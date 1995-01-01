What are the chances Hankins holds out.... Ray_Ray (NYG) : 3/23/2017 3:49 pm until after the draft has settled? Perhaps his agent thinks that if a team does not feel a need at DT, they may come calling? I don't know what do you guys think?

It seems like the lack of interest j_rud : 3/23/2017 4:16 pm : link has really affected people's perceptions of him since the season ended. He may not be a star and he may not have hit the level he played at in 2014 but he's still a very good player, much better than average. And with the deals some of these guys are getting you can't fault him for overestimating his value.



Its nothing but my opinion but I have a strong feeling he'll be back, if only on a one or two year deal to try and maximize his value while he's stil in his 20s. With so much money tied up in JPP, Harrison, and OV, his long term future won't be here. He's a much better option than anyone else who has been mentioned as a possibility, especially Odrick. Odrick is JAG, has himself admitted he hasn't been right since his early career foot injuries, and is now coming off shoulder surgery.

Quote: I know they've been leaking for months how they want to keep him but I never bought it. And there's three things that support my theory. Given the amount of money they're spending on the other three guys on the line I believe they're budgeting to only spend rookie like money on the Hankins spot. And even before they signed OV, Snacks and now JPP their model has long been get what you can out of the "other" DT and then replenish him. And going all the way back to Cornelius Griffin that's what they've done. Secondly, I think there is something to the whole 3-technique thing. I try not to get to caught up in this kind of stuff but Hank is like a lesser Snacks, I think they want a pressure DT, and Bromley might fit that bill, he's at least more of a natural 3 DT than Hankins. And in spite of having 3 seasons of NFL experience under his belt Bromley is only 24 and the Giants did spend a 3rd round pick on him. Granted they're not going to turn the position over entirely to him but I think they'd be happy rotating him with a day two draft pick and a late cut vet.



And finally, I believe there might be some residue from how out of shape Hankins played two seasons ago. Coming off of an outstanding season Hankins followed that up showing up out of shape and his production went into free-fall. Granted he rebounded a bit last season but not to his '14 level. I think that experience is causing the Giants to have some concerns bout giving him a longer term contract. Would they sign him to a one year contract? Probably but even that would be done without enthusiasm. I just think the Giants have turned the page on this player. I don't see him coming back.



Not saying you're wrong but one thing stands out as really not making sense to me: what purpose does it serve the Giants by stating they'd like to re-sign a guy they actually don't want around? Doesn't make much sense, unless I'm missing some obvious point it might serve. In comment 13404306 Suburbanites said:Not saying you're wrong but one thing stands out as really not making sense to me: what purpose does it serve the Giants by stating they'd like to re-sign a guy they actually don't want around? Doesn't make much sense, unless I'm missing some obvious point it might serve.

Linked below is an article speculating where Hankins could end up. Klaatu : 3/23/2017 4:20 pm : link

- ( It names a few teams that have the need and the cap space to sign him. Link - ( New Window

Great post, agree with all of it. Hankins is overlooked, he might not be a superstar but you need the middle tier guys too. I'm hoping we keep him, and I believe he'll be back. In comment 13404311 j_rud said:Great post, agree with all of it. Hankins is overlooked, he might not be a superstar but you need the middle tier guys too. I'm hoping we keep him, and I believe he'll be back.

The longer he waits, the worse his options are, imo. Section331 : 3/23/2017 4:26 pm : link Teams will have less money to spend, and will plan on filling needs via the draft. I've felt that he was overrated here, a solid player, but benefits greatly from the talent around him.

'until after the draft has settled?'... Torrag : 3/23/2017 4:28 pm : link ...imo at that point it won't matter. The Giants will have moved on by signing or drafting his replacement.

Hankins is a good player, but hardly a difference-maker. Klaatu : 3/23/2017 4:31 pm : link Let him go somewhere else where he can be an expensive cog in someone else's machine. He is not indispensable. Far from it, in fact.

Does anyone know BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/23/2017 4:39 pm : link who his agent is?

Quote: who his agent is?



Kevin Poston (DEAL Elite Athlete Management) In comment 13404353 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Kevin Poston (DEAL Elite Athlete Management)

Or from Hankins perspective, they failed to:

''Get over yourself Hankins'' Overseer : 3/23/2017 5:03 pm : link The guy is exploring his market value in order to maximize his salary.



