be great to land them both. yatqb : 3/19/2017 2:43 pm : link .

It would be Mr. Nickels : 3/19/2017 2:45 pm : link a great free agency period if we got those 2.



Draft for Oline, a high end tight end and linebacker

Don't know how to get both of them dpinzow : 3/19/2017 2:53 pm : link but if they did, Reese would have pulled a rabbit out of his hat. Marshall + Blount on the offense makes the Giants a brutally physical team

Blount Big_Pete : 3/19/2017 3:14 pm : link This would fit how Jerry Reese like to operate, plugging gaps in free agency and then building the roster through the draft.



Blount seems like a good fit for what we want and will be affordable. His cap number last year was a shade over $1m.



Quote: This would fit how Jerry Reese like to operate, plugging gaps in free agency and then building the roster through the draft.



Blount seems like a good fit for what we want and will be affordable. His cap number last year was a shade over $1m.



I agree - he's done a nice job filling out the roster so we don't HAVE TO take any 1 position in any round. Tells you we're starting to put together a pretty good team.

I'd be very surprised to see Hankins still on the squad. TC : 3/19/2017 3:20 pm : link Quality DT's demand to much in the marketplace. Is there still even room in the cap to offer him that kind of contract?



... BleedBlue : 3/19/2017 3:26 pm : link sign hankins, blount, and robinson and go into the draft with very few holes.



rd 1. foster/cunningham/reddick/davis

rd 2. Gerald everett

rd 3. antonio garcia

Hankins annexOPR : 3/19/2017 3:29 pm : link is getting to the point of being so overrated on this board it's hilarious. No one is paying him anywhere near his ridiculous contract demands - which is why he's still available after the first wave of free agency and likely to return with his tail between his leagues on a prove it / incentive laden deal

Quote: but if they did, Reese would have pulled a rabbit out of his hat. Marshall + Blount on the offense makes the Giants a brutally physical team



Hard to imagine us being brutally physical on offense until we can be physical up front. In comment 13399035 dpinzow said:Hard to imagine us being brutally physical on offense until we can be physical up front.

Quote: is getting to the point of being so overrated on this board it's hilarious. No one is paying him anywhere near his ridiculous contract demands - which is why he's still available after the first wave of free agency and likely to return with his tail between his leagues on a prove it / incentive laden deal

No club ever DOES pay what is demanded, that's whey they negotiate. But that still doesn't mean that one won't pay him more than what the Giants' are willing or able to. The Giants have a history of letting quality DT's walk for his reason.

No club ever DOES pay what is demanded, that's whey they negotiate. But that still doesn't mean that one won't pay him more than what the Giants' are willing or able to. The Giants have a history of letting quality DT's walk for his reason.

Jerry Reese Glover : 3/19/2017 3:36 pm : link getting more respect lately. I like it. Now he's got an MO, plug holes in free agency and build in the draft. There was a time when he was doing neither.

Keep up the good work Jerry, and we might start saying in Reese we trust again.

he can leave annexOPR : 3/19/2017 3:41 pm : link and the Giants would still have a top 5 defensive line. From what I've read, many teams don't see Hankins as a "playmaker" - leading to minimal interest in free agency, especially at his asking price



I like Hankins, but this defense will be fine without him. All those DTs they let go, they found a replacement. This time, they already have Snacks.

Quote: and the Giants would still have a top 5 defensive line. From what I've read, many teams don't see Hankins as a "playmaker" - leading to minimal interest in free agency, especially at his asking price



I like Hankins, but this defense will be fine without him. All those DTs they let go, they found a replacement. This time, they already have Snacks.



Still have a giant hole at DT would need to draft somebody.



Bring Hank back. In comment 13399077 annexOPR said:Still have a giant hole at DT would need to draft somebody.Bring Hank back.

Quote: The Giants have been quiet on the running-back market. They haven't really looked into any potential options, even after cutting starter Rashad Jennings last month. But I've heard they do want to add a physical, power option to complement Paul Perkins. So maybe they look for a bargain back as the process moves along, and LeGarrette Blount would be a nice option. He's the kind of back who can get them the tough yards near the goal line and in short-yardage situations. The Giants definitely need that. The longer Blount remains on the market, the more likely this is to happen.





very badly interpreted by PFR this is what he said:very badly interpreted by PFR

If Blount is signed Gman11 : 3/19/2017 4:00 pm : link do you think he can score us some good weed?

50 percent chance? LOL ZogZerg : 3/19/2017 4:07 pm : link Way to go out on a Limb.



