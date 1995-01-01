Duggan: Giants bringing Garett Bolles in for predraft visit stillpoe : 3/22/2017 4:04 pm



He's coming to NY as opposed to an in-campus workout like with Freeman in Texas.

- ( Oops, I think Devon and I both posted & deleted. Here's the link again.He's coming to NY as opposed to an in-campus workout like with Freeman in Texas. Link - ( New Window

No comment on Bolles pjcas18 : 3/22/2017 4:08 pm : link per se, but I thought it was interesting that Flowers is 2 years younger than Bolles and already has two years NFL experience.



Not saying Bolles can't or won't be great or the Giants should or shouldn't draft him, and 25 isn't ancient for a rookie (what he'll be on opening day), but it may speak to some of Flowers growing pains. He had just turned 21 when he was drafted.

Tomorrow is a crazy day with 15 Pro Days YANKEE28 : 3/22/2017 4:09 pm : link Big schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Missouri and Utah



Also smaller schools San Diego State, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Bethune-Cookman, Eastern Washington, Jackson State, Lamar, San Diego, Slippery Rock and Tennessee-Martin (Reese's college)





Aaron Ross was 25 EddieNYG : 3/22/2017 4:11 pm : link When Giants drafted him in 2007. So they have done it in the past, but if he's taken in the 1st Round, he'll be 29 or 30 when he's up for his second contract.

I like it... ryanmkeane : 3/22/2017 4:12 pm : link Bolles seems to be the riser among OL and might not be there at 23 regardless of their interest.

RE: No comment on Bolles stillpoe : 3/22/2017 4:13 pm : link

Quote: per se, but I thought it was interesting that Flowers is 2 years younger than Bolles and already has two years NFL experience.



Not saying Bolles can't or won't be great or the Giants should or shouldn't draft him, and 25 isn't ancient for a rookie (what he'll be on opening day), but it may speak to some of Flowers growing pains. He had just turned 21 when he was drafted.



Which is why I'm not ready to write-off Flowers just yet. He seemed to have regressed last year, but he's still younger than or about the same age as most of the top OL prospects in this draft. I still like Bolles a lot though. In comment 13403037 pjcas18 said:Which is why I'm not ready to write-off Flowers just yet. He seemed to have regressed last year, but he's still younger than or about the same age as most of the top OL prospects in this draft. I still like Bolles a lot though.

Don't shoot the messenger Carl in CT : 3/22/2017 4:15 pm : link But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.

RE: Don't shoot the messenger ryanmkeane : 3/22/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.

Watson! In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:Watson!

carl jtgiants : 3/22/2017 4:27 pm : link all due rezpect. id have to see it to believe it. i dont believe that for a second

ryan jtgiants : 3/22/2017 4:29 pm : link im a watson fan and really like him but theres no chance they take a qb at 23

RE: ryan ryanmkeane : 3/22/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: im a watson fan and really like him but theres no chance they take a qb at 23

There's "no chance" ? In comment 13403089 jtgiants said:There's "no chance" ?

The 2 names that seem to be connected to the Giants at QB robbieballs2003 : 3/22/2017 4:31 pm : link Are Watson and the Texas Tech kid. The Texas Tech kid just doesn't seem to fit what this offense asks.

ryan jtgiants : 3/22/2017 4:33 pm : link well see. im giving u my educated opinion. i like trubisky and watson but the giants are going for one last run w eli. not using your first round pick to further that cause makes little to no sense imv.



Bolles was a gangbanger CromartiesKid21 : 3/22/2017 4:36 pm : link Giants likely bringing him in to question his past

The Giants' public actions certainly don't say there's no chance. Devon : 3/22/2017 4:38 pm : link One that they'd have tiered high enough probably won't be there for them in R1 though, given this draft.



And, yes, stilploe. That's what happened. I didn't realize you deleted too.

I don't like it Mike B from JC : 3/22/2017 4:38 pm : link Neither bolles or ramzyc is anywhere near a starting LT. Don't need anymore developmental LT. Need a impact player like a DT, olb or TE. In the first Rd.

devon jtgiants : 3/22/2017 4:40 pm : link well see.the public and private stances are often different. i stand by my post

mike jtgiants : 3/22/2017 4:43 pm : link i dont agree w u either. both bolles and ramczyk have questions but both certainly have lt ability at the 23rd pick id b ok w either

If it was just Reese's year end comments or just them leaking they Devon : 3/22/2017 4:48 pm : link detect decline in Manning or just McAdoo going at him in a way HCs normally don't their starting QB or just them interviewing all the top QBs at the combine or just Reese checking out pro days that "coincidentally" have top QBs, I'd agree, jt.



