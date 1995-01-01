Giants banking their 2017 season on Ereck Flowers? NYG27 : 1:00 pm I'm loving this off-season for Jerry Reese, he's addressed almost all the holes on this team. Especially if Hankins accepts Reese's one year contact offer to return.



Although, outside of swapping Marshall Newhouse with DJ Fluker, we are returning everyone from the O-Line last year that struggled to generate a consistent run game or protect Eli. Seems like an ton is riding on the shoulders of Ereck Flowers on if he can hold up at Left Tackle.



If he can, then it's like a domino effect on the rest of the O-Line and we can be serious contenders. If he can't, we might struggle to score points like we did the last 6 games of the season.



What are your thoughts on Ereck Flowers this season, do you think he can take his game to the next level and lock down the Left Tackle position?





By some accounts The_Boss : 1:04 pm : link EF's been a regular working out at the facility on his own. McAdoo mentioned it I believe at the Combine and I may have heard Dottino refer to the same during one of the BBKL shows on giants.com. It's no secret his play 2 years into his NFL career has been atrocious. Maybe the light bulb goes on in year 3. We shall see. This is an enormous year for him, obviously. As NYG fans, we should hope for the best.

NYG27 - I agree with your entire post. Tom in NY : 1:08 pm : link The issue(s) with Flowers seem to me to be more about his foot speed and hand placement (also, at times, the total lack of the use of his arms).



The latter I believe can be coached...foot speed can be improved, but to the level needed as LT in the NFL????



The only other option at this point is if they draft Bolles, but then you are placing your hopes on a rookie LT.



Let's hope the coaching staff is up to this challenge!

Hopefully MotownGIANTS : 1:08 pm : link his pride and ego kick in and he plays up to his physical talents

Given the situation LakeGeorgeGiant : 1:09 pm : link I don't think they had any choice. The FA market was terrible, mediocre linemen became very wealthy.





As for Flowers, he obviously struggled, but what gets overlooked is that he was very young as a rookie, and got thrown to the wolves.



He is now 22 years old, and he played 2 seasons under 2 different coaches.



He could very well make some progress this year.

If he is working out on his own, then he is probably repeating the same mistakes....



I expected the New OL coach, to fix some of his problems last season...instead, with a healthy ankle, he looked as bad or worse than his rookie year....



So somehow, miraculously, he is going to change overnight?



What really bugged me last season, was McAdoo's refusal to put a TE on his side for a chip block on passing downs....our TE's rarely did a chip block.....how freakin' hard is that?

Flowers has to get better. Klaatu : 1:10 pm : link I don't think he can get any worse.

in part, sure UConn4523 : 1:14 pm : link but they also got help in Ellison who will probably be our best blocking TE since Schiancoe. They also added Fluker and seem like they are going to commit to the run game more, which would in theory make life a little bit easier for everyone in pass-pro. We are also going to add competition in FA and the draft, the offseason isn't done.

Doomster wonderback : 1:16 pm : link I thought I was the only one that noticed that. Rarely did I see a TE help out Flowers. Sometimes you think maybe you're missing something because the alternative is, 'What the hell is the coach thinking'?



Can somebody else on the site either refute this or explain what the hell McAdoo is thinking here?

I predict that at this point next year giants#1 : 1:16 pm : link the conversation around Flowers is going to be how are we going to afford to keep him? And Reese was asleep at the wheel and should've signed him to a LT extension before he broke out!?!

Shockey was a solid blocking TE as well (at least before the injuries took their toll).

I can't speak for McAdoo but there has to be a reason UConn4523 : 1:20 pm : link it likely was a combination of having crap at TE and not wanting to tip their hand. You also make life easier on the back 7 when you use an extra blocker and since Cruz was such a dude there was noting else to keep defenses from cheating opposite Beckham.



Its not like McAdoo said "fuck it" for 16 straight games being too stubborn to help Flowers.

My expectation is for the Giants Overseer : 1:25 pm : link to draft BPA LT in the 1st or 2nd (if they don't pull off an unlikely trade before then).



Unless he is making huge strides in the offseason - and although it's difficult to believe it's not impossible and something we can't as fans know - I simply cannot see him protecting Manning's blind side in 2017.



If they're available, likely we hear the names Cam Robinson, Ramcyzk, maybe Dawkins on draft day.

Flowers isn't the solution yet djm : 1:25 pm : link he's had his problems but it seems there's a bit too much scrutiny and hate being heaped on him in my view. The Giants had the worst blocking TEs in the NFl last year and probably the worst blocking WRs in the NFL last year and yet all we hear is Flowers needs to be replaced.



He's young. He's likely going to get one more year to improve at LT. Maybe the Giants draft a tackle early to push him, maybe they don't or can't but people act like there's absolutely no hope at all with Flowers and he was the sole reason why the offense struggled. Not to mention, we just won 11 games with Flowers struggling. This talk that the Giants can't win with him is not true. They just did. Yes they need to see improvement but there's going to be improvement based on the massive upgrade to TE and WR, and we haven't even conducted the draft yet.



