Man, the top of the 2013 draft was ugly

|Rounds. That draft could have been a complete disaster, but we came out of it with 2 starters. One of the reasons I will never understand the drafting heat Reese gets.
Reese drafted horribly for several years. He started to improve in 2013.
|Please tell me his busts in the first and second round. David Wilson is not one of them since he was injured. So I don't want to hear that argument.
Reese drafted horribly for several years. He started to improve in 2013.
Just to get you started
2012:
David Wilson
Reuben Randle
Jayron Hosley
Adrien Robinson
2011:
Marvin Austin
Jerrell Jernigan
James Brewer
Also, the fact JPP is the only first rounder Reese picked to secure a long-term contract is pretty damning.
| Depends on how you examine it, if you even tried. I'd also be curious to see how many GMs actually sign their own guys a second time. It's probably not a big number but this is the latest BBI song and dance that people love to parrot.
Was the Hakeem Nicks pick a bad one? What about Kenny Phillips? Or Terrel Thomas? Manningham? You wouldn't draft MArio Manningham in round three again? Actually you'd draft him in round 2 and be thrilled. Were those picks "damning"? What about the entire 2007 draft class?You know, the one that helped the Giants win a super bowl? Didn't sign any of those to second deals. Was that a damning draft?
Also, Pugh is likely to stay on a second deal. So is BEckham. So is Collins. So is Shepard. And Apple.
Damming....right.
Kenny Phillips wrecked his knee.
Hakeem Nicks did....something. His injuries were always a bit mysterious, but from 2012 onward he was a shell of himself.
Are you going to seriously sit there and tell me the Giants wouldn't have looked to resign either one of them if their careers hadn't been ruined by injuries?
| was the only 1st round pick I can remember where I was actually upset with the pick. I watch the draft with my dad every year ... we still joke about how pissed I was at the time. I wanted Alshon or Cordy Glenn.
having said that, I also wasn't thrilled with the Beckham pick at the time (to be fair, I wanted Z.Martin so not a bad consolation)
Kenny Phillips wrecked his knee.
Hakeem Nicks did....something. His injuries were always a bit mysterious, but from 2012 onward he was a shell of himself.
Are you going to seriously sit there and tell me the Giants wouldn't have looked to resign either one of them if their careers hadn't been ruined by injuries?
It's just too many excuses, and besides look at the rest of those drafts, they're not good at all. Travis Beckhum, Ramses Barden, etc.
| was the only 1st round pick I can remember where I was actually upset with the pick. I watch the draft with my dad every year ... we still joke about how pissed I was at the time. I wanted Alshon or Cordy Glenn.
having said that, I also wasn't thrilled with the Beckham pick at the time (to be fair, I wanted Z.Martin so not a bad consolation)
Depends on how you examine it, if you even tried. I'd also be curious to see how many GMs actually sign their own guys a second time. It's probably not a big number but this is the latest BBI song and dance that people love to parrot.
Was the Hakeem Nicks pick a bad one? What about Kenny Phillips? Or Terrel Thomas? Manningham? You wouldn't draft MArio Manningham in round three again? Actually you'd draft him in round 2 and be thrilled. Were those picks "damning"? What about the entire 2007 draft class?You know, the one that helped the Giants win a super bowl? Didn't sign any of those to second deals. Was that a damning draft?
Also, Pugh is likely to stay on a second deal. So is BEckham. So is Collins. So is Shepard. And Apple.
Damming....right.
So when he starts picking towards the top of the rounds his picks magically got better? Lets not forget the elephant in the kitchen, the team was 7-9, 6-10, 6-10, yeah he horribly mismanaged the team for several years and wasted Eli's prime. He deserves all the criticism he receives.
Kenny Phillips wrecked his knee.
Hakeem Nicks did....something. His injuries were always a bit mysterious, but from 2012 onward he was a shell of himself.
Are you going to seriously sit there and tell me the Giants wouldn't have looked to resign either one of them if their careers hadn't been ruined by injuries?
It's just too many excuses, and besides look at the rest of those drafts, they're not good at all. Travis Beckhum, Ramses Barden, etc.
Kenny Phillips wrecked his knee.
Hakeem Nicks did....something. His injuries were always a bit mysterious, but from 2012 onward he was a shell of himself.
Are you going to seriously sit there and tell me the Giants wouldn't have looked to resign either one of them if their careers hadn't been ruined by injuries?
It's just too many excuses, and besides look at the rest of those drafts, they're not good at all. Travis Beckhum, Ramses Barden, etc.
No one is making Excuses except you. You're finding ways to rip Reese when in reality his defenders don't have to find shit to support him. You're ripping the guy for missing on third round picks. That's fair. Lol.
So the picks he made at the top of the draft don't count? Anyone could have picked Beckham or Collins am I right? Wtf is wrong with Cleveland or the Rams or the jets or bills or jags? They always pick high.
You can find faults with every single gm going. Go look at one of the most respected GMs ever in Ozzie newsome. Go dissect his drafts and get back to me. Fire newsome too?