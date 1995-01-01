Giants 1st round pick Dream/Likely/Suprise Jim in Forest Hills : 9:54 am Who would be your 1st rd pick this year if you could have anyone in this draft but likely gone?



Who do you think is likely going to be in range for the Giants and will be the choice?



Who is your sleeper 1st rounder for the Giants?



Dream - OJ Howard - pretty much perfect for many teams, but holy cow could the Giants use this guy.



Likely - Forrest Lamp - Think he'll be there and really fills a huge need. Good chance he's in blue imo.



Surprise - Marlon Humphery - Not getting a lot of press, but this guys is about as good a corner as there is in this draft. Really a great fit for the Giants.



Who you got?

. Anakim : 9:56 am : link Who would be your 1st rd pick this year if you could have anyone in this draft but likely gone? Myles Garrett



Who do you think is likely going to be in range for the Giants and will be the choice? Malik McDowell



Who is your sleeper 1st rounder for the Giants? Caleb Brantley

. jeff57 : 9:57 am : link Jonathan Allen



Lamp



Jarrad Davis

Well obviously blueblood : 10:15 am : link Myles Garrett would be the pick for most.



Cunningham and I think Njoku should be in play when the Giants pick



Surprise pick for me would be McCaffrey.

Hmmm.... Reb8thVA : 10:16 am : link Dream: Myles Garret or Fournette

Likely: Derek Barnett

Surprise: Jabril Peppers

Dream, likely, surprise KingBlue : 10:19 am : link Dream: Leonard Fournette

Likely: Cam Robinson

Surprise: John Ross

RE: Well obviously jeff57 : 10:21 am : link

Quote: Myles Garrett would be the pick for most.



Cunningham and I think Njoku should be in play when the Giants pick



Surprise pick for me would be McCaffrey.

I picked Allen because he would be a better fit for the Giants. Would be the three tech on a line with JPP, Snacks and Vernon. Would be one of the best D lines I in history.

. bigblue12 : 10:21 am : link Dream: OJ Howard

Likely: Zach Cunningham or Garett Bolles

Surprise: Malik McDowell

I'll play Torrag : 10:22 am : link The Dream- OJ Howard

Likely- Hasaan Reddick

Surprise- Deshaun Watson



Ok superspynyg : 10:28 am : link Dream- Ruben Foster or Fournette

Likely- Cunningham or Nykoe (sp?)

Surprise- Sydney Jones or Johns Ross

RE: Ok Anakim : 10:28 am : link

Quote: Dream- Ruben Foster or Fournette

Likely- Cunningham or Nykoe (sp?)

Surprise- Sydney Jones or Johns Ross



Nykoe? In comment 13402360 superspynyg said:Nykoe?

I'll play The_Boss : 10:31 am : link Dream: Njoku

Likely: best available CB

Surprise: McCaffrey

RE: RE: Ok The_Boss : 10:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 13402360 superspynyg said:





Quote:





Dream- Ruben Foster or Fournette

Likely- Cunningham or Nykoe (sp?)

Surprise- Sydney Jones or Johns Ross







Nykoe?



Guessing he meant Njoku

Dream OJ Howard NBGblue : 10:32 am : link Likely - Garett Bolles

Surprise- Curtis Samuel

I would do YANKEE28 : 10:43 am : link Dream-Ryan Ramczyk

Likely- Garett Bolles

Surprise- OJ Howard



I am a Planet Theory guy. Always interested in a left tackle, since they are impossible to find.



My draft philosophy is pretty simple. The 3 toughest positions to fill in the NFL are left tackle, penetrating D-lineman, and cornerback. In any draft, if you can come away with a player at each of those positions in the first 3 rounds, then you have had a great draft.



Note: obviously quarterback would be at the top of the list, but that's not a Giant issue this year.



If you have a solid left tackle and draft another, that drafted player can fill other roles along the O line. And you can never have enough penetrating D linemen or corners.



Look at any years period of Free Agency, and that's where all the money goes. Its supply and demand.





Good Dream = Reuben Foster (LB) or OJ Howard (TE) Spider56 : 10:48 am : link Bad Dream = Mitch Trubisky (Overrated)

Likely = DT (any of several)

Surprise = Marlon Humphrey (CB)

I'll excluded the DL guys at the top of the draft, just for variety Kevin in Annapolis : 10:49 am : link Dream: OJ Howard

Likely: Taco

Surprise: Alvin Kamara

Hmmm Saos1n : 11:04 am : link Dream - Myles Garrett



Likely - Garrett Bolles



Surprise - David Njoku

I'll play PatersonPlank : 11:15 am : link Dream: Fournette

Likely: The Ram

Surprise: OJ Howard

My 3 Rjanyg : 11:21 am : link Dream: OJ Howard

Likely: Zach Cunningham or David Njoku

Surprise: Desean Watson

... ryanmkeane : 11:25 am : link Dream: Malik Hooker

Likely: Forrest Lamp

Surprise: Jabrill Peppers

Here's mine Vegas Steve : 11:35 am : link Dream J. Adams This guy just Screams NYG's

Likely Value should be at CB or DL Derek Barnett, DE or J, Peppers(Swiss Army Knife)/Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Surprise Alvin Kamara RB

I'm guessing George : 11:44 am : link the Giants have targeted Howard, Njoku, Cunningham, and Ramczyk for their #1 and will choose whichever one is available.



1. Dream: Howard

2. Likely: Cunningham

3. Sleeper: Peppers (yes, I think he'll be there at 23)





Dream - Howard / Likely - Lamp / Surprise - Deshaun Watson Eric on Li : 11:45 am : link that's obviously omitting someone completely unexpected falling like Jonathan Allen or Fournette. Seems like there's a lot of strength between 10-40 this year so fingers crossed Reese can identify another prospect who can contribute day 1 like Apple and Shepard did last year.

... est1986 : 11:46 am : link DREAM: SOLOMON THOMAS, LEONARD FOURNETTE, FOSTER

LIKELY: RAMZYCK, BOLLES, MCCAFFREY

SUPRISE: CUNNINGHAM, PEPPERS, NJOKU

Dream - Jonathan Allen Watson : 11:50 am : link Likely - David Njoku otherwise best DB still left.

Surprise - Watson

Fun thread RobCarpenter : 12:05 pm : link Dream: Howard

Likely: Charlton

Surprise: Peppers

. Ira : 12:24 pm : link Dream - Solomon Thomas (Ok, I dream big)

Likely - Garrett Bollles

Surprise - Takarist McKinley

. BIGbluegermany : 12:47 pm : link Dream: Jonathan Allen DT

Likely: Zach Cunningham LB

Surprise: Corey Davis WR



. pa_giant_fan : 12:51 pm : link Dream: Jonathan Allen DT



Likely: Forrest Lamp G/T



Surprise: Christian McCaffrey RB

lets go Dankbeerman : 12:57 pm : link Dream = Hooker, ball hawk who can take it to the house ala ed reed can make this D top notch

Likely = Cam Robinson, may develop to top LT but is an imeadiate upgrade at RG or RT.

Surprise = Engram



My turn allstarjim : 3:27 pm : link Dream Jonathan Allen

Likely Ramczyk

Surprise Dalvin Cook

Another teally good surprise woyld be Obi Melifonwu allstarjim : 3:32 pm : link And he would likely be on the field with Collins AND Darian Thompson in nickel packages, with he or Collins basically playing one of the linebacker spots.

dream pick djm : 3:43 pm : link would howard

likely will be Njoku

surprise would be a CB but it probably shouldn't be. The Giants have a hard on for CBs. This draft though? IT's so deep at corner you'd think the Giants wait.

Most of the surprise picks wouldn't be surprises at all Peppers : 3:45 pm : link Dream = Myles Garrett or Jamal Adams



Likely = Taco or Mcdowell



Surprise = John Ross or Alvin Kamara





OK PaulN : 4:17 pm : link Dream - Myles Garrett



Likely - Garrett Bolles



Surprise - Peppers

I will add PaulN : 4:19 pm : link Peppers would make me very happy, despite all our needs on offense, he would make an impact for this team and an immediate one.