Not blasting the OP. Just this constant barrage of fear towards the LT spot. I know LT is a vital position but you can't have all pros at every spot. Some positions will struggle. Some guys also do in fact improve. You wouldn't know it if you listened to the masses.

Is a 23 year old going to physically regress? AnnapolisMike : 1:27 pm : link The issues have been described as attributable to poor technique. If that is the case...there is no reason he can't get better.









Flowers ryanmkeane : 1:34 pm : link working out extra time on his own at the facility to get better.



BBI translation: Well..if he's doing THAT, it probably means nobody is there helping him. What a bad idea. He sucks.

Legit LTs don't grow on trees JonC : 1:36 pm : link and they're too expensive to pry away via UFA, and the quality you really want rarely hits the open market.



Flowers has to grow and develop more quickly, him remaining entrenched was expected.



No way a 23 year old can possibly get better. Ok. LauderdaleMatty : 1:38 pm : link The stupid on Flowers never ends. And sure he might Not get better or ever be a top tier LT. But Tyron Smith whom many here would kill to have struggled his first few years.



It's just crazy to hear some of this

If Flowers plays this year UConn4523 : 1:45 pm : link like he did in 2015 or maybe just slightly better, it would be better for this team than trying to get a Whitworth and not being able to retain what we did on D while also adding Marshall+Ellison (all without having to to a major restructure of contracts).



Him raising his game slightly is not only realistic, it will pay huge dividends for 2017 and beyond.

just an insane FA period djm : 1:45 pm : link I still can't believe what the OTs got this off-season and this coming from someone who really doesn't care or want to care about player salaries. Some of the salaries took my breath away! These guys that got paid franchise tackle money were downright BAD the last 2 years or so. Bad. Not pretty good. Injured and or ineffective. The only LT that deserved the big money is 35 years old and he got insane money. Wittworth could be worth it but I can't blame any team for passing on 35 years old. It's one thing to get that for 1 year with maybe a cut-able second year.

I'm still not sold area junc : 1:47 pm : link we won't trade for Joe Thomas.



These types of trades tend to happen right around the draft - like when we almost traded Cofield for a 2nd rounder.

let's not forget area junc : 1:48 pm : link the Giants were extremely non-committal about keeping Flowers at LT after the season. Both Reese and McAdoo.

i'm not sold on the possibility of trading for Thomas UConn4523 : 1:51 pm : link because I don't see Reese giving away a 1st rounder. I fail to see why Cleveland would want anything less.

Given the additions to the Browns' OL JonC : 2:01 pm : link I doubt they intend to trade Thomas now, it does not compute unless the relationship is damaged.



Other than ryanmkeane : 2:02 pm : link a click bait PFT article saying Giants were a team to watch with Thomas...is there any evidence or proof to suggest we are even considering making a move for Thomas?

I'm going to go out on a limb, B in ALB : 2:11 pm : link push my chips to the middle of the table and say EF has a really good season and we end up happy with his play.

I'm willing to give Flowers another go at LT SHO'NUFF : 2:17 pm : link but they better be ready to pull the plug if there is a lack of improvement.

It is March djstat : 2:21 pm : link Calm DOwn

Flowers PaulN : 2:23 pm : link Needs to work his ass off this off season and commit to becoming the best player he can be, not only him but this entire offensive line. Richburg was a huge disappointment this season, and Pugh was not as dominant as I would have hoped, this may be because of the players around him but I'm not certain.



Jerry worked hard and became a decent player, he needs to continue this trend, and Fluker is a player that is very similar to Flowers, another underachiever, when I look at Flowers play I don't see a player that is so overmatched that there is no hope, I see a player making some stupid mistakes, and I see him letting his emotions get the best of him at times also.



I think he can become a pretty good player, and I have said this before and will repeat it, I think he just needs to work his ass off to get the kind of play we need from him. I don't think he has done that, and that is partly the coaching staffs responsibility, they need to tap into that motor, if it is possible with this kid.



The other thing is that we still have the draft, and people writing off the possibility that there is not a starting left tackle in this draft, or a starting right tackle that can help this offensive line this season is also premature, I agree we should not bank on that, but I have seen this all before, they say it's a bad draft for starting tackles, then when players start to play and do well they all backtrack, I have seen that story too many times with other positions too.



The last thing is that it was McAdoo's first season, he made many rookie mistakes, but the team made the playoffs and won 11 games, I think this coach is going to be better this year and that may make a huge difference, especially in regards to preparation and even the play calling. I do not think the entire season hinges on Flowers, not by a long shot, he could make a difference for the team but I would not put all this on him at all. There are 52 other players on the team, and there is an entire coaching staff. To place the season on him is just unfair.

Paul ryanmkeane : 2:30 pm : link if not for the injury, Pugh very well would have made the Pro Bowl this season. He was ranked among the top LG in the league according to most rankings.

Breaking bad habits takes a lot of reps and lots of work Mattman : 3:26 pm : link 1st year he is trying to concentrate on his assignments and playing on a bum ankle. His technique, especially footwork, isn't getting any better trying to practice on a bad ankle and adjust to the faster speeds.



