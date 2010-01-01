Is this the year? ny2plano : 3/23/2017 12:30 pm I don't remember the last time the Giants were positioned as well as they seem to be this year. Even in the last 2 Super Bowl runs, the season's were ones where the team outplayed expectations. When was the last time this team was ranked top 5 in March?



They still need to have a few pieces fall into place like resigning Hankins and having a draft that lets them fill in the right spots, but it sure does look promising.

in 1986 and 1990 Giants86 : 3/23/2017 12:34 pm : link I knew we were good enough to win it all. As a matter of fact that 1990 team I expected to make a deep run.

This Giants' team is good but has some question marks that need to be improved upon. Im excited about the season.

Let's Not Get Ahead Of Ourselves; Recall Our Rivals Trainmaster : 3/23/2017 12:36 pm : link



I agree, some good steps taken so far this offseason, but the OL is still a very major concern for me. I agree, some good steps taken so far this offseason, but the OL is still a very major concern for me.

Much depends on Eli having a rebound season mfsd : 3/23/2017 12:39 pm : link better OL play, and another year of mostly good health. I feel like we will be one of the popular teams with the pundits in the preseason, but a lot has to go right to go from playoff team to genuine super bowl contender.



The 2008 mrvax : 3/23/2017 12:50 pm : link season. I remember thinking that the team was as good as any, better than most. It proved true until after the 12th game and an unforeseen incident...

It feels like they are in position AnnapolisMike : 3/23/2017 12:51 pm : link They need to stay healthy and get better all over the offense.



They need to win the division as well. Dallas unexpectedly going 13-3 did not help matters. A home game or two would help the cause.

season. I remember thinking that the team was as good as any, better than most. It proved true until after the 12th game and an unforeseen incident...



A team that peaked early physically and emotionally. The Burress incident took the wind out of the sails that season. In comment 13403948 mrvax said:A team that peaked early physically and emotionally. The Burress incident took the wind out of the sails that season.

I think Marshall allstarjim : 3/23/2017 1:22 pm : link is going to do wonders for this offense.



To me they are still very thin at RB, and they need to get 1 or even 2 good ones in FA + the draft.

Football is too unpredictable. arcarsenal : 3/23/2017 1:24 pm : link If this were the NBA, I'd say "barring injuries, we're a playoff lock and a true contender".. but injuries do happen in the NFL and can really de-rail a season.



Love what we have on paper (sans a few small holes) but you never know how it's going to translate and what types of things we'll have to overcome once the season is here.

In 2006, an_idol_mind : 3/23/2017 1:43 pm : link the Giants were coming off an 11-5 year and were considered Super Bowl contenders to the point where guys like Tiki Barber and Antonio Pierce were running their mouths in the offseason.



In 2012, a lot of people thought the Giants would be closer in terms of execution to their playoff run rather than their regular season.



In 2013, Mara said he thought they had the most talented Giants team they'd had in a long while.

The team appears to be greatly improved. But it is still Beer Man : 3/23/2017 2:06 pm : link hard to say at this point. The D has the makings to be outstanding (even better depending on the draft). But the O still has a few holes and big questions; particularly at the OL, FB, and RB positions. IMO, if they can solidify the OL, then the team should have a really good chance.

Winston Wolf said: "lets not start sucking each others dicks just yet" Victor in CT : 3/23/2017 2:16 pm : link the OL is still a major ?, as is TE and FB (yeah I know Ellison is both), they are weak at RB, FS is an injury ?. Hankins may be gone, LB still a weakness.



I'm glad they got Fluker and Marshall, but I'll wait and see how the draft and training camp go before I start clearing out my calendar for the playoffs and SB.

The arrow is pointing up Glover : 3/23/2017 2:19 pm : link for the Giants. I am a little worried that "experts" agree, but everything looks good. More talent on offense, defense re-signed, re-loaded, and hopefully Hank is the next piece in place. Young nucleus on both sides with a taste of winning, and the pain of losing in the playoffs, should make them a hungry team.

. Go Terps : 3/23/2017 2:24 pm : link Injuries can happen to any team, so removing them as a consideration I see three major questions:



1. How will the offensive line perform?

2. Who is the kicker?

3. Where will the pass rush come from?



Any one of those three elements can ruin a season if they go wrong.

