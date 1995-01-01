Who's your RB to complement Perkins? 3r76jp : 3:35 am I like Perkins I wish him the best, but we need another back. I'm glad the Giants kept Vereen let's hope he can stay healthy. I feel we need a short yardage back Blount, AP, Jamaal Charle (Doubt that any of those 3 happen)since they wont come cheap. Starter or not is their one guy who would interest you? Oh and let's keep Fournette or a trade for Ezekiel/Gurley or whoever off the table?

James Connor RAIN : 4:01 am : link from Pitt. In the middle rounds.



Kamara. If he slides.



Marlon Mack from USF. In three.



Point is though, I'm going straight for talent not just complementary skill set. Perkins showed some, but not enough to tell me 'He's the guy' and ignore similar skill sets if the talent is greater.





Draft giantgiantfan : 4:38 am : link Obviously Blount would be nice and AP without his past would be nice, outside of that there are limited options out there. I expect the Giants to wait until after the draft. It might end up as follows:



Perkins, Darwka forming the 1-2 punch with Vereen as the 3rd down back. Then throw in a rookie. That rookie could either take Darkwas spot or be inactive like Perkins was for half the season until later on.



Now, if the Giants do not draft a running back there are some other cheap options out there:



Christian Michael, most recently a Packer, who has thus far been a journey man could be brought in to fight for the spot. Something is up with the guy, but he has playoff experience, and experience in a similar offense. McAdoo also might have some friends that can give him the low down.



Khiry Robinson is a big back that most recently played with the Jets and prior to that the Saints. Has had some injuries, would come cheap.



There are a few other JAGS out there that might be worth trying out like Johnathon Grimes, but like I said I'd rather sit and wait with a deep RB draft.



Possibly guys that fit short yard scenario that may still be available in the 4th or later:



Wayne Gallman

Kareem Hunt

Samaje Perine

James Conner

Joe Williams

And many others..

I think D'Onta Foreman in the third would be awesome adamg : 3:44 am : link or Jamaal Williams/James Conner on day 3.



Blount seems like the best complementary back in FA.

Chris Carson Ira : 6:13 am : link



Quote: BOTTOM LINE Carson is an immediate winner of the eyeball test, but that hasn't always been true of his running style. His shift from finesse to a more power-based running style fits his size and physical attributes and gives him a better shot of playing on Sundays. Carson is suited to a downhill attack that allows him to be the hammer rather than the nail, but he's unlikely to create for himself with elusiveness or speed. If Carson works out well, he could hear his name called on Day 3.

Zierlein's write-up -

Blount. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:21 am : link And I hope we get him.

A big back that we draft ZogZerg : 6:44 am : link We definitely need to add some size to the backfield. I think the need can be handled through the draft.

Conner or Perine would be good choices jeff57 : 6:54 am : link .

Peterson Big Rick in FL : 6:55 am : link Is who I want the most. Only if his contract is reasonable. Maybe 4 million a year.



If not I'd look at Blount & Tim Hightower. Hightower did very well with the Saints. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield and pass block.

I am less concern about a compliment RB George from PA : 6:57 am : link But another "starting" caliber RB.....if Perkins goes down.....we have nothing.



Vereen is a decent compliment and 3rd down back.



If AP is available at a decent price.....he could be a game changer....and would be my choice. Jamal seems to have broken down and that could also be the case for AP.....I can see a little fountain of youth if a super bowl is within reach.

Trade up muhajir : 6:59 am : link And grab Dalvin Cooks. A home run threat at rb to go along with these WRs would be scary.

Complement to starting running back... M.S. : 8:01 am : link

...is rarely (if ever) a problem in the NFL so long as you have a competent run blocking offensive line.



I guess we have a big problem.

^^^ Pass Big Rick in FL : 8:05 am : link I wouldn't trade up for any RB in today's NFL. You can get a good RB in just about every round. Definitely wouldn't do it for a guy like Cook. Who had a terrible combine, shoulder concerns and a pretty bad criminal past.

I'm a fan of both Kareem Hunt and James Commer. yatqb : 8:23 am : link Imo Hunt won't be there for our 4th round pick, but Conner will be.

