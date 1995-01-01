Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Dwayne Harris's Salary is reportedly Reduced

gidiefor : Mod : 4:00 pm
by $500K
Where'd  
MotownGIANTS : 4:04 pm : link
you see this?
Lol...  
jayg5 : 4:04 pm : link
Needed to make up for the 500k bonus for Vereen.
as per Raanan  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:05 pm : link
link
Link - ( New Window )
good move. still paying a lot of dough for a gunner  
Victor in CT : 4:07 pm : link
but it makes sense long term because of the dead money issue.
basically  
mphbullet36 : 4:10 pm : link
you don't return punts anymore we dock you pay. Seems fair to me. Expensive gunner but he is a good blocker and backup WR god forbid we lose anyone of our main guys for a length of time.
Still paying him $2.5 million to be a gunner  
Tesla : 4:14 pm : link
and subpar return man. Should have got him down ton the vet minimum or just cut him and take the dead money hit this year and totally off the books by next year.
and he's still overpaid  
Enzo : 4:15 pm : link
.
This is where all  
chuckydee9 : 4:18 pm : link
the horrible drafts and horrible late round selections have brought us.. A gunner and a returner should be a late round cheap draft pick and not someone getting paid 4M.. Between him Ellison and SV we have 12 Million going to positions which should be getting 1M each at most..
who made that man a gunner?  
mattlawson : 4:19 pm : link
I really don't see the need to keep him, especially at his salary  
j_rud : 4:23 pm : link
He's not a returner anymore and Roger Lewis can fill his role as a gunner. I guess I can see keeping him if they're not right up against the cap or if it's not preventing them from signing someone else, but I really don't think he's an essential or necessary part of the team.
It was a short-sighted signing  
Vanzetti : 4:27 pm : link
I think Giants were desperate to make the playoffs two years ago. The jobs of Reese, TC and Ross were all potentially on the line. Having strong ST is a way to "steal" one or two victories. So they signed Harris to a big deal for a ST guy.

The irony is that that the Giants ST are not particularly good, given how much "emphasis" they supposedly put on them.
RE: It was a short-sighted signing  
UConn4523 : 4:33 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
I think Giants were desperate to make the playoffs two years ago. The jobs of Reese, TC and Ross were all potentially on the line. Having strong ST is a way to "steal" one or two victories. So they signed Harris to a big deal for a ST guy.

The irony is that that the Giants ST are not particularly good, given how much "emphasis" they supposedly put on them.


Ehh, just because something doesn't go as planned doesn't mean it was short sighted. Should they not try to sure up an important aspect of the team? Its the same thing with the OL, they are trying, it just hasn't gone as planned for various reasons.

He was expensive, but at the time he was one of the best on the market. You win some you lose some.
RE: and he's still overpaid  
djm : 4:34 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
.


There's something you don't hear often...lol
his dead cap is also $2.4 million  
UConn4523 : 4:35 pm : link
cutting him would mean replacing him and trying to do so by offsetting the loss. Maybe next year but I see no way he's cut this year.
...  
BleedBlue : 4:38 pm : link
why cut him? he is a very good special teamer and can still return kicks/punts. plus he isnt a horrible pass catcher either...people forget he had some good moments in 15 and last year caught a TD against the browns. i happen to like harris
RE: Still paying him $2.5 million to be a gunner  
giantgiantfan : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 13401814 Tesla said:
Quote:
and subpar return man. Should have got him down ton the vet minimum or just cut him and take the dead money hit this year and totally off the books by next year.


Was a good returner his first season, won us a game with a punt return. Maybe it was just injuries last year. We'll see.
He is a pro-bowler  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:46 pm : link
and he played hurt last year - a little perspective is in order
RE: He is a pro-bowler  
j_rud : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 13401868 gidiefor said:
Quote:
and he played hurt last year - a little perspective is in order


That's fair, at least the injury part. I think pro bowl special teasers are often chosen similarly to linemen. But injury doesn't explain some of the awful decisions he made as a returner last year.

I have to admit, I didn't know his dead cap number as 2.4 mill. I really think that has a lot to do with why he wasn't cut but that's just opinion, I could easily be wrong.
RE: Still paying him $2.5 million to be a gunner  
aquidneck : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 13401814 Tesla said:
Quote:
and subpar return man. Should have got him down ton the vet minimum or just cut him and take the dead money hit this year and totally off the books by next year.


I'm.going to guess that the Giants have a budget in mind for offense, defense AND ST and that they are allocating money and following the plan.