Again, I don't think the player will be there for them, but this isn't a team that's good at smokescreens. The last one I remember them even really trying was when they duped someone into reporting interest in Manziel a few years ago and, rightfully, no one bought it. There's a real level of interest in a QB early this year, whether they end up with one or not with how everything shakes out.

RE: I don't like it section125 : 3/22/2017 4:48 pm : link

Quote: Neither bolles or ramzyc is anywhere near a starting LT. Don't need anymore developmental LT. Need a impact player like a DT, olb or TE. In the first Rd.



Impact player? A DT or an OLB? WTF, neither of those positions are "impact" positions.... In comment 13403116 Mike B from JC said:Impact player? A DT or an OLB? WTF, neither of those positions are "impact" positions....

RE: Don't shoot the messenger AcidTest : 3/22/2017 4:55 pm : link

Quote: But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.



I'll bet it's Mahomes. In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:I'll bet it's Mahomes.

Bolles AcidTest : 3/22/2017 4:58 pm : link could be available at #23, and has had some character issues in the past, so they want to talk to him. NBD. Most of the other guys they are inviting in are projected to be low round picks or UDFAs.

RE: Don't shoot the messenger Rjanyg : 3/22/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.



Mahomes? In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:Mahomes?

RE: RE: Don't shoot the messenger robbieballs2003 : 3/22/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.







I'll bet it's Mahomes.



I wouldn't be surprised but I would. In one aspect he would have plenty of time to develop behind Eli. On the other hand, McAdoo criticized Eli for turning the ball over too much. This kid is a gunslinger and that is going to happen. Also, I have read that he has passed up easy completions to force the ball downfield. Plus, he never really had to go through reads in that offense so he is a project. There is a lot of risk with him. The upside is there too but that would suck if we gambled and lost on him with our first round pick when it could have been better served to help the team more in the immediate future win a championship. Only time will tell. In comment 13403157 AcidTest said:I wouldn't be surprised but I would. In one aspect he would have plenty of time to develop behind Eli. On the other hand, McAdoo criticized Eli for turning the ball over too much. This kid is a gunslinger and that is going to happen. Also, I have read that he has passed up easy completions to force the ball downfield. Plus, he never really had to go through reads in that offense so he is a project. There is a lot of risk with him. The upside is there too but that would suck if we gambled and lost on him with our first round pick when it could have been better served to help the team more in the immediate future win a championship. Only time will tell.

I can't believe people are falling for the QB interest thing Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2017 5:00 pm : link And nobody will remember this after the draft.

devon jtgiants : 3/22/2017 5:02 pm : link the comments about eli were made in case they had to soften the blow to fans who haye flowers. the giants knew him returning at LT would not be percieved well but also knew making an upgrade would b difficult. im ok w flowers back at LT. again i stand by my belief on this. they are not going qb in round 1 w all due rezpect to carls belief. well see whos right

RE: RE: Don't shoot the messenger Rflairr : 3/22/2017 5:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.







Mahomes?



Good looking QB. But I just wouldn't touch a guy, that never plays under center. In comment 13403161 Rjanyg said:Good looking QB. But I just wouldn't touch a guy, that never plays under center.

RE: RE: Don't shoot the messenger Watson : 3/22/2017 5:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.





Watson!



I would be surprised if Watson was the pick at 23:) In comment 13403083 ryanmkeane said:I would be surprised if Watson was the pick at 23:)

Both of these QB's should be there at #23 PatersonPlank : 3/22/2017 5:43 pm : link I hope they don't pick a QB in Rd 1

Bolles shares similarities with Conklin and Lewan Eric on Li : 3/22/2017 5:47 pm : link and we were high on both. Age isn't as important for OL compared to most other positions, plus our window with Eli is now. If they think he can step in and play T at a high level he could be the pick (especially if his talent falls simply due to his age).

