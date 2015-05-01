What exactly is Flowers issue? That’s Gold, Jerry : 11:13 am I read quite a bit on the Giants as well as participate here and everything I have read says Flowers is the kind of guy you want at LT. First, he is huge, has good feet, athletically he is excellent for a man his size and he has a mean, nasty attitude. We have seen how durable and tough he is as he has not missed a game since being a Giant and fought through a nasty ankle injury in his first year. He has long arms and strong hands. He is very good in the run game.



I have read and heard all of this from people like Eric, Pat Traina, Ralph V and many others. The big issue, especially in the pass game, seems to be technique and working to improve that technique. He has an issue with penalties as we are all aware.



For my uninitiated brain, this tells me his work ethic may be poor and that he has a problem working to accept coaching to better his technique and then continuing to work at it. Sounds to me like he is hardheaded and remains very immature. I understand he is still very young. I've always thought playing left tackle is more about having good technique than anything else. All the rest is a bonus but if you have lousy technique, your career will be short.



So, for those who know better, why hasn't his technique improved. He certainly has had coaches with great credentials and he seems to have all the other intangibles. Why hasn't he got any better from year 1 to year two?

Jerry ryanmkeane : 11:21 am : link you've been beating the "work ethic/doesn't listen to coaches" thing for a good 2 years now. The only issue is, there is zero evidence to support this claim. He was praised at Miami for having a good work ethic, never wanting to come off the field, and very well liked by teammates and coaches. The same can be said for his time with the Giants. Just stop with it.



He's a 22 year old who had raw technique coming out of college. You can't become a pro bowler in 2 years at the position if you have a serious learning curve with technique.

His issue RAIN : 11:21 am : link Is balance. He's not balanced in his pass sets which causes him to be out over his feet and leaning. As a result his head will dip and he loses sight of his target. Don't know how correctable this is.



His hands are too low out of his pass set which allows the defender to run their arc and get to Eli. This is the technique issue and correctable.

fundamentals JayinVT : 11:22 am : link He was drafted as a raw player and still looks like it. His technique is widely inconsistent and it gets worse as he get tired. He's also developed a reputation as getting grabby when he's tired and that leads to a lot of flags. Right now, it looks to be coach ability, IMO, he hasn't progressed at all. He's got all the physical tools in the world and if he can get his head into it, he can be a great tackle... will he? who knows

What exactly is Flowers issue ? averagejoe : 11:24 am : link It's mostly blocking the guy in front of him. He's not too good at doing that.

there's the theory djm : 11:27 am : link that the current CBA deal, which had a direct impact on practice times has really hurt OL cohesion. Off the top of your head which position likely needs the most practice time and cohesion? It's probably the OL. The CBA placed limitations on team practice during camp and during the season. Teams can'r practice in pads as often as they did in years past. OL play is down around the entire league. I'd venture that young Olinemen like Flowers are struggling at a higher rate than in year's past, but I do get that correlation doesn't mean causation. It's a theory, but it makes a lot of sense.



Or maybe Flowers is just a struggling player and no matter when he was drafted he was going to struggle. Gun to my head I think the limited practice time has had an impact on OL play. They need the reps. Shit, even a guy like Beatty who had played before couldn't even come close to starting last year after being signed during the season. He simply couldn't get the reps needed.



IF Flowers plays well this year one could surmise that Flowers might have reached his potential a year earlier in a different era of NFL football. Let's see him develop first. That would be nice.

Well figure in several factors blueblood : 11:28 am : link year one he was already a raw rookie.



Then he got injured and played through what was apparently a pretty bad ankle injury..



That may have affected his ability to train with technique in the offseason..



The Giants switched head coaches AND made a change at position coach on the OL, which means possibly different techniques being taught than the ones he was already learning..



He leans to far forward.. he drops his head.. he doesnt sink into his hips. He doesnt trust the technique so he reverts to bad habits which he got away with on the college level.. but that doesnt work in the pros...



Im not as down on Flowers as some others are. However I think his best position might not even be RT which IMO isnt better than LT.. Imagine him blocking Strahan or JPP who both play over the RT..



Im thinking like William Roberts of old who was drafted as a tackle but his best position became Right Guard..



Honestly I think I would rather see a right side of Flowers and Fluker..



this is from after he was drafted: Enzo : 11:29 am : link Quote: I recently spent the weekend at the Coaches of Offensive Line (COOL) Clinic in Cincinnati, and the reviews on Flowers were not good. "Some of the worst technique I've ever seen in a player drafted that high," said one veteran NFL line coach. "He played for one of the best coaches, Art Kehoe, and his technique was terrible," said another coach. "That tells me he doesn't take coaching well.

- ( Link - ( New Window

i've seen people at my job UConn4523 : 11:34 am : link struggle and they have put it 110% and it just didn't click for some reason. They had good educations and are smart people, not all jobs are meant for everyone.