We still will struggle to run the ball joe48 : 3/23/2017 3:08 pm : link I still am not convinced the tweaks we have made will give us the running game this offense needs. Is the OL improved? Are the running backs better than last year? Will Brandon Marshall have an injury free bounce back year to help free up OBJ and our running game?

right djm : 3/23/2017 4:02 pm : link the #3 question is on the pass rush. Sure it is. In reality, the pass rush "question" is probably #99 on a list of 100. And that's assuming the pass rush performs exactly as it did last year.



You should just say the #3 question is how will JPP and Vernon perform. You know you want to.



Good to very good team. Roster is pretty solid all around. The OL could stand to see some improvement, mainly out of Flowers. Hopefully they add a RT or Guard to push the incumbents. I'll assume they add one OL in April with good shot at pushing for a starting job.



TEs and outside WR should be the most improved players on offense from 2016. Marshall is just a better outside WR than Cruz. Ellison is a huge upgrade at TE.



The D is going to play even better this coming season. I'd love to add one more highly touted pass rusher to the mix--whether it be in the form of DE, DT or LB matters not. I just want one more young horse. If the Giants go for another position that entices them, that's fine too. Either way, the holes on this team are lessening to the point where we can start to form am embarrassment of talent at certain spots. That doesn't last long, so we better make noise while the getting's good.



Get to January in one piece and still breathing. Then pray. Even if everything goes right from here through December and this team is close to dominant, there's always a holy shit scary moment in the NFL postseason. Even the best teams need to catch a break or three.

djm Go Terps : 3/23/2017 4:14 pm : link For most of last year the pass rush was non-existent. Didn't Landon Collins lead the team in sacks for half the season?



And what is this based on:



"The D is going to play even better this coming season."



Most people (including the front office) made the same assumption about the 2016 offense based on 2015.



The defense hasn't gotten better in any single area. Not one player has been improved upon, Hankins's old spot is up in the air, and the linebacker depth is a question mark.





will be hard to duplicate, really. But I don't think the 'Boys will go 13-3, so... maybe.



That's how I feel.



They had a pretty soft schedule last year, the furthest west they traveled was Dallas, and they had a slew of back to back home games with a trip to London vs a team that was crossing 8 timezones.



This year, they're traveling to Oakland, Denver (never an easy place to play), SF, AZ, and Tampa! It's going to be tough.

In comment 13404044 CT Charlie said:That's how I feel.They had a pretty soft schedule last year, the furthest west they traveled was Dallas, and they had a slew of back to back home games with a trip to London vs a team that was crossing 8 timezones.This year, they're traveling to Oakland, Denver (never an easy place to play), SF, AZ, and Tampa! It's going to be tough.

If Hankins comes back... Chris684 : 3/23/2017 5:01 pm : link You're fielding a top 2-3 ranked defense from last season.



Eli Apple no longer a rookie.

OV played first half of the season with a shattered hand.

JPP missed last 5 games.

D. Thompson back and healthy.

B.J. Goodson expected to become factor at LB.



If Hankins doesnt sign, you're probably looking at another DT in round 1, 2, or 3.



On what planet would anyone expect this defense to take a step back?





The defense hasn't gotten better in any single area. Not one player has been improved upon, Hankins's old spot is up in the air, and the linebacker depth is a question mark.

While I agree for the most part, we do have a wild card in Darian Thompson. He was a ball hawk in college and could make the secondary even better than last year. We do need to re-sign or replace Hankins though.



Barring a draft where Dallas hits on basically every defensive selection, their defense is going to be bad this year and they should come back to the pack. The Giants have an excellent shot to win the division.

Another thing to remember regarding the 2017 defense... Go Terps : 3/23/2017 5:05 pm : link In 2016 McAdoo did a great job of managing the offense (which he knew had problems) in such a way that he rarely put the defense in a bad spot. Critics called it too conservative, I'd call it excellent game management and playing to his strengths.



With the offense (hopefully) improved in 2017, we may see a less conservative offense that while it may score more points could also put opposing offenses in better position to score points themselves.



The 2016 Giants were second in the NFL in lowest points allowed with 284. That was the fewest number of points they've conceded in 14 seasons. Expecting an improvement or even a repeat performance is probably unrealistic.