Really the last thing we need. barens : 8:33 am : link .

Offense struggled to score TD's last half of the year joe48 : 8:36 am : link Other than the addition of Marshall which is a good addition we need another playmaker preferably a RB to boost this offense. As it stands today, unless the Oline run blocks a whole lot better we have done very little to improve our pathetic running game. We need to draft a good back in the earlier rounds. McAdoo wants to run the ball in this offense. We do not have a bruising inside runner.

RE: ^^^ Pass ajr2456 : 8:50 am : link

Quote: I wouldn't trade up for any RB in today's NFL. You can get a good RB in just about every round. Definitely wouldn't do it for a guy like Cook. Who had a terrible combine, shoulder concerns and a pretty bad criminal past.



Please enlighten us to this "pretty bad criminal past".



In comment 13401016 Big Rick in FL said:Please enlighten us to this "pretty bad criminal past".

I agree, Doomster : 8:59 am : link on another playmaker at RB or TE from the draft....

RE: RE: ^^^ Pass Big Rick in FL : 9:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13401016 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





I wouldn't trade up for any RB in today's NFL. You can get a good RB in just about every round. Definitely wouldn't do it for a guy like Cook. Who had a terrible combine, shoulder concerns and a pretty bad criminal past.







Please enlighten us to this "pretty bad criminal past".





He was arrested for punching a woman in the face multiple times. He was arrested for armed robbery. He was arrested for firing a weapon. He was arrested for bringing a weapon on a school campus. He was arrested for criminal mischief. He was cited for chaining 3 puppies together. Enlightened? In comment 13401060 ajr2456 said:He was arrested for punching a woman in the face multiple times. He was arrested for armed robbery. He was arrested for firing a weapon. He was arrested for bringing a weapon on a school campus. He was arrested for criminal mischief. He was cited for chaining 3 puppies together. Enlightened?

RE: RE: RE: ^^^ Pass ajr2456 : 9:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 13401060 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13401016 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





I wouldn't trade up for any RB in today's NFL. You can get a good RB in just about every round. Definitely wouldn't do it for a guy like Cook. Who had a terrible combine, shoulder concerns and a pretty bad criminal past.







Please enlighten us to this "pretty bad criminal past".









He was arrested for punching a woman in the face multiple times. He was arrested for armed robbery. He was arrested for firing a weapon. He was arrested for bringing a weapon on a school campus. He was arrested for criminal mischief. He was cited for chaining 3 puppies together. Enlightened?



Punching a woman multiple times - accused and found not guilty



Armed Robbery - had robbery charge dropped. was 14.



Firing a weapon - was 14. case was dropped. In comment 13401141 Big Rick in FL said:Punching a woman multiple times - accused and found not guiltyArmed Robbery - had robbery charge dropped. was 14.Firing a weapon - was 14. case was dropped.

Yes that would be Big Rick in FL : 10:10 am : link Part of his criminal history. Cases were dropped because he was a football player just like the rest of the FSU/UF players that have their cases dropped. I live here. That's how it is in Florida. The Giants aren't taking a guy whose been arrested that many times in the last 7 years.

damn - those are the off-field 'concerns' giants#1 : 10:19 am : link regarding Cook? The way people were talking about them, I figured he just got caught stealing crab legs or something. Those are some serious red flags though.

Honestly blueblood : 10:19 am : link I dont think we know really what we have in Perkins. The Giants probably know but I dont think we as the fans know 100% to be talking about who is the compliment. I think they need to think of who can be a starting running back instead of who blends with Perkins best.

RE: Yes that would be ajr2456 : 10:20 am : link

Quote: Part of his criminal history. Cases were dropped because he was a football player just like the rest of the FSU/UF players that have their cases dropped. I live here. That's how it is in Florida. The Giants aren't taking a guy whose been arrested that many times in the last 7 years.



Nobody was dropping cases for a 14 year old football player because he was good at football.



He wasn't even at FSU when he was 14.



He was found not guilty of the assault. The only witnesses confirmed his accounts. In comment 13401196 Big Rick in FL said:Nobody was dropping cases for a 14 year old football player because he was good at football.He wasn't even at FSU when he was 14.He was found not guilty of the assault. The only witnesses confirmed his accounts.