Just giving an example about how "poor work ethic" is horeshit when we aren't the ones assessing him in the offseason, camp, or at practice.

Art Kehoe is far from "one of the best coaches" Eric on Li : 11:40 am : link which is why he's been unemployed for most of the last decade, so that scouting report should be taken with a very large grain of salt.



Flowers isn't perfect but he's started just about every game at LT in his first 2 years in the NFL and he's 22. He is obviously inconsistent and also obviously talented. He's also very tough. He is the best tackle on our roster by a good margin and regardless of how much he can improve individually there's more to be gained from improving the performance of the 4 other players on the line (specifically the other T spot). Pugh and Richburg need to stay healthy and the right side needs to be better than it has been.

From a few brief quotes mrvax : 11:42 am : link I remember, it was a coach-ability issue. Paraphrasing : He seems like a know-it-all.



'He is the best tackle on our roster by a good margin'... Torrag : 11:43 am : link That's not a good thing but rather an indictment of the front office and scouts.

He is a very hard worker mavric : 11:48 am : link and very strong. However, to be a great OT, you have to have some serious dance skills, quick feet, superb balance, etc., as well as the strength of a Clydesdale. Think of a genetic combo of Gene Kelly and Joe Louis. Those kind of guys are hard to come by.



Flowers is young - very young. He will continually get better as he matures. The harsh criticism of him is fan paranoia who don't understand that there isn't a perfect LT behind every tree or that they are in abundance in free agency. Note that 35 yr old Andrew Whitworth at the twilight of his NFL career got a 3-year 34 million dollar contract. Try to think of another position in which a team will pay that much money for a declining player at the end of his career. That should tell you everything you need to know about the difficulty in filling the LT position with star power.

IMO his growth as a player was retarded because he was handed the job andrew_nyg : 11:54 am : link Hell last off season we wouldn't even sign a free agent LT unless they were willing to play RT because the "job belongs to Flowers"



The only way that you wake up a kid like this is FEAR of losing his job.



You bring in real competition to light a fire under his ass.....OR better yet....you bring in an established starting LT (Joe Thomas) on the back half of his career who can actually protect Eli while mentoring this kid and turn him into a pro.



I didn't really have a problem with the pick at the time (though I did believe it was a reach at #9 overall). The problem I've had is never making him earn the job.

McAdoo specifically said... Johnny5 : 11:55 am : link ... he has issues with hand placement. Makes sense because when he starts getting beat especially by speed rushers he drops his head, bends at the waist, and his arms go wide. Which of course makes him lose the battle that much faster. Hope he gets the muscle memory needed on pass blocking technique. Physically he sure seems to have all of the tools.

It is NOT slow feet as others have been stating PatersonPlank : 11:59 am : link I have read from almost every scout/analyst that his feet are good. Its hands and balance, which is technique and can be fixed.

not buying the bad attitude stuff. seems like a good teammate who Victor in CT : 12:01 pm : link protects other players.



How about that he's ill-suited for this offense? He's a snarling, nasty, aggressive square-peg of a power guy forced into a passive, wimpy offensive round hole of a scheme?

I'm no scout, but here's what i saw rewatching him on gamepass rasbutant : 12:15 pm : link He lacks the quickness to defend the speed rusher. So he gives ground. Multiple times he is already in the pocket before the defender has laid a finger on him. Sometime he is backing up so hard that his momentum is going the wrong direction. Actually saw him fall over backwards one time without being touched. Also, backing up so hard leaves him open to the defender faking like he is going to speed rush around the edge, but actually cuts underneath.



He shows a lot of ability to recover, but the first steps are putting him behind the Eightball. Even when everything goes as he plans and he makes the block he is about a foot away from Eli. He just gives the defender so much ground.

Often times athletes at any level joeinpa : 12:15 pm : link are fundamentally flawed, but effective. However, if you are serious about the particular sport and you step up in competition there will come a day of reckoning when you will realize your game is flawed and in need of repair.



Problem is, it is not that easy to change the way you have played. Often times you become mechanical and it is only over time that the changes takes and become natural.



It is a learning process often impeded by competition. If you have ever been a athlete at any level, you understand that under pressure it is very easy to revert to what is comfortable.



I have no idea if this is the case with Flowers or if he will ever become an effective or even great Tackle.



I'll let the coaches figure it out.

He needs better work ethic lester : 12:25 pm : link he should do the same rigorous off season work ala Lando

Dumb CromartiesKid21 : 12:25 pm : link As a bag of rocks since his technique is still awful after 2 years of NFL coaching while having the physique of a GM's wet dream at LT.

Every athlete when pressed fall back on instinct Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:43 pm : link It is really hard to unlearn bad fundamentals. His technique is to drop his hands and reach. When he was in college he could get away with that. As a pro, he can't. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, he hasn't developed the body memory to do it right when he is pressured/feeling he is losing the battle.