I say it is more like 10% I don't think Giants pay Hankins anywhere near what he is asking.

Blount does nothing for me. Keith : 3/19/2017 4:09 pm : link I'd rather add a thumper in the middle rounds of the draft. I'm hoping things stay quiet on the Hankins front and we are able to sign him to a 1 year $6M deal with $2M available in incentives.

Quote: I'd rather add a thumper in the middle rounds of the draft. I'm hoping things stay quiet on the Hankins front and we are able to sign him to a 1 year $6M deal with $2M available in incentives.



Adding Blount would not prohibit the Giants from taking a RB in the middle rounds of the draft.



Just like adding Ellison in FA doesn't mean the Giants won't take a TE in Rounds 1-3. In comment 13399117 Keith said:Adding Blount would not prohibit the Giants from taking a RB in the middle rounds of the draft.Just like adding Ellison in FA doesn't mean the Giants won't take a TE in Rounds 1-3.

Quote: In comment 13399117 Keith said:





Quote:





I'd rather add a thumper in the middle rounds of the draft. I'm hoping things stay quiet on the Hankins front and we are able to sign him to a 1 year $6M deal with $2M available in incentives.







Adding Blount would not prohibit the Giants from taking a RB in the middle rounds of the draft.



Just like adding Ellison in FA doesn't mean the Giants won't take a TE in Rounds 1-3.





Yes it would. We're not drafting a 4th string RB. In comment 13399121 EddieNYG said:Yes it would. We're not drafting a 4th string RB.

Quote: In comment 13399121 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13399117 Keith said:





Quote:





I'd rather add a thumper in the middle rounds of the draft. I'm hoping things stay quiet on the Hankins front and we are able to sign him to a 1 year $6M deal with $2M available in incentives.







Adding Blount would not prohibit the Giants from taking a RB in the middle rounds of the draft.



Just like adding Ellison in FA doesn't mean the Giants won't take a TE in Rounds 1-3.







Yes it would. We're not drafting a 4th string RB.



If the Giants were to sign Blount, it doesn't preclude a RB. Blount would likely be a one or two year deal at best. Don't forget Vereen and Darkwa are off contract after this season.



Reese uses the draft to build for the future and it will all depend on what talent is available, but this year is stacked at RB.



Looking at the Giants history of drafting RBs over the last few years, Brandon Jacobs, Andre Brown and Andre Williams were all fourth round picks, I could easily see us going with a RB if the talent and value is there. In comment 13399125 Mr. Nickels said:If the Giants were to sign Blount, it doesn't preclude a RB. Blount would likely be a one or two year deal at best. Don't forget Vereen and Darkwa are off contract after this season.Reese uses the draft to build for the future and it will all depend on what talent is available, but this year is stacked at RB.Looking at the Giants history of drafting RBs over the last few years, Brandon Jacobs, Andre Brown and Andre Williams were all fourth round picks, I could easily see us going with a RB if the talent and value is there.

They've drafted RBs late before. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/19/2017 4:51 pm : link Brandon Jacobs

Andre Williams

Andre Brown

Michael Cox

Ahmad Bradshaw



All taken in rounds 4-7. There's nothing written in stone they won't take a RB if they feel like it.



Blount would make sense if you have a great oline that can open and SterlingArcher : 3/19/2017 4:52 pm : link maintain blocks to give him time to get to hole! He is not fast and not a shifty, cut back runner.

FWIW ThatLimerickGuy : 3/19/2017 7:58 pm : link I'm hearing from my source that the Giants are NOT interested in Blount. Too many miles on those treads and also remember he has also been suspended for Marijuana and is in the league protocol system for testing.



I don't want to sound like Slade and be a big tease but don't kid yourself. I am hearing that there IS still mutual interest in Adrian Peterson, and his price is coming down by the day as other RBs start to sign. Whether it works out monetarily who knows but don't be surprised if it winds up happening.

AP XBRONX : 3/19/2017 8:01 pm : link would be a nice addition.

Why would we sign AP? Craigg619 : 3/19/2017 8:22 pm : link I just don't understand the interest there. Does not fit this offense at all I don't think. Just not a good fit for what they would looking for in my opinion.

I just don't understand the interest there. Does not fit this offense at all I don't think. Just not a good fit for what they would looking for in my opinion.

Because when healthy he might be the best back in football?



Because when healthy he might be the best back in football? In comment 13399345 Craigg619 said:Because when healthy he might be the best back in football?

Quote: In comment 13399345 Craigg619 said:





Quote:





I just don't understand the interest there. Does not fit this offense at all I don't think. Just not a good fit for what they would looking for in my opinion.







