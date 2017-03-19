Joe Thomas: Yes or No? area junc : 3/19/2017 3:50 pm



From a PFT article at the deadline last year:



Quote: The Cardinals, Giants, and Seahawks have varying degrees of interest in Thomas as well; the challenge would be coming up with what the Browns want (the source says it’s a second-round pick) and the cap space.



There was another article with less than 24 hours remaining until the deadline saying the Giants were the last team interested.



The Giants only now have the cap space, after signing JPP, to do this. Assuming the circumstances remained the same and



*the Browns were willing to trade Thomas for a 2nd round pick



and



*the Giants are still interested



would you pull the trigger?

For a second uconngiant : 3/19/2017 3:52 pm : link A big YES.

Not this again. superspynyg : 3/19/2017 3:52 pm : link This has been discussed 1000 times already.

Yes Saos1n : 3/19/2017 3:53 pm : link We would instantly become strong contenders...



Instantly

Not for a second rounder djm : 3/19/2017 3:55 pm : link But I reserve the right to be happy if they did it.



I hate giving up the second though.

... BleedBlue : 3/19/2017 3:55 pm : link a second round pick is a NO BRAINER. anyone who says no is out of their minds. this would IMMEDIATELY make us a contender....make this trade. sign blount and go into the draft with 1 or 2 minor holes (DT and LBer). draft a LB in round 1...

Can we give up the second in 2018? djm : 3/19/2017 3:55 pm : link Then I'd do it.

Give them Gman11 : 3/19/2017 3:56 pm : link Josh Johnson. They'll be thrilled to get another QB.

If Cleveland just wants a second rounder Koffman : 3/19/2017 3:58 pm : link then pull the trigger already. With Big Joe at RT we have one of the better OL's in the division. There isn't anyone in the draft or left in free agency that can come in on day 1 and effectively be the starter.

RE: Can we give up the second in 2018? BleedBlue : 3/19/2017 3:58 pm : link

Quote: Then I'd do it.



2nd rounder annexOPR : 3/19/2017 3:58 pm : link In a heartbeat



Thomas Pugh Richburg Jerry/Fluker Flowers



Huuuuge upgrade

It also gives us the choice Koffman : 3/19/2017 4:00 pm : link of addressing other areas via the draft instead of OL. We could definately go BPA in Rd 1.

Unique thought, nobody has brought this up..... Keith : 3/19/2017 4:03 pm : link It seems like the Giants don't want to move Flowers. They invested a high pick and he's only in his 3rd season. If they get Thomas, there is no guarantee that Flowers can play RT. Seems like they only showed interest in lineman that can play RT and that tells me that they don't want to move Flowers.

Doug, I am with you. robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2017 4:04 pm : link I am very hesitant to give up this year's second round pick. If it is next year's 2 and even a later round pick this year then I would do it. It is just that there are so many talented players that will be available for our second round pick that could be a cornerstone for our future. The draft isn't about this year. It is about a little this year but more for the upcoming years. DRC will be off the team soon. We could have his replacement ready to go. We could draft oir future OT there. We could get another pass rusher to transition to our next great DE after Vernon and JPP's contracts expire. This draft is loaded throught the first few rounds.

Someone paid Whitworth quite a bit more per year jcn56 : 3/19/2017 4:06 pm : link at 35 years old. Why do people continue to think that Thomas is available at a discount for only a 2nd round pick despite being a few years younger?



Because of a PFT report?

Yes. Hell yes. est1986 : 3/19/2017 4:07 pm : link Never going to happen though.

I think 90% of us would gladly illmatic : 3/19/2017 4:11 pm : link trade a second rounder for him. Last season I was kind of iffy about it but this line really needs the help. If you can get him for that and improve the OL and the offense overall for a second rounder, you do it.



I don't think the Browns trade him for that though. With their additions, they look like they'll have a very nice line to help protect whatever QB they bring in. I doubt they want to break that up this season. And apparently he wants to go to Denver anyway and his agent is trying to make that happen. Of course it's up to the Browns but yeah. If Denver offered a similar package that the Giants offered, I'm sure Cleveland would give him what he wanted by sending him there.

