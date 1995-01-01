Geno a Giant

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Mr Brightside : 3/20/2017 2:50 pm
Ian Rapoport& #8207;Verified account @RapSheet 5m5 minutes ago
Former #Jets QB Geno Smith has passed his physical and is signing with the #Giants, source said. It's a 1-year deal worth $2M total.
Danny Kanell : 3/20/2017 2:51 pm : link
LOL. That's all I got.
yay?????  
yatqb : 3/20/2017 2:53 pm : link
ugh.
A brain transplant  
Fast Eddie : 3/20/2017 2:53 pm : link
And maybe we have something lol
lol  
djm : 3/20/2017 2:53 pm : link
me too. But hey it's the Giants. They have fixed idiots before. It's a low risk move. Who am I to judge...

It's hard being objective here. Geno has been my favorite QB to kill for a few years now. I'd defend mark Sanchez over Smith.

It would be hilarious if the Giants got this guy to play.
let the competition begin  
spike : 3/20/2017 2:54 pm : link
at clipboard holding!
eh one of him or josh johnson won't make it out of camp  
Torrag : 3/20/2017 2:54 pm : link
So no BFD. If Eli goes down there will be no joy in Mudville.
GP : 3/20/2017 2:54 pm : link
If people want to make a comparison to Kerry Collins,  
Brown Recluse : 3/20/2017 2:56 pm : link
Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.
Ummmmm...  
Matt in SGS : 3/20/2017 2:58 pm : link


j/k ;)
Is the money guaranteed  
Ira : 3/20/2017 3:10 pm : link
C'mon JR, if you insist on pissing away $2M  
jcn56 : 3/20/2017 3:12 pm : link
let me show you how to do it so you'll at least enjoy it.
I guess im the only one that sort of likes this move  
est1986 : 3/20/2017 3:12 pm : link
RE: I guess im the only one that sort of likes this move  
jcn56 : 3/20/2017 3:13 pm : link
In comment 13400292 est1986 said:
Quote:
?


Not just you, there's Smith, his agent, his family and friends...
get that man his clipboard  
GMAN4LIFE : 3/20/2017 3:14 pm : link
If there are incentives for playing time...  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/20/2017 3:19 pm : link
...they will be classified as NLTBE, so they won't hit the cap this year. (Smith has only played three games since 2014.) And they won't hit the cap in the future either, unless Eli gets hurt.
So, according to some here  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/20/2017 3:20 pm : link
it's a "project" signing, but he's only here for a year. Odd.
arcarsenal : 3/20/2017 3:21 pm : link
I bet he's better than Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib.
RE: If people want to make a comparison to Kerry Collins,  
Section331 : 3/20/2017 3:25 pm : link
In comment 13400260 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.


Either one is ridiculous. Kerry Collins led a team to the NFCCG in his 2nd season; neither Manziel not Geno could even hold down a starting job for bad teams for an entire year. Kerry's issues were personal demons more than ability. Once he got his life straightened out, he was a good NFL QB.
BleedBlue : 3/20/2017 3:26 pm : link
i dont mind this. if eli goes down its over anyways....geno can win you a game or two if needed. certainly can hold down the fort for a quarter or a half if eli got banged up....he cannot be worse than nassib lol. at least he has playing experience...
RE: .  
jcn56 : 3/20/2017 3:27 pm : link
In comment 13400308 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I bet he's better than Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib.


I'm pretty sure the list of people who meet that requirement is long, but I wouldn't pay most of them anywhere near $2M/yr. Let's hope it's heavily incentive based.
RE: RE: I guess im the only one that sort of likes this move  
est1986 : 3/20/2017 3:33 pm : link
In comment 13400295 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13400292 est1986 said:


Quote:


?



Not just you, there's Smith, his agent, his family and friends...


Lol, cute.
RE: I guess im the only one that sort of likes this move  
adamg : 3/20/2017 3:35 pm : link
In comment 13400292 est1986 said:
Quote:
?


I like this move. I guess if a QB isn't a Pro Bowler in his first three years, he's a scrub.
Meh. He sucks but so do almost all backup QBs.  
Heisenberg : 3/20/2017 3:36 pm : link
He's got some talent. And they can probably win a couple games with him. But we're fucked if Eli goes down no matter what.
RE: So, according to some here  
Section331 : 3/20/2017 3:36 pm : link
In comment 13400307 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
it's a "project" signing, but he's only here for a year. Odd.


Maybe not. Giants will be able to monitor his progress in practice, and determine if they want to bring him back, maybe with a longer term deal. There is no downside for the Giants, unless Geno is even more of a locker room cancer than many fear.
BBI hasn't been this disappointed in a signing since...  
FranknWeezer : 3/20/2017 3:36 pm : link
RE: I guess im the only one that sort of likes this move  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/20/2017 3:43 pm : link
In comment 13400292 est1986 said:
Quote:
?


