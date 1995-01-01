Kiper Mock 3.0: DE Derek Barnett to Giants at pick 23 EddieNYG : 3/22/2017 12:50 pm



Apparently, this is the 2nd straight mock draft that Kiper has given the Giants Barnett.

From Big Blue View

So as fans we can cross Barnett off the list PatersonPlank : 3/22/2017 12:50 pm : link .

You can never have too many . . . jeff57 : 3/22/2017 12:54 pm : link Doubt he'll be there.

Doubt AcidTest : 3/22/2017 12:56 pm : link he'll be available. I'd pick him, but his change of direction skills are marginal. He may not have the "quick twitch" the Giants typically seek in their DEs.

I wouldnt be mad at that pick blueblood : 3/22/2017 12:58 pm : link they need rotational help on the defensive line. OV and JPP cant play that many snaps again.

He is going to be ryanmkeane : 3/22/2017 12:59 pm : link nitpicked due to workout but he's just a relentless sack master. I'd like it.

I get that the workouts hurt him robbieballs2003 : 3/22/2017 1:01 pm : link But I see that quick get-off. I would ve very happy with him.

I wish I saw who was still available at that spot The_Boss : 3/22/2017 1:11 pm : link -

There are probably 25-30 guys 81_Great_Dane : 3/22/2017 1:11 pm : link about whom you could say "Doubt he'll be there." There are sure to be guys who fall and surprise us, because some team is almost surely going to "reach" and take a guy "too early."



I figure the question is: Do the guys or guy that falls interest the Giants? If it's Barnett, sure. Deshaun Watson, maybe, maybe not.

I don't think he will be picked before 23 Vanzetti : 3/22/2017 1:28 pm : link Didnt work out at the combine. Many suspect this was because he would post terrible numbers. Weighed only 259.



I would be somewhat surprised if he is taken before the Giants pick.

"We never expected him to be there." TheManUpstairs : 3/22/2017 1:30 pm : link All it takes is ONE team ahead of you to differ on ONE guy, and suddenly, you're in "we couldn't believe he was available" territory.

I could see him being there at 23 sjnyfan : 3/22/2017 1:54 pm : link Barnett imo is the most natural pass rusher in this class. For this I was very high on him. However as I have watched a bit closer post combine he is not a good run defender, a no no for the Giants. He has a tough time getting off of blocks in the run game and more often than not gets lost in traffic.

I'll never say never Sy'56 : 3/22/2017 2:28 pm : link to anyone's mock draft...no point...but with that said



I think OT and DE are two positions NYG will not use a 1st round pick on

RE: I'll never say never shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/22/2017 2:32 pm : link

DE, no, but you don't think they'll look at one of these offensive tackles? Or is your statement more about the quality of player at the position?

RE: RE: I'll never say never Sy'56 : 3/22/2017 2:36 pm : link

Any OT you get at 23 likely won't be starting LT caliber. Thus, you are simply adding another mediocre/risky/project type player to the mix. Do they really want another one of those?

I think he'll be there at 23. Section331 : 3/22/2017 2:59 pm : link He's a little like latter-day JPP, although significantly smaller - good pass rusher, but not elite; does everything well. We could do a lot worse.

Reese DanMetroMan : 3/22/2017 3:03 pm : link seems to like these "very young" prospects in recent years. Barnett is only 20 (21 in June)

Sy lugnut : 3/22/2017 3:14 pm : link Didn't you (or someone "like" you) say Barnett seemed to really strain to do what he does and get where he is? As in, he's just not that great a natural athlete or naturally big/strong? That "relentless" motor of his might be overcompensating? I value the commitment/effort, but it's still kind of off-putting. I'm not that interested at 23.

I'd probably take this over someone who has a ton of athletic ability and doesn't use it..

I just looked at Kiper's ryanmkeane : 3/22/2017 3:15 pm : link 2010 final mock....no correct selections. Amazing. He even had Bradford as a layup at #1 and missed that one.

