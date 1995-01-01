Duggan: Giants bringing Garett Bolles in for predraft visit

Oops, I think Devon and I both posted & deleted. Here's the link again.
He's coming to NY as opposed to an in-campus workout like with Freeman in Texas. Link
- ( New Window
)
per se, but I thought it was interesting that Flowers is 2 years younger than Bolles and already has two years NFL experience.
Not saying Bolles can't or won't be great or the Giants should or shouldn't draft him, and 25 isn't ancient for a rookie (what he'll be on opening day), but it may speak to some of Flowers growing pains. He had just turned 21 when he was drafted.
Big schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Missouri and Utah
Also smaller schools San Diego State, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Bethune-Cookman, Eastern Washington, Jackson State, Lamar, San Diego, Slippery Rock and Tennessee-Martin (Reese's college)
When Giants drafted him in 2007. So they have done it in the past, but if he's taken in the 1st Round, he'll be 29 or 30 when he's up for his second contract.
Bolles seems to be the riser among OL and might not be there at 23 regardless of their interest.
In comment 13403037
pjcas18 said:
| per se, but I thought it was interesting that Flowers is 2 years younger than Bolles and already has two years NFL experience.
Not saying Bolles can't or won't be great or the Giants should or shouldn't draft him, and 25 isn't ancient for a rookie (what he'll be on opening day), but it may speak to some of Flowers growing pains. He had just turned 21 when he was drafted.
Which is why I'm not ready to write-off Flowers just yet. He seemed to have regressed last year, but he's still younger than or about the same age as most of the top OL prospects in this draft. I still like Bolles a lot though.
But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.
In comment 13403056
Carl in CT said:
| But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.
Watson!
all due rezpect. id have to see it to believe it. i dont believe that for a second
im a watson fan and really like him but theres no chance they take a qb at 23
In comment 13403056
Carl in CT said:
via Imgflip Meme Generator
| But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.
In comment 13403089
jtgiants said:
| im a watson fan and really like him but theres no chance they take a qb at 23
There's "no chance" ?
Are Watson and the Texas Tech kid. The Texas Tech kid just doesn't seem to fit what this offense asks.
well see. im giving u my educated opinion. i like trubisky and watson but the giants are going for one last run w eli. not using your first round pick to further that cause makes little to no sense imv.
Giants likely bringing him in to question his past
One that they'd have tiered high enough probably won't be there for them in R1 though, given this draft.
And, yes, stilploe. That's what happened. I didn't realize you deleted too.
Neither bolles or ramzyc is anywhere near a starting LT. Don't need anymore developmental LT. Need a impact player like a DT, olb or TE. In the first Rd.
well see.the public and private stances are often different. i stand by my post
i dont agree w u either. both bolles and ramczyk have questions but both certainly have lt ability at the 23rd pick id b ok w either
detect decline in Manning or just McAdoo going at him in a way HCs normally don't their starting QB or just them interviewing all the top QBs at the combine or just Reese checking out pro days that "coincidentally" have top QBs, I'd agree, jt.
Again, I don't think the player will be there for them, but this isn't a team that's good at smokescreens. The last one I remember them even really trying was when they duped someone into reporting interest in Manziel a few years ago and, rightfully, no one bought it. There's a real level of interest in a QB early this year, whether they end up with one or not with how everything shakes out.
In comment 13403116
Mike B from JC said:
| Neither bolles or ramzyc is anywhere near a starting LT. Don't need anymore developmental LT. Need a impact player like a DT, olb or TE. In the first Rd.
Impact player? A DT or an OLB? WTF, neither of those positions are "impact" positions....
In comment 13403056
Carl in CT said:
| But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.
I'll bet it's Mahomes.
could be available at #23, and has had some character issues in the past, so they want to talk to him. NBD. Most of the other guys they are inviting in are projected to be low round picks or UDFAs.
In comment 13403056
Carl in CT said:
| But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.
Mahomes?
In comment 13403157
AcidTest said:
| In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.
I'll bet it's Mahomes.
I wouldn't be surprised but I would. In one aspect he would have plenty of time to develop behind Eli. On the other hand, McAdoo criticized Eli for turning the ball over too much. This kid is a gunslinger and that is going to happen. Also, I have read that he has passed up easy completions to force the ball downfield. Plus, he never really had to go through reads in that offense so he is a project. There is a lot of risk with him. The upside is there too but that would suck if we gambled and lost on him with our first round pick when it could have been better served to help the team more in the immediate future win a championship. Only time will tell.
And nobody will remember this after the draft.
the comments about eli were made in case they had to soften the blow to fans who haye flowers. the giants knew him returning at LT would not be percieved well but also knew making an upgrade would b difficult. im ok w flowers back at LT. again i stand by my belief on this. they are not going qb in round 1 w all due rezpect to carls belief. well see whos right
In comment 13403161
Rjanyg said:
| In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.
Mahomes?
Good looking QB. But I just wouldn't touch a guy, that never plays under center.
In comment 13403083
ryanmkeane said:
| In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.
Watson!
I would be surprised if Watson was the pick at 23:)
I hope they don't pick a QB in Rd 1
and we were high on both. Age isn't as important for OL compared to most other positions, plus our window with Eli is now. If they think he can step in and play T at a high level he could be the pick (especially if his talent falls simply due to his age).
In comment 13403160
AcidTest said:
| could be available at #23, and has had some character issues in the past, so they want to talk to him. NBD. Most of the other guys they are inviting in are projected to be low round picks or UDFAs.