Kid has a lot more talent than Nassib.

Im. Not sure why he mentally imploded so
Badly but the Jets just seem
Such as it show. Who knows but let's hope he takes as many meaningful snaps as Nassib did.

. Giants don't have the cash or the interest in signing a 4-7 million dollar back up so
Any angst over
This is silly
RE: RE: If people want to make a comparison to Kerry Collins,  
Brown Recluse : 3/20/2017 3:43 pm : link
In comment 13400318 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 13400260 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


Geno Smith is a much better one than Johnny Manziel.



Either one is ridiculous. Kerry Collins led a team to the NFCCG in his 2nd season; neither Manziel not Geno could even hold down a starting job for bad teams for an entire year. Kerry's issues were personal demons more than ability. Once he got his life straightened out, he was a good NFL QB.


I'm not talking about win-loss records.

Just because he didn't **win as many games** as Kerry Collins doesn't mean that there aren't valid parellels between the two players at this point in their career. Geno Smith certainly has ability. Anyone with an objective mindset can see that. He showed enough promise in his rookie reason for optimism. For whatever reason, the train went off the rails after that. And then he had his jaw broken in 2015. His issues have as much to do with his personal demons as did Kerry Collins. He can salvage his career. If he chooses to. He may never be a hall of fame QB, but neither is Kerry Collins. He was a good QB with a big arm, but he was also very erratic and made a ton of mistakes. You could win with him, but he was never a championship QB. I don't see why Geno cannot close out his career on a similar level, assuming he has the desire.

While some laugh...  
Chris684 : 3/20/2017 3:46 pm : link
The Giants just upgraded their backup QB roster spot.

Big deal? No.

Laughable signing? Don't see why it would be.
RE: While some laugh...  
Del Shofner : 3/20/2017 3:47 pm : link
In comment 13400364 Chris684 said:
Quote:
The Giants just upgraded their backup QB roster spot.

Big deal? No.

Laughable signing? Don't see why it would be.


That's kind of how I look at it too.
Can he run a complex offense that counts on the QB  
shelovesnycsports : 3/20/2017 3:57 pm : link
reading what the defense is doing and not what they are showing? He was horrible at check down options.
RE: BBI hasn't been this disappointed in a signing since...  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/20/2017 3:59 pm : link
In comment 13400347 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:


Some aren't disappointed by anything they do.
Surprised the Giants went here  
giant24 : 3/20/2017 4:05 pm : link
although they did sign Josh Freeman a few years back and cut him.
Just for the record  
Chris684 : 3/20/2017 4:06 pm : link
Geno Smith has a very small NFL starter sample size on bad teams within a bad organization where more than one potentially promising QB career has gone to die.

He's had some pretty bad to decent starts mixed in. His main issues (maturity and perhaps leadership) are intangibles that, if he's committed, will only grow within this organization.

Josh McCown continues to get opportunity after opportunity to backup and compete for a starting gig and yet he is what? 2-20 in his last 22 starts?

Given what's out there, I like the idea. He's a project that could work out in their favor even if only a couple of starts should Eli ever go down.
As  
AcidTest : 3/20/2017 4:08 pm : link
someone said, only one of Johnson or Smith has any chance of being on the final 53. Why carry two QBs like that? Any third QB will be a draft pick.
First Giants QB  
SHO'NUFF : 3/20/2017 4:09 pm : link
of the African-American variety?
RE: First Giants QB  
adamg : 3/20/2017 4:11 pm : link
In comment 13400407 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
of the African-American variety?


No. I think the trivia is that no AA QB had started for G Men yet...
RE: RE: BBI hasn't been this disappointed in a signing since...  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/20/2017 4:15 pm : link
In comment 13400385 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13400347 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:






Some aren't disappointed by anything they do.


Please. Who should they have signed? Who is
The Don Strock or Danny White that's out there? Please
Let all of us know. Want piss away 5-7 million for Hoyer. Want that idiot Kaepernick?

And I've been shifting on Reese for years about his OL
strategy and results. For which he Is about as bad as it gets I the whole NFL

Anyone who is whining about this is clueless.
RE: While some laugh...  
JOrthman : 3/20/2017 4:18 pm : link
In comment 13400364 Chris684 said:
Quote:
The Giants just upgraded their backup QB roster spot.

Big deal? No.

Laughable signing? Don't see why it would be.


I agree he's an upgrade and perfectly fine for a back-up. He can win games and he has a much better supporting cast and support system then he's had before. That Jets team that drafted him was a mess Ryan's last few years.
I myself am VERY happy for this signing...  
Blue Angel : 3/20/2017 4:24 pm : link
People who say Geno suck don't know crap about football. Marshall who played with him and who caught balls from him should know a whole lot more than you guys.
RE: First Giants QB  
Jay on the Island : 3/20/2017 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13400407 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
of the African-American variety?

