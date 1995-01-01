Giants 1st round pick Dream/Likely/Suprise

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:54 am
Who would be your 1st rd pick this year if you could have anyone in this draft but likely gone?

Who do you think is likely going to be in range for the Giants and will be the choice?

Who is your sleeper 1st rounder for the Giants?

Dream - OJ Howard - pretty much perfect for many teams, but holy cow could the Giants use this guy.

Likely - Forrest Lamp - Think he'll be there and really fills a huge need. Good chance he's in blue imo.

Surprise - Marlon Humphery - Not getting a lot of press, but this guys is about as good a corner as there is in this draft. Really a great fit for the Giants.

Who you got?
Anakim : 9:56 am : link
Who would be your 1st rd pick this year if you could have anyone in this draft but likely gone? Myles Garrett

Who do you think is likely going to be in range for the Giants and will be the choice? Malik McDowell

Who is your sleeper 1st rounder for the Giants? Caleb Brantley
jeff57 : 9:57 am : link
Jonathan Allen

Lamp

Jarrad Davis
AcidTest : 10:07 am : link
Myles Garrett.
Zach Cunningham.
Patrick Mahomes.
blueblood : 10:15 am : link
Myles Garrett would be the pick for most.

Cunningham and I think Njoku should be in play when the Giants pick

Surprise pick for me would be McCaffrey.
Reb8thVA : 10:16 am : link
Dream: Myles Garret or Fournette
Likely: Derek Barnett
Surprise: Jabril Peppers
KingBlue : 10:19 am : link
Dream: Leonard Fournette
Likely: Cam Robinson
Surprise: John Ross
jeff57 : 10:21 am : link
In comment 13402331 blueblood said:
Quote:
Myles Garrett would be the pick for most.

Cunningham and I think Njoku should be in play when the Giants pick

Surprise pick for me would be McCaffrey.

I picked Allen because he would be a better fit for the Giants. Would be the three tech on a line with JPP, Snacks and Vernon. Would be one of the best D lines I in history.
bigblue12 : 10:21 am : link
Dream: OJ Howard
Likely: Zach Cunningham or Garett Bolles
Surprise: Malik McDowell
Torrag : 10:22 am : link
The Dream- OJ Howard
Likely- Hasaan Reddick
Surprise- Deshaun Watson
superspynyg : 10:28 am : link
Dream- Ruben Foster or Fournette
Likely- Cunningham or Nykoe (sp?)
Surprise- Sydney Jones or Johns Ross
Anakim : 10:28 am : link
In comment 13402360 superspynyg said:
Quote:
Dream- Ruben Foster or Fournette
Likely- Cunningham or Nykoe (sp?)
Surprise- Sydney Jones or Johns Ross


Nykoe?
The_Boss : 10:31 am : link
Dream: Njoku
Likely: best available CB
Surprise: McCaffrey
The_Boss : 10:32 am : link
In comment 13402361 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 13402360 superspynyg said:


Quote:


Dream- Ruben Foster or Fournette
Likely- Cunningham or Nykoe (sp?)
Surprise- Sydney Jones or Johns Ross



Nykoe?


Guessing he meant Njoku
NBGblue : 10:32 am : link
Likely - Garett Bolles
Surprise- Curtis Samuel
Greg from LI : 10:37 am : link
Likely: Taco Charlton

Surprise: Christian McCaffrey
YANKEE28 : 10:43 am : link
Dream-Ryan Ramczyk
Likely- Garett Bolles
Surprise- OJ Howard

I am a Planet Theory guy. Always interested in a left tackle, since they are impossible to find.

My draft philosophy is pretty simple. The 3 toughest positions to fill in the NFL are left tackle, penetrating D-lineman, and cornerback. In any draft, if you can come away with a player at each of those positions in the first 3 rounds, then you have had a great draft.

Note: obviously quarterback would be at the top of the list, but that's not a Giant issue this year.

If you have a solid left tackle and draft another, that drafted player can fill other roles along the O line. And you can never have enough penetrating D linemen or corners.

Look at any years period of Free Agency, and that's where all the money goes. Its supply and demand.

