Dwayne Harris's Salary is reportedly Reduced gidiefor : Mod : 4:00 pm : 4:00 pm by $500K

Lol... jayg5 : 4:04 pm : link Needed to make up for the 500k bonus for Vereen.

good move. still paying a lot of dough for a gunner Victor in CT : 4:07 pm : link but it makes sense long term because of the dead money issue.

basically mphbullet36 : 4:10 pm : link you don't return punts anymore we dock you pay. Seems fair to me. Expensive gunner but he is a good blocker and backup WR god forbid we lose anyone of our main guys for a length of time.

Still paying him $2.5 million to be a gunner Tesla : 4:14 pm : link and subpar return man. Should have got him down ton the vet minimum or just cut him and take the dead money hit this year and totally off the books by next year.

This is where all chuckydee9 : 4:18 pm : link the horrible drafts and horrible late round selections have brought us.. A gunner and a returner should be a late round cheap draft pick and not someone getting paid 4M.. Between him Ellison and SV we have 12 Million going to positions which should be getting 1M each at most..

who made that man a gunner? mattlawson : 4:19 pm : link

I really don't see the need to keep him, especially at his salary j_rud : 4:23 pm : link He's not a returner anymore and Roger Lewis can fill his role as a gunner. I guess I can see keeping him if they're not right up against the cap or if it's not preventing them from signing someone else, but I really don't think he's an essential or necessary part of the team.

It was a short-sighted signing Vanzetti : 4:27 pm : link I think Giants were desperate to make the playoffs two years ago. The jobs of Reese, TC and Ross were all potentially on the line. Having strong ST is a way to "steal" one or two victories. So they signed Harris to a big deal for a ST guy.



The irony is that that the Giants ST are not particularly good, given how much "emphasis" they supposedly put on them.

RE: It was a short-sighted signing UConn4523 : 4:33 pm : link

Ehh, just because something doesn't go as planned doesn't mean it was short sighted. Should they not try to sure up an important aspect of the team? Its the same thing with the OL, they are trying, it just hasn't gone as planned for various reasons.



The irony is that that the Giants ST are not particularly good, given how much "emphasis" they supposedly put on them.



Ehh, just because something doesn't go as planned doesn't mean it was short sighted. Should they not try to sure up an important aspect of the team? Its the same thing with the OL, they are trying, it just hasn't gone as planned for various reasons.



He was expensive, but at the time he was one of the best on the market. You win some you lose some.

RE: and he's still overpaid djm : 4:34 pm : link

There's something you don't hear often...lol

his dead cap is also $2.4 million UConn4523 : 4:35 pm : link cutting him would mean replacing him and trying to do so by offsetting the loss. Maybe next year but I see no way he's cut this year.

... BleedBlue : 4:38 pm : link why cut him? he is a very good special teamer and can still return kicks/punts. plus he isnt a horrible pass catcher either...people forget he had some good moments in 15 and last year caught a TD against the browns. i happen to like harris

RE: Still paying him $2.5 million to be a gunner giantgiantfan : 4:40 pm : link

Quote: and subpar return man. Should have got him down ton the vet minimum or just cut him and take the dead money hit this year and totally off the books by next year.



Was a good returner his first season, won us a game with a punt return. Maybe it was just injuries last year. We'll see.

He is a pro-bowler gidiefor : Mod : 4:46 pm : : 4:46 pm : link and he played hurt last year - a little perspective is in order

RE: He is a pro-bowler j_rud : 4:51 pm : link

Quote: and he played hurt last year - a little perspective is in order



That's fair, at least the injury part. I think pro bowl special teasers are often chosen similarly to linemen. But injury doesn't explain some of the awful decisions he made as a returner last year.



I have to admit, I didn't know his dead cap number as 2.4 mill. I really think that has a lot to do with why he wasn't cut but that's just opinion, I could easily be wrong.

RE: Still paying him $2.5 million to be a gunner aquidneck : 5:10 pm : link

Quote: and subpar return man. Should have got him down ton the vet minimum or just cut him and take the dead money hit this year and totally off the books by next year.



I'm.going to guess that the Giants have a budget in mind for offense, defense AND ST and that they are allocating money and following the plan.



Reese and co. DO get paid to think about this stuff after all.

The number of times he downed the ball inside the 5 Chip : 5:27 pm : link is worth his salary. He also knows the playbook and has played some wr.

