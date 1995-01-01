Giants re-sign Keenan Robinson

doubtful that Hank returns. Money's getting tighter by the minute.
| doubtful that Hank returns. Money's getting tighter by the minute.
You are probably right Yat. Kind off a bummer. I like Hankins. Keeps the LB's clean.
If Hank comes back, we can truly go BPA the first three rounds of the draft. We have a full holes (OL, RB, TE) where we can add depth and playmakers but we are overall a very solid team across the board.
Not necessarily. The signings of both Herzlich and Robinson could allow them to release JT Thomas now. Not to mention Dwayne Harris will either re-construct or be released.
nobody else wants you but the Giants !!!
we add some more youth in the draft... got to get Spags another Pass rusher or corner
add in 2nd rd as a slot corner
you dont need Harris then either
I don't really think they need Harris now. He was flat out bad as a returner last season. He made plays as a gunner but I honestly think Roger Lewis can take over that role.
Filled a role as a coverage backer and consistent edge presence that had been a sore spot for many seasons.
Frees us up to move on from JT Thomas whose signing has been unproductive due to injuries.
Now only DT remains to shore up before the draft.
Now cut JT Thomas and we spent nada!
Once he started playing a lot of snaps in the sub packages with Collins playing the rover type role things took off. Very very happy he's back.
I don't even care about the offense anymore.
We never really played with a true FS. They have gotten hurt early and their replacements just did not have the same range and instincts.
Our defense vs backs and tight ends in the passing is largely due to him. Great signing. Hopefully it's long term
Can he put two healthy seasons together back-to-back? Lets hope so and that the Giants didn't spend too much.
& hopefully a vet RB. If that happens we go into the draft in really good shape. If we have a similar draft class as last year we could make a real deep playoff run.
I predict they now sign Blount, however I continue to believe they purposely let Hankins go.
he covers TE and Rbs out of the backfield. This is a area that killed us for years. He did a great job last year.
I would expect JT Thomas gone.
Is casillas made more expendable? I don't dislike him, but game to game he's inconsistent.
signing of the off season.
It's not Casillas that becomes expendable but Thomas.
It's not Casillas that becomes expendable but Thomas.
I was hoping he moved on. I dont think he was bad last year just over-hyped as a very good or great coverage LB. I thought he was just ok, with some good games.
With that said, I hope he makes a year 2 jump in preformance, like Casillas made in Spags defense. He seemed to pick up the defense quickly in year 1 so hopefully he can add some impact plays while providing solid coverage this year.
Do we know if he was 1 year deal again or a multi year deal?
great move by Reese, depending on the numbers.
When healthy, he's clearly an athlete at the position. It's always been his health that's held him back though, hoping he can stay on the field a bit
| I was hoping he moved on. I dont think he was bad last year just over-hyped as a very good or great coverage LB. I thought he was just ok, with some good games.
With that said, I hope he makes a year 2 jump in preformance, like Casillas made in Spags defense. He seemed to pick up the defense quickly in year 1 so hopefully he can add some impact plays while providing solid coverage this year.
Do we know if he was 1 year deal again or a multi year deal?
I see him as a good coverage LB but not a great tackler. I like him in that coverage role. This defense needs a true thumper in the middle. I'm hoping that player is Goodson this season, and he can build off of plays like this
https://gfycat.com/FinishedAdorableChrysomelid
NYG continues to sign LBs who are closer to backup level in terms of talent. While KR runs well and provides some plays at times, he often over-runs running plays, misses tackles, and isn't really ideal for the role.
Same goes for Casillas, and JT Thomas.
but his warts are annoying.
but their LB choices continue to suffer.
I don't think there were was much in the way of linebacker talent in the free agency pool. Robinson was about as good as it was going to get, given the lack of money and more pressing needs.
And could potentially be usurped by Goodson.
I do think Robinson has value and is a good piece to have on passing downs. He has a non-redundant role here, IMO.
We haven't had an impact LBer here in quite some time. It would be nice to have a real playmaker at that position again.
Add that, and this is probably the best defense in football.
NYG continues to sign LBs who are closer to backup level in terms of talent. While KR runs well and provides some plays at times, he often over-runs running plays, misses tackles, and isn't really ideal for the role.

Same goes for Casillas, and JT Thomas.
Same goes for Casillas, and JT Thomas.
I agree, but KR is better than Casillas. I'd be surprised if they go LB early in the draft, but hopefully they can find a mid-round prospect with some speed/coverage ability that can bump Casillas off the roster (short term) and start at WLB longer term.
would love a rangy pissed off pass-rushing LB in this draft. Or a DL passrusher. Add that and in this defense could be disgustingly good in 2017.
I can't help but believe we have something special in the works here. Tell me this team stays relatively healthy and I will guarantee 10 wins--in their sleep.
| And could potentially be usurped by Goodson.
I do think Robinson has value and is a good piece to have on passing downs. He has a non-redundant role here, IMO.
KR and Casillas actually saw a lot of playing time together last season. In base packages one of them was off the field, but nickel would either be both of them or one of them with Kennard. And dime I believe was usually KR at LB.
| would love a rangy pissed off pass-rushing LB in this draft. Or a DL passrusher. Add that and in this defense could be disgustingly good in 2017.
I can't help but believe we have something special in the works here. Tell me this team stays relatively healthy and I will guarantee 10 wins--in their sleep.
If asshat reports regarding the offer to Hankins are true (1-2 year deal), then I'd expect them to be looking for a penetrating DT in the 1st 3 rounds.
he's back. He definitely can cover.
the band back together :)
the band back together :)
Ive been saying this since yesterday !!!
pick that Vandy LB .... then go OL in the 2nd rd and Butts in the 3rd (may have to give up our 4th to do it)