. arcarsenal : 3/19/2017 4:12 pm : link I'd be shocked if the Giants traded for Thomas. I don't see it happening.

A 3rd and flowers rasbutant : 3/19/2017 4:13 pm : link For Thomas?



Browns get younger and cheaper. Isn't that the moneyball approach?

RE: I think 90% of us would gladly robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2017 4:15 pm : link

Quote: trade a second rounder for him. Last season I was kind of iffy about it but this line really needs the help. If you can get him for that and improve the OL and the offense overall for a second rounder, you do it.



I don't think the Browns trade him for that though. With their additions, they look like they'll have a very nice line to help protect whatever QB they bring in. I doubt they want to break that up this season. And apparently he wants to go to Denver anyway and his agent is trying to make that happen. Of course it's up to the Browns but yeah. If Denver offered a similar package that the Giants offered, I'm sure Cleveland would give him what he wanted by sending him there.



RE: RE: Can we give up the second in 2018? djm : 3/19/2017 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13399094 djm said:





Quote:





Then I'd do it.







why? with a LEGIT LT we are one of the best teams in football....its about winning a ring...we would have a good chance to do that for the next 2-3 years with an addition of thomas



You're making it seem like the second round player won't be a good one. Odds are he will be a good one and he's cost controlled for 4 years or so.



I've seen about 35 drafts in my years of being a nyg fan. I can probably lost about 7-8 second rounders that didn't pan out here. The Giants own the second round.



I've give them a 2nd and a 5th mfsd : 3/19/2017 4:22 pm : link Yeah, that's a lot...but I'd still do it, to lock down LT with an All-Pro for the rest of the Eli era

RE: Yes Milton : 3/19/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: We would instantly become strong contenders... We are already strong contenders so you're gonna have to come up with a better argument than that. In comment 13399089 Saos1n said:We are already strong contenders so you're gonna have to come up with a better argument than that.

Let him go to Denver (his preference)... Milton : 3/19/2017 4:31 pm : link It makes it less likely they draft an OL with the 20th pick.

I'd give a 3rd and a 5th Sonic Youth : 3/19/2017 4:34 pm : link but I don't know about a 2nd.



Granted, it is a late second, but we have been getting impact players in the second rounds recently (Collins, Shepard).



I think that the first three rounds need to be OL, DT, and TE (not in that order though). If Hankins is somehow able to be brought back, I'd be much more comfortable parting with the 2nd rounder and using the 1st rounder on a TE.



If Hankins (or a FA DT) can't come here, I'm not sure I want to part with a 2nd for Thomas.



It really is a close, close call though. I wouldn't think it's a bad move if they traded a second... just not sure it'd be the best.

RE: RE: Yes Saos1n : 3/19/2017 4:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13399089 Saos1n said:





Quote:





We would instantly become strong contenders...



We are already strong contenders so you're gonna have to come up with a better argument than that.



Contenders? Sure... strong contenders in a tough NFC with Flowers at LT? I beg to differ...



I get the feeling Rory : 3/19/2017 4:37 pm : link Cleveland is finally rebuilding with the correct strategy in place.



That includes solidifying a offensive line that will be in place for their next franchise QB.



That offensive line includes Joe Thomas at left tackle.

RE: Let him go to Denver (his preference)... Saos1n : 3/19/2017 4:39 pm : link

Quote: It makes it less likely they draft an OL with the 20th pick.



Yeah, good thing they won't take one of those OL prospects that look to lockdown LT for the foreseeable future... there aren't any of those prospects this year, IMO



Can't see us investing another 1st round pick in an OL... def not this crop... In comment 13399138 Milton said:Yeah, good thing they won't take one of those OL prospects that look to lockdown LT for the foreseeable future... there aren't any of those prospects this year, IMOCan't see us investing another 1st round pick in an OL... def not this crop...

RE: RE: RE: Yes Milton : 3/19/2017 4:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13399136 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13399089 Saos1n said:





Quote:





We would instantly become strong contenders...



We are already strong contenders so you're gonna have to come up with a better argument than that.







