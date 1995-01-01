Kiper Mock 3.0: DE Derek Barnett to Giants at pick 23

I'll be honest, never gave him much of a thought at 23 due to the fact that I felt like he was destined to go easily in the top 20.
Apparently, this is the 2nd straight mock draft that Kiper has given the Giants Barnett. From Big Blue View
- ( New Window
)
he'll be available. I'd pick him, but his change of direction skills are marginal. He may not have the "quick twitch" the Giants typically seek in their DEs.
they need rotational help on the defensive line. OV and JPP cant play that many snaps again.
nitpicked due to workout but he's just a relentless sack master. I'd like it.
But I see that quick get-off. I would ve very happy with him.
about whom you could say "Doubt he'll be there." There are sure to be guys who fall and surprise us, because some team is almost surely going to "reach" and take a guy "too early."
I figure the question is: Do the guys or guy that falls interest the Giants? If it's Barnett, sure. Deshaun Watson, maybe, maybe not.
Didnt work out at the combine. Many suspect this was because he would post terrible numbers. Weighed only 259.
I would be somewhat surprised if he is taken before the Giants pick.
All it takes is ONE team ahead of you to differ on ONE guy, and suddenly, you're in "we couldn't believe he was available" territory.
Barnett imo is the most natural pass rusher in this class. For this I was very high on him. However as I have watched a bit closer post combine he is not a good run defender, a no no for the Giants. He has a tough time getting off of blocks in the run game and more often than not gets lost in traffic.
to anyone's mock draft...no point...but with that said
I think OT and DE are two positions NYG will not use a 1st round pick on
In comment 13402832
Sy'56 said:
| to anyone's mock draft...no point...but with that said
I think OT and DE are two positions NYG will not use a 1st round pick on
DE, no, but you don't think they'll look at one of these offensive tackles? Or is your statement more about the quality of player at the position?
In comment 13402838
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
| In comment 13402832 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
to anyone's mock draft...no point...but with that said
I think OT and DE are two positions NYG will not use a 1st round pick on
DE, no, but you don't think they'll look at one of these offensive tackles? Or is your statement more about the quality of player at the position?
Any OT you get at 23 likely won't be starting LT caliber. Thus, you are simply adding another mediocre/risky/project type player to the mix. Do they really want another one of those?
has every gotten the Giants pick correct
He's a little like latter-day JPP, although significantly smaller - good pass rusher, but not elite; does everything well. We could do a lot worse.
seems to like these "very young" prospects in recent years. Barnett is only 20 (21 in June)
Didn't you (or someone "like" you) say Barnett seemed to really strain to do what he does and get where he is? As in, he's just not that great a natural athlete or naturally big/strong? That "relentless" motor of his might be overcompensating? I value the commitment/effort, but it's still kind of off-putting. I'm not that interested at 23.
In comment 13402929
lugnut said:
| Didn't you (or someone "like" you) say Barnett seemed to really strain to do what he does and get where he is? As in, he's just not that great a natural athlete or naturally big/strong? That "relentless" motor of his might be overcompensating? I value the commitment/effort, but it's still kind of off-putting. I'm not that interested at 23.
I'd probably take this over someone who has a ton of athletic ability and doesn't use it..
2010 final mock....no correct selections. Amazing. He even had Bradford as a layup at #1 and missed that one.
I disagree about starting caliber OL at 23. You don't think Lamp is a day 1 starter at RG?
But, like Sy, I doubt we draft a DE or OT in round 1.
DE because of the amount of money tied into the position and everyone is saying you can get a starting caliber guy into the 3rd round. I think that's better value for us.
OT for the exact reason Sy said.
The more I think about it I think we're going offensive skilled position with our first pick.
In comment 13402936
ryanmkeane said:
| I disagree about starting caliber OL at 23. You don't think Lamp is a day 1 starter at RG?
They just re-signed John Jerry to a 3 year deal. They are not going to draft Lamp.
De or oline in the first Rd probably won't happen? No starting LT bad year for that. Olb like reddick, who is moving up the charts, likely won't make it to us? Good year for DT which I can see or a recieving TE. Dont know what they think of Cunningham? Going to be interesting.
TE
DT
RB
LB
I think one of those positions will be NYG first pick.
In comment 13403021
Sy'56 said:
| In comment 13402936 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I disagree about starting caliber OL at 23. You don't think Lamp is a day 1 starter at RG?
They just re-signed John Jerry to a 3 year deal. They are not going to draft Lamp.
I'm a bit perplexed by this logic. Just because we have a guy signed for 3 years for being an average starter/great depth guy doesn't mean we can't take a OL of the now/future in the first...or maybe I'm wrong. If the Giants aren't taking OL because of Jerry, I'd say that's extremely poor reasoning.
In comment 13403031
ryanmkeane said:
| In comment 13403021 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13402936 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I disagree about starting caliber OL at 23. You don't think Lamp is a day 1 starter at RG?
