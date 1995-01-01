Raanan: Hankins next? Optimism increasing in recent days EddieNYG : 8:07 am Quote: Jordan Raanan& #8207;Verified account

Johnathan Hankins next? Optimism increasing in recent days. #Giants

I think he signs a 1 year bigblue12 : 8:14 am : link Deal

I like your guess and to me that is reasonable. But I think Hankins and his agent may want a shorter deal so they can try again in a year or two. In comment 13401018 Joey from GlenCove said:I like your guess and to me that is reasonable. But I think Hankins and his agent may want a shorter deal so they can try again in a year or two.

The market sent him a pretty loud assessment of his skills jcn56 : 8:17 am : link Regardless of the year he'd have here, I don't think he comes out with stats worthy of a big extension. If he goes elsewhere, he risks doing poorly and making squat.



My only question is whether the Giants give him what they offered initially, and whether they regret that now in light of the market response.

SO, is he up to 70-30 from his 50-50 ZogZerg : 8:19 am : link chance of signing him 2 days ago?

Since they reportedly told him to shit or get off the pot quickly, the Giants must still be happy with the offer they made to him. In comment 13401023 jcn56 said:Since they reportedly told him to shit or get off the pot quickly, the Giants must still be happy with the offer they made to him.

FWIW, I think Slade claims the Giants offer is only 1 or 2 years, so I doubt they'd regret it. To me, that's an offer you give to a stop gap while you search for a cheaper replacement via the draft.





(if it's accurate) In comment 13401023 jcn56 said:FWIW, I think Slade claims the Giants offer is only 1 or 2 years, so I doubt they'd regret it. To me, that's an offer you give to a stop gap while you search for a cheaper replacement via the draft.(if it's accurate)

Really?



Giants would create some pretty bad mojo with the players by rescinding previous offers in an attempt to get a more team advantageous deal. A take it or leave it offer like the Giants made, OTOH, has more integrity.



What I could see is both sides agreeing to a shorter term stop gap deal if Hankins' objection was to the total dollars or guarantee of a long term deal.



But again, I think squeezing these guys in negotiations would come back to hurt the team in terms of moral, loyalty, focus, etc., etc. In comment 13401023 jcn56 said:Really?Giants would create some pretty bad mojo with the players by rescinding previous offers in an attempt to get a more team advantageous deal. A take it or leave it offer like the Giants made, OTOH, has more integrity.What I could see is both sides agreeing to a shorter term stop gap deal if Hankins' objection was to the total dollars or guarantee of a long term deal.But again, I think squeezing these guys in negotiations would come back to hurt the team in terms of moral, loyalty, focus, etc., etc.

He is obviously over shadowed larryflower37 : 8:51 am : link On this defense. Which is helping the Giants keep him.

If I was his agent I would tell him to sign somewhere he can be in the forefront.

As a Giant's fan he is a solid compliment to Snacks.



My guess is 2 years $10 Million with $2 Million guaranteed In comment 13401018 Joey from GlenCove said:My guess is 2 years $10 Million with $2 Million guaranteed

But again, I think squeezing these guys in negotiations would come back to hurt the team in terms of moral, loyalty, focus, etc., etc. We do not know what offer the Giants made. Been saying it for weeks, BBI values Hank much more then NFL executives do. In comment 13401061 aquidneck said:We do not know what offer the Giants made. Been saying it for weeks, BBI values Hank much more then NFL executives do.

The pre jpp hitdog42 : 9:02 am : link Was posted in yesterday's thread



Not sure where now

He knows his value will drop even more superspynyg : 9:04 am : link If he doesn't sign before the draft. It's a deep defensive draft.



If we get all our def guys minus the fill ins like Coty, that would be huge!!!

Sign Hankins and a RB ij_reilly : 9:05 am : link and it's a very, very strong free agency for the Giants.



I don't like that we have Valentino whatever instead of Sensabaugh. I think that was a poor trade off. Otherwise, the Giants have done well. They have avoided crazy contracts for OL on the decline. They locked up JPP, who is an excellent two-way DE.



The only people complaining on this board on those who incessantly rant about the OL.