Joe Thomas Koffman : 3/19/2017 4:48 pm : link Instantly upgrades our OL, which in turn upgrades the running game, which also helps protect Eli, which also.....well you get the point. Thomas makes our OL very good, more importantly, he makes it very good, right now. Which is something we probably aren't going to find in the draft and there are definately no game changers @LT left on the free agent market. The one mantra I have been hearing on this board over the past week is the Giants front office wants to win right now. Well, the signing of Thomas would give us a damn good chance of doing just that. The move protects Eli (most likely) for the rest of his career with us. It also allows us to go with a game changing rookie in round 1 instead of an O-linemen that would need development. There are just too many positives not to do this, the only question remaining is will Cleveland let Thomas go for a 2nd ?

I believe in Flowers, I think he takes the next step and proves SterlingArcher : 3/19/2017 4:48 pm : link he can be a elite LT. The Giants hopefully get 2 starters and 2 quality back ups from this years draft, so the picks are too precious to give up for an aging player.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Yes Saos1n : 3/19/2017 4:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13399141 Saos1n said:





Quote:





In comment 13399136 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13399089 Saos1n said:





Quote:





We would instantly become strong contenders...



We are already strong contenders so you're gonna have to come up with a better argument than that.







Contenders? Sure... strong contenders in a tough NFC with Flowers at LT? I beg to differ...



The Giants beat Dallas twice last year and were dominating the Packers in Green Bay before the roof caved in on them. They are as strong as any team in the NFC. Ultimately it comes down to health/injuries, which is true of all teams that would consider themselves strong contenders.



Again, can we make the playoffs and try to contend, sure, but the following numbers are not going to take a Lombardi Trophy home...



26th in points per game...

29th in rushing yards per game...

3.5 yards per rushing attempt...



If you believe it, well, ok... we just differ on opinion...



RE: I believe in Flowers, I think he takes the next step and proves Saos1n : 3/19/2017 4:51 pm : link

Quote: he can be a elite LT. The Giants hopefully get 2 starters and 2 quality back ups from this years draft, so the picks are too precious to give up for an aging player.



I hope you're right In comment 13399151 SterlingArcher said:I hope you're right

RE: RE: Let him go to Denver (his preference)... Milton : 3/19/2017 4:53 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: Let him go to Denver (his preference)... Saos1n : 3/19/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13399146 Saos1n said:





Quote:





Can't see us investing another 1st round pick in an OL... def not this crop...



I think Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramczyk are certainly worth the 23rd pick and maybe Bolles and Lamp as well. I'm sure some even rank Bolles and Lamp ahead of Robinson and Ramczyk. And some have all four going before the Giants pick.



I just don't believe they fix what we are in need of... again, I am pulling for Flowers to turn it around and become the cornerstone LT that Reese drafted him to be, but I can't see it happening... if that is indeed the case, then we are in need of that franchise LT and I don't see that in this draft...



A second rounder 3r76jp : 3/19/2017 5:06 pm : link For an all pro hall of famer hmmm I don't know. Maybe we should ask Eli about this.

RE: A second rounder Milton : 3/19/2017 5:22 pm : link

Quote: For an all pro hall of famer hmmm I don't know. Maybe we should ask Eli about this. Anthony Munoz is an All Pro Hall of Famer and he won't cost a 2nd round pick. In comment 13399177 3r76jp said:Anthony Munoz is an All Pro Hall of Famer and he won't cost a 2nd round pick.

Giants don't have the cap Beer Man : 3/19/2017 5:51 pm : link Thomas salary for 2017 is $8.8M plus a $2.5M roster bonus, plus a $200K workout bonus. The team would have to restructure a number of contracts (or make cuts) to fit Thomas under the salary cap.

RE: RE: A second rounder Saos1n : 3/19/2017 5:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13399177 3r76jp said:





Quote:





For an all pro hall of famer hmmm I don't know. Maybe we should ask Eli about this.



Anthony Munoz is an All Pro Hall of Famer and he won't cost a 2nd round pick.



Beer Man Vin_Cuccs : 3/19/2017 5:56 pm : link We are currently about $11 million under the cap with the re-signing of Pierre-Paul.