Spider56 : 10:48 am : link
Bad Dream = Mitch Trubisky (Overrated)
Likely = DT (any of several)
Surprise = Marlon Humphrey (CB)
Kevin in Annapolis : 10:49 am : link
Dream: OJ Howard
Likely: Taco
Surprise: Alvin Kamara
Saos1n : 11:04 am : link
Dream - Myles Garrett

Likely - Garrett Bolles

Surprise - David Njoku
PatersonPlank : 11:15 am : link
Dream: Fournette
Likely: The Ram
Surprise: OJ Howard
Rjanyg : 11:21 am : link
Dream: OJ Howard
Likely: Zach Cunningham or David Njoku
Surprise: Desean Watson
ryanmkeane : 11:25 am : link
Dream: Malik Hooker
Likely: Forrest Lamp
Surprise: Jabrill Peppers
Vegas Steve : 11:35 am : link
Dream J. Adams This guy just Screams NYG's
Likely Value should be at CB or DL Derek Barnett, DE or J, Peppers(Swiss Army Knife)/Chidobe Awuzie, CB
Surprise Alvin Kamara RB
George : 11:44 am : link
the Giants have targeted Howard, Njoku, Cunningham, and Ramczyk for their #1 and will choose whichever one is available.

1. Dream: Howard
2. Likely: Cunningham
3. Sleeper: Peppers (yes, I think he'll be there at 23)

Eric on Li : 11:45 am : link
that's obviously omitting someone completely unexpected falling like Jonathan Allen or Fournette. Seems like there's a lot of strength between 10-40 this year so fingers crossed Reese can identify another prospect who can contribute day 1 like Apple and Shepard did last year.
est1986 : 11:46 am : link
DREAM: SOLOMON THOMAS, LEONARD FOURNETTE, FOSTER
LIKELY: RAMZYCK, BOLLES, MCCAFFREY
SUPRISE: CUNNINGHAM, PEPPERS, NJOKU
Watson : 11:50 am : link
Likely - David Njoku otherwise best DB still left.
Surprise - Watson
RobCarpenter : 12:05 pm : link
Dream: Howard
Likely: Charlton
Surprise: Peppers
LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:06 pm : link
Garrett

Lamp

McCaffrey
Ira : 12:24 pm : link
Dream - Solomon Thomas (Ok, I dream big)
Likely - Garrett Bollles
Surprise - Takarist McKinley
BIGbluegermany : 12:47 pm : link
Dream: Jonathan Allen DT
Likely: Zach Cunningham LB
Surprise: Corey Davis WR
pa_giant_fan : 12:51 pm : link
Dream: Jonathan Allen DT

Likely: Forrest Lamp G/T

Surprise: Christian McCaffrey RB
Dankbeerman : 12:57 pm : link
Dream = Hooker, ball hawk who can take it to the house ala ed reed can make this D top notch
Likely = Cam Robinson, may develop to top LT but is an imeadiate upgrade at RG or RT.
Surprise = Engram
allstarjim : 3:27 pm : link
Dream Jonathan Allen
Likely Ramczyk
Surprise Dalvin Cook
Another teally good surprise woyld be Obi Melifonwu  
allstarjim : 3:32 pm : link
And he would likely be on the field with Collins AND Darian Thompson in nickel packages, with he or Collins basically playing one of the linebacker spots.
djm : 3:43 pm : link
would howard
likely will be Njoku
surprise would be a CB but it probably shouldn't be. The Giants have a hard on for CBs. This draft though? IT's so deep at corner you'd think the Giants wait.
Peppers : 3:45 pm : link
Dream = Myles Garrett or Jamal Adams

Likely = Taco or Mcdowell

Surprise = John Ross or Alvin Kamara

PaulN : 4:17 pm : link
Dream - Myles Garrett

Likely - Garrett Bolles

Surprise - Peppers
PaulN : 4:19 pm : link
Peppers would make me very happy, despite all our needs on offense, he would make an impact for this team and an immediate one.
Ed A. : 4:53 pm : link
Dream: Garrett

Likely: Riddick

Surprise: T.J. Watt
yatqb : 6:19 pm : link
Dream: Ramczyk (I'd prefer Howard, but that's not a dream, that's psychosis)
Likely: Taco Charlton
Surprise: Mahomes or any QB