Having two different OL coaches in two years probably hasn't helped.



He is a child. He is the same age as a number of players in this draft. There is hope.



The more he does the "new" or "proper" technique PatersonPlank : 12:50 pm : link the more comfortable and ingrained it will be. So when he gets in a pressured game situation, eventually he will stick with the right way.

I am not an OL coach... EricJ : 1:05 pm : link and my forte is the defensive backfield and WRs. That being said, anyone who knows something about football can see this guy (not just one play) over a number of games and see that he is playing like a fish out of water.



This does not mean he is "dumb" like previously stated. Does not mean he is not giving 100%, or working out, and studying game film like he should. The guy can be the best we have in these areas but we just do not see that translating into productive play.



So, we have to really figure out where we went wrong..

1. Initial scouting mid-judgement?

2. Coaching?

3. Is he out of position for his skill set?

I read quite a bit on the Giants as well as participate here and everything I have read says Flowers is the kind of guy you want at LT. First, he is huge,



He certainly is





has good feet,



That I don't know, haven't seen him with shoes/socks off....oh you mean he moves well? No, he doesn't....





athletically he is excellent for a man his size and he has a mean, nasty attitude.



Yes, especially after the play is over...during? Not so much....have never seen him angrily block anyone....he is too busy backing up....





We have seen how durable and tough he is as he has not missed a game since being a Giant and fought through a nasty ankle injury in his first year.



He has missed a game.....and maybe he should have been sat down to light a fire under his ass...





He has long arms and strong hands.



What good are they if you don't use them efficiently?





He is very good in the run game.



Very good? Really? Well, I don't recall the Giants consistently picking up short yardage to his side, or anywhere else, for that matter....fact is, for where he was drafted, we have not received value.....



And as for the same mistakes we see, week after week, if Solari couldn't make ANY improvement over a year, how much more can he change this guy....



We need to park a TE on his side, and give a chip block to slow down that DE, and maybe it will give Eli an extra half second...

Replacing o-line coach with Solari may have been a short-term negative Bob in Newburgh : 2:16 pm : link Seems to be a natural tendency among humans to resist change.



This may have caused hiccup in development last year, particularly if Solari stresses different things.

The work ethic narrative is hard to prove David in LA : 2:34 pm : link when everyone says he spends a lot of time working his ass off. He's the most inexperienced of our starters, and is learning new technique. I don't think it's uncommon to look worse. He's had his good games, and his games where he really struggled. My point is that sometimes it takes a step back before you start to hit your stride. Development is not always linear.

. arcarsenal : 2:37 pm : link When posters call him "dumb," what information do they have that backs up that claim?

Dave, it's not just Flowers who took a step back last year David in LA : 2:52 pm : link think about it, it's like learning a new language or skill. Now we have a full offseason with Solari, so hopefully we see more return on investment this year.

Flowers played well against Green Bay rasbutant : 3:00 pm : link in the playoffs. Watch it for yourself.

Looks great in spring, but dies in the fall WideRight : 3:00 pm : link .

Victor, that's why the OL talk so much about consistency David in LA : 3:00 pm : link and about how playing together is so important. Let's keep our fingers crossed that year 2 of Solari starts paying off some serious dividends!

Flowers or Fans Peppers : 3:40 pm : link We knew drafting him that he was going to be a work in progress. That there was going to be growing pains yet as we go through the growing pains no one seems to remember that.



He's 22 years old. Bolles, one of the top LT prospects entering this draft is 25. Just think about that. Give the kid a chance. He has the potential to be much better. Just have to give him some time.





What I dont understand Glover : 3:52 pm : link is the idea that Flowers has great feet. When exactly has he shown them? In OTAs? Practice? She sure never showed them blocking a defensive end.

Glover ryanmkeane : 4:13 pm : link Flowers has excellent feet and he's extremely athletic for his build. Just because you whiff on blocks does not equate to having bad feet.

I think you got it right Jerry The Tempest : 4:21 pm : link Flowers needs to stick with technique. He gets into trouble sometimes and drops his technique then tries to physically dominate opponents. When he relies on physical dominance, he gets himself into more trouble. Now on the second part of you question regarding Flowers from year 1 to year 2 there are a lot of variables. New offensive line coach. Teams have a year of footage on Flowers now so they know how to attack him. I don't think it is any one thing but positive they are correctable.

Flowers needs to get some specialized Jersey55 : 4:32 pm : link coaching in an offseason program for O linemen...

Flowers has quick feet... RAIN : 4:50 pm : link he is light on his feet for his size.



But if one is not in balance and falling all over the place, you can't really use the aforementioned quick feet to do the job.

People do realize Rflairr : 6:06 pm : link he's still only 22. How about the only thing wrong with him is needing a little patience. I'm not as down on him as most people.



He has the Size, Quickness, and power to play the position. Maybe they just need to do a better job of coaching him.