I guess you are forgetting about Anthony Wright.
Listen there aren't many good backup QB's available  
Jay on the Island : 3/20/2017 4:31 pm : link
I am not a fan of Smith but he does have abilities that the Giants obviously feel they may be able to mold into a solid backup QB. He has flashed at times most notably in the season finale two years ago against Miami.
Trust the professionals  
CT Charlie : 3/20/2017 4:42 pm : link
and guys like Snacks and Brandon Marshall. I have a hard time saying that Reese and the coaches don't know as much as us keyboard warriors.
Scout team QB  
Peppers : 3/20/2017 4:49 pm : link
When preparing for Dak and Wentz..

And that's about the only positive I can take from this.
Snacks Tweeted  
adamg : 3/20/2017 4:55 pm : link
Quote:
Damon Harrison‏Verified account @BigDame900 6m6 minutes ago
More
It's one thing to sign good players...it's another to sign good players who are good people. Way to go @Giants ✊🏾
He was very successful  
hammock man : 3/20/2017 4:55 pm : link
in West Virginia with an offense that featured quick passes much like the offense that Coach has installed with the Giants.
Horrible Move  
ZogZerg : 3/20/2017 5:10 pm : link
He sucks.
How bad is Smith that NONE OF THE QB Needed teams even contacted him.
RE: RE: RE: BBI hasn't been this disappointed in a signing since...  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/20/2017 5:17 pm : link
In comment 13400416 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 13400385 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 13400347 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:






Some aren't disappointed by anything they do.



Please. Who should they have signed? Who is
The Don Strock or Danny White that's out there? Please
Let all of us know. Want piss away 5-7 million for Hoyer. Want that idiot Kaepernick?

And I've been shifting on Reese for years about his OL
strategy and results. For which he Is about as bad as it gets I the whole NFL

Anyone who is whining about this is clueless.


Great project signing for one whole year.
RE: Horrible Move  
Jay on the Island : 3/20/2017 5:19 pm : link
In comment 13400505 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He sucks.
How bad is Smith that NONE OF THE QB Needed teams even contacted him.

Nobody went after Matt Moore last year and he returned to the Phins. He played very well for them when Tannehill went down.
Kind of surprised he got more than vet minimum, though.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/20/2017 5:26 pm : link
Talk about being generous.
RE: Kind of surprised he got more than vet minimum, though.  
Jay on the Island : 3/20/2017 5:33 pm : link
In comment 13400533 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Talk about being generous.

Why the going rate for backup QB's isn't the minimum. Chase Daniel made 7 million annually in his last contract. Matt Moore makes close to 6 million annually.
People get so absolutely emotional about backup QBs.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/20/2017 5:34 pm : link
RE: RE: Kind of surprised he got more than vet minimum, though.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/20/2017 5:36 pm : link
In comment 13400547 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13400533 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Talk about being generous.


Why the going rate for backup QB's isn't the minimum. Chase Daniel made 7 million annually in his last contract. Matt Moore makes close to 6 million annually.


The Chase Daniel one is a bad one, but I'd take Moore over Geno.
RE: RE: First Giants QB  
FStubbs : 3/20/2017 5:38 pm : link
In comment 13400440 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13400407 SHO'NUFF said:


Quote:


of the African-American variety?


I guess you are forgetting about Anthony Wright.


Forget Anthony Wright ... or Andre Woodson.

Josh Johnson is currently on the roster right now.
Josh Freeman for a month, as well.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/20/2017 5:39 pm : link
I wonder  
Semipro Lineman : 3/20/2017 5:47 pm : link
if new WR Brandon Marshall was asked for a recommendation and what did he say?



Why give a second backup $2M a year?  
David B. : 3/20/2017 5:50 pm : link
When his record as a starter is crap.
RE: RE: Horrible Move  
ZogZerg : 3/20/2017 5:51 pm : link
In comment 13400523 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13400505 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


He sucks.
How bad is Smith that NONE OF THE QB Needed teams even contacted him.



Nobody went after Matt Moore last year and he returned to the Phins. He played very well for them when Tannehill went down.




Matt Moore was an 8 year Vet BU QB last year. He's the kind of guy the Giants should have went for. Not a project who thinks he should be starting that you need to teach how to be a pro.
RE: Why give a second backup $2M a year?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/20/2017 5:52 pm : link
In comment 13400572 David B. said:
Quote:
When his record as a starter is crap.


If a backup's record as a starter was good, he'd be starting.
A backup QB (who will likely never see the field)  
Mr. Bungle : 3/20/2017 6:19 pm : link
who has starting experience.