RE: Giants don't have the cap Saos1n : 3/19/2017 5:56 pm : link

Quote: Thomas salary for 2017 is $8.8M plus a $2.5M roster bonus, plus a $200K workout bonus. The team would have to restructure a number of contracts (or make cuts) to fit Thomas under the salary cap.



And they easily could... JT Thomas, D Harris, OV In comment 13399220 Beer Man said:And they easily could... JT Thomas, D Harris, OV

RE: RE: RE: A second rounder Milton : 3/19/2017 6:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13399188 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13399177 3r76jp said:





Quote:





For an all pro hall of famer hmmm I don't know. Maybe we should ask Eli about this.



Anthony Munoz is an All Pro Hall of Famer and he won't cost a 2nd round pick.







Thomas isn't going anywhere micky : 3/19/2017 7:01 pm : link time to move on

This again? LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/19/2017 7:07 pm : link Why must we endlessly discuss Thomas? The Giants aren't trading a 2nd rounder.

I call BS on a 2nd UConn4523 : 3/19/2017 7:27 pm : link why on earth would hey do that?

I would pick Thomas up from the airport ZGiants98 : 3/19/2017 7:27 pm : link and help him move his things to NY on my back for a second round pick. Never going to happen, though.

How about old man : 3/19/2017 8:07 pm : link 3rd rds in '17 and '18, conditionally; we make the SB, the '18 becomes a #2?



Expensive but we get to SB, they get 2 more very useful picks.

RE: Not this again. Gatorade Dunk : 3/19/2017 8:16 pm : link

Quote: This has been discussed 1000 times already.

RE: If Cleveland just wants a second rounder Gatorade Dunk : 3/19/2017 8:19 pm : link

Quote: then pull the trigger already. With Big Joe at RT we have one of the better OL's in the division. There isn't anyone in the draft or left in free agency that can come in on day 1 and effectively be the starter.

Um, at RT? In comment 13399097 Koffman said:Um, at RT?

RE: RE: If Cleveland just wants a second rounder Koffman : 3/19/2017 8:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13399097 Koffman said:





Quote:





then pull the trigger already. With Big Joe at RT we have one of the better OL's in the division. There isn't anyone in the draft or left in free agency that can come in on day 1 and effectively be the starter.





Um, at RT?



A Staley in the hand PEEJ : 3/19/2017 8:32 pm : link is worth two draft choices in the bush

RE: A Staley in the hand PEEJ : 3/19/2017 8:33 pm : link

Quote: is worth two draft choices in the bush



yeah yeah... ZGiants98 : 3/19/2017 8:39 pm : link It's unlikely, but this is the kind of move that makes you a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Anybody not willing to give up a 2nd rounder for a franchise LT is out of their friggin minds. lol.



Hope one of the TE falls to us in the first and the entire offense is fixed over night with Eli, Brandon Marshall, ect all in the twilights of their careers. This is a win-now team. Enough projects. Let's go for it.



That said, the market for a LT are absurd. The Browns would probably want two 1s lol.

Is this real? Rjanyg : 3/19/2017 9:04 pm : link Why would Cleveland want to trade Joe Thomas?

mm grizz299 : 3/19/2017 9:14 pm : link Collins all pro and low salary

Sterling Shepard....nice player...low salary.



Our last two no 2's...makes it tough..

RE: Is this real? blueblood : 3/19/2017 9:26 pm : link

Quote: Why would Cleveland want to trade Joe Thomas?



Exactly why would they. They dont need the cap room. They dont need MORE draft picks.. AND they would be trading one of the best left tackles in the entire NFL.. you will need a LT for your new QB whoever that is..



How often to left tackles get traded?? like almost never...



This is basically some Pro Football Talk rumor that has become the stuff of legend IMO...

|

Thomas Dragon : 3/19/2017 10:36 pm : link Is good but does he make Eli a running QB all of a sudden no matter who is on the left or right side if anyone gets near Eli he is going down. Not sure if there is a way to prevent a QB from getting sacked ours included that seems to be the belief here just because we get Thomas, Eli will never be sacked again. Today Thomas would be a move not needed he will still be there after the draft why panic before hand.