RE: Bolles jeff57 : 3/22/2017 6:11 pm : link

Quote: could be available at #23, and has had some character issues in the past, so they want to talk to him. NBD. Most of the other guys they are inviting in are projected to be low round picks or UDFAs.



Met with him at the combine. Think this indicates serious interest. In comment 13403160 AcidTest said:Met with him at the combine. Think this indicates serious interest.

probably the ultimate win-now pick Vanzetti : 3/22/2017 6:49 pm : link He is probably the most NFL-ready OL in the draft. Age is a concern normally but what does it matter if Giants are looking at a 3-4 year window with Eli?



No problem if Bolles is the pick





RE: RE: Bolles AcidTest : 3/22/2017 7:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13403160 AcidTest said:





Quote:





could be available at #23, and has had some character issues in the past, so they want to talk to him. NBD. Most of the other guys they are inviting in are projected to be low round picks or UDFAs.







Met with him at the combine. Think this indicates serious interest.



I think I wasn't clear. i didn't mean that they aren't interested, only that people here who'd hate the pick, probably because of his age, should relax and accept the fact that he'd be a good choice. Sorry for the confusion. In comment 13403251 jeff57 said:I think I wasn't clear. i didn't mean that they aren't interested, only that people here who'd hate the pick, probably because of his age, should relax and accept the fact that he'd be a good choice. Sorry for the confusion.

I said it at the time... grizz299 : 3/22/2017 8:01 pm : link I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.

No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.



The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.

We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.

Giants aren't taking a QB at 23 ZogZerg : 3/22/2017 8:09 pm : link ..

Possibly old man : 3/22/2017 8:49 pm : link a long discussion with him about the off field issues in addition to the workout, if I'm recalling the correct lineman.

Wouldn't be surprised annexOPR : 3/22/2017 8:56 pm : link if the draft falls a certain way, and they really see "Franchise" potential, a QB is definitely in the mix in the 1st.



This team really doesn't have that many holes, so If the stud TE/top OL/WR are gone ... they could very well take Eli's future replacement and sit for a couple years.



I wouldn't, but I can't blame them if a QB they love falls and other guys are off the board @ "need" positions. I'm all about best player available in the 1st round, and if thats a QB they think will keep the Giants winning for the next decade, so be it.

RE: I said it at the time... LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/22/2017 9:22 pm : link

Quote: I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.

No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.



The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.

We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.



I think you're being overly dramatic to an absurd degree, Tunsil sets the stage for the DECADE? Really? A decade?



Or maybe they could just draft a fucking tackle this year? You act like there won't be another tackle for a decade.





In comment 13403337 grizz299 said:I think you're being overly dramatic to an absurd degree, Tunsil sets the stage for the DECADE? Really? A decade?Or maybe they could just draft a fucking tackle this year? You act like there won't be another tackle for a decade.

RE: RE: I said it at the time... AcidTest : 3/22/2017 10:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13403337 grizz299 said:





Quote:





I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.

No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.



The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.

We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.







I think you're being overly dramatic to an absurd degree, Tunsil sets the stage for the DECADE? Really? A decade?



Or maybe they could just draft a fucking tackle this year? You act like there won't be another tackle for a decade.







There was no possibility the Giants would take Tunsil, especially after the Will Hill debacle. And I will never blame them for not doing so, even if Tunsil becomes a HOF player. In comment 13403396 LakeGeorgeGiant said:There was no possibility the Giants would take Tunsil, especially after the Will Hill debacle. And I will never blame them for not doing so, even if Tunsil becomes a HOF player.

RE: RE: RE: I said it at the time... stillpoe : 3/22/2017 10:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13403396 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13403337 grizz299 said:





Quote:





I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.

No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.



The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.

We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.







I think you're being overly dramatic to an absurd degree, Tunsil sets the stage for the DECADE? Really? A decade?



Or maybe they could just draft a fucking tackle this year? You act like there won't be another tackle for a decade.











There was no possibility the Giants would take Tunsil, especially after the Will Hill debacle. And I will never blame them for not doing so, even if Tunsil becomes a HOF player.