Met with him at the combine. Think this indicates serious interest.
He is probably the most NFL-ready OL in the draft. Age is a concern normally but what does it matter if Giants are looking at a 3-4 year window with Eli?
No problem if Bolles is the pick
In comment 13403251
jeff57 said:
| In comment 13403160 AcidTest said:
Quote:
could be available at #23, and has had some character issues in the past, so they want to talk to him. NBD. Most of the other guys they are inviting in are projected to be low round picks or UDFAs.
Met with him at the combine. Think this indicates serious interest.
I think I wasn't clear. i didn't mean that they aren't interested, only that people here who'd hate the pick, probably because of his age, should relax and accept the fact that he'd be a good choice. Sorry for the confusion.
I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.
No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.
The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.
We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.
a long discussion with him about the off field issues in addition to the workout, if I'm recalling the correct lineman.
if the draft falls a certain way, and they really see "Franchise" potential, a QB is definitely in the mix in the 1st.
This team really doesn't have that many holes, so If the stud TE/top OL/WR are gone ... they could very well take Eli's future replacement and sit for a couple years.
I wouldn't, but I can't blame them if a QB they love falls and other guys are off the board @ "need" positions. I'm all about best player available in the 1st round, and if thats a QB they think will keep the Giants winning for the next decade, so be it.
In comment 13403337
grizz299 said:
| I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.
No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.
The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.
We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.
I think you're being overly dramatic to an absurd degree, Tunsil sets the stage for the DECADE? Really? A decade?
Or maybe they could just draft a fucking tackle this year? You act like there won't be another tackle for a decade.
In comment 13403396
LakeGeorgeGiant said:
| In comment 13403337 grizz299 said:
Quote:
I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.
No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.
The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.
We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.
I think you're being overly dramatic to an absurd degree, Tunsil sets the stage for the DECADE? Really? A decade?
Or maybe they could just draft a fucking tackle this year? You act like there won't be another tackle for a decade.
There was no possibility the Giants would take Tunsil, especially after the Will Hill debacle. And I will never blame them for not doing so, even if Tunsil becomes a HOF player.
In comment 13403423
AcidTest said:
| In comment 13403396 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13403337 grizz299 said:
Quote:
I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.
No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.
The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.
We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.
I think you're being overly dramatic to an absurd degree, Tunsil sets the stage for the DECADE? Really? A decade?
Or maybe they could just draft a fucking tackle this year? You act like there won't be another tackle for a decade.
There was no possibility the Giants would take Tunsil, especially after the Will Hill debacle. And I will never blame them for not doing so, even if Tunsil becomes a HOF player.
I was just about to say this. Like most of you guys, I wanted Tunsil and was excited that he fell to us during draft day. However, I was pretty sure the Giants would pass because of the Will Hill debacle. Was I still somewhat hopeful that they took a chance? Of course. Was I mad that they didn't? Not at all. Imagine how disastrous it would be if we drafted Tunsil in the first round and he ended (or eventually ends) up getting suspended for another marijuana offense? But of course, that's not how the hindsight game works. Tunsil looked good at OG for the Dolphins and our O-line was porous, so of course, Reese fell asleep at the wheel again.
The Giants never end up with guys they bring in for visits.
Maybe it's because they tend to use most of the allotment.
In comment 13403157
AcidTest said:
| In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.
I'll bet it's Mahomes.
He may be gone by 23. And I wonder if they wouldn't entertain a trade down to a team who loves one of the QBs if they are near the top of RD 2. I think he may wind up being a better pro than Kizer or Watson.
People love Prescott and Wilson but those guys had Lynch and Elliot to carry their water IMO. People use those guys as some type of proof but ignore Goff Manziel etc. where u go matters. A lot
In comment 13403106
jtgiants said:
| well see. im giving u my educated opinion. i like trubisky and watson but the giants are going for one last run w eli. not using your first round pick to further that cause makes little to no sense imv.
you dont use the draft for win now, you use it for the future, if draft picks happen to make an immefiate impact then it is a bonus
bingo!
people are fixated on Eli's last remaining years, thinking it means we have to win now. IF (a very big IF) we can secure Eli's replacement, the window of opportunity is extended into the foreseeable future.
IF the stars align and a QB they think can be successful is available, run to the podium and make the selection.
sure, we'd love to be able to wait til next year, but there's no way to know if a viable option will be available next year when we pick.
In comment 13403337
grizz299 said:
| I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.
No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.
The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.
We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.
so good startimg corners, who can start for the next 10 years is not important?
you realize you need at minimum 3 good corners to compete in todays nfl..
if theres an unexpected "run" on WR/TE/OL... definite possibility for the Giants should it shake out a certain way
I would much rather them take a QB they love long term over the 4th/5th best OL or reaching on a WR because we need to "win now"[I also don't consider WR a "need" with Beckham/Shepard/Marshall, but I wouldn't be opposed to surrounding Eli with as many weapons as possible.
The defense will remain top 5-10, and Ellison/Marshall will be huge upgrades to the offense and allow them to actually sustain drives. Like I said, there are not that many gaping holes on this roster that a 1st rounder could instantly step into - and if the right player at a "need" isn't there - why not draft the next "Franchise" QB.
1st round wishlist: TE/LB/OL, BPA.
There is a strong correlation to sacks & age in the NFL for rookie/so
Also height and starts at cb in r1+2
But I don't think it would apply to all positions.
One of the reasons why I was deadset against drafting Floyd last year was because of his production relative to age at his position was too low.