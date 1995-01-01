Dolphins have called Hankins several times but no deal yet FranknWeezer : 3/22/2017 11:50 am Quote: According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, the Dolphins have called free agent DT Johnathan Hankins "at least half a dozen times."

The Dolphins and Giants have been the only teams linked to Hankins, who remains the top free agent left on the market. Miami wants Hankins at its price, but to this point he hasn't been willing to budge and is holding firm in wanting a multi-year contract. It simply doesn't look like it's going to happen for him. If he's willing to take a discount, the Dolphins are waiting with arms wide open.

If true, and we offered him nearly double what the Dolphins did jcn56 : 3/22/2017 11:51 am : link Hankins would have to be an idiot not to re-sign. *If* true.

This dude is screwing himself Young Elijah : 3/22/2017 11:52 am : link and as a fan, I'm getting increasingly annoyed with him...not that he cares.

Half a dozen times? Sounds like Mike in Swingers j_rud : 3/22/2017 11:54 am : link "Hey Johnathan, it's Miami again. We're sorry, it's just a really weird time for us"

I would not be upset at all if Hankins walked superspynyg : 3/22/2017 11:56 am : link He was a good not great player.

if the Fish pay him what he wants, good bye and good luck, Victor in CT : 3/22/2017 12:03 pm : link My money is on that he doesn't have an offer better than the Giants or he would have taken it.

What the hell the Phins Gussi41 : 3/22/2017 12:10 pm : link trying to create down there??



NO issue with what he's doing Joey from GlenCove : 3/22/2017 12:11 pm : link These guys have a small window to make as much as they can.





and as a fan, I'm getting increasingly annoyed with him...not that he cares.



As a fan,I don't understand why you would get upset at something that simply does not affect you.



As a fan,I don't understand why you would get upset at something that simply does not affect you. It's amazing how invested people can be in some one else's money. Relax. This is his future,not yours.

Maybe he told... Mike From Brielle : 3/22/2017 12:13 pm : link his agent I'd prefer to stay where I am but if we get enough offered I'd consider it. The trouble for him would be if that's true the respective teams need to make staffing decisions and by the time he make up his mind the teams will have made alternative plans and he'd be out of luck.

trying to create down there??



Hankins at $4M would be a great signing for them. Absolute steal at that rate.



Hankins at $4M would be a great signing for them. Absolute steal at that rate. No idea why he'd pass up $7M here, though. I get wanting to build his value, but he'd be next to Suh there. Would he get an ounce of credit for any improvement?

jcn56 Samiam : 3/22/2017 12:19 pm : link Did you see anything that showed what the Giants offer was? I have a feeling he's getting bad advice from his agent. Curious who is his agent.

depending on how much he gets, Steve in Greenwich : 3/22/2017 12:20 pm : link really starting to warm to the notion of just replacing Hankins with Odrick. Odrick was cut by the Jags, so he wouldn't count in the draft pick compensation formula. Right now the only signing we have made that counts against us (I believe) is Rhett Ellison (Geno, Draughn & Blake all are vet min salaries) since Brandon Marshall, Fluker & Odrick were all cut by their team so they do not factoring into the equation. The Giants lost Gould, Sensabaugh, and Newhouse all to multi year deals above the vet min. If Hankins can get a decent money deal elsewhere and the Giants can truly replace him with Odrick, then the Giants may be looking at a pretty decent compensatory pick in next years draft as well as Odrick on less money to replace him. Not the worst situation in the world.

Did you see anything that showed what the Giants offer was? I have a feeling he's getting bad advice from his agent. Curious who is his agent.



Just asshat info posted here that suggested it was 1/7. Nothing else outside of BBI.

Miami is apparently Pete in MD : 3/22/2017 12:22 pm : link looking at him as a backup/rotational player, the article states as much. If that's the case, I can't imagine they are offering even close to what he wants.

Miami wants him as a BACKUP ZogZerg : 3/22/2017 12:27 pm : link Wow, Hankins can't like that.

really starting to warm to the notion of just replacing Hankins with Odrick. Odrick was cut by the Jags, so he wouldn't count in the draft pick compensation formula. Right now the only signing we have made that counts against us (I believe) is Rhett Ellison (Geno, Draughn & Blake all are vet min salaries) since Brandon Marshall, Fluker & Odrick were all cut by their team so they do not factoring into the equation. The Giants lost Gould, Sensabaugh, and Newhouse all to multi year deals above the vet min. If Hankins can get a decent money deal elsewhere and the Giants can truly replace him with Odrick, then the Giants may be looking at a pretty decent compensatory pick in next years draft as well as Odrick on less money to replace him. Not the worst situation in the world.



Are you really making serious personell decisions based on whether we get a 5th or 6th round compensatory pick next year?

Must Be Stupid Samiam : 3/22/2017 12:42 pm : link If Miami is offering less money and play as a backup, he has to be an idiot to pass on the Giants. He'd have to be an idiot to test Reese's patience especially with the DL strength in the draft this year. I wonder if the Giants lowered their offer given the lack of interest in Hankins league wise. I'll ask again. Does anybody know who his agent is?