I was just about to say this. Like most of you guys, I wanted Tunsil and was excited that he fell to us during draft day. However, I was pretty sure the Giants would pass because of the Will Hill debacle. Was I still somewhat hopeful that they took a chance? Of course. Was I mad that they didn't? Not at all. Imagine how disastrous it would be if we drafted Tunsil in the first round and he ended (or eventually ends) up getting suspended for another marijuana offense? But of course, that's not how the hindsight game works. Tunsil looked good at OG for the Dolphins and our O-line was porous, so of course, Reese fell asleep at the wheel again. In comment 13403423 AcidTest said:I was just about to say this. Like most of you guys, I wanted Tunsil and was excited that he fell to us during draft day. However, I was pretty sure the Giants would pass because of the Will Hill debacle. Was I still somewhat hopeful that they took a chance? Of course. Was I mad that they didn't? Not at all. Imagine how disastrous it would be if we drafted Tunsil in the first round and he ended (or eventually ends) up getting suspended for another marijuana offense? But of course, that's not how the hindsight game works. Tunsil looked good at OG for the Dolphins and our O-line was porous, so of course, Reese fell asleep at the wheel again.

I feel like ajr2456 : 8:20 am : link The Giants never end up with guys they bring in for visits.



Maybe it's because they tend to use most of the allotment.

RE: RE: Don't shoot the messenger LauderdaleMatty : 8:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.







I'll bet it's Mahomes.



He may be gone by 23. And I wonder if they wouldn't entertain a trade down to a team who loves one of the QBs if they are near the top of RD 2. I think he may wind up being a better pro than Kizer or Watson.



People love Prescott and Wilson but those guys had Lynch and Elliot to carry their water IMO. People use those guys as some type of proof but ignore Goff Manziel etc. where u go matters. A lot In comment 13403157 AcidTest said:He may be gone by 23. And I wonder if they wouldn't entertain a trade down to a team who loves one of the QBs if they are near the top of RD 2. I think he may wind up being a better pro than Kizer or Watson.People love Prescott and Wilson but those guys had Lynch and Elliot to carry their water IMO. People use those guys as some type of proof but ignore Goff Manziel etc. where u go matters. A lot

RE: ryan nygiants16 : 8:31 am : link

Quote: well see. im giving u my educated opinion. i like trubisky and watson but the giants are going for one last run w eli. not using your first round pick to further that cause makes little to no sense imv.



you dont use the draft for win now, you use it for the future, if draft picks happen to make an immefiate impact then it is a bonus In comment 13403106 jtgiants said:you dont use the draft for win now, you use it for the future, if draft picks happen to make an immefiate impact then it is a bonus

annexOPR fkap : 8:45 am : link bingo!



people are fixated on Eli's last remaining years, thinking it means we have to win now. IF (a very big IF) we can secure Eli's replacement, the window of opportunity is extended into the foreseeable future.



IF the stars align and a QB they think can be successful is available, run to the podium and make the selection.



sure, we'd love to be able to wait til next year, but there's no way to know if a viable option will be available next year when we pick.

RE: I said it at the time... nygiants16 : 8:48 am : link

Quote: I've been saying it for a year...Apple over Tunsil set the stage for the decade.

No matter how good Apple turns out to be it was an unaccountable mistake.



The best player in the draft (according to many pundits) available at the position of greatest need and we take a flyer on a CB. Stranger than the year before when Williams unaccountably slid down to the Jets.

We were on pick away from getting the great OLT for The Ravens and settled on Cedric Jones. I felt at that time that we were setting the tone for the next decade too and last year's draft reminded me of it.



so good startimg corners, who can start for the next 10 years is not important?



you realize you need at minimum 3 good corners to compete in todays nfl.. In comment 13403337 grizz299 said:so good startimg corners, who can start for the next 10 years is not important?you realize you need at minimum 3 good corners to compete in todays nfl..

QB makes sense annexOPR : 9:42 am : link if theres an unexpected "run" on WR/TE/OL... definite possibility for the Giants should it shake out a certain way



I would much rather them take a QB they love long term over the 4th/5th best OL or reaching on a WR because we need to "win now"[I also don't consider WR a "need" with Beckham/Shepard/Marshall, but I wouldn't be opposed to surrounding Eli with as many weapons as possible.



The defense will remain top 5-10, and Ellison/Marshall will be huge upgrades to the offense and allow them to actually sustain drives. Like I said, there are not that many gaping holes on this roster that a 1st rounder could instantly step into - and if the right player at a "need" isn't there - why not draft the next "Franchise" QB.



1st round wishlist: TE/LB/OL, BPA.