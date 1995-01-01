Giants want an answer from Hankins - we've made best offer

1 and 7 hitdog42 : 10:45 am : link was made before JPP



not sure where we stand post JPP

Seems like a fair nudge in public jcn56 : 10:46 am : link Shit or get off the pot, we gave you the opportunity to shop our deal, but we can't wait forever.



I just wonder whether there's a fallback plan in FA, whether it's Bromley and co. taking a bigger role, or they hope to draft a DT high.

Quote: was made before JPP



not sure where we stand post JPP



Thanks!! We'll see. Are we just waiting on Hankins now?

Quote: was made before JPP



not sure where we stand post JPP



Seems about right. Thanks hitdog

Eli window is 3 years spike : 10:53 am : link No time to develop youngsters.



Time to go all in with vets!

if the comparison is Linval Joseph..... sober297 : 10:57 am : link I think Joseph was a better all around player, thus worth more.

Hankins is getting poor advice, IMHO.

$7M per year, if correct, is a strong offer PatersonPlank : 11:02 am : link I agree with keeping the D intact. We spent a lot of money creating a top D, the team will not be stronger by letting it break down. If our offer has really been out there for a few weeks, then I think the Giants have a right to get an answer. No employer wants to give an offer and then wait for weeks while the employee tries to beat it, either he wants to be here or not.

Quote: really want him back and compare this to Griffen, Coefield and Joesph. That being said, Hankins is not the player they were. I'm glad (it seems) the Giants aren't bending for him. Don't get me wrong I want him back as well but I don't see it the same way I saw the other DTs they let walk.



Hankins is every bit the player Cofield and Joseph were here. IF he isn't it's too close to discern any real difference. Will JO never had 7 sacks here in a season with NYG. Neither did Cofield.



Hankins is every bit the player Cofield and Joseph were here. IF he isn't it's too close to discern any real difference. Will JO never had 7 sacks here in a season with NYG. Neither did Cofield.

All three are/were solid DTs. Not great but plus players. Will Jo peaked with Minny but he's still pretty close to what he was here.

he wants more money and wants a longer deal Rocky369 : 11:05 am : link Doubt he's going to get there anywhere else at this point. Sign the contract, prove your worth more and get paid again next year.

I like Hankins chuckydee9 : 11:09 am : link but he just doesn't fit our needs.. At his current weight and athleticism.. he provides no pass rush.. However for other teams specifically in the NFC East they should be all over this guy.. He can help them neutralize the Cowgirls running game.. Calais Campbell is the type of of DT that we need.. Obviously we were never going to be able to afford him but we need a pressure up the middle while still providing above average run defense..

I really jamesmichaelworm : 11:11 am : link Think we need another corner. We saw how our secondary struggled when they had to bring wade, etc in. We need one more corner and safety to plug in

really want him back and compare this to Griffen, Coefield and Joesph. That being said, Hankins is not the player they were. I'm glad (it seems) the Giants aren't bending for him. Don't get me wrong I want him back as well but I don't see it the same way I saw the other DTs they let walk.







Hankins is every bit the player Cofield and Joseph were here. IF he isn't it's too close to discern any real difference. Will JO never had 7 sacks here in a season with NYG. Neither did Cofield.



All three are/were solid DTs. Not great but plus players. Will Jo peaked with Minny but he's still pretty close to what he was here.



I wasn't just speaking in terms of sacks, They all seemed to push the middle alittle more, or perhaps that it just seemed that way because of our DEs. I get what you are saying and perhaps I'm being too nostalgic or something. I was refering to Linval JO, I'm assuming you were as well since Will went to the Radiers.

Quote: Think we need another corner. We saw how our secondary struggled when they had to bring wade, etc in. We need one more corner and safety to plug in



This draft is littered with them! This likely being dRC's last season in blue, we could really use another cost controlled corner to pair with Apple and Jenkins big contract. I would expect a us to attack the strength of the draft and take CB in the first 3 rounds, along with DL help

Be smart Hankins don't GiantTuff1 : 11:27 am : link let pride get in the way of what is a solid offer now... And much better than your typical re-establish value deal. I'm shocked he isn't jumping at this.



Money's not suddenly going to grow on trees Hank, in this market it tends to dry the longer you wait.

A long term contract would lower his CAP hit for this year rasbutant : 11:27 am : link vs. a 1yr deal that all would count this season.

It looks like BBI isn't the only one SHO'NUFF : 11:31 am : link overrating Hankins...

Every day beyond tomorrow... EricJ : 11:35 am : link the offer should decrease by 2%. Puts a sense of urgency onto Hankins to make a decision.

Yep jeff57 : 11:40 am : link It's time to spit or get off the spot.

Quote: really want him back and compare this to Griffen, Coefield and Joesph. That being said, Hankins is not the player they were. I'm glad (it seems) the Giants aren't bending for him. Don't get me wrong I want him back as well but I don't see it the same way I saw the other DTs they let walk.



