Geno a Giant

Former #Jets QB Geno Smith has passed his physical and is signing with the #Giants, source said. It's a 1-year deal worth $2M total.

lol djm : 3/20/2017 2:53 pm : link me too. But hey it's the Giants. They have fixed idiots before. It's a low risk move. Who am I to judge...



It's hard being objective here. Geno has been my favorite QB to kill for a few years now. I'd defend mark Sanchez over Smith.



It would be hilarious if the Giants got this guy to play.

let the competition begin spike : 3/20/2017 2:54 pm : link at clipboard holding!

eh one of him or josh johnson won't make it out of camp Torrag : 3/20/2017 2:54 pm : link So no BFD. If Eli goes down there will be no joy in Mudville.

If people want to make a comparison to Kerry Collins, Brown Recluse : 3/20/2017 2:56 pm : link Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.

C'mon JR, if you insist on pissing away $2M jcn56 : 3/20/2017 3:12 pm : link let me show you how to do it so you'll at least enjoy it.

I guess im the only one that sort of likes this move est1986 : 3/20/2017 3:12 pm : link ?

get that man his clipboard GMAN4LIFE : 3/20/2017 3:14 pm : link .

If there are incentives for playing time... Big Blue Blogger : 3/20/2017 3:19 pm : link ...they will be classified as NLTBE, so they won't hit the cap this year. (Smith has only played three games since 2014.) And they won't hit the cap in the future either, unless Eli gets hurt.

. arcarsenal : 3/20/2017 3:21 pm : link I bet he's better than Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib.

... BleedBlue : 3/20/2017 3:26 pm : link i dont mind this. if eli goes down its over anyways....geno can win you a game or two if needed. certainly can hold down the fort for a quarter or a half if eli got banged up....he cannot be worse than nassib lol. at least he has playing experience...

Meh. He sucks but so do almost all backup QBs. Heisenberg : 3/20/2017 3:36 pm : link He's got some talent. And they can probably win a couple games with him. But we're fucked if Eli goes down no matter what.

BBI hasn't been this disappointed in a signing since... FranknWeezer : 3/20/2017 3:36 pm : link

RE: I guess im the only one that sort of likes this move LauderdaleMatty : 3/20/2017 3:43 pm : link

Quote: ?



Kid has a lot more talent than Nassib.



Im. Not sure why he mentally imploded so

Badly but the Jets just seem

Such as it show. Who knows but let's hope he takes as many meaningful snaps as Nassib did.



. Giants don't have the cash or the interest in signing a 4-7 million dollar back up so

Any angst over

This is silly

In comment 13400292 est1986 said:Kid has a lot more talent than Nassib.Im. Not sure why he mentally imploded soBadly but the Jets just seemSuch as it show. Who knows but let's hope he takes as many meaningful snaps as Nassib did.. Giants don't have the cash or the interest in signing a 4-7 million dollar back up soAny angst overThis is silly

While some laugh... Chris684 : 3/20/2017 3:46 pm : link The Giants just upgraded their backup QB roster spot.



Big deal? No.



Laughable signing? Don't see why it would be.

Can he run a complex offense that counts on the QB shelovesnycsports : 3/20/2017 3:57 pm : link reading what the defense is doing and not what they are showing? He was horrible at check down options.

Surprised the Giants went here giant24 : 3/20/2017 4:05 pm : link although they did sign Josh Freeman a few years back and cut him.

Just for the record Chris684 : 3/20/2017 4:06 pm : link Geno Smith has a very small NFL starter sample size on bad teams within a bad organization where more than one potentially promising QB career has gone to die.



He's had some pretty bad to decent starts mixed in. His main issues (maturity and perhaps leadership) are intangibles that, if he's committed, will only grow within this organization.



Josh McCown continues to get opportunity after opportunity to backup and compete for a starting gig and yet he is what? 2-20 in his last 22 starts?



Given what's out there, I like the idea. He's a project that could work out in their favor even if only a couple of starts should Eli ever go down.

As AcidTest : 3/20/2017 4:08 pm : link someone said, only one of Johnson or Smith has any chance of being on the final 53. Why carry two QBs like that? Any third QB will be a draft pick.

I myself am VERY happy for this signing... Blue Angel : 3/20/2017 4:24 pm : link People who say Geno suck don't know crap about football. Marshall who played with him and who caught balls from him should know a whole lot more than you guys.

Listen there aren't many good backup QB's available Jay on the Island : 3/20/2017 4:31 pm : link I am not a fan of Smith but he does have abilities that the Giants obviously feel they may be able to mold into a solid backup QB. He has flashed at times most notably in the season finale two years ago against Miami.

Trust the professionals CT Charlie : 3/20/2017 4:42 pm : link and guys like Snacks and Brandon Marshall. I have a hard time saying that Reese and the coaches don't know as much as us keyboard warriors.

Scout team QB Peppers : 3/20/2017 4:49 pm : link When preparing for Dak and Wentz..



And that's about the only positive I can take from this.

Snacks Tweeted adamg : 3/20/2017 4:55 pm : link Quote: Damon Harrison‏Verified account @BigDame900 6m6 minutes ago

More

It's one thing to sign good players...it's another to sign good players who are good people. Way to go @Giants ✊🏾



He was very successful hammock man : 3/20/2017 4:55 pm : link in West Virginia with an offense that featured quick passes much like the offense that Coach has installed with the Giants.

Horrible Move ZogZerg : 3/20/2017 5:10 pm : link He sucks.

How bad is Smith that NONE OF THE QB Needed teams even contacted him.

I wonder Semipro Lineman : 3/20/2017 5:47 pm : link if new WR Brandon Marshall was asked for a recommendation and what did he say?









Why give a second backup $2M a year? David B. : 3/20/2017 5:50 pm : link When his record as a starter is crap.



A backup QB (who will likely never see the field) Mr. Bungle : 3/20/2017 6:19 pm : link who has starting experience.



Excuse me while I don't wring my hands over this...

Do we really think the Giants will carry 3 QB's AnnapolisMike : 3/20/2017 6:21 pm : link on the 53 this year. One of Johnson or Geno will not make the final roster.

This is a great signing...... Dry Lightning : 3/20/2017 6:22 pm : link He has the talent of a starter. I think he is a good kid too. Made a few mistakes and the "fake news" capital of the world ruined his reputation. Remember, it was those same "fake news" geniuses who told us Eli could not play, and Coughlin should have been fired in 2005. Literally, they know nothing. Nothing. The good part is anyone with a brain in their head now assumes everything they say is a lie until proven truthful. Great job by Jerry Reese.

Always remember the Jets are a trashpile. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/20/2017 6:27 pm : link Anybody that comes from that circus gets a clean slate from me. Especially QBs.

Solid Signing! NYG27 : 3/20/2017 6:54 pm : link Starting Experience....CHECK

Mobile Scout Team QB...CHECK

Cheap Backup QB........CHECK



What exactly do people not like about this signing?

Boomer Easison joeinpa : 3/20/2017 7:33 pm : link This morning said both Johnson and Smith might not be on the roster when season starts. Expects Giants to draft QB

Watchout Eli! micky : 3/20/2017 10:13 pm : link Eli feels the pressure now...

Geno is taking the year off aquidneck : 2:45 am : link In his post signing interview he kept saying again and again that playing (er...sitting) for the Giants for a year would give him a chance to learn at get healthy.



I hope he's right.