RE: If Hankins comes back... Go Terps : 3/23/2017 5:07 pm : link

Quote: You're fielding a top 2-3 ranked defense from last season.



Eli Apple no longer a rookie.

OV played first half of the season with a shattered hand.

JPP missed last 5 games.

D. Thompson back and healthy.

B.J. Goodson expected to become factor at LB.



If Hankins doesnt sign, you're probably looking at another DT in round 1, 2, or 3.



On what planet would anyone expect this defense to take a step back?





On a planet where fandom doesn't obscure reason and logic. In comment 13404372 Chris684 said:On a planet where fandom doesn't obscure reason and logic.

The defense hitdog42 : 3/23/2017 5:10 pm : link If the 3 corners are healthy- I have no issue expecting it to be even better this year.

The issue is 2 of those 3 haven't proven to be super durable which is why in a deep corner draft I hope we take one in he first 2 rounds - or a top level cover safety

Is the Offensive Line Fixed? shelovesnycsports : 3/23/2017 5:13 pm : link We will not know until camp? I would hate to think an Oline would be the thing that separates this team from another championship.

I just gave you plenty of reason and logic Chris684 : 3/23/2017 5:20 pm : link and don't give the fandom BS.



If Hankins comes back you're looking at young nucleus of:



Collins (DPOY candidate by the way, not many defenses have those)

Hankins

Apple

Thompson

Goodson (Spags has already said is in plans for major role)



Plus vet leadership of:



Jenkins

JPP

Snacks

DRC

OV



Plus a bunch of guys who all played their role well last yearor will continue to provide depth:



Robinson

Bromley

Adams

Okwara



Don't give me blind fandom. If you can't see this defense is built to win, that's on you. They have to go out and play 16 games, but the pieces are all there, and that's without a single draft pick yet this year obviously.

Quote: For most of last year the pass rush was non-existent. Didn't Landon Collins lead the team in sacks for half the season?



And what is this based on:



"The D is going to play even better this coming season."



Most people (including the front office) made the same assumption about the 2016 offense based on 2015.



The defense hasn't gotten better in any single area. Not one player has been improved upon, Hankins's old spot is up in the air, and the linebacker depth is a question mark.





I was hopeful, not convinced, but hopeful that the 2016 offense would mirror the 2015 offense. I don't think I ever said it would be even better. I also said might just play the entire year and surprise everyone and then be out of football in 2017.



I think the defense will be even better in 2017. For one thing, Spags and all the players are firmly entrenched. There won't be the same learning curve period. Another thing, I love Thompson at safety. I think he will be a big boost. In comment 13404308 Go Terps said:I was hopeful, not convinced, but hopeful that the 2016 offense would mirror the 2015 offense. I don't think I ever said it would be even better. I also said might just play the entire year and surprise everyone and then be out of football in 2017.I think the defense will be even better in 2017. For one thing, Spags and all the players are firmly entrenched. There won't be the same learning curve period. Another thing, I love Thompson at safety. I think he will be a big boost.

Quote: If the 3 corners are healthy- I have no issue expecting it to be even better this year.

The issue is 2 of those 3 haven't proven to be super durable which is why in a deep corner draft I hope we take one in he first 2 rounds - or a top level cover safety



I expect the Giants to draft a good CB prospect, although not necessarily in the first two rounds.



I'm all over the place with Safeties. There are several that I really like a lot, but of course I don't know how the Giants feel about them, or the position itself. In comment 13404378 hitdog42 said:I expect the Giants to draft a good CB prospect, although not necessarily in the first two rounds.I'm all over the place with Safeties. There are several that I really like a lot, but of course I don't know how the Giants feel about them, or the position itself.

I said Cruz would play the entire 2016 year and then possibly djm : 3/23/2017 6:18 pm : link BE out of football. I left out Cruz from my last post.

The offense is better... why? Torrag : 3/23/2017 11:21 pm : link Marshall alone upgrades the unit both in the pass and run games. OL is the same or better if Fluker provides a boost. Ellison is the best blocker we've had in a long time, just ask Von Miller.



On defense Hankins is the only check in the debit column and that issue will be addressed. You'd expect organic growth from Apple. Thompson if healthy looked like a prodigy before his injury.



