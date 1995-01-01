Geno a Giant

Ian Rapoport& #8207;Verified account @RapSheet 5m5 minutes ago
More
Former #Jets QB Geno Smith has passed his physical and is signing with the #Giants, source said. It's a 1-year deal worth $2M total.
And maybe we have something lol
me too. But hey it's the Giants. They have fixed idiots before. It's a low risk move. Who am I to judge...
It's hard being objective here. Geno has been my favorite QB to kill for a few years now. I'd defend mark Sanchez over Smith.
It would be hilarious if the Giants got this guy to play.
So no BFD. If Eli goes down there will be no joy in Mudville.
Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.
j/k ;)
let me show you how to do it so you'll at least enjoy it.
In comment 13400292
est1986 said:
Not just you, there's Smith, his agent, his family and friends...
...they will be classified as NLTBE, so they won't hit the cap this year. (Smith has only played three games since 2014.) And they won't hit the cap in the future either, unless Eli gets hurt.
it's a "project" signing, but he's only here for a year. Odd.
I bet he's better than Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib.
In comment 13400260
Brown Recluse said:
| Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.
Either one is ridiculous. Kerry Collins led a team to the NFCCG in his 2nd season; neither Manziel not Geno could even hold down a starting job for bad teams for an entire year. Kerry's issues were personal demons more than ability. Once he got his life straightened out, he was a good NFL QB.
i dont mind this. if eli goes down its over anyways....geno can win you a game or two if needed. certainly can hold down the fort for a quarter or a half if eli got banged up....he cannot be worse than nassib lol. at least he has playing experience...
In comment 13400308
arcarsenal said:
| I bet he's better than Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib.
I'm pretty sure the list of people who meet that requirement is long, but I wouldn't pay most of them anywhere near $2M/yr. Let's hope it's heavily incentive based.
In comment 13400295
jcn56 said:
| In comment 13400292 est1986 said:
Quote:
?
Not just you, there's Smith, his agent, his family and friends...
Lol, cute.
In comment 13400292
est1986 said:
I like this move. I guess if a QB isn't a Pro Bowler in his first three years, he's a scrub.
He's got some talent. And they can probably win a couple games with him. But we're fucked if Eli goes down no matter what.
In comment 13400307
Dave in Hoboken said:
| it's a "project" signing, but he's only here for a year. Odd.
Maybe not. Giants will be able to monitor his progress in practice, and determine if they want to bring him back, maybe with a longer term deal. There is no downside for the Giants, unless Geno is even more of a locker room cancer than many fear.
In comment 13400292
est1986 said:
Kid has a lot more talent than Nassib.
Im. Not sure why he mentally imploded so
Badly but the Jets just seem
Such as it show. Who knows but let's hope he takes as many meaningful snaps as Nassib did.
. Giants don't have the cash or the interest in signing a 4-7 million dollar back up so
Any angst over
This is silly
In comment 13400318
Section331 said:
| In comment 13400260 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.
Either one is ridiculous. Kerry Collins led a team to the NFCCG in his 2nd season; neither Manziel not Geno could even hold down a starting job for bad teams for an entire year. Kerry's issues were personal demons more than ability. Once he got his life straightened out, he was a good NFL QB.
I'm not talking about win-loss records.
Just because he didn't **win as many games** as Kerry Collins doesn't mean that there aren't valid parellels between the two players at this point in their career. Geno Smith certainly has ability. Anyone with an objective mindset can see that. He showed enough promise in his rookie reason for optimism. For whatever reason, the train went off the rails after that. And then he had his jaw broken in 2015. His issues have as much to do with his personal demons as did Kerry Collins. He can salvage his career. If he chooses to. He may never be a hall of fame QB, but neither is Kerry Collins. He was a good QB with a big arm, but he was also very erratic and made a ton of mistakes. You could win with him, but he was never a championship QB. I don't see why Geno cannot close out his career on a similar level, assuming he has the desire.
The Giants just upgraded their backup QB roster spot.
Big deal? No.
Laughable signing? Don't see why it would be.
In comment 13400364
Chris684 said:
| The Giants just upgraded their backup QB roster spot.
Big deal? No.
Laughable signing? Don't see why it would be.