They just re-signed John Jerry to a 3 year deal. They are not going to draft Lamp.
I'm a bit perplexed by this logic. Just because we have a guy signed for 3 years for being an average starter/great depth guy doesn't mean we can't take a OL of the now/future in the first...or maybe I'm wrong. If the Giants aren't taking OL because of Jerry, I'd say that's extremely poor reasoning.
3 years at $10 million....that is a starter's contract. Sure they could always beef up depth but I think they are set with Bobby Hart being their 6th OL. Bringing in Lamp pretty much means adding a guy to your bench for a year or two. For a great team with minimal holes, thats fine.
But looking elsewhere on the depth chart, NYG needs that first pick to be a guy that is contributing this year unless of course they see a value at QB.
In comment 13403021
Sy'56 said:
| In comment 13402936 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I disagree about starting caliber OL at 23. You don't think Lamp is a day 1 starter at RG?
They just re-signed John Jerry to a 3 year deal. They are not going to draft Lamp.
If they're counting on John Jerry to be a starter, then they're even more clueless with regards to the OL than I give them credit for. Lamp at 23 will, at the very least, likely be in the mix as BPA if he's still available.
In comment 13403027
Sy'56 said:
| TE
DT
RB
LB
I think one of those positions will be NYG first pick.
I think they'll pick Cunningham, with QB the wild card possibility.
In comment 13403027
Sy'56 said:
| TE
DT
RB
LB
I think one of those positions will be NYG first pick.
Agreed.LB would be my choice, depending.
In comment 13403073
Sy'56 said:
| In comment 13403031 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 13403021 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13402936 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I disagree about starting caliber OL at 23. You don't think Lamp is a day 1 starter at RG?
They just re-signed John Jerry to a 3 year deal. They are not going to draft Lamp.
I'm a bit perplexed by this logic. Just because we have a guy signed for 3 years for being an average starter/great depth guy doesn't mean we can't take a OL of the now/future in the first...or maybe I'm wrong. If the Giants aren't taking OL because of Jerry, I'd say that's extremely poor reasoning.
3 years at $10 million....that is a starter's contract. Sure they could always beef up depth but I think they are set with Bobby Hart being their 6th OL. Bringing in Lamp pretty much means adding a guy to your bench for a year or two. For a great team with minimal holes, thats fine.
But looking elsewhere on the depth chart, NYG needs that first pick to be a guy that is contributing this year unless of course they see a value at QB.
I can't see them benching Hart. Move Jerry to bench....He is what he is- borderline starter/good backup.
Fluker is RG
Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Fluker-Hart
so far this year that should impact their plans significantly. A 1 year contract for Fluker isn't going to impact their draft plans. No idea why DE and OT wouldn't be at the top of their board if their are prospects they like.
last that long. Pass rushers don't last that long in drafts, especially drafts where QB's aren't prevalent.
In comment 13403003
Peppers said:
| But, like Sy, I doubt we draft a DE or OT in round 1.
DE because of the amount of money tied into the position and everyone is saying you can get a starting caliber guy into the 3rd round. I think that's better value for us.
OT for the exact reason Sy said.
The more I think about it I think we're going offensive skilled position with our first pick.
TE then? Be very surprised if they take a WR with our current trio. Unless they love mccafery can't see an RB either. And with this team built to win now don't see a qb
In comment 13402832
Sy'56 said:
| to anyone's mock draft...no point...but with that said
I think OT and DE are two positions NYG will not use a 1st round pick on
agreed
In comment 13402832
Sy'56 said:
| to anyone's mock draft...no point...but with that said
I think OT and DE are two positions NYG will not use a 1st round pick on
I'm not a draftnik, but I am getting the same feeling. The OTs and DEs who are likely to be there at #23 probably aren't worth that pick, where there are prospects at other positions who are, and who probably will be available.
In comment 13403406
Ned In Atlanta said:
| In comment 13403003 Peppers said:
Quote:
But, like Sy, I doubt we draft a DE or OT in round 1.
DE because of the amount of money tied into the position and everyone is saying you can get a starting caliber guy into the 3rd round. I think that's better value for us.
OT for the exact reason Sy said.
The more I think about it I think we're going offensive skilled position with our first pick.
TE then? Be very surprised if they take a WR with our current trio. Unless they love mccafery can't see an RB either. And with this team built to win now don't see a qb
This team is built to win now for sure but how often does a draft pick in the 20s make such a determining impact? Rarely ever. We have to find the best guy at 23 for not only this year but for the future. A Qb like (Trubisky or Watson) might just be that guy. However a guy like John Ross who takes the top off and stretches those cover 2 defenses that plagued us could be the best for the future and for now. Or possibly match up nightmares like Njoku or Engram to help split the seam, also good vs the cover 2. Or maybe a RB who's an actual threat to help sell our weak ass play action.
If so would they be too good to pass up? Ross Williams and ??