We still have the draft and you'd like to think we'll get several contributing pieces there.



So yes we are contenders this season if injuries don't derail us.



So the team should be better as a whole.

Anywhere from 5-11 to 11-5 Sean : 6:46 am : link NFL is a coin flip. Teams that win close games make the playoffs.



In 2015 we lost the close games / 6-10



Last season we won the close games / 11-5

Quote: In 2016 McAdoo did a great job of managing the offense (which he knew had problems) in such a way that he rarely put the defense in a bad spot. Critics called it too conservative, I'd call it excellent game management and playing to his strengths.



With the offense (hopefully) improved in 2017, we may see a less conservative offense that while it may score more points could also put opposing offenses in better position to score points themselves.



The 2016 Giants were second in the NFL in lowest points allowed with 284. That was the fewest number of points they've conceded in 14 seasons. Expecting an improvement or even a repeat performance is probably unrealistic.



You're kind of all over the place, Terps. One side of you says there's no reason to believe in the defense improving even though it's a young unit that had a lot of new faces on the team in 2016. Then earlier you state that the 2015 offense could have been great if the just added to it with two OL FA signings.



I'm sorry dude, but this just seems to be an odd stance to take. How can you put that much faith in the 2015 offense? It went 6-10! I don't care how good the passing game looked. It was never elite in 2015. Never. Yet you saw enough to convince yourself that allocating all our money to the offense would take it to a super elite level? And now, here we are coming off a season that saw the defense actually win games! They didn't play well despite losing. There weren't 4-5 black holes on the D that caused everyone concern. They played very very well. They won! But nope, there is no reason to build on that. You cite a lack of pass rush. Then the Giants re-sign the best or second best DE in the NFC East and you complain. Never mind that the D was the solution. It was the reason why they won. Instead you rail against this defense and lament not building on an offense that won jack shit in 2015 and had red flags all over the unit. But in your world the D could have been repaired simply by allocating all funds and attention to the offense.



That's just ridiculous. I can't help but think you just want to argue. In comment 13404375 Go Terps said:You're kind of all over the place, Terps. One side of you says there's no reason to believe in the defense improving even though it's a young unit that had a lot of new faces on the team in 2016. Then earlier you state that the 2015 offense could have been great if the just added to it with two OL FA signings.I'm sorry dude, but this just seems to be an odd stance to take. How can you put that much faith in the 2015 offense? It went 6-10! I don't care how good the passing game looked. It was never elite in 2015. Never. Yet you saw enough to convince yourself that allocating all our money to the offense would take it to a super elite level? And now, here we are coming off a season that saw the defense actually win games! They didn't play well despite losing. There weren't 4-5 black holes on the D that caused everyone concern. They played very very well. They won! But nope, there is no reason to build on that. You cite a lack of pass rush. Then the Giants re-sign the best or second best DE in the NFC East and you complain. Never mind that the D was the solution. It was the reason why they won. Instead you rail against this defense and lament not building on an offense that won jack shit in 2015 and had red flags all over the unit. But in your world the D could have been repaired simply by allocating all funds and attention to the offense.That's just ridiculous. I can't help but think you just want to argue.

Yes LCtheINTMachine : 12:53 pm : link If Eli Manning has a huge season, we will be champions if we play the Pats.

and again djm : 12:55 pm : link the 2015-2016 offense had a lot of young players on it. There was plenty of spots devoted to young talent that may need time to grow. You had Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Young TEs, and really only two OL spots that were manned by incumbent veterans. So in theory, there was really only two spots on the OL that could have been filled with a FA and I still am not sure they could have even signed those guys you have a hard on for. ANd was there a RT? Not sure. I know there was a guard. Not sure there was a RT.



The defense heading out of 2015 had literally two known commodities that could be depended on. TWO. You had JPP who was still a bit of an unknown plus he was signed for only one year and Hankins, who should never be confused with a franchise player. Two players up front. Two in the secondary in Collins and DRC.



The defense had about 6 gaping holes on it heading into the 2016 off-season.



If the Giants turned the OL into the 93 Cowboys and added nothing to the D, we would have been lucky to win 8 games in 2016. Lucky.