A second round pick for a player of this quality is a no brainer Go Terps : 3/19/2017 11:08 pm : link If he gives us three years of quality pay that is likely more than what we would get out of a second round selection.

RE: A second round pick for a player of this quality is a no brainer Big Blue '56 : 9:11 am : link

Quote: If he gives us three years of quality pay that is likely more than what we would get out of a second round selection.



As has been pointed out repeatedly by jcn et al, the Browns are loaded with high draft picks and have spent a lot of money to upgrade their Ol..No real reason for them not to keep Thomas in lieu of a high draft pick they really do not need.



A potential line of BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:12 am : link Thomas, Pugh, Richburg, Flucker, Flowers, would be great.



We could also draft a guard as well to develop as well.





Giants regularly score big with their #1 and #2 picks JonC : 10:17 am : link I'd prefer to keep the #2 for the pipeline/future.



Tend to dislike the concept of paying a #2 pick for the privilege of paying a big contract price on top of it.



Why not give up a 1st round pick? EricJ : 10:24 am : link shit.. we may draft an offensive lineman with the first pick. We don't know WTF we are going to get (ie look at Flowers). You would be spending a first round pick on a pro bowl tackle. It is virtually guaranteed production.



RE: Why not give up a 1st round pick? UConn4523 : 10:27 am : link

Quote: shit.. we may draft an offensive lineman with the first pick. We don't know WTF we are going to get (ie look at Flowers). You would be spending a first round pick on a pro bowl tackle. It is virtually guaranteed production.



That Flowers pick not working out (at least thus far) Overseer : 10:43 am : link has really set the Giants back and put them in a pickle.



On one hand they're fully cognizant of the win now mode they're in given their QB's age.



On the other, they can't protect his blind side in a league filled with talented pass rushers. He is consequently visibly uncomfortable in the pocket. Worse, he fumbles a lot when smacked by Dlineman.



What can they do? A 2nd for Thomas seems among the least bad options. I'm against it - aware of the home runs the Giants have repeatedly hit in the 2nd round - but only mildly. One thing I love - and it's often the first thing I look up when NYG acquire a player - is the endless 16s next to his "games started". That's no small thing.



The long shot hope is that Flowers continues to develop (only about to be 23, after all) but that may be overly optimistic given that there are fundamental issues with instinct & technique.



The Giants are in a pickle.

I think getting a player like Joe Thomas for Jersey55 : 11:02 am : link a second round pick is a no brainer since if you kept the pick you wouldn't be able to get a player like Thomas.

RE: A second round pick for a player of this quality is a no brainer djm : 11:08 am : link

Quote: If he gives us three years of quality pay that is likely more than what we would get out of a second round selection.



Everyone leaves out the 10 million. And he's 32. And we nail our second round picks. It's not a no brainer. In comment 13399462 Go Terps said:Everyone leaves out the 10 million. And he's 32. And we nail our second round picks. It's not a no brainer.

who's more likely to give a team 3 quality years? djm : 11:12 am : link the 22 year old or the 32 year old?



History says it's the 22 year old.



I am not saying I am vehemently opposed but for a bunch of people that treat draft picks like gold I am surprised at how quickly you want to give up a 2nd rounder.



Not to mention the whole Ereck Flowers thing. None of us know what he's going to do this season. You might think you do, but you don't. He might be the same player. He might be even worse. He might be a little better. He might be a lot better, AT LT.



You have to assume the 2nd round pick turns into a good player rather quickly. Then let's talk. I think many are assuming the 2nd won't amount to much.

RE: RE: Why not give up a 1st round pick? EricJ : 11:18 am : link

Quote:



Because he isn't 25. Regardless of his injury history, he's at the point now where they are likely to start hitting him. Maybe they don't, but a 1st round pick that's cost protected for 4 years is a massive asset to give for any player over 30 (he's 32) that isn't a QB.



Eli isn't 25 anymore either. Do you want to waste the last few years of his career having him run for his life? You want to say that since Thomas is getting older that the injuries could start. We have gotten really lucky with Eli too when it comes to injuries and Eli is also getting older. Want to continue having a marshmallow protect his blind side?