Reese and co. DO get paid to think about this stuff after all.
The number of times he downed the ball inside the 5  
Chip : 5:27 pm : link
is worth his salary. He also knows the playbook and has played some wr.
This kind of scares me, although it might be created as  
yatqb : 6:19 pm : link
an unlikely to be reached stat that won't count against this year's cap:

Quote:
ESPN also reported that Harris can earn a $600,000 bonus if he averages 10-plus yards per punt return next season. Harris has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return in his career. He averaged 5.9 yards per return last season.
here is the story outlining the whole deal  
gidiefor : Mod : 6:21 pm : link
he got up front money, reduced salary by $500K, and the ability to earn $600K in incentives
Link - ( New Window )
I think some of you are vastly underrating  
chopperhatch : 6:23 pm : link
Harris as a player and are forgetting his potential value to this team. Granted he may not have contributed too much last year but as others have alluded to you he could have been playing with a pretty significant injury. Plus he was behind Cruz on the wide receiver depth chart. Whereas the year before he was showing signs of being a pretty good contributor as a third or fourth wide receiver. Combine that with his actual excellent special teams coverage and his normally reliable hands in Fielding punts and I could see a reason pay roughly 2 million dollars a year to keep a guy like that on the roster. Versatility is a very price access in the Giants organization
RE: This kind of scares me, although it might be created as  
UConn4523 : 6:30 pm : link
In comment 13401939 yatqb said:
Quote:
an unlikely to be reached stat that won't count against this year's cap:



Quote:


ESPN also reported that Harris can earn a $600,000 bonus if he averages 10-plus yards per punt return next season. Harris has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return in his career. He averaged 5.9 yards per return last season.


Why does it scare you, I want him to hit hat escalator...$600k won't stop us from landing anyone we want.
Harris may be overpaid, but....  
Goin Deep : 6:50 pm : link
Pro Bowl player, tough as nails (remember the Rams game)?
I didn't think he would return from that hit. He came back and played later in the game. Just a Football player. We need guys like him on this team. even if overpaid.
TD return against his old team the DALLAS COWBOYS his first year here, was worth the contract..well almost!
Fine for now...  
ZGiants98 : 6:50 pm : link
If we need cash to lock up Hankins and a vet running back I'd hope he'd be at the top of the chopping block along with JT Thomas.
Harris  
NikkiMac : 6:57 pm : link
Is a tough guy physical not afraid to go over the middle we need more players like him

This crowd is brutal damn
Did You Forget the Special Teams  
Samiam : 6:59 pm : link
Before Harris was signed ? Not that they are elite now but the coverage teams are way better and I doubt it's Quinn's coaching. Plus I agree with gidie above, I'll bet Harris was hurt last year and that's why his returns fell short. Harris adds toughness to this team
RE: RE: This kind of scares me, although it might be created as  
Diver_Down : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 13401945 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 13401939 yatqb said:


Quote:


an unlikely to be reached stat that won't count against this year's cap:



Quote:


ESPN also reported that Harris can earn a $600,000 bonus if he averages 10-plus yards per punt return next season. Harris has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return in his career. He averaged 5.9 yards per return last season.





Why does it scare you, I want him to hit hat escalator...$600k won't stop us from landing anyone we want.


It's the same hand-wringing mentality that occurred last season when DRC hit the incentive for interceptions that earned him an additional $500k. There were posters here that did not want him to get the interception only to save Mara some change.
Nice little boost to cap  
Cenotaph : 7:22 pm : link
and increases his chances of sticking now. Not sure but I think we would have only saved about ~$1M cutting him, so now a cut would only net $500K - definitely not something they would need to do for $. If he doesn't make it, it's because they found a better option on STs.

We've seen a few mainly ST type adds, let's hope we see the actual STs on the field pick up some.
UConn and Diver,  
yatqb : 7:32 pm : link
I'm not worried about paying him the money (what do I care, that amount would never hurt us). I'm concerned that the bonus provisions might encourage him to run back balls that he should fair catch, with resultant fumbles and/or our offense starting at the 5 yard line, like happened too often last year. He made some really bad choices in trying to run back some punts and KOs.
RE: The number of times he downed the ball inside the 5  
Gmen4Life21 : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 13401914 Chip said:
Quote:
is worth his salary. He also knows the playbook and has played some wr.


+1 the amount of times he did that last year (and did 15) is far from easily replaceable like i've been reading for days. that image of him is burnt in my brain because it happened so many times.

you don't cut a contributor unless you're desperate for the money, and they're not there's no one to spend it on. and i think there's still $ there for hank on a 1 year deal. cutting thomas would come far before harris. not to mention it doesn't make sense because of the dead space as has been mentioned, you're only clearing $1.4m with $2.4m dead money ($3.8 cap hit), and you still got to replace him
RE: UConn and Diver,  
Diver_Down : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 13401981 yatqb said:
Quote:
I'm not worried about paying him the money (what do I care, that amount would never hurt us). I'm concerned that the bonus provisions might encourage him to run back balls that he should fair catch, with resultant fumbles and/or our offense starting at the 5 yard line, like happened too often last year. He made some really bad choices in trying to run back some punts and KOs.


That is a valid concern especially in the scenario you outlined above. Let just hope that our defense forces 3 and outs. And Harris has so many punts returns that he won't be making the borderline business decisions that will place our offense in bad field position near the goal line.