Just goes to show Big Rick in FL : 10:20 am : link That the guy has been making bad decisions for many years. Why would that change once he reaches the NFL? Add in the bad combine/shoulder injuries and it's very unlikely the Giants draft him let alone trade up for him.

RE: Just goes to show ajr2456 : 10:22 am : link

Quote: That the guy has been making bad decisions for many years. Why would that change once he reaches the NFL? Add in the bad combine/shoulder injuries and it's very unlikely the Giants draft him let alone trade up for him.



Do you still make the bad decisions you made at 14? In comment 13401207 Big Rick in FL said:Do you still make the bad decisions you made at 14?

Lol you don't know Florida then Big Rick in FL : 10:23 am : link So please don't speak on it. I went to school with 14-15 year old kids who got charges dropped because they played football. These were kids going to D2 or D3 schools not a top school like FSU.

Perkins - 'complement' giants#1 : 10:26 am : link Why does a complement to Perkins have to be a completely different style of runner? If Perkins was 1 dimensional (i.e. power back with brick hands or undersized receiving back) that approach would make sense. But Perkins showed some ability to run between the tackles and be a factor in the passing game.



Freeman and Coleman aren't exactly opposites and they work well together. Another all-around back similar to Perkins would also be 'complementary', especially in this offense which is heavily predicated on adjusting the play at the LOS. Basically, you just want to keep fresh legs back there to take advantage of a D that could be tiring (assuming the offense can actually sustain some drives next year).

RE: Peterson Big Blue '56 : 10:26 am : link

Quote: Is who I want the most. Only if his contract is reasonable. Maybe 4 million a year.



If not I'd look at Blount & Tim Hightower. Hightower did very well with the Saints. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield and pass block.



Perhaps it was roster circumstance, but as I recall, we've passed on Hightower several times as we had with Boldin(or he passed on us) when available In comment 13400999 Big Rick in FL said:Perhaps it was roster circumstance, but as I recall, we've passed on Hightower several times as we had with Boldin(or he passed on us) when available

RE: Lol you don't know Florida then ajr2456 : 10:26 am : link

Quote: So please don't speak on it. I went to school with 14-15 year old kids who got charges dropped because they played football. These were kids going to D2 or D3 schools not a top school like FSU.



A 14 year old knows he's going D2 or D3 as a Freshman in high school? Fascinating foresight those coaches have.



He wasn't even verbally committed to FSU when he was a freshman, great foresight by the authorities there too. In comment 13401211 Big Rick in FL said:A 14 year old knows he's going D2 or D3 as a Freshman in high school? Fascinating foresight those coaches have.He wasn't even verbally committed to FSU when he was a freshman, great foresight by the authorities there too.

Cook does Big Rick in FL : 10:27 am : link Just arrested in the middle of 2015 at 20 years old.



If he's been arrested one time I'd give him a pass. Shit happens. He's had 6-7 charges against him in a 5-6 year span? Giants are not taking a chance on that.

No, but they're getting Big Rick in FL : 10:29 am : link Passes because they are good at football. I don't even know why you're arguing with me. There is almost 0 chance that the Giants are drafting a guy with his issues. Like I said from the beginning. They certainly aren't trading up for him.

I'd either like to sign Blount, assuming the $$ are right, PatersonPlank : 10:38 am : link or draft D'Vonta Foreman in Rd 3. Either way we get a physical runner to offset Perkins

I wouldnt spend a dime on a FA RB blueblood : 10:40 am : link when the draft this year is chock full of cheaper younger options..

Ive always liked BlackburnBalledOut : 10:44 am : link Darkwa, he runs hard, north and south, no dancing around. he hasnt been given much of an oppportunity but id like to see him get some more carries. otherwise id love to see mccaffrey or the kid from pitt conner to get drafted. blount is a bruiser whod id take in a heartbeat as well......unfortunately it doesnt matter who gets the ball if the line doesnt improve

Either a bruiser like Perine or a burner like Mack. Klaatu : 11:33 am : link ...