Do you not do this yourself? In fact it's more important for him & other athletes because their value can evaporate in a split second with an injury.



It doesn't make him full of himself. It makes him smart.



I hope he's in Blue next season. Good player who is often a difference maker (e.g. Saints block).

Hankins wouldn't be the first guy to misjudge the market... Klaatu : 3/23/2017 5:16 pm : link Or overestimate his own value. If he was realistic about his demands he would already be signed (by the Giants or by someone else), yet here we are on March 23 and he's still without a team. I can't fault anyone for trying to maximize their earnings, but a complimentary player should expect to get paid like one, and it appears that the rest of the league views him as such, and is content to pay him accordingly.

He's going to Prince himself without having the injury bug adamg : 3/23/2017 5:17 pm : link If he waits too long he might be getting a really shitty price on a 1 year deal.



Imagine he leaves 7 mill per on a 5 year deal on the table and only has a consolation contract of a 1 year 4.5 mill to look forward to... his agent should be fired.

My memory's not what it used so be ErichBarnes102 : 3/23/2017 5:23 pm : link Who was the last DT the Giants drafted that started as a rookie? I seem to recall mostly Free agents coming in and starting.

RE: My memory's not what it used so be Klaatu : 3/23/2017 5:27 pm : link

Quote: Who was the last DT the Giants drafted that started as a rookie? I seem to recall mostly Free agents coming in and starting.



Barry Cofield, 4th round, 2006. Started from Day One. In comment 13404398 ErichBarnes102 said:Barry Cofield, 4th round, 2006. Started from Day One.

Like Selling a House Samiam : 3/23/2017 5:28 pm : link Sometimes s house is priced way too high relative to its true worth. The owner or agent doesn't understand the market or the true value of the house. Once time goes by and there no interest, or no interest close to the asking price, buyers start thinking there's something wrong with it.



From what I've read, he hasn't visited any teams and the Dolphins offered him a 1 year $4 m show me contract to be a backup. If that's the case, I'm wondering if Reese either didn't offer anything or more likely dropped the offer which was rumored to be in the $7 m range years unknown. Hankins may be really pissed they asked for $10-12 m and having trouble dealing with his true value . Or, as mentioned above, his agent really screwed the pooch

Quote: After the draft IMO



Unless a team suffers training camp or preseason injury, but what player is gonna roll them dice? In comment 13404272 Samiam said:Unless a team suffers training camp or preseason injury, but what player is gonna roll them dice?

Looks like DEAL agency, CEO Kevin Poston, represents him. yatqb : 3/23/2017 5:33 pm : link Is that right, Limerick guy?

I believe it's better for Hankins mrvax : 3/23/2017 5:37 pm : link to sign before the draft. The Giants usually run with 1 very good DT and several mid-tier players going back several years.



Snacks is the big man now at DT, Hank is 2nd fiddle. He can be replaced for less w/o much of a drop off.



Teams may fill their long term needs for DTs with day 2 picks. Why pay a fairly average run stuffer so much $ when there are other, cheaper options.



Supply & demand.



It's hard to analyze his situation w/o knowing the teams and offers. robbieballs2003 : 3/23/2017 6:05 pm : link If they are all 1 year deals then I would believe that the Giants would be the best situation for him because he knows the system, city, coaches, management, opponents, etc. He can just focus on football. He is surrounded by arguably the best DL in football and arguably the best secondary too. He will have more than enough opportunities to do his thing. The only downside I see is if he has a big year but teams feel it was only because of who he was surrounded by rather than what he was able to do personally.



If he goes to a different team there is way more risk but one the slight chance he dominates with lesser talent around him increasing his value. But there is a good chance his is just the same and when you factor in learning a new scheme, learning how to play with your teammates, learning new opponents if you go to the AFC, etc. it is too risky imo.



So, this only holds true if everything is equal on years and overall/guaranteed money.

RE: Looks like DEAL agency, CEO Kevin Poston, represents him. ThatLimerickGuy : 3/23/2017 7:28 pm : link

Quote: Is that right, Limerick guy?



That is correct. Don't be surprised if he pulls a Plaxico and fires his agent who winds up taking the fall for this one.



From what I understand part of the problem is that the Giants original offer, which was for about 7 mil per year for 3 years has now been pulled based on what the market has shown. Once an informal offer goes out, the agents use it as a starting point, which the Giants are no longer willing to do. The opposite actually as they have now come way down.