Hankins is a NT. Jospeh can play both. The. Other two were 3tech guys. Also even though half the people here still don't get it 7 million per year tells me nothing. How long and how much is guanranteed? 5 years at 7 million w 20 guaranteed is a lot different than 5 years and 7 million at 12 guaranteed.



It's why some morons here never understood that Beatty's deal sucked because his 19 million guarantee hurt the cap implications and. His okay and health dipped.



Hankins is a NT. Jospeh can play both. The. Other two were 3tech guys. Also even though half the people here still don't get it 7 million per year tells me nothing. How long and how much is guanranteed? 5 years at 7 million w 20 guaranteed is a lot different than 5 years and 7 million at 12 guaranteed.

It's why some morons here never understood that Beatty's deal sucked because his 19 million guarantee hurt the cap implications and. His okay and health dipped.

We need to know more.

really want him back and compare this to Griffen, Coefield and Joesph. That being said, Hankins is not the player they were. I'm glad (it seems) the Giants aren't bending for him. Don't get me wrong I want him back as well but I don't see it the same way I saw the other DTs they let walk.







Hankins is a NT. Jospeh can play both. The. Other two were 3tech guys. Also even though half the people here still don't get it 7 million per year tells me nothing. How long and how much is guanranteed? 5 years at 7 million w 20 guaranteed is a lot different than 5 years and 7 million at 12 guaranteed.



It's why some morons here never understood that Beatty's deal sucked because his 19 million guarantee hurt the cap implications and. His okay and health dipped.



We need to know more.



Beatty's deal paid him in a way that made him roughly the 12th overall OLT by salary. Considering he was a middle of the pack type guy, that made him slightly overpaid.



Beatty's deal paid him in a way that made him roughly the 12th overall OLT by salary. Considering he was a middle of the pack type guy, that made him slightly overpaid.

The problem wasn't so much paying Beatty, it was the lack of alternatives. The FA market for OLTs has been a bust for some time now, and that's party because a lot of the recently (past 4-5 years) drafted OLTs haven't been much to write home about.

Prediction area junc : 11:57 am : link 5 years, $35M, $12.5M guaranteed.



Pretty much the standard "good player" contract we've given out over the years.



Hank has to realize, he is a part time player and thats a good offer for what we are asking of him.

Should have gone after Poe ghost718 : 11:58 am : link If this is what the Giants want inside,A Moose and a Buffalo.



Rather than put up with this

Poe and Hankins are the same type of player. Ten Ton Hammer : 12:07 pm : link They are run stuffing nose tackles that don't rush much. Except Poe is slightly older, and has back injury concerns along with the Falcons putting a 500k "get your weight under control" clause in his contract. No real difference between them. Both are even two years removed from very good seasons.

Poe is more talented than Hankins ghost718 : 12:10 pm : link and I wasn't even that big a fan of his when he came out.Stronger and lighter on his feet

Love to See The Big Fella Back Suburbanites : 12:17 pm : link But they already have 3 huge contracts on the defensive line. Even with an increased cap you have to spread the money around. They spent a 3rd round pick on Bromley who's only 24 but is heading into his fourth season. He seems to be more of that 3 technique pass rushing DT that fits better. Obviously they'd need to draft someone else too but they can do that later in the draft. I get the sense the Giants want to move in a different direction here and have been low balling him. The problem is in spite of being a pretty good player a market still hasn't emerged for Hankins.

Shit or get off the pot



And this is not for public consumption. This is the Giants saying we've been patient. You're done shopping our offer. If a mega offer was out there you'd have it by now. It's time we continue to build our roster. We want you here so make your decision or we're moving on to X,Y, Z players.

Ralph Vacchianosays they’re unlikely to offer him anything more... Torrag : 12:23 pm : link ...as usual no clue.

The story I am hearing ThatLimerickGuy : 12:26 pm : link (and what I posted yesterday) is that Hankins and his agent went into FA with a lot of bravado expecting the mega deal to be waiting.



Unfortunately for Hankins, the offers didn't come in. Giants sensing this put a standing 1 or 2 year deal on the table. This cements what I posted yesterday. I guess the front office isn't willing to be held hostage by a decent player who regressed a little from his best year.

Well, if he was gonna get a better offer, he'd probably already have Heisenberg : 12:34 pm : link it by now.

Quote: (and what I posted yesterday) is that Hankins and his agent went into FA with a lot of bravado expecting the mega deal to be waiting.



Unfortunately for Hankins, the offers didn't come in. Giants sensing this put a standing 1 or 2 year deal on the table. This cements what I posted yesterday. I guess the front office isn't willing to be held hostage by a decent player who regressed a little from his best year.



Hearing anything else on AP? Have there been any talks between them at all?

Hank needs to realize ... Torrag : 12:38 pm : link ...his big 2014 campaign was a while ago with a serious injury interposed. He wasn't dominant last season. That was Snacks. Who got about $9M per while starting every game since his rookie season and was named All Pro for 2016.

We have a good thing going here in the defense spike : 12:51 pm : link Hank do you want in or be stuck with some loser organization like the Bills or Jets or the Skins.