This kind of scares me, although it might be created as yatqb : 6:19 pm : link



Quote: ESPN also reported that Harris can earn a $600,000 bonus if he averages 10-plus yards per punt return next season. Harris has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return in his career. He averaged 5.9 yards per return last season. an unlikely to be reached stat that won't count against this year's cap:

here is the story outlining the whole deal gidiefor : Mod : 6:21 pm : : 6:21 pm : link

- ( he got up front money, reduced salary by $500K, and the ability to earn $600K in incentives Link - ( New Window

I think some of you are vastly underrating chopperhatch : 6:23 pm : link Harris as a player and are forgetting his potential value to this team. Granted he may not have contributed too much last year but as others have alluded to you he could have been playing with a pretty significant injury. Plus he was behind Cruz on the wide receiver depth chart. Whereas the year before he was showing signs of being a pretty good contributor as a third or fourth wide receiver. Combine that with his actual excellent special teams coverage and his normally reliable hands in Fielding punts and I could see a reason pay roughly 2 million dollars a year to keep a guy like that on the roster. Versatility is a very price access in the Giants organization

RE: This kind of scares me, although it might be created as UConn4523 : 6:30 pm : link

Quote: an unlikely to be reached stat that won't count against this year's cap:







Quote:





ESPN also reported that Harris can earn a $600,000 bonus if he averages 10-plus yards per punt return next season. Harris has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return in his career. He averaged 5.9 yards per return last season.







Why does it scare you, I want him to hit hat escalator...$600k won't stop us from landing anyone we want.

Harris may be overpaid, but.... Goin Deep : 6:50 pm : link Pro Bowl player, tough as nails (remember the Rams game)?

I didn't think he would return from that hit. He came back and played later in the game. Just a Football player. We need guys like him on this team. even if overpaid.

TD return against his old team the DALLAS COWBOYS his first year here, was worth the contract..well almost!

Fine for now... ZGiants98 : 6:50 pm : link If we need cash to lock up Hankins and a vet running back I'd hope he'd be at the top of the chopping block along with JT Thomas.

Harris NikkiMac : 6:57 pm : link Is a tough guy physical not afraid to go over the middle we need more players like him



This crowd is brutal damn

Did You Forget the Special Teams Samiam : 6:59 pm : link Before Harris was signed ? Not that they are elite now but the coverage teams are way better and I doubt it's Quinn's coaching. Plus I agree with gidie above, I'll bet Harris was hurt last year and that's why his returns fell short. Harris adds toughness to this team

RE: RE: This kind of scares me, although it might be created as Diver_Down : 7:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13401939 yatqb said:





Quote:





an unlikely to be reached stat that won't count against this year's cap:







Quote:





ESPN also reported that Harris can earn a $600,000 bonus if he averages 10-plus yards per punt return next season. Harris has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return in his career. He averaged 5.9 yards per return last season.











Why does it scare you, I want him to hit hat escalator...$600k won't stop us from landing anyone we want.



It's the same hand-wringing mentality that occurred last season when DRC hit the incentive for interceptions that earned him an additional $500k. There were posters here that did not want him to get the interception only to save Mara some change.

Nice little boost to cap Cenotaph : 7:22 pm : link and increases his chances of sticking now. Not sure but I think we would have only saved about ~$1M cutting him, so now a cut would only net $500K - definitely not something they would need to do for $. If he doesn't make it, it's because they found a better option on STs.



We've seen a few mainly ST type adds, let's hope we see the actual STs on the field pick up some.

UConn and Diver, yatqb : 7:32 pm : link I'm not worried about paying him the money (what do I care, that amount would never hurt us). I'm concerned that the bonus provisions might encourage him to run back balls that he should fair catch, with resultant fumbles and/or our offense starting at the 5 yard line, like happened too often last year. He made some really bad choices in trying to run back some punts and KOs.

RE: The number of times he downed the ball inside the 5 Gmen4Life21 : 7:43 pm : link

Quote: is worth his salary. He also knows the playbook and has played some wr.



+1 the amount of times he did that last year (and did 15) is far from easily replaceable like i've been reading for days. that image of him is burnt in my brain because it happened so many times.



you don't cut a contributor unless you're desperate for the money, and they're not there's no one to spend it on. and i think there's still $ there for hank on a 1 year deal. cutting thomas would come far before harris. not to mention it doesn't make sense because of the dead space as has been mentioned, you're only clearing $1.4m with $2.4m dead money ($3.8 cap hit), and you still got to replace him