Because when healthy he might be the best back in football?



Still?? You really believe that? Ok agree to disagree there. In comment 13399368 ZGiants98 said:Still?? You really believe that? Ok agree to disagree there.

ummm he rushed for 1500 yards in 2015 with a 4.5 average per carry ZGiants98 : 3/19/2017 8:53 pm : link and then missed all of last year to injury. He's 31, not 40.

Quote: In comment 13399345 Craigg619 said:





Quote:





I just don't understand the interest there. Does not fit this offense at all I don't think. Just not a good fit for what they would looking for in my opinion.







Because when healthy he might be the best back in football?



Not at this point in his career. Bell and David Johnson over AP all day every day



The reason why AP doesn't really make sense is because he's ALWAYS been a deep set back He has been running out of I/power formations with his QB under center for basically his entire career.



I think I could have counted on two hands the amount of times we even ran a running play like that last season. We almost run exclusively out of shotgun in this offense which is something Peterson has really never done on a regular basis and has been vocal against.



I just don't see how he'd fit. In comment 13399368 ZGiants98 said:Not at this point in his career. Bell and David Johnson over AP all day every dayThe reason why AP doesn't really make sense is because he's ALWAYS been a deep set back He has been running out of I/power formations with his QB under center for basically his entire career.I think I could have counted on two hands the amount of times we even ran a running play like that last season. We almost runout of shotgun in this offense which is something Peterson has really never done on a regular basis and has been vocal against.I just don't see how he'd fit.

Eh... I dont know about that.... ZGiants98 : 3/19/2017 9:00 pm : link Talent is talent and I could see Rhett Ellison lining up more as a FB if AP were here. If he's 75% of the player he was in 2015 he likely is better than anyone we could possibly hope to add. Have him split time with Perkins and not expect him to be an MVP candidate and I think it could be a nice tandem. The bigger issue is fixing the line of course but AP would almost assuredly be an upgrade over Jennings if he's even remotely healthy IMO.

Quote: I just don't understand the interest there. Does not fit this offense at all I don't think. Just not a good fit for what they would looking for in my opinion.



IMO Part of NYG's problem's the past year are the inability to run the football and the excess of being in 11 personnel. Passing the ball over 65% of the time will put your offensive line in a tough situation as well. Maybe the off season plan was to implement a little more power football with play action passing? Bringing in Fluker, Ellison and Marshall could be the start of that. Adding Adrian Peterson would cement it.



Imagine an offense that can run at will with the weapons we have now. Control the clock, play action passing and a dominant defense.



These characteristics are what Giants football is all about. You can keep most of the west coast offense as well, just add the old elements that worked in the past. In comment 13399345 Craigg619 said:IMO Part of NYG's problem's the past year are the inability to run the football and the excess of being in 11 personnel. Passing the ball over 65% of the time will put your offensive line in a tough situation as well. Maybe the off season plan was to implement a little more power football with play action passing? Bringing in Fluker, Ellison and Marshall could be the start of that. Adding Adrian Peterson would cement it.Imagine an offense that can run at will with the weapons we have now. Control the clock, play action passing and a dominant defense.These characteristics are what Giants football is all about. You can keep most of the west coast offense as well, just add the old elements that worked in the past.

Does anyone even know what AP is asking for? ZGiants98 : 3/19/2017 9:04 pm : link 2-3 million for a year or two with maybe some incentives baked in as a no-brainer IMO but I have no idea what he wants.

Quote: 2-3 million for a year or two with maybe some incentives baked in as a no-brainer IMO but I have no idea what he wants.



He started asking for crazy money. Like 3 years for 30 mil.



He is still looking for 2-3 years at 6 mil+. It is coming down though. In comment 13399381 ZGiants98 said:He started asking for crazy money. Like 3 years for 30 mil.He is still looking for 2-3 years at 6 mil+. It is coming down though.

The guy is an Josh in MD : 3/19/2017 9:19 pm : link unrepentant child abuser. I could never root for him. Would hate to see him on the Giants.

Quote: Anything on Hankins?



Originally I had heard that the Giants were more interested in working out a long term deal with JPP, which I reported here and was right on the money with.



Now that Hankins is sitting the word is that a 1-2 year deal is being offered to him. I think pride is going to make him move on but the door is not closed. In comment 13399332 CMicks3110 said:Originally I had heard that the Giants were more interested in working out a long term deal with JPP, which I reported here and was right on the money with.Now that Hankins is sitting the word is that a 1-2 year deal is being offered to him. I think pride is going to make him move on but the door is not closed.