That's kind of how I look at it too.
reading what the defense is doing and not what they are showing? He was horrible at check down options.
In comment 13400347
FranknWeezer said:
Some aren't disappointed by anything they do.
although they did sign Josh Freeman a few years back and cut him.
Geno Smith has a very small NFL starter sample size on bad teams within a bad organization where more than one potentially promising QB career has gone to die.
He's had some pretty bad to decent starts mixed in. His main issues (maturity and perhaps leadership) are intangibles that, if he's committed, will only grow within this organization.
Josh McCown continues to get opportunity after opportunity to backup and compete for a starting gig and yet he is what? 2-20 in his last 22 starts?
Given what's out there, I like the idea. He's a project that could work out in their favor even if only a couple of starts should Eli ever go down.
someone said, only one of Johnson or Smith has any chance of being on the final 53. Why carry two QBs like that? Any third QB will be a draft pick.
of the African-American variety?
In comment 13400407
SHO'NUFF said:
| of the African-American variety?
No. I think the trivia is that no AA QB had started for G Men yet...
In comment 13400385
Dave in Hoboken said:
| In comment 13400347 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Some aren't disappointed by anything they do.
Please. Who should they have signed? Who is
The Don Strock or Danny White that's out there? Please
Let all of us know. Want piss away 5-7 million for Hoyer. Want that idiot Kaepernick?
And I've been shifting on Reese for years about his OL
strategy and results. For which he Is about as bad as it gets I the whole NFL
Anyone who is whining about this is clueless.
In comment 13400364
Chris684 said:
| The Giants just upgraded their backup QB roster spot.
Big deal? No.
Laughable signing? Don't see why it would be.
I agree he's an upgrade and perfectly fine for a back-up. He can win games and he has a much better supporting cast and support system then he's had before. That Jets team that drafted him was a mess Ryan's last few years.
People who say Geno suck don't know crap about football. Marshall who played with him and who caught balls from him should know a whole lot more than you guys.
In comment 13400407
SHO'NUFF said:
| of the African-American variety?
I guess you are forgetting about Anthony Wright.
I am not a fan of Smith but he does have abilities that the Giants obviously feel they may be able to mold into a solid backup QB. He has flashed at times most notably in the season finale two years ago against Miami.
and guys like Snacks and Brandon Marshall. I have a hard time saying that Reese and the coaches don't know as much as us keyboard warriors.
When preparing for Dak and Wentz..
And that's about the only positive I can take from this.
|Damon HarrisonVerified account @BigDame900 6m6 minutes ago
More
It's one thing to sign good players...it's another to sign good players who are good people. Way to go @Giants ✊🏾
in West Virginia with an offense that featured quick passes much like the offense that Coach has installed with the Giants.
He sucks.
How bad is Smith that NONE OF THE QB Needed teams even contacted him.
In comment 13400416
LauderdaleMatty said:
| In comment 13400385 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13400347 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Some aren't disappointed by anything they do.
Please. Who should they have signed? Who is
The Don Strock or Danny White that's out there? Please
Let all of us know. Want piss away 5-7 million for Hoyer. Want that idiot Kaepernick?
And I've been shifting on Reese for years about his OL
strategy and results. For which he Is about as bad as it gets I the whole NFL
Anyone who is whining about this is clueless.
Great project signing for one whole year.
In comment 13400505
ZogZerg said:
| He sucks.
How bad is Smith that NONE OF THE QB Needed teams even contacted him.
Nobody went after Matt Moore last year and he returned to the Phins. He played very well for them when Tannehill went down.
Talk about being generous.
In comment 13400533
Dave in Hoboken said:
| Talk about being generous.
Why the going rate for backup QB's isn't the minimum. Chase Daniel made 7 million annually in his last contract. Matt Moore makes close to 6 million annually.
In comment 13400547
Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 13400533 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Talk about being generous.
Why the going rate for backup QB's isn't the minimum. Chase Daniel made 7 million annually in his last contract. Matt Moore makes close to 6 million annually.
The Chase Daniel one is a bad one, but I'd take Moore over Geno.
In comment 13400440
Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 13400407 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
of the African-American variety?
I guess you are forgetting about Anthony Wright.