There is also a pride issue in play. At some point players (if they are going to take a "show me" deal) want to go to a new team, where they figure that if they play well they will get the long term deal there. Almost like hitting the reset button on a career. Apparently this happens a lot.



Miami is one team in the mix but there is another that my source doesn't know yet who is sniffing around like a shark with blood in the water looking to get a good value on a good player who is getting antsy. In comment 13404411 yatqb said:That is correct. Don't be surprised if he pulls a Plaxico and fires his agent who winds up taking the fall for this one.From what I understand part of the problem is that the Giants original offer, which was for about 7 mil per year for 3 years has now been pulled based on what the market has shown. Once an informal offer goes out, the agents use it as a starting point, which the Giants are no longer willing to do. The opposite actually as they have now come way down.There is also a pride issue in play. At some point players (if they are going to take a "show me" deal) want to go to a new team, where they figure that if they play well they will get the long term deal there. Almost like hitting the reset button on a career. Apparently this happens a lot.Miami is one team in the mix but there is another that my source doesn't know yet who is sniffing around like a shark with blood in the water looking to get a good value on a good player who is getting antsy.

RE: RE: Looks like DEAL agency, CEO Kevin Poston, represents him. Ray_Ray (NYG) : 3/23/2017 8:02 pm : link

Quote:





Is that right, Limerick guy?







Miami wants him as a rotation guy ZogZerg : 3/23/2017 8:03 pm : link Hard to show off skills rotating.



The question is, Doomster : 3/23/2017 8:14 pm : link with 3 all stars in your DL, and based on what he did last year, can he easily be replaced? I think the answer is yes....they are not going to pay him big bucks, and I think he goes to whoever makes a decent offer....

I am a little confused with some of you louied7535 : 3/23/2017 8:40 pm : link There is no comparison between JH and snacks however those of you that say Hankins isn't that good remember there are two sides to a defense of line in the giants run defense last year was phenomenal Snacks was the biggest part of that but so was Hankins I don't really have an answer as to why he's getting little to no interest but he is definitely under valued here by some

Hankins is not a "difference maker" annexOPR : 3/23/2017 8:40 pm : link the rest of the NFL knows this too - which is why he's still available.



Defensive louied7535 : 3/23/2017 8:41 pm : link Not defense of obviously

I also louied7535 : 3/23/2017 8:43 pm : link Think Hankins is better at his position then some of these other guys at their positions but are getting ridiculous money I understand that defensive tackle is not a sexy position but some of the money these receivers got is ridiculous

Based on previous contracts Glover : 3/23/2017 9:19 pm : link Hankins deserves to be paid in the 10m/year range. Of course teams dont care about that, but can't expect Big Hank to be quick to sign for much less than that.

I love Hankins and hope we can keep him, Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2017 9:20 pm : link but his agent seems to have botched this for him, sadly. And as much as I like Hank, he's not really in the position or a great enough player to hold out. I think he winds up staying when all is said and done.

They obviously misread the market blueblood : 3/23/2017 9:49 pm : link and Hankins will probably walk away from the Giants and I suspect more because of pride than anything else.

Hankins IS A Difference Maker grizz299 : 12:18 am : link If you play Dallas twice a year. Matchups, it's all about matchups...he's better than a classic no. 3, because against Dallas it's about that rough interior and less about rushing Prescott.

Position Dragon : 1:47 am : link Not Hankins is the problem when the best NT tackle Wilfork was a free agent and without a doubt the best in the game did he get a big payday? I don't know why but the NT position player is needed but not highly paid for by most teams. He is right now at the point where he could become the best in a couple of years or just remain the solid NT he has been no one knows but teams don't pay the NT position big dollars the simple fact.

RE: I am a little confused with some of you Joey in VA : 8:36 am : link

Quote: There is no comparison between JH and snacks however those of you that say Hankins isn't that good remember there are two sides to a defense of line in the giants run defense last year was phenomenal Snacks was the biggest part of that but so was Hankins I don't really have an answer as to why he's getting little to no interest but he is definitely under valued here by some Well of course he's undervalued by some and overvalued by others, like every other player in the NFL since the dawn of FA. The market is telling him that he's not a highly coveted, game changing DT and he's not. He's a solid run stopping DT, nothing more, nothing less. He won't get you killed but he's not leading some resurgence on a DL with little talent either. He's pretty good, that's about it. In comment 13404505 louied7535 said:Well of course he's undervalued by some and overvalued by others, like every other player in the NFL since the dawn of FA. The market is telling him that he's not a highly coveted, game changing DT and he's not. He's a solid run stopping DT, nothing more, nothing less. He won't get you killed but he's not leading some resurgence on a DL with little talent either. He's pretty good, that's about it.

