Giants to hold private workout w/RB D'onta Foreman

Link
|Texas running back D'Onta Foreman will have a private workout with the Giants, according to a person familiar with the situation. The 6-foot, 233-pound Foreman fits the bill if the Giants are looking for a power back to join Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen. CBS Sports projects Foreman as a fourth-round pick.
"Former three-star recruit who turned that a chip on his shoulder into a 2,000-yard junior season. Foreman has outstanding foot quickness and wiggle for a back his size, but will need to run behind his pads and with more aggression on the next level. Teams could be split on his draft value as some may covet his size and athleticism while others will be concerned about a lack of third down value. Ultimately he has the talent to be a good NFL starter, but he's still a work in progress."
- ( New Window
)
Jacobs was a score. I thought WIlliams had a chance to be but didn't pan out.
Foreman will be there when the Giants draft at the back-end of the 4th.
NFL.com has him as the fifth best RB.
take him in the 3rd? I guess that would depend on how his private workout goes. I like what I see from him I think he is only a 1 year starter at Texas as well so not a lot of wear and tear on his body.
Just hope Foreman isn't the one..
In comment 13402241
Beer Man said:
| Foreman will be there when the Giants draft at the back-end of the 4th.
Then it's more likely Conner or Penne will be. I think getting a big back in the 4th is the way to go.
perhaps he would change that, I'd pick him if the value is there. It's clear they're looking for a back who runs with power and low pad level to be the hammer.
falls to the 4th pull the trigger
But I'd be happy if the Giants added either.
Will be interesting to see his speed drills
In comment 13402234
Victor in CT said:
| Jacobs was a score. I thought WIlliams had a chance to be but didn't pan out.
Not true. We took Wilson in rd 1. Bradshaw in rd 7, Tiki Rd 2, We have found good and bad in a lot of rounds. Lets hope Perkins pans out, he was rd 5
early 3rd before our 3rd round pick. I've read that he's not good in pass protection, so he won't see the field until that improves.
power back with quick feet, and good agility. Unbelievable workload, including 50+ carries against Kansas last year. Won't run away from NFL defenders IMO. Six or seven fumbles last year, but had an incredibly high number of carriers, and is constantly being pummeled. Willing in pass protection, but slow to pick up stunts and blitzes. That could be a real problem, especially with Eli being immobile. Lost weight before the combine, but was found to have a small stress fracture in one of his feet. Here is something about his workload:
"However heavy he actually was, it worked. As a junior this past season, Foreman carried the ball 323 times for 2,028 yards and seven touchdowns. His lowest output of the season was a 24-carry, 124-yard effort in a loss at Kansas State, one of just three games in which he failed to score a touchdown. Foreman had a pair of 250-yard games (Baylor and Kansas) and a ridiculous 341 yards at Texas Tech."
Assuming he checks out medically, I'd be OK with him in the third.
guess is the Giants want a close look at his foot.
I like his game and he's got big play ability at his size which is intriguing. If the foot checks out I don't believe he'll fall all the way to our 4th rounder but it's hard to predict with backs. 3rd Round? Depends on how things shake out.
He runs soft. A lesser Ron Dayne.
is not the only measuring stick, i.e., Dayne and Williams....
In comment 13402399
TC said:
| He runs soft. A lesser Ron Dayne.
Thats kind of the same thing I see.. However I dont know how you be a LESSER Ron Dayne.. i mean you'd have to be like a bowl of jello
his blocking and fumbles. Watching his game in school it appears that opponent teams have him scouted as a fumbler as they're repeatedly standing him up and trying to strip the ball. If that's what's going on at school level, I have to think NFL defenses will have a feeding frenzy!
I watch all the games here since my son goes to school at UT. He is one tough hard runner. Their line was not the best and he got most of his yards after contact. Someone reference this soft thing in one analyst/scout report, but most others talk about his physical style (not sure why that other report called him soft). My struggle with him is not "Dayne", but instead is he an Andre Williams. A big time college back, who never caught many passes and runs rather straight. He could be a big time back or he could be another Andre Williams, time will tell.
Foreman would be a fantastic pick in the 4th round, and I would give him a lot of thought in Rd 3.
In comment 13402549
PatersonPlank said:
| I watch all the games here since my son goes to school at UT. He is one tough hard runner. Their line was not the best and he got most of his yards after contact. Someone reference this soft thing in one analyst/scout report, but most others talk about his physical style (not sure why that other report called him soft). My struggle with him is not "Dayne", but instead is he an Andre Williams. A big time college back, who never caught many passes and runs rather straight. He could be a big time back or he could be another Andre Williams, time will tell.
Foreman would be a fantastic pick in the 4th round, and I would give him a lot of thought in Rd 3.
I'm not sure I'm more comforted by Andre Williams redux, than a lesser Ron Dayne.
Size and speed wasn't aware of the foot issue but we
need a compliment to Perkins if he checks out I think
he would be a nice addition he can become a a better
blocker anyone that can tote it 50 times has to be
pretty durable at that size .
In comment 13402709
TC said:
| In comment 13402549 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I watch all the games here since my son goes to school at UT. He is one tough hard runner. Their line was not the best and he got most of his yards after contact. Someone reference this soft thing in one analyst/scout report, but most others talk about his physical style (not sure why that other report called him soft). My struggle with him is not "Dayne", but instead is he an Andre Williams. A big time college back, who never caught many passes and runs rather straight. He could be a big time back or he could be another Andre Williams, time will tell.
Foreman would be a fantastic pick in the 4th round, and I would give him a lot of thought in Rd 3.
I'm not sure I'm more comforted by Andre Williams redux, than a lesser Ron Dayne.
I hear you. I do see some Williams in Foreman when I watch him. The problem is you can't just run over NFL players. Who really knows though until he gets to the NFL. If he has enough quickness then he could be a great runner, if he is just a straight ahead guy the upside is a Blount type guy.
be OK with him in the third, but think there will be better players on the board at that time. There will also be plenty of day three RBs to consider. Foreman is basically a power back with quick feet. I'm not sure about his hands. I don't think he was asked to catch many passes, so maybe the sample size is just too small to make any conclusion on that issue.