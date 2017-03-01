Giants to hold private workout w/RB D'onta Foreman EddieNYG : 8:18 am Quote: Texas running back D'Onta Foreman will have a private workout with the Giants, according to a person familiar with the situation. The 6-foot, 233-pound Foreman fits the bill if the Giants are looking for a power back to join Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen. CBS Sports projects Foreman as a fourth-round pick.



"Former three-star recruit who turned that a chip on his shoulder into a 2,000-yard junior season. Foreman has outstanding foot quickness and wiggle for a back his size, but will need to run behind his pads and with more aggression on the next level. Teams could be split on his draft value as some may covet his size and athleticism while others will be concerned about a lack of third down value. Ultimately he has the talent to be a good NFL starter, but he's still a work in progress."

4th round has been the tradtional Giants RB spot Victor in CT : 8:28 am Jacobs was a score. I thought WIlliams had a chance to be but didn't pan out.

I doubt Beer Man : 8:38 am Foreman will be there when the Giants draft at the back-end of the 4th.

Don't think he'll last to the fourth round jeff57 : 8:40 am NFL.com has him as the fifth best RB.

Would you NYBEN1963 : 8:49 am take him in the 3rd? I guess that would depend on how his private workout goes. I like what I see from him I think he is only a 1 year starter at Texas as well so not a lot of wear and tear on his body.

We need a rb with some size and power jayg5 : 8:54 am Just hope Foreman isn't the one..

Then it's more likely Conner or Penne will be. I think getting a big back in the 4th is the way to go.

Giants have been poor pickers in the 3rd JonC : 8:54 am perhaps he would change that, I'd pick him if the value is there. It's clear they're looking for a back who runs with power and low pad level to be the hammer.



If this guy ryanmkeane : 9:14 am falls to the 4th pull the trigger

I like Foreman. I kinda like Perine a little better. Heisenberg : 9:15 am But I'd be happy if the Giants added either.

Pro Day is March 28th ajr2456 : 9:18 am Will be interesting to see his speed drills

RE: 4th round has been the tradtional Giants RB spot superspynyg : 9:21 am : link

Not true. We took Wilson in rd 1. Bradshaw in rd 7, Tiki Rd 2, We have found good and bad in a lot of rounds. Lets hope Perkins pans out, he was rd 5

I wonder if Reese is going to USC pro day today est1986 : 9:23 am .

He could fall to the third, but I think he'll go late 2nd Ira : 9:24 am early 3rd before our 3rd round pick. I've read that he's not good in pass protection, so he won't see the field until that improves.

Physical AcidTest : 9:37 am : link power back with quick feet, and good agility. Unbelievable workload, including 50+ carries against Kansas last year. Won't run away from NFL defenders IMO. Six or seven fumbles last year, but had an incredibly high number of carriers, and is constantly being pummeled. Willing in pass protection, but slow to pick up stunts and blitzes. That could be a real problem, especially with Eli being immobile. Lost weight before the combine, but was found to have a small stress fracture in one of his feet. Here is something about his workload:



"However heavy he actually was, it worked. As a junior this past season, Foreman carried the ball 323 times for 2,028 yards and seven touchdowns. His lowest output of the season was a 24-carry, 124-yard effort in a loss at Kansas State, one of just three games in which he failed to score a touchdown. Foreman had a pair of 250-yard games (Baylor and Kansas) and a ridiculous 341 yards at Texas Tech."



Assuming he checks out medically, I'd be OK with him in the third.



Yeah, he's supposedly a poor pass blocker jeff57 : 9:38 am .

My AcidTest : 9:43 am guess is the Giants want a close look at his foot.

I like Perine blueblood : 10:16 am and Mack better..

The hairline fracture is a concern Torrag : 10:27 am I like his game and he's got big play ability at his size which is intriguing. If the foot checks out I don't believe he'll fall all the way to our 4th rounder but it's hard to predict with backs. 3rd Round? Depends on how things shake out.

Yuck! TC : 10:47 am He runs soft. A lesser Ron Dayne.



Total yardage Doomster : 10:51 am is not the only measuring stick, i.e., Dayne and Williams....

RE: Yuck! blueblood : 10:54 am : link

Thats kind of the same thing I see.. However I dont know how you be a LESSER Ron Dayne.. i mean you'd have to be like a bowl of jello

Two other concerns about Foreman are . . . . TC : 11:39 am his blocking and fumbles. Watching his game in school it appears that opponent teams have him scouted as a fumbler as they're repeatedly standing him up and trying to strip the ball. If that's what's going on at school level, I have to think NFL defenses will have a feeding frenzy!



I don't see the Dayne thing at all - Andre Williams maybe PatersonPlank : 12:05 pm : link I watch all the games here since my son goes to school at UT. He is one tough hard runner. Their line was not the best and he got most of his yards after contact. Someone reference this soft thing in one analyst/scout report, but most others talk about his physical style (not sure why that other report called him soft). My struggle with him is not "Dayne", but instead is he an Andre Williams. A big time college back, who never caught many passes and runs rather straight. He could be a big time back or he could be another Andre Williams, time will tell.



Foreman would be a fantastic pick in the 4th round, and I would give him a lot of thought in Rd 3.

RE: I don't see the Dayne thing at all - Andre Williams maybe TC : 1:06 pm : link

Like Foreman Bluesbreaker : 1:10 pm : link Size and speed wasn't aware of the foot issue but we

need a compliment to Perkins if he checks out I think

he would be a nice addition he can become a a better

blocker anyone that can tote it 50 times has to be

pretty durable at that size .

RE: RE: I don't see the Dayne thing at all - Andre Williams maybe PatersonPlank : 1:10 pm : link

I hear you. I do see some Williams in Foreman when I watch him. The problem is you can't just run over NFL players. Who really knows though until he gets to the NFL. If he has enough quickness then he could be a great runner, if he is just a straight ahead guy the upside is a Blount type guy.