It would be nice ... Beer Man : 9:08 am : link The whole starting D would be back

I wasn't clear, but that wasn't what I meant. I'm unaware of what they offered initially, but assume it was longer term. It's obviously not good enough for Hankins to take it, so it's not so much running a risk of offending by pulling an offer. I wonder whether they regret setting the bar on a longer term extension where it is, which might actually be causing the delay on Hankins part to accept a shorter term deal. I think the Giants might have artificially inflated the Hankins market a bit. In comment 13401061 aquidneck said:I wasn't clear, but that wasn't what I meant. I'm unaware of what they offered initially, but assume it was longer term. It's obviously not good enough for Hankins to take it, so it's not so much running a risk of offending by pulling an offer. I wonder whether they regret setting the bar on a longer term extension where it is, which might actually be causing the delay on Hankins part to accept a shorter term deal. I think the Giants might have artificially inflated the Hankins market a bit.

In a deep CB draft, I wouldn't be surprised to see them grab one day 2 or early day 3. Need competition for that 4th CB spot plus a potential replacement for DRC next season. In comment 13401075 ij_reilly said:In a deep CB draft, I wouldn't be surprised to see them grab one day 2 or early day 3. Need competition for that 4th CB spot plus a potential replacement for DRC next season.

And based on hitdog's post, my speculation is off anyway jcn56 : 9:21 am : link if the offer made was for one year, then the rest of the speculation is irrelevant.

Hard to judge until a deal is agreed upon (assuming a LT is reached), but Hankins is a better player than Fairley and he signed for 4 yrs/$28M. I don't see them regretting anything in that ballpark. In comment 13401083 jcn56 said:Hard to judge until a deal is agreed upon (assuming a LT is reached), but Hankins is a better player than Fairley and he signed for 4 yrs/$28M. I don't see them regretting anything in that ballpark.

I though DRC is signed for 2 years, both relatively cheap.



That said, we should look to add another CB In comment 13401098 giants#1 said:I though DRC is signed for 2 years, both relatively cheap.That said, we should look to add another CB

He is, though 'relatively' cheap is debatable. He'll have an $8.5M cap hit in 2018 but only $2M in dead money. So if they needed/wanted additional cap space, he'd be a prime target as it would free up $6.5M. If his 2017 is as good as his 2016, it's close to a no brainer to keep him for 2018. If he declines a little or has some nagging injuries they Giants could move on, especially if Apple develops into a legit starting CB and they draft a young player this year that can step in as the nickel. In comment 13401121 Kevin in Annapolis said:He is, though 'relatively' cheap is debatable. He'll have an $8.5M cap hit in 2018 but only $2M in dead money. So if they needed/wanted additional cap space, he'd be a prime target as it would free up $6.5M. If his 2017 is as good as his 2016, it's close to a no brainer to keep him for 2018. If he declines a little or has some nagging injuries they Giants could move on, especially if Apple develops into a legit starting CB and they draft a young player this year that can step in as the nickel.

plus, giants#1 : 9:41 am : link best case scenario is probably 2 more years of DRC so it's a good time to start grooming his replacement. And a 4th CB nowadays will get plenty of snaps between special teams and sub packages.

Didn't one of the asshats here say we had a $7M/yr deal on the table? PatersonPlank : 10:34 am : link So two years would be $14M, and lets guess $7m guaranteed.

I think it was Hitdog. He hinted at 1 year $7MM In comment 13401228 PatersonPlank said:I think it was Hitdog. He hinted at 1 year $7MM

If they can sign Hankins blueblood : 10:43 am : link you have to consider this free agency a huge success

I believe that is a mistake. Hankins is made better because Harrison is next to him. It was just like when LT was here, every other LBer on the field was better because of him. I believe teams think the same thing. He did nothing that jumped off the screen even though he was next to Harrison. Therefore, why would I give him Harrison money if he played only as well as a number 2. When you have a player like Snacks next to you, who is making your life easier you better step up if you want the money. In comment 13401062 larryflower37 said:I believe that is a mistake. Hankins is made better because Harrison is next to him. It was just like when LT was here, every other LBer on the field was better because of him. I believe teams think the same thing. He did nothing that jumped off the screen even though he was next to Harrison. Therefore, why would I give him Harrison money if he played only as well as a number 2. When you have a player like Snacks next to you, who is making your life easier you better step up if you want the money.