A three year contract would be best for both sides. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 9:17 am : link If he blossoms into a more elite player, when the contract is up he's still young enough for another payday. A one year contract not smart for Giants. If Hankins "proves it," then he can thank the team for making him a better player and get his big money with another team. Another Marcellus Bennett fiasco.



Hankins still has room to grow. If he can remember where those seven sacks came from, a DT who is good at run stuffing but can pressure up the middle on passing downs and come away with a half dozen sacks, that player would get his big bucks. Over three years there's a pretty good chance that Harrison misses a string of games and Hank can show his stuff without being under the shadow of Snacks.



One thing for sure, he'll be making a terrible mistake if he doesn't return to the Giant before that door closes. He tested free agency and it wasn't there for him.

Giants want him back at their number JonC : 9:40 am : link it's just basic business and both sides are playing the game, imv.



If he doesn't sign by the draft, there's a significant change they draft his replacement.



He's a good player with considerable potential, but I don't see a difference maker worth $8-10M yet, imo.



'I don't see a difference maker worth $8-10M yet'... Torrag : 9:49 am : link ...agreed. One very good season interspersed by a serious injury. Which is why his asking price is confusing. A one year deal makes the most sense to establish a stronger track record. He's probably better off signing elsewhere where he'll play the nose whether it be a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme. At 6'3/320# that's his 'natural' position imo.

Jerry said that he wanted to bring back that whole defensive unit, SB 42 and 46 and ? : 10:28 am : link and so far everything that he's has done has been consistent with that.



I agree that eight million is just not reasonable for Hankins to expect. But I think Jerry has a serious offer on the table. If it's three years, five million maybe he could push it up to six. The Giants have him through the rest of Eli's career and when the contract is up Hankins is still a young man and can get paid well again.



If Hankins doesn't come back then there will be a downgrade at his position. Will the defense play as well with his replacement? I don't know, but you'd rather not downgrade any position just to save a few million.



But right now it's Hankin's move. Seems so strange to be getting so little hard information about what's going on and who's offering what.

I don't see Hankins returning Bramton1 : 10:46 am : link It's hard to come back with egg on your face.

RE: I don't see Hankins returning Big Rick in FL : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: It's hard to come back with egg on your face.



No egg on your face if the Giants are offering the most money like Dolphins beat writer Armando Salguero suggested the other day. In comment 13404912 Bramton1 said:No egg on your face if the Giants are offering the most money like Dolphins beat writer Armando Salguero suggested the other day.

Surprised TyreeHelmet : 12:13 pm : link Coughlin with the Jags hasn't shown any interest.

RE: Surprised Big Rick in FL : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: Coughlin with the Jags hasn't shown any interest.



They really don't have a spot for him. They just spent big money on Malik Jackson last year and Calais Campbell this year. In comment 13405070 TyreeHelmet said:They really don't have a spot for him. They just spent big money on Malik Jackson last year and Calais Campbell this year.

RE: I don't see Hankins returning SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: It's hard to come back with egg on your face.



Yeah, I think Tuck made that mistake. Reese's offer was low enough that Tuck thought it was insulting. So he signs with the Raiders for a little more money and how does that work out?



Pride can get in the way. But Hankins is just a young guy without a long resume of accomplishments. In comment 13404912 Bramton1 said:Yeah, I think Tuck made that mistake. Reese's offer was low enough that Tuck thought it was insulting. So he signs with the Raiders for a little more money and how does that work out?Pride can get in the way. But Hankins is just a young guy without a long resume of accomplishments.

This is my opinion - I believe a committee can improve upon his play Bob in Newburgh : 1:02 pm : link I believe Thomas is more immovable.



I believe Bromley is a better quick penetrator.



I believe Okwara, JPP, are better inside pass rushers when everyone knows that statistical the opposition has to pass.

TC historically has preferred tall, long DTs JonC : 1:54 pm : link That's what he has now as well.