Joesph might be the better player right now Greg from LI : 12:59 pm : link But the Linval Joseph who hit free agency several years ago was not a better player than Hankins is at the moment.



People really let the last two seasons color their view of the player Joseph was during his years with the Giants and even his first season in Minnesota, when he was considered to be a disappointment.

Hankins wouldn't be the first guy to misjudge the market... Klaatu : 1:00 pm : link Or overestimate his own worth.



He's a good player. I liked him prior to the draft and I like him now, but he's not exactly a "difference-maker" so he shouldn't expect to get paid like one.



It's easy for me to say it, but I think he should accept the Giants' offer and take it from there. He's still young enough to get another substantial payday if he can prove he's worth it.

Can't help but think this and the rumor about Odrick Capital Rs : 1:03 pm : link ...are related to let Hamkins know Giants are getting ready to move-on even if they don't have other appointments set up - yet. Same reporter being leaked a rumor surrounding Giants d-like interests. Also wouldn't surprise me if Hank signs in the next 24-48 hours.

#! Deterrent to Division Champ is Dallas GMen23 : 1:06 pm : link Nothing profound in that statement. But he and Snacks tamed the Cowboy running game and neutralized that vaunted OL.



I have seen nothing impressive in Bromley in 3 years. Thomas? We made him our first Sept waiver pick up. PUPed him, I think. And saw nothing that stood out from him all year.



There isn't an equally talented offensive linemen or LB to spend the money on, other wise maybe I would. But Hank back at $6-7 million I'm fine with.

Cap jayg5 : 1:08 pm : link Good point and I agree. Same situation of Donald Penn setting up visit last year with Giants, then re-signing with Raiders before visit could happen. I too, feel Hankins will be signed rather shortly.

time for Hankins to shit or get off the pot Victor in CT : 1:17 pm : link considering he had a $0/$8 million bid offer, $7 mill/yr is pretty damn good

(and what I posted yesterday) is that Hankins and his agent went into FA with a lot of bravado expecting the mega deal to be waiting.



Unfortunately for Hankins, the offers didn't come in. Giants sensing this put a standing 1 or 2 year deal on the table. This cements what I posted yesterday. I guess the front office isn't willing to be held hostage by a decent player who regressed a little from his best year.







Hearing anything else on AP? Have there been any talks between them at all?



The Giants and AP agent have kept in contact during the FA period. How close they are in $$ and years is the issue in what will likely be AP's last contract.

If you're looking for a power back that can grind out tough yards Brown Recluse : 1:34 pm : link in the short term of maybe a year or two, you probably couldn't do any better than AP - regardless of his age.

Joseph blue42 : 1:47 pm : link was much better than Hankins when he left...that's why he got the deal that he got and Hankins is still waiting.

(and what I posted yesterday) is that Hankins and his agent went into FA with a lot of bravado expecting the mega deal to be waiting.



Unfortunately for Hankins, the offers didn't come in. Giants sensing this put a standing 1 or 2 year deal on the table. This cements what I posted yesterday. I guess the front office isn't willing to be held hostage by a decent player who regressed a little from his best year.







Hearing anything else on AP? Have there been any talks between them at all?







The Giants and AP agent have kept in contact during the FA period. How close they are in $$ and years is the issue in what will likely be AP's last contract.



Thanks.

Well that'd be dumb of you considering he's broken more stories than any NFL writer these last few years. Including Schefter.







He's a liar -



Eli NEVER said it - Story - ( New Window )

Based on what? Your close personal relationship with Eli?



Based on what? Your close personal relationship with Eli?

Get back to me when any Manning ever leaves a dollar on the table.

RE: It looks like BBI isn't the only one djm : 2:22 pm : link

Quote: overrating Hankins...



Who is overrating him? He's a good DT. Maybe even a very good DT. Just because many here want the Giants to keep Hankins doesn't mean we think he's a special player. He's a good player and he's in his prime. I'd love to see him return at a reasonable rate. Good DTs are NOT from the dime a dozen variety no matter wtf anyone here insists on saying. Good players are hard to find.



Who is overrating him? He's a good DT. Maybe even a very good DT. Just because many here want the Giants to keep Hankins doesn't mean we think he's a special player. He's a good player and he's in his prime. I'd love to see him return at a reasonable rate. Good DTs are NOT from the dime a dozen variety no matter wtf anyone here insists on saying. Good players are hard to find.

If they lose Hank it shouldn't devastate anyone here but we are better off keeping him unless we stumble into a good DT from day one in the mid rounds of this draft. Good luck with that.

RE: Joseph djm : 2:25 pm : link

Quote: was much better than Hankins when he left...that's why he got the deal that he got and Hankins is still waiting.



That's a leap. It could just be that when Jo hit FA there was a team out there that had a lot of money and a big need for a good young DT. Based on all the metrics Jo was not much better than HAnkins at this same point in time. Maybe a little better. Maybe. Willy JO just happened to have a suitor. HE was also a guy that had a super bowl ring. That never hurts.