What is pretty damning is BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/22/2017 12:44 pm : link that Coughlin hasn't even tried to get him in at Jacksonville. No mention of him even linked there.

Are you really making serious personell decisions based on whether we get a 5th or 6th round compensatory pick next year?

If you told me the choices were Hankins on a one year 6/7 mil prove it deal vs one year deal for Odrick @ say 4 mil (no idea if that's realistic) & a 4/5th round pick w/ 2-3 mil leftover to spend elsewhere, then yea it would factor in. If we could lock him up longer, then the story is different, but if the choice were one year of either (and one could argue that Odrick fits the role the Giants need better, albeit hes older and more beat up). Sanu netted the Bengals the top 4th round comp pick last year off of a 6.5 mil contract. Hence why I said it all depends on what type of deal Hankins has in hand from Giants and what hes getting elsewhere. If the best Hankins has in hand elsewhere is a 1 year 4 mil deal then obviously we'd get little to nothing in compensation.

No, he runs a 3-4 down there and he's always liked tall down lineman, Hankins is a poor poor fit for Tom's blueprint of DL.

Tell him to sign by Friday montanagiant : 3/22/2017 12:55 pm : link Or the offer gets reduced and we look at other options

Quote: In comment 13402525 Young Elijah said:





Quote:





and as a fan, I'm getting increasingly annoyed with him...not that he cares.







As a fan,I don't understand why you would get upset at something that simply does not affect you.



It's amazing how invested people can be in some one else's money. Relax. This is his future,not yours.



Agreed. How often is someone in the position to try and negotiate the best income possible for themselves? He should rush the process just to make fans happy?



Nothing wrong with Hankins trying to get as much as possible. Think he's just realizing it won't be as much as he hoped for.

that Coughlin hasn't even tried to get him in at Jacksonville. No mention of him even linked there.

Why would the Jaguars sign another DT?



Last year, they gave DT Malik Jackson a 6-year, $85M contract.

This year, they gave DT Calais Campbell a 4-year, $60M contract.



I believe they're playing a 4-3 defense, so Campbell will more than likely be playing DT next to Jackson.



Why would the Jaguars sign another DT? Last year, they gave DT Malik Jackson a 6-year, $85M contract. This year, they gave DT Calais Campbell a 4-year, $60M contract. I believe they're playing a 4-3 defense, so Campbell will more than likely be playing DT next to Jackson. I don't think it's a reflection of Hankins is Coughlin doesn't go after him. They've invested heavily in DT the past two FA periods so it wouldn't make sense to sign Hankins to keep him on the bench and rotate in.

Come back to New Jersey Route 9 : 3/22/2017 1:03 pm : link Will accept you with open arms here

Quote: In comment 13402635 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Are you really making serious personell decisions based on whether we get a 5th or 6th round compensatory pick next year?

If you told me the choices were Hankins on a one year 6/7 mil prove it deal vs one year deal for Odrick @ say 4 mil (no idea if that's realistic) & a 4/5th round pick w/ 2-3 mil leftover to spend elsewhere, then yea it would factor in. If we could lock him up longer, then the story is different, but if the choice were one year of either (and one could argue that Odrick fits the role the Giants need better, albeit hes older and more beat up). Sanu netted the Bengals the top 4th round comp pick last year off of a 6.5 mil contract. Hence why I said it all depends on what type of deal Hankins has in hand from Giants and what hes getting elsewhere. If the best Hankins has in hand elsewhere is a 1 year 4 mil deal then obviously we'd get little to nothing in compensation.



All that justification for what is really just a bad idea. First of all, trading a known commodity in Hankins for a possible 4th or 5th round pick is just ridiculous. Second, Jared Odrick is a marginal player. He's admitted he hasn't been right since his foot injuries early in his career, and now he's coming back from shoulder surgery. He'd be a major downgrade from Hank at any cost. If it's a situation where the difference in their deals is so,edging around 2 mill I'd see it as a pretty major failure by the FO. And I'm certainly not a bashed of Reese and Co.

We fans tend to get mad 81_Great_Dane : 3/22/2017 2:14 pm : link if the player doesn't give a hometown discount, thank the team for its generosity, stay late to sign autographs after every practice, and swing by our house to wash our car. With free pizza.



I keep reminding myself this isn't about us, it's not an insult to me if a guy is slow to sign or goes elsewhere for more money or for the chance to start and maybe excel.



These guys didn't grow up fans of our team; a lot of us have been fans of the Giants way longer than they've been alive. For us, it's an emotional attachment. For the players, though, the Giants are just another potential employer. They're not sentimental. It's business. They take the offer that does the most for them. As we all would, in the same situation. The Giants are known to be a good organization to work for. That matters. It might not matter more than an extra several million dollars a year though.





if the player doesn't give a hometown discount, thank the team for its generosity, stay late to sign autographs after every practice, and swing by our house to wash our car. With free pizza.