Excuse me while I don't wring my hands over this...
Do we really think the Giants will carry 3 QB's  
AnnapolisMike : 3/20/2017 6:21 pm : link
on the 53 this year. One of Johnson or Geno will not make the final roster.
This is a great signing......  
Dry Lightning : 3/20/2017 6:22 pm : link
He has the talent of a starter. I think he is a good kid too. Made a few mistakes and the "fake news" capital of the world ruined his reputation. Remember, it was those same "fake news" geniuses who told us Eli could not play, and Coughlin should have been fired in 2005. Literally, they know nothing. Nothing. The good part is anyone with a brain in their head now assumes everything they say is a lie until proven truthful. Great job by Jerry Reese.
Always remember the Jets are a trashpile.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/20/2017 6:27 pm : link
Anybody that comes from that circus gets a clean slate from me. Especially QBs.
Solid Signing!  
NYG27 : 3/20/2017 6:54 pm : link
Starting Experience....CHECK
Mobile Scout Team QB...CHECK
Cheap Backup QB........CHECK

What exactly do people not like about this signing?
RE: RE: RE: Horrible Move  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/20/2017 6:57 pm : link
In comment 13400575 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 13400523 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 13400505 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


He sucks.
How bad is Smith that NONE OF THE QB Needed teams even contacted him.



Nobody went after Matt Moore last year and he returned to the Phins. He played very well for them when Tannehill went down.





Matt Moore was an 8 year Vet BU QB last year. He's the kind of guy the Giants should have went for. Not a project who thinks he should be starting that you need to teach how to be a pro.


Yeah. Matt Moore over redoing JPP. GENIUS. This place is amazing
RE: Solid Signing!  
Blue21 : 3/20/2017 7:05 pm : link
In comment 13400633 NYG27 said:
Quote:
Starting Experience....CHECK
Mobile Scout Team QB...CHECK
Cheap Backup QB........CHECK

What exactly do people not like about this signing?


I'm with you. I love this signing. Josh Johnson was our backup last year. Hasn't thrown a pass in about 5 years. Didn't hear much complaining (me included). But I love this signing. If it doesn't work out he's gone. But I'm hoping it does.
RE: Solid Signing!  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/20/2017 7:06 pm : link
In comment 13400633 NYG27 said:
Quote:
Starting Experience....CHECK
Mobile Scout Team QB...CHECK
Cheap Backup QB........CHECK

What exactly do people not like about this signing?


People want a name they would feel confident it, as if Eli going down doesn't end the season.
Boomer Easison  
joeinpa : 3/20/2017 7:33 pm : link
This morning said both Johnson and Smith might not be on the roster when season starts. Expects Giants to draft QB
RE: RE: .  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/20/2017 8:58 pm : link
In comment 13400322 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13400308 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


I bet he's better than Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib.



I'm pretty sure the list of people who meet that requirement is long, but I wouldn't pay most of them anywhere near $2M/yr. Let's hope it's heavily incentive based.


Psst...That isn't a lot of money in today's NFL. It's not 1992.
Watchout Eli!  
micky : 3/20/2017 10:13 pm : link
Eli feels the pressure now...
RE: Solid Signing!  
montanagiant : 2:41 am : link
In comment 13400633 NYG27 said:
Quote:
Starting Experience....CHECK
Mobile Scout Team QB...CHECK
Cheap Backup QB........CHECK

What exactly do people not like about this signing?

I agree, I think he's better than the previous backups we had
Geno is taking the year off  
aquidneck : 2:45 am : link
In his post signing interview he kept saying again and again that playing (er...sitting) for the Giants for a year would give him a chance to learn at get healthy.

I hope he's right.
learn AND get healthy  
aquidneck : 2:46 am : link
RE: First Giants QB  
dg901 : 9:43 am : link
In comment 13400407 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
of the African-American variety?

I knew some moron would make a comment like that. He is either an American or he isn't!
RE: RE: First Giants QB  
Default : 9:50 am : link
In comment 13401146 dg901 said:
Quote:
In comment 13400407 SHO'NUFF said:


Quote:


of the African-American variety?


I knew some moron would make a comment like that. He is either an American or he isn't!


lol
love this place...
As long as he doesn't play. at all. I'm ok with him holding the clip  
PatersonPlank : 10:45 am : link
board. Seriously, people here supporting him are saying his team sucked, his coaches sucked, his supporting cast sucked, etc. This also doesn't mean he is any good. I would have preferred a backup who at least has had success somewhere, Geno hasn't. Also, regardless of your reasons for why, he did suck with the Jets. It is pure speculation to say he is an NFL QB. At best, and I mean if he exceeds all hope, he could be Charlie Batch.