Imo the 3rd round might be the sweet spot for picking up another CB, but if a player the Giants have a round 1 grade on is sitting there in round 2 you can bet your ass he will be a Giant. In comment 13401121 Kevin in Annapolis said:Imo the 3rd round might be the sweet spot for picking up another CB, but if a player the Giants have a round 1 grade on is sitting there in round 2 you can bet your ass he will be a Giant.

I am hearing... ThatLimerickGuy : 11:23 am : link 2 year deal. Numbers being worked on as we speak but approximately 6-7 per year. Far from done though. Other teams still in the mix.

That would be sweet. I thought I was dead wrong when predicting his cost once FA dollars started getting spent, but I'd love if my $6.5 million guess was correct. In comment 13401304 ThatLimerickGuy said:That would be sweet. I thought I was dead wrong when predicting his cost once FA dollars started getting spent, but I'd love if my $6.5 million guess was correct.

Hankins on a 2-3 year deal makes a ton of sense Emil : 11:51 am : link It is clear the Giants will not be overpaying for Hankins. If that was the case, he would be signed by now. Like many I view Hankins as a good player against the run but not all that much of a threat on passing downs. Bottom line, he is a piece of the current puzzle, an important piece, but not an irreplaceable one.



Signing him to a short deal gives the Giants immense flexibility in their front 7, provided they find a young 3 tech to eventually replace Bromley. Keeping the D in tact would be a big win for Reese. It allows the organization to go into the draft with a true BPA approach in every round. (Yes the team needs a tackle, but there is no need to reach for one in round one.) Because of the success of the team last offseason and the benefits of a playoff year, the Giants are on the verge of keeping the team core together for the next 2-4 years, and can use the draft to stockpile low price, future talent. There is little chance any of the rookies taken in April will be forced into starting roles (barring injuries).



Reese takes a lot of abuse here, some criticism is deserved but since March 2016, he has done what is needed to right the ship and get the organization back into a position where it feel secure in the present and plan for the future. Big turn around from 12 months ago.

Thanks TLG In comment 13401304 ThatLimerickGuy said:Thanks TLG

If they manage to resign Hank beatrixkiddo : 1:03 pm : link I hope they grab an explosive LB to play behind our DT's. Foster would give us a legit shot for the best Defense in the game. I'm gonna hope he falls to us in the 1st otherwise, I could see us grabbing someone on day 2.

I wonder what Hankins thoughts are on the Locker Room NYG27 : 1:07 pm : link Is he willing to take a hit on his pride and return to the Giants locker room without a big money contract. Will it be tough to see Oliver, JPP and Snacks at practice everyday knowing they got the contract security.



Or is it better to start somewhere fresh, away from their shadows to prove yourself worthy of a BIG money contract next off-season?



It'll be interesting to see what Hankins decides to do.

Pride and winning SLIM_ : 1:34 pm : link If Hankins comes back, they are basically returning every starter (12 including DRC) on defense (While Sheppard technically may have been the 'starter', Robinson played much more and I consider the injured free safety as the starter). A good amount of their key depth is also returning. (Bromley/Thomas, Okwara/Odi/Wynn, Behre/Collins). We have also added some nice components on offense. We can go in the draft and round out a nice solid O or even add a key component to make this defense dominant.



Win the SuperBowl and go back into the pool of free agency. He'd be 25 years old - still enough time to get the big deal if he puts up numbers.

Why would they have cleared so much money with JPP's contract Vanzetti : 4:17 pm : link if they are not planing to sign Hankins or someone comparable if he leaves?



They basically deferred 9 million in JPP's cap hit. So I have to assume that was to sign someone in the 6-8 million range and not to sign a bunch of JAGs

Good point. To be honest, if it were me, I would go somewhere else if the money were the same. But then again Hankins might not want to uproot his whole life. In comment 13401485 NYG27 said:Good point. To be honest, if it were me, I would go somewhere else if the money were the same. But then again Hankins might not want to uproot his whole life.