Quote: In comment 13399381 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





2-3 million for a year or two with maybe some incentives baked in as a no-brainer IMO but I have no idea what he wants.







He started asking for crazy money. Like 3 years for 30 mil.



He is still looking for 2-3 years at 6 mil+. It is coming down though.



Wow. Thanks man. That's still pretty high. I'd be down for adding AP on the cheap though. In comment 13399393 ThatLimerickGuy said:Wow. Thanks man. That's still pretty high. I'd be down for adding AP on the cheap though.

Quote: In comment 13399332 CMicks3110 said:





Quote:





Anything on Hankins?







Originally I had heard that the Giants were more interested in working out a long term deal with JPP, which I reported here and was right on the money with.



Now that Hankins is sitting the word is that a 1-2 year deal is being offered to him. I think pride is going to make him move on but the door is not closed.



Problem is that the market gets smaller every single day... In comment 13399398 ThatLimerickGuy said:Problem is that the market gets smaller every single day...

All this jpindatz : 3/19/2017 11:22 pm : link luv for JR is sickening. He had a huge hand in allowing this team to flounder for several years. After a couple of decent drafts suddenly he's a hero?? His allowing the team to slip so badly that we had high draft picks. JR gets too much credit if the Gmen do well or poorly in the personnel dept. For all we know it could have been ownership that took a larger roll the last couple of years. This doesn't smell very much like JR decisions. Management should've canned JR and kept TC for a 3-4 yr. contract and then install McAdoo as HC!

Cap space 5BowlsSoon : 12:00 am : link This one web site shows us having 12+ million in cap space, so I guess we could probably do it. Personally, if we sign Blount, I would cut Vereen. I believe we save over 3 million on that.

Lets play Madden. ZGiants98 : 1:11 am : link 1.) Sign Hankins for 6 mil + a few incentives per.(one year show me or long term)

2.) Sign AP for 4 mil+ a few incentives per(possibly 2 years)

3.) Sign Keenen Robinson /Cut JT Thomas (salaries wash)

4.) Trade second rounder for Joe Thomas (yeah right). Clear salary by cutting Harris, restructuring OV, possibly cutting Vereen.

5.) Draft Lamp in round 1.



O-line is Thomas-Pugh-Richburg-Lamp-Flowers



See ya in the Super Bowl!



And then I woke up... :)

I think that Reese is getting all this love because of the players SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1:41 am : link he added to the defense last season. He signed three expensive free agents: Harrison, Jenkins and Vernon. Signing expensive free agents in the offseason has a very poor record of success.



All three of the above players made either the 1st or 2nd AP All America team.



Reese also moved up in the 2nd round of the draft in 2015 to grab safety Landon Collins of Alabama. After a shaky rookie season playing far back from the line of scrimmage, this season he played strong safety, up closer to the line of scrimmage. Collins also made the All Pro team, at strong safety, and was under consideration for defensive player of the year.



In 2014 Reese had signed cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie as a free agent. This season DRM joined Collins, Jenkins, Harrison and Vernon on the All Pro team.

Quote: luv for JR is sickening. He had a huge hand in allowing this team to flounder for several years. After a couple of decent drafts suddenly he's a hero?? His allowing the team to slip so badly that we had high draft picks. JR gets too much credit if the Gmen do well or poorly in the personnel dept. For all we know it could have been ownership that took a larger roll the last couple of years. This doesn't smell very much like JR decisions. Management should've canned JR and kept TC for a 3-4 yr. contract and then install McAdoo as HC!



Luv for Jerry sickening? Management should have canned JR and kept Coughlin?



Jerry's team went 11-5 last year. Love Coughlin, but he was out of football. It's been six L- -o- -n- -g years since he had an NFL winner.



And if I had to guess, I'd guess Jerry's team will win again this year and that Coughlin's won't.



Jerry turned our losing ship around. What's wrong with the Jerry luv once again? In comment 13399470 jpindatz said:Luv for Jerry sickening? Management should have canned JR and kept Coughlin?Jerry's team went 11-5 last year. Love Coughlin, but he was out of football. It's been six L- -o- -n- -g years since he had an NFL winner.And if I had to guess, I'd guess Jerry's team will win again this year and that Coughlin's won't.Jerry turned our losing ship around. What's wrong with the Jerry luv once again?

How much would Blount cost? njm : 8:27 am : link You have one of Penne, Foreman and Conner likely available in the 4th who could assume the big back role. Probably not as well as Blount in their rookie year but competently. And they would do it for a 4th rd. draft pick's salary.