Sy ryanmkeane : 3/22/2017 3:16 pm : link I disagree about starting caliber OL at 23. You don't think Lamp is a day 1 starter at RG?

Love for Barnett to be the pick Peppers : 3/22/2017 3:51 pm : link But, like Sy, I doubt we draft a DE or OT in round 1.



DE because of the amount of money tied into the position and everyone is saying you can get a starting caliber guy into the 3rd round. I think that's better value for us.



OT for the exact reason Sy said.



The more I think about it I think we're going offensive skilled position with our first pick.

They just re-signed John Jerry to a 3 year deal. They are not going to draft Lamp.

I agree with sy Mike B from JC : 3/22/2017 4:02 pm : link De or oline in the first Rd probably won't happen? No starting LT bad year for that. Olb like reddick, who is moving up the charts, likely won't make it to us? Good year for DT which I can see or a recieving TE. Dont know what they think of Cunningham? Going to be interesting.

If I had to guess position preferences for NYG in round 1 Sy'56 : 3/22/2017 4:03 pm : link TE

DT

RB

LB



I think one of those positions will be NYG first pick.

I'm a bit perplexed by this logic. Just because we have a guy signed for 3 years for being an average starter/great depth guy doesn't mean we can't take a OL of the now/future in the first...or maybe I'm wrong. If the Giants aren't taking OL because of Jerry, I'd say that's extremely poor reasoning.

3 years at $10 million....that is a starter's contract. Sure they could always beef up depth but I think they are set with Bobby Hart being their 6th OL. Bringing in Lamp pretty much means adding a guy to your bench for a year or two. For a great team with minimal holes, thats fine.



3 years at $10 million....that is a starter's contract. Sure they could always beef up depth but I think they are set with Bobby Hart being their 6th OL. Bringing in Lamp pretty much means adding a guy to your bench for a year or two. For a great team with minimal holes, thats fine.

But looking elsewhere on the depth chart, NYG needs that first pick to be a guy that is contributing this year unless of course they see a value at QB.

If they're counting on John Jerry to be a starter, then they're even more clueless with regards to the OL than I give them credit for. Lamp at 23 will, at the very least, likely be in the mix as BPA if he's still available.

I think they'll pick Cunningham, with QB the wild card possibility.

Agreed.LB would be my choice, depending.

I can't see them benching Hart. Move Jerry to bench....He is what he is- borderline starter/good backup.



Fluker is RG



I can't see them benching Hart. Move Jerry to bench....He is what he is- borderline starter/good backup.

Fluker is RG

Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Fluker-Hart

it would hard to be upset with picking a DT gtt350 : 3/22/2017 5:38 pm : link .

OT (Conklin) & edge (Floyd) were priorities last yr, nothings changed Eric on Li : 3/22/2017 5:44 pm : link so far this year that should impact their plans significantly. A 1 year contract for Fluker isn't going to impact their draft plans. No idea why DE and OT wouldn't be at the top of their board if their are prospects they like.

That is laughable to me, that he thinks he will barens : 3/22/2017 8:41 pm : link last that long. Pass rushers don't last that long in drafts, especially drafts where QB's aren't prevalent.

TE then? Be very surprised if they take a WR with our current trio. Unless they love mccafery can't see an RB either. And with this team built to win now don't see a qb

agreed

I'm not a draftnik, but I am getting the same feeling. The OTs and DEs who are likely to be there at #23 probably aren't worth that pick, where there are prospects at other positions who are, and who probably will be available.

This team is built to win now for sure but how often does a draft pick in the 20s make such a determining impact? Rarely ever. We have to find the best guy at 23 for not only this year but for the future. A Qb like (Trubisky or Watson) might just be that guy. However a guy like John Ross who takes the top off and stretches those cover 2 defenses that plagued us could be the best for the future and for now. Or possibly match up nightmares like Njoku or Engram to help split the seam, also good vs the cover 2. Or maybe a RB who's an actual threat to help sell our weak ass play action.