2nd year, the new coach is trying to fix his technique and break the bad habits. Rather than not having to think about what your body is doing he is out there having to think way too much. Hence you will appear to regress rather than make advances. Those fractions of seconds matter a lot in the NFL. That is why he looks good at times and horrible at others. Coaches are saying he is working hard so I will go with those who see him every day up close.

I don't know what has been going on with Flowers. 81_Great_Dane : 3:43 pm : link (As a fan with no inside information, I don't really know what's going on with any of these guys.)



I know this much:



There's debate over Flowers' level of play, but it's clear he wasn't good enough.



The Giants know that he wasn't good enough.



The front office's job includes having a Plan B should any player get hurt or fail. Sometimes those plans are thin (Geno Smith at QB if Eli misses time?) and sometimes they fail, but they exist.



So are the Giants banking their entire 2017 season on Ereck Flowers being a top OLT? Highly unlikely. More likely: They are working with him, expecting him to improve, hoping for the best and quietly preparing for the worst.

What are your thoughts on Ereck Flowers this season... M.S. : 3:55 pm : link

...do you think he can take his game to the next level and lock down the Left Tackle position?



Short answer: NO!



Long answer: HELL NO!

Few Points chuckydee9 : 4:05 pm : link Its hard to give TE help on the Left side for a right handed throwing QB.. I heard that on BBKL several times.. While we have brought back key defensive players and BM ended up on our lap.. nothing major has been accomplished yet.. We just paid a backup TE 18M.. We did the same thing with SV few years back where we paid 4M/yr to a 3rd down rb who has never played a full season.. the year before we paid 4m/yr to an average KR with great Special team coverage skills.. these players are good but unless they can provide more.. we should be drafting these guys in the 4-7 round of drafts.. and using that money to get OL.. Patriots get these players for Vet minimum year after year..



Anyhow as far as OL goes.. that was our biggest and second biggest need going into this season and we have done nothing on that front to solve the issue and whoever we draft isn't going to be as good a prospect as Fluker, Pugh or Flowers and all 3 of those have disappointed.. While we could've lived with no TE or a second WR there is no way this team will survive if our OL plays like last year.. and so far we have done nothing to improve it..

If Flowers first two years were transposed, you'd think differently jcn56 : 4:07 pm : link His first season was OK - not great, not terrible. The regression as a sophomore was concerning, but partly attributable to other issues (schematic problems with the offense, injuries to Pugh, change in OL coach/scheme).



If his seasons were transposed, you'd see something he could build off of in his rookie season and potential. Some have lost sight of that because of his sophomore campaign. It's too early to do that.

Duck,You Sucker? ghost718 : 4:23 pm : link Or Duck Eli





Take your pick

Some of the stupid crap Dave on the UWS : 5:58 pm : link on this site concerning Flowers is mind boggling. Did anyone read Eric's game reviews? There were a couple of games that were very poor, some pretty darn good encouraging games, and from what I saw, most of the games where he was at least adequate except for a couple of plays where his technique broke down badly. That's the very definition of a massively inconsistent player. Now at 22, at the age most players START their careers I expect a jump in his consistency and overall performance All things considered I think the team is making the right call here. He's physically a lot like Jumbo Elliot and it took him awhile to get it.

High risk imo going with same OL micky : 6:28 pm : link even though, they were handcuffed on really making changes because limited talent out there in FA, and overpriced, banking on Flower's 180 at LT is the biggest boom or bust. If things play out the same as last year's offensive line, man it will get nasty from media, fans etc



I agree with djm but didnt want to quote his long ass post. chopperhatch : 7:10 pm : link Lol.



I dont look at Flowers being as much of a problem as many of you do. Yes hes a grabber....all young LTs that start from day one not named Ogden, Pace, or Munoz are. Yes, he has got beaten because of bad feet..,.that can be taught to be corrected. What you cant teach is his size, athleticism and propensity towards violence. As many others have said: hes 22! Most rookies are his age and he has two years under his belt. You can make the argument that he was a bit of a reach. But you cant deny his physical tools and his potential to dominate his side of the line. You dont give up on that after two years.

Flowers may turn out ok tomjgiant : 7:15 pm : link but,my concern is with the run blocking of the entire line especially on the right side.Winning the line of scrimmage has been a big problem with Jerry and Newhouse being pushed backward on a regular basis.Now Fluker may help in that department but if he is a turnstile in pass protection that is a whole other problem.So banking on the line as it is right now would not be wise.

My solution is to either draft a tackle to play either spot with Flowers at the other and put Fluker at gaurd or draft a guard and let Fluker and Hart battle it out.Iwould be really happy if they drafted a tackle and a gaurd early and have some real competition for these spots.

If the Giants made a mistake with Flowers joeinpa : 7:21 pm : link And I m not saying that s the case. Overpaying for the free agent OL that were out there would have made it worst.



They still have the draft, but at the moment staying with Flowers as opposed to FA was the better move