Eli isn't 25 but I wouldn't trade a 1st round pick UConn4523 : 11:33 am : link for a 32 old LT if we had Geno Smith starting or a 27 year old Tom Brady. You are mortgaging your future for "win now" which isn't guaranteed at all.



I'd cave on a 2nd since we don't have a high 2nd, but I still see no reason why Cleveland would do it.

djm Go Terps : 11:39 am : link A 22 year old is not likely to come in and give us 3 years of play at Joe Thomas's level. The first year for that 22 year old is likely to be spent in a significant learning curve, even if the guy eventually works out.



As for the money, you were gung ho about giving JPP that kind of cash and he isn't a HOFer like Thomas is. Why get cheap now?



I've got no problems paying an elite player elite money. Thomas is an elite player.

I'd actually get fired up if we traded for Thomas JonC : 11:43 am : link but would hate missing out on the prospect next month too.



RE: I'd actually get fired up if we traded for Thomas Go Terps : 11:46 am : link

Quote: but would hate missing out on the prospect next month too.



I'd hate it too, but the trickle down effect of adding Thomas could go beyond just the left tackle spot. You could potentially be improving up to three OL positions. It's the kind of move that IMO elevates this team from "possible contender" to "serious problem for everyone else".



I don't think there's any question that Thomas would represent jcn56 : 11:55 am : link fair value for a #2, especially when ours is in the bottom half of the round.



The question still remains - he's elite, he's paid less than market (compared to recent signings) and he's been healthy for the duration of his career. Why trade him, and why trade him for only a 2nd round pick?



If this guy had been available for a 2nd rounder, don't you think someone - like Elway - would have given it up by this point, even if Reese wouldn't?

jcn Go Terps : 11:58 am : link I agree with you. I certainly wouldn't trade him for a 2nd. I'm not sure I would trade him for a 1st.



But if I'm the Giants, if a first rounder gets it done I make that deal. The odds we get an elite player at that spot are small.

terps djm : 12:02 pm : link we didn't have to give up the pick along with signing JPP long term. Big difference.



I wouldn't cry if we traded the 2nd for Thomas but I don't think it's a slam dunk.



Since when is a 32 year old a lock to maintain his high level of play? Am I missing something? Nothing is a lock. It's probably a safer bet to expect Thomas to maintain things compared with expecting the 2nd rounder to come in and dominate but that doesn't mean it's a no brainer of a trade.



You're taking on more money and giving away a young cost controlled player. And you have a former first rounder at LT already. It's not an easy decision at all.



What if Flowers was destined to mature in year three? Something we have seen 100s of times here. Then what? You just lost your LT of the future and took on more salary and lost a second round pick. Sounds painful to me.



What if the Giants see things in Flowers these last few weeks that bumps up their beliefs in his future?

oh and reality check boys and girls djm : 12:04 pm : link if you think Thomas is accepting a trade here and NOT demanding a new contract, you are living in fantasy land. Say bye bye to that affordable 10 million salary. Say hello to renegotiating a bigger deal. He's coming to NY. He's gonna want more money.

PFT has much area junc : 12:05 pm : link more credibility than being given here. If they are sayyng he was being shopped for a 2, its probably true.



We can debate the merits of that from the Browns end but its not very interesting. They ard in fire-sale rebuilding mode with a notoriously cheap owner. And its the Browns. Why did they give up on Bill Belichick? Why havent they gotten a good QB since Bernie Kosar? Why have they barely sniffed the Playoffs since Jim Brown was running?



They are a poorly run team and its no secret Thomas has been "on the block" for a couple years now. Why a deal hasnt gone down is anyone's guess, but hes been available.

RE: terps Go Terps : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: we didn't have to give up the pick along with signing JPP long term. Big difference.



I wouldn't cry if we traded the 2nd for Thomas but I don't think it's a slam dunk.



Since when is a 32 year old a lock to maintain his high level of play? Am I missing something? Nothing is a lock. It's probably a safer bet to expect Thomas to maintain things compared with expecting the 2nd rounder to come in and dominate but that doesn't mean it's a no brainer of a trade.