I keep reminding myself this isn't about us, it's not an insult to me if a guy is slow to sign or goes elsewhere for more money or for the chance to start and maybe excel.



These guys didn't grow up fans of our team; a lot of us have been fans of the Giants way longer than they've been alive. For us, it's an emotional attachment. For the players, though, the Giants are just another potential employer. They're not sentimental. It's business. They take the offer that does the most for them. As we all would, in the same situation. The Giants are known to be a good organization to work for. That matters. It might not matter more than an extra several million dollars a year though.



I agree for the most part, the difference here is it appears we are not asking for a hometown discount, we seem to be the highest bidder at this point

The X factor is his agent mfsd : 3/22/2017 2:25 pm : link We don't know what's really gone on with respect to offers and negotiations, but it's entirely possible his agent told him all along he'd be getting ballpark of 4 years/$40 million...and the reality check that teams don't value him that high has taken time to set in.

So why do we want him? HomerJones45 : 3/22/2017 2:50 pm : link This is Robinson all over again. 31 other teams in the NFL looking to improve themselves do not want this guy. Why should be we be so anxious to sign him?



And I have every sympathy with players trying to get the most they can. It just seems here that the market has spoken.

Haven't been on since today was travel day, Big Blue '56 : 3/22/2017 3:57 pm : link but if Hankins is a no-go, then I hope they at least consider Odrick(assuming he hasn't signed elsewhere today)..

Quote: In comment 13402564 Gussi41 said:





Quote:





trying to create down there??







Hankins at $4M would be a great signing for them. Absolute steal at that rate.



No idea why he'd pass up $7M here, though. I get wanting to build his value, but he'd be next to Suh there. Would he get an ounce of credit for any improvement?



I agree he may be making a mistake but again, no one knows whT the guaranteed signing bonus is. So he may be willing to take a one year prove it deal if he things next year he can cash in. Sure he's risking injury and a down year but I'm sure he thought he was getting better offers



Also the chances of a third contract big contract for NTs is proably pretty rare. He's trying to cash in and must be pretty crushed.

They're both one year deals jcn56 : 3/22/2017 4:11 pm : link The amount of bonus is largely irrelevant, since it's unlikely they'd cut him before the start of the season.

He was a good not great player.



The evidence agrees that so far Hankins is just a good starter. But still, it's only an assumption. The defense certainly sucked in 2015 when he was out most of the season. The defense was great when he played all year.



The evidence agrees that so far Hankins is just a good starter. But still, it's only an assumption. The defense certainly sucked in 2015 when he was out most of the season. The defense was great when he played all year. Most likely Harrison make Hankins look good last season. But maybe Hankins made Harrison look like a 1st team All Pro instead of just a really good run-stuffer.

Hankins missed time in 2015 David in LA : 3/22/2017 4:18 pm : link but he got 9 games in the 1st half without JPP, and struggled without someone to take attention away from him.

Harrison was an elite level run stopper last season too Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2017 4:58 pm : link He just got a lot more eyes on him by getting a fat contract. The Jets run defense and DL play as a whole went south last year without him.

Jared Odrick jacob12 : 3/22/2017 5:21 pm : link Jared had an excellent year in 2015.He led Jacksonville in sacks.

I keep coming on the board expecting to see Hank signed, yatqb : 3/22/2017 6:22 pm : link whether here or elsewhere. WTFFFFF is he waiting for?

This is Robinson all over again. 31 other teams in the NFL looking to improve themselves do not want this guy. Why should be we be so anxious to sign him?



And I have every sympathy with players trying to get the most they can. It just seems here that the market has spoken.



We want him to try to maintain continuity on a defense that was one of the best in the NFL last season. He might not merit the same value to another team has he does here. He's certainly overplaying his hand it seems, as at some point the Giants will have to decide whether that's a hole they want to fill in FA or the draft, and if it's the former they're going to eventually sign someone else if it doesn't seem Hankins is coming back.

Kind of losing interest in Big Hank trueblueinpw : 8:29 am : link Seems like the league thinks he's JAG. And this from a league with more money to spend and a pretty well established habit of overvaluing FA talent. Maybe every team is wrong and Big Hank is plus player but maybe he's just not? Anyway, kind of gives some perspective on those who said it was more important to sign Big Hank than JPP.

Seems like the league thinks he's JAG. And this from a league with more money to spend and a pretty well established habit of overvaluing FA talent. Maybe every team is wrong and Big Hank is plus player but maybe he's just not? Anyway, kind of gives some perspective on those who said it was more important to sign Big Hank than JPP.



He fits here, so I still have interest. We already know it works. At this point it's too late to look for an upgrade, unless you make DT an early draft priority.

I would love to see Hankins back for the right money. AnnapolisMike : 10:28 am : link He is a nice compliment to Snacks. But I would not overpay....good DT's are not rare.

He is a nice compliment to Snacks. But I would not overpay....good DT's are not rare.



Agreed, but in fairness, how many good DTs are 25(March 29th)?