Forget Anthony Wright ... or Andre Woodson.
Josh Johnson is currently on the roster right now.
if new WR Brandon Marshall was asked for a recommendation and what did he say?
When his record as a starter is crap.
In comment 13400523
Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 13400505 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He sucks.
How bad is Smith that NONE OF THE QB Needed teams even contacted him.
Nobody went after Matt Moore last year and he returned to the Phins. He played very well for them when Tannehill went down.
Matt Moore was an 8 year Vet BU QB last year. He's the kind of guy the Giants should have went for. Not a project who thinks he should be starting that you need to teach how to be a pro.
In comment 13400572
David B. said:
| When his record as a starter is crap.
If a backup's record as a starter was good, he'd be starting.
who has starting experience.
Excuse me while I don't wring my hands over this...
on the 53 this year. One of Johnson or Geno will not make the final roster.
He has the talent of a starter. I think he is a good kid too. Made a few mistakes and the "fake news" capital of the world ruined his reputation. Remember, it was those same "fake news" geniuses who told us Eli could not play, and Coughlin should have been fired in 2005. Literally, they know nothing. Nothing. The good part is anyone with a brain in their head now assumes everything they say is a lie until proven truthful. Great job by Jerry Reese.
Anybody that comes from that circus gets a clean slate from me. Especially QBs.
Starting Experience....CHECK
Mobile Scout Team QB...CHECK
Cheap Backup QB........CHECK
What exactly do people not like about this signing?
In comment 13400575
ZogZerg said:
| In comment 13400523 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13400505 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He sucks.
How bad is Smith that NONE OF THE QB Needed teams even contacted him.
Nobody went after Matt Moore last year and he returned to the Phins. He played very well for them when Tannehill went down.
Matt Moore was an 8 year Vet BU QB last year. He's the kind of guy the Giants should have went for. Not a project who thinks he should be starting that you need to teach how to be a pro.
Yeah. Matt Moore over redoing JPP. GENIUS. This place is amazing
In comment 13400633
NYG27 said:
| Starting Experience....CHECK
Mobile Scout Team QB...CHECK
Cheap Backup QB........CHECK
What exactly do people not like about this signing?
I'm with you. I love this signing. Josh Johnson was our backup last year. Hasn't thrown a pass in about 5 years. Didn't hear much complaining (me included). But I love this signing. If it doesn't work out he's gone. But I'm hoping it does.
In comment 13400633
NYG27 said:
| Starting Experience....CHECK
Mobile Scout Team QB...CHECK
Cheap Backup QB........CHECK
What exactly do people not like about this signing?
People want a name they would feel confident it, as if Eli going down doesn't end the season.
This morning said both Johnson and Smith might not be on the roster when season starts. Expects Giants to draft QB
In comment 13400322
jcn56 said:
| In comment 13400308 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I bet he's better than Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib.
I'm pretty sure the list of people who meet that requirement is long, but I wouldn't pay most of them anywhere near $2M/yr. Let's hope it's heavily incentive based.
Psst...That isn't a lot of money in today's NFL. It's not 1992.
Eli feels the pressure now...
In comment 13400633
NYG27 said:
| Starting Experience....CHECK
Mobile Scout Team QB...CHECK
Cheap Backup QB........CHECK
What exactly do people not like about this signing?
I agree, I think he's better than the previous backups we had
In his post signing interview he kept saying again and again that playing (er...sitting) for the Giants for a year would give him a chance to learn at get healthy.
I hope he's right.
In comment 13400407
SHO'NUFF said:
| of the African-American variety?
I knew some moron would make a comment like that. He is either an American or he isn't!
In comment 13401146
dg901 said:
| In comment 13400407 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
of the African-American variety?
I knew some moron would make a comment like that. He is either an American or he isn't!
lol
love this place...
board. Seriously, people here supporting him are saying his team sucked, his coaches sucked, his supporting cast sucked, etc. This also doesn't mean he is any good. I would have preferred a backup who at least has had success somewhere, Geno hasn't. Also, regardless of your reasons for why, he did suck with the Jets. It is pure speculation to say he is an NFL QB. At best, and I mean if he exceeds all hope, he could be Charlie Batch.