You're taking on more money and giving away a young cost controlled player. And you have a former first rounder at LT already. It's not an easy decision at all.



What if Flowers was destined to mature in year three? Something we have seen 100s of times here. Then what? You just lost your LT of the future and took on more salary and lost a second round pick. Sounds painful to me.



What if the Giants see things in Flowers these last few weeks that bumps up their beliefs in his future?



Right now I'm not sure I trust the Giants all that much when it comes to the offensive line. In comment 13399831 djm said:There is something wrong with the Giants when it comes to judging and coacting offensive linemen. I don't know what that something is, but they have spent two recent first round picks on left tackles that can't play left tackle, and Richburg's regression in 2016 was disquieting.Right now I'm not sure I trust the Giants all that much when it comes to the offensive line.

now djm : 12:10 pm : link if you're gonna tell me that to a man, the Giants believe Flowers is not going to be a viable LT, that he's better suited to RG or RT, ok fine, I would have to do the Thomas deal. But we don't know that.



The whole Flowers to RT thing seems like a huge stretch to me. I have never seen a Giants player struggle at LT only to flourish at RT. I've seen tackles struggle and flourish at guard, but never LT to RT.



I have seen LTs struggle here in years one and two only to flourish in year three. Jumbo Elliot comes to mind. He was a mess in 88, better in 89 but still shaky and very good in year 3. William Roberts was a mess at tackle. Moved to guard after a few years and flourished.

I trust the Giants when it comes to personnel djm : 12:13 pm : link I take the losses with the wins. They are right more often than not.



What's confounding is we don't know how the feel about Flowers at LT. Lip service means nothing to me. And just because they didn't chase after some overpriced LTs in FA doesn't convince me of anything either. I am with you, Flowers is a huge ?? mark but we don't know what the Giants are thinking here.



What if we draft a tackle in round 1? All this talk of no OTs in the draft is overstated. For one thing, there may not be any BLUE GOOSE Tackles but that doesn't mean there aren't any viable starting LTs. Ok fine, there isn't a Tony Boselli. There sure looks to be a few Jumbos out there.

The Browns spent big to acquire Kevin Zeitler and J.C. Tretter. Klaatu : 12:19 pm : link They also gave Joel Bitonio an extension. They've got three young guns who will compete for the starting RT job. Why the hell would they trade Joe Thomas when they've made a concerted effort to reinforce their offensive line?

Terps is right on about this one Mike from Ohio : 12:32 pm : link The Giants have blind spots for offensive linemen and linebackers. The idea they can draft projects at either position and coach them up into serviceable players is dubious at best given the past several years. The line needs help now, and ith Joe Thomas you know what you are getting, and you are getting it on Day 1. If they only wanted a second I would give it to them in a heartbeat.



Having said all that, he is an All-Pro and is paid below market. Why would the Browns trade him for a second? The only reasonable answer is "they are the Browns."



If I am the Giants, I do that deal everyday. If I am the Browns I would not return that phone call.

RE: Terps is right on about this one jcn56 : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: The Giants have blind spots for offensive linemen and linebackers. The idea they can draft projects at either position and coach them up into serviceable players is dubious at best given the past several years. The line needs help now, and ith Joe Thomas you know what you are getting, and you are getting it on Day 1. If they only wanted a second I would give it to them in a heartbeat.



Having said all that, he is an All-Pro and is paid below market. Why would the Browns trade him for a second? The only reasonable answer is "they are the Browns."



If I am the Giants, I do that deal everyday. If I am the Browns I would not return that phone call.



You're mixing up two positions where the Giants have not behaved similarly at all.



On the OL you have a 1st rounder (top 10), 1st rounder, 2nd rounder, FA 3rd rounder (Jerry) and a 7th rounder in Hart. It's not that the Giants do not prioritize the OL, they've just had a combination of bad selections and bad health (going back some time, with Beatty, Baas and Snee).



Why would the Browns do it? Overseer : 12:41 pm : link Because they're not winning a meaningful game for at least several years. And that's if they can find a quarterback which they've been historically incapable of doing.



Good players are traded from bad teams all the time.



It's probably not likely to happen, but to characterize it as some pipe dream is silly.