Would you draft LB Foster in round 1? 1st and 10 : 2:02 am His combine incident is well known, the last few days have seen reports question his X and o skills as well as 1 team in the top 15 saying they have removed him from their draft board all together.



Draft hyperbole? Who knows, but it is possible he is there at pick 23. His collegiate career is well known and has been considered the best lb this year. Speed and a good tackler.



Nope. chopperhatch : 2:05 am : link Only one I can see the Giants drafting is Reddick

With some counseling Ed A. : 2:46 am : link and reading him the riot act and evaluating properly if it has taken effect.HELL YES!!!

Yes if he checks out medically Tuckrule : 5:01 am : link Had shoulder issues and for a linebacker that's huge

Look, I assume the Giants like every other team remotely interested, Ira : 6:26 am : link has looked into his off the field issues. Assuming that these check out, and the Giants also feel that he can absorb the playbook, I would not only draft him at 23, I'd trade up to get him. Foster is a special talent - maybe top 5, certainly top 10 in this draft. And Saban speaks highly of him. I know it's a gamble, but if the Giants are satisfied with his issues, they should go for it. You don't often get a chance at a talent like this when you pick late in the draft.

I don't know, since I don't know the details, but I can ZogZerg : 6:35 am : link GUARANTEE that the Giants won't draft him.

My answer Mike in NY : 6:44 am : link Depends on stuff that is not available to the public. Eli Apple was rumored to have a quirky personality, but we took him anyway. My biggest concern is his ability to digest an NFL playbook. Reports are that he has really struggled on the white board. Our Defense seems to rely on players making certain decisions based on not only reading the offense, but what their fellow defenders are doing. If he can't make those reads, he will struggle.

There was this: http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2636107-anonymous-scout-questions-eli-apples-cooking-skill-mom-chimes-in-on-twitter



Also, you had a Falcons coach ask Apple if he was gay.



Also, you had a Falcons coach ask Apple if he was gay.

I am not saying that being gay is quirky, but there were a lot of strange questions asked of him that you normally don't see prospects asked and some weird reasons to ding a prospect.

Thanks. I remember the cooking thing. robbieballs2003 : 6:56 am : link I remember the gay thing. I wouldn't say that has to do with his personality but I get how you are connecting the dots. His mother seems to be his biggest obstacle. She seems to have quieted down lately which takes pressure off of him and the team.

If the Giants are going to draft a MLB early robbieballs2003 : 7:06 am : link He has to be able to not only know his position but every position in the front seven if not the whole defense. Is Foater that type of player? I don't know. That is one reason I like Davis of Florida. He has the intangibles in addition to other valuable traits. Therefore, I don't think Foster's best position will be MLB but rather a WILL LB.

Nope JonC : 7:07 am : link Edge rushing skills required in this system.

and would rather give Goodson a long look first JonC : 7:07 am : link .

If he's there and the Giants pass they are morons. LauderdaleMatty : 7:09 am : link Kid is great player. And I wouldn't put it past teams to spread disinformation about a player hoping he may drop. Kid has top tier talent.



Burfict is a moron but he's been better than any LB the Giants have had in about 5-10 years. There doesn't seem to be anything concrete about the kid other than the one hospital incident which is still clear as mud

Saban has said he is not a chalk board guy but a film roo. Guy, that is how he learns. He also called the plays for Saban D for 2 years plus called the plays for his varsity HS as a true freshman. Maybe he just learns differently.

If the IQ concerns are legit JonC : 7:20 am : link it could land him in a 3-4 scheme. Significant red flags ...

Yeah. But are they legit? Maybe. But we don't know if it's Smoke there's fire or pre draft bullshit. No way to know really uNtill draft day IMO

LM JonC : 7:27 am : link Unlikely to draft a Mike at #23 either way.

His IQ, that is above our pay grade, but what we see on the field, barens : 7:29 am : link I can't remember the last time I saw a linebacker hit that hard and run that fast on the field.



Some may argue that the DT's he had in front of him allowed him to play that way, but not every ;linebacker is able to take advantage of having good lineman in front of them like that.

Does his being made to leave the combine early, Ira : 7:34 am : link mean that he didn't take the Wonderlic?

When you start ignoring the tape WillieYoung : 7:49 am : link in favor of bullshit like "he doesn't learn well at a whiteboard" and "he got into an argument in line at the combine", you've lost your way. He is my wet dream for the Giants pick in the first round.

Whiteboard JayinVT : 8:12 am : link Sorry, I'm not getting bent because a linebacker isn't good on a whiteboard, I'm guessing that's the first time he's ever done it. Even a QB, It's more about ingesting and processing information than the actual whiteboard. I would need more info on the fight, was it a one off thing because of frustration at the process, or the latest in a line of incidents (i have no idea which it is, so not casting aspersions).



I wouldn't take him for the simple reason that he isn't a pass rusher and is more of a MLB, if this D needs anything at LB it's someone who can get out on the edge and put pressure on the QB

I don't think he's there so this will proably be moot. I wonder if they grab Reddick(WILL) if a couple of their top guys are gone. If he's there or course. He reminds me of Keuchly in that at the start of the draft process he was a 2nd rounder who seems to have shot up in value. Of course not quite that level of talent but t I dream of an all pro LB on this team before I die lol.



I don't think he's there so this will proably be moot. I wonder if they grab Reddick(WILL) if a couple of their top guys are gone. If he's there or course. He reminds me of Keuchly in that at the start of the draft process he was a 2nd rounder who seems to have shot up in value. Of course not quite that level of talent but t I dream of an all pro LB on this team before I die lol.

I also would love to see a trade down if some QB is there and a team calls w a good offer.

Feel like this ajr2456 : 8:18 am : link Plus Cook falling to round 2 is either scouts blowing smoke or outlets just writing to write.



Foster said himself that he learns better watching film and on the field, which I'd take over a whiteboard warrior.



He never seemed to be in the wrong place during games.

Agree. There are other LBs that can get after the QB and therefore would be a better fit for Spags' D.

I don't think he's there so this will proably be moot. I wonder if they grab Reddick(WILL) if a couple of their top guys are gone. If he's there or course. He reminds me of Keuchly in that at the start of the draft process he was a 2nd rounder who seems to have shot up in value. Of course not quite that level of talent but t I dream of an all pro LB on this team before I die lol.



I also would love to see a trade down if some QB is there and a team calls w a good offer.



I'd be shocked if they picked any LB who doesn't suggest the potential hybrid skill set of rushing the passer and being able to be a force versus the rush. Picking a pure WILL or MIKE just hasn't been a priority more often than not.



Reddick or Bowser might have the skills and are closer to the type of physical profile NYG tends to prefer.



I really like the WVU prospect, thought he would project to closer to the 3rd round.



I'd be shocked if they picked any LB who doesn't suggest the potential hybrid skill set of rushing the passer and being able to be a force versus the rush. Picking a pure WILL or MIKE just hasn't been a priority more often than not.

Reddick or Bowser might have the skills and are closer to the type of physical profile NYG tends to prefer.

I really like the WVU prospect, thought he would project to closer to the 3rd round.

They wont take a LB who cant pass rush top10/top15 est1986 : 8:58 am : link But 23... Hell yeah. But as always it depends on who is available but i think they have done a mock draft that might have them drafting Foster. They are probably doing their own mock drafts everyday now.. Just waiting til draft night.

I just don't have ryanmkeane : 9:07 am : link any interest in a guy who, on the most important day of life, decided to get into a fight with a hospital worker and was then sent home. That's almost worse than flunking a drug test.

He is one of the best talents in this draft. superspynyg : 9:28 am : link He has a motor that does not stop.

He is very football knowledgeable.



SO HELL YES!!!



for the record. I would have been over the moon if we had picked Tunsil in last years draft at 10.

'Would you draft LB Foster in round 1?'... Torrag : 10:32 am : link I would pass and wouldn't be surprised if he's been removed from the Giants 1st Round board altogether.

LOL

That practically makes you an asshat.

Don't think he'll be there 732NYG : 11:01 am : link but would jump at the opportunity to take him.