Giants 1st round pick Dream/Likely/Suprise

Who would be your 1st rd pick this year if you could have anyone in this draft but likely gone?
Who do you think is likely going to be in range for the Giants and will be the choice?
Who is your sleeper 1st rounder for the Giants?
Dream - OJ Howard - pretty much perfect for many teams, but holy cow could the Giants use this guy.
Likely - Forrest Lamp - Think he'll be there and really fills a huge need. Good chance he's in blue imo.
Surprise - Marlon Humphery - Not getting a lot of press, but this guys is about as good a corner as there is in this draft. Really a great fit for the Giants.
Who you got?
Who would be your 1st rd pick this year if you could have anyone in this draft but likely gone? Myles Garrett
Who do you think is likely going to be in range for the Giants and will be the choice? Malik McDowell
Who is your sleeper 1st rounder for the Giants? Caleb Brantley
Jonathan Allen
Lamp
Jarrad Davis
Myles Garrett.
Zach Cunningham.
Patrick Mahomes.
Myles Garrett would be the pick for most.
Cunningham and I think Njoku should be in play when the Giants pick
Surprise pick for me would be McCaffrey.
Dream: Myles Garret or Fournette
Likely: Derek Barnett
Surprise: Jabril Peppers
Dream: Leonard Fournette
Likely: Cam Robinson
Surprise: John Ross
I picked Allen because he would be a better fit for the Giants. Would be the three tech on a line with JPP, Snacks and Vernon. Would be one of the best D lines I in history.
Dream: OJ Howard
Likely: Zach Cunningham or Garett Bolles
Surprise: Malik McDowell
The Dream- OJ Howard
Likely- Hasaan Reddick
Surprise- Deshaun Watson
Dream- Ruben Foster or Fournette
Likely- Cunningham or Nykoe (sp?)
Surprise- Sydney Jones or Johns Ross
Guessing he meant Njoku
Likely - Garett Bolles
Surprise- Curtis Samuel
Likely: Taco Charlton
Surprise: Christian McCaffrey
Dream-Ryan Ramczyk
Likely- Garett Bolles
Surprise- OJ Howard
I am a Planet Theory guy. Always interested in a left tackle, since they are impossible to find.
My draft philosophy is pretty simple. The 3 toughest positions to fill in the NFL are left tackle, penetrating D-lineman, and cornerback. In any draft, if you can come away with a player at each of those positions in the first 3 rounds, then you have had a great draft.
Note: obviously quarterback would be at the top of the list, but that's not a Giant issue this year.
If you have a solid left tackle and draft another, that drafted player can fill other roles along the O line. And you can never have enough penetrating D linemen or corners.
Look at any years period of Free Agency, and that's where all the money goes. Its supply and demand.
Bad Dream = Mitch Trubisky (Overrated)
Likely = DT (any of several)
Surprise = Marlon Humphrey (CB)
Dream: OJ Howard
Likely: Taco
Surprise: Alvin Kamara
Dream - Myles Garrett
Likely - Garrett Bolles
Surprise - David Njoku
Dream: Fournette
Likely: The Ram
Surprise: OJ Howard
Dream: OJ Howard
Likely: Zach Cunningham or David Njoku
Surprise: Desean Watson
Dream: Malik Hooker
Likely: Forrest Lamp
Surprise: Jabrill Peppers
Dream J. Adams This guy just Screams NYG's
Likely Value should be at CB or DL Derek Barnett, DE or J, Peppers(Swiss Army Knife)/Chidobe Awuzie, CB
Surprise Alvin Kamara RB
the Giants have targeted Howard, Njoku, Cunningham, and Ramczyk for their #1 and will choose whichever one is available.
1. Dream: Howard
2. Likely: Cunningham
3. Sleeper: Peppers (yes, I think he'll be there at 23)
that's obviously omitting someone completely unexpected falling like Jonathan Allen or Fournette. Seems like there's a lot of strength between 10-40 this year so fingers crossed Reese can identify another prospect who can contribute day 1 like Apple and Shepard did last year.
DREAM: SOLOMON THOMAS, LEONARD FOURNETTE, FOSTER
LIKELY: RAMZYCK, BOLLES, MCCAFFREY
SUPRISE: CUNNINGHAM, PEPPERS, NJOKU
Likely - David Njoku otherwise best DB still left.
Surprise - Watson
Dream: Howard
Likely: Charlton
Surprise: Peppers
Dream - Solomon Thomas (Ok, I dream big)
Likely - Garrett Bollles
Surprise - Takarist McKinley
Dream: Jonathan Allen DT
Likely: Zach Cunningham LB
Surprise: Corey Davis WR
Dream: Jonathan Allen DT
Likely: Forrest Lamp G/T
Surprise: Christian McCaffrey RB
Dream = Hooker, ball hawk who can take it to the house ala ed reed can make this D top notch
Likely = Cam Robinson, may develop to top LT but is an imeadiate upgrade at RG or RT.
Surprise = Engram
Dream Jonathan Allen
Likely Ramczyk
Surprise Dalvin Cook
And he would likely be on the field with Collins AND Darian Thompson in nickel packages, with he or Collins basically playing one of the linebacker spots.
would howard
likely will be Njoku
surprise would be a CB but it probably shouldn't be. The Giants have a hard on for CBs. This draft though? IT's so deep at corner you'd think the Giants wait.
Dream = Myles Garrett or Jamal Adams
Likely = Taco or Mcdowell
Surprise = John Ross or Alvin Kamara
Dream - Myles Garrett
Likely - Garrett Bolles
Surprise - Peppers
Peppers would make me very happy, despite all our needs on offense, he would make an impact for this team and an immediate one.
Dream: Garrett
Likely: Riddick
Surprise: T.J. Watt
Dream: Ramczyk (I'd prefer Howard, but that's not a dream, that's psychosis)
Likely: Taco Charlton